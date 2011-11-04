‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘End of the World’: Lenny Bruce is not afraid

A review of last night’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I remake the movie “Kazaam” with Shaquille O’Neal and get it right…
When I visited the “Parks and Rec” writers room back in June, the staff spent a long time trying to break the stories for this episode (it took so long, apparently, that it got moved from the season’s second episode to its seventh), and in terms of what makes this such a great comedy – and this a great episode of a great comedy – it’s instructive to look at how “End of the World” evolved from those concepts being tossed around in June to what aired on TV(*) last night.
(*) Because my cable and internet are still knocked out by the Snowtober storm, I’ve been slowly catching up at the office via Hulu, and I briefly debated watching the producers’ cut of this episode, especially since folks on Twitter said the deleted scenes were great. But I decided to stick with what actually aired – which is what the majority of you saw – and I’ll get to the longer version at a later date when I need to treat myself.
Back in June, the writers basically knew that they wanted to use the Zorpies to spoof the false Rapture story, and not much else. There was debate over how the town would respond to it, which of their regular characters would buy into doomsday, what Leslie’s stakes were, and a lot of other things. And ultimately, the only parts of that conversation that survived to the final script (credited to Mike Schur himself) were that the Zorpies tried to pay for things by check, assuming no one would be around to cash it (and even that became a throwaway gag rather than the major plot point it could have been), and that Chris takes interest in the Zorpies’ discussion of reincarnation. No one in the regular cast believes the doomsday story – though several characters use the idea to re-examine what they’re doing, and/or to chart a bold new course – the town treats it as a non-event, and Leslie’s stakes wind up being about her realization that Ben can and should date other people now that they’re broken up.
And that approach felt very right and very true to the show. While “Parks and Rec” will occasionally have the town go crazy over some absurdity (the “curse” over the Harvest Festival, or Leslie somehow being sucked into one of Councilman Dexhart’s sex scandals), for the most part this is a show about nice, normal people, and how their niceness and normality can seem funny and sweet and somehow extraordinary. None of them are crazy enough to believe that Zorp is going to come and melt their faces off, but if it gives them an excuse to be introspective, crazy, or both, why not?
All the stories in “End of the World” were good (Chris’s was a bit slight, but so be it), but Andy and April trying to cross items off his bucket list was my favorite. As we saw with their story in “Jerry’s Painting,” the idea of these two being madly in love, passionate and completely lacking in common sense – they should have “No thinking, just stupid” t-shirts printed up – will never not be funny, and yet it always seems wildly romantic at the same time. Of course they have to do all these silly things together, because they are a perfect match (despite wildly different temperaments) and this is how they best express their love. If they have to crash through a sliding glass door, or steal April’s father’s car and drive 30 hours from Pawnee to the Grand Canyon(**), then they’re going, dammit. (And that Andy conflated the Grand Canyon and Mt. Rushmore in no way took away from the beauty of that final scene.)
(**) The song accompanying their trip: “All Will Be Well,” by The Gabe Dixon Band. NBC has also put up an “April & Andy’s Road Trip” web series. Between that and the farewell message on the Entertainment 720 website, the digital people are doing their best to spread the love across the world wide webs.
The Leslie/Ben story didn’t need the Zorpie situation to drive it, but it did add some extra weight to a situation we’ve been building towards for the early part of this season. As we’ve discussed, this is the first real interaction these two have had since he gave her the greatest break-up ever, and even though they both understand why it ended, it’s still not fun for him to be around her, and Leslie still can’t handle the idea of him being with someone else – especially not Shauna Malwae-Tweep. (Remember, she had sex with Brendanawicz back during the period where Leslie still carried a torch for the guy.) Outside of Leslie’s usual struggles with impulse control, this was less overtly comic than the other stories, but it was one that was necessary for where these characters have been, where they’re going and just who they are. Leslie wanted to think that Ben would just sit out there waiting for her until she won or lost the election – and I imagine he’ll ultimately wind up available around then, even if he isn’t for the next few episodes – but life is messier than that. As Ron tells Leslie, big events don’t happen very often, the world doesn’t end in a hail of volcanic breath from a reasonable god named Zorp, and you go about your life and see what happens.
Tom, meanwhile, gets to demonstrate that while he’s a terrible businessman, he’s one kick-ass party planner. The farewell to Entertainment 720 bash did a good job of seeming extravagant (multiple VIP rooms, some of which even Tom and Jean-Ralphio couldn’t enter) without seeming as stupid as some of their ideas. This was just a good, rocking, expensive party, and one that kicked up several notches when Lucy rolled in from Bloomington. (And I thought it was a great touch that Jean-Ralphio completely forgot Tom and Lucy were once an item, as Tom and J-R’s hug seemed maybe too much sweetness, even for this show.)
As I mentioned before, Chris and the others actually hanging out with the Zorpies got the shortest shrift, but it still had nice jokes (Ron profiting off the Zorpies with his wooden musical instruments), finally seemed to solve Rob Lowe’s Drew Peterson hair problem, and also brought Chris back into the land of the sane after a few episodes where he’d become too cartoonish. Of course, a lot of his problematic behavior involved Jerry’s daughter, and we’ll see what happens when she’s back on the scene, but in both appearance and behavior, this seemed much more the Chris Traeger we first met.
What did everybody else think?
I might be crazy, but didn’t Lucy have tattoos last we saw her? Maybe i’m just mis-remembering.
Does anybody else see Andy as a grown up version of Luke from “Modern Family”?
I always assumed it was Phil. But I like this much more.
I can see the similarities, but Luke is smarter.
I thought for sure that all the comments about how awesome the 720 party was that Tom and Jean Ralphio would realize that they should have been in the party planning business and not the digital media/whatever they thought they were doing business.
I truly thought Tom was going to have an “aha!” moment and that they’d turn this big party into a list of new clients who wanted them to host their party. Coulda worked.
Most of their business always seemed like it was some kind of giant party, when you think about it.
I think they’re going to eventually want to bring Tom back into the Parks department. Otherwise that probably would have been a good way to take that story.
I was just happy to see another Roy Hibbert appearance at the party!
Not sure that would have worked as the Lil Sebastian tribute was already their “aha” moment. Plus it wasn’t the lack of ideas that made 720 fail, it was the extravagant spending that still would have continued had they moved on to a party planning business (surprised though that party only cost $10 G).
I think Tom finds his way back to the Parks department as some sort of events coordinator, or perhaps gets tapped as Leslie’s campaign PR guy.
@Jen: I don’t think you’re far off.
Tom and Jean-Ralphio were always throwing parties to make themselves happy. This time, they had one for everyone else’s enjoyment (it was the end of the world, after all).
Agree with James, how the hell did that party only cost ten grand? Also, the entire month or so of operations of 720 only cost 190k? Seemed like a lot more. The idea was these guys were burning through money, but the figures are shaky enough, I’m convinced they are way better at stretching their dollars than the writers would like us to think.
@Geoff Rose In the episode, Jean-Ralphio says he got $450K from the lawsuit.
Just a stray thought.. April’s sister been just a younger version of April, always gets laugh outta me.
Anybody else think the reporter was going to pick up on Leslie’s objections to her interest in Ben and blow their story?
Maybe it could play in to the election?
This should have been so much better. The way Leslie dealt with Ben was so silly that any emotion was completely drained from their scenes.
I don’t think it’s that Ben and Leslie didn’t connect, but rather April/Andy were such a stronger story that they were overpowered.
I thought it was one of the best episodes of this season. April and Andy were great, especially their scene at the Grand Canyon. I’m not sure Tom and Jean-Ralphio could have put on that extravagant of a part for only $10,000, but it was still fun to watch.
Maybe it’s just me, but I thought this episode really felt like a season finale … Leslie and Ben resolving their unspoken tension, the end of E720 and Tom’s cliffhanger, put together with April and Andy’s musical send off … not sure if it really matters in the grand scheme of things, but seems like it would’ve made a great finale
I agree. That said, there were four episodes last season that would have easily worked as season finales too. (The actual finale – L’il Sebastian, Road Trip, Fancy Party, and Harvest Festival)
There’s a theory that for American television, only write plot lines that can carry for six episodes (six episodes being an entire season on the BBC).
So if that’s the mindset, then the overarching storylines could carry from season to season, but the secondary stories would taper out every quarter-season.
I found it odd that Leslie nor Ann made any reference to Mark Brendanawicz and Mallwae-Tweep’s fling in season 1, considering the exact same scenario was playing out between Ben and Shauna here.
In fact, its sort of weird that the show has really made no mention of Mark whatsoever, in the two seasons since he has been gone.
Is their bad blood between Paul Schneider and the showrunners, or maybe just ill feelings towards the character of Mark? Or maybe they’re just trying to ignore most of their season 1 storylines altogether?
No it wasn’t that odd. The similar scenario, and Ann’s reaction knowing how Malwae-Tweep would act, was enough of a call back to that earlier Mark fling.
It also would be too much to explain to new viewers who do not know the background of season 1, but the storyline is obvious enough for longtime fans of the show to recognize.
They also called back the Shauna-Leslie-Mark triangle in a later episode when Andy said to Ms. Malwae-Tweep something like, “I remember you. You had sex with Brandanawicz and everybody talked about it for awhile.” So I think the producers feel that Shauna’s history didn’t require further reference.
Just another recurring Pawneean that I’m always happy to see pop up. When “news” breaks on TMZ or some similar site, I can hear her say, “Come on, Leslie, The Douche blew the story wide open.”
I haven’t gotten the impression that Paul Schneider left under bad circumstances. He simply wasn’t needed anymore, both sides noticed it, and right now Mark is subtext to the extent that he matters at all to the P&R universe. As James said, Day 1 viewers would understand why the possible Shauna-Ben pairing made Leslie a little crazy–but it also worked for recent events alone, as an indicator of just how painful it was for two people who liked each other to call off a relationship in service of a (hopefully) greater good in Pawnee.
Glad to see this discussed. I don’t think Mark has been mentioned at all on the show since he left, which is weird because I thought he was supposed to become a semi-recurring character.
I also thought I’d heard that he would be a semi-recurring character after his departure and I was hoping that would be the case. I actually really liked Mark, so it’s sad he’s been largely forgotten. (Although I also agree it does seem like he’d be superfluous with Ben and Chris, especially since both Mark and Ben kind of have that dead-pan thing going) I still hold out a bit of hope they’ll bring him back if they ever build Leslie’s park in the Pit, since he designed it and all.
I think I read in an interview with either Schur or Daniels that they intended to have Mark back for an episode or two last season but the delay till midseason (and subsequent shortening) left those storylines unused.
I’ve also seen interviews suggest they may bring him back at some point this season. I think the challenge is, what would be the point? Don’t get me wrong – Mark was fine in S2, but there was nothing especially unique about his character which would make a credible return sort of challenging.
I have a feeling Mark is going to show up in the whole city council story line, either as Leslie’s opponent or someone who leaked information about her (like maybe he was the leak that she wasn’t born in Pawnee). Just a hunch…
I’m skeptical about that, based on what I have gleaned of future developments. Regardless, the idea sadly confirms to me that most Parks & Rec fans do not think very highly of Mark. If the writers are thinking to play to that, I’d rather they not bring him back at all. Mark’s farewell scene in “Freddy Spaghetti” is one of my favorite dramatic scenes in the entire series, and I’d rather the show not sully its sentiment by giving him qualities that he never had as a regular.
Well, remember that his character was a total douche in Season 1. He does have motive though: he hated his job and was ultimately forced out.
But I agree with you, Tammy, that him intentionally scuttling Leslie seems out of character. But maybe he had some loose lips (with Joan? Ewwww) and let the cat out of the bag about Leslie’s birth place (and perhaps other things).
But, you sound like you know some spoilers, so I’m probably wrong. But I do want to have Mark come back somehow!
He wasn’t forced out; he was offered an out and he took it. In a talking head he mentioned that he was already considering leaviing, but that he thought he needed a sign. Also, the reason he hated his job is also the reason why he is unlikely to run for office: politics and red tape.
Also, I don’t think loose lips is Mark’s style. He may know where the bodies are buried, and play the game as necessary, but idle gossip about a friend involving personal information seems beyond the pale. Casual chatter about the latest crazy escapades of the mayor’s dog or giving a friend some crucial leverage to protect himself (pointing Tom to Duke Silver) is a different thing in my book. Mark may have been a womanizer and jaded about government in season one, but at the point he was introduced, he was already wanting to move on from that.
Anyone know why they have the Andy/April road series? I watched it on Hulu and it was excellent, I just wondered why it wasn’t being put into an actual episode. Did they just shoot too much footage?
(Possibly the best part is the “Four Corners,” btw.)
Anyway, this was a fun episode. Ron’s ah…religious ambiguity moments, Tom and Jean-Ralphio continuing to spend money that looked a lot more than 10k on the party, Chris’s being saddened at reincarnation after all, and especially the April and Andy were comedy gold.
The only sad part (reasonably so) was Leslie and Ben, but… that’s life, what are you gonna do. Fair subject to cover.
I think Chris Pratt (Andy) explained it in the 5th “behind the scenes” webisode. They shot on location at the Grand Canyon, and because the scene in the actual episode would only be a minute or so, they decided to film extra scenes and show it as webisodes to get the most out of shooting on location.
“Four Corners” is hilarious, but my personal favorite is “Building a Home.” Don’t want to spoil too much for those who haven’t seen it yet, but I thought that webisode was pretty charming.
I like they one where Leslie calls them.
Best webisode was definitely “Four Corners,” but my favorite line was from the behind the scenes with Chris Pratt advising people “get up off you fat asses… and get to this beautiful, majestic place… before it’s filled in. No? They’re never gonna fill it in? Alright, you got time.” XD
BTW, that sure wasn’t the 4 corners. Refer to Breaking Bad if you wanna see the real thing.
Or better still, go visit the 4C yourself, ’cause it’s the best place in the US. Skip the silly monument though. I’m there at least a couple months a year for a decade & only bothered to visit it once.
(It looks to me they flimed the non GC stuff right nearby in AZ.)
Now that’s more like it. After two subpar episodes, the show is back to the quality we were spoiled by last season
Such a good episode of Parks and Rec. Leave it to Ron Swanson to do an effective dismissal of the “if the world ended tomorrow” conversation.
I only have one thing to say. “Zorp is dead, long live Zorp”
My favorite subtle joke of the night — someone (Leslie?) saying that Jerry’s doesn’t hang out with April, then we see him there filming Andy the action star
Can I go now? Gayle is making a roast.
“Can I go now? Gayle is making a roast.” Should be the new Firewall and Iceberg sign-off phrase. Maybe for Dan since Alan already has one.
Mt. Rushmore would have been closer for April and Andy than the Grand Canyon, but I’m glad they went there.
I don’t understand why people make such a big deal about the grand canyon. Maybe there’s something wrong with me, but I went there and was kind of unimpressed. And I’m not nearly as cynical as April.
Maybe you weren’t there at dawn. I don’t say that sarcastically. Dawn light is special; even April is susceptible.
That’s what I said, Kathleen!
The look April gave the camera was one of “We’ve been in the car for 30 hours and we could have been there and back already?!”
A. So, like, what *does* impress you?
B. Did you go down to the bottom? It’s insanely great.
Really great episode, all the moving parts seemed to work well and be very true to the characters.
My only complaint wasn’t with the show, but with the NBC promo monkeys: April and Andy’s road trip was great, but I think having their destination be a surprise would have been a really awesome moment. It was still beautiful and sweet and funny, but having seen them at the Grand Canyon a dozen times already took some of the *awe* and *aww* out of it.
I’ve started to make a point of avoiding any sort of promo by NBC. I’m glad I had no idea that was coming. No where near as bad as when they screwed the pooch last year on the wedding episode.
One of the easiest ways to avoid NBC promos for sitcoms is to avoid watching any other NBC shows.
Wow, did NBC really do that? Thank goodness I hadn’t seen any of the promos. When they walked up to the Canyon together, I actually found myself getting embarrassingly choked up. I loved it. Man, whoever’s doing those promos for NBC must be clueless. How sad to rob most of the audience of a moment like that.
Yea same here, and thank goodness I didn’t see the promo for the wedding episode either.
NBC also has a knack for falsely leading the audience in it’s promos. The Office promos are bad…they teased someone leaving/quitting/getting fired last night only to have no one really leave the show. And the season finale, they asked who the new manager was going to be, as well as hyped all these guest stars, only to have those guest stars (Jim Carrey, Will Arnett) have really brief cameos while not even announcing who the new manager is.
That’s precisely why I only watch shows on either Hulu.com or DVD.
It’s almost as bad as “On the next episode of House…”
Sitting there thinking “I’ll bet all the money in my pockets that there’s a sick person and he heals them by the end of the episode.”
Last week’s best line: “I know more than you.”
This week’s favorite: “Where’s all the faces? Of the Presidents?” Followed by April’s look.
Best laugh of the night for me:
“Looks like this Siberian husky is going to be Russian …. off to jail.”
That whole action movie sequence was fantastic.
TREAT YO SELF!
Loved hearing 5000 Candles in the Wind playing in the background of the grilled cheese sandwich scene.
I thought that Parks season 3 was the best season of comedy last year and although there have been some things that haven’t worked this season, this episode reminds me how great the show can be at its best.
Also Andy and April are by far the best couple on television.
And “The Pit” was playing during filming of the action movie, I believe.
It was indeed
Perfect ending, they’ve deserved to that kind of episode.
Watch and learn Modern Family. You don’t need a forced sentimental voiceover to make it work.
Fun little detail, it said “Pikitis was here” on the boarded up gas station.
Haha. Also, “Pawnee Sucks”
Amazing. “Greg Pikitis” may still be my favorite episode of the series. Not necessarily the best one, but it’s the one I always come back to.
I fear I have reached a dangerous place in my love of Leslie Knope. Like, the place where I am kind of too protective of her to enjoy a show about her being sad, even as it is realistic and handled warmly. I was pretty much grinding my teeth through all the Ben and Leslie parts, while pouring myself probably too much bourbon and saying alound Ken “Tremendous” with increasing amounts of sarcasm and vitriol. Not good. I need to do some soul-searching so that I can enjoy my favorite comedy on tv week in and week out!
Great episode…not that I feel that there is a bad episode of Parks and Rec. So many laughs. Alan, that comment about Chris at the end was spot-on.
Request: can someone put April and Andy’s road trip on Youtube for any non-USA viewers? Ridiculous content control, grrr.
Non US-viewer here too.
Have you tried to watch all of them? #1(Spider) doesn’t work for me but the others do.
Have you tried Hulu.com?
That was a lot of party for ten grrrr. Nevertheless, an excellent episode. Loved the Grand Canyon scene with A&A. “Where are the faces?” lol
I really think their killing a golden egg-laying goose by having Entertainment 720 fail. Tom’s business is consistently hilarious and many people succeed in business in spite of their own stupidity. I was thinking they could have hired Ben to be their finance guy, allowing Leslie and Ben to get back together.
Parks and Rec’s M.O. though is, “let a story play out in a natural, logical way, say goodbye, and move onto the next one”. 720 gave us some great stuff, but Shur and co. aren’t in the business of milking things, even if they probably COULD yield more good stories.
Part of it’s out of their control, in that Ben Schwartz is doing another show, but I think that business had reached its plausibility limit by now, if not passed it.
No way. I’m glad that storyline is over. Tom needs to work in City Hall.
It’s too bad the place closed because with the NBA lockout Roy Hibbert needs work.
I liked the Andy/April and Tom parts of the show, but thought the rest fell flat. I felt like Leslie in this ep took several steps back to the area of “unlikeable cariacture”, for the first time since Season 1. I thought her antics, especially early in the episode, were obnoxious and unfunny.
I agree, but am willing to give her a pass considering this IS probably the most flustered that character has been SINCE season 1.
I hope they don’t go to that well too many times though.
I still want to know how they threw that kind of party with only 10 grand. I’m just saying. . .
Ha! Maxed out their business credit.
At the Apple store I told a worker she looked just like April and she’s my favorite. She said I get that all the time, then said “Nice to meet you,” and gave me that look. Perfect.
There was an interesting parallel between this episode and the one from Season 2 that introduced Justin Theroux’s likable and intelligent (but ultimately selfish) attorney. In that story, Ann didn’t want Leslie to date him because she had a friend-crush on him, so she fixed her up with that horrible MRI technician played Will Arnett instead. Later on, Mark rightfully pointed out that Ann trying to keep the other guy in reserve was insulting to both him and Leslie, and Ann eventually did the right thing and arranged for JTh and Leslie to have a dinner date. The main changes from that story to this one were good ones: Ben confronts Leslie about what she’s doing and gets her to stop doing it, as opposed to the original story where Mark gets through to Ann that the way she’s acting is wrong, and Leslie doesn’t take any overt steps to fix Ben and Shauna up beyond telling him the reporter thinks he’s cute.
I enjoyed the episode, espe- VW VW VW VW VW.
That’s more like it. I’ve been disappointed all season. But that episode felt right.
Just hoping that’s the end of 720.
Watching this episode, I’m reminded of one of my favorite quotes from ‘The West Wing:’ “Government, despite its flaws, is a place where people come together.” And on Parks & Rec, people, despite their flaws, still come together.
This show has what “The Office” has lost: heart.
Yes, Leslie was a bit ‘cartoonish’ during this episode, but she’s in love, even if she won’t say it. Ben still has her heart, and while she’s good at handling crisis after crisis (or, dealing with the idiocy of the Zorpies), she’s not very good at satisfying the needs of Leslie. So while she wants to be with Ben, rather than just telling him, she tries to find ways to not tell him. Her appearance at his front door could have been done over the phone, but she had to see him. He makes her feel like a better person.
April and Andy are, for my money, the best husband/wife duo since Coach and Mrs. Taylor. Where the Taylor’s are grounded at home, still in love after years and years of marriage, April and Andy are young and still finding their way in the world, but they’re doing it together with no regrets.
(also, I don’t think Andy combined the Grand Canyon and Mt. Rushmore. I think he wrote the wrong one down on his list. The look April gave when he asked about the faces of the Presidents says to me “You idiot. We could have been in South Dakota 15 hours ago!”)
As for Tom and J-R, they finally threw their ultimate party, all it took was losing everything. I was really expecting a cameo by a hip-hop mogul and some great exchange akin to “Great party guys. Be in New York tomorrow, eight a.m. I have some ideas.” It would satisfy two creative criteria: E720 would stay afloat, and it would allow Ben Shwartz to be written off as he would become the CEO of “E720:NYC.”
Random thoughts:
– No Donna. In the words of David Simon on NPR’s Fresh Air: “I’m always disappointed when I turn on the TV and it’s all white.”
– Ann Perkins only role in this episode was to try keep Leslie at the park?
– Jerry loves pot roast, though we should have guessed as much.
– Chris may believe in the hereafter, but he’s more enraptured with the here-and-now.
– Ron will make money off of anything, even the end of the world.
Great review, Alan!
Donna did appear briefly to tell Tom that it was the best party ever.
Yeah, Donna was there, if briefly.
Also, did you just call Aziz Ansari (and for that matter, Rashida Jones) white?
I’ve been reading the Pawnee book (which I recommend for P&R fans), and there’s a whole section on the Zorpies and the history of their Scientology-like religion. I’d been thinking, “Had they previously mentioned this and I forgot?” Then they went and made a whole episode about it.
It is very briefly mentioned when Leslie is listing off all of the old town slogans in one episode which also appears at the beginning of the book.
Also, if this episode was intended as the 2nd, wouldn’t her book have been out after End of the World?
It was intended as the second one very early on. They moved it back quickly.
i thought the look april had at the end indicated maybe the wrong thing was written on andy’s list… so it was his “fault” not hers?
Yes, that was already said in the comments. Don’t forget Allan’s rules.
Haha nothing like a party drumlines, a tiger and a bouncy ship that’s not for a child’s birthday haha. Glad to see Lucy show up, too, even if if Jean-Ralphio invited her without the noble motive that Tom that he had…but yeah, basically the End of the World Party ruled (watch a video clip of that scene at [vimeo.com] ).
Gotta love that they used “Dancer In the Dark” by Dev and glad it got Lucy in the mood to dance. Her chemistry with Tom is great, I hope they figure out a way to write her more into the show.
My favourite moment when the cult members were chuckling at their own cleverness for using checks, and Ron has this private smirk at the camera. Classic Ron Swanson moment.
Andy and April have definitely inherited the mantle of Best Couple on TV from Coach and Tami. Absolutely perfect together.
I really dislike exotic animals being used in such ways.
I really dislike it when exotic animals are used in entertainment.