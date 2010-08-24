Review: ’30 for 30′ returns with ‘Jordan Rides the Bus’

It”s been more than 20 years since Ron Shelton wrote and directed “Bull Durham,” the definitive movie about minor league baseball and perhaps the definitive movie about baseball, period. And at least once a year at the start of baseball season, I put that movie on (first on VHS, then on DVD, and perhaps one day via the chip in my brain) to relive moments like veteran catcher Crash Davis teaching wild pitcher Nuke LaLoosh the words to “Try a Little Tenderness,” or manager Joe Riggins tearing into his team for being a bunch of lollygaggers.
So when ESPN first announced some of the directors signed to participate in the “30 for 30” documentary series, there was no movie I was looking forward to than Ron Shelton”s “Jordan Rides the Bus,” about Michael Jordan”s surprising decision during his first retirement from the NBA to play minor league baseball. Here was a perfect match of filmmaker and subject: the man who created an indelible portrait of life in the minors chronicling the brief career of the most famous minor leaguer ever.
“30 for 30” has aired irregularly for most of this year, with films popping up at random intervals in random timeslots. But the series is about to settle into a consistent Tuesday at 8 p.m. schedule from tonight through most of the fall, and “Jordan Rides the Bus” is the first one up.
And unfortunately, the film doesn”t live up to my expectations.
It”s not necessarily that it”s bad. One of the great things about the “30 for 30” series is that each filmmaker has chosen a story so innately compelling that the movies tend to work even if the execution isn”t that spectacular. (Jimmy the Greek”s life, for instance, was so interesting that the film about it was able to overcome the director”s misguided decision to have it narrated by an actor playing a ghostly version of the Greek.) The idea that the greatest basketball player of his era (who would, not long after returning from baseball, establish himself as the greatest ever) would retire in his prime was shocking enough, even if people understood that Jordan was struggling with the murder of his father. But that this aerial artist would then decide at the age of 31 that he wanted to play baseball – a sport he hadn”t played in an organized fashion since high school – professionally? That just sounded crazy.
So the story – including subplots like the enduring conspiracy theory (which the film tries to debunk) that Jordan”s retirement was actually a top-secret suspension related to his gambling – is strong enough to carry even the most generic treatment.
And in part because Jordan declined to be interviewed for the film, generic is about what Shelton provides.
Jordan was always famously competitive, but perhaps none of us realized quite how competitive until his infamous Hall of Fame induction speech last year, in which he rattled off a list of all the people who had ever wronged him – stopping just short of the obstetrician who gave him an innie instead of an outie when he tied the umbilical cord. And the story of that guy – the one who remembered every slight and accepted nothing but the best from himself at all times – trying to adapt to a sport where he was way too old and underqualified to be a rookie could have been riveting. But Jordan doesn”t explain himself except in old soundbytes, and while his minor league coaches talks about the amount of effort Jordan put in towards improving his awful hitting (he ultimately became at least mediocre), neither they nor his ex-teammates really gives a sense of what it was like to have this guy in their midst, and trying something he wasn”t anywhere near the best in the world at.
And Shelton doesn”t really put much of an authorial stamp on things. He collects all the appropriate old footage and links things together from James Jordan”s death all the way through the baseball players strike that would pave the way for Jordan”s return to basketball, but the film feels impersonal. You would never know it was directed by the man who made “Bull Durham” if you didn”t recognize Shelton”s name in the credits, whereas the best films of this series have felt like passion projects that only these specific directors could have made in the way that they did.
If you don”t clearly remember that strange period in the career of one of the most-chronicled athletes of our lifetime, there”s definite value in revisiting it with “Jordan Rides the Bus.” But just as Jordan was never able to fulfill his late father”s dream for him of becoming a baseball star, the movie doesn”t meet the (perhaps impossible) hopes I had for it.
Fortunately, there are many more “30 for 30” films to come over the next few weeks. (Here’s the schedule.) This one didn’t work for me, but I expect lots of others to.
I’ll probably still check it out but it’s unfortunate to hear it might not be as good as I was hoping it would be – I think my expectations were similar to yours. Of course, I’m not sure any more of these 30 for 30 films will surpass The Two Escobars. If you didn’t catch that one, Alan, be sure to do so. It’s brilliant.
Totally agree. The Two Escobars was riveting, an unforgettable documentary.
Not to give short shrift to most of the other films in the series, but The Two Escobars set the bar for the remainder of the 30 for 30 films.
I reviewed Two Escobars when it aired. It’s one of my two favorite of the series (the lighter Winning Time is the other).
Agree with you both that The Two Escobars was great, but I give the nod to The U as the best so far. Joran Rides the Bus was just very factual. I’m glad 30 for 30 is settling into a regular timeslot for a while now.
The upcoming schedule indeed looks very promising. Except that Big George episode. As I can’t stand either the subject matter or the filmmaker, I may be skipping that one.
Now, I need to figure out why this series shows up as “missing” in my DVR scheduler, even though there are upcoming episodes.
the series has been real shaky and hasnt lived up to my expectations. they havent been helped by espn airing them in weird times and on different channels. there have been only 3 that are good. 2 escobars, winning time, balt colts band
Can you explain that a little bit more? No Crossover, June 17th 1994 and Without Bias were all well done. Even some of the more average films (the U, Kings Ransom, and Guru of Go) still told good stories.
I was visiting my brother, who lived in Tuscaloosa at the time, when Jordan was playing baseball and we were able to get tickets to go to a Birmingham game. It was insane. According to the crowd, no other player was on the field but Jordan. A batter hit to third who caught the ball, and the whole crowd would stand up and scream “Michael!!” though he was neither the batter or the third baseman.
Afterward the crowd was so thick around the bus, the players could barely get through. And while Jordan did ride the bus, I doubt any minor league team ever did or ever will have that nice of a bus again. It was a surreal experience.
Sepinwall… Haven’t seen the doc yet, will watch tonight, but I wonder what your opinions on MJ are overall. Meaning, if you don’t like him as a person could that have swayed your feelings on the documentary? Don’t want to read your review before I see it myself, but I was just curious because I saw your tweet and it seemed you were not a big fan of this particular 30 for 30 and thought it might be because of personal feelings towards him or just that it wasn’t a very good film.
Though Michael Jordan brought me much heartache as a Knicks fan in the ’90s, I have no personal feelings about him one way or the other. He’s a fascinating guy, and the best ever. I wanted the movie to be great; it wasn’t.
As a fellow fan of Bull Durham, the documentary lacked the joy about baseball that expect of Ron Shelton. I thought the best parts were the interviews with the Baron teammates and coaches. I wish there had been some family or friends sharing memories of Michael as high school player or of the father’s love of baseball.
Watched it last night, and though it was pretty informative, it just lacked passion. The worst part of it was the interview with his “personal realtor”. Also, the two players that were interviewed (I looked up his team on baseball-reference.com) were not very good for that team and didn’t make it to the majors themselves, whereas there were quite a few that did. The best part of the film, I thought, were all the candid moments with Francona, someone that has been around now for a while. I truly believe Jordan is such a freakish athlete, but even Francona said it best when he stated it would take some 1200 at bats for Jordan to ever make it to the bigs. That is 3 seasons! The documentary should have featured more of that, instead of the incessant brown-nosing to Jordan. I like Jordan for what he is, but this Doc was almost too catered to making Jordan look good, rather than his impact on what leaving the Bulls did and just how bad he really was.
Alan: How the hell do you find the time? Do you sleep? I just imagined you watching TV screeners and writing for 12 hours a day; now I’m trying to figure out how you watch baseball also. Do you really?
A prominent minor league writer contends that Michael Jordan’s .202/.289/.266 line in Double-A at age 30 was actually a remarkable athletic achievement.
It seems like one person started complaining about the airings and scheduling of these 30 for 30’s, and now every writer reviewing them needs to bring it up like it’s an enormous hassle. Search for it on your guide, then DVR it.
As far as the film went, I think it’s unfair to go into a documentary expecting a director to produce something similar to his works of fiction.
The movie didn’t reach any dramatic revelations about Jordan’s life, nor did it vilify him, but I really don’t think that was the point. Like some of the other docs ESPN has ran, I think it’s goal was to remind of us of a surreal event in sports history. In this case, one that was probably wrongly illustrated by a biased media. I was pretty young when this all happened, so I remember it, but I don’t recall all the details. The main point I took away was that Jordan actually really, really worked at becoming a baseball player, and was more successful than everyone led you to believe.
I guess it just comes down to expectations, and it seems like the reviewer was aiming a little high. They can’t all be The Two Escobars.
“Run Ricky Run” looks amazing. 5 years of footage with unlimited access of Ricky Williams is beyond extraordinary. The bluntness of the footage in the trailer is riveting. “Sports Guy” Bill Simmons also said it might be his favorite of the ones he has seen yet.
Run Ricky Run debuted a while back. It was interesting, but not in the upper tier of these films, IMO.
I enjoyed Jordan Rides The Bus for the archival footage and a reconsideration of MJ’s play, but I wanted more depth. I think that much more from MJ’s teammates and their recollection of day-to-day life in the year of Michael would have helped a lot.
To me, The Two Escobars and the Iverson doc have been the best two, by far. IMO, the majority have been good-to-very-good, and good watches overall, but ultimately flawed due the individual-filmmaker-POV approach getting in the way of basic narrative too often.