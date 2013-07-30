Press Tour: ‘Dexter’ spinoff in the works?

Early in his executive session at press tour, Showtime president David Nevins noted that the channel had signed “Dexter” showrunner Scott Buck to an overall deal to secure his services after the show ends. Later, when asked whether plans are still going forward for a “Dexter” spinoff, Nevins said, “Of course. We announced a deal with Scott Buck today. Draw your own conclusions.”
Now, we have no way of knowing how this season of “Dexter” will end, nor which characters will be left standing and in what positions. But where some current dramas have obvious, even abundant, spinoff candidates (Vince Gilligan wants to make a Saul Goodman show after “Breaking Bad” ends, and I could imagine a bunch of different “Boardwalk Empire” characters at the center of their own show), “Dexter’ really doesn’t have any. The only surviving characters a great number of fans care deeply about are Dexter and Deb, and I know a lot of fans don’t particularly like Deb. The supporting characters have always been there to give Michael C. Hall a break in his workload, and neither Buck nor his showrunning predecessors has been able to make any of them especially interesting. (Other than Masuka as occasional comic relief.)
Will people want to watch Batista struggle to run his bar? Quinn became a weight loss coach? Masuka bond with his newfound daughter? A prequel about LaGuerta’s early career and romance with Doakes? And even if you like Deb, most of what’s interesting about her is the relationship she has with her brother.
So unless the “Dexter” spinoff is also about Dexter (maybe he wanders from town to town like a serial killing version of David Banner or Richard Kimble), or else is the idea Hall joked about at Comic-Con, with an adult Harrison being coached by a ghostly version of Dexter, how is this going to work? The show has introduced other interesting characters from time to time like Frank Lundy or the Trinity Killer, but most of them are dead.
Hit me up: what’s your dream “Dexter” spin-off idea?
Maybe a Major Crimes type transition – main character leaves but everyone else stays. I’d give it a shot.
Well, we’ve never seen Miami Metro solve a single crime, so it will certainly be a original idea for a series!
“Hannah: Portrait of a Serial Killing Gardener”
Astor and Cody team up to fight crime in Orlando
The obvious answer is the random nameless black lady cop person.
She dies in the first scene!
Dexter teams up with Jay Karnes, the “Dutchboy,” and strangle random cats around the country.
That’s actually pretty hilarious, James! Good one!!
How about a Dexter and Vic Mackey buddy comedy series.
i really think the spinoff will be about hannah. they’ve already said she’s coming back this year and they could launch a new story for her that way. it’s the only that a spinoff could be remotely interesting given the supporting characters to choose from and it’ll allow for the spinoff to have a similar feel to dexter.
My money’s on your prediction.
I actually wouldn’t mind a procedural about the workers of Miami Metro. I know a lot of fans are only still onboard to see what happens with Dex, but I like Angel, Masuka, and the rest.
I don’t think there’s so much material for spin-offs, let’s see how it ends. However, I would like to see Doakes adventures in Special Ops or whatever he was in. A combat/war drama maybe?
When Matsuka came to the Flannery-Carpenter Detective Agency, it had the feel of a spinoff to me. Maybe a noir-ish series in which Deb works as a PI and takes cases that cause her to occasionally interact with Quinn, Batista, Matsuka, etc.
It’s going to be a reality show with Angel’s sister getting into all sorts of hijinks babysitting the new Kardashian kid.
I think the spinoff is going to star the kid introduced in this past Sunday’s episode who’s going to get trained in the code then kill Dex. Just speculating, but I think I’m right.
Yep, this is what Im betting on too
Same here.
Cody and Astor in a High-School based show where they alternate between solving crimes and killing people.
And singing in the glee club, creating obvious crossover opportunities with “Glee.”
Showtime proudly presents “Joey,” a new drama starring Desmond Harrington as serial womanizer Joey Quinn. Instead of vetting suspected killers to get proof of their crimes, he vets potential bed-mates for STDs.
Trinity Begins?
Best season.
“Morgan Hotel”
I would like to see Lumen return in some way. I’m not really sold on the spin off idea but I really like the idea of Lumen’s dark passenger returning. Also love the Harrison/Dexter code idea even if it was just a joke!
A spin off which follows Dr Vogel who has to peruse a career of prostitution in order to pay for her anti-aging cream addiction.
Masuka’s college roommate sends him a secret government computer file that uploads to his brain, and he teams up with Hannah to solve crimes. Will they or won’t they hijinks ensue. Also, Isaac Sirko comes back to life to round out the team, and despite his gruff, no-nonsense demeanor, eventually develops a grudging respect for Masuka.
there has been a few episodes where dex almost got busted, and where he takes his emergency bag, and runs. if i remember it right the code doesn’t say anything about “fleeing” but since we saw his bag full of cash he has a plan for it. would be great to see him wanted on the run with miami metro on his tail and his need to kill while he is fleeing, to bad dexter show is ending tho
It depends on what happens with Hannah’s story line. She’s only in 2 episodes this year (according to IMDB), but would be an obvious candidate if she lives.
Otherwise, Quinn and his cheekbones could possibly carry a show.
Dexter joins the CIA as a hitman, that’s how the show ends the doctor who treated him and came up with Harry’s code becomes his handler in the spinoff
I can’t imagine a spin off I would like without Michael C. Hall in it. The supporting cast has not been given enough to do for many seasons and not interesting enough to carry a show for me.
I would like Dexter to survive so Showtime can create a buddy show where he and Nicholas Brody (Homeland) go on the lam together.
Wow! I thought the spinoff was a character they’re introducing on one episode this year that is then going to have his own show with a different premise than Dexter. Kinda like The Finder came out of Bones.
But if they did go with a character from Dexter, I’d either want a Brian Moser prequel or a grown-up Harrison with ghost Dexter giving direction. Or if Dexter survives the finale, a traveling father/son team (with Harrison older, maybe a teenager) would be cool.
As a long-time fan, I really don’t think that Dexter needs a spinoff. If Showtime greenlights one, however it wouldn’t be a creative decision – it would be an attempt to hang on the audience of the most commercially successful show in the history of their network. With that in mind, there are a couple of directions that they could realistically go with this idea.
1) The Deb-centric spinoff. Deb’s been the focus for most of the rumors regarding a potential spinoff show for several year, and with good reason – she’s by far the richest and most interesting supporting character on the show (I would argue that these past two seasons, she’s basically been a co-lead). I would certainly give this show a chance, because Jennifer Carpenter is fantastic. She absolutely deserves the chance to headline her own show after Dexter ends, be it a spinoff or something else entirely. Having said that, I expect that Deb’s fate is pretty closely intertwined with Dexter’s, and based solely on my own speculation about how Dexter could end, there is a decent chance that Deb might not survive the series. Furthermore, while Jennifer Carpenter has been quite outspoken about her love for the character that she plays, she has also stated in multiple interviews that she would like Deb to die so that she can get a sense of closure for the character. As I have no idea if the writers obliged, we’ll have to wait and see how Dexter ends before we know how viable the prospect of such a show is.
2) A series that leaps forward in time and features a grown-up Harrison as the protagonist. We haven’t seen Harrison exhibit any serial-killing tendencies yet – but since he’s effectively being raised by Jamie off-screen, that doesn’t count for much. Maybe they could get Michael C. Hall to make guest appearances in the ‘Harry’ role. Probably not, but I’m sure they’d try.
3) The ‘planted-pilot’ approach, following the CBS model of NCIS/NCIS L.A/NCIS:Red and Criminal Minds/Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior (varying degrees of success there). Basically, the show introduces a new minor character(s) with the specific intention of spinning him/her/them off into their own series. The show would exist in the same universe as Dexter, but would largely operate in separately with only a few references to the original. This might be the most feasible scenario, but it’s also the one which makes the least use of the Dexter brand, which could Showtime’s efforts to lure in the Dexter audience.
4) A prequel series. This could focus either on Dexter himself as played by a new actor (this would be somewhat awkward, because Hall has played the younger Dexter before with the help of several rather amusing wigs) or as, Alan mentioned, a popular-but-deceased character like Doakes. Hell, maybe they’ll just sign Erik King on to revive Doakes and set him up in a parallel narrative where he’s still alive. If you’ve never ventured into a Dexter fan forum, I should warn you that every third thread is something along the lines of “Doakes is still alive!” So some people would be EXTREMELY happy if they went this route.
5) The ongoing exploits of Miami Metro Homicide. This would pretty much have to be an actual comedy to avoid being comically terrible. Given that the writers seem to earnestly want us to take Batista and co. seriously, I doubt that they have the self-awareness to pull something like this off. If they did, however, it could be pretty damn funny.
Considering that Miami Metro is the worst police force on TV, I’m not sure even a comical version of said show would work.
I’m not sure that either Julia Stiles’s Lumen or Yvonne Strahovski’s Hannah (two of the rare survivors of a Dexter season arc) could carry a show by themselves. But *together*, falling in love during their cross-country killing spree? *That*, I would watch.
It’s… beautiful. American-produced TV series needs more yandere personas. Long term, I mean, none of this “crazy girl stirs trouble up for one episode and then is cleanly disposed of” standalone episode feature. We could have a compellingly in-depth character study!
It could even have a cameo appearance from Dexter’s inner monologue reflecting on his rejection of Hannah as a nod to the stinging words Deb said to Dexter earlier this season.
“I chose the wrong girl”
papa morgan
Captain Matthews and his corrupt ways — promoting cops who he intends to be his puppets (e.g. LaGuerta); cavorting with prostitutes and/or being a pervert; protecting the rich (guy suspected of killing maid/lover in last episode) and getting kickbacks from them, etc. He would be kind of like a Clay Davis character only a high-level bureaucrat instead of a politician.
On a side note, did we ever learn how the hell Matthews ended up back on the force?
I don’t remember, if they said so or not.
A narrative is fairly easy to construct however, based on Laguerta’s death last year. In the first place, his retirement had a lot to do with Laguerta having blackmail info on him last year or the year before. With her dead, he doesn’t have to worry about it surfacing.
Mathews is also in the best position to explain the circumstances of her death (aside from the Morgans, of course), having full knowledge of her Bay Harbor Butcher investigation and where it led. It would be fairly easy to spin her actions as political and in a very negative light, either some sort of delusional vigilante power trip or else an attempt to redeem the legacy of Doakes out of honest but deluded denial, or out of fear of being tainted by association when it came time to move higher.
He could portray her targeting of Dexter as a ploy to undermine his sister, Deb. Laguerta has a long history of trying to impede Deb’s progress, opposing her joining homicide, her promotion to detective and throwing her under the bus in the Santa Muerte case. She was also on the record backing Batista for the Homicide Lt spot before Deb got it. Deb is fast-rising, has more of a blue collar appeal and the common touch, and under her, the department seems to have a better record, at least with serial killers, whereas Laguerta’s homicide unit housed the Bay Harbor Butcher, never caught the Ice Truck Killer, the Trinity Killer, or the Barrel Girl ring, and let the vigilantes who did the last escape. It’s easy to see how Laguerta would be worried about Deb taking her job one day, and dragging stuff like that into the open could exacerbate tension among the cops, particularly when the slick, political minority (who, in the early seasons was portrayed as a Miami version of David Aceveda or Ervin Burrell – less than competent officers who rose by playing politics and using their minority status) is trying to smear the highly successful and well-respected son and daughter of a deceased veteran white detective. Leaving aside the public relations issue of that sort of political skulduggery hitting the press, it could also cause a rift with the minority or Latino officers against the good old boys & legacies.
So Mathews keeps his mouth shut, and instead of an embarrassment, Laguerta dies a hero and gets a memorial and Mathews gets to come back to boost his pension and retirement bennies under the guise of maybe overseeing the difficult transition in his old unit (which also lost their fairly new lieutenant, and Laguerta’s natural internal successor).
Stuff like that.
Doakes is brought back to life to search for other escaped souls and bring them back to hell. Calls people motherfucker a lot. Never apprehends a single one.
You had me at motherfucker.
The most memorable of the Dexter Girls is Lyla. Of course she’s also dead … ????
Harrison: The Neglected Son
1: Lumen is a cool idea
2: the new kid they’re thinking of teaching the code
3: Dex roaming around is nice but i like the idea of getting some form of closure, like him retiring or getting caught or dying or something
4: I think any other idea, like Harrison becoming a killer or whatever would just ruin the show, hell maybe even my ideas would, maybe the show just needs to be left be…but i think the first two in particular might work out well
A show about Lumen. Also called Sominex.
I have zero interest in a Dexter spin-off. Zero. In fact, the writers will be lucky to keep me interested in Dexter himself.
It might have something to do with that creepy kid in the latest episode who Dr Vogel wanted to teach Dexter’s code to….
I think they could do a spin off with Sean Patrick Flanery character: Jacob Elway (Deb’s boss) and Deborah herself. They can show them at work, solving cases and their personal lives. The writers are clearly hinting that there is something between those two.
The show should have closed out many seasons ago. Spinoff? It already spun off into nonsense long ago.
Coming this fall: “Surprise Motherf**ka!”
A reality show about Sgt. Doakes preparing elaborate surprise parties for unsuspecting birthday boys and girls!
This!
While I agree that no Dexter character was fitting for that show, much less one of their own, I’m bothered you take it as given that people “don’t like Deb” – and I get the sense that it’s because she’s the highest profile female character in the show, and that that’s enough reason to dislike her – since at least the other lackluster characters are provided with explanations of why they’re impossible. Deb, as you explain, but also as written in the show, is only as good as the male character she’s attached to (on this point La Guerta is treated the same).
I can say that I’m one of many people who don’t like Deb. She’s poorly written and poorly acted. La Guerta was written as being such an unpleasant person to deal with most of the time, it became very hard to sympathize with her except during the moments where her feelings for Doakes were shown.
This is just a bad idea IMO. Although I could watch a Masuka sitcom. I guess.
Anyway, I’ve felt that this season of Dexter has been pretty lackluster as it is. A spin off? No thanks, I’m good.
I would not want to watch ANYTHING from the current showrunner. The show has become so sloppy since the original showrunner left that it is distracting. Just look at the way all the cops at Miami Metro have their holsters flopping around in the 2 o’clock position where no cop EVER would actually carry a gun. Not to mention that Dexter has become the complete forensics team all on his own instead of just a blood splatter expert. It has become ridiculous, and the shift in sloppiness became immediately apparent when the show changed hands. I am only sticking around because of Dexter, and even that is tough. The “acting” by everyone who doesn’t have the initials MCH is atrocious.
I don’t think I could be compelled to watch a spin-off.
Dex and Deb are the heart of the show. If you take those two characters away or show say Deb minimally, it’s just trying to pump an empty well.
I’m already worried about my disappointment factor as they close the series out.
I realize actors enjoy regular paychecks but I can’t help but think that MCH and Jennifer Carpenter are exhausted. I realize we are not speaking of 18-20 something network procedural but I’d be exhausted.
What Dex dies or runs, Deb leaves Miami or goes down the rabbit hole and Hannah steps in to raise Harrison?
I have absolutely no plausible ideas as to a spin off
I thought most of the suggestions were hilarious.
I would watch a web series entitled “Batista and Masuka give each other shit at a bar.” I could watch a half-dozen five minute episodes of that. but that’s about it.
What an awful, awful idea.
After this week’s episode I certainly hope it is not Dexter: The Next Generation. THAT would suck.
I do have a dream spinoff. I’d like to see Hannah and Dexter reunite and move to…where was it she wanted to go…somewhere in South America?
Dexter trains a new Dexter?
To me there are only two possibilities. Both prequels that use lundy and the trinity killer. Theres a couple options here you can do a series mainly around trinity and start from the beginning. (Im sure he killed more then what we have seen) and have that season finally with michael c hall shaking his hand at the church. they cld do lundy as main catching all the serial killers with his interest into trinity on side and you cld end series when he first walks into miami metro and he looks at dexter have michael c hall for the final episode.3rd option is to make both the main characters split time into what their doing and end it to when they meet. Im found of either of these I cant see any other option that can stay in the same world but not seem like a desperate hope of keeping the dexter audience. Cause its easy to do dexters son etc
It’s a Quinn spin off….As leaked on Reddit, which i was hesitant to believe at first, Quinn will become the new Dexter by the end of the last episode…Deb gets shot and dies after falling into coma, and Quinn tells Dexter he knows about Dexter being a killer before he kills Saxon himself….Yawn…these writers are the bane of all other writers
I think it would be cool if they discover Dexter was the Bay Harbor Butcher, and someone finds his raft and Dexter is a hunted man….