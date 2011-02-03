‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Time Capsule’: Twilight time

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as a fish ends up dead in a cowboy boot…
“Parks and Rec” does many things consistently well, but the show has a spotty track record integrating high-profile guest stars. Megan Mullally was fantastic as the second Tammy Swanson, and I liked John Larroquette as the guy who got away from Leslie’s mom, but other season 2 guests like Will Arnett and Andy Samberg never quite fit in during their episodes.
Some of that speaks to the great ensemble this show has and how well the regular castmembers work with each other – I’d rather see some unexpected combination (say, Ben and Donna) than deal with an outsider(*) – but also to the show’s sweet, semi-goofy tone. Yes, there are a lot of strange people in Pawnee, but some of the guest stars come in and seem too strange even for this place – and that includes tonight’s guest spot by Will Forte.
(*) I should also say that I differentiate between one-shot guests and people in recurring roles. Louis CK was fantastic as Dave the cop, I liked Justin Theroux, and Rob Lowe has been tremendous in a role that was originally planned as an extended guest stint. It seems that the show does a better job integrating characters who are going to stick around a little while.
I tend to run hot-and-cold on Forte in general – his style is so intentionally strange that it’s going to be inherently uneven, and sometimes you’ll find one piece of weirdness hysterical and other times you’ll be baffled by another – and here I definitely kept wishing someone would cut through his handcuffs already so we could move on to other things.
And I was right to feel that way, because the instant Kelly agreed to go home so Leslie could help him impress his daughter, “Time Capsule” turned back into the show I love.
Those town forums – or, as Ron aptly calls them, “crackpot conventions” – are money in the bank every time the series goes there, and this one was no exception, from the return of Leslie’s nemesis from the gay penguin episode to the guy trying to start a chant in favor of preserving his cat’s ashes. By the time we came back from the April/Eduardo scene to see that they now were now discussing the idea of many, many, many time capsules, I had a hard time wiping the smile off my face for the rest of the episode.
And what I like is that, through Ben’s take on the town, the show gets to have its cake and eat it, too. It can make fun of the lunatics and demagogues who show up at these forums while also having Ben admire the level of their passion, which in turn inspires Leslie to come up with a solution that everyone can live with: a mostly(**) videotaped document of this ridiculous meeting.
(**) Which led to one of the better Jerry-mocking moments of late, when Leslie makes sure to complain about Jerry by name in the note to future generations. And speaking of which, Leslie’s been on quite the run of scapegoating lately, hasn’t she? Last week she tried to blame Ann for the fake date idea, and here she blames Ben for the meeting before writing the “a man named Jerry Gergich screwed up the recording somehow” note.
And I should say that I didn’t hate all of Forte. Kelly getting Tom into the “Twilight” books was a funny running gag (even to me as someone who’s deliberately ignorant of all things “Twilight”) and Forte, Aziz Ansari and Retta played off each other very well in the impromptu book club. (Anytime Tom is suddenly enthusiastic for something, it’s a chance for Ansari to shine.) But there was a marked improvement from the episode’s Forte-heavy first half to its more traditional second half.
Tom’s interest in “Twilight” also helped lighten up the scene where Lucy explains why she broke up with him. I like Natalie Morales a lot, and though she didn’t have a whole lot to do over her four episodes, I thought she fit in well and want to see her back, so I’m hoping Tom can get over his Wendy issues soon.
And the episode also cleverly dispensed with Eduardo thanks to some Chris/Andy team-up action. Outside of their shared history with Ann, you wouldn’t think of those two as a natural duo but, again, good things seem to happen when you mix around the pieces of this ensemble, and here I liked seeing Chris’ superhuman enthusiasm levels struggle in the face of Andy’s proud, open mediocrity. And in the end, “nice” + “band” was really all it took.
Because I didn’t really dig all the Forte stuff, “Time Capsule”(***) was definitely my least favorite of the batch NBC sent out in advance, and even it had a pretty terrific second half. And buckle up for the next few because… well, you’ll see.
(***) Which, by the way, was filmed last out of the six from the spring because the plot provided so many opportunities to hide Amy Poehler’s very pregnant belly, but was always planned to air at this point in the season.
What did everybody else think?
I actually enjoyed it more than last week’s episode. Spaced out Leslie was too over the top for me last week (although I enjoyed all the other characters/stories). Except not enough Ron F’in Swanson and meat this week!
I agree with the Forte assessment, I was so happy when they turned him into a caring father rather than keep him as a crazed Twilight fan.
I love how the city of Pawnee is becoming the shows best character. Example: We needed no reminder of the role the Christian lady played in Leslie’s life, we remember her crazy and can pretty much guess what’s going to follow. Same with the lady who’s obsessed with her dog.
And does Chris Pratt just work fantastically with everyone? He was great with Ron last week and great with Chris this week.
I love how the three episodes that have come out of this season so far. It just keeps reminding me of how outstanding it’s going to be throughout.
It was also nice to see Shauna Malwae-Tweep back, and I always love how Leslie suggests headlines to her. I only wish Joan Collamezzo had done a time capsule segment on “Pawnee Today.”
It was ok, a few funny moments, but not up to par really. I liked the Rob Lowe and Andy moments, but the other stuff didn’t really click with me.
Definitely the weakest of the season so far, but if this is the low point of the season, what a great season it will be
Write a comment…
Watched Parks and Rec the past 2 weeks before tonight….totally unfunny. Really tried to find something rewarding about show….couldn’t. Don’t understand the hype. Deleted from DVR…..am i missing something?!
Bub-bye Daryl.
If you haven’t got it by now, you ain’t nevr gettin’it.
Long Live Pawnee Home of the World Famous Julia Roberts Lawsuit!
have fun watching 2 and a half men, bud
I think some folks might overestimate this show’s global appeal. I’m keeping it on my DVR because, Ron and Andy. But, for me, it is not terribly funny, and has way too many scenes without a single laugh. I also think there are sometimes too many obvious jokes (Leslie thinks Twilight fans are all young girls, sassy Donna wants to sex up Robert Pattinson) which would actually fit right in on what I imagine Two and a Half Men is.
(I was going to not comment at all here, just don’t like the who
E “you don’t love the show I love? Go watch Two and a Half Men thing.)
No mention of the cold open where Leslie was saying all of Pawnee’s slogans? My stomach hurt from laughing after that scene.
Oh, that was darned funny, yes.
Welcome German soldiers!
That was my favorite moment of the season so far…”Home of the infamous Julia Roberts lawsuit”.
Pawnee: It’s safe now!
Resolved: Andy needs to walk like a monkey in every episode!
Yeah, this felt sort of slight, and the rose-colored glasses assessment from the Adam Scott character seemed like a stretch to me. Forte fit better on 30 Rock (but I liked Samberg’s P&R ep).
I know it’s intentionally annoying, and I love Rob Lowe’s character without reservation (“BAND!”) — but it’s time to cut back on the literallys, especially if that’s going to an audio bumper before the close.
I get the feeling that all the “literallys” are going to be the annoying tic that causes Ann to break up with Chris. She looked a bit put off the last time he used it in the ep.
I am literally falling in love with the “literally”s
But he is using the word correct, yes? The whole issue with that word is how grammatically bad most people apply it.
I liked this episode quite a bit. I know Forte may get on some peoples nerves, but I liked him better than Fred Armisens character from last season. The cast really is seeming to gel well together, and this is clearly the top show on NBCs Thursday comedy block
I like Will Forte, but I think he doesn’t work so well on a show like this or HIMYM, where (weird as some characters are) it’s basically grounded in reality. In a live-action cartoon like 30 Rock, he fits fine.
He’s not nearly as bad as Melky Cabrera.
Will Forte is the worst I’ve never found him funny in anything. It seems Amy Poehler is following Tina Fey’s lead and putting every person they ever worked with at SNL in an episode. Brace yourselves for the inevitable Horatio Sanz appearence.
Come on, he was great in Flight of the Conchords.
Amazing episode as always. Also, did anyone see Nick Offerman on Conan earlier this week? Hilarious, even without the mustache.
Yes! Confused the hell out of me, he looks so different without the stache. Wonder if he shaves it during the offseason, or an episode will be coming up with him being forced to shave it off for some reason, most likely Tammy related
“The four horsemeals of the eggporkalyse.” Nuff said.
I had to pause it after that line. So awesomely funny.
I could not disagree more about Kelly. He was perfect throughout the show. He had just the right balance of crazy and normal that all of the main characters in the show possess.
The Andy/Eduardo plot was easily my favorite execution of the classic sitcom bit where the disapproving parents get the rebellious daughter to dump her inappropriate boyfriend by hanging out with him.
Though I enjoyed the Tom/Twilight gag, I found it really hard to believe that Tom had never heard of the series before seeing how he’s Mr. Pop Culture.
Agree with you about Forte, I was cringing every time he was on screen. Definitely the worst Parks and Rec episode in a while but it was still enjoyable at times. Barely any Ron effing Swanson though, that was a huge disappointment.
Except for Turnip, except for Turnip
hee hee.
“I don’t know…I’m just scared.”
oh yes, yesyesyes by any means! second that!!!
I have to give thanks to Sepinwall… I had tried watch P&R back when it first premiered but just didn’t get into it and didn’t care to try again. But when he kept saying how fantastic it was (“The best of the Thursday night comedies” ? I couldn’t believe it!) So I started watching when Season 3 began…and now I LOVE it. I have been watching the old eps on Netflix to catch up and I am really hooked on this show. I think I even agree with the assessment of P&R as better than Community and Office. Way to go Sep! And thanks for the vigorous recommendations
If this is the weakest of the 6 episodes the critics saw, I am one happy camper. I do think the Will Forte heavy first half wasn’t the show at its best, but the second half had so much of what I like about the show I’m ok with that.
a random question: Does anyone know if there are audio commentaries (and if so, how many) in Parks DVD season 2, and season 1?
If this is the weakest of the 6 episodes the critics saw, I am one happy camper. I do think the Will Forte heavy first half wasn’t the show at its best, but the second half had so much of what I like about the show I’m ok with that.
a random question: Does anyone know if there are audio commentaries (and if so, how many) in Parks DVD season 2, and season 1?
You know who should wear these? Monkeys!
Wow… completely disagree on your assesment of Forte. He was by far the funniest thing about the episode, other than the town slogan jokes.
I LOVE that they mocked twilight so much. It was absolutely hilarious. Then again I really like Will Forte… soooooooo.
How about him saying how he wasn’t at all scared of the big macho security guard and then screaming like a little girl, saying, ” I am VERY afraid of you…ahhhhhh”?
I was hoping you’d go with “A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I get an hour alone with Robert Pattinson and make him forget all about Skinny Legs McGee.”
Besides being charming overall, Pratt is the best at funny and charming mugging to the camera.
Think we did get denied an Andy/Eduardo jam session though.
“Welcome Vietnamese Soldiers!”
“Welcome Taliban Soldiers!”
Alan,
No mention of the 4 horsement of the Egg O cropolis, or whatever Ron said about the breakfast spot?
Porkopolis?
I mean, Porkapalypse?
Eggporkalypse.
I worried I would hate this episode with Will Forte showing up as a seemingly crazed Twilight fan. But the episode (and Forte’s character) redeemed itself.
I particularly enjoyed the appearance of the Five Fingers shoes, allowing Chris to talk about the human foot being the ultimate technology. And, of course, Andy’s response: “Dude, that is the coolest sentence I have ever heard somebody talk.”
Yeah, I’m not a big fan of Forte’s, but I thought he walked the line just right here.
“Crazy from the Heat”, the David Lee Roth story – definitely time capsule material. DLR = Indiana native
very interesting book too.
Apart from Leslie’s run-through of the old Pawnee-slogans, there wasn’t really anything in this episode that I found funny. To me it seems (and seemed during the last maybe five episodes of season 2) to be going a bit stale, a bit too predictable. The town forums in particular seem totally interchangeable and uninspired to me. Just annoying and difficult to get through.
Also, the show seems to have the same problem as 30 Rock (maybe because it has the same roots in improv) – a lack of relatability and heart. Last season, April and Andy were MVPs because they served to found the show in some sort of real world with real characters who could matter to us. Without them (or maybe the Leslie-Ron-relationship) front and center, the show just feels too scatterbrained and inconsequential for me. In contrast, a not very funny episode of the Office yesterday still felt relevant and grounded in some sort of authentic emotion.
By the way, I hate the meanness of the Jerry-bullying. It’s not the other characters bullying Jerry at this point, it’s the show itself. It’s not only not funny, but it’s also spiteful and callous and chauvinistic.
Okay, I did like the Andy-Chris pairing. But then again, I just like everything Chris Pratt does on this show and Rob Lowe has proved to be a really good addition so far. But then again, when are they going to do something with Adam Scott?
And can we get rid of Aziz Ansari already?
Whatever do you mean? Azis is fabulous! He is so much fun in every episode!
Agreed on the Jerry front. It’s too frequent and frankly, not clever. If it happened every few episodes, like with Toby, I would be fine. I was actually disappointed when the found out about Tinker Bell. It would have been a better moment without it.
Maybe the show just isn’t your cup of tea and it’s time to move on? I think scatterbrained is what this show does best because the characters work so well at this point, from Ron to Andy to Tom to Leslie etc. Getting too story-line driven or having too many relationships within the Parks department would be a huge mistake and take some of the charm out of the show. And it’s definitely not as inconsequential as, say, Cougar Town. There are continuing stories and various plots every week.
April: I was never a fan of Tom, but I think his part is less justified after Andy has attained prominence – and even more after they’ve added Rob Lowe. I think there’s a limit to the number of over-the-top characters that you can have on the show. As it it, Leslie, Andy, Tom, and Chris are all equally high strung, and to me it’s definitely yielding diminishing returns. I found him a lot more funny during the early part of the second season.
On the other hand, there are two characters that are really low-key in their comedy (Ron and April) and two straight men (Ann & Adam Scott’s character), and they are not really getting enough space to shine at the moment. (Okay, Ann is doing pretty well in these episodes – better than last spring.)
Anonymous: Well, the second season was one of my 5 or 10 favorite shows of the 2009-2010 season, so I’m not ready to do that.
I agree that Cougar Town is more inconsequential (and that it’s a lesser show), but it’s also a more mellow, laid-back show, so even if it’s empty calories, it’s seldom annoying in the same way 30 Rock and Parks & Rec can be when they’re not funny.
Eriklk, get out of my head. I have secrets in there. Seriously, this sums me up, although April is not my cup of tea (although the times when I’ve liked her have all involved pairing her with Andy or Ron, which makes sense, as those characters are bona fide awesome).
“I liked seeing Chris’ superhuman enthusiasm levels struggle in the face of Andy’s proud, open mediocrity”
I agreed the Chris/Andy pairing worked, but I don’t think of Chris struggle to find something to like in Andy. It works because Chris and Andy are both two characters who are almost constantly happy. Andy’s is more of a clueless, ignorance-is-bliss happy, than Chris’s glass-not-just-full-but-overflowing happy, but it makes sense that two happy guys would hit it off.
And if you look at it that way, you can see why Ann would fall for both of them.
I look forward to more Chris and Andy fun.
The guy trying to start a chant for his dead dog reminded me of the “Ham and mayonnaise” guy from the Sweetums episode last season – except people actually started chanting “Ham and mayonnaise” in that one. Anyway, fantastic episode as usual and Pratt/Lowe is a comedic duo that needs more screen time!