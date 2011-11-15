Requiem for a dead cop show: Why I’ll miss ‘Prime Suspect’

The cold, hard truth of the TV business is that most new shows fail, and fail relatively quickly. But the kinds of early failures can vary.
First and foremost, you have your shows that deserved to fail, and conveniently did so. This season, for instance, the only people mourning the ends of “The Playboy Club” and “How to Be a Gentlemen” are the ones who worked on them (and maybe not even all of them). Bad idea and/or execution, and no one’s going to miss it.
On the opposite end of the extreme you have those shows that spring into the world fully-formed, but that for one reason or another don’t click with audiences. That kind of failure stings for the small group of people who watched, but at least they have a perfect collection of episodes to watch again and again on video. (My “Freaks and Geeks” DVDs and “Terriers” downloads say hi.)
In between you have all the shows that weren’t terrible, but weren’t instantly great, either. Maybe there’s unrealized potential, maybe parts of it work and others don’t, but it never really clicked and the people involved would probably be better served doing something else. ABC’s “Mr. Sunshine” (yay) comes to mind.
And then there are the shows that are just starting to work out the bugs and become really, genuinely good when the plug gets pulled. “Journeyman” was one of those a few seasons back, where it took off creatively shortly before cancellation. And “Prime Suspect” -which isn’t on NBC’s mid-season schedule and is essentially a dead show walking – looks like another one of those. It became great, but only after almost everyone stopped paying attention.
You may remember that in my column on the series pilot, I was frustrated at having to review something that even the show’s producers said wasn’t representative of the series to follow. The pilot was an hour of a bunch of cartoonish male cops snarling and hurling over-the-top sexist barbs at Maria Bello’s Jane Timoney. It was kind of unbearable, despite a strong lead performance by Bello and a good sense of place courtesy of director Peter Berg.
But Berg and head writer Alexandra Cunningham had already promised that the focus of the series moving forward wouldn’t be on the sexism, but on life in an NYPD detective squad. And they’ve been true to their words. Timoney still gets grief from her colleagues, but it has much more to do with her abrasive personality than her gender. When the show has dealt with sexism, it’s been in a more nuanced way, like how Brian F. O’Byrne’s Reg Duffy can’t stand Timoney but bends over backwards to be friendly to a more overtly feminine, flirtatious detective from another precinct.
And the material about the culture of the squad – full of insults and inside jokes and shared fears and pleasures – has been terrific. Many cop shows promise to be as much about the characters as about the stories, but very few accomplish that. “Prime Suspect” did it. It recognized that the people and the atmosphere can be just as important as finding out whodunnit, if not more. I mentioned the scene below a while back as the series’ Eureka moment. It’s plot-driven, in that it’s the point where Jane and friends figure out how to get around their suspect’s alibi, but at the same time it’s about how the three detectives relate to each other, and it’s about finding unexpected comedy in a dark, dark job:
The more I watched, the more “Prime Suspect” began to remind me of one of my all-time favorite cop shows “NYPD Blue,” which also occupied that tricky middle ground between “CSI” and “The Wire.” It told mystery stories in a way that actually made me care about the outcomes, while at the same time recognizing that the chief lure is the chance to watch the cops interact with each other.
Last week’s episode, in which Jane tapped into her own memories of being the daughter of a violent alcoholic mother to help solve a case, was the strongest yet. The series did itself no favors by borrowing the title (and some stories) from the classic ’90s British series with Helen Mirren, but by the time I got done watching Jane talk a confession out of the mom who beat her pre-schooler to death, I wasn’t thinking of this “Prime Suspect” as anything but its own, excellent show.
Unfortunately, no one’s noticed the improvement. The show debuted to terrible ratings – you can blame cop drama fatigue, or the visceral reaction some people had to the black Trilby hat Bello wore in every ad, or the larger problem of being a new show on NBC – and then gradually slipped down to unacceptable ratings. So it’s not on the mid-season schedule, and production will reportedly shut down after the 13th episode is shot, even though NBC refuses to call it canceled yet. (Somewhere, some former CBS executive is still insisting that “Enos” hasn’t officially been canceled; they’re just keeping their options open about its future.)
I’d lament the way the show debuted with what turned out to be a very non-representative episode as the reason for its demise, but not enough people watched the pilot for that to ultimately matter. So “Prime Suspect” will play out the string, keep doing its job for as long as it’s on the schedule, and then go the way of so many, many, many failed rookie TV shows before it.
But I’m glad I got to see it, and that it figured itself out along the way. The TV show that starts off weakly and gains in strength can be among the most satisfying to discover – and the most frustrating when it’s canceled.
Who can we write to at NBC to support “Prime Suspect”?
as someone who watched the fans of Men of a Certain Age rise in protest *after* it was canceled, may I suggest that the next time you see a good new show, you watch the ratings and take prophylactic action. I’m not trying to be rude at all, but it’s far easier to save them before they are canceled.
If you have never been there, try googling for the renew/cancel index at TVBYTHENUMBERS (pardon the capslock)
And if you already knew all of this – I apologize for thinking you are an “average” TV viewer (after all, you are here, and few here are average TV watchers)
Really though, you can fight if you want, but the trick is to try to fight in advance.
I just say this because I am still so sad that the majority of fans of Men of a Certain Age were “average TV watchers” – where the fans of Chuck were experienced – thru attempting to save shows in the past – and got a jump on NBC and fought *before* they were canceled. Granted NBC is a trainwreck, and that probably helped Chuck as much as the writers strike did.
And thanks to Alan for the nice words about Journeyman. It’s possible I loved that show more than Quantum Leap – which is odd, as QL is officially my favorite show.
Carley, I fought so damn hard to get Rubicon back on after it was cancelled, (and you know how that went), that I didn’t even try when I heard about Terriers, and Men of A Certain Age. Instead I got pissed, then sad, then typed my thanks and farewells to the actors and writers when I could find a way to do so.
When I read the first sentence of this review by Alan it made me so sad and I just closed my Mac until I was ready to read about it later.
Pamela, Thanks for the info about TVByTheNumbers. I’m not an average viewer but I didn’t know about this.
I also just added Journeyman to my Netflix queue thanks to you and Alan.
I gave up on the show when I realized I couldn’t stand the sexist detective and the bitchy ex-wife. If there’s a lull soon in new episodes, I might catch up.
I didn’t watch largely because of your review. The it’s-much-better-now message wasn’t nearly as loud or convincing.
I feel like I’m one of three guys who watched this show. Yeah, the pilot sucked, but I agree the show got better after that. I’m sorry to see it go. I just don’t understand why shows like this and Terriers get canceled while vacuous shows like Castle and Bones go on forever. (I like Nathan Fillion, but the rest of the show is meh.)
every year I hope Castle is picked up. Which reminds me I should back up some more eps which are on my DVR. I don’t actually watch the show, but I will someday, and I want there to be a lot of eps to watch when I get there. (and don’t tell me how Medium ended, either)
and while we are drifting into the Whedon Spinoffverse – how lucky is Boreanaz to have 3 years on Buffy, 5 on Angel, and how many on Bones? (I tried Bones but it was too gory even when I didn’t look)
There has got to be a home for Maria Bello somewhere on the tube because she’s terrific.
That said, the mistakes made with this series go on and on — the “Prime Suspect” name put a target on the show’s back from the beginning, and their sexism-first approach was a direct lift from the first episodes of the Mirren series 20 years ago. Not that sexism has gone away in law enforcement in 2011, but this show handled it in an almost cartoonish way, and Mirren was dealing with the issue as a boss, which made it a little more interesting.
Generally, though, it’s such a sad thing that shows only get a handful of episodes to prove themselves. It’s gotten so much worse.
Agreed. It’s getting to the point to where I hate to even get invested in a show out of fear that it will be cancelled. How some of these other shows stay on the air, I don’t know. I try to watch “established hits” like Two and a Half Men (post Charlie Sheen) and NCIS and want to barf.
“Great” seems like a bit of an exaggeration, unless you’re talking about Maria Bello’s cheekbones . . . mmm . . . Maria Bello’s cheekbones.
Great TV Show. Not great save-humanity-and-change-the-world.
So, even if “Prime Suspect” is dead, you’re saying there’s hope for “Enos”?
Best network police show since Homicide, too bad.
CBS – A glut of boring police shows that have enormous ratings
NBC – One police show past it’s prime that has good enough ratings and a new police show that actually has character and nobody watches
The same can be said for a lot of comedy on TV. I’m never going to understand the general viewing audience.
I think Southland is better than this. They are similar in that they are really good when the focus on the cops/detectives interacting together in a realistic way.
The problem is that NBC gets such limited ratings across the board on all its shows that their ability to launch a new show is nearly impossible. They only hit they have is Sunday Night Football.
I like this show a lot, but then, I liked the pilot. I never found the sexism over the top AT ALL. I’ve never been a cop, but my 44 years of experience as a female and what I’ve read about the behavior of the NYPD recently (the ticket fixing scandal in the Bronx, the outrageous treatment of Adrian Schoolcraft) leads me to believe that anything is possible.
The acting was great, the casting was great. I’ve always liked Kirk Acevedo, and came to really like Brian O’Byrne and Tim Griffin as Augie. And I loved — absolutely loved — when that particularly dickish detective had a heart attack in the pilot. It was really well done on a technical level, and probably the only TV heart attack that ever had me pumping my fist and yelling “Yes!”
I think it was the hat that did them in.
Remember Hill Stree Blues? One of my favorite all time police shows. NBC almost cancelled it before it could garner an audience.
I am so disappointed Prime Suspect will not be renewed. It is currently one of my favorite. I loved Helen Mirren in the British series and I love Maria Belo
Yeah, but the issue is now that new shows have to make INSANE numbers to stay on the air. The networks aren’t willing to take chances on shows improving and gaining more of an audience anymore. Another famous example of this is Seinfeld; by the numbers, it never would have survived halfway into its first season today. Thank goodness it was a product of the 80’s and that NBC (back then) waited it out and took a chance on it.
The hard and sad reality is new shows have to prove themselves very quickly to make it. When you add on a terrible pilot that producers were quick to say doesn’t represent what the show is or wants to be … well, it’s probably not shocking that few people showed up and stuck around. I stuck around for two episodes and gave up. I heard it got better but never felt compelled to see if it was true.
No one could compete with Helen Mirren and at first I didn’t care for this version. But it was consistenly getting better! Last week was the best yet. It’s a shame it started so poorly.
I liked the show from the start, but it’s definitely gotten better week by week and the comparison to NYPD Blue is really apt.
Enos! Is that still on hiatus? We bought a Betamax so that my brother could attend Boy Scout meetings. Then he had to find another excuse (I think he went with “I don’t want to”).
Too bad this show is going away after 13 episodes. I really like the cop dynamics and atmosphere. I also like Maria Bello and not just her cheek bones but all the other nice parts. It just was on at a bad time and was not my first choice for viewing so I am a big On Demand user. Maybe others are the same.
It has evolved into a really good show. The last 3 episodes in particular were good tv, arguably NBCs best drama at the moment.
This kind of thing is further evidence that it might be a good idea if critics (and I’m not singling anyone out here) reviewed shows only after they have been on the air a couple of months. How a series is initially is… well not irrelevant but not really all that important as one would think it should be.
If critics like the first few episodes, their good reviews are what help create a buzz and bring enough viewers to keep it going. Having critics not review the early episodes out of fear that they’ll pan them would hurt the good, well-received shows and maybe result in their being canceled.
“it might be a good idea if critics (and I’m not singling anyone out here) reviewed shows only after they have been on the air a couple of months. ”
I get your point – and to be fair to critics like Alan, it’s not unknown to see them check back in or reconsider a show. But, honestly, as a viewer watching television is not a job but a leisure activity. And I don’t think it’s unreasonable to say I don’t OWE a television show my attention, it has to be EARNED.
Take ‘The Good Wife’ – I came across the pilot almost by accident, and “legal soaper with a ripped-from-the-headlines premise” doesn’t exactly scream “must see TV” to me. But it really brought its A-game — solid performances across the board, a sharp script, slick production values and a clear sense of what the show was tonally and thematically.
I recorded it but never watched it… and I wouldn’t have even done that much for a cop show except that I remember Maria from the series she did with Scott Bakula (and especially, sadly, during some of the better Chuck & Sarah eps of Chuck) and totally forget that she was on ER – so didn’t actually only star in two series that died at 13 eps.
CBS never bothered to even tell us that Mr. & Mrs. Smith was canceled (in November, after Les said no new series would be canned before “the end of the year”) and I had people emailing me, asking where it went – in February.
Sigh.
I so need DVR space that I’m happy some things die. If anyone wants to buy me a new really large hard drive, I’d throw myself into… well watching it at least, but maybe tis better to never have loved at all.
Now can someone please get rid of Ringer? (fat chance) I need to catch up on a series I won’t name based on the fact that I don’t want NBC to know I am not watching it live. (it’s a good show, I want it to live. then again, I’ve aged out of both key demos, so maybe no one cares)
If the main impact of this article is me wondering if Enos was somehow involved in the conspiracy to frame Charlie Crews, I’m missing the point aren’t I?
I played catch up a few weeks ago and Prime Suspect became one of my favorite shows. That first clip you posted Alan still makes me grin. (I haven’t seen the last clip yet so skipped it for now.)
I don’t understand people who don’t have enough DVR space (unless they have premium channels, then maybe.) Prime Suspect was one of 4 shows I really enjoy watching that are airing as I type this. Or, to put it another way, seven shows I enjoy (with 100 plus channels) if I count the ones that aren’t on in the fall. Sigh….
Just had to add that the reason I really enjoyed this show was for the character depth. The stories were good enough to keep me interested but it was the diversity of the characters and how they were able to, mostly, interact with each other.
I liked this show. I think it fit in with the tradition of Hill Street Blues, LA Law, and ER and it makes me sad that it got the axe so soon. It was truly a victim of NBC’s dismal situation. I blame the Zucker/Silverman disastrous regime from which the network has never recovered.
I did think the hat was dumb. But you know, like the above commenter, I agree that sexism is still rampant in many industries, and I did not mind the sexism of the pilot.
Thank you for reminding me that I haven’t seen last week’s episode yet…off to watch.
I still think this show should try to find a home on TNT with the other lady detectives.
It just saddens me to see “Detroit 187”, “Chicago Code” and “Prime Suspect” all fail recently. I think all tried in someway to try to catch a little “NYPD Blue” vibe. Maybe not Code as much.
Maybe they can make a Cop show that people will watch if you take the best actors and writers from those shows and blend them together. Timoney and Fitch would make for an interesting detective pairing.
Sigh… I think we have six more to go, and I’ll enjoy them while I can.
I don’t suppose this might get saved the way Southland did? It really does feel on brand for TNT.
Southland was a unique situation where there 6 completed episodes lying around that TNT could pick up for a song to see if their audience would like it. That’s not going to happen here.
I really hopes so. I enjoyed the show, ALOT. Much like Boomtown, FNL, and Southland, NBC just does NOT know how to handle decent television anymore.
But hey, there’s always Harry’s Law (eye roll)
Again, sigh… I kind of miss the days before Southland and Damages and the like got saved. Now, no matter how unlikely it may be, the possibility still looms tantalizingly.
why doesn’t nbc just move harry’s law to thursdays at 10 already? in the relatively short time its been on the air its somehow managed to acquire both establish itself and form an identity (granted one based on previous david e kelley shows.) still if nbc is determined to do a thursday at 10 drama harry’s law may be the only thing on their sked they can try right now–any show in this timeslot could use all the help it could get, and putting a cop show against The Mentalist was not a smart move. I doubt The Firm will do any better in this timeslot but we’ll see.
Harry’s Law has been crashing in its current timeslot. I don’t think moving it to Thursday will help.
I liked Bello’s performance in the pilot enough to keep going and I’m so glad I did, despite the cancellation. What a great ensemble! This show could take us to some dark scary places, but it was still one of the funniest shows I’ve seen this year. The squad room reminded me A LOT of the ops centers and company HQs I worked in when I was a young single woman in the army. At least Timoney knows the harassment is wrong and has defenses for it, we never even knew it had a label.
This is really discouraging. This is easily one of my favorite new shows.
Very discouraging news. This is easily one of my favorite new shows.
one of the toughest things of being a tv fan is after the show you loved unconditionally fail – regardless of merrit – go unaccounted for on dvd/blu ray. I may never get over the loss of Terriers or Hellcats [yes, I was shocked that I enjoyed the show] but it’s an extra kick in the fan’s nuts when you only have torrents to remember them by.
Here’s a more general question: Can shows nowadays really afford to say, in effect, “Yeah, the pilot’s kind of crappy but we promise it gets better. Really. Please don’t go.” It’s not like it never happens – even the most die-hard fans of ‘Spartacus’ I know readily admit the first 3/4 episodes were pretty awful but the attention-getting gore and sex were definitely attention-grabbing.
But then there’s ‘Terriers’ – I gave it three episodes was seriously underwhelmed (despite liking Donal Logue a lot) and checked out. Looks like a lot of others did too, and the critical buzz kicked in too damn late. Ditto for ‘Caprica’ – three quarters of the way through a season is not where you want to finally get your act together.
Any chance it might move over to USA and be that network’s The Closer?
Out of curiosity, what would you say IS the key to telling mystery stories in a way that actually makes people care about the outcomes?
I really enjoy this show as well. I think the lead actress is great and I love the squadroom stuff. I am very disappointed it is going off the air, but I will watch till the end.
This reminds me of another of my why-did-this-show-get-canceled-so-soon shows – A Year in the Life. This show was kinda like Parenthood, but the patriarch character, Richard Kiley or Man of La Mancha fame, won the Emmy for Best Lead Actor in a Drama. Just like Kristen C won after her show was cancelled. Why does this happen?
Prime Suspect was good but hardly great. The male detectives were still cartoonish and too many episodes relied on the brilliant Jane to ride to the rescue to solve a case that the guys were apparently too dumb and/or narrow-minded to figure out themselves.
That doesn’t describe the last few episodes, the ones after the changes.
I was starting to like “How to Be a Gentleman” when it was taken off the schedule. The leads had chemistry, the jokes were getting better and Rhys Darby is brilliant no matter the joke.
I’m really hoping that a cable network will think about picking this show up. Last week’s episode was SO good, and that moment at the end where Jane said “Good girl” to her sister just slayed me. Maria Bello’s just killing it, and I’m really sad that more people haven’t been watching.
Crap!!! This is an excellent cop show. Detroit 186 was another great one they canceled. Meanwhile other crap goes on and on…. Morons.
I will be watching every episode of the series to save Prime Suspect, full pickup order please NBC, please.
After each of these two last episodes I’ve become even more upset that NBC axed this show.
I can’t think of many shows that run on all cylinders right from the start. If I watch a new show that’s half way decent than I know I need to give it 3 or 4 episodes before making a decision to keep watching or not. Too bad the networks (or is it just NBC?), won’t do the same.
I love the way the writers of Prime Suspect throw in quiet zingers (that could easily be missed) about current events. This time they did it through the voice of a radio talk show host talking in the background about placing chips in peoples heads so big brother can keep track of us. It’s the attention to details like these that makes watching fun. I also appreciate Prime Suspect because the writers treat the viewers with respect instead of dumbing their stories down as if we can’t think or figure our what’s meant to be funny or serious for ourselves.
I’ve laughed out loud and had tears in my eyes all in one episode without ever feeling like someone was trying to pull at my heart strings, because the stories feel so honest and based in reality. Plus the acting by all has been superb.
I’m not giving up hope that NBC will change it’s mind. (I’m too much of a damn idealist.)
I thought Alan might be doing a few reviews but if that’s the case I’ve not able to find them so I come back here to comment.
PRIME SUSPECT is one of our most favorite shows this Fall season and we hope the producers reconsider their shortsighted decision to do a “non-cancellation” cancellation of it. We love that the characters are developing as individuals and that the cast has an unspoken rapport with the audience. The actors do a fantastic job drawing us in to their characters’ lives and there doesn’t seem to be even one prima dona in the bunch. They aren’t perfect characters because they have flaws, which inevitably makes us love them all the more. The acting is so believable, when we are watching the program, we feel an emotional bond with these characters, we empathize with them, and we worry about how their dilemmas will pan out over time. We have taken them into our hearts and homes. PLEASE find a way to keep this excellent and most believable, well acted, well written and directed series on the air!
Alan:
What did you think of the final episodes?