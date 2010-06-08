‘Persons Unknown’ – ‘Pilot’: You cannot get there from here

Senior Television Writer
06.08.10 23 Comments

My “Persons Unknown” screener got lost in the mail, so I couldn’t review it in advance and had to watch it this morning on my DVR. I’d say my take is largely in line with what Fienberg wrote in his review: interesting atmosphere, characters who are thin so far, the detours to the real world are distracting and unnecessary, and a whole lot is going to depend on the payoff. But it held my interest, and NBC’s track record last summer with similar cheap, foreign-produced programming suggests we’ll see it all the way through, so I’ll stick around for at least a few weeks.

What did everybody else think?

