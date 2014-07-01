Review: ’24: Live Another Day’ – ‘8:00 PM – 9:00 PM’

A review of last night's “24: Live Another Day” coming up just as soon as this is me being courteous…
I suppose I have to give credit to the “Live Another Day” creative team for squeezing a half season's worth of plot twists into these last few episodes, as if they want to give us all the story beats of a traditional “24” year even though they have only 12 episodes to play with. So Adrian Cross is dispatched with quickly – probably for the best, since the whole “What if Julian Assange was really a supervillain?” twist was a lot less interesting than “Julian Assange and Jack Bauer reluctantly learn to work together” – and our old friend Cheng returns with a far more ambitious plan that could just kickstart World War III.
And because it's a familiar “24” big bad, the show can get away with introducing him so quickly. We know what he's about – and his history on the show ties in neatly with what's happening with both Jack (who may be on the way to another extended prison stay in a foreign country) and Audrey (who was herself imprisoned by Cheng) – and can thus shift straight into the end game for the season. It's completely ridiculous, but it's also “24.”
Beyond Cheng's arrival and Cross' death (after telling Chloe that Morris and her son died in a mundane traffic accident, and not because someone was trying to kill her), the episode's biggest development(*) was the arrest of Navarro and Kate's discovery that her late husband was framed. I was disappointed that Jack didn't open his interrogation of the shirtless Navarro with “WHO DO YOU TRAIN WITH?!?!?!” – though “Full immunity is not on the table, but your hand is!” had its own cheesetastic charms – but Jack and Kate exploiting Kate's very real fury over her husband's death to scare the information out of Navarro was an effective sequence that also demonstrated how much more in control of himself Jack has been this season.
(*) Well, for some people, the biggest development would probably be the random appearance by “Strike Back” star Philip Winchester as one of President Heller's military advisors. I know he's a local actor who can sound plausibly American (in fact, he grew up in Montana) and thus was someone easy to bring in at this late hour when they needed somebody to sit next to Colin Salmon, but it seems a real shame to bring a star from TV's best action show into the “24” universe and not have him kick a little ass side by side with Jack and/or Kate.
Two episodes to go, with the Russians and Chinese both in play, Cross dead, Chloe alive, and Kate doing remarkably well for having just been T-boned by a giant truck. Think the writers have another plot reset or two in them, or is this it?
What did everybody else think?
how many hours have we gone through? have any hours been skipped? they gotta hit all 24 in the next two, right?
The last episode is from 10PM-11AM
Yet again, the rumor about the last show’s timeline has not been confirmed — and even if it was, it could very well be a fake-out, which the show’s producers have a history of doing. (See, e.g., last week’s episode and leaving William Devane out of the opening credits.)
The next episode will also follow the one hour format. We will have time jumps within the final episode.
“It’s completely ridiculous, but it’s also “24”” Sums it up nicely. Fortunately, I’m cool with that.
$5 says Audrey kills Chang. just saying…
I think that’s a given at this point.
I knew the photo you used for this column would be a shirtless Agent Navarro. Benjamin Bratt is jacked.
Next episode is 9pm-10pm, then the finale is 10pm-11am.
I heard that the final episode is a time lapse video of Jack sleeping (very similar to Paranormal Activity).
does anyone know if this monday’s episode is just 1 hour, or if it is 2 episodes for the finale (like regular 24 form)?
July 7 (9pm-10pm) and July 14 (10pm-11am) are each one hour long.
Thank you, I was really looking forward to the 2-hour finale night :(
The final episode includes a full night of sleep for Jack.
I was bouncing off the walls last night when Cheng showed up. This is my favorite part of the season, when everything kicks into high gear (ridiculously or not) and the race against time matters more than all the other races against time because of a great Big Bad’s involvement. I cannot wait until Jack and Audrey see Cheng. Can. Not. Wait!! :-)
Also, can’t believe I missed Stonebridge in there. I need to re-watch with less bouncing off the walls and more attention, apparently.
The fake out with Navarro was a good scene and provided a nice subversion of a cliche that 24 has done a lot in the past: Someone kills a terrorist out of revenge before they give up important information. I was dreading the show have Kate – a smart, able agent all season long – screw up the investigation for personal reasons, but instead she showed once again how terrific she is. It was also a lot of fun to see Bratt’s smug douche get knocked around and played for a fool. His comeuppence made his irritating presence on the show almost worth it. Now, on to irritating Tate Donovan’s painful, humiliating downfall!
So, Adrian Cross found a document that, what, just said “absolutely not murder?” I don’t understand this at all. What kind of document would that even be? Why would definitive proof that there was no foul play in her family’s deaths have been withheld by the government? All this time Chloe has been dissatisfied with the official word on Morris and her son’s deaths, certain they were collateral damage in an assassination plot against her, but now she’s convinced otherwise by her lying boyfriend who betrayed her, got her hacker pals tortured and killed, and was unknowingly working for a Chinese supervillain because he saw super secret proof. All right.
Also that dialogue that Chloe delivers about who Cheng is and all the bad things he did was the most clumsy exposition in an episode with plenty. It sounded like she was reading an overview from Cheng’s wiki entry. I think most viewers remembered who he is, and newbies would probably be satisfied with knowing he’s some really, really bad guy. Look at all the nice people he hurt. He murdered Cute Hacker Girl! What more do we need to know? He’s the scum of the Earth and must be stopped, and I bet Jack is going to settle the score big time.
Rest in Peace, Cute Hacker Girl.
That “good cop” “bad cop” scene with Kate and Jack was the highlight of this amazing episode. Yvonne Strahovski was fantastic in this episode, and she may have even topped her best Chuck performance (Chuck vs Phase Three) in this one. In terms of raw emotion, this is the best she’s ever been, IMO. That scene with Jack in the car was heartbreaking to watch.
I did laugh at Chloe summarizing Cheng’s plot. It sounded like a recap for fans who missed seasons 4-6.
I think it’s reasonable to assume that a man with the technological know-how to build a device that can hack into ALL of the world’s most secure nuclear weapon-deployment systems could reasonably concoct enough fake evidence to convince Chloe that her husband and son were murdered.
I also wasn’t bothered by the obvious exposition of Cheng’s background. Keep in mind that the events of those seasons took place nearly a DECADE ago now (in real time, not show time). Also, I know several viewers (more casual than I am) who couldn’t remember at the beginning of the season why Audrey was in such a crippled mental state in the first place (and obviously didn’t remember she was kidnapped by the Chinese while looking for Jack). Btw even *I* didn’t remember that Cheng had become an outlaw of the Chinese government.
I have to admit, if you asked me what happened to Cheng, I would have said that Jack had killed him. Season six was so unpleasant that I haven’t thought about it much since it ended. I think the audience could have been given the necessary backstory without it being delivered as an info dump, though.
My memory of Audrey coming into the season was the Chinese drove her crazy as revealed and the now current prez asked Jack to stay away. I forgot how she was tortured, and took her as written off. I was surprised to see her this year at all.
Bring back Cheng threw me for a whirl.
I agree that Adrian’s “I proved a negative” about Morris and Prescott’s deaths (with unstated evidence) didn’t make much sense even in the moment, but the actions of the U.S. sub commander topped that for me. Message comes across saying start World War III by torpedoing a Chinese aircraft carrier? Absolutely do it, no need to think about it or verify the order.
That said, I took both as some of the leaps of logic required to enjoy the other parts of 24. It’s the nature of the show, and it usually does a good job of keeping things moving at a fast pace to minimize dwelling on the more absurd plot holes.
No mention that Cheng got the U.S. to blow up the Chinese sub? That should at least be listed with the show’s “biggest developments.”
I agree, except the U.S. blew up a Chinese aircraft carrier, not a sub, which is a substantially more aggressive move. But yes, it’s up there with Valencia, CA being destroyed by nuke as one of the show’s biggest tragedies. The *only* way I can see the show getting out of it and avoiding WWIII is because the attack was orchestrated by a Chinese outlaw, not any foreign power.
Wonder if they’re going to end this season with some closure, or we get some kind of cliffhanger for another season next year.
One good thing about the new season of 24….just like LA and New York, every major geographical point in London is approximately five minutes from wherever Jack happens to be.
Dead on about Winchester. How can you bring in Stonebridge and just have him sit at a conference table?! The next thing you know, Scott will show up as a receptionist at the Embassy.
I am hoping Winchester has more to do in the final hours. Or maybe he is another mole. Seems a waste otherwise.
I remember feeling the same way about Lost using the amazing stuntwoman Zoë Bell as a disembodied radio operator voice for a few episodes and then had her just jump off the boat and die when she finally appeared in person on the show. It sucks when shows squander great performers.
You mean, Scott will show up banging a receptionist at the Embassy… ;-)
I really feel like they’re amping up the cheesiness factor this season “Full immunity is not on the table but your hand is!” seems like sly “24” self-parody. If that is in fact the case I like it a lot.
Thing is, the writers wanted him to point out his hand specifically as a subtle cue as to what happened next: getting Navarro into the Doc’s office and out of everyone’s view (with far less security), so Kate could play out her emotions onto Navarro and make him believe he was in mortal danger (to confess).
After executing the setup and seeing them confirm it, we realize he broke his hand but nothing more serious, as a part of isolating him into that confession.
In the next two episodes how does Bodreau meet his demise?
A Suicide
B Russians
C Audrey
D Jack
E – Heller!
F- The Cougar.
G- Stephen Fry pompouses him to death.
WHERE IS THE OVERRIDE DEVICE?
Sorry, it doesn’t have the same ring. Too many syllables. Get back to “bomb” or “virus.”
I disagree. It fits right in with WHERE IS THE NUCLEAR FOOTBALL??
Good old Cheng, hell yeah! There is no more terrifying villain in 24 than Cheng, every time I think of the last scene in season 5 I get goosebumps.
Does anyone have any thoughts on Audrey and her feelings about her relationship with her husband? Her remark about staying committed to the vows in their relationship on one hand seemed cold but on the other hand seemed like a commitment. Clearly her husband thinks their relationship is on the rocks because of Jack, but it’s not clear to me that she views their relationship as being on the rocks?
I kind of feel like Mark was being deliberately paranoid in order to convince himself that it was OK to betray Jack. “Oh, the only way to save my marriage is to get Jack out of the way! That’s OK, then.”
It felt like for plot convenience he went from being an almost redeemed man (“your father was the greatest man…” speech) to a super asshole. His wife offers reconciliation and he rejects it so the plot could have him screw Jack over. We’ll see how it plays out
I hope to see more of “24” after this one ends. Has to still be the best on TV.
What nobody has seemed to notice is that Winchester (Stonebridge) appeared in this episode twice! It happened really fast, but he was actually driving the truck that Chloe tried to flag down when she attempted to escape from Cross. Maybe it’s a Strike Back crossover and the military advisor is Stonebridge’s long lost twin…
I’m always just a little bit too happy to see bad things happen to Kim Raver and Benjamin Bratt. There’s something about the characters they always play that makes my teeth itch. Not that that’s a good thing. A character flaw of mine, no doubt.
Has anyone wondered why there was that exchange between Jack and the Secret Service agent while Jack was waiting outside Heller’s office? I think he’s the sleeper. Just when everything seems to be over, this guy is activated and does some damage in the final minutes of the series.