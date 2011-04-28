‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Jerry’s Painting’: Centaur of attention

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I speak to you in Spanish with the formal “usted”…
“Get out of my way unless you want an arrow in your ass, Marcia.” -Leslie
Though “Parks and Rec” hasn’t had fantastic retention of its “Office” lead-in audience, it’s been fairly consistent percentage-wise. So if you assume a very big audience tunes in for Steve Carell’s goodbye, then “Parks and Rec” should be up a lot proportionally. And as luck would have it, what I’m guessing is the show’s biggest audience ever got to see a damned funny (and fairly raunchy) episode.
I know I complained last week about the contrived nature of Chris’ dating policy being used to keep Ben and Leslie apart, but the show put it to good use tonight. Not only did it drop Amy Poehler and Adam Scott into two separate but equally funny storylines, but virtually all of Leslie’s behavior this week was motivated by that policy. She felt both romantically adrift and weak thanks to Chris, and Jerry’s painting of her as a topless, majestic centaur made her feel sexy and powerful again. I could see Leslie fighting Marcia Langman over this even in a better week, as Leslie has no patience for Marcia’s intolerance and bullying tactics, but I also think there might have come a point where she recognized that putting an illustrated version of her breasts on display in a government building was probably not the wisest idea. She’d have fought a few rounds, then yielded to take the painting home with her or something.
But because she did fight as long and as hard as she did, we got a bunch of great scenes about government in inaction, and (one of the show’s sweet spots) the media frenzy that can arise over any small thing.
Leslie’s appearance on “Ya’ Heard? With Perd” was like a version of the classic “Simpsons” episode “Itchy & Scratchy & Marge” in miniature, with Leslie taking a stand for one thing (artistic expression), then being horrified when her fight gets conflated with someone else’s (Brandi’s passionate defense fo pornography). As Brandee bluntly defined pornography, and as Perd tried to get Leslie to reassure him that centaurs aren’t real, Amy Poehler put on a clinic of priceless reaction shots.
And, of course, puzzled and/or horrified reactions are a particular specialty of Adam Scott’s, and he got to trot out both faces early and often as Ben found himself living with April and Andy and trying to teach these two lovestruck fools the barest fundamentals of adulthood.
That story was a great example of how to make your straight man funny with an unexpected sort of role reversal. Ben is the sane one in this situation, but Andy and April continually act like their behavior is normal and justifiable, which only increases Ben’s incredulity with it all. (“Do you have any idea what ‘cute’ means?”) And yet there were still moments where Scott got to do his pure deadpan thing, like when he sends them out to run errands on their own and suggests, “There’s, like, a 30 percent chance they’ll both die.”
And what was terrific about that story was how it demonstrated that marrying off April and Andy hasn’t in any way changed who they are, how they interact with each other and the strange logic with which they tackle the world. They love each other, and their relationship works on that level, but they have no idea what they’re doing, and all of that was wrapped up in Andy’s simultaneously sweet and ridiculous speech about the marshmallow gun.
There are times when it seems like “Parks and Rec” understandably leans on Ron like a crutch, but he was barely in this one (other than his typically honest, disapproving speech at the art gallery) and it was still hysterical.
Some other thoughts:
• Leslie is, for the most part, her own character and not a carryover of stuff Poehler’s done elsewhere, but the scene where Leslie badgers Ron into giving the introduction really reminded me of Kaitlin, her “SNL” character who was always doing the same to her stepdad Rick.
• The Leslie story offered an amusing running gag about Tom’s embarrassment at being the cherub – when of course he clearly looks like Taye Diggs, right? – which in turn gave Ann a rare but welcome opportunity to pick on him.
• Though Jerry’s name was in the title, it actually wasn’t a particularly Jerry-centric episode. Still, I liked the moment where Jerry inspires Leslie to keep fighting because giving in sounds like something he would do.
• Rob Lowe’s did the predictable good job of playing Chris’ over-enthusiasm at fixing people up. Loved how he described his strategy (finding two people with compatible qualities and putting them together) as if he were the literally the first person to ever think of that.
What did everybody else think?
Great, great episode! I hope newbies watched and will stay. I love this show, and want everyone else to love it too. This was a classic.
This show is on a real home run streak. Great episode. I love Ron Swanson as much as anyone, but agree that its good to see the show step away from that crutch (especially on the heels of a ron-centric ep).
Terrific episode and it nicely built up a scenario where there were all these random tensions in the air (new roommates, boss vs underling, unresolved romance) which allowed everyone to act both human and unhinged.
More then anything, I enjoyed hearing Chris get angry over the phone, which is literally drawn from the same place as all that enthusiasm.
Every time anyone says literally, I think of Chris. Lol! Great episode.
his heart rate got all the way up to 45 bpm!
If the number of comments here are any indication, not many people were interested in P&R tonight. Shame – it was a funny episode, though the whole “destroy the painting” thing pushed credulity even for Pawnee.
The link JUST got tweeted. We’re coming.
I thought it was a great episode. I also thought Ben made enough money to make other living arrangements; however his interactions/reactions with April and Andy were a riot.
I hope Ben and Leslie get together; Chris’ rule be damned.
Have to agree re: the directive to put down the painting like a rabid dog. Of course a small, conservative town might prohibit such a painting being hung in a public building, but it wouldn’t be destroyed. Oh well, artistic license…
Great episode, maybe my favorite yet – definitely a contender. But I think at the end it might have been better if instead of expecting us to believe Jerry could paint that fast, they had revealed that he had a variety of paintings of that type with different people as the centaur and she just chose the one with Tom.
Oh, that would have been WAY better! Then we could have seen versions with Ron and Donna as the centaur!
But that would have contradicted the reason given as to why the original centaur looks like Lesley.
It was a really good ep, but wouldn’t Ben make enough money that he could find other lodging options?
Last year, April figured out that Andy – on a shoeshinist’s salary – could afford his own apartment. So Ben certainly could’ve found something, but maybe he didn’t want to look very hard, and it was too late once he figured out the LITERAL mess he’d gotten himself into.
Whatever. Works for me.
There was a BIT of fudging about Ben opting to live with ApAndy (a name I just made up), but I think his decision to relocate is based more on his essential loneliness rather than convenience or necessity. He needs relationships to anchor him in place.
Good point, Nakedfoul. I definitely agree that it was more about being around people then a new residence. Now that he’s chosen to live here he probably wants to put more of an effort into building relationships with this gang.
I didn’t get it, and it bugged me. Why would he want to live with two slobs he has nothing in common with? There are adults in Pawnee, I’ve seen them.
This is one of those things where, if the episode made me laugh more, I’d let it go. But my one big laugh (Andy’s line about the simplicity of the painting) came way too late.
Remember that his hotel has bedbugs, so he wanted to get out right away. I think the episode should have ended with him making other arrangements, though. I can’t imagine he’d stick with them longer then a month. I would not be sad to see him bunking with Ron Swanson next week.
Wow, I hated this episode, and it was mainly b/c of this lack of logic. Even if he had started out saying “I need a place to stay for a couple of days until I find a place of my own” that might have helped. But his moving in with Andy and April seemed like an excuse to show them living as children. Which doesn’t seem to fit April’s character at all. Or even Andy’s. Bills in the freezer? That’s some lazy humor.
I agree with all of you, and I am making a long list of 3×5 cards and pinning them to my wall, and when I have my results you will be the first to know!
I am behind on my SNL and don’t know Amy Poehler’s character of Kaitlin, but her badgering Ron at the art show reminded me of Dwight Schrute’s “Do It Now 5 4 3 2 1 Do It! Do It!” speech from some Office episode.
I’m so glad I’m not the only one who immediately thought of Amy’s character Kaitlin when Leslie was begging Ron to give the speech!
This was such a funny and uplifting episode especially after the emotional roller coaster that was The Office.
I think I want to start all my speeches with “hey everyone shut up”. Plenty of laugh out loud moments and I am am liking that the Ben Leslie thing isn’t going where I thought it would. Ben admitting to Andy that he knows she likes him and vice versa will probably lead to more funny hijinks courtesy of the adulthood free Andy and April.
Adam Scott has “literally” made this show perfect. This is how you do a relationship, TV writers! Girl + boy like each other, get married, are so hilarious they deserve their own spin-off.
It’s official: I need to make sure I don’t have beverage in my mouth whenever Ron is talking. That speech he gave at the gallery was hilarious. I’m starting to consider a no drinking policy for when April is talking as well, her house rules had me rolling.
Agreed. I lost it completely at Ron’s speech, just bent over holding my sides, and my wife actually spit out her wine at April’s “formal usted” demand.
I am also ending every long conversation this week with “End of Speech!”
Wow. These guys are on fire. This is network comedy running on all cylinders. Scoot and Poehler’s performances were pretty unbelievable. It was a masterclass, especially Amy.
Yeah, I guess it was something like that.
That little head-turn of Leslie’s just killed me. I don’t know what it’s called, but that “cut to reaction” thing also slayed last week, too, when Ron delivered that “Nature is amazing” line. I don’t know what it is. It the straight- shot that does it? The direct look into the camera?
I wish I could start every speech with “Shut up! And look at me.”
haha yes, so very perfectly Ron. also I loved the consistency in his speeches being fact-based “these are paintings”
this episode was so so amazing, I loved everything but in particular how amazing Ben/Andy/April dynmaic was
I was initially skeptical of the show putting Andy/April together…no longer. These two characters are just screamingly funny together. Great ep.
Totally agree. LOVED April saying “Gee thanks a lot Mister”, her tone was pitch perfect. Adam Scott and Amy are probably the best at generating laughs from their silent reactions and facial expressions, but the rest of the cast is also great at it; I probabl;y laugh as much at the reaction shots as I do at the actual jokes. Love this show so much. Another one I (and my daughter) was turned on to this season thanks to this blog (Breaking Bad was the other) so much love to Alan and the commenters!
It’s the little things I loved about this episode
*The return of Orin with his blank painting
*Return of the Christian League lady
*Andy’s Scarecrow Boat poster hanging in the background
*Ron’s smile when he notices Tom on the painting
Also I couldn’t stop laughing at Ben sneaking a look at the painting. I don’t understand how people don’t see chemistry between Poehler and Scott.
Of course Chris posed nude for sculpture.
Who doesn’t see chemistry between Ben and Leslie? Those two are ON FIRE together, in my opinion. Some of the best awkward romantic chemistry on television.
you mentioned all of Amy Poehler’s reaction shots on “Ya Herd”, but how about a nod to Aziz Ansari’s priceless reaction to Brandi and Leslie’s chat while watching from behind the set? i found that to be one of the funniest moments in the episode.
Maybe the funniest episode yet. When April is telling Ben the rules of the house, i was laughing hysterically and had to rewind to watch it again.
Ben and Leslie together is one of the least appealing TV pairings I’ve seen. No Chemistry. Just because the characters are structured in similar ways doesn’t mean they work together, especially when they are played in such a different way. Phony road blocks put into place just to drag out such an awful pairing feels like this show admitting that it is nothing special.
There are always fun parts like Ben teaching April and Andy how to be adults, but in my opinion, an episode like this illustrates why Parks and Rec is good, but can never be great, and is likely to make an office turn into just okay.
Characters that work: Ron Swanson, April, Chris, Jerry
Characters that work with help: Leslie, Ben, Tom, Andy
Characters that don’t work: Donna, Ann, Mark(fixed)
Couldn’t agree more, at least about the lack of chemistry between Ben and Leslie. I’m increasingly finding scenes with Ben and Leslie cringeworthy (especially over the past few weeks when the writers clearly want us to feel the “sparks” between them). I wasn’t convinced with the addition of Adam Scott to this cast (though I loved him in Party Down), but over the past few weeks I think the writers are starting to realize how to best utilize him. But the relationship with Leslie is a step too far and I’m dreading the next few episodes worth of romantic tension between two characters with absolutely zero chemistry.
Parks is a very funny show, but the writers still have some work to do before it can be considered a great one.
Agreed, but I’d switch Leslie and April in your list. I don’t see Ben/Leslie at all.
Last season, I felt that Leslie’s character worked. This season, she has been more uneven.
Wow, I’m shocked any of you feel this way about Ben and Leslie. Parks and Rec is on fire lately and it’s partially thanks to the fact that Leslie and Ben’s slow burn relationship is amazing. Their chemistry is off the charts. You can disagree if you want, but at least I’m not alone: see Ben and Leslie featured right in the center of this week’s Entertainment Weekly Bullseye:
It seems to me that basically you like the most cartoonish characters.
I agree that April and Andy are funny, but I keep thinking that the April we knew was not a complete idiot, and now she is.
She’s always been fanatically stubborn though, and I see her behavior coming more from her extreme aversion to married adulthood rather than stupidity.
I’d imagine being around Andy all the time would rub off on even the smartest people…
She doesn’t want to be a boring adult doing boring adult things like cleaning. Plus there is probably a bit of novelty to living without her parents for the first time and doing whatever she wants.
April definitely seemed to me like she knew all of those things but just wanted to be contrary, like when she says “That’s racist” to Ben’s laundry tips.
“I also think it’s pointless for a human to paint scenes of nature when they could just go outside and stand in it.”
Andy and April are hilarious. Parks and Recreation and Community has become the best shows on the Thursday lineup. The Office has been in a slump for the past 2 seasons and last night’s Steve Carell farewell episode wasn’t that great either.
Poehler’s “Caitlin” skits on SNL are still my favorite skits of all time. I’m glad I’m not the only one who remembers them
This was a great, great episode.
Alan, if you’re checking comments, do you have any idea whether this episode was originally intended to be long form or if they were able to stretch it out using all of the footage they shot?
Either way, it never felt draggy, and the extended time they were able to give each plot facet served the story and characters so well. Really the best bit of TV I’ve watched in some time.
This was my fav episode of P&R. Continue to love Andy & April’s relationship. It reminds me of what Casey from “Party Down” used to explain to Henry why they wouldn’t work, because they aren’t the “same kind of crazy.” Totally thought of that being the reason why A&A work; no one else could stand either of them.
And pairing Ben with them was great. As for the critiques of Ben not really financially needing a roommate, I thought it was because he’s still not sure of how long he’s staying in Pawnee and wouldn’t want to sign a lease. Or has that been settled already?
Well said. RIP Casey. You are sorely missed.
By far the best episode of the season. Give Ben some DIRECTION, and look at the magic that ensues. Make Tom more of a comic relief-pitcher, and he is eminently funnier. I loved him misunderstanding that it was a hot chick looking for a roommate, and zinging Ben for making it seem like he planted the idea.
I do not love Ron Swanson the way others love Ron Swanson, as I think he is already Fonzie II, but again, as a smaller player, who does not make 7 “I love meat” declarations in an episode, but instead steals one great scene to decry the marriage of government and art, he was great.
I also think that April is strongest when her character is at her impenetrably disaffected best, and this was a great showcase for that.
Also loved the dichotomy of the Supreme Court definition of pornography versus the Supreme Porn definition. Very smart episode to gravy train to the Aloha Michael Scott vehicle.
So what’s the verdict? Turkey chili: sexy, or cute?
Ron Swanson’s speech was incredible. From the start “Everybody shut up! Look at me!” all the way to “End of speech.”
Is anyone else increasingly puzzled (read: annoyed) by the developments in Chris’s character? He was introduced as a person who avoided delivering bad news and instead left Ben to do the hard work. Between his “no dating” policy and his position on the painting this week, he’s somehow morphed into the office disciplinarian. I guess his new job could offer some sort of rationale but…something about it isn’t working for me.
I noticed that too. And was also annoyed. It’s like he’s being written by a new team, whose only direction was “make Rob Lowe freakishly cheerful.” Because mannerisms and speech patterns aside, he’s not really the same character as the upbeat loony we met last season. I actually think there would have been a lot of comic potential in having The Boss be that guy (the one they paired with Ben because, remember, nothing ever got done when it was just him). I think it stems from his relationship with Ann, actually. To take that whole thing seriously, they had to bring Chris down to reality a bit. Good for the story arc, sad for us.
I kind of take it as him actually getting into the job. When he was just auditing the local government he was kind of just a visitor, but now that he’s stuck there he has to actually come out of his nice shell. Though I do think he still pretty nice considering what he’s had to do. It is a good character trait that he is highly professional. He may be happy all the time, but he should not be treated as an idiot.
Swanson’s impassioned speech about art moved me like a burger being flipped over a grill. P&R kills it everytime for me, consistently and thoroughly.
How quickly did Jerry have to paint the second painting?????????
I love that the day after the art show, Leslie wore the braid/headband in her hair that Centaur-Leslie wore. It’s just one of the tiny details that makes this show awesome.
Picture’s a little spoilery, don’t you think? I mean, as much as anything can in an (awesome) show like this.
How many episodes are left? i’m asking because I’m wondering if Andy’s line “In three weeks you might be married like me” to Ben was a throwaway joke or foreshadowing of the season finale twist where Ben and Leslie get married.
Rob Lowe’s character is getting old. Chris is funny, in extremely small doses, but if he gets more than 5 minutes a show…I want to see anyone else. Maybe if they do a show where he’s down on everything, or even an arc on that, I’d appreciate the role again. Maybe.