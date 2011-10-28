‘Prime Suspect’ – ‘Regrets, I’ve Had a Few’: I put a curse on you

A review of last night’s “Prime Suspect” – and how the show has evolved from its very shaky pilot – coming up just as soon as I call dibs on telling you that a tarp is not a reasonable expectation of privacy…
I haven’t written up this show in a few weeks, but there was a moment in the third episode where I felt like the show clicked into place. Jane, Calderon and Augie are trying to prove that a suspect’s alibi wasn’t ironclad, and that if he ran, he could have committed the crime within the allotted timeline. So one by one, each of them attempts to run the distance, with Jane too pathetically out of shape to do it, Calderon too good a runner for it to be a fair test, and Augie turning out to be just right, and each of them busting on each other as they did it. It was the kind of strange, funny moment you’re not used to seeing in straight-forward crime procedurals anymore, and it seemed to capture the kind of character-driven cop show that Alexandra Cunningham and Peter Berg have said they wanted to make.
So the cartoonish sexism of the pilot has been largely eliminated(*), in favor of having most of the detectives not liking Jane because she’s an extraordinary pain in the ass, regardless of gender. And Cunningham and the other writers have turned the squad itself into a kind of character, where the whodunnit is there mainly to provide an excuse for the detectives to bounce off each other.
(*) Though I did like the subplot in that third episode where Jane doesn’t get along with the more flirtatious, overtly feminine detective whom Reg and the other guys all like. There’s sexism within that attitude – that only women who act a specific, traditional way are tolerated – but its subtler and felt more true to life.
So the highlights for me of “Regrets, I’ve Had a Few” had very little to do with who killed the girl, but with seeing Jane go over Lt. Sweeney’s head to call in a favor from her ex-boyfriend Deputy Chief Costello (played by Peter Berg, who will still dabble in acting from time to time if one of his projects needs it), and then having Costello screw her over by leaking an important detail of the case, or seeing Velerio take pleasure in Reg being cursed, or (my favorite) Augie busting out his “Lawrence of Arabia” routine while dealing with the homeless men in the squadroom. I have no idea if this is what an actual detective squad functions like, but it sure feels like it, and I’ve always been more drawn to stories of police culture than straight-up police investigations.
The ratings for last night aren’t in yet, but given how great World Series Game 6 was, I imagine they’re going to be even worse than previously, which is a shame. I’d blame the pilot as doing a bad job selling what the show has become, but nobody tuned in for the pilot, either. You can blame the hat, the marketing, the oversaturation of cop shows (female-driven or otherwise), or the mere fact that NBC can’t get people to tune into much of anything anymore, but I fear this is a show not long for this world. And that’s a shame, because I’m always glad to see a show figure itself out as quickly as this one has.
What did everybody else think? Are you enjoying what “Prime Suspect” has become?
I think this was the first episode to actually have a title sequence. Interesting that it took them this long to do that (or else they were just short a minute in this week’s run time).
It was the first episode with a title sequence. I am a graphic designer and the previous opening sequence consisted of the title in white on a black background. It was sited as being one of the4 worst of the fall season. The spacing of the letters having been fixed in the new sequence. I REALLY hope that NBC will give this a full season run so it will have a chance to find an audience.
I can’t remember the last time I saw Berg acting, and while I’ve always felt generally positive toward him, I’ve never considered him one of my favorite actor. But the show really crackled when he was on screen last night in a way it hadn’t previously. I do hope, though (assuming there are many more episodes) that they continue to use him only very occasionally and save him for when he and his chemistry with Bello are really needed.
How can something be called the World Series when it’s only played in one country?
Shame about the ratings for this though.
Canada is a country too…boom.
Several countries are represented throughout Major League Baseball.
When it started out, the world of baseball was just the US. Then the game spread to Japan, Cuba, Venezuela, etc. but the name was stuck.
It is called the “World Series” because the first one in 1903 was sponsored and organized with the help of a newspaper called the “New York World.” Over time, most likely due to the reason mentioned above, “The World” Series because “The World Series.”
Funnily enough I watched Smokin’ Aces for the first time the other night and Berg was very good value for the short time he was in it.
Absolutely digging this show. The pilot left me with just enough hope to watch another episode, and since that episode turned out to be the Cousin Johnny Crowder/Trixie one, I tuned in again to the MacKenzie Astin one, and that same exact moment where they crack his alibi was the one that really convinced me this show had something (I even cited it recently over at Cultural Learnings). Other than Suburgatory, this feels like easily the best new network show of the fall. I will miss it when it dies, though given NBC’s woes I’m hopeful it can survive the whole season at least.
I am confused about a couple things, though. Where is the cop who boxed in the pilot? Was that just a case of an actor finding other work or a show trimming its budget after it went to series? Also, as one of the few lovers of great television who has yet to watch The Shield (I know, I know), am I the only one who thinks Kenny Johnson is not the best actor?
I’m a baseball fan, but I still chose to watch this. Maria Bello is terrific in this role. I feel like they are hitting their stride and hope the network gives this enough time to find an audience.
i never watch the network procedurals but for some reason gave this a try last night and found myself enjoying it. i added it to my dvr list, but like “how i met your mother” i’ll probably only end up watching a handful of them here and there.
I love the show and I think it’s a shame more people aren’t tuning in. Maria Bello is so realistic and is terrific. I hope NBC gives it more time.
I have watched parts of several episodes – not bad. Why on earth did they have to call it Prime Suspect? Call it anything else and I probably would have given it a chance from the beginning. If it isn’t going to be Prime Suspect – don’t hang all those expectations on it.
Excellent point and why the ratings might have been so low. I loved BBC’s Prime Suspect and there’s no way you make a re-make of that and have it turn out as well. I thought that’s what they were trying to do, so promptly stopped watching when it wasn’t what I expected.
But with all these positive comments and Alan’s review I’m going to give another shot with an open mind.
Absolutely – I have thought this many times. It doesn’t seem the least like Prime Suspect, but calling it PS made viewers compare it the original… no way can it compare.
I like the show, and this episode was my favorite so far. But it’s still a nail-painting/sock-folding show for me…for now.
Alan, any insight into why her father suddenly had a very noticeable Irish accent in this episode? Had he just not spoken enough previously to notice it? I didn’t hear it at all in the bar robbery episode, and the father had a decent number of lines…
“I am on a straight and narrow path so…just the way your Mom would have wanted.” He didn’t sound very noticeably Irish either before or after that line to me, so I had the impression that the father was imitating the mother’s accent.
Thank you. I found that very strange. And unnecessary. In his first appearances he had no Irish accent at all, and now it comes in? Nitty mentioned that maybe he was quoting the mother. But then heforgets to stop? And not to get too race oriented, but it just doesn’t make sense that Timony’s mother would be Irish given her olive complexion (but I admit that’s splitting hairs). Hope they figure that out, because it makes the show seem amateurish.
I am! And damn, but this episode was frakking good. Too bad it doesn’t seem like anybody’s watching it…
It definitely belongs on Cable. Or any day that’s not a Thursday.
Loved last night’s episode. I felt like this one, and the one before, were finally what Berg et al wanted it to be. Truly enjoyed it, and hope that NBC gives it room to breath. Much like what they did with FNL, though, I’m not optimistic they understand what “good tv” looks like.
love it. surprised its not more popular. It’s 1 of only 2 shows I watch.
This is a fine show, one that’s improved significantly since the pilot. The best part — other than the joshing camaraderie in the detective squad room, which Alan has already mentioned — is that, for a network show at least, it doesn’t insist on hitting you over the head, and trusts viewers to pick up on certain subtleties.
For example, in this past Thursday’s episode, when Lieutenant Sweeney (Aidan Quinn) calls Maria Bello’s character on the carpet for going around him to her ex-boyfriend, the Deputy Chief of Patrol (Peter Berg), he makes clear to Bello that he disapproves of that sort of thing, and (unlike other, more lenient, lieutenants) doesn’t regard it as a sign of ambition and drive. However, after Bello makes a pro forma apology (“I’m sorry I did it”), Quinn pointedly doesn’t ask her, much less insist, to promise that she won’t do it again. So obviously, as long as she gets results, she’ll have a long leash with Sweeney, although he may feel the need to call her out again if she circumvents the chain of command (which Sweeney knows she will).
I can’t help but think that a Law & Order-type show would have felt the need to spell out the boundaries here, and forced Quinn’s character to insist that Bello not go to Costello for favors in the future — not because using the favor bank is wrong, but because going over the head of your direct superior violates protocol. Here, Bello and Quinn have an unspoken agreement that she’ll do what she needs to do, he’ll call her out when he needs to (in order to maintain proper morale among the detectives), and the two actors accomplish this with a minimum of dialogue and “meaningful” glances. Very nicely done.
It is a good show, with good actors and evolving character dynamics. I only hope someone at NBC has enough faith in it to let it grow and find an audience.
I’ve been watching this, reluctantly — I’m without TV service, so whatever’s on Hulu, I watch — and have not been a fan since the miserable pilot. This episode is the first one I liked, and to be honest, it was because Bello didn’t dominate every scene. I loved the bruja spitting in the uptight cop’s face, the Lawrence of Arabia bit, and especially Peter Berg, who brought an edge and menace to this show that tries too hard the wrong way for edge and menace. His few minutes were more compelling than all of Bello thus far.
I’ve come to the odd conclusion that it would’ve been better named anything but Prime Suspect, and without Bello’s character, because the squad men have the real potential to keep my interest.
I love Bello’s character. Try looking at her as one of the boys. I believe that is how she sees herself.
@Detie I’ve liked Bello a lot before in different movies, just not in this show.
I love it. It is my second favorite new show of the season (The first being Homeland). I love the show, I love all the characters. If this show gets cancelled, I will be furious.
The new title sequence is great and this show as Alan says has been finding it’s voice and deserves a full season at least as far as quality goes. But this particular episode was not one of the better installments.
My biggest problem with the show is the weak supporting cast. What works for me is Bello and Kirk Acevedo (not in a shipping sense) first and foremost. More of KA and less of the pompous other detective that they featured this episode who is so generic I can’t recall the actor or character’s name.
They need to cut back on the weepy relatives too no matter how realistic it may be. It’s hard to think of anything more likely to make people change the channel.
I’m really liking this show. Does NBC really have that much to lose by keeping it on? Given how things have been going for them, I can’t imagine anything they might replace it with would do any better.