Programming note: ‘Deadwood’ review delayed again

Hey, “Deadwood” fans. As I suggested last week, the Comic-Con/press tour crunch made it impossible for me to do a review for this week. So as I predicted, I’m going to do a combined review of “Leviathan Smiles” and “Amateur Night” (which functions as something of a two-parter, anyway, thanks to the Earp brothers) for next week. So look for it next Friday at this time, hoopleheads.

If you want a bit of vaguely “Deadwood”-y news, HBO’s executives yesterday said that David Milch is developing a new series with producer Art Linson about “a dynastic New York media family.”