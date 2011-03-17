Preview: Harvest Festival time for ‘Parks and Recreation’

Tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” (airing in the show’s usual 9:30 p.m. timeslot on NBC) is an important episode in several ways.
It’s the first episode of season 3 that was actually written and produced as part of season 3, where the previous 6 episodes were all made last spring in the race to get some shows in the can before Amy Poehler had her baby. It’s also the culmination of the Harvest Festival storyline that’s been running through the season so far. (Though if you haven’t watched the show before now, it’s in no way difficult to jump into with this one; this isn’t “The Wire,” much as co-creator Mike Schur might sometimes wish it was.)
It is also a fantastic episode: hilarious and sweet and silly in all the ways that “Parks and Rec” has proved itself to be over the last year and a half. It manages to spotlight the town of Pawnee, and every regular castmember save Rob Lowe (who’s absent tonight but back next week) and demonstrate just why Pawnee, Indiana is the best, funniest place to visit each week on TV.
I’ll have a pretty long review going up tonight after it airs, but to put you in the mood, I’ve embedded the Hulu clip of tonight’s opening scene, which introduces a local Pawnee celebrity. The one piece of advice I will give is to focus as much as you can on Nick Offerman and Aziz Ansari’s reactions to this celebrity. Offerman in particular will show you a side of Ron Effing Swanson you may have never expected.
Enjoy, and see you back here tonight at 10.
I saw this on NBC.com the other day and laughed for minutes at Ron’s giddy laugh. I’m working on a way to make it my ringtone. Nick Offerman should submit just that laugh for his Emmy consideration.
I can’t get Hulu at work, do you have the link for the nbc.com video?
[www.nbc.com]
Boom, lil’ Sebastian
Damn you Hulu! Come to Canada already!
Sorry. Wish I had a version that wasn’t geo-blocked. But you’ll get to see it tonight, and the wait will be worth it.
Oh man, I wish I lived in the US right now.
I saw the ep at Paleyfest and we were all laughing so hard that I missed some of the jokes. Looking forward to seeing it again tonight (and probably a few more times since I’m DVR-ing it) :-)
“Get out.” Perfectly delivered.
God, I can’t wait for this episode tonight. TV has been a vast wasteland in recent weeks with no new episodes of anything.
Brilliant! Can’t wait for this episode. I’ve heard nothing but good things from people who have seen screeners or got a sneak peek at PaleyFest.
Saw this at Paleyfest. Best episode of the season next to “Ron and Tammy II.”
Haha! Adam Scott adds SO much to Parks & Rec. He’s just perfect.
As much as I adore Parks & Rec though, I do have to respectfully disagree and say that Pawnee is #2 and Greendale, CO is #1. :)
The look of utter contempt on April’s face at the very end is priceless. And if Ben gets put in a situation tonight where he has to pretend like he actually knows what the deal is with that damn mini horse, I’m going to bust a gut laughing.
Ron and Tammy episode great, but I think my very favorite so far this year has to be Flu Season. Ron’s introduction to the Meat Tornado burrito: “It’s a whole new meat delivery system.” Classic, classic Ron Effing Swanson.