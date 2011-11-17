‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Smallest Park’: Man, I’m steamroller

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I get competitive with Martin Luther King…
Leslie Knope has long since evolved past the “female Michael Scott” type many of us tagged her as back in the bumpy first season. But if her personality has become very different, the extremes of it – and the way those extremes have to be carefully modulated so that she doesn’t seem unbearable – are definitely familiar from many years of watching “The Office” writers figure out exactly what they could get away with in writing Michael. For the most part, “Parks and Rec” has been pretty pitch perfect in terms of how it’s depicted Leslie, turning her human steamroller persona into a positive attribute rather than a deficit.
Every now and then, though, Leslie goes too far, and those episodes tend to be less enjoyable. “Smallest Park” happened to be one of those, but it managed to mitigate some of the problems by being about how Leslie sometimes goes too far, and by ending on a dynamite, moving Leslie/Ben scene at the smallest park in Indiana.
“Smallest Park” was aware throughout that Leslie was being both ridiculous and unfair to Ben, and to Ann, and while some of that material was funny (Leslie telling Ann to shut her beautiful piehole), for the most part I found myself empathizing with Ben and wishing she would cool it already. But then came Ann finally getting Leslie to listen to her, and Ann talking to Ben, and then Ben and Leslie in the park – a fantastic acting duet for Amy Poehler and Adam Scott – and if it didn’t magically make me laugh more at what had come earlier, it felt like a good character story for Leslie, and a moving springboard for Leslie and Ben to get back together, and damn the torpedoes. A great romantic moment for those two – just look at how Ben practically dives into Leslie to show her how he feels about her idea – and one that ultimately proved Mike Schur right for deciding to let the relationship play out the way it did. Ben breaking up with Leslie because of the campaign didn’t feel contrived in the way these kinds of sitcom splits often are, we got a bunch of episodes where they didn’t interact at all so we could feel the absence, then several where they did and he was miserable, and now they’re going to give it another shot and see what happens. And they’re so perfect together – as demonstrated throughout last week’s Model U.N. insanity, or in the kiss tonight – that I look forward to whatever comes next.
Ron’s affection for Andy (one of the few co-workers he doesn’t actively root against) has been an excellent source of both comedy and pathos for the last couple of seasons, and I liked seeing him thrown into the college subplot so he could play the metaphorical angel to April’s devil (or vice versa) on Andy’s shoulder. It felt especially satisfying that neither his wife nor his boss’s counsel landed Andy a class he enjoyed, where his own silly method did. (Though we’ll see how long he is for Women’s
Lasers Studies after the events of the tag.)
The Tom and Jerry story felt like a good one for Tom’s first episode back as a parks department employee, being forced to confront the monotonous, non-pimped-out lifestyle of a government employee after several months of Entertainment 720 insanity. For Tom, it’s a nightmare. For Jerry, it’s the life he’s enjoyed for decades. And somehow, the two manage to accidentally team up and make the project a wild success. (And without using the “Sopranos” font where the R is a pistol.) Short, sweet, funny, and Jerry actually gets credit for once – sort of.
What did everybody else think?
No, Alan, this wasn’t the funniest episode, but like you said, I loved how it was like a character study of Leslie, which is amazing that a comedy show can put aside laughs for strong development of characters. Great review, see you at Women’s Lasers Studies next semester!
I like what they’re doing with Jerry this season. He’s still the butt of everyone’s jokes, but it doesn’t seem as mean now that you know that behind it all, he’s got a pretty happy life.
He’s the only normal, happy one. Yeah. I didn’t like the cruelty to him before but now it makes sense.
please tell me I’m not the only one who snickered when they read “Tom and Jerry’s…”
I snickered as I wrote it, and debated whether to put in a footnote about my snickering.
Personally I thought it started off slowly but came together beautifully in the end (all three storylines). I was getting quite annoyed with Leslie until I realized that was the point, since she had to realize just how intense she can be.
Great moment for Jerry and it was nice to see Tom put his skills to good use. As much as I love the resolution between Leslie and Ben, the storyline with Andy/April/Ron was my favorite.
And even though Ann hates Harry Potter, I love what she said about the cheesecake.
Best Use of Ann Award for this season, no question.
Really thought the “just as soon as” would be about the font subplot… I loved the episode and feel that her extra steamrolliness is a side effect of her reacting to the break-up, so it is highlighting her weakness.
But those last few minutes — wow! Now just can’t wait to see how this plays out.
Me too.. . I was hoping for “just as soon as I type in a Font where the r’s are guns” … Or something
I enjoyed the fact that the current Parks and Rec logo is the same one used for the P&R posters and DVDs.
It would be awesome if the Season 4 DVD’s used the retro logo!
It is a very sly joke.
I liked the episode, but I want the show to get back to just being funny.
Empathizing or emphasizing? Speaking of which, I was completely rooting for Ann for once.
“for the most part I found myself emphasizing with Ben”
Empathizing, maybe?
Fun episode…Andy’s childishness was both over the to completely in character.
It wasn’t as much of a non-stop laugh episode as the UN one for me, but it still an entertaining half hour. And the Leslie / Ben interaction was pretty moving for a half hour comedy.
Who played Andy’s Women’s Laser Studies professor? She looked very familiar but I couldn’t place her.
(And is anyone else having a problem with the little hitfix calendar widget messing up their post as they’re typing? Every couple of seconds, as the date changes as I’m typing along, a character or two gets dropped and I have to go back and fix it)
An example of the website problem I mentioned:
” both over the to completely in character” was typed as and supposed to read “over the top and completely in character”
I thought the women’s Studies professor looked a lot like Melora Hardin, but with dark hair.
Let me guess: the women’s studies prof may be the next Tammy?
I was left speechless when I saw the Women’s Studies professor – absolutely beautiful! Who is the actress?
the prof is played by Danielle Bisutti
Not that I harbor any Font Snobbery, but I wasn’t in the least surprised that Jerry liked Comic Sans.
I still sing Jabba the Hutt through the opening credits. Every single week.
Jerry would like Comic Sans while Kyle would probably like Wingdings (or whatever is worse that Comic Sans).
They might as well have had him like Papyrus too. But considering that Jerry is a pretty accomplished artist, I didn’t think he would like Comic Sans and was somewhat surprised that he chose did.
Of course, Jerry is a paint artist, not a print artist or a publishing guy. Comic Sans is one of those things where the main reason people don’t care for it is because it’s incredibly overused.
In my head, Comic Sans is the “BAKE SALE TODAY!” font, and somehow it seems perfectly appropriate to me that Jerry would want to use it. And I don’t mean that in a sense that Jerry is Tom’s Number Seven guy, but that he’s a person whose ideal vacation spot is Muncie.
Ditto on Jabba the Hutt! My husband and I sing it together. Every time.
“In my head, Comic Sans is the “BAKE SALE TODAY!” font”
So true. As I scroll through the comments, I’m also scrolling through my work email, and at the top of the inbox is an email, sent about five minutes ago, about a bake sale for a co-worker. The font? Comic Sans, of course.
Man, I LOVED this episode. The first 15 minutes were riotously funny. And the B and C plots stayed funny throughout.
The last 2-3 weeks I thought they did a great job showing Leslie being made slightly crazy by her frustrations about Ben without going too far. So I was , like you Alan, disappointed at first when she went off the deep end this time. Still, I loved that Ann and Ben really called her on it like never before. And of course the end would not have had nearly the impact it did without sufficient setup.
Just a wonderful, wonderful episode.
Also, finally a great Ron Swanson episode. Maybe the first of the season. Still holding out for Duke Silver.
“Women’s Lasers Studies” would be a awesome Community episode.
“You would make an excellent brunette. Ron Swanson.”
As a woman, if Ron Swanson told me that in that tone of voice (and if I wasn’t already a brunette), I have to say that I’d seriously consider going to the salon that same afternoon.
Ditto.
Ron seems to be along on this trip to fish for ladies, doesn’t he?
I love Parks and Rec unconditionally, but Ron having an affinity for college, let alone women’s studies, seemed really out of character.
Pay attention to the character. Ron Swanson loves empowered women. He loves the WNBA. It was totally in character.
“He said he LIKES ethnic girls, Tom.”
I second Bob. This was very much Ron Swanson in-character. In fact, this is the Ron Swanson I love–much more than the more wacky Ron Swansons that come out from time to time (like, with Tammys).
I love Parks and Rec unconditionally but Ron having an affinity for college, let alone women’s studies, seemed down right way out of character.
I dunno. I see Ron having a dislike for official degrees, but not actually being opposed to higher education and personal enrichment.
Alan, love your ‘Man I’m Steamroller’ title – both timely and humorous!
When this show came on, I watched a couple of episodes and checked out. Reading all the positivity on here, I gave it another chance and liked it. Now I’m back to my first opinion. The last two episodes have totally left me cold. All the characters are cartoons, and unlikeable ones at that.
I could see someone coming in at this point and thinking it’s too cartoony. A good starting point is at the beginning of season 2 or 3. It was a bit more grounded then.
Andy is having to carry this show now. Leslie/Ben is threatening to consume the entire show.
I’m a little surprised that no critic is talking about how much weaker this season has been overall. There have been a few whispers, but this season has been about the same as a below-average season of The Office.
Death to Leslie/Ben!
I would agree that the season is weaker – not bad at all but not consistently great. Unlike Alan, I think the Leslie/Ben storyline has been a contrivance and getting them back together like this seems much worse than having never broken them up in the first place.
i hate so much about the things that you choose to be.
To be honest, I’m surprised they didn’t milk the Leslie/Ben split for the entire season, or at least till February sweeps. Of course, how Chris deals with them back together and the city council election, the consequences of their reuniting could become pretty funny.
Call me a girl, but I had hearts in my eyes in that last scene. awwwwwwwwwwwww!!~!!
And Women’s Studies is pretty inspired. I could totally see why all three of them were so engaged listening to the professor talk about Joan of Arc for different reasons.
Women’s Studies was a genius moment for this show. They managed to make it incredibly clear–without each character really saying anything–that all three thought the class was amazing for different reasons.
And as far as blatant set-up lines go, “You would look amazing as a brunette. Ron Swanson” is an all-timer.
This was a not good episode. Let’s hope it’s not a signal of this show trending downward.
Alan, you forgot to mention Jerry finally got to be on the delivering side of a zinger! It was awesome!
Need some ointment for that burn, Tom?
Yeah, cheers to Jerry there.
I did realize in that moment that…my career is kinda similar to Jerry’s for the same reason. Eek. I don’t know of a place in the middle between Tom and Jerry on the job scale though…
The start of that last scene recalled Leslie and Brandonowitz sitting out next to the pit by Anne’s house for me.
What was April’s reaction to listening to the Women’s Studies professor describe Joan of Arc? “I want to be burned at the stake” I thought that was the funniest line of the epi and so pitch perfect for April.
Wow–a Mannheim Steamroller reference? That’s elegant!
I was impressed that they gave Jerry such a pointed, on-target slam on Tom; the poor guy so rarely comes out on top.
Ron’s passion for strong-minded brunettes continues to please this strong-minded brunette.
And happiness for Leslie and Ben–a really wonderful resolution to what started as a painful episode (I don’t like Leslie to be quite THAT crazy).
“Ron’s affection for Andy (one of the few co-workers he doesn’t actively root against)”
I hate to question the almighty Swanson, but does anyone else thinks this a) rings a little false, and b) is softening Ron a little too much? He’s shown some not-insignificant level of affection for at least Leslie, April, Andy, and Tom. That’s more than half the department right there. Maybe he means “few co-workers” relative to the entire City Hall workforce?
Yea, I thought the line was a little strange as well. I think the only way it makes sense is if its relative to the rest of city hall, as you said. Ron has shown contempt for all government that is not the parks department before.
This is how NBC’s awfulness saved me from being spoiled. I pretty much only watch the network on Thursdays so never saw a promo.
I only watch it on Fridays, so I didn’t see it either. Um, yay for being busy and relying on Hulu, I guess.
The professor saying “Welcome to intro to Lasers” followed by the camera panning to Andy’s exuberant fist pump had me rolling on the floor.
I thought the best line of the night was Andy’s astute observation, “He’s not even using a laser pointer!”
Agreed. It was a great 1-2 minutes.
It’s really incredible between the writing and Chris Pratt’s acting (didn’t know he was this talented) that Andy’s character, which began on the show as sort of a guest shot, has become so endearing. He’s kind of the Urkel of the show minus the nasally voice.
I was about to write off this episode as the first weak episode in a long long time, but then as it played out i just had to say…you did it again parks and rec. great episode.
Funny halfway through episode i was also thinking i wish they would just get ben and leslie back together, im getting tired of the forced breakup. And then wallah, right on cue
Write a comment…I enjoyed the episode but thought it was hurt by coming directly after last week’s which had a very similar arc. Ben and Leslie want different things from their relationship. Leslie gets mad and takes her behavior too far. She realizes this and her and Ben have a sweet makeup seen together. It had been so long since Leslie’s behavior had reared its ugly head that it feels strange to get back to back episodes of this.
Andy doing his “I’m a rock star in disguise” thing and then his face when he hits the note was comedic gold. And then Ron steps in and tops it with “For what it’s worth, I think you’d make an incredible brunette. Ron Swanson.” I love that he threw the Ron Swanson in at the end.
Toward the middle of the episode, I thought to myself, “the Ben/Leslie drama is getting tired,” and then to my delight, they wrapped it up perfectly a few minutes later. Loved the Ron/Andy/April story. How long til Ron dates the Woman Studies prof?
I must be the only person who thinks Adam and Amy have no chemistry together. Actually the person Leslie Knope has the most sexual chemistry with is Ann. Just sayin.
Write a comment…I must be the only person who thinks Adam and Amy have no chemistry together. Actually the person Leslie Knope has the most sexual chemistry with is Ann. Just sayin.
I look forward to Ron’s dating the women’s studies professor and seeing what happens with Leslie and Ben.
Has anyone wondered why we just plain haven’t seen much of Leslie campaigning, though? I love this show, but that is hardly ever shown compared to what a politician must go through in real life, so we’re not seeing it literally (TM Chris Traeger) blocking her life with Ben much except for the UN episode. That seems to be missing here and it’s kind of a rare misstep.
I was thinking the same thing last night. My guess is that now that she is back with Ben, that the campaign storyline will be more prominent.
This is the only comedy on TV that doesn’t have to be funny to be great. This episode was a perfect example – it had some hilarious moments (mostly Andy) but as usual it is so emotionally satisfying that I always leave the show smiling. Great stuff.
Leslie Wardrobe Update:
During the sweet scene at the end with Ben, Leslie is wearing J Crew’s Double-Cloth Metro Coat in Vibrant Flame!
The final scene comes close to the classic Jim/Pam one from the Casino episode of the Office. I had previously thought that impossible but Amy Poehler was dynamite.
Thank you for that observation. I know I haven’t been this invested in a TV couple since Jim and Pam. I thought they both were dynamite. Just great, great acting.
Don’t bash NBC for spoilers. FX gave a major Sons of Anarchy spoiler. On Tuesday Clay winds up alone in Tara’s room. Ha Ha Alan.
Is that really a spoiler though? Clay ordered a hit on Tara, it’s not breaking news that he wants her dead. The fact that he would go into her hospital room alone doesn’t spoil anything, other than telling us there will be at least one tense scene next week (which there always is anyway).
I wouldn’t consider that a spoiler at all. Definitely not on the scale of what NBC tends do to (“go to NBC.com to see Andy and April’s wedding registry” promo, anyone?).
I like Ben and Leslie a lot, but the past few episodes have been focused a little TOO much on these two. As a result, we’ve basically had to completely rely on Andy to bring any comedy. Thankfully Chris Pratt and the writers have excelled in this regard.
These actors are SO good together that I wish we could go back to some of the ensemble-greatness of episodes like The Camel, Fancy Party or The Fight. Parks NEVER goes wrong by grouping everybody together.