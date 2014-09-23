Review: ABC’s ‘Black-ish’ a sharp comedy about race, class and family

Ideally, the first episode of a new comedy is both laugh out loud funny and possessor of a clear comic point of view. But if I had to choose one or the other as a marker of what will be a better comedy in the long run, I'd go with the point of view. If a sitcom has something to say and a distinct way of saying it, then that's a sturdier foundation for humor than a half-hour that's not really about anything but has a bunch of good jokes crammed into it.
That's why ABC's “Black-ish” (it debuts tomorrow night at 9:30) is the new network comedy I'm most enthusiastic about. There are other shows this fall that made me laugh louder and more often (even if not always at moments designed for laughter), but “Black-ish” arrives as a comedy that knows what it's about, and how it wants to be about it in a very smart way.
Created by Kenya Barris and produced by Larry Wilmore and co-stars Anthony Anderson and Laurence Fishburne(*), “Black-ish” tells the story of Dre (Anderson), a well-to-do marketing executive with a doctor wife (Tracee Ellis Ross) and four kids. He has raised himself up from modest beginnings to a palatial home (complete with a walk-in closet just for his sneakers and hats), is in line to be the first African American to be named senior vice-president at his agency, and seemingly wants for nothing. But in climbing so high up the socio-economic ladder, he begins to fear that he's lost something – that he, his wife, and their kids are losing touch with their roots and becoming “black-ish” rather than “black.”
(*) Fishburne is technically a guest star on the show, and has said he'll be splitting time this year between this and “Hannibal” (which has first contractual position for his acting services).
Dre spends much of the pilot in a lather about his son Andre – who at school goes by “Andy” because, “I think it says I'm edgy but approachable” – requesting a bar mitzvah for his 13th birthday like all his Jewish friends have had, while simultaneously taking offense because his promotion at work involves being placed in charge of the company's brand new “urban” division.
“Did they just put me in charge of black stuff?” he asks in voiceover.
Anderson spends much of the pilot freaking out about the question of whether he's too black or not black enough. Though Barris and the other writers(**) would probably do well to dial back his intensity on the subject just a hair – if for no other reason than to spare Anderson's voice, since he spends so much of the pilot shouting at the top of his upper register – they clearly have a lot of things to say about both ends of that spectrum.
(**) Wilmore, who has already shepherded one terrific black family sitcom in “The Bernie Mac Show,” was brought in to help Barris fine-tune the show after the pilot, but not long after he got hired, Jon Stewart named him as Stephen Colbert's 11:30 Comedy Central successor. Ultimately, he helped break the stories of the next 12 episodes, then left to begin prep work for “Minority Report with Larry Wilmore.” Hopefully, he imparted a lot of wisdom before his role shifted to, as he puts it, “visible cheerleader.”
At work, Dre has to deal with white colleagues asking him, “How would a black guy say, 'Good morning'?” At home, his black-ish paranoia even leads him to suggest that his bi-racial wife “technically isn't even really black,” which prompts an eye roll and retort of, “Well, if I'm not really black, can someone please tell my hair and my ass?” And as Dre tries to push Andy to have an African rites of passage ceremony instead of the bar mitzvah, his own old-school father (Fishburne) notes that there is a difference between being black and African: “Africans don't even like us!”
Though race is the show's primary topic – and class (as much of a rarity in contemporary TV) a close second – “Black-ish” neatly achieves the “make the universal specific and the specific universal” goal to which most family comedies aspire. I have not dealt with Dre's exact issues, but I could recognize many parallel ones to my own life. (Though I suppose Dre would just file that away as another reason why Andre Jr's bar mitzvah dream is so troubling.) There have been a number of fine comedies that ABC has scheduled after “Modern Family” (and there have also been “Mixology” and “Super Fun Night”), but I'm not sure ABC's had a spiritually better pairing for it to date.
Did I double over in laughter at the “Black-ish” pilot? No. But nor did I a season ago at the pilots for “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Enlisted,” two shows that also made clear that they understood the worlds they were depicting and the take they had on them. When you start from there, the laughs can come – and did in abundance in those cases. With three strong comic actors in Anderson, Ross and Fishburne, and a sharp and clear voice from Barris, I'm hopeful “Black-ish” can follow the same trajectory.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I’m looking forward to checking this one out. I think it has an interesting premise to be explored, and I like Anthony, Tracee and Laurence from their other projects. I hope it succeeds!
I hope this show works out b/c I’m a Anthony Anderson fan, but I have my doubts. I’m afraid the “Am I too black or not black enough” premise will be worn out be episode 4 b/c it’s a flimsy premise to begin with. Narratives during sitcoms also annoy me, so hopefully this show finds its footing quickly and is funny enough to keep watching.
Love these actors. Love this premise. I’m in. I hope it gets the ratings…
I’m watching this, and it’s not funny, and too over the top with the race. At 10 that will be it for me.
The pilot was something I imagined the network would green light because they understood it.
I hope it gets better than that in the long run. Having Larry Wilmore involved is a good sign it will break out of the stereotype the pilot was in.
I have mixed feeling about this, I did not like the start of it the family is stand outside and there comes the vehicle and this woman inside, saying wave to the black family over there, why? is that really necessary. I will watch it again and see where it really is going, because I really don’t see where its going, I hope it does well.
What a terrible show. I turned it after 10 minutes. Why do they have to push the race card so much? How many times in the first 5 minutes did they say something about being black. It was not funny. It set us back many years in my opinion. The last straw was when they were segregated in the board room. Maybe I missed something, but I’ll never tune in again!
You totally missed something: the point of the whole show.
Yeah… And why did House have to be all about doctors and hospitals? And why does Dancing With the Stars have so much dancing? Ect.
I actually did LOL out loud. I thought it was a great beginning. Very pleasantly surprised!
I turned this off after 15 minutes. I love hearing a man of color complain about how his life is miserable because of the white man. I am tired of a black man who complains and belittles his wife, he does in the first episode, for not being black enough. I was excited to watch the show and quickly disappointed.
Decent show, some themes are transferable. If you grew up poor or working class, but now have kids living in the upper class burbs, the show can speak to you too
It’s not JUST about race…..
They lost me in the last ten minutes. I wish it didn’t end with The Lesson Learned cliche. I was going to say I don’t like comedies in general, but I liked Men of a Certain Age and Louie. I don’t expect I’ll watch Black-ish again.
I’m intrigued…but worried it isn’t going to reach a wide enough audience to find traction on network TV. African-American friends of mine (i.e., not “black-ish”) are offended by the premise and won’t give it a shot, and I’m not sure it appeals to a wide enough market to stay.
The Cosby Show didn’t offend anyone.