‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘The Comeback Kid’: Dunking campaign on ice

A quick review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as we have a philosophical difference about what constitutes a law…
“The Comeback Kid” took the long way around to get to where we all knew where it was going (Ben as Leslie’s campaign manager) and was a little strained in spots (the Pistol Pete scenes never really clicked, for instance), but it had several things working strongly in its favor.
First, Chris performing a one-man intervention for Ben was a terrific B-story. We’ve seen Adam Scott do the sad clown thing very well in the past (both here and on “Party Down”), and his manic obsession with calzones and Claymation were both very funny. (“Do you think a depressed person could make this?!?!”)
Second, the slapstick once everyone got onto the ice was marvelous. I don’t know that all the farcical material worked until that point, but seeing the gang shuffling gingerly along the ice, struggling to stay on their feet, then all but shoving Leslie up onto the stage, was a great combined bit of business from the ensemble.
Third, April and Andy got a three-legged dog named Champion, which was simultaneously cute and disturbing and funny (loved Ben’s question about how many legs he had when they found him).
And fourth, they just know the characters so well that there are always good throwaway moments for them, whether it’s Tom’s talking head about red carpets (including the red carpet insoles), Leslie struggling to breakdance in Ann’s kitchen or Ron’s condescending exchange with the cop.
That last one is the key to the show’s continued creative success, I think. Some episodes are funnier than others, some episodes have more heart than others, some introduce more memorable catchphrases than others, but the one consistent thing is just how well the writing staff understands Leslie, Ron, Ben and the rest. So long as that remains true, there’s a solid foundation every week for the specific stories and jokes that will be told.
What did everybody else think?
Great review. You nailed it. It wasn’t a perfect episode but there were some great parts. Your last point about understanding the characters is spot-on.
Perfect use of songs with Get on Your Feet, REM’s Stand, and also Ben’s Letters to Cleo shirt, which was trending during the show
This was one of my favorite episodes of the season. I was laughing so hard at the ice sequence that I was crying. And then when Pistol Pete slipped and the music started playing… I lost it. What a great way to start 2012.
I literally cried too. The sequence on the ice ring made me laugh like crazy. How hilarious was the use of “get on your feet” after the basketball star of town fell? Love this show
Did Ron Swanson get pulled over in front of Paddy’s Pub from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia? According to wikipedia, the exterior shots for Paddy’s are filmed in LA. It looked like the same building.
It looked like Paddy’s to me as well.
Yeah it was definitely the exterior for paddy’s pub in Los Angeles. Unintentional?
they’ve used those same exteriors in The League as well
I’ve seen this exterior so many times now that it’s starting to get annoying. It’s the corner of Palmetto and Mateo in LA. It’s also been used as an establishing shot for Breaking In and a quick search shows it being used on Mad Men, Fast and the Furious 4, and some commercials among others.
I have to wonder why it’s so popular and also hope that somewhere a lazy location scout realizes that we’ve seen it so many times that it’s obvious. If nothing else Sunny using it on pretty much every episode has ruined it to be used for anything else.
Was it the same exterior set from The League?
Is anyone besides me very interested in seeing a date between Pistol Pete and Ann Perkins?
I’m waiting for the I Love You Man reunion when Paul Rudd guest stars later in the season.
We already have. She dated Mark for an entire season. Nice but boring is still boring.
The Pistol Pete stuff didn’t work for me either, but honestly, I didn’t care–what worked really worked for me and Adam Scott had me in stitches. His claymation movie was both expected and still hilarious. I’m so glad the show is back!
This is the only show on which “love of calzones” could become a small character arc.
I love that the writers keep returning to this well. It will never stop being funny!
I had to have a calzone in tribute this weekend.
I actually found Ann’s C-story with Pistol Pete pretty funny. (The closing tag was great.) Overall, this was by far the most hilarious episode this season. Ben’s “claymaysh” comment had me in stitches.
Welcome back Parks & Rec! I’m super excited about the Knope campaign (Knope We Can!). I have a feeling this season is going to close out very strong and we’ll have another all-time great when it’s over. Check out NBC’s Knope 2012 site @ [www.knope2012.com]
Loved this episode especially the exquisitely detailed callback to Ben’s love affair with the Calzone. I for one would dine at the Low-Cal Calzone Zone. Champion the 3-legged pooch is no Lil’ Sebastian (RIP) but still pretty great.
I laughed louder and longer at the whole bit on the ice than I have at any comedic bit on any show this season.
Me, too. I love the show, but I don’t recall laughing out loud so much at any other episode. Loved it.
I could hardly breathe I was laughing so hard. And I remembered Alan’s comment that Amy Poehler does physical comedy as well as Lucille Ball. That scene was just masterful.
Have to agree, I was laughing so hard for the entire ice sequence. Champion peeing on Ron and him having to put the dog down, then April yelling, “No Ron! He only has 3 legs!” had me dying.
Yes, the Pistol Pete stuff was a bit of a misfire, but the rest of the episode was unbelievable strong. The slapstick scene on the ice, ESPECIALLY “Get on Your Feet” continually coming on as they are trying desperately to cross the ice (I’m a huge fan of the ‘beat a joke into the ground’ style of joke as it just leads to increasing returns. By the fifth time it came on I was completely in stitches) was just hilarious, Chris got his first really good storyline in a while, and Andy and April got a 3 legged dog! I will also second your praise of Ben’s deadpan, “How many legs did it have when you found him?”
Who is “Get on your feet” by?
Gloria Estefan, I think
I gotta say, everything stopped for me every time Champion was on-screen. That dog is gorgeous.
“I tried to make ramen in the coffe maker, and I broke everything. ”
I laughed so hard at that. It’s one of those Parks and Rec word choice moments – “I broke everything” is a lot funnier than just “I broke it” would have been. That’s why it’s the best show on TV!
My top three moments:
3. The Low-Cal Calzone Zone
2. Central Pawnee Drunken Savages
1. Except for digging. He’s really bad at digging.
For me, “I have to ask: how many legs did it have when you found it?” is the first challenger to “What are you going to do without tides, Peru?” for line of the season.
the “he’s really bad at digging” line had me rolling. not because it was insensitively mean towards a disabled dog, but because of the animation on april’s face as she says it with such excitement. god i love this show
There was a point when they were trying to get Leslie on the stage, where the camera zoomed out and it looked just like the Iwo Jima Memorial. Did anyone else see that?
in one shot the mikestand and American flag were positioned perfectly. Good call, Eagle-eyed Tiger.
Wow nice catch, as if I didn’t need another reason to rewatch the episode!
I’m surprised that there aren’t more people mentioning this hilarious Andy moment… maybe not many of them noticed it because of everything that was going on!
Please describe, I missed this moment due to the other hilarity!
IIRC, Ron said something about “having to jettison the rest of the wood,” and Andy piped up about having to “Jetson” something himself.
Or I just made that up.
Ron: Since we had to jettison the bulk of the wood, this is the biggest I can make it.
(The workers bring the truncated “Leslie” poster in.)
Leslie: Good lord, what happened to the rest of my face?!
Andy: We had to Jetsons most of the poster too…but I kind of like it! Cuz windows are the eyes to the house.
Tom: Wow.
I caught the “eyes to the house” part, which cracked me up but totally missed the “Jetsons” part. Awesomesauce.
Good, not great episode. The last scene on the ice was hysterical.
It says something about this show, when a 3-legged dog is just the second best animal to ever appear.
Champion (and pit bulls) for the win!
I will never be able to hear “Get On Your Feet” without laughing ever again. It’s the same thing with “Kiss From A Rose” (thanks to “Community”).
Fantastic start to the new year. If this is indicative of the rest of the year for “Parks and Rec,” then I think it will be the best show of 2012 as well. That ice scene was just a perfect slapstick scene from every angle…I especially loved how the music kept starting over and over.
what song was it?
One of my favorite moments was Ben saying he tried to make Ramen in a coffee pot and ruined everything.
You mean Andy
Agree with your line about taking the long way around to get to where we all knew this was going.
The Ben storyline was strong, but nothing else really worked for me this episode. Nearly every character had a joke, or sight gag, that worked, but the main storyline just wasn’t very well developed.
I guess I can see that, but at the same time, even if we knew where it was going, that didn’t mean the show didn’t need to confront the fact that Ben and Leslie’s relationship is the reason she’s currently polling at 1%, so the show needed to establish that it’s something of a last resort for Ben to be involved in the campaign because he’s the only one that can handle it, dating scandal or not.
Did Ron nail Tom’s insoles to the wood after he put it in the car?
no that was a red warning flag to alert other vehicles of the length of the cargo
Champion the Dog was great. Ben and Chris happy time was great.
Ann’s story was dumb. The slapstick on the ice started out funny, but went on too long.
It wasn’t my favorite episode. I felt like it depended too much on characters being more oblivious than I would like them to be. Leslie not understanding the obvious problems with Ann as a campaign manager, and Ron not obeying the speed limit, and not having a CDL, and letting Andy honk the horn were both character moments that I didn’t love.
to me it felt like one long set-up to get to the ice but once they got there it was worth it. VERY funny slapstick, perfectly executed I thought.
It was a really funny episode, and all the moments mentioned in the review were great. I just … had a hard time believing that Leslie and co. could put together the Harvest Festival but couldn’t put together one campaign event. It wasn’t politics; it was just event-planning at that point, and she’s got loads of experience doing that. It felt a little like Season 1 Leslie, and I found that distracting.
I think the difference is that Leslie was much more hands-on with the Harvest Festival, but not the campaign event. But I can see your point. They were also able to put together the whiffle ball field in a day, and this wasn’t all that different.
I agree… while I laughed a lot, it took me out of it just a tiny bit with all the calamities put together, when they’ve been capable at so many other things lately.
Where was Donna?
I wondered that too… but not until about an hour later.
Nice to see them refer to Chris and Ben’s long friendship/relationship. It’s one of the better uses of Chris and I hope they continue to have them interact.
Ben’s I’m not depressed freakout was AMAZING! “Could a depressed person make this?” I was crying from laughter.
Insanely strong character episode, EXCEPT. Man I hated that the back of the truck was open and debris was flying out. The rest of their “violations” were definitely things Ron Swanson wouldn’t worry about, but the totally unsafe debris-spilling? Way out of character and not even necessary as a joke.
However, just about every other moment of the episode was either a great character beat or an insanely hilarious joke. Very very good episode. And I enjoyed the Pistol Pete setup as a slow build up to the cherry on top of the pratfall sundae–when he fell on the ice.
I dunno, the episode with Ron’s workshop and the code violations established that he actually doesn’t give much of a whit about safety.
But that’s more like the seatbelts–he’s not concerned about regulations governing his own safety. He can take care of himself. But things like debris spilling all over the road… are different.
I realize that seems like nitpicking, but that’s how insanely well-drawn these characters are. Anyway, rewatched it this morning. I somehow missed so many jokes the first time around. This really was a classic episode–one of the best of the season for me.
Great episode, except for the lack (or near lack?) of Donna! I was cracking up at how Andy was laughing when Pistol Pete’s dunk failed spectacularly. It reminded me of when Old Gus told everyone off when he retired and Andy was laughing and thought it was great.
I was fascinated by the book Ben was reading, and what I found was pretty awesome.
[harvardlampoon.com]
“Also, there are three other bombs on the plane”
Couple quick thoughts:
1. Surprised no one else has mentioned “are most murders preformed by professional assassins? No, they’re done by friends and co-workers!” as a line of the night candidate.
2. Do you think “pulled a Jerry” was a subtle tribute to that other very funny Thursday show that’s now MIA?
3. Alan, next time you speak to Mike Schur, can you ask him to PLEASE show Andy reacting the Peyton Manning’s injury and the Colt’s lost season somehow?
2. I totally thought that.
I’m really starting to feel like the best years of Parks & Rec are behind us. I’m sure the writers can still pull out some good episodes, but the more Leslie turns into a self-obsessed d-bag (“poison to my campaign” – WTF?), the more I want her to lose, and that doesn’t make for good comedy.
That’s understandable, but Leslie has been story-tagged as a steamroller.. as well as someone who will go the extra mile for her friends/co-workers. We are supposed to see both sides of her. I remember watching the pilot years ago and thinking, ‘Wow.. her character – with the oblivious yet hilarious tour-guide explanations of the violent Pawnee history murals reminds me a little of Michael Scott… who is also a d-bag, but is a guy who would do anything – and I mean anything for his co-workers. Clueless yet devoted. And even d-bags find love and then have to struggle with their own b.s. in order to hang onto it.
Maybe its because im so used to seeing community as a lead in but tonights parks seemed so much more conventional tonight. Not bad bit nothing special either. My fsvorite part was the use of the music in the ice sequence. At the same time seeing the sequence also showed a potentially troubling challenge for the show. On the one hand ive enjoyed watching these people become friends, but now i wonder if they are getting too close…especially since they are all on leslies campaign team. The ice sequence had shades of what the Office has become – where everyone has become kind of chummy, no real conflicts, and hence you have to put them in these sort of absurd situations to generate the comedy. The office has missed micahel scott because he was the only real antagonist on the show. Now that rob swanson and even april are in leslies corner who is going to play that part in parks?
Andy laughing hysterically at the dunk dood falling litterally made me spit tea out my nose. Hilarious.
“I tried to make ramen in the coffee pot, and I broke everything.”
I have uncontrollable laughter when I even think about the ice rink scene. Brilliant.
This was easily the weakest episode of the season, and even removing that high standard, for me a subpar half hour of television. I was a bigger fan of Pistol Pete than Alan was, but I shared the other concerns, in addition to thinking the dog gimmick was not well utilized, and for me the scene on the ice, aside from the constant replaying of “Get On Your Feet,” crossed the line from comedic license into completely implausible, and those issues really dragged down the whole episode for me.
Funniest moment not to be mentioned? Ron meticulously tying the nonexistent laces on his shoes to avoid a conversation.
I could not stop laughing the entire episode, even the Pistol Pete parts. I thought Rashida Jones’ reactions off him were perfect.
Didn’t crack a smile. I just don’t get this show. I have tried and tried after every critic in the universe gushes about the comic genius that is running rampant, apparently. Do i need special glasses??
Well damn. I learned over Christmas that I have family who don’t like the show. I was about to recommend this week’s episode to them under the theory that this was the kind of laugh-a-minute episode that could win them over.
I guess… not?
I couldn’t stop laughing during the ice rink scene and I rarely find slapstick funny (bonus- shot of andy laughing when pistol pete fell) adam scott and rob lowe stuff was great. (love rob lowe in this show) I find myself starting to enjoy the non-leslie scenes more…
Good, but not the best episode of the season for me; my favorite part was the Ben/Chris subplot. What finally sold it was Ben’s facial expressions from the moment Leslie walked in the door… you could tell as soon as she started telling him the event was a disaster that he knew she’d ask, and he’d want, to be the campaign manager. Even though we all pretty much knew it would end up there, I appreciate that the writers took a little time (but not too much time) to do it.
I laughed so hard that I almost couldn’t breathe at the ice scene–it was definitely the “Get on your Feet” music stopping and starting that put it over the top. I can’t believe no one’s mentioned April blaming Champion for her “Shut up, Ann–I told you never to talk to me” blast. Might not seem funny in print, but Aubrey Plaza giving Champion a southern accent and then reprimanding him or talking to Ann that way was somehow hilarious.