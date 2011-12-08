‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Citizen Knope’: Crazy on PCP

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I resign in disgrace…
That smile I’ve had plastered to my face since Monday afternoon? “Citizen Knope” put it there.
As I said in my sneak preview post on Tuesday, there have been “Parks and Rec” episodes this fall that have made me laugh til it hurt, and others that have been wonderfully, infectiously sweet, but rarely has the show been able to reach peak levels of both comedy and emotion at the same time.(*) Both sides of the show are individually so strong that I’ll happily take either one – last week, for instance, was light on big laughs but note-perfect in the romantic end of things, where something like “Ron & Tammys” made me laugh til it hurt but wasn’t the slightest bit deep – but there’s an exponential level of enjoyment that comes, I think, from these rare episodes that manage to do both to the maximum level.
(*) Then again, in thinking back on season 3, there was a similar alternation, with only a few episodes (“Harvest Festival” and “Fancy Party” being the most notable) achieving total harmonic convergence of silly and poignant.
On the one hand, “Citizen Knope” offered us Leslie Knope at her most dangerous: with no professional outlet for her usual superhuman levels of energy. (Both stories, in fact, were about how much better Leslie is than the rest of the world, and how she inspires her little corner of the world to try to live up to her standards from time to time.) So Leslie’s running amok, starting up citizen activist groups with names that sound like hallucinogenic drugs and terrorizing Chris and the whole parks department through her insider knowledge and the irresistible force of her personality. But she’s still Leslie, and still awesome and pure of heart, so we can get a hilarious scene like Leslie giving Chris the perfect Christmas gift, hugging him sincerely, and then barking, “See you in Hell!” as she departs. The same things that make Leslie great also make her terrifying.
And on the other hand, while Leslie’s causing all kinds of trouble for Chris, we have the episode’s more sincere (but still funny) side, where Ann, Ron and the others realize that they have to make a real effort this Christmas to repay Leslie for all the great things she’s given to and done for them over the years. Her selection of presents for the gang this year was hilarious in how over-the-top and yet spot-on it was for everyone, with April’s painting of herself as Xena holding the decapitated heads of the Black-Eyed Peas being my favorite gift, and Ron’s reaction to the remote control door closer understandably being the best response anyone had.(**)
(***) I will now remind you that Nick Offerman was not nominated for an Emmy last year. The way he played Ron’s conflicted emotions about the gift – irritated that Leslie shames him so and that she knows so much about him, yet genuinely touched by how well she gets him – was beautiful, and funny as hell, and brilliant.
And even as the show was having fun with Ron being out of his element for once at a craft, at Andy eating Donna’s spray-painted M&M desk, and all the other amusing aspects of the candy model, it was all coming from a sincere, optimistic place. So many comedies are cynical, and as a cynical bastard myself, I can respect and really enjoy that. But “Parks and Rec” rarely, if ever, comes from there. Like the parks department staff itself, it takes its cues from Leslie Knope. It believes that people can be better if you give them a model for doing so. It believes government can actually help people(***). It believes that these lazy slobs who let Leslie do all the work for them year-round would come together to not only make her the greatest Christmas present ever, but step in and offer to run her campaign when the heavy hitters understandably drop out. The combination of “Ron Swanson: Any other damn thing you might need” and Leslie’s reaction to the whole display was the most choked-up I’ve gotten from anything in entertainment (non-Muppet-related, that is) in a while. Just perfection.
(***) Which is funny, given how much Mike Schur and most of the other writers are fans of “The Wire.”
I’m still writing up my top 10 list for the year, to be published sometime later this month, and it will surprise none of you that “Parks and Recreation” will be very high on that list. An episode like this represents exactly why that is.
Some other thoughts:
* I think we all know Ben is going to wind up working on her campaign soon (and given the obviousness of that, it was a very minor distraction that the idea didn’t occur to Leslie or Ben within the context of this episode), but in the meantime, he got a funny subplot of his own with the offer to go work for Barney (the boring guy who teaches accounting classes at the rec center and showed up at both Leslie’s house party and the telethon), his bizarre interview with Tom’s hero Dennis Feinstein, and even a bit of career counseling from Jean-Ralphio. (Whose hair in this episode resembled a style I think Tina Turner rocked in the early ’80s.) He and Leslie will link back up professionally, I’m sure, and after the heavy focus on them the last couple of episodes, it was probably wise to do an episode where they interacted a bit but not too much.
* Interview advice from Dennis Feinstein: “Treat him like you would treat a person in another country that you paid $25,000 to hunt.”
* Love that Ben still enjoys his calzones, and that a hungry April and Andy were perched on the other side of the door to the dining area, waiting to burst in to devour Leslie’s leftovers.
* Leslie Knope does love herself some Ann Perkins, doesn’t she? And Ann loves that she loves her the most.
* Marshmallow Ron Swanson should be a thing I can buy at the grocery store that’s a few doors down from my office.
* Leslie thinks that Ben’s big news for her is that she’s pregnant. Heh.
* Better invention: Bumbleflex or salgar?
* Poor Jerry. No one ever tells him anything. On the other hand, I thought it a very nice touch that what seemed like a lame gift from Leslie (socks) turned out to be just as intuitive as the fancier stuff she got for the others. (Or, alternately, Leslie put no thought into it and got lucky, because Jerry is just that boring.)
* I also enjoyed Leslie’s difficulty figuring out the religion and sexuality of Elizabeth the campaign advisor.
* Andy’s behavior with the marshmallow fluff and then with the M&M’s points out that he’s moving closer and closer to full Homer Simpson-hood each week.
* Leslie Knope: “Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose.” Oh, Leslie, as if I couldn’t love you more.
Last new episode until sometime in January, but what a way to end the year.
What did everybody else think?
Absolutely LOVED the episode. The perfect mix of funny and heart.
Exactly. Personally, Parks is one of the sweetest comedies ever. It’s the best!!!!
Awwwwwwww… (I said that so many times during this episode.) And Leslie totally got Jerry the socks on purpose, because “she knows [him].” I heart Parks and Rec. I heart Alan Sepinwall’s reviews too. Thanks Alan, this was such a sweet tribute to a show you love.
make that, “she gets [him]” (couldn’t resist a second watch!)
Pefection.
Good god, I couldn’t love this show more. This was an absolutely perfect episode. Chris’ joyous reaction to his Christmas gift was one of my favorites too. Also, yay for a little dose of Jean Ralphio and the perfume guy!
This episode was amazing and is like the 4th in a row that has made me well up. I thought this was supposed to be a comedy, dammit!
But it also was a show that gave us multiple laugh-out-loud moments just in it’s opening scene. I was giggling hysterically at Leslie and Chris tussling over nasal spray, and then Leslie bolting.
Chris: No (Knope?)- I’m faster than you!!! I have BumbleFlex!
So P & R scores as both a comedy and a solid emotional show too (like it’s time slot mate, Community)
“its opening scene” not “it’s…”
Grammar police’ are the Worst
Re: Hannah Lee: this is the worst/saddest correction of all time, but technically it’s both a comedy and a solid emotional show just like its FORMER slot mate :( Can’t believe last night was the last time we get to see Community and P&R back to back. Don’t think that hour will ever be topped!
I don’t know what it says about me, but as soon as Leslie said “Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose,” i laughed out loud and then though, wow, Alan is going to love that.
That actually wasn’t in the version sent out to critics. (Schur said they discovered it last minute in editing while looking for a different piece of footage, and couldn’t resist adding it.) I only knew because someone on Twitter mentioned an FNL reference, prompting me to go look for it in the air version.
I’m so with you on that. I’m pretty we all collectively made the same face Leslie made after she said it too. So perfect.
It’s actually a pretty poor editing job (I assume the video wasn’t as good as the audio) as Leslie is entirely off screen while saying it and it cuts back to her smiling immediately afterward. I thought it was a bit weird when I first heard it and went back to it on the DVR. That said, dang if it wasn’t perfect. If you have that audio clip, you have to get it in. Well done P&R!
One thing I love about both Parks and Recreation and Friday Night Lights is their uncynical belief in people doing their best to do right thing.
That’s just about as good as a half hour comedy can be. Well done Parks & Rec.
When Leslie said, “Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose” I about lost it.
And Alan, I don’t know about you, but for me, it was more than a little distracting that Ben wasn’t a part of the “let’s run Leslie’s campaign” team at the end.
The fact that she didn’t ask, “Who will be my Campaign Manager?” only to have Ben enter the office from waiting outside for her to ask that and tell her he would…
… I mean, that really, really let me down. Because the show was LEADING us to that moment, but it didn’t deliver it, you know?
Think back to the moment San and Diane finally kissed, the show set the episode and scene up so everything led to that moment.
Well, Parks and Recreation SET EVERYTHING UP in this episode to have Ben come in at the end and tell her he would be overseeing her campaign, and it DIDN’T GIVE US THE PAYOFF.
I loved this episode, but it fizzled on the payoff. It was all set-up, no punch-line. Yes, the people in the P&R Dept. doing their thing was sweet, but we, the audience, had earned the right to see Ben come in at the end and take part in saving the day, and I’m upset we didn’t get it.
Really, at the end, it’s kind of bad story-telling, because we were led to expect something that never materialized.
Having Jean-Ralphio deliver the words of wisdom for the episode though… PERFECTION.
Every day needs a little more Jean-Ralphio awesomeness.
See, I was about to complain that it was bad storytelling that Ben DID wind up her campaign manager. They telegraphed it so much I thought that it was taking the oomph out of the big reveal. So… when Ben took off down the hall and it turned out the office were the ones to try to save the day on her campaign… that was a great, gentle curve ball. Very very good story-telling, to me.
I also found it very distracting that Ben wasn’t part of the last scene. It didn’t ruin the episode for me, but it didn’t make sense that they wouldn’t include him, and it detracted from the sweetness.
I dunno. I think it was fine that Ben wasn’t there. It was the office’s present to her, after all. It was about the people who’ve known and worked with her so long.
But even Chris showed up to join the party, and Ben was the only missing cast member. At a party that was pretty much in his girlfriend’s honor. It was just a bit weird, and it pulled me out of the moment.
I absolutely agree with TJ and KLG19. It was her co-workers – who had been actively working together on a project that took a left turn and morphed into the campaign idea – that were involved. Ben doesn’t work there anymore. Chris just happened to show up because that’s what he does.
No mention of the great credit tag with Jean Ralphio?
The fact that no cast members were in the final scene that had me pausing it twice to finish laughing – that’s not something many comedies can claim. Brilliance.
Recently, Mac (Ronald Macdonald) being a Swedish plumber at the drive through of the hamburger store caused me to pause twice. Other than that not since Arrested
Community also had a hilarious tag scene with no main cast characters in last night’s episode.
Jean Ralphio….accounting temp. Brilliance. I was dying of laughter.
“Yo, I don’t know anything about QuickBooks or accounting, or any of that stuff you just said.”
“So I just leave by the same door I came in, right?”
What are the odds that “Knope 2012” ornaments and menorahs show up on NBC.com at 12:01am tomorrow? I’m guessing a poster of “Leslie’s Favorite Words” is on there too, just in time for the holiday season.
Jean-Ralphio is a brilliant bit player. Ironically, Raffi from The League (Dennis Feinstein himself) is another fantastic minor recurring character on Thursday nights.
Modern Family could learn from Parks & Rec in that you can have a sweet, touching moment without bashing us over the head with a voice-over or “end of show life lesson.”
I really hope they sell a poster of April Ludgate: Warrior Princess and Black Eyed Peas Slayer.
I have to admit though, when the camera showed Dennis Feinstein, I immediately thought “El Cunado!”
<3 this show.
Ben’s interview with Dennis Feinstein had me laughing as hard as I can ever remember laughing at a sitcom.
“Please, call me Dennis Feinstein”
“Dum-dum Eddie has two kids…”
“Treat him like you would treat a person in another country that you payed $25,000 to hunt. (The best vacation of my life)”
¡El Cuñado!
Best sitcom episode I’ve seen in a long while – absolutely brilliant!
But they do make silver M&M’s!!
[www.mymms.com]
Loved this ep! It got me thinking, though,
government offices and resources are pretty universally banned from being used for campaigning, at least in the U.S. It will be interesting to see how realistic the show chooses to be about that…Knope 2012 campaign activity within City Hall could be another scandal..
I had that same thought. Either it will fall under “It’s just a show, I should really just relax” or it’ll be brought up and dealt with. I’m sure Leslie will be absolutely scrupulous about it, but I can see the need to ride herd on, say Tom and April to make sure they don’t break tons of rules out of laziness or apathy.
I was thinking along the same lines. I think it would be more realistic if Leslie had to take a leave of absence to run for political office. Working for local government, while running for local government would certainly be against policy if we are made to believe dating fellow employees is against policy.
I also think non-partisan government employees may be barred from working on a political campaigns. I love the show, but this may be something that I just need to suspend belief for.
As long as they don’t do it on work hours and as obvious representatives of the City of Pawnee, they should be fine. Of course, this is TV, so I don’t expect that level of realism :-)
Ok, I’ll agree that the rest of the Parks and Rec crew could work on the campaign on their own time, but is it realistic that Leslie hasn’t had to take a leave of absence to run for city council? I have known several people that have had to quit their jobs or at least take a leave to run for office.
(very late, I know…)
Yeah, even in Pawnee, it seems to me that there are a lot of things about Leslie’s campaign that’d me more illegal than dating your boss.
“That’s it for a quick look at Quickbook…s” guy loves Ben’s end of interview joke. Of course he does.
Absolutely terrific episode. I didn’t love it as much as the model UN episode, but it’s certainly up there in terms of all-time P&R episodes.
April’s Black Eyed Peas painting had me laughing so hard that I had to pause the TV for a good two minutes. It’s a tie between that and the “dark timeline” from Community for the jokes that have made me laugh the longest and hardest this season. I want that painting badly.
It’s kinda messed up that Modern Family gets all of the accolades, when if you look at Parks & Rec, they’re the ones who do the better job of mixing heart & comedy – by a long shot.
Season one showed promise, but now it’s settled down into stasis-mode Modern Family isn’t even remotely in the same league as any of the NBC comedies.
That’s 2 awesome guest appearances by guys from “The League.” Anyone else think Jon Lajoie(Taco) would be an awesome appearance in this show, maybe as the leader of a rival band to Mouserat?
I could see him as Ben’s brother!
oh dear god please no. Rafi is the best part of the league. everything else is just miserable compared to parks.
Rafi was actually in an episode already. Last year at the Snakehole, Tom was trying to get him to buy his cologne, and Rafi thought it was a ‘joke scent’.
A funny and sweet episode but during that whole scene at the end with Jerry unfurling the political banner and everyone pledging to join Leslie’s political team I couldn’t help but laughingly wonder if the idea is to have them all wind up in prison at the end of the season. Of course, I don’t expect a sitcom to be accurate about politics but after all the fuss the producers made about the dating scandal and how that’s frowned on in government, I was surprised they didn’t know that using government resources for political purposes is illegal– certainly much more serious than a little dating policy.
I try not to think too hard about it, because they are obviously pretty selective about what to be realistic about, as a sitcom. Leslie’s relationship with Ben is serious business, but not the fact that Leslie was jailed for assault last season, or that she tried to steal a nude painting of herself, or got the govt involved in a lawsuit when she filled in the pit. Not to mention nepotism abounds in city hall just because it’s convenient to get the characters working together. So I’m not expecting them to be too careful about the ethical issues of having Leslie’s friends/coworkers work on her campaign.
Loved it. Laughed so many times my roommate came out and asked me what the hell was going on.
Easily the best episode of the season, and one of the best the show has done so far.
I have no idea why, but Leslie blurting out “don’t touch my pickles Ann” had me laughing the hardest. Honorable mention to the guy trying to start up the “her daughter is an idiot” chant.
More evidence for your “why the hell hasn’t Nick Offerman been nominated for an Emmy yet” point: the reaction shot of Ron after seeing April’s Ron-Marshmallow Man.
Unbelievably sharp writing by the staff to come up with the great dialog for the gingerbread office and Ron’s reactions (April isolating what was bothering Ron was great), and wonderful execution by the cast. The show is doing such a marvelous job this year, it’s scary (and after a fantastic previous season, too!).
Re: the “idiot” chant – This once again made me realize just how spot-on P&R is a spoofing small government meetings. I attended my first ever town hall meeting recently, during which I had to bite my tongue several times while having P&R flashbacks (some of the people that show up at those meetings are seriously whacko)!
Alright, everybody. Calc-U-Later…
The accountant’s reaction to that joke made me laugh harder than anything else in the episode.
Made very happy to see Clara from the guild in PCP!
Yes! Love that show so much. That actress needs to work more. Actually, all of them do.
How is it that less than 4 million people watch this show? What world do I live in? If there is no Emmy nomination for Best Comedy next time around, there should be an investigation. And, finally, I’m not trying to be a d*** here, but can we retire “perfection” already?
Perfection. I disagree with you, I think the show achieves full on laughs and sweetness a LOT especially this season but this episode hit it out of the park. Leslie was spot on and her group was hilarious: her scene with Chris was AMAZING. And both the gingerbread house and them campaigning for Leslie was one of the most poignant moments ever. I predicted Ben would do it but this is even better. Jerry’s gift of socks reminded me of Dumbledore’s wish for socks but that may be the Harry Potter geek in me (Leslie does love HP though…). Her gifts were totally amazing though. Just everything was perfect. Even the FNL reference! I died.
I do think government on Pawnee’s level in a town so small without so much of the drug and crime problems is a lot different than The Wire (and MUCH different than the partisan state and national fights) but I do really love their smaller perspective. This show is definitely my #1 comedy this year and if it wasn’t for the awesomeness of Breaking Bad, it’d be #1 overall.
Jean Ralphio’s lettuce was incredible.
Bumbleflex must be made available in time for Christmas!
This could be my favorite episode ever.
Only Tom would buy fudge costing $55 per ounce!
It was a great one (although I liked the end of the world one a little better).
Mose hit one out of the park here. That’s certain.
I thought it was funny. Very funny actually. But, the past couple of episodes have been a little too sweet for my liking. When “The Office” was in its prime, they balanced hilarity and sweetness perfectly. The past couple of episodes, I think P&R has the sweetness level a little too high.
But, still a very funny episode.
“* Love that Ben still enjoys his calzones, and that a hungry April and Andy were perched on the other side of the door to the dining area, waiting to burst in to devour Leslie’s leftovers.”
Isn’t it stretching credulity a bit for Ben to STILL be living with Andy and April? If I remember correctly, wasn’t it supposed to be a short-term thing? (Then again maybe it HAS been a short-term thing, and my timeline, or lack thereof, is the problem)
simply brilliant. How are they so consistently awesome?
I loved that Andy got his hand stuck in the pot like Winnie the Pooh with honey.
Andy is a bear of very little brain.
Even liked how Ann looked out for her ex after he ate those silver-painted M&M’s. There have been very few scenes featuring both of those characters, to the point that many of the recently-arrived P&R viewers probably don’t even know that Ann and Andy started out as a couple on the show (I almost forget myself).
Whoa! I *completely* forgot about Ann and Andy! As I recall, they were living together, Ann kicked Andy out, he stalked her (living in the pit etc.) …oh, yeah, and he started working at the shoe shine stand just to be close to her. Weird. When I think of those episodes I almost imagine Andy as a different character.
That’s actually something I like about this show. They were flexible enough to tweak characters well into the 2nd season. If they do bring Brendanawicz back this season (The Wiki page says this his return is official) I’m sure they’ll be some meta humor around how much as changed.
Oh, and yeah, it took me a while to get to this episode. (:
Is the Leslie Knope word cloud online somewhere? Because that was a amazing. I also enjoyed that “Taylor Swift” was approximately the same size as “Ben.” Yes, of course Leslie loves Taylor Swift.
If you freeze the frame, “Hogwarts” and “Jeggings” are also pretty prominent in the word cloud.
Here [imgur.com]
Jean_Ralphio makes me laugh harder than anything else on tv…his stroll through the temp office after the credits was epic
Without a doubt, this was the best episode of the season. Anything that can pack that kind of emotional ending with a character saying “…and then she ripped the hair out of my b-hole.” is pure genius.
I love this show so much, I want to marry it. Marry me, P&R, please!
Great use of Chris this episode. The opening scene was one of my biggest LOL moments of the episode. The other, ironically, being the Jean-Ralphio tag at the end
Sep pretty much covered the rest. This was quality P&R through and through.
Did any
Anyone else notice both “seal” and “seals” featured prominently in the word cloud? Wife of G.O.B. reference anyone? I hope Leslie’s real name isn’t secretly “Crindy”
No way….had to take another look. Good catch!
Ha! And Cougarton Abbey is on there as well!!!
Where’s Cougarton Abbey? I saw Downton Abbey toward the top.
Ah, Dezbot, you are so right. My silly brain saw the Community connection it wanted to see–even though it made no sense (like a special shout out to us fans of both shows at this dire hour)…alas. Thanks for the correction.
A mixed bag for me. Everything involving Adam Scott was great, from calculator to Jean Ralphio. But Leslie was annoying and the ending didn’t do much for me: the campaign had distracted the series from the workplace focus that had made it work after the somewhat disastrous season 1.
With the ending of the campaign, that would have been a great way to get things back on track but instead we’re off to the races in another one. And in general it was not one of the funnier outings. I’d give it a B/B+. Not bad but not feeling the raves.
I’m a bit worried about how long the campaign will last. Is this election in November 2012? That takes us several episodes into next season. I hope it’s some kind of special election that will be resolved in the season finale.
I’m getting really sick of how schmaltzy the show has gotten. They’ve neutered all of the main characters to the point of banality.
And also taken away the helpful dynamic they had established last season in which Ben was bringing tough love to the department with budget cuts and a need for a more rational approach. They could (and in my opinion should) have milked that for a lot longer.
This television show just makes me so very happy.
I like liking stuff like this.
I really liked the episode, and this season. But I think it’s been less funny then the past 2. They’re laying on the sweetness a little too much, and it’s taking away from the jokes. I want less Rom and more Com.
Having said that, it was still a good episode.
Has anyone been able to find the Leslie Knope Christmas Ornament? That’s all I want for xmas this year! That and some bumbleflex…
I think it made sense that Ben and Leslie hadn’t reached the conclusion that he’d be her campaign manager yet. From Ben’s POV, he’s the reason her campaign is trouble, and of course he’d want to help her, but he’d reasonably hesitate before offering to put himself in the middle of it. From Leslie’s POV, she might hesitate to make Ben’s career decision All About Her. Seems obvious they will reach that conclusion now, but I think it would have been presumptuous of Ben to put her on the spot in front of all her friends. How they want to handle that and how he should be involved seems like a more private conversation between the two of them. Not to mention, he had decided not to take the accounting job offer pretty much moments before.
Just a wonderful, wonderful show. I remain pleasantly surprised and in awe every week they manage to maintain such a a high level of excellence.