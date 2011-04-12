Review: ABC’s ‘Happy Endings’ another lame relationship sitcom

If the show they were working on weren’t so flat and lacking in laughter, I’d actually feel sorry for the people involved with ABC’s “Happy Endings,” which debuts Wednesday night at 9:30 and 10 p.m.
Every TV season has a trend – some theme or premise or casting idea that seems to drift from one pilot to the next until you start to wonder if every development executive is spying on every other development exec. This season’s most prominent trend has been three-tiered comedies about groups of friends and/or relatives at different stages of a relationship. The specifics vary, but the basic idea remained in ABC’s “Better With You,” NBC’s “Perfect Couples,” FOX’s “Traffic Light” and now “Happy Endings.”
It’s also been one of this season’s least successful trends. NBC pulled “Perfect Couples” off the schedule several weeks early, and “Better with You” and “Traffic Light” both seem to be playing out the string.
So as one show after another with this fundamental premise has struggled, if not outright failed, the cast and crew responsible for “Happy Endings” have had to sit on the sidelines, realizing more with each passing week that they, like the other shows, seem to have miscalculated the zeitgeist. No one seems interested in this theme, and that’s even with shows that have been better-executed and funnier than “Happy Endings.” It’s likely a dead show walking, and it hasn’t even debuted yet.
Our sextet this time is centered on Dave (Zachary Knighton from “FlashForward”) and Alex (Elisha Cuthbert, aka “24” punchline Kim Bauer), whose long-term relationship flames out spectacularly when she leaves him at the altar. This leaves the rest of their close-knit group of friends – including her sister Jane (Eliza Coupe from “Scrubs”), Jane’s husband Brad (Damon Wayans Jr.), Dave’s gay best friend Max (Adam Pally) and Alex’s panicked singleton pal Penny (Casey Wilson from “SNL”) – wondering if they can all stick together as a unit or if they have to pick sides.
And that question might interest me if these six weren’t collectively so unpleasant to spend time with – and that “Happy Endings” seems only vaguely aware of that unpleasantness. It’s a show that thinks it’s a 21st century “Friends” when it’s really a watered-down network version of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”
I actually like Coupe a lot. She was one of the best parts of the final two seasons of “Scrubs” (or, if you prefer, the final season of “Scrubs” and the only season of “Scrubs Med School”), the most watchable performer in HBO’s unaired Dallas dramedy “12 Miles of Bad Road” and someone I’m generally pleased to see when she pops up in TV guest spots. She has this unapologetic, fearlessly abrasive quality that usually makes an amusing contrast to the nicer characters on the shows she’s done. Here, though, everyone’s pitched at the same smug, selfish, cartoonish level, insulting and undermining each other at every turn, yet still treating each other – and being treated by the show – as if there’s genuine affection underneath it all.
The stories, meanwhile, are so cliched and/or goofy that the show at times has to apologize for them. In the second episode airing Wednesday, Dave struggles to figure out how to dump a girl when their one-night stand somehow turns into a committed relationship, and as Max and Brad suggest lies and wacky schemes he could try – most of which he has to resort to – someone compares the situation to the plot of a bad Dane Cook movie. A later episode deals with Max’s refusal to come out to his parents, which ultimately requires all three women to pose as one of his girlfriends, and Dave to act like he’s the member of the group who’s gay.
It’s all too frantic, too full of obnoxious people contorting themselves into stupid lies in the service of jokes that never quite land. If I hadn’t seen three other similar – but all better in some way – sitcoms this season, I might have slightly more patience due to pre-existing affection for Coupe and Casey Wilson. But I’ve seen this show before, and I’m as interested in it as the audience at large seems to be so far.
Harsh… Think I am still going to watch though because I like Coupe a lot…
I considered watching this because (like a lot of people) I’m a big fan of Eliza Coupe. But then I found out Casey Wilson was in it and my interest evaporated. The woman was a comedic void on SNL and the promo with her freaking out about being called ma’am literally made me cringe. And of course ABC shows the same spot roughly 57 times per night. Sounds like I won’t be missing much. It’s a shame, because Coupe deserves to be way bigger than she is right now.
“No one seems interested in this theme”
I wouldn’t say that, exactly. It seems to me that people aren’t AUTOMATICALLY fascinated by this premise perhaps. But all it would take would be one really well-written, funny series to change that. (Nobody seemed to care about the “a group of six friends hang out in various combinations” premise until “Friends” livened it up, at least in its early seasons.) But none of this current crop is interesting or amusing enough to be worth one’s time and attention.
Incidentally, the unacknowledged ancestor of this typology would seem to be “For Your Love,” which ran 1998-2002 (jumping networks after a quick cancellation).
It’s a shame that Traffic Light gets lumped in with these other relationship sitcoms. It’s a decent show, with a very ‘The League’ style humour.
There are good aspects to Perfect Couples and Better With You, as well. But the basic idea around all four is essentially the same, regardless of how each show chooses to execute that idea.
I wasn’t a big fan of the Perfect Couples pilot (and I think it was a bad idea to do a much hyped preview of that weak episode), but I stuck with it and felt that it got much better as time went on. The finale was a little to mad cap, but they did a good job establishing the characters throughout the season. I’ll miss that show.
I’m with Shitegeist. Traffic Light was a happy surprise for me. I think it’s the best of the lumped bunch.
I think Traffic Light is miles ahead of the others. It’s grown into a really fun show. A laid-back really enjoyable half-hour.
I’ve grown quite fond of Traffic Light as well. It’s too bad the one decent new network comedy probably won’t be back.
I’ll happily jump on the Traffic Light bandwagon. It’s one of the few shows where you get why the couples are together. Even though the guys and their freindship are the centrepiece, the women aren’t stereotyped or just there as the antagonists.
I’m with all of you. TRAFFIC LIGHT is the exact opposite of HAPPY ENDINGS. The cast is absolutely charming. The stories are small but sweet. And i love the conference calls between the guys during their commutes to/from work.
Casey Wilson was on Craig Ferguson last night. They were talking about how the show is going to fail due to the trend of this season.
The writers for these shows always go too far and rip the joke. There has to be either a) a dose of reality to make something funny or b) you go SO far overboard that you get to play in the absurd. Wade around in the middle and you just stink.
Exactly. I am reminded of a moment in Mad Men this past season when Draper had the elderly woman as his secretary. He walked out of his office to greet a visitor, returned to the office with the visitor and then the secretary buzzed him to report that X was here to see him. On a realistic drama like Mad Men, that is funny; the same scene in a sitcom is not funny (because of the expectations).
“Here, though, everyone’s pitched at the same smug, selfish, cartoonish level, insulting and undermining each other at every turn, yet still treating each other – and being treated by the show – as if there’s genuine affection underneath it all.”
Quite a few people have made that criticism about Perfect Couples. I’d bet that some of those same people will love Happy Endings.
smug, selfish, cartoonish level, insulting and undermining each other at every turn, – that’s exactly how I felt abotu Perfect Couples and I didn’t find it relatable or funny either
I hope this doesn’t come off as overly dismissive, but you were one of the people I was thinking of when I posted that. My exact thought was, “This is an ABC show. Alan was cold on it. Marc will probably chime in to praise it.” I just find it curious how we sometimes grasp for concrete justifications of why we like or dislike particular things, when it may ultimately depend on more intangible aesthetic qualities.
Jake,
Better With You is an ABC show too and my post before expressed my lack of praise for it. Guess what, I like many shows on NBC. I think FNL is the best current network show. Perfect Couples just happens to be one I didn’t like at all. I have only seen the pilot of HE, didnt see the other subsequent eps Alan did, but based on that ep, I liked it. I thought it was ABCs best new sitcom pilot of the 3 they greenlit this year, (not that that’s high praise). I didn’t say it was an Emmy winner. There are actually critics and people that cover TV that do like the show more than Perfect Couples etc. I’m not exactly in a vacum on this one.
You said “I just find it curious how we sometimes grasp for concrete justifications of why we like or dislike particular things, when it may ultimately depend on more intangible aesthetic qualities”. That’s true of every critic who brings their own tastes to every show. Perfect Couples represented the smugness I don’t particualrly like. This seemed less smug to me. That’s primarily what I was responding to. Alan didn’t like it, which is cool and there are many critics that don’t or won’t like it. But he found all the charcters unlikeable whereas he liked the Perfect Couples crew. I had the exact opposite reaction. Was primarily responding to that. I wouldn’t have even posted here if it was just a negative review of the show. Was responding to the likeability factor vs PC’s likeability.
Sorry for the extra post but I meant to say I think BOTH Jason Katims NBC shows are among the best on TV currently. P-hood is underappreciated in the “buzz o sphere” and ratings wise, but I didn’t mean to exclude it when I feel otherwise
Alan, as far as you know is the trend continuing in the pilots for next year? Or do you see a new one already popping up? I thought everyone was trying to make family shows after Modern Family came out but instead we got Friends-like shows. How odd.
As I said in my review of one of the previous shows (Traffic Light, I think), these ARE the networks’ attempts to copy Modern Family. Rather than rip off the actual parents-and-kids aspect of it, they instead stole the “six interrelated adults whose stories we go back and forth between” concept.
And I don’t pay enough attention to development to speak to whether there are any more shows like this in the pipeline. But if there are, I can’t imagine any of them actually being ordered to series after what happened this season.
That makes sense. Thanks for the response!
Having seen the pilot of this show. I found it the most enjoyable of the bunch. I did like these people. I loathed Perfect Couples and felt horribly for Kyle Bornheimer and Christine Woods who I am big fans of and felt they deserve better. The charcters on that show, out of all of these 5 shows, I found most unlikeable.(The other shows – Better With You, Mad Love, and Traffic Light, just made feel bad for all the talent involved. They’re not wretched shows, just generic, and made me apathetic and I stopped watching all after a few eps). Happy Endings – they arent all couples in this show. I know, it’s hardly a huge difference but still. I also appreciate that there’s a person of color and a gay charcter. I know some refer to that as tokenism, but when the alternative is 6 white, straight people, I’ll take it. It’s more representative of real people in the real world and thus is more interesting to me. There are many straight people with gay friends and vice versa.
I get that you don’t like any of these people or this show and I respect that. I just had a different opinion based on the pilot.
“someone compares the situation to the plot of a bad Dane Cook movie”
Isn’t “bad” and “Dane Cook” redundant?
How old are you Allen? Seems like maybe your definition of zeitgeist might be a little older. Most young people think the trailer and the clips they’ve seen of this show is right on for their generation. Stick to reviewing drama where your takes are much more spot on.
For a better more accurate review of Happy Endings: [www.post-gazette.com]
FWIW, the guy who wrote that review you linked to? Older than me.
1) Evan, have you been deputized to speak for “most young people” and their feelings about “their generation”? If so, Mazel Tov on the honor!
2) You’ve sent Alan a review written by a critic who is older than Alan is.
-Daniel
Thanks for letting me know.
Just out of curiosity how old are you Allen?
I’ve actually laughed out loud several times at the clips of this show. Thought your review was too quick to lump it in with some of the other terrible shows of the season. The cast seems hilarious to me.
I’ve been deputized?! Hey-O! (Rim shot). Get this Dan commentator a television show stat!
I can’t tell if you’re wilfully misspelling Alan’s name, or if you’re just not very observant.
I thought his name was Allen Schleppingwoll.
At least Dan’s attempts at humor were actually funny. ‘Allen Schleppingwoll’. Clever.
Damn b, I saw this advanced about a month ago in my programming class and took a really big liking to it. Lots of potential imo. That could be b.c. alot of the pilots we watch are garbage, but even if there may not be anything *great* here I generally didn’t see anything that was terrible. I was looking forward to the debut, theres a void in good ensemble Friends-y sitcoms right now, so far based off the pilot, I’m game for this one.
And even what many consider the high point, the Michael Jordan of this genre, Friends, was not actually funny.
Maybe I’m stupid but I like all these new “group of friends” sitcoms. Better With You, Mad Love, Perfect Couples, Traffic Light and last years 100 Questions.
I also like, HIMYM, Rules of Engagement, Parks & Rec and Community.
And I’ll probably like Happy Endings too.
I wasn’t expecting this show to be any good, but a 3some with Cuthbert and Coupe, ya kiddin’ me? Coupe was great on Scrubs.
Not on the level of “bone picking”, but when was it decided that Alan Sepinwall is “the Critic who saved Chuck (I say fair, given Silveman’s endorsement)” & THE WIRE (!). I don’t think anyone saved The Wire, Hitfix. Maybe David Simon can claim that with his talent for convincing HBO to stick with it, maybe his HBO bosses, maybe David Chase because The Sopranos paid for HBO’s other critically acclaimed but “non-ratings hit” projects.
Of course that could be tongue in cheek but I think just Chuck being there is enough, because really Subway and the fans and NBC’s own foibles. Or to err on the side of caution, throw Happy Days or Honeymooners in there that way I know not to take it seriously.
Note: I’m not Evan, that person seemed to me to be acting a bit like a j_ck_ss. In my opinion, your honor.
Not really a comment about “Happy Endings,” but this seems as good a place as any to say:
I’ve watched most of the “Traffic Light” episodes and found it watchable, if not good. One problem I think it has (aside from the obvious car-speakerphone conceit which seems silly and improbable), is that while I like David Denman in the show, the other two male actors seem miscast and unlikeable. Which got me thinking: if you took Hayes McArthur and David Walton, appealing and likeable actors who were stuck on the execrable “Perfect Couples”, and plugged them into the two roles on “Traffic Light,” wouldn’t the show be much more appealing?
I realize this is an odd hypothetical and I wouldn’t disagree with an answer of “who cares?”, but just curious if anyone who has seen both shows — which judging by the ratings might be an exclusive club — would agree.
So awful that I stopped it 15 minutes into the first episode and deleted both immediately. Truly terrible.
and THAT is the problem with adhd america that doesn’t even give a full episode a chance.
Happy Endings isn’t particularly clever or funny, but it’s a good thing to relax to at the end of a day. The plots aren’t complicated either and like most people, I love Eliza Coupe.
Who knows, Friends started off exactly the same way and that ended up with what, eight seasons?
It’s got a fifty-fifty chance of making it past the first season, but it has potential at least.
I agree.
Not to be a corrector but Friends was 10 seasons
I’ve seen clips from the first few episodes on YouTube and I thought it was one of the funnier things I’ve seen in a while, so this review seems harsh especially as it does seem the most like my group of friends that I’ve ever seen. When the reviewer implies that it’s stupid that the characters insult & undermine each other all the time while also trying to say there’s real affection between them, I couldn’t disagree more – that’s what friends are! I genuinely don’t know a group of friends tighter, more trusting or having more love for each other than mine but we abuse and take the piss out of each other non-stop and that’s pretty normal so I can definitely relate to what I’ve seen so far. Even if the stories are cartoonish (point me in the direction of a sitcom, especially a long-running one, that doesn’t have it’s fair share of outlandish plots) I relate to the characters and they’re what matter and their interactions will keep me watching.
This is exactly how I feel! My group of friends and I are almost identical to the characters on this show. Not all groups have this same dynamic but many do and that should be acknowledged in the review.
I beg to differ. This is by fr the best of the four three-tiered relationship sit-coms this season.
The pilot is not fantastic, but I, at least, thoroughly enjoyed every episode afterwards. I find the characters relatable and enjoyable to watch, the dynamic realistic and the plot lines believable yet entertaining.
“Traffic Light”, on the other hand, was sexist (HORRIBLY written female characters), boring (nothing ever happened…) and largely recycled.
“Better With You” showed a lot of promise in the beginning, but it is starting to really deteriorate, and I barely got through the first episode of “Perfect Couples”.
Personally, I cannot possible see how this admittedly-imperfect yet highly entertaining show could be the worst of the four, and I know others who share that opinion.
ARE YOU SERIOUS BRO?
WTF Alan, did somebody shit in your cereal that day? This is a show I knew you’d love and thus typed Happy Endings Sepinwall into Google to see what insights you had. My bad.