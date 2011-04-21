‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Soulmates’: Me and you, Boo

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as we get in my go-go mobile…
I would say that 99% of “Soulmates” worked, and worked spectacularly well. It may not have had the sweetness of Andy and April’s wedding, or the scope of the Harvest Festival episode, but I think I laughed louder and more frequently at it than any episode so far this season other than maybe the flu episode.
The title story about Leslie being understandably horrified to be told by a dating website(*) that Tom is her ideal man was a wonderful showcase for both Amy Poehler and the long running gag that is Leslie’s bad luck in the romance department, and for Aziz Ansari, playing Tom at his most spectacularly douchey. Every time I thought Tom had become more horrible in this episode (“Fried chicken is ‘fri-fri-chicky-chick,” or his third wish being “They remake ‘Point Break.’ I play both roles!”), he kept piling it on. Ansari’s one of those actors with a real gift for somehow becoming more likable the worse his characters behave, and Tom’s delight at running with this particular joke at Leslie’s expense(**) was infectious. I could have watched many, many more scenes of Tom pretending to moon over Leslie, call her “Boo,” continue the jingle about Leslie wanting to date him, and generally gross out her, Ben, and the rest of the staff. And I loved Leslie’s ultimate solution – not just calling his bluff with an impressive kiss (“She knows what to do!”), but then deciding that the way to shut Tom up in the future is to send someone – her, Donna, possibly April in the future – to kiss him and freak him the hell out. Much, much fun throughout.
(*) Hoosiermate.com. Great fake website name. (Which NBC has of course turned into an actual fake website.) Possibly better than many of Andy’s band names.
(**) As I’ve talked about before, the second season tweaked Leslie’s character a bit, but just as important was how it tweaked other people’s reactions to her. Tom and April in particular seemed to take great pleasure in mocking Leslie behind her back in that brief, problematic first season. April has certainly come around, as evidenced by her declaration of love last week. As for Tom, the writers and Ansari have done a good job of not selling out his inherently selfish, lazy qualities while still finding a way for him to like and respect Leslie. It’s mainly because Leslie’s superhuman work ethic enables Tom to be Tom, but the relationship works, and that in turn allows for an episode like this where he mocks her at every turn, because it’s a real rarity these days.
The cow vs. turkey battle between Ron and Chris was similarly great: predictable as hell(***), but perfectly-executed. As with Tom pretending to be in love with Leslie, I could have easily watched an entire episode that was just about the field trip to the Whole Foods-esque Grain ‘N Simple, where Chris tried in vain to school Andy on the finer points of food (“What is this?” “A peach”), while Ron and April got to stand around and mock various and sundry. Similarly, the spartan Food And Stuff was the perfect Ron Swanson store – utilitarian in every way, down to it being equidistant from his home and office. And the resolution to the contest was classic Swanson: he doesn’t even need to try, because he understands that beef is just inherently so much tastier than a turkey burger that no effort is required.
(***) And I would say the one thing the show needs to guard against next season is letting Ron’s awesomeness swell to the point where he enters superhuman Fonzie territory. We’re not there yet – and hell, Fonzie was an awful lot of fun in the early years of “Happy Days” – but there was no point at which I didn’t believe Ron would wipe the floor with Chris.
So what was the 1% that didn’t work? The Ben/Leslie story – or, specifically, the reason for why it’s going to be drawn out. The actual flirtation between the two of them, and Leslie’s reaction at learning that Ben also likes the wildflower mural, was sweet and fun and demonstrated the usual chemistry between Poehler and Adam Scott. But putting the whole thing on an extended pause because of Chris’ strict anti-fraternization policy is just silly, the sort of thing that I hate on shows that draw out Unresolved Sexual Tension scenarios because they’re afraid of what would happen next. And it’s the sort of trap that Daniels and Schur have largely avoided, both on this show (where Andy and April had some obstacles, but nothing this artificial) and on “The Office” (where, again, there were natural reasons for Jim and Pam not to be together for a while).
And while I can appreciate the desire to be cautious with the show’s new budding romance now that Andy and April have been married off, I really don’t think it’s necessary. I think there’s enough built-in reluctance to Ben Wyatt as we know him so far that there doesn’t need to be an outside impediment. I’m sure he’s been burned by dating a co-worker in the past, or he’s freaked out about staying in one place for the first time in a long time, or something else that’s both inherent to his character and somewhat logical. Whereas doing it this way just screams, “You know they’re getting together eventually, and we know you know, so please just look the other way for X number of weeks.” And when you have to resort to that, you may as well just put ’em together now.
Still, that was one tiny part of another hysterical episode of what’s been a tremendous season so far. But so much of this season has been so perfect that the rare imperfections stand out even more than they would on a weaker overall comedy.
Some other thoughts:
• “Parks and Rec” has gotten a lot of mileage out of characters uttering profanities that then get bleeped, like Joan’s reaction to Li’l Sebastian, or Andy’s reaction to Ron’s shoeshine moan. Here, we got needle-averse Leslie cursing out Ann over the cholestorol test. The version of the episode I saw hadn’t finished post-production yet, so the curse went unbleeped. And while I’m usually a believer that this sort of thing is actually often funny with the bleeping (see “Action” on DVD, or “Arrested Development”), the shock of hearing Leslie Knope actually curse was so startling and funny that I hope some episode, at some point in the future, is available on DVD in a bluer version. (Ideally, it would be a random episode so no one would know it was coming, but then you risk people hearing it who shouldn’t, I guess.)
• Good to see Ann finally back on the dating horse, seemingly with a different guy in each scene, usually fitting some kind of macho archetype like her cowboy friend.
• Joe from the sewage department is the gift that keeps on giving, here with his “Toilet Party” nickname for his own office, then with him telling Leslie his standards for women: “She can’t be in a wheelchair. No canes, no grey hair.”
• The trip to Grain ‘N Simple had some amusing low-key follow-ups to the wedding, with April’s deadpan, amused “That’s my husband,” followed by her practically having to play mommy to her man-child hubby by telling him to get the pinwheel.
• Given Jerry’s increasing prominence, I’d started to wonder if the show had room anymore for a second punching bag in frequent shoeshine customer Kyle. Then the show had the genius idea to put Jerry and Kyle on the same hamburger contest judging panel, so we could finally witness Jerry in the position to be scornful of someone else. Poor, poor Kyle.
• Loved Tom’s incredulous description of his own Tom N. Haverford dating profile: “His favorite movie is books!”
What did everybody else think?
No review of The Office yet?
I will just say that the bleeping is amazing. The bleep button is a great tool. I watched the Arrested Development pilot on DVD without the bleep (I have the working bleeping attorneys) and did not laugh half as hard.
And as someone who shops at Whole Foods, I found the Grain n’ Simple section of this episode SO hilarious and accurate.
Admittedly, bacon is about the only meat for which there is no good substitute.
I love the bleeping, both here and when Craig Ferguson does it.
It occurred to me that Supernatural could use some bleeps. The one episode where they did get bleeped (the reality ghosthunter show) really pointed out that in real life, 20something dudes WOULD SWEAR.
What a fantastic episode. It was great to see Community and Parks and Rec knock one out of the park in the same week. If only we could get rid of those pesky shows in between them.
I don’t really count The Office as pesky. In fact, this was the best week of shows they’ve had in a LONG time. Come on. Do you know how many people have been waiting for a second Dundies award and how long? Since 2006 and its alot. I assure you.
*Sigh* I son’t think I’ll ever get tired of PArks and Rec. Pure Brilliance.
I’m with Ryan, the hour between Community and Parks gets longer every week.
I don’t have problems with them dragging the tension out a little bit longer. I think Ben truly became interested in Leslie in “The Flu” and on Leslie’s side it occurred some time after the “Harvest Festival” when for the first time she had a chance to relax. If they drag it out for seasons then it will be annoying, if it just til season end I am good with that.
I loved, loved Tom in this episode. I need to find a list of all the different things he calls things and then work those into my vocab from here on out.
Ron throwing away the bacon was great. Although I do agree they could be in danger of moving Ron’s character to far into the ridiculous, I felt they were closer to that line with Ron and Tammy Part 2. But as long as they maintain moments like in “Fancy Party” or “Galentine’s Day” were Ron can be the voice of sound reason, I think they can avoid that future.
I don’t mind them dragging it out. I don’t think they need to, but I don’t mind them doing it. I just think this is a particularly goofy/annoying way to do it.
“and on “The Office” (where, again, there were natural reasons for Jim and Pam not to be together for a while).”
Right up until episode 1 of Season 3. My scarred memories of that artificial storyline don’t fill me with confidence they will handle it well here.
I’m not sure why Alan is assuming they are not going to date, unless he has seen future episodes in which case nevermind. I was left with the impression that they might well stealth-date in the not too distant future and if caught, deal with the consequences.
I’m with Alan here. Chris’s policy was a paper thin delay tactic. It’s beneath the quality bar set by the show.
My problem with it was a little different. It’s not so much an artificial obstacle as just an obvious one. It seems completely obvious to me that there are ethical problems with a supervisor dating an employee, and I can imagine that in public service they’d be even more strict about that (dealing with taxpayers’ money and all). I don’t mind drawing out the story, but I usually trust P&R to go in less obvious directions and surprise me. The moment he accepted a job in the Pawnee city hall, I felt this coming. But I’ll see how they handle it from here.
Oh, I totally think Ben and Leslie will date soon. They’ll just be having to hide it from the rest of the office. Which adds for more fun and comedy drama!
I’m with Jen. My first thought wasn’t that they were going to unnecessarily drag out a Ben/Leslie pairing. I thought that it might be fun when they do get together to have to hide it from Chris.
Oh, believe me, the bleeped version of Leslie’s curse was hilarious too. That was the funniest thing I’ve seen in a while.
Seconded. In retrospect I suppose I should have seen it coming, as you knew once Ann actually did the test Leslie would freak (and that it would be funny), but her reaction was still both surprising and hilarious.
Dragging out the Leslie/Ben relationship a bit is not necessarily a bad idea (and I’m one of those who felt April/Andy dragged, although that seems like an eternity ago), but I thought the lame explanation made it a rare flawed storyline tonight. But the episode was filled with some fantastic lines and comedic bits, and repeat viewings will be rewarded. Aziz has a gift at making his extreme douchiness loveable. I’m not sure there is another actor out there who could pull his character off. I really enjoy the Tom/Leslie friendship.
I would probably match Ron Swanson 98% on Hoosierdate, so I gotta agree, There IS no substitution for bacon!! (call me Ron)
Ron? Oh, “Call me, Ron.” I was confused.
worst, novelty, account, ever!
“This is a hamburger. On a bun. That’s it. You may add ketchup if you like.”
“I like coming here [to the Grain-‘n-Simple]. It’s like visiting the zoo. Shh, look at that one over there.” (The quote isn’t 100% right, but you get the point).
Ron Swanson FTW.
Yeah, they’re going to draw out Ben/Leslie to the point where it gets frustrating.
“Look at the one over there” (camera shoots over to uber-hippy dreadlocked guy) was hilarious. Ron seems to get funnier by the week.
Maybe I’m taking crazy pills but was that a turd on Joe’s desk in the Toilet Party?
No! I saw it too. I assume it was one of those joke fake dog turds? Probably given to him as a lame present and used by him as a paperweight or something. I did a little double-take at it for a second and then fell in love with this show all over again for the thought that went into what a sewage department worker as awful as Joe was likely to have lying around his desk…
Oh… the ‘no’ was to the crazy pills, not to the actual question. So what I really meant, obviously, was ‘Yes!’ Me no good at languagey today.
To bring Ron Eff’ing Swanson back down to earth, all they have to do is show him run. He runs like a 9 year old.
Loved it, I had to pause it to finish laughing when Tom’s face came up on the dating website.
Not only was it really funny, but this episode made me want a hamburger in a bad way.
Me too, and normally I’m not even a big fan of burgers.
I can’t remember the name of the comedian who plays Joe – anyone know? He’s the shiznit.
It’s Kirk Fox, who was in the last season of Last Comic Standing, and also played the diner owner on Terriers. In a just world, Kirk Fox will turn into the M. Emmett Walsh of the 21st century.
IMDB listing: [www.imdb.com]
love kirk fox. hopefully he’ll be back on a regular basis.
Joe probably has a Masters degree in engineering
Kirk Fox also played the creepy Telethon (with Detlef Schrempf)fan that harassed April in Season 2.
I laughed so hard when Ron threw the bacon in the garbage that I had to rewind to hear the dialog. Hardest I’ve laughed at anything on TV in ages.
don’t know where my head was, but i thought the twist would be that ron would try it and actually like it.
boy was i wrong…and pleasantly surprised.
Same here! And when April also threw the bacon away, I laughed even harder.
Clearly Ron’s pent-up anger over Chris’ vegetable loaf was being taken out on the employee here.
Oh, the revenge kiss had me rolling on the floor, it was so hilarious. Between this episode and Community, I’m practically all laughed out. We haven’t had a Tom/Leslie plot for a while (I think the most recent one I can remember is the Stakeout episode), so it’s good to see that their chemistry (non romantic, of course) still totally works and it’s great.
I agree it’s a pretty artificial obstacle for Ben and Leslie not to get together immediately, but I also get the feeling they’re not going to ‘trap’ us in UST land for that long regarding the two (or maybe I’m just being naive?).
Hope everyone noticed the poop-shaped paperweight on the sewer guy’s desk!
This is the part of the recap that provoked me to respond: Maybe Ben has “been burned by dating a co-worker in the past, or he’s freaked out about staying in one place for the first time in a long time, or something else………..”
We don’t know which of these things they could adequately use because Ben is such an incomplete character, so shallowly drawn that the only 3 things we know about him are that he stammers a lot, he likes Leslie, and some decades ago he was a precocious mayor (which doesn’t fit his uncomfortable, self-doubting, meek, ineloquent demeanor at all.)
The reason we could wait for Jim and Pam is that they were completely formed characters with 1.lives, 2.interests, 3.personalities, and 4.character arcs. Ben had none of these things. I think the writers are afraid of throwing Ben and Leslie together too quickly because at this point Joe from Sewage is a much more complete character than Ben. There are a million things we could “presume” or “guess” about Ben, and Alan is right to do so, because at this point, there has not been anything in a single episode that actually tells us anything remotely interesting about Ben that would qualify him as any more than a stock, two-dimensional character who gives our lonely lead a cardboard love interest to bounce one-liners off while he stands by, dependably uneasy and unfunny.
What a great, interesting, comic love duo these two could be if only more than three characters on this show were allowed to be funny.
I think I’ll go watch my copy of Steve Guttenberg’s Birthday.
Jim has never been fully formed on The Office. For the first few seasons especially he was a vague character whom little was known about.
Leslie Knope, Ron F’in Swanson, Andy Dwyer, Chris Treagger, April Ludgate, PERD HAPLEY. I just came up with 6 people who are “allowed to be funny” and I omitted several others.
I agree we don’t know that much about Ben. We do know a lot about Chris — we’ve seen his house, seen his dating style (with Ann), we’ve seen him shopping, etc. I think this might be because Ben is kind of a bland character. He doesn’t have the quirks the others have. Which is ok, shows with straight men do alright, but they need to find a way for us to care about him. Because right now, I don’t. Other than I really, really want Leslie Knope to be happy.
I think we’ve been lead to understand Ben is self-doubting and awkward because he’s had this child-mayor reputation, and all the aguish that comes with, hanging over him since he was an adolescent. As we’ve seen, anyone who finds out his past will not let him live it down.
Sam, you forgot Jean Ralphio and Tom Haverford. Parks and Rec is “LITERALLY” the funniest show on television.
And I think Ben’s awkwardness is pretty hilarious. The conversation with Leslie when he turned her down was so realistically uncomfortable from his way of leaving it, “umm…bye” and then later Leslie’s explanation to Ann, “he walked into an office that wasn’t his” Ben’s more real-life funny than his outrageous counterparts in characters like Andy and Ron.
Yeah, Ben’s one of the funniest characters on the show for me at the moment. And even if you’re only talking facts, we know as much about him as we do Chris – and certainly as much as we knew about Dave or Justin or other characters introduced for Leslie’s dating life. Ben is much more a part of the show than they ever felt to me. Even if you’re only talking ‘facts’ that we know about Ben, it seems excessive to say Joe from Sewage is a better-drawn character. What? Ben got huge responsibilities when he was too young for them and is now super-un-self-confident as a result because he believes he will mess up again. He likes Star Wars and appears to closely fit Tom’s description of a ‘nerd’ (even though I’d describe myself as a nerd, and my favourite movie is not books…). He believes in fiscal responsibility. He does not dance well. He doesn’t like facebook updates, or multiple cats. He likes a mural of wildflowers…
Sigh. I dunno. I guess I’m just getting a little touchy about Ben, since he’s been one of the best things of the season so far for me (Chris is hysterical, but Ben contributes more to the heart of the show, and the heart is my favourite thing about this show), and I keep reading people saying he’s boring. But I’m happy every time he’s on screen, really.
Wow, there’s no accounting for taste, I guess. I love the commentary here, but there are times I think I’m watching a different show. It there’s one thing I tell people when encouraging them to watch, it’s that P&R has, top to bottom, the funniest, most fully drawn set of characters in ages. Ron Swanson, Tom Haverford, Leslie, Andy, April, even Chris, there’s not a dud in the bunch. Ben may not be as fully drawn yet, but he’s made me laugh pretty hard at some point on almost every show. I just don’t think there’s anything less true I’ve heard than that 2 or 3 people are allowed to be funny on this show.
In regards to Adam Scott, everything after Step Brothers is a let down. “I haven’t had a carb since 1993; deal with THAT !”
I was misled by the first two of Ann’s dates being “It’s that guys.” It made me think there would be more to that story. Ah well.
We had to pause many times for laughter in my house: the bacon, Ron treating the health food store like the zoo (“Shhh. Look at that thing.”), Leslie’s “Fuck you, Ann!” the punitive kiss, Tom’s three wishes…. man, I love this show.
I loved how Chris conceded victory to Ron after literally only taking one bite. I had to rewind that a few times to laugh at it again. Great job there.
I’m just getting on the Parks and Rec bandwagon thanks to you Alan. I loved this episode, my favorite bit being Tom’s nicknames for food. I want to make Chicken Parmesan now so I can call it Chicky chicky parm parm.
I figured the reason April told Andy to get the pinwheel wasn’t [just] because she was mom-ing his Man Child but because it kept him from bringing home anything edible from the health food store.
I haven’t laughed that hard, or often, during a half hour TV show in a long time. LOVED Tom’s litany of nicknames, I had to rewind and watch that a couple times (long-ass rice). And Amy Poehler is brilliant.
Ron’s burger being so much better simply by virtue of it being beef was amusing. But after Chris’s description of his burger I was hoping his burger would be deemed better…only to have Ron defeat him by pointing out that it was so ridiculously expensive to make that the only way the cafeteria could be profitable was to sell cheap, regular burgers.
Tom’s long list of what he calls foods was amazing. It just kept getting funnier. What did he call egs? New birds or future birds?
“Pre-birds, or, future birds.”
Like when watching Modern Family, I try to look for something small to treasure amid the craziness and the big laughs: Watch when Leslie says, “Uh huh.” when Ben asks her if she knows about the mural. Great acting, not just great comic acting.
Great point–I couldn’t agree more. I actually got a little catch in my throat when he mentioned the mural and we saw Leslie’s reaction. It could have easily been ham-fisted and obvious, but instead Poehler’s reaction was just right. Very sweet moment in a season filled with great ones.
What an awesome show. I agree it felt weird and forced why Leslie and Ben couldn’t get together. Loved Ron throwing away the Turkey Bacon followed by April taking a turn as well. Ron’s explanation as he was serving the burger was also awesome. Something like, it’s meat on a bun. Add ketchup if you’d like. I don’t care. That was great.
I agree that Ron has been treading dangerously close to super human Fonzie level with a touch of just plain insanity. I hope they can resist the temptation to cross those lines. Ron works better as a believable person with very distinct tastes and macho ways of doing things, I think it loses its luster when they go too far and he becomes a caricature.
Joe = male Jane Lynch
Re: Alan’s triple-asterisk footnote – I fear this as well, and commented earlier this season about Ron teetering too close to self-parody territory. They’ve gone to the “Ron loves meat” well too often. This cannot and will not happen, darn it!
My one nitpick with this episode: Leslie prefers a mural to actually being outdoors? Leslie Knope of the *Parks Department*? And she’s afraid of bees? Don’t buy it for a minute.
I agree. This was so far out of character that it very openly telegraphed the “connection” that was to follow it. I thought this “out-of-character” moment paled in comparison, though, to Ann publicly kissing three different men in the span of about 19 hours. Was there a joke there?
I call noodles long ass rice. Best line of the night.
Only thing wrong with this episode was that Rob Lowe didn’t aspirate the “t” in “literally” the way he usually does. I had fallen in love with that aspirated “t,” and not hearing it was really weird. But oh well, still a great episode :)
I noticed that too. He’s gotta say “lit-trul-ee” every time.
Maybe I just have a high threshold for romantic drama, but I didn’t have a problem with Ben and Leslie’s roadblock. Perhaps it’s because in instituting this new dating rule, they also settled the whole Leslie-thinks-Ben-Isn’t-Interested thing. Other shows would’ve dragged that misunderstanding out and *then* thrown in the dating rule to keep its big ship apart. The ep ended on such a positive note for Leslie that I just didn’t take the rule very seriously.
Favorite line of the night was Tom’s “The girl likes Indian food, what can I say?” I laughed so hard at that and at his improved song at the restaurant.
Yeah, until I came and read online stuff I wasn’t really annoyed by the idea of it as a roadblock as much as I was pleased that both Ben and Leslie are now 99% sure that they like each other – I think we’ve moved fairly fast (for a sitcom) just to get to that point. Whether they’ll find a way to act on it despite the artificial roadblock remains to be seen, but I’m quite okay with it taking a while.
The only thing that did irritate me, really, was that it had to be spelled out – as soon as Chris first mentioned the rule I knew why Ben had acted so weird – but I guess that’s the point, it had to be spelled out that Ben had actually asked about it so that Leslie knew too. Still felt a little clumsy though.
One other thing I loved is that Tom started calling Leslie “Les” after he learned they were a match. It was subtle, but funny nonetheless. I love this show!
In a show with a lot of very funny characters, Tom remains my favorite. He has so many hilarious lines and visual bits too – like his pimped out tent, equipped with SkyMall merchandise – on the camping trip episode.
I loved Tom Haverford’s food monologue from this episode so much I watched it multiple times. Then I found this well of even more hilarious Tom food names at [tomhaverfoods.com]
including: ice cream–milk on the rocks and leftovers as dejafood.
Fun fact: Ann’s cowboy boyfriend was played by Josh Pence, who played one-half of the Winklevii in The Social Network, which of course Rashida Jones also starred in.