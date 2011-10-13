It’s still very early in the TV season, but there seems to be a rising tide of concern among “Community” fans on two different fronts: 1)That the ratings so far this fall have been down notably over a year ago, and 2)That the season’s first 3 episodes haven’t wowed many of you, and in fact have left many concerned about the creative state of the show.
There’s not much that can be done on the first front. Adding “The X Factor” to the fall mix hasn’t helped – it’s like “Community” now goes up against “American Idol” year-round – and all we can do is hope that the sheer number of disaster areas on the NBC schedule will put “Community” (a show that, unlike some of the other ratings fiascos, has a lot of critical backing and fan passion, which is good for the brand if not the bottom line) low on the priority list. I wouldn’t be surprised to see it moved to Wednesdays at some point, or put in hiatus for a bit when “30 Rock” is ready to come back, but I also wouldn’t be surprised to see it left there as a sacrificial lamb opposite “Big Bang Theory” and “X Factor,” since “30 Rock,” “Up All Night” or any other alternative is just as likely to get whalloped by the twin forces of Sheldon Cooper and Simon Cowell. NBC already ordered a full season for this year, so we’ll get those episodes. Will there be a fourth season? Considering that this is the network that’s about to debut a fifth season of “Chuck,” you never know. I can envision multiple scenarios where the show comes back, either because Sony (which bent over backwards to keep “Til Death” in production long enough to qualify for a syndication deal) makes NBC an offer it can’t refuse, because Bob Greenblatt continues his plan to expand NBC’s comedy lineup past Thursday and just needs inventory, or because things continue to be a big mess and he decides he’d rather fail with something people love than something people will hate. It’s a strange business, and a very strange time at NBC.
As for things creatively, I was getting a little antsy as early as the second episode, when Todd VanDerWerff and I went back and forth on the tricky space the show finds itself operating in at this point, and I know a lot of you were very unhappy with the study group’s behavior in last week’s episode.
But tonight’s episode, titled “Remedial Chaos Theory,” is a special one, the kind that reminds me of all the different things “Community” can do when it’s at its best. Without going into too much detail – I’ll have a full review tonight at 8:30 – the episode takes place at the house-warming party for Troy and Abed’s new apartment, it features multiple alternate timelines, and tonally, it feels like a mash-up of last season’s “Mixology Certification” (Troy’s 21st birthday) and “Paradigms of Human Memory” (the fake clip show). It goes deeply into the ways different members of the study group are connected, and why, it’s at times ridiculously funny and at others simple and elegant and touching. Todd and I talked about the different flavors of “Community,” and this episode feels like most of those flavors all arrayed in a single outing.
“Community” has become something of a power hitter. When it swings for the fences, it usually hits. It’s the singles and doubles where it tends to have problems connecting, and it’s just not possible for a variety of reasons (budget, schedule, mental energy, pacing and overall tone) to go for the home run every time. But this one’s an absolute home run, and hopefully it’ll leave people feeling better about what they’re watching, even if we can’t do much about how many people are watching.
Back tonight at 8:30 to talk all about it.
stop making excuses for this show. we get it, the people involved with this show have been really nice to you. That doesn’t make it funny
You’re right. The people behind the show being nice to Alan, does not make the show funny. The people behind the show make the show funny. Them being nice to Alan has nothing to do with it. Thanks for pointing that out.
The show being funny makes it funny. I don’t understand people that have enough spare time in their lives to post comments online about shows they dislike.
Except for the fact it’s the best show on TV. I don’t think Sepinwall reviews 2.5 Men, you’ll have to go elsewhere for that analysis.
Agreed. That’s not what makes the show funny. What makes the show funny is the writing and acting, both of which are consistently superb.
Okay, folks, just had to delete a comment that crossed the line for Rule #1 of the blog, so let me remind you: TALK ABOUT THE SHOWS, NOT EACH OTHER.
I love this show, although I hated the pilot, slogged thru a few eps slowly when brother was over – then saw Alan mention its meta-ness, did two season’s worth on DVD (that’s compressed viewing, especially as they needed to be back in the library in one week and every ep had a commentary or two)
I love meta. I loved St. Elsewhere for its little IN jokes.And now I love Community too. Is it really season 4? Wow.
My best friend loves Community too, so that doesn’t hurt.
And it’s silly to think that because I TV critic and self-professed fanboy got to be an extra in an ep of a show he loved, he would be biased. Fans are the ones who will be the toughest on a show they love when it is not good. (well, if they have screeners and know a bad thing won’t really happen, they can go to bed in peace while the rest of the fandom erupts, but the rest of the time…)
It’s season 3 of the series, PamelaJaye.
Can’t wait to see tonight’s episode.
Is it too much for all of the fans of this show, or at least the fans that are critics, to stop worrying so much about the “creative process” or “creative direction” of this show? Especially because you felt like the first three episodes – just three episodes – didn’t “wow” you?
This show should be a known quantity at this point. It’s excellent. The worrying about it, and the meta-worrying, is all too much.
Also it seems likely that crap like this will continue to give Dan Harmon conniptions. I’d hate to see the direction of the show altered based on the critic’s chatter, which we all know he is way too attuned to.
Glad to hear it’s a good episode. I thought last week’s was hilarious, but it still left a bit of a bad taste in my mouth. I can forgive that, because I like the bitter, cynical humor as much as the zany over-the-top crazy humor, but I can definitely see how others would be bothered.
I guess I missed when all of community fans started saying that this season isn’t good(3 eps in?!) I do remember Alan and Todd VW starting that conversation though.
Weird
honestly this seems like a case of too much critic-to-critic echo chamber to me
acutally if you read the comments section from the review of last week’s show, there’s plenty of whining from so-called “fans” and “haters” like chris there
I’ve liked 2 of the 3 episodes this season. That’s about par for the course for Community. In terms of quality, I think it’s a little early to be concerned, though ratings may be another story.
I concur – I don’t get it either. Show’s been extremely funny (the UN show had me in tears) And John Goodman’s casting was friggin brilliant. (Granted I’m a little disappointed in Teacher Omar but you can’t bat 1000)
No offense to Alan but I think he’s giving far too much weight to the trolls.
I agree. I prefer the zany sprinkled into the shows rather than the full-on conceptual episode. Seems like every episode that’s not “Modern Warfare” elicits critical shrugs. To me, however, it’s consistently funny and each character has been allowed to grow and progress. That’s what I want in a comedy.
Hands down, the best and most interesting comedy out there. Season has started slow though, so im really excited for tonite’s well reviewed episode. =)
Personally I find every character/joke extremely corny that doesn’t involve Joel McHale. I think the main reason it gets horrible ratings is it has the humor of 12 year olds but aims at an older audience. The show would do much better on Nickelodeon and would only have to sacrifice the Annie boobs joke they make every week
I don’t want to go all angry fan on you because obviously we have different feelings about the show, and that’s fine, but why do you watch/comment on the show if you don’t like it?
Alan – can’t you add “no obvious trolling” to the Rules?
i didn’t read your comment all i saw was Annie’s boobs
I watch most of the first season to give it a try because I almost always like the same things Alan does and have recently started watching again because it’s on before parks and rec
I know we’re not supposed to, but I still want to see the ghost town story.
It’s a good thing that Mad Men doesn’t air on Thursday nights, because otherwise Community would have to deal with another SC. :-) Yes, I am aware that it is now SCDP.
Put me in the same camp with the people who have not really enjoyed the first three episodes of this season. However, that doesn’t mean I’m going to stop watching it. “Community” is one of my favorite shows on TV, and unless the majority of the actors leave and are replaced with annoying actors/characters or the show is canceled, I will continue to watch it, “flaws” and all.
That having been said, I eagerly anticipate tonight’s episode, especially since “Paradigms of Human Memory” was mentioned in this preview.
There have been 3 episodes this year. Anyone saying its fallen off creatively has issues.
I actually enjoyed this season’s episodes so far, though I’ll admit it wasn’t up to par with last year’s episodes but reading your article Alan makes me really happy! I hope this show gets higher ratings. I really don’t want it to be cancelled.
I seem to remember at this point last season we had similar reactions from fans. Space bus is memorable now, but I remember thinking, “uh, what are they doing to my favorite show” at the time.
Loving this season, can’t wait for this episode.
This happens every season. The show has never done episodes like “Collective Calligraphy” or “Modern Warfare” for 22 episodes in a row. They save those and they do episodes like the first three of this season in between. I love this show, but I swear sometimes its fanbase and community (see what I did there) is just too quick to turn on it.
It’s a sad state of affairs when people start getting “concerned” about a show of the standard of Community three episodes into the season. They haven’t even been bad episodes (I thought there were great moments in the pilot, mainly thanks to John Goodman, and the third episode was pretty strong, thematically similar to one of my favourite episodes from last season, Cooperative Calligraphy).
I’ve started to hope that if/when Community gets cancelled it’ll get picked up by Netflix or cable.
I’m definitely in the “big fan who’s concerned that the series is running out of creative gas based on these first few episodes” camp. I don’t like re-hashing the “the group is so self-centered!” plot so frequently, I didn’t like that episode 2 was basically a watered-down version of “Debate 109” (that, even worse, tried to kill the Jeff-Annie chemistry by spending significant time talking about how creepy it was), and I honestly wonder how many of these problems stem from Dan Harmon’s personal issues.
I mean, I love the guy’s work, but he’s a huge alcoholic with emotional problems he is very public about, and he went through a breakup of a serious relationship (again, publicly) this summer. I wonder if he’s burning himself out, or if he needs to step back and get his life shit together. I don’t want him to lose the passion that makes “Community” great, but I also don’t want it to be steeped in the kind of self-loathing I feel like it has been so far this season.
I mean, I don’t want to judge a man for his personal life or anything like that, but I feel that when he makes it as public as Harmon does, it’s hard not to form an opinion on whether or not it affects his work.
Has anyone documented or written a book yet on just what happened to NBC? I continue to be amazed how the network that aired Seinfeld, Friends, Law & Order, etc. has become a disaster and seems closer to the CW than CBS.
I love behind the scenes stories, and this seems ripe for a detailed examination. Was it complacency, poor choices, bad timing, something else, or a combination of these factors?
C’mon Alan, this is your opportunity to add best selling author to your accomplishments! :)
ENCARTA IT.
My brother noticed something really weird in the episode. In the Pierce-gets-pizza timeline, when Annie and Jeff walk into the kitchen, Troy’s face is in the bottom of the fridge that looks like a vending machine. Seriously, I don’t know if it’s a picture or a reflection, but it’s really creepy.