‘Rescue Me’ – ‘Ashes’: Crawling from the wreckage

“Rescue Me” aired its series finale tonight. I offered a review of the series as a whole yesterday, and I have a few specific thoughts about the finale coming up just as soon as I get some red velvet cake mix…
“I know who you are, and I know what you are. You need two things to survive: sex, and fire. One's no good without the other.” -Sheila
I liked the start of “Ashes” quite a bit, with John Scurti getting an effective curtain call as Lou eulogized his fallen comrades in Tommy's dream. And I liked the end, too, with a reprise of Tommy's speech to the new probie class from the pilot, this time with Tommy having made enough peace with his demons that when Lou's ghost visits him afterwards, it's not a bit of torment, but a nice reminder of his good good friend.
In between, though, the episode was fairly spotty.
First, I think there was at least one fake-out too many on who died in the fire. I'm fine with the Lou dream (again, Scurti was great, and Tommy does dream), but I wish they'd made it clear upfront that everyone else had survived, rather than implying for a good chunk of time that it was only Tommy. An unnecessary distraction.
Second, using Tommy's trip to the park as the rationale for keeping him on the job – not only on the job, but with 62 Truck – didn't really work. It's one thing for Tommy and Janet and the rest to accept that Tommy isn't fit for civilian life, much less playing Mr. Mom, and quite another to say that his wife wants him to keep risking his life with that crew. Janet has made it clear for so damn long that she didn't want him going into fires anymore, and there are so many gradations in between “retired” and “doing the exact same dangerous job” that were just ignored. Maybe Tommy ultimately would have gone stir-crazy as an instructor, or an administrator or a chief like Needles, but for Janet to abruptly reverse course all because of one incident at the playground felt like as much of a fantasy as all the women throwing themselves at Tommy over the years. And the delivery of baby Shea was both the fastest in TV history and fairly silly, even by “Rescue Me” standards.
On the other hand, the guys' road trip to Lou's memorial was really damn funny. You knew something bad was going to happen with the ashes, but the execution was perfect, from the sheer size of the explosion to the timing of the cop pulling up just as Garrity squatted down to recover as much of Lou as he could from his rear end. And the memorial itself was very well-done in its own low-key way. I particularly enjoyed how Lou's farewell message so clearly read like a John Scurti monologue, even as Denis Leary read it in his own cadences.
But even though I don't necessarily buy how Tommy came to this sane, happy place by the end of the series, overall this ending feels about right. I'm certainly glad they didn't wipe out the entire crew other than Tommy, or turn Lou's death into another excuse for him to fall off the wagon and go nuts. I'd have much rather seen the show go out several years ago (preferably while compressing some of the better material from seasons 5-7 into seasons 3 & 4), but as I said yesterday, there was just enough good on occasion in these later years that I'm glad I kept coming back from time to time.
What did everybody else think?
It wasn’t great, but it had its moments. I laughed here and there. I have to say, the last scene made me want to go back and watch Season One, which was excellent.
Really enjoyed it, was a nice capper. I was real afraid they were gonna go a much more morbid route having the entire truck perish, so I was glad this was a more light-hearted episode. Good bookend to the show, and Im appreciative to Leary and Tolan for getting a show like this on the air for seven seasons. Kudos to all involved
My sentiments exactly, ZACH L. Waited until everything was quiet, sat down with a drink, and thoroughly enjoyed what I thought was a satisfying ending to a great series.
It was a great ending to the series. Everything fit perfectly. I’m sure some people wanted more humor or death or twists or 9/11 commentary, but this series has always been ridiculous and grounded at the same time.
BTW, was I the only one who mistakenly thought the baby was gping to come out Puerto Rican? Franco was flirting with Tommy’s wife.
nope you were not lol
Very disappointed
What was so disappointing? Was true to what the show was all about
It was a great ending to the series. Everything fit perfectly. I’m sure some people wanted more humor or death or twists or 9/11 commentary, but this series has always been ridiculous and grounded at the same time.
BTW, was I the only one who mistakenly thought the baby was going to come out Puerto Rican? Franco was flirting with Tommy’s wife last season.
My cousin was one of the fallen firefighters mentioned at the very end, and his name was visible on the wall. Im all choked up so I cant be objective
I’m sorry Herb.
It was okay. I thought I feel sad that Lou died but didn’t. The crew was at it’s best at the house and during fires. Scurti did a great job and I’m sorry that his performance was largely ignored during it’s tenure.
I did get some laughs, especially the ash scene.
Rescue Me was a good show with an excellent premise. I have to agree with Alan that it would have been better condensed into fewer seasons with the richer material.
I always got chills after the opening scene when the Von Blondies song was played with the background of NYC.
I thought your tag line was going to be: “As soon as I use the word vortex correctly in a sentence.”
Especially since it was red velvet cake mix, not devil’s food. :-) (They passed on the yellow cake mix.)
I thought you tag line was going to be: “As soon as I use the word vortex correctly in a sentence.”
As a series finale for a show I’ve watched from day one, I thought RM was okay, not great – it felt like it could have been a season ender until the probie ceremony at the end, and the concerns Alan had were ones I noticed too, especially with Janet’s quick turn at the end. Although the series has explored Tommy and his own sense of mortality pretty thoroughly, it might have been more interesting to look at what civilian life, post-FDNY for a Gavin, might really look like (the death of his brothers and injury to his nephew while “on the job” reminded me of Lieutenant Dan and all his ancestors dying in various wars). It felt a little lazy to have Janet let Tommy off the hook so easily (though in the time confines of the episode, just easier to execute).
The BMW tributes to the various characters on the show – did I miss a tribute for Lieu through my Tivo commercial skipping (who if I recall correctly was on the show since Day 1 and more prominent a character than Black Shawn)?
Was Tommy’s probie induction ceremony at the end modeled on actual induction ceremonies for the FDNY?
I’ve watched every episode. The show felt like it got weaker the last few years, but it ended solid. I’ll miss 62 Truck, but can always watch it over again. I’m happy with how things ended. You?
POLL: Were you satisfied with how ‘Rescue Me’ ended?
Vote: [www.wepolls.com]
I wish shows like this could be controlled to be shorter like British TV shows, but advertising dollars is what it’s all about. I loved this show and really thought Seasons 1-2/3ish was some of the best stuff ever on TV. And the woman who played Sheila is very underrated. She is an excellent actress. Where were the Emmy noms years ago? Annoying that it went out with a whimper. Killing Tommy would have at least been a bold statement and interesting enough.
And Alan I agree that DL is not exactly Fabio, but sadly the “women love firefighters” thing is not a cliche, I wish it was. It’s the hero thing. I always believed it. Tommy was so brave. No fear is dangerous and attractive.
I’m going to do what I did with LOST season six and just pretend like seasons 4-7 didn’t happen.
I found myself always laughing at the straight comedy moments but rolling my eyes at the dramatic moments this season. But overall I’m glad to see it end the way it did.
I was really, really annoyed while watching the episode with the bait-and-switch in the beginning. I saw the 5 caskets and Lou’s speech and thought “WOW…..they really did it.” and was wondering what the rest of the episode would be like. Then it was all a dream and I was screaming at the TV. I guess it’s good I got a reaction but I felt cheated initially even though Tommy has had dreams and weird instances in the past.
Oh well. By the time they got to Tommy’s final speech I was happy. Happy to see it go out….though I agree Alan that it could have maybe ended a little while ago and condensed some storylines into the earlier season but in the end I was a fan of the overall series. Thanks for the great show. As melodramatic and silly as it became….it was still a great television series overall.
I thought it was alright but I was expecting that after Jannet told Tommy he wasn’t made for civilian life that the first fire he fought after he rejoined the house would be the one that killed him. I also thought mabey it turned out Tommy really died in the towers and Jimmy was the one who lived and Tommy was just following Jimmy’s life not knowing he was dead. I think the last episode of very casual and peacful and it’s not really what I wanted.
where is the memorial that is shown in the picture at the top of this page. the one that tommy is telling the probies about.
I just checked the scene again, and it’s not a permanent memorial, but a memorial tarp tied to a ladder extended from a truck. You can see the sides flapping and eyelets along the edge, behind Tommy, and best see the entire setup when they pull out in the last shot.
And the location appears to be in Brooklyn, along the Hudson between the Manhattan and Williamburg bridges, closer to the former. Judging from Google Maps, it’s at the Brooklyn Navy Yards. Roughly to the west of here . I don’t know of any memorials there, and it’s probably not open to the public.
I believe that it is supposed to be “The Rock where the FDNY Academy is (located in Queens) Near Rikers and La Guardia Airport.
That was indeed filmed at the Navy Yards. One point that hasn’t yet been commented on was the additional 9/11 references to Tommy’s ‘rescue and renewal’ from his demons. The final scene is of the FDNY fireboat ‘343’ (built with steel recovered from the WTC and named in honor of the 343 FDNY members lost that day) and above the right side of the bridge tower the new Freedom Tower can be seen rising into the skyline.
Very uneven, like “Rescue Me” as a whole. What was your opinion of the scene of Franco, Garrity, Shawn and Mike in the kitchen? When Mike said that he would most miss those moments of them sitting around shooting the sh– and ribbing each other, I agreed. That was the “Rescue Me” I want to remember. Too bad there hasn’t been much of that since the webisodes, and the show become the Tommy Gavin deification hour. Did Mike and Garrity even have a plot in the last two seasons?
I just watched tha last season and half over the past few days, and most of it didn’t need my full attention. But it did end differently than I had expected. Looking over the season, I expected Feinberg to get dementia and quit (in at least two episodes he was acting weird and confused, but the only answer we got was Needles, “I think he’s a Jew” comment). That would open it for Lou to become a Captain, and Franco to become a Lieutenant. Someone would still have to die, because “Rescue Me” can’t go a season without someone dying (or becoming so seriously brain-damaged, they’re effectively dead story-wise), but there would still be some changes.
The show was true to Rescue Me.
It had good (who didn’t tear up at Lou’s monologue in the beginning or smile at the BSing around the table in the firehouse?), the bad (Shiela taunting Tommy with drinks?) and the ugly (the whole playground scene, from the homophobia to, well, Tommy being Tommy).
But it was true to the series. And there was more good than bad, which was a pleasant way to end. Rescue Me reminds me of another show ending soon, Entourage. Both never really lived up to their promise and were excruciating to watch at times (don’t get me wrong, Rescue Me is still a notch or two above Entourage) but they are shows that kept me coming back.
Rescue Me always has these insanely great scenes. Even the worst episode had some spine-tingling monologue. Had a fire scene that made you SURE that someone was going to die. Had Michael J Fox.
I’ll miss the show. I will lament that it never quite reached the heights it could have with some better writing and more-fleshed out characters (all of the women). But I couldn’t help but tear up several times during the episode, some of which were because I knew this was the last time I’d see these idiotic, brave, hurtful, valiant firefighters.
Great Good, Bad and the Ugly analogies! And, as you say, true to the series. I, too, will certainly miss the show.
The show was never quite the same once Chief Rielly died. The writing seemed to get weak from that point. I was also disappointed at the lack of music in the episodes, especially in this final season. The music always added a dramatic element to every episode, especially in the first 3 seasons. with that said, the ending of the finale was all but disappointing, with a classic Tommy speech, ghost visit, and GREAT song to close it all up. Although the last few seasons didnt deliver as i had hoped, this show will forever go down as one the most important tv dramas of my generation, as well as my favorite show of all time. “Thank you firefighter Gavin, sir!”
Best show of the series. Funny, sad , touching. Great writing. Loved the series. Hate to see it go.
I checked out on this show a couple seasons ago and just returned for the finale, which I liked. Alan’s flaws are noted, but I liked the schoolyard scene a lot. Are parks in NY really like that? The “sharing” of others’ toys?
And the bit with the ashes was hilarious.
The speech in front of the names was getting dull — why do firefighters abuse probies? — but the ending with Lou’s ghost was perfect.
For me, it felt like Homecoming Day, and my alma mater won.
I loved it. Lighten up Alan. Tommy’s argument at the playground and when they opened the ashes in the truck were hysterical. Final speech and conversation with ghost Lou were great.
I feel this season (and several previous) were very disapointing for such a ground breaking show. I expected more from the “final” season and show.
I feel Janice would nevver have told tommy to go back to the fire house. Janet and shelia would have never become such good friends;paying for the wedding etc. just seemed far fetched.
I expexted to have more interaction from Tommys spirit visitors; who we have not seen alot of them lately. The obsessive drinking in past show became routine and boring. I hoped for more insight and more twists from his past to releate to the present. It just seemde to ordinary and easy.
I feel this season (and several previous) were very disapointing for such a ground breaking show. I expected more from the “final” season and show.
For example I believe Janice would never tell Tommy to return to the fire house when she finally convinced him to exit. Janet and shelia would have never become such good friends;paying for the wedding etc. just seemed far fetched.
I expected to have more interaction from Tommys spirit visitors; who we have not seen alot of lately. The obsessive drinking in past show became routine and boring. I hoped for more insight and more twists from his past to releate to the present. It just seemed too ordinary and easy.
I feel this season (and several previous) were very disapointing for such a ground breaking show. I expected more from the “final” season and show.
For example I believe Janice would never tell Tommy to return to the fire house when she finally convinced him to exit. Janet and shelia would have never become such good friends;paying for the wedding etc. just seemed far fetched.
I expected to have more interaction from Tommys spirit visitors; who we have not seen alot of lately. The obsessive drinking in past show became routine and boring. I hoped for more insight and more twists from his past to releate to the present. It just seemed too ordinary and easy.
I think finales are always tough, because every other episode is about the episode itself and about what happens next. Finales have to end things. And that makes things tough. That is why I think the Shield did as good a job as any at its finale – it brought everything to an end without having to slow down so much of what made the show great.
With that said, I agree with your review. The beginning was good and the end was very good, and fitting. In thinking about the show between weeks, I thought either Tommy would be the only survivor or that they all would die. Through the years, the show has had many Godfather references, so I thought maybe Tommy’s punishment for his actions would be like Michael’s – you don’t die, but those around you do. Or I thought they all would die – Denis Leary has done a lot to honor the firefighters who dies in the Worcester MA warehouse fire in the late 90s, and there 6 firefighters died I believe. I thought this last major fire would be based on that and that all six would die. I was wrong, and I was kind of glad to be wrong. There has been a lot of death in the show and to just wipe out everyone in one final fire, would have maybe been too much.
As for Janet’s transformation so quickly, I wonder how much of that was a matter of time. THe last season was only 10 episodes, and if you only wanted to do one episode after the major fire, that really limited how much time could be spent on Tommy post-fire. (With that in mind, I thought much of this final season felt rushed – the tension with Franco, the fall out from the reporter, Sid’s possible dementia that seemed to go away)
The baby being born was not well done and it was unnecessary. Couldn’t Tommy have passed out in the delivery room and the same thing happened?
But in the end, the finale was like the show – take the good, take the bad. For me, the good from this show always far outweighed the bad. The show did about as good a job as any I can think of at blending comedy and drama. Rescue Me’s high points may not have been as frequent as other recent great shows (FNL, Mad Men, Breaking Bad, etc), and I don’t think Rescue Me is on that level – but when it was good, it was really really good. I will no doubt miss the show and the entire 62 truck crew.
And on a related note, the show without a doubt made me think about firefighters and the job they do (they run in when everyone else is running out) in a new and more meaningful way. It is a job I never in a million years could do and it is one that we need to do a much better job at remembering and appreciating.
Play the Cold Open at the End for the Multiverse Version of the Finale. I loved it, if there are so many unbeleivable story points in part 2 maybe part 1 is real. hmm. #AlanBall #TheSopranos Maybe in Lou’s series doesn’t need to drink to see dead people -Ha!
The only thing these last 2 seasons have really lacked is closure on the front of Jimmy, Johnny, his Dad, and the rest of the Ghosts. It didn’t even need to be something huge. Even if they were all standing next to the guys at the end or were in the back of Tommy’s pickup truck smiling or something it would have been nice.
But then again I do suppose the first episode of the season was a good way to show that Tommy defeated them. So I digress.
But other than that it was perfect.
+1
I agree SO much, I can’t stand the fact that 99% of the time when something exciting happens it was just a dream
i am crazy or was that lous voice calling “tom’ in the scene where tommy finds lou dead
I will miss this show, and the human train wreck Tommy Gavin, and, especially aathe characters Lou and Garrity. I could never not watch this show, even if I had to cover my eyes (like the wedding reception scene with Black Shawn’s parents).
It will be very interesting to see where some of these actors work next.
I will miss this show, and the human train wreck Tommy Gavin, and, especially aathe characters Lou and Garrity. I could never not watch this show, even if I had to cover my eyes (like the wedding reception scene with Black Shawn’s parents).
It will be very interesting to see where some of these actors work nex
I watched it, couple years late. Probably the only volly who didn’t watch the show while it was currently on the air(not to mention having the dvd’s in the house). I’m actually still on season 4, skipped ahead to the final for the hell of it.
Show is eerily on point. I know a few guys who responded to GZ that day. The brotherhood they share, we shared, was about as real as these guys portrayed on screen. The loss, just as palpable.
Your reviewing the episode, I’m looking at faces of people encountered on the job, scenes, funerals. It’s all there, the drinking, the fighting, the insults. Sleeping with females in the house.
The show is incredible, & the ending, fitting. Just one’s perspective.