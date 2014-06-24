Review: ’24: Live Another Day’ – ‘7:00 PM – 8:00 PM’

A quick review of last night's “24: Live Another Day” coming up just as soon as my name is just one word, like Madonna…
That episode was in many ways – mostly good, but some bad – the most “24” of all the installments so far of “Live Another Day.” On the plus side of the ledger, we had Chloe's last-minute save of Heller(*), the assault on Margot's hideout (including Jack rappelling down the building to get to Margot and her son) and Jack Bauer embracing his freelance vigilante status by hurling Margot out the window to join her son. That was all fun.
(*) It was spoiled somewhat by the show not using the silent clock at the end of last week's episode – the creative team pretty much boxed themselves in over the years on what the silent clock or lack thereof means – but I will deal with that in exchange for some more William Devane.
On the minus side, to a degree, is the fact that the season climaxed in episode 9, and now we have to do this other story involving Navarro, Adrian Cross and the override device. Now, most of this material was embedded in the season from episode 1, with the introduction of Cross and all the talk about Kate's husband being a traitor, so it's not like the show is just pulling something out of thin air to fill time because the main plot ended sooner than expected. Still, I would have liked to see the show make it through this season with just the single A-story, which was part of the point of doing 12 episodes instead of 24. This will give Chloe more to do – especially since we now have a better sense of her relationship with Cross – but at the moment it feels like filler.
(Also, I'm beginning to wonder if all the talk of a time jump has actually been a big fein. I could still imagine them doing one, but it's making less and less sense where it might be inserted. Maybe Navarro and Cross get caught in episode 11, everybody goes to sleep, and 12 is just an epilogue set the next day? Doesn't sound like this show.)
What did everybody else think? Will you miss crazy Margot? How did you react to the Chloe/Adrian kiss? Was Jack's stateside intelligence contact someone I've forgotten from a previous season? And does anyone grieve for poor Jordan?
benjamin bratt
It was released that the last episode is called 10:00pm to 11:00am, so the time jump will take place during the episode.
I really enjoyed the episode though
I could see them doing something like ending the storyline…jack takes a flight back to LA for the time jump to be with Kim and it ends. I would be a lot happier with an ending like that.
Really have to shut my brain off and suspend reality to watch, so much happens that just is too silly to comprehend with a rationale mind. I have seen too many of the same scenarios play out in past seasons of 24, this one feels far too formulaic. But Jack is awesome, and I continue to watch the show despite knowing better haha.
This is the boat I find myself in as well. Things like Kate showing up at the terrorist headquarters armed with only a handgun and apparently one grenade or Jack showing up just in time to steer the missile into the Thames. But him tossing Margot out the window is vintage 24. I do agree with Alan that they could have just slowed the whole drone story down and had it be the only story this season. The Navarro stuff has been a complete distraction.
Regardless of my complaints, one thing is for sure: 24 is the best show to DVR and watch later. The clock is the perfect reminder to hit ‘play’.
Jack is obviously a liar. “The only death on my head is yours!” *Lands next to a guy Jack threw out of the VERY SAME window 2 minutes earlier*
Eh… Semantics. He wasn’t going to add “and your son’s.” That would have sounded kind of odd.
He probably blames Margot for putting her son in a position to be defenestrated.
With the son it was obviously self-defense and “guilt-free,” as with the others he’s killed this season. Margot is a different case…
“The USA sends their regards.”
I have a bad feeling that Chloe won’t make it out alive.
I had that same feeling toward the end of last night’s episode. I wonder if Jack gets into a position of needing to choose between saving Chloe, Audrey or the President.
I agree Buzmeg – I think this season’s silent clock awaits for Chloe O’Brien.
Very hard to see her being redeemed after giving away State secrets, even with all the work she’s done this season.
Only path ahead I see for her is noble, fatal self sacrifice that redeems her actions and gives Jack something to have more angst about.
Fun. Fun. Fun.
If I remember correctly this isn’t the first time Jack has piloted a drone, or in this case a missile. I think he landed a drone carrying nukes a few seasons back.
Also, if you’re looking for hilarious recaps of the show I recommend checking out Rembert on Grantland every Tuesday. You wont be disappointed.
Yep – he flew one headed towards San Francisco into the Mojave Desert.
I think that was season 4, when they were tracking down Marwan and that poor couple finds the Nuclear Football in the wreckage from Air Force One (when Pres Logan 1st takes office by default of Keegan? dying in plane crash). Marwan was the terrorist who was also hiding an override device.
Curious where the show goes from here and wondering if the Navarro/Cross connection and the Mark forgery are going to bring down the quality, but I’m certainly open to seeing what happens. Hopefully, the writers have had a plan all along and the pay off will be good and organic. Also glad they’re bringing the show back to the Jack and Chloe conflict that opened the season.
Jack’s contact was not a familiar face.
I loved Jack tossing Margot out the window and the subsequent look on his face. That was a fun moment, but a complex one, and I’d like to see the subtext of that scene continue.
A note on the silent clock: As hallowed as it is, there is precedent for the show not to use a silent clock in the event of a shocking death where the tone was not mournful and somber, but more one of “this is a crazy twist that just happened.” Michelle, Milo and Larry Moss were all killed right before a commercial break/episode end and none of the three got silent clocks.
This was an up and down episode with some very high highs and some frustrating lows. But can I really complain? They made a Madonna reference!
Can we assume from now on that if you’re playing Michelle Fairley’s son on a TV show, you’re destined for a bad ending??
How about Michelle herself?? First her throat gets slit, and now she’s tossed out a window!
And it’s her second son thrown from a window.
She’s getting Sean Bean’d.
And in film, if you’re her child you end up married to (movie) Ron Weasley, so that’s no good either.
I love that the show went through the trouble of removing William Devane’s name from the opening credits to fake us out, only to reveal him just two minutes later. That amused me thoroughly.
That’s actually pretty rare and I think is typically not allowed because of SAG rules. Several twists have been spoiled for me because I saw the actor or actress’ name in the opening credits. So kudos on 24 for doing that. Not sure how they managed it.
Good Call!!!! I looked for that too!!
I think the actors probably get the final say but there is definitely precedent for doing this sort of thing. The most famous instance is with the villain for Se7en.
[tvtropes.org]
I apologize to people who like it, but damn this is a stupid show. I give “24” my vote for worst TV ever — every season.
Now, if Chloe could do even 1/10 of the things she does on that computer, she could make a fortune making Netflix load faster. Amiright? Right? In about a minute.
You’re trying to be funny, and you’re failing.
You give it “worst TV” every season, but you still watch every season?
Bad joke, but I did find it funny that Chloe somehow managed to find a pub with the Fastest Wi-Fi on Earth to office out of. (Okay, either that or the Fastest LTE Service on Earth.)
With all the garbage that is on television these days, it amazes me that people are so down on “24”. No wonder reality shows are able to flourish.
Think Leonard Nimoy did it first years ago in Star Trek III.
First of all, I have to say I called it last week when I said to my “24” viewer group that Chloe had somehow hacked the drone’s video feed in order to fake Heller’s death. My friends thought I was full of it, but I figured that one out even before the time clock failed to go silent.
I thought this was the best episode of the season to date, and interesting in that Jack, in general, doesn’t kill women purely for revenge (meaning at a point where they can’t defend themselves and could reasonably be taken into custody). Two of the few exceptions I can think of were both women who had already killed Jack’s wife and, later, girlfriend: Nina Myers and, during Day 8, Dana Walsh (for killing Renee Walker). Still, that didn’t stop him from simply shoving Margot out the window along with her son – never mind that, theoretically speaking, he turn her into a martyr by doing so.
As for the lack of time jumps to date, I think it’s very clear at this point that this season is taking place in a continuous twelve-hour block. I’m also starting to suspect – and realize that if this is truly the case, the producers have done a damn good job keeping a lid on it – that the whole “12-hour series event” premise was a red herring from the start, and that the only way to *really* do “24” right is to do a full 24 hours. In other words, I think the season may end with a cliffhanger.
Hear me out here: split-seasons are now commonplace on basic cable. “Breaking Bad” and “Mad Men” are the two obvious examples, but those had final seasons broken into two solely for ratings purposes. Other shows on USA in particular (“Suits,” “White Collar,” “Covert Affairs,” etc.) have had 16-episode seasons split into two parts, with each airing back-to-back roughly 6-9 months apart. Fox may have decided to follow their lead. Now granted, this would have been a somewhat risky scenario, considering Fox had no idea how “24” would do in the ratings, but since as I understand the show’s performing quite well, it could very well be that the producers shot two endings (a la David Lynch and “Mulholland Drive” – one that quickly wraps up all the loose ends, and another intended to lead to another season).
Possibly the best argument in favor of a cliffhanger is the kind of mayhem Adrian Cross can create with the override device. I’m not sure if anyone else caught it, but at one point one of the ops techs mentioned that the device was able to breach 2048-bit encryption keys. To describe the level of technical expertise required for such a task: it previously took a supercomputer NINE YEARS to breach a 1024-bit key, and 2048-bit keys are considered to be impossible to breach with current technology, and moreover will *continue* to be unbreakable until the year 2030. In other words, we’re talking about a (fictional) device that can break into ANY computer on the planet, up to and including the nuclear arsenals of the U.S., Russia, and China. The drone attacks were, thus, besides the point entirely; Cross possibly orchestrated the attacks *himself* so he could his hands on the override device, with Navarro’s help; Kate’s husband came close to finding out about it and was framed for espionage as a result; and Cross’s endgame could very well be literal global anarchy, meaning the destruction of ALL government.
Anyway, I realize my hunch is quite elaborate, but it also seems odd that the producers would waste such an interesting plot device on an end-of-season arc that has to be resolved in 126 minutes (three eps minus commercials).
If you don’t know by now not to take 24 technobabble literally then you haven’t been paying enough attention all these years.
Cross has to open a socket first.
The name of the last episode is “Day 9: 10:00 PM to 11:00 AM so the jump will occur sometime in the last episode.
That could very well be either a typo or intentional red herring.
Spot on as usual, Alan. Turned to my other half, a novice to 24, when Margot went flying and said “Jack is not a nice guy.”
Had not thought about Chloe saving Heller until I read the speculation on here last week. But, classic 24 move.
Yes, the chasing Navarro story feels weak in comparison to the drones, but will still watch. There is always a rat in CTU (or whatever it is called now).
I believe Chloe knows she is in bed with the devil. Will be shocked if she makes it to the end.
The time frame of the sequence at Wembly and the size of the explosion make the last second save of Heller pretty implausible. I know that implausibility is often overlooked when a show is giving the audience what it wants, but did we really want Heller’s ballsy self sacrifice retconned away in the very next episode? Personally, I didn’t. And this is the second time Heller gave his life on 24 only to have it revealed that he survived after all! Nonetheless, his scenes last night were great comic relief, especially his scene with Stephen Fry. Yeah, he’d do the same thing. Good one, Mr. President.
So, Bellichek. He doesn’t say much, but he had a terrific line tonight. He’s a former mobster with murder tattoos, and Jack trusts him so completely that he let him chauffeur the President around like Miss Daisy. The mononymous Bellichek is not the most interesting partner Jack’s ever had, but he’s the most intriguing. I hope we get a little more backstory on him and how he became Jack’s go-to guy.
Two terrorists defenestrated in one action scene: Achievment Unlocked 250 G – Window Pain
I loved how Margot and her son were able to find Heller literally 5 minutes later.
“I know that implausibility is often overlooked when a show is giving the audience what it wants, but did we really want Heller’s ballsy self sacrifice retconned away in the very next episode?”
I don’t think it counts as retconning if it was the writers’ plan all along. And really: as someone on here said to me earlier (on a different topic), if you haven’t figured out by now the endless liberties “24” takes with the amounts of time required to do a certain task or get a certain place, you haven’t been paying enough attention all these years.
The biggest “liberty” in this respect has, and continues to be, travel time. The show has now taken place in four of the most traffic-heavy cities in the world — Los Angeles, Washington, New York and London — and yet characters ROUTINELY drive between areas of town that would normally require upwards of an hour literally in five to ten minutes. Having lived in London, I’ve been particularly amused at the ridiculously short travel times shown on the show. (Using last night as an example: Kate made it from Camden Town to Dalston in five minutes flat. That drive takes close to 30 minutes even *without* traffic. Going back to Day 8: CTU New York was situated in a (fictional) subterranean bunker on an island in the East River adjacent to the UN building. Nonetheless, characters routinely drove between CTU-NY and parts of the west side of Manhattan in ten minutes or less — which is a *complete* joke to anyone familiar with Manhattan crosstown traffic. Driving time to Chelsea, which was prominently featured in the season’s early episodes, could take an hour or more at rush hour.)
When was the other time that Heller “gave his life”?
In season five, Heller was in a car being tracked by an attack helicopter deployed by Christopher Henderson, and his men threatenef to kill Heller unless Jack releases him. Heller told Jack not to and drove off the road into a lake below, apparently to his death, so that they couldn’t use his life as leverage. In the next episode Jack got a call informing him that divers were sent into the lake and rescued Heller before he ran out of breathable air in his submerged car.
Important Question: How did Jack have Audrey’s number programmed into his phone?
Maybe when they met and talke a few hours before??
Her’s hoping for a heaping helping of Strahovski in the final three. The B plot should make it personal for Kate Morgan and I can’t wait to see how bad ass she gets. Maybe she can throw Navarro out a window
They’re doing better with London geography than they ever did with Los Angeles. It sure was convenient that Waterloo Station was targeted with the Thames as a convenient place to dump the drone so close. Imagine if one of the northern train stations (Paddington, Kings Cross, Euston, etc.) had been chosen. There’s no river close by to any of these.
I was kinda hoping they’d do an in-joke and send it flying downriver into the SIS Building — better known to most people as the MI:6 headquarters blown up in “Skyfall.”
seriously, at least EVERYTHING isn’t ’10 minutes out’!
seriously, at least EVERYTHING isn’t ’10 minutes out’!
It’s disappointing that after setting up a premise that would allow the show to provide meaningful commentary on wikileaks and whether or not disseminating classified information does more harm than good, the writers decided, “Nah, let’s just make Cross a good old-fashioned terrorist.”
Now THERE are my 24 plot twists! Let’s be honest: this was a much more satisfactory Michelle Fairley character death. Jack put on his DILLIGAF face for the two most detestable (so far) characters on the show. The CIA and British government likely will not inquire as to why two terrorists bodies fell 60 feet to the ground.
There have been a few 24 seasons where the major plot has been wrapped up halfway, and typically the show has one more act to finish out the season. WE can probably infer that Benny Bratt and generic euro baddie will not be the extent of the villains. Guest star ____ will most likely show up next week.
It occurs to me that Heller’s survival was foreshadowed by the subtitle: “Live Another Day.”
Assuming, of course, he makes it through the next 3 hours, and beyond midnight!
I think it’s too early to say that the season climaxed in episode nine, Alan. At its best, 24 has sometimes had a wonderful Russian doll quality, where each threat seems terrifying–until you get to the even more terrifying threat that succeeds it. So far, this season hasn’t fallen into any of 24’s worst traps (no amnesia, no cougars), and the story as a whole seems much more well-thought-out this year, so I’m hopeful that, as good as it’s been, the best is yet to come.
I love 24 and this episode blew my mind. It felt like intense, non-stop badassery and suspense.
I almost have a heart attack three times.
Really thought that Navarro might shoot Jack during their chase, leading to a time jump where Jack wakes up in a hospital a few hours later, but it didn’t happen.
Jack throwing Margo out of the window was one of the great “24” moments. And I don’t mind Navarro being a turncoat. Selling secrets for the money is more original than just being a mole for the terrorists…
The conversation between Heller and Belcheck was hilarious. Especially when Heller called him “Belichick” and when Belcheck said “one name like Madonna.”
Is it me, or did Margot and her son basically make out? Maybe we’re all desensitized by Boardwalk Empire and Game of Thrones, but why is nobody talking about this?
Last night’s episode was a tale of two episodes. I found it hard to believe that Chloe could hack into the drone’s video feed with 1-2? minutes left before missile contact and work her programming magic. Even by 24 standards, this seemed like a big leap. Plus I really enjoyed watching Heller justify and supposedly go out on his own terms. That covered new ground.
The rest of the episode I loved, doing what 24 and Jack do best. I’m still wondering whether Mark secretly hands Jack off to the Russians. His life is falling apart–possible treason and a crumbling marriage. What does he have to lose? Even if this doesn’t happen, Jack’s a tragic figure and I don’t foresee a happy ending for him.
I too would have liked one primary story, if for nothing else, something different on 24. But, this is 24. Regardless, I’m still watching.
Standing ovation for you on the review title. Just perfect.
And now my girlfriend and I will be spending tomorrow evening watching the 6 episode run of Clerks. Thank you.
Hurray someone else recognizing the title ref.
The title of this episode could have easily been “I’ve got to take this call.” That happened at least three times (once with the British detective, twice with Jack)…it’s an easy way for the writers to shoehorn in some exposition or move characters out of the room. It’s not usually a problem, it just happened a lot in this episode.
Still, a very good episode of 24 in the way that 24 can be good: great action and suspense with some lapses in plausibility. Probably the best of the season.
So far, I’d put this revival somewhere in the middle range of 24 seasons, which I’m okay with. 1,4, and 5 were my favorite. 2,3, and 7 were up and down. 6 and 8 had a few moments, but were largely unpleasant.
Am I going soft? Although I was happy to see Margot die and Heller still alive, something about this plot ending made me uneasy… We learn that Margot was willing to keep her word. And Heller’s team intentionally deceived Margot.
I understand an ironclad policy of not negotiating with terrorists. But is negotiating, and then going back on your promise, a more moral policy? I don’t know if I can answer that clearly.
When you threaten to slaughter thousands of people unless a specific person lets you murder them, you’ve created a scenario in which you can never have the moral high ground. No one is ethically obligated to uphold a promise extracted at gunpoint. That seems clear to me.
Obviously Alan has forgotten about the Russians. Also perhaps there’s another villain all together to be reintroduced…
I’m calling it – Stephen Fry’s PM is the ultimate big bad. And they haven’t used the London Eye yet…