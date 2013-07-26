Programming note: ‘Deadwood’ review delayed again

Hey, “Deadwood” fans. As I suggested last week, the Comic-Con/press tour crunch made it impossible for me to do a review for this week. So as I predicted, I’m going to do a combined review of “Leviathan Smiles” and “Amateur Night” (which functions as something of a two-parter, anyway, thanks to the Earp brothers) for next week. So look for it next Friday at this time, hoopleheads.
If you want a bit of vaguely “Deadwood”-y news, HBO’s executives yesterday said that David Milch is developing a new series with producer Art Linson about “a dynastic New York media family.”
Sounds like you got problems enough for today without kitin’ checks on tomorrow’s
Awesome.
Or:
“Anything else on your schedule that Alan’s behind on?”
“Is that your goddamn ideal of quick, Alan?”
What?!? You SUCK!!! Eh, just kidding. Have fun and we’ll be waiting for your review(s) next week!
That’s cool. Gives me some time to catch up!
Alan:
I finally got the chance to read THE REVOLUTION… and found your DEADWOOD chapter to be quite interesting. Despite Albrecht’s protests to the contrary, I firmly believe Money, and Paramount’s partial ownership due to Milch’s prior contract, to be at the root of our series’ cancellation. As for the claim it was “about the numbers”, unless the PR Spin was lies (which is, I admit, a distinct possibility), we were still growing during Season 2. At the time, I was thrilled because THE SOPRANOS really became part of the cultural zeitgeist in their third season; it seemed, what with the approaching premiere of our third season, we were next in line.
Looking back, there was writing on the wall, I was just blissfully unaware at the moment. When our premiere date got pushed from our scheduled Spring date, which happened in December 2012, that should have been the first sign to me that something was amiss. Getting bumped from our premiere, sullied both our audience growth and our Awards momentum; looking back, it was the first sign of the Shadow that was hanging over us. We were about half the way through shooting Season 3 when this occurred. I remember Milch talking about the possibility of finding a business partner to underwrite production costs (another sign of Doom that flew right over my head). It wasn’t until we had completed shooting the season that The Call (which was discussed in your book) came. Tim Olyphant was not the only one of us in the midst of making Life decisions based upon our faith in having several more years on the show. I was blindsided. Dumbfounded. Thrown into a 14-month depression… This was a show that was much more than a job. Outside of my family obligations (whose love and support are what got me through that 14 month funk), DEADWOOD was my life 24/7. I was reading, researching, writing, etc. everyday of every week; I dreamt about the show. My spirit was 100% invested in something that I knew was special beyond compare. When it was axed so cruelly, so unexpectedly, it knocked me for a loop.
That being said, I have a theory about the second half of that 3rd season. This is based upon nothing more than my knowing David Milch well and my having been present during that 3rd season’s creation, but here it is:
You witness the show’s struggle and its ultimate fate as the second half of season 3 unfolds. Simply substitute Milch for Swearengen, Albrecht for Hearst, Trixie for David’s career, and Jen for the show itself.
You have the battle between the Titans, Swearengen and Hearst, over the town and its denizens which spins into a downward spiral toward confrontation. Sample this dialogue from episodes of the period:
****
E.B. Farnum: Hearst… is he Caesar? To have fights to the death for diversion, murder his workers at whim, smash passages in the fucking wall? A man of less wealth would be in fucking restraints!
Al Swearengen: We are in the presence of the new.
E.B. Farnum: Fuck the fucking new! Jesus Christ, Al… is it over for us here?
Al Swearengen: Go back to the hotel, E.B.
E.B. Farnum: Save us. Think of something!
Al Swearengen: Have I ever not?
******
Al Swearengen: Another fuckin’ invite. Fuckin’ Hearst must take me for an optimist.
Dan Dority: I’m gonna kill that cocksucker.
Al Swearengen: All in good time.
****
You have the three episode buildup to the showdown with the approach of Hawkeye’s Guns, the Chinamen’s Front, and the Pinkertons. You have Hearst demanding retribution for the damage down him by Trixie. With the ever-tightening noose leading toward massive bloodshed, and the death of Trixie along with most of Swearengen’s circle, you have the final Acquiescence to Power when Al cuts the throat of poor, innocent Jen thereby giving into Hearst’s thirst for vengeance and heading off the Massive Showdown in the thoroughfare. Everyone, except Jen, lives to fight another day.
We are left with Al on his hands and knees, scrubbing up the blood… “He wants me to tell him something pretty”
HBO is the perfect home for someone with David’s exalted skill. Had he fought the fight until the bloody end, and stood his ground against the CEO of the network, he most likely would have killed his entire career. A sacrifice had to be made…
There you have it. The battle for, and death of, the Greatest Show In Television History played out in full view.
Of course, that’s just my take. It might differ from yours… (I think Tony Soprano died in the coffee shop).
“December, 2005…” I get flustered talking about the death of DEADWOOD and it throws off my time & space continuum.
Interesting perspective, and I gladly suffer the loss of Deadwood for David’s career. MONEY is an amazing script and the main character is a spiritual twin to Hearst, I hope they get McRaney.
Back when the show was first canceled, I asked some people at Paramount International and this is how they explained it. HBO was spending a ton of money on the show. Paramount International was making a ton of money on the show, because it sold very well foreign and they were only on the hook for a small amount. HBO didn’t think that was fair and demanded that Paramount put more money into season four. Paramount had no contractual obligation to do so, and the ensuing standoff lasted until the actors’ options lapsed and no one knew how to put it back together.
Fascinating theory, Earl, especially given how much Milch puts himself into his characters. And it also fits with what he’s told me about how he knew the last scene of this season would be the end of the series, when nobody else on the show did.
Hard to argue (at all) with this theory. Thanks for posting. And I agree about Tony Soprano. Not a doubt in my mind.
Earl, thanks so much for your insights. It must be so hard to relive this. Love the episode you wrote, your episode commentary on the DVD, and all the passion you brought to this Shakespearean opus.
Me again, Earl. Forgot to add how much I look forward to seeing you in the next David Milch series. I hope you and David Milch will also bring us your take on Faulkner. I have been looking forward to that since it was first announced.
Thank you so much for sharing this, Earl. I said this before to Jim Beaver and I’ll say it again here to you: it means the world to us diehard “Deadwood” fans that the show meant as much to you as it did to us, that it wasn’t just another gig you clocked in for and forgot about as soon as it was over. That you share our tremendous love for the show, as well as our devastating heartbreak over how it got snatched away from us, truly makes the heartbreak more bearable, and the love more sweet.
This is great! Thanks for the theory. I’ve always felt season 3 was sort of an unfinished thought, as it feels like so many plates were spinning and we never saw the end of the show. But this theory actually gives it all new meaning, and adds some weight to elements that felt as though they were missing a conclusion. Maybe then, in a sense, the end of Deadwood the *show* is the crux of the end of Deadwood the *narrative*, and that’s poetic in a way. Thanks again.
Damn, Earl. Now THAT’s a fucking theory. Gonna print it out and stick it in a binder, ya eloquent cocksucker.
wrt Earl theory… amazing.