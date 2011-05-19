‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘The Bubble/Li’l Sebastian’: Give a little swivel

And so we’ve come to the end of a fantastic third season of “Parks and Recreation.” I interviewed Mike Schur about the season, and I have a review of these final two episodes coming up just as soon as it’s double-coupon night at the strip club…
“I don’t know. When I look at my life right now, it feels almost perfect.” -Leslie
Fictional characters only say things like this right before things about to become very imperfect. And, certainly, Leslie Knope seems like she could be headed for big trouble next season, as she ponders a run for elected office while maintaining a secret relationship with Ben.
At the same time, though, I look at “Parks and Rec,” and the show itself is pretty damn perfect. They were hitting on all cylinders as season two ended, and then we got those fantastic first six episodes of season three. At that point, I began to fear that perhaps the magic would have broken while Amy Poehler was having her baby and everybody else was on hiatus, but the 10 episodes produced this season have been pretty terrific in their own right. In the interview with Schur, we talk a little about the idea of the show being on a hot streak, but most streaks are in some sense fluky. Joe DiMaggio was a great hitter, but there have been better hitters and nobody in the modern era has come closer than 12 games to his famous hitting streak. This is not a fluke; this is a show with a lot of talented, funny people in front of and behind the camera who have all figured out how to maximize each other’s gifts. There’ll be a flat episode at some point – every great comedy has them from time to time, even during peak periods – but it won’t be a case of the creative team suddenly losing their batting eye. These people know what they’re doing.
Case in point: one of my few complaints about this season came a few weeks ago with the introduction of Chris’ anti-dating rules as the excuse to keep apart obvious lovebirds Leslie and Ben. I rolled my eyes at that, as it seemed a pretty cheap contrivance to separate two characters who seemed made for each other. But the show really only kept that going for four episodes, the last of which (“Road Trip”) had so much fun with the ways Leslie tried to follow the rule that I had nothing to object to.
And now that they’re together, these last two episodes make it clear just how much comic mileage there’s going to be in showing them trying and largely failing to keep their affair a secret.
With their focus on Leslie and Ben, “The Bubble” and “Li’l Sebastian” made a more obvious double-feature than last week’s two episodes, and I like how the scale of the disasters increased as we moved from the first half-hour to the second. In “The Bubble,” the potential damage seems contained to Leslie’s mom Marlene, who – while somewhat ruthless and also passive-aggressive in her relationship with her daughter – doesn’t seem likely to rat them out based on what we’ve seen of her in the first two seasons. There’s plenty of opportunity for both Adam Scott and Amy Poehler to be amusing panicked and/or horrified, but the potential damage is minimal. But making a falling-domino mess of Li’l Sebastian’s memorial service? That’s something that could easily turn not only the town, but the viewing audience(*) against them.
(*) It’s really amazing how well Dan Goor’s “Harvest Festival” script built up Li’l Sebastian into this well-established, legendary, beloved (and well-endowed) figure. His script for the finale felt like it was calling back to a character that had appeared in at least 5 or 6 episodes over as many years. The tension between Sebastian-worshipping Ron and Sebastian-apathetic Ben in Ron’s office (“What was that tone?!?!”) alone was worth the price of admission.
“Li’l Sebastian” felt like it had both the scope and the out-of-control but not frantic style of “Harvest Festival,” somehow mixing Tom and Jean-Ralphio’s new company, Andy’s songwriting, Chris’ mortality fears, Jerry’s literary pretentions and the Ben/Leslie secret all into a single event that escalated in both complexity and potential for screw-ups. And, in the world of “Parks and Rec,” what screw-up could be greater than burning off Ron Effing Swanson’s mustache?
But even before the memorial torch lit up Ron’s face, both episodes featured plenty of great Ben/Leslie hijinks, with my favorite probably being the two of them forced to squirm and listen to the pocket-dialed voicemail of their very true-to-Knope role-playing (“And this is how Eleanor Roosevelt would kiss…”). These two are really funny together, and though the show can’t/shouldn’t drag the secret out forever – mainly because I would feel sorry for open-book Leslie Knope to have to keep her happiness inside for that long – I think they can go quite a while into season 4 with them trying to keep things quiet. (How long were Dave and Lisa dating in secret on “NewsRadio”? A full season? More?)
At their upfront earlier this week, NBC announced that the show would move back to 8:30, where it made one kick-ass comedy bloc with “Community” last season. It’s not ideal for the show’s ratings, obviously, but if NBC is realistic in their expectations for that 8 o’clock hour, nothing will make me happier in the fall than to watch Leslie and Ron following Troy and Abed, you know?
Some other thoughts:
• Leslie prepping Ben for the meeting with Marlene felt very much like Ann prepping Leslie for her first date with Dave back in season two. I also feel that they extended the gag about Marlene trying to seduce Ben just the right length; it was funny, but it didn’t go on so long that you couldn’t believe neither Ben nor Leslie would say something, even under these circumstances.
• Loved the storyline in “The Bubble” about Chris making sweeping, stupid changes to the parks department, which not only featured an extended trip to City Hall’s disturbingly hilarious fourth floor, but a marvelously minimalist running gag about Ron swiveling away from all the citizens coming to complain to him. Nick Offerman is so brilliant at stuff like that.
• Speaking of the fourth floor, I particularly enjoyed Dana Gould (who was on the season two writing staff) randomly wandering into Tom’s office/crime scene to smash a coffee pot and declare “Tell Mort I said, ‘Your move.'”
• Oh, Jean-Ralphio, how I love you and Tom douching it up together. (Tom listing all the different shades of “black” was priceless.) Entertainment 720 is going to crash and burn for so many reasons – not least of which is because Tom has to come back to work and Ben Schwartz is doing another show – but it’s going to be fun watching it while it lasts. Plus, the return of Detlef Schrempf! (Who, of course, is still probably the only professional athlete Tom knows of.)
• Leslie’s balloon-filled welcome for Ann in “The Bubble” teaser was terrific, and it seems like we have yet another peripheral character in her frustrated her new office-mate Stuart.
• Ron’s first wife Tammy finally makes an appearance – sort of – but all we know is that she’s named Tammy and that Tammy II is scared spitless of her. Schur was pretty mum with the details in our interview; I’ll be curious to see what kind of character they go with.
• In the interview, Schur talks about the balance between reality and insanity in portraying the city and citizens of Pawnee, and I thought a good example of how the show makes that work was the scene where Chris is diagnosed with tendinitis. Chris is pretty much a cartoon character, yet when the doctor had a very real, deadpan reaction to Chris’ boasts about living to be 150, it all fit together nicely. Now, do any of you want to see Chris try to woo Ann again? He clearly seemed re-interested after contemplating his own mortality and the idea of dying alone, but he’s now unintentionally humiliated her twice.
• Of course Andy would take Leslie’s “Like ‘Candle in the Wind,’ but 5000 times better” instructions very literally. And, of course, he would do a more formal proposal to make April his manager than I suspect he did when he asked her to be his wife. (Unlike Tom’s new gig, I imagine managing Mouse Rat is something April can do while still fulfilling her duties as Ron’s assistant.)
• Is it possible that everything that is wonderful about both Ron Swanson and the show as a whole can be summed up in the line “If you know one thing about me, it would be that I prefer laying wreaths to lighting torches”? If you know one thing about me, it is that I believe that is entirely possible.
So go read the Schur interview, and then tell me, what did everybody else think?
I had to rewind the Ron Swanson swivel chair gag because I missed half of it the first time because I couldn’t see through tears of laughter.
The first half hour was good. The 2nd was a scream. I don’t think I have laughed harder all year than I did when Chris lost it during Lil Sebastian’s service. The short film was effin’ brilliant. Bravo!
Rob Lowe’s facial expressions during L’il Sebastian’s memorial service were pure magic. I have more respect for that guy’s comedic chops with every passing week.
An absolutely fantastic episode and season from the Parks Department. I actually got goosebumps when seeing Tammy II’s expression when hearing that Tammy I was around. Can’t wait for next fall!
Yeah, that was brilliant. Definitely the best way to use Tammy II’s character from here on. Small doses.
Loved both eps, and I thought that was Dana Gould! Thanks for pointing that one out, glad he got some time on the show. Also kept hearing rumblings about a death during the second ep in the last few weeks, and I sadly thought we saw the last of Jean-Ralphio. Sure it’s unfortunate, but I’d take him over Lil’ Sebastian. Only bad part here is that Alan has to change his Twitter icon now!
Real impressed with this season. I’d like to think it at least gets nominated for Best Comedy Series and Poehler gets a nod for actress, but who knows there.
Also, I would totally buy a MouseRat CD if the good folks at NBC decided to make one. They do owe all fans after botching the promo for the April and Andy wedding…
I agree re: MouseRat! I love how Andy/MouseRat usually sounds terrible when trying to write new songs, but then all of a sudden when they hit the stage they sound awesome.
Go to ScareCrowBoat.com :) you can download all their songs from there. I was ecstatic when I found out about this.
I was hoping that Ron Swanson’s “other time crying” would have been when he saw the Grand Canyon.
And, while funny, Chris’ attempts to shake up the department seemed a bit odd given that I would think they’d still be trying to reign in the budget. The new office furniture and computer equipment looked kind of expensive. Did the Harvest Festival fix all their money problems? I just figured it would get them back to operational.
Also, was something wrong with Nick Offerman’s eyes in these episodes? I’m not talking about the burnt eyebrows, he looked like he hadn’t slept in weeks or something.
How can you tell the difference? Ron’s eyes always look like that.
Both episodes were fantastic but I hated all the angst at the end…mostly because we have to wait until the fall for it to get answered. Essentially, finales are the worst.
“julianne Moore called and she wants her hair back”. I want Ethel Berber back. She shone even among the perfection that the rest of the cast was in both episodes. Who is that actress?
Dave and Lisa’s secret relationship wasn’t stretched out very long in NewsRadio — 10 episodes. (6 in the short 7-episode Season 1, then the first 4 of Season 2.)
But can Chris woo Ann now that she works at City Hall or will he be forced to change his own policy about inter-office relationships?
That’s what I thought too . . . I immediately saw the potential for Chris’s desire to reunite with Ann as the gateway for Leslie and Ben. I think it would be kind of hilarious for Chris to try to weasel out of his own rules.
My first thought as well–and I hope that happens. One of the things I love about this show is that they don’t drag out the will they or won’t they this season. I’d love to see Ben by Leslie’s side while she runs for an office he once had and failed at rather than this secret get strung along. So much more interesting and fun & satisfying. Kudos P & R for that. I loved that I had not one but two shows tonight that had finales that gave fans what they wanted. Sad that’s so refreshing but it awesome nonetheless!
This issue was sort of already covered when Chris tried to set up Ben with a woman from another gov’t office. Since their jobs don’t ever overlap, Chris didn’t have a problem with it. Probably the same with Ann.
Chris is in charge of all of city hall, not just the Parks & Rec department. Ann is definitely his subordinate.
I completely see this as the gateway toward an outed Beslie. Chris is too perfect to break rules so he will have to get rid of them in the hopes of re-dating Ann.
Beslie? Seriously? Are we that f*&%ing lazy as a society where we can’t even type out two names, one of which is only three letters?
Agreed, no “Beslie” please. I like this show and these characters too much for that.
Would you guys prefer “Len”?
In the fifth bullet point, you mean Leslie’s welcome for Ann…
If Megan Mullaly doesn’t also play the original Tammy, I for one am going to be bitterly disappointed.
I’m kind of hoping it’s Rosanne.
No, it needs to be Nick Offerman in Drag. Thats what he wants and I think it would be amazing.
Funniest line in the entire season, even better than “stop pooping”, the single word per minute that Donna was able to type on the new keyboard.
So Chris lifts the dating ban so that he can date Ann, right? She totally takes that bullet for Leslie (she likes Chris anyway), and then Leslie can run for office without concern of a scandal.
Did anyone see New York Magazine’s interview with Mike Schur? They had a bunch of features on showrunners, but he discussed what he thought was the greatest show of all time, The Wire, and how he loved the deep bench of character it had and you always recognized and appreciated when a small one popped up. I had been thinking Pawnee/Springfield most of this season, but now Baltimore/Pawnee is stuck in my head.
Anyway, this was a great way to end the season, how could you top Adam Scott doing a great Reagan, Ron Swanson losing his facial hair, and the return of SCHREMP!!!
One of the best seasons of comedic television ever in my opinion and I honestly don’t believe this show has done a weak episode in two full seasons now. Way to go Parks and Rec. You’ve done well.
I’m scared for the future of this show only because of the new head and them bringing laugh track comedies which with any luck will bomb so this fantastic, amazing quality comedy continues.
Loved it!
I can’t fault this show. It is just brilliant. The writers come up with ridiculous situations but they never seem forced. There is a serialised element which not many comedies endeavour to do and there are things are a stake with satisfying payoffs.
My laugh out loud moments in the finale were Ron playing back the Leslie/Ben roleplaying sex talk (it could have gone on for longer and I’ll still be cracking up), and Jean-Ralphio’s “your eyes are about to piss tears” and Donna response “You nasty”.
I suspect that putting Ann in a government job and hinting at a Chris/Ann reconciliation paves the way for Leslie and Ben to date in public.
I died laughing at Ben and Leslie’s accidental phone message to Ron so much I had to pause it. Then rewind it and watch again. Then paused it again to laugh some more. A few times.
That entire scene was perfection.
Agreed. “I hope you hung up before it got to Ruth Bader Ginsburg” put me over the edge. So funny.
“Wild Horses” was playing at L’il Sebastian’s memorial. You have to love that kind of attention to detail.
and “Horse with No Name” after that.
Half mast is too high. Show some damn respect.
This show is on fire.
Single best season of a comedy ever. Seriously, what’s been better? Ever? There were multiple scenes that I missed because I was laughing so hard–not just this week but all year.
The Ron swivel chair needs to reappear someday.
30 Rock, Golden Girls, Absolutely Fabulous, Curb Your Enthusiasm, etc….
Really? You want to mention Golden Girls and Absolutely Fabulous, but not Arrested Development or Seinfeld? Also, Community.
I like Community a lot, and it is more ambitious than Parks and Rec, but IMO neither season came anywhere close to the consistency of this season of P&R. But in the end, with comedy, it is entirely a matter of taste. I don’t care about “best ever”, I’m just happy to have a show that delivers, week after week. Easily my favourite comedy, possibly even my favourite show on TV right now.
I would only go so far as to say it’s the best season of comedy on US television since S2 of Arrested Development.
Mind you, that’s very high praise. :)
Season 2 of The Office, season 2 of 30 Rock, season 4 of Seinfeld, Party Down, Arrested Development
KT nails it.
I loved the Ben/Leslie pocket-dial recording. I haven’t cringed so much while laughing out loud since, well, earlier today when I saw Bridesmaids. But before that, not in a long time.
The Ben/Leslie role-playing reminded me of NewsRadio. Dave, to Lisa, recounting how she had showed up at his door for a midnight booty-call fresh from a date with a guy who didn’t know his presidents: “I opened the door. You said, ‘Who’s the sixth president of the United States?’ I said, ‘Jefferson’. You said, ‘Close enough’. And then we were on the bed.”
My love of Parks & Rec may equal my love of NewsRadio, which is, of course, the highest of compliments.
I spent an hour not laughing even once at The Office, and then was laughing so hard just a few minutes into Parks & Rec that I had a coughing fit (darn cold). So many great little moments in both episodes. I plan to watch them again as soon as they’re available on demand today!
Don’t you think Chris is going to change the rule so he can share his achievements with Ann Perkins? Then the obstacle for Leslie and Ben will be politics. She has already denied Ben once. Did a cock crow?
Only two words for these eps: awesome sauce!
That’s EXACTLY what I think J-Girl- Either he’s going to change the rule willingly or he’s going to get caught kissing her (not that he’d try anything unethical but as a part timer in the heat of passion he may forget she works for him)
I actually thought that was going to happen last night until I saw how much time was left in the show when they had their conversation. I’m thinking they stretch this secret romance out 3-4 eps, hopefully no longer.
I think Leslie put the balloons in Ann’s office, not Ann.
I cracked up at Ron, on the way to lighting up the torch, calling out signals like he was at a military funeral. He took that role as if it was one of the great honors.
Awesome-sauce…..
Am I really so much in the minority when I say that the Ben and Leslie will they or won’t they is the most contrived thing I’ve ever seen? The voicemail was funny, but didn’t seem to work for Ben, who is the reasonable one most of the time. Leslie is so over the top exuberent and Ben is so mellow.
Add in a series of the worst kind of sitcom contrivences in the form of a boss who forbids dating in the workplace, and now running for election causes another reason to hide / refrain from their infatuation.
Nothing in that plotline seems authentic to me. It drags the show down every time it is featured.
The Ben and Leslie relationship plotline is awful, and you’re not the only one who feels this way (I’ve seen a fair smattering of comments in previous episode recaps saying the same thing). P&R is a very funny show, but not yet worthy of some of the over the top praise it’s receiving here.
In the Hall of Weird Names, we’ve seen someone name their kid after the “Like” button on Facebook…I imagine that soon we’ll hear of a Ron Swanson fan giving their child the middle name of “Effing”.
In the final scene with Leslie looking nervously at Ben through the window as she says she doesn’t have any secrets, didn’t anyone else get the impression that she was effectively ending the relationship right there? Leslie likes being in a relationship, but her true love is her career, and I don’t see her choosing Ben over the chance to be mayor.
I thought the same thing. At that moment she had to chose between pursuing office and a future relationship with Ben and she chose career. The writers likely have some developments in store for us, but that scene left me feeling a little bit melancholy.
…Yes! I thought the same thing; in that scene, by the look in her eyes, Leslie, in her mind, has already broken up with Ben…and I’m brokenhearted; I love these 2 together…
I’m probably the only person that wants this, but I want next season to have more Donna. I think Retta is hilarious, and I wish her character had more screentime. I’m not a huge fan of romantic storylines between lead characters because I think they happen at the expense of the others. I think Ben and Leslie are cute, but I’m just not that into their relationship. The Ben/Leslie stuff in Bubble was better than in Lil’ Sebastian (may he RIP). Anyway, I only started watching this show this season, so I guess I’m spoiled. I would never have known it was anything other than awesome.
You are not alone. Donna is awesome. I don’t want her to get overexposed, but just a little more Donna next season would be stellar.
I really liked the Leslie/Ben plot in the Bubble. First of all, we got the return of edgy Ben, with his abrasive and awkward tendencies that have been MIA for some of the romantic story. Secondly we got Leslie and Ben dealing with their first conflict as a couple in a way that felt really healthy and functional. He directly confronted her about her deception, then they talked about it like grown-ups. These two characters balance each other really well. He’s more direct and reasonable where she gets flighty and nuts. Meanwhile, she’s able to draw him out of his awkward spiral funk. It makes me feel really hopeful that after all this secret-dating stuff settles down, they’ll be really interesting to watch as a couple.
So, an adult woman dating an adult (gasp) man is the scandal that is going to drive next season? Quaint. Should be as riveting as it is hilarious.
I think it has to do with the fact that she’s sleeping with the guy who has some control over her budget, and the budget is composed of taxpayers’ money. The appearance will be that she’s getting favoritism for sex, and that’s fodder for scandal with or without Chris’s rule. I wish they had just skipped Chris’s rule and let it be about their own ethical concerns and the potential for public scandal, but I think it’s a totally legitimate issue.
3 Things:
– The Rob Lowe character “Chris” isn’t funny to me, he’s just tedious. Except for the episode where he took the gang to the health food store. That was one of the funniest scenes of the season.
– I’m suprised nobody commented on all the characters hating the 4th floor, but April loved it. Hilarious.
– I loved the line about Lil’ Sebastian “urinating heavily” in the afterlife. Brilliant
Jean-Ralphio (singing, sort of): I got run over by a Lexus! -my favorite comedic moment, and something to aspire to.