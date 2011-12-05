Pimpin’ ain’t easy: Thoughts on ‘Hung’ season 3

While the show that HBO aired right before it last night is understandably getting more attention today, “Hung” did air its third season finale, and having written about the premiere a few months ago, I wanted to swoop back in (if only to satisfy the 12 of you who commented last time) with a few thoughts on the season as a whole, coming up just as soon as my “Dark Side of the Moon” sparks a bidding war…
As I said at the time, the season premiere pleased me because Ray and Tanya finally started getting their act together. Though it’s amusing to watch Jane Adams flail away for a while, the show had reached the point of extremely diminishing, mortifying returns by early in season 2 (if not earlier). At the same time, if they become too good at their jobs, then there’s no tension and no humor, and I thought “Hung” season 3 ultimately hit a satisfying balance between them thriving and them putting out fires of their own creation. There were long stretches (particularly the episodes dealing with Ray’s cop client) where I would have had no problem whatsoever referring to the show as a comedy.
Which isn’t to say that all of the comedy was successful. Pretty much every scene at Jess’ new office was shrill and unpleasant, for instance. But putting Ray and Tanya on a more solid foundation, and a more even footing with Lenore, made all of their interactions play better, and bringing in Jake to raise the obvious questions about Ray’s age (and unwillingness to take male clients) seemed a natural step and gave Thomas Jane some good material. In general, creating this large universe of interconnected pimps and ho’s(*) – including Charlie temporarily moving in with Tanya – paid solid dividends.
(*) And, yes, I know that there’s no possessive, and that therefore the apostrophe is unnecessary, but “hos” looked wrong, and the seminal late ’90s documentary “Pimps Up, Ho’s Down” also used the apostrophe, so there we are.
At the same time, I have to admit that even a much-improved “Hung” never felt like essential viewing to me. I mainly powered through a few episodes at a time via HBO Go when I was in between more pressing things, and mainly because I wanted to see the season all the way through, given that I was intrigued where it started. Though that still puts it a leg up over the other three half-hour shows HBO has aired this fall, where I fell behind and wasn’t entirely compelled to keep going. (Other critics I respect keep raving about “Enlightened,” so I’ll attempt to give that another shot before it airs its finale next week.)
I don’t know what exactly the bar for renewal is at HBO these days. “Treme,” for instance, continues mainly because HBO likes being in business with David Simon. By virtue of airing after “Boardwalk” on Sundays, “Hung” has a leg up on both of the Monday shows in terms of numbers, but HBO may ultimately want to keep their show with Zach Galifianakis (and, if his “CSI” contract allows it, Ted Danson) on, and/or that they see more potential in what Mike White’s doing with “Enlightened” than what the “Hung” producers have had three years to do. Or they may just bring everything back. Based on the improvements to the comedic side of things (“Hung” has always been more reliable at dramatic moments, like Ray dancing with his transgendered client at her high school reunion), I certainly wouldn’t mind if “Hung” returned for another season.
What did everybody (all 12 of you, anyway) else think of this season? If the show returns, how many episodes should be devoted to Tanya having to care for and sell off the cows they took from Charlie as payment?
I would much, much, much, much rather see another season of Bored to Death than Hung.
Like you, I watch it because I started it and I figured it’s a short season of a half-hour show, so I can get through to the end. But if the series ended here, cliffhangers and all, I wouldn’t lose a second of sleep over it.
Completely and utterly agree on Bored To Death over Hung.
BtD is much, much, much, much more fun.
Agree, agree, agree
I was really pleased with how they handled Jess findin out about Ray’s job. Could have been. Dry dramatic, but I stead it was very low-key, which I thought was about right. Not mandatory viewing for me, but I usually enjoy the show in a mild way and hope it comes back.
Sorry – typing on my iphone on a moving train. Should have said ” I was really pleased with how they handled Jess finding out about Ray’s job. Could have been very dramatic, but instead it was very low-key, which I thought was about right. Not mandatory viewing for me, but I usually enjoy the show in a mild way and hop it comes back.”
I like the show and will continue to watch. It’s not groundbreaking or roll on the floor funny but it has a cute comfort that makes it an easy show to watch.
I feel like “Hung” would work better as a ridiculous 90 minute or 120 minute movie, rather than more than 3 seasons of TV.
This show got stale in season 1. I watch an episode every now & then. It’s….eh. It’s alright…kind of.
How to Make it in America is Entourage in a new city. Boring but more interesting than Hung.
Bored to Death I don’t watch regularly but it is charming. 40 times better than Hung.
Only seen like two eps of Enlightened. Seems kind of interesting, I may have to go back and watch it from the start. My gut tells me it’s better than Hung.
Basically…I don’t get Hung. I don’t get why it was a show in the first place, and I really really really don’t get why it’s still a show.
Seriously, who watches Hung? Even the guys I know who are all about How to Make It in America and loved Entourage don’t watch Hung. What’s the audience here?
I think it’s a matter of expectations. It’s not a great show, but it’s better than a lot of crap that’s on now. I don’t watch it on Sunday night, but I DVR it and watch on Monday, where there’s really nothing much on (I still watch HIMYM, but I actually regret having spent 22 minutes on it way more than I do with respect to Hung). So, for me, it’s a good clean-up show on Monday night (along with Dexter). It’s for sure better than 2 Broke Girls and 2.5 Men.
Is it just me? OK, then…
As an irregular viewer of the program, I thought this third season was exponentially better than season two, which almost forced me away from the show as good. I wouldn’t have watched Season 3 at all if I didn’t find out that Kaitlin Doubleday was going to be given a guest starring role (which she nailed). After watching the first couple of episodes from this season, I stuck with it with no real regrets.
This show is always going to have its problems with character balance i.e. too much Tania or too much Jessica or too much of Ray’s kids (mostly an issue in Season 1&2) but I thought the balance in this season was much better.
I really enjoyed some of the characters they brought into Ray’s “professional” life: the cop, and Logan (Doubleday), etc.
The transgender woman/Prom scene was great for Thomas Jane and I thought was one of the best portrayals of Ray’s character as a whole- He’s a male ho, but he’s a GOOD guy and I’ll leave it at that.
P.S. Is it just me or is Kaitlin Doubleday really good looking?
P.P.S. Thanks, Alan, for taking the time.
Not just you. Logan is smokin’ hot. Loved the scene where she held the pom poms while Ray played professor in a jockstrap.
‘”Hung” has a leg up on…’
Heh.
Okay, viewer #4 checking in. I REALLY enjoyed Hung this season, but if they ended it on Ray and Tanya driving away with a dozen cows in tow, I could live with that. I loved how they de-emphasized Jessica and the kids who have always been a huge weakness in seasons past. And the Lenore ending, wow, I did NOT see that coming. Poor Horny Patty.
Viewer #12 checking in (at least, there were 11 comments when I started this post!).
Where was Horny Patty?
I totally didn’t see that ending coming, either. Unfortunately, Lenore will probably survive. She sure deserved some bad karma, though!
I was referring to Lenore’s dog, also named Horny Patty!
HA, that’s right! Yeah, poor little woofer! :-)
It took me until the cliffhanger in the finale until I discovered what was off about “Hung.”
It’s like a show that’s been written by aliens who have deeply studied dramatic structure, writing, etc. but have no connection to the history of television or movies. Given the tone, I think the writers think that the scene with Lenore/Sandee at the bakery in Ep.3 and the cliffhanger tonight is really innovative when, in fact, it’s cliche.
I almost feel like this show would be better if we gave the writers DVDs of Dallas, Cheers, and The Twilight Zone.
BANG!
Some of the moments between the two Janes are the best stuff that airs on any HBO show. Unlike say Entourage, this show has actually grown and has characters that have developed well.
I am certainly curious to see what they can do with another season, which is more than I can say about any of their recent half hour “comedy” efforts (this is the same network that kept renewing Arliss, right?)
Not a fan of Bored to Death, Hung, Enlightened, or How to Make it in America. They’re not goofy enough to make me laugh, and they’re not realistic enough to be believable. They just sort of exist.
I am way more excited about even one new episode of Life and Times of Tim than every episode of all those series combined.
I hope you’ll do another post about Enlightened once you finish it. I know people are raving about it, but I still kind of agree with your and Dan’s original assessment.
Btw, since you mentioned HBO Go do you know why the shows aren’t posted with their “previously” segment? I find it extremely annoying. Particularly with some of their denser shows like The Wire. If you could speak to somebody at HBO about this I would love you forever!
HUNG is the only comedy on HBO that I am the least bit invested in week to week. The two Janes, imo, have a completely unique chemistry and tone, and the stories this season were miles above the forced wackiness of Bored to Death and the grey, comedy-monoxide of How To Make It and Enlightened.
I do think most of HBO’s comedies exist in a level of comedy gravity that keeps them too anchored for laughs, which is why I found HUNG season 3 so refreshing. There was a color and a buoyancy to the stories and characters this season that made it such a fun series to look forward to on a weekly basis. The women were sexy, the stories fresh, and the characters continually growing and struggling for their victories.
A lot of these comedies fans complain about (even Entourage) are in some ways critic-proof, in that they offer such an entertaining diversion that people will watch and HBO will renew no matter what the quality, season to season. For whatever reason, Hung gets higher ratings while generating less online chatter, but it’s one of the reasons I’m a subscriber, and if it doesn’t come back I’m not sure there’s anything else to get excited about. (except Game of Thrones)
I love this show, I think the third season turned out to be absolutely the best. It ‘a nice event that I can not honestly give up. And I hope to see a fourth season next year.
I think the writers have given their best.
Well done!
wow
Caught up with the show during the middle of season 2 airing via HBOGo after a friend told me Rebecca Creskoff was in it. Have been pleasantly surprised and quite enjoy it. Not the greatest show but far from the worst.
Agree that the Tanya/Ray dynamic is the best part. Really don’t like the dyspeptic kids’ story line. The Charlie diversion was okay until he moved in with Tanya, then I got bored. Glad they moved on. Think it would have worked better with him as Resident Pimp Advisor.
I’d greatly enjoy another season.
The problem with a lot of these networks really just seems to be that they don’t have any better material to put out there. Bored to Death and How to Make It are two of my favorites right now, Bored because I love the literary references and How to Make It, because it just makes me feel good. Hung is just kind of… there. I’ll take it until it’s gone (that’s what she said).
Television does not get better then tonight’s episode of Enlightened. Diane Ladd for the win.
I only discovered Hung this year and caught up thanks to On Demand.
I love it. I do have to wonder whether the show is too geared towards women and female fantasies for men to appreciate though.
I thought this third season was a bit too light weight and cheery to be honest. I preferred them struggling in the business. But I was still enjoying the show, just not as much as the past two seasons.
Really liked Hung. One of the best shows that was really fun to watch. Wish they would bring it back. Had never heard of it until this year.Found it on Amazon.Maybe that’s why it didn’t do so well because not enough people knew about it.We never saw it advertised. Good show!!!
I really like/love Hung. It makes me laugh, Tanya is a fantastic character. I love the way she’s developed now she’s finally been proved right about her convictions that there’s a market for what she’s doing. Ray treats her like a partner and friend, and she stands up for herself and has his back too. Season 1 Tanya wouldn’t have told season 1 Ray to shut up moaning about the smell in her car – she’d have apologised to him. I also like what they did with Lenore – humanised her just enough with the (very funny) suicide hotline stuff so that we’d be slightly sad when she apparently got shot. I loved Jessica in this episode – Anne Heche did some great work storming into that doctor’s office.
Funny show, great female characters, just-alpha-male-enough ‘good guy’ lead, lots of eye candy for everyone, – what’s not to love? It’s loose structure and meandering storytelling style is no different to Bored to Death (based on the couple of episodes I watched) so no need for value judgements that one is ‘stale’ while the other is ‘charming’. Bored to Death never charmed me. I get that Hung is not to everyone’s taste, but it’s a well-written, funny, beautifully-acted show. I hope it comes back.
This was the most enjoyable season for me with the exception of the cop/client storyline. I hope she doesn’t come back next season.
I actually think that the cop (Anna Ortiz), was annoying on her first episodes. But the one where she arrest Ray and the last one, she was really funny.
I love this show more than Bored To Death and How To Make It, and hopefully HBO will bring back all these shows :)
I guess I like Ray & Tanya too much to have enjoyed the cop’s cruel joke, “Guess which one’s the ho.” It was funny but my first reaction was ‘ouch!’
Prefer Bored to Dearth to Hung; wouldn’t really miss it. Hung would be much better without Ray’s family (nails on a chalkboard).
In a deleted scene shown after this ep (on demand), Ray and Tania had sold the cows and were paying off her creditors, so not surec where a season 4 would take off.
First half of season one was good. Second half and all of season two was horrible. Third season was actually, for the most part, great. I’m actually hoping for a fourth.
That’s my take as well. I almost missed season 3 because of that disastrous 2nd season.
Alan, you really should have persevered with Enlightened and I’m glad that I decided to ignore you in favor of more considered (or less impatient) appraisals.
While many of the things you said were obviously true, the show is up there with Terriers as the best new (and likely single) season in recent memory.
It’s just so atypically brave and unflinching, and resembles a novel in terms of the intricacy of its plotting and the warmth extended to characters it appears to be ‘critical’ off. The show really is one of a kind and Mike White emerges as an auteur.
Hung was arguably at its best this season – they’ve abandoned any pretense at social commentary and have just gone for broke.
Although I wish the show would stop pandering to its audience and make Ray have sex with women who would have no trouble getting laid of their own accord: the catalogue of beautiful women are starting to annoy me and the show comes across as an advertisment for (male) prostitution, even if it now pretends to be catering to (beautiful) women with emotional issues.
Don’t think for a second just becasue 12 people respond on here to this show it does not have its fan base. I am biased being a Metro-Detroiter but I would love for this show to come back. I think it would benefit greatly by filming exclusivly in the Detroit area.
I thought season 3 was way better than 2. I hope they renew it!
I hope they renew the show! Season 3 was hilarious and better than the previous.
I must admit that my wife got tired of Hung just a little but I still enjoy every episode. Looking forward to Season 4 with Tanya and Ray as a bucolic couple clumsily tending unsalable Charlie’s herd.
I liked how all season long, Hung avoided many formulaic routes it could’ve taken. It easily could’ve been a silly sit-com with Jessica finding out about Ray or Lennore getting revenge on Ray and Tanya. While it flirted with those plot lines, it never fully dove into them, which I appreciated. I thought Lennore being shot was the only thing that just didnt feel right about this season. It was supposed to be shocking, but it wasn’t. It seemed out of left field. Alan is completely right that the series is better when it’s serious than when it’s supposed to be funny. I enjoyed it, but like Alan, I never ended an episode waiting for next week. I’d like to see it come back, but hopefully it gets even darker and develops richness in the characters.
The very fact that you reference Pimps Up, Ho’s Down, one of my favorite documentaries ever on HBO, is one of the million reason why you are my favorite tv critic Alan!
Bianca, full credit to Fienberg for that, as he brought up the film while were discussing the eternal “hos” vs. “ho’s” debate.
I’ve been an avid watcher of the show and think it is one of the better shows on TV today. This season was a lot of fun! They added a lot of new characters and I’d really like to see it continue. Lenore is such a fantastic part of the show, let’s see what happens! If I had seen your first posting about the show, I would’ve made sure to comment on it. Happen I found this one!
I loved, loved, LOVED the first season. I hadn’t laughed that much and that hard in a long time. The show was brilliant.
Then, in season 2, Tanya became so extremely annoying that I no longer related to her- at all. She simply became very mentally ill.
Season 3 continued with the all-over-the-place storyline writing that had been the problem in season 2. Adding in Charlie the Pimp was a huge error. He wasn’t needed and wasn’t believable. I was watching an actor play a role, not a character in the plot..
A lot of the plot lines were just not needed. The show became very forced and lost most of the humor displayed in the first season. Basically, the problem with Hung was that after the first season, ridiculous, uninteresting and unnecessary plot lines were introduced and forced through episode after episode. I needed less about how stressed out Tanya could get and unhappy Ray could get and more about horny women clients being hilarious.
I also always had a problem with Thomas Jane. He was OK for the part, but not just right. I always thought through every episode about who might have been better for the part. Someone just a little more attractive and a little, teensy bit younger. Thomas Jane did not actually play his character as a sexy man who enjoyed sex. He was too pained and confused.
I had never seen Ann Heche act before, and I thought that she was remarkable and amazing. Jane Adams was brilliant, but the series took her character in the wrong directions. I look foward to seeing Jane Adams play other roles.
The actress who played Lenore was perfect and also amazing. Her character was way underused in season 3. The show went in such the wrong direction that even Lenore, of all the characters, wasn’t having any fun.
The plot lines should have gone in probably precisely the opposite directions than where they did. The third season episode with the female cop was totally, totally, totally awful and, frankly, offensive. I did not find it funny at all, whatsoever. Police officers being abusive and totally corrupt as well as violent and holding people hostage as an emotional catharsis is not funny. Sorry- not. The first season was an A-plus. Seasons two and three were C-minuses.
I think that HBO made the right decision in cancelling the show. I believe that their decision wasn’t about the show’s popularity or its theme as much as it was about the evidence that the show’s writers didn’t have a clue about where to take the show and it’s plot. The storylines felt very much like they were throwing darts in the writer’s room.
Did I mention that Season One was an A-PLUS??
I stopped the show midway into the second season a few years ago and just finished it over the past few days. Were there problems with the show — yes. The kids never fit into the show (they did not look or act like their parents) and their plot lines always felt forced, no matter whether or not you consider pissing on home plate art.
But what I liked about this show is that it broached an important question “What do men/women need?” The premise of the show sounds a bit ridiculous because prostitutes typically fill a need for men, not women. Sometimes sex is sex (the show definitely indulges its id with plenty of superficial sub-plots and lays, e.g. Logan and countless sex scenes), but sometimes sex is much more than sex. Sex is what someone is missing in their life: a companion (Claire), assurance (Library Woman), frustration (Next Door Neighbor). However, the portrayal of men using hookers simply to enjoy being told what is not true (Next Door Neighbor’s Husband) seems an ineptly broad generalization since most prostitutes are used as a form of escape. Regardless, the show could have made a bumbling comedy about a foolish middle-aged male-prostitute, but instead it decided to challenge itself. It decided to take a ridiculous notion and attempt to turn it into something believable and even relatable.
Some specifics I really liked about the show:
1) At the wedding (Ray is hugging Jessica and the camera focuses on Tanya)
I felt this was a perfect depiction of Ray’s relationship with Tanya and Jessica. Despite everything Ray and Tanya have gone through, whenever he’s with Jessica, Tanya will always be in the background. To me, that means the show would either end with him and Jess getting back together, or they would have abandoned Jess in season 4 (which I think would be the complete wrong move).
2) The final scene (Ray picks some dirt out of Tanya’s eye)
What a perfect metaphor for getting Charlie out of Tanya’s life. He was dirt in her eye, obstructing her vision, and Ray helps her get rid of him.
Side note: While it was Charlie’s time to go (his back and forth with Tanya was beyond old) he was necessary. After 3 seasons of Tanya, it’s clear that she would have never been able to get to where she is without some help. She had no business acumen, the emotional control of a topless blender, and naivety to trust those she shouldn’t. Charlie was necessary because it was a believable way for her to get advice about something for which information is not exactly readily available. Of course Charlie screwed over Tanya, he’s a pimp and Tanya’s Tanya.
3) Jessica storming into the office
Finally Jessica seemed on track to be somewhat of a likable character. While Ray and Tanya are evident foils (the athletic gigolo coach vs the artsy pimp poet) the relationship between Ray and Jess is more nuanced. Both good-looking, they broke up because Ray took her for granted. But then she goes 180 and marries Ronnie because he’s everything Ray’s not (successful financially and professionally, and not the least bit physically inclined). She then leaves Ron because she realizes that its not about a man, its about finding who she is and what she wants (which makes her fling with the doctor all the more upsetting). That being said, this “f-you, I deserve better, give me what is f-ing mine” attitude seemed like it finally set her up for redemption after 3 seasons of a privileged beautiful, upper-class, white woman,s existential crisis.
4) Tanya
Tanya, while incredibly infuriating in Season 2), was by far my favorite character in the show. Aside from the incredible acting by Jane Adams, her character experienced the greatest change out of anyone. From a substitute teacher/copyeditor who was completely incapable of standing up for herself seemed doomed to live a life of nice dreams and real mediocrity, she rose to be a successful pimp/businesswoman who, despite falling many times, garnered the persistance to always stand back up.
Overall, the series was kind of like Mike and France’s relationship. It was unexpected and introduced strangely, then we came to accept it and like it, then we found out somethings that made us hate it (cough cough Season 2), and then with some prodding we got back together.
I’ll miss Hung and it’s a shame it was cancelled. I guess I’ll just have to make my own show starring Horny Patty.