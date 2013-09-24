Review: ABC’s ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

The overstuffed nature of the title “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” says a lot about “The Avengers” TV spin-off (it debuts tonight at 8 on ABC) as a whole. It’s a show serving multiple masters in ABC, Disney and Marvel – and, in turn, the throng of Marvel superhero films to which the show will be very loosely tied. It has a whole lot of producers, though the most famous and talented of them, Joss Whedon, is too busy making the “Avengers” sequel to be as hands-on as he was in his days with “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Angel” and “Firefly.” The pilot episode introduces three different point of entry characters for the audience, on top of mysteriously bringing Clark Gregg’s Phil Coulson back from his apparent “Avengers” death. There are many potentially fascinating shows lurking inside the “S.H.I.E.L.D.” pilot, but the primary agenda seems to be to make a superpower-flavored “NCIS” – which, conveniently, will be airing right against “SHIELD.”
And how is it? It’s… okay – quippy in that pleasingly distinctive Joss Whedon way, with a few intriguing ideas about life in a superhero world, but with a cheap look and mostly bland supporting characters. In particular, a lot is asked of both Brett Dalton (as a solo action hero type struggling to play well with others in Coulson’s new globe-trotting team) and Chloe Bennet (as a rogue hacker understandably suspicious of a powerful, shadowy, vast spy organization like SHIELD) as two of the show’s most important characters (they and guest star J. August Richards are the three POV figures I referred to above) and not a lot is given in return.
With the exception of “Firefly,” Whedon shows don’t tend to have great pilots (and, typically, FOX wound up holding the “Firefly” pilot to air as the very last episode), so the fact that the first hour of “SHIELD” isn’t an instant masterpiece isn’t alarming in and of itself. “Buffy” became an all-time great after a while. “Angel” figured out what its focus should be. Whedon learned how to draw superb performances out of actors (David Boreanaz, most notably) who had seemed hopelessly wooden when they were first cast.
But this isn’t Joss Whedon, cult icon. This is Joss Whedon, billion-dollar franchise guardian. And with great power comes great bureaucracy.
The sense I’ve gotten in reading Joss’ interviews about the show, in my own conversation with co-creators and hands-on producers Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen, and in hearing from other producers and executives associated with the show, the network, the studio, etc., is that everyone involved is getting along but has a slightly different idea of what the show is, or should be.
On a low-rated show like “Buffy,” on an obscure broadcast network like the WB, Joss Whedon had the time and freedom to find the show’s voice, and his own. There is so much riding on “SHIELD” as the next stage of Marvel’s plan for global entertainment domination that even if Joss – who, again, directed and rewrote the company’s crown jewel feature film – was full-time, I doubt he would be left alone to unlock the show’s potential.
Richards, as a man adjusting to his new superpowers, has a nice monologue near the end where he gives voice to what it must be like to live in the Marvel Universe after aliens invaded Manhattan in “The Avengers.” With Bennet’s character, Skye, the show gets to be unexpectedly timely in discussing the idea of too much personal surveillance by the government. Coulson’s unexplained resurrection provides an intriguing bigger mystery to play out even as the team is investigating the Superhero of the Week.
All told, it’s a much more promising start to things than the first episode of “Dollhouse,” a show where Whedon, Whedon and Tancharoen struggled to write standalone procedural stories. But when it became clear that that show wasn’t working, the creative team ripped it up and started over from scratch, turning it from a weird sci-fi escort series into a haunting meditation on identity and personal freedom. It wasn’t enough to get the show sustainable ratings, but it made “Dollhouse” a memorable and rewarding experience for the viewers who stuck with it. If it becomes clear a few episodes in that the designed-by-committee “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” is fundamentally flawed, will Whedon have the same latitude to turn it into something wildly different, but better? Or will it stay in the same pleasant but unremarkable form it arrives in tonight?
Phil Coulson looks at a great big behemoth of an organization like SHIELD as a tremendous force for good, while Skye distrusts everything about its bigness. Which attitude will be proven right for the ongoing production of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” itself?
My prediction. It will premiere with big (recordbreaking) numbers, which will deteriorate in the following weeks. After a creative struggle and some cast changes, but with some good individual episodes in the first season, it will find it’s voice in the second season (hopefully). By then it will be a niche show, with a devoted core of fans.
I will check out the first couple of episodes. But if it really is just a NCIS clone with superpowers, like you say, i’d rather rather watch NCIS itself.
To be honest, I expect around mid-season some heavily advertiesed blink-or-you-miss-them guest appereances from one of the (more affordable) movie actors. (Like a short video call from Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury or maybe a dream sequence involving Thor.)
After Rush comes out I have a feeling Chris Hemsworth will no loner qualify as “one of the (more affordable) movie actors.” But I’m curious in which universe you think Samuel L Jackson qualifies as cheap? He’s not exactly small potatoes.
He’s not cheap, but he has expressed interest in cameo-ing on the show and might be willing to do it for less than it would normally cost.
Look…Sam will show up a few times a season; Sam L. is like a Genie…wave a paycheck under his nose three time, no matter the size, and he’ll pop up. “MmmmHmmm…I smell Somebody baking a payday motherfucker!”
The show, as stated was Ok…lots of potential, it is the VAST Marvel Universe after all….it just needs a strong show runner and a direction…and NOT down the CIS path either.
Yeah, I’m not saying he is cheap, but he is also not one of those actors who demand 50 million per movie. He did in his career even after his big break lots of cameos and low budget movies, so I guess he is the most likely one to show up at one point.
thing is, I think SLJ Nick Fury role is tied in knots as to how many Marvel movies he’s signed up for. Y’know how ScarJo and Renner have the same thing, if they show up in SHIELD, does that count as a Marvel “movie” role? Would it have to be completely separate? Can it be completely separate, legal-speaking? There are a few tangential bits of Marvel movie universe murkiness that surround it. Heck, if RDJ wanted to do an entire arc for a peanut butter sandwhich would it even be allowed under his contract for 2 Avengers sequels?
I haven’t seen it yet, but my only hope is that somehow, someway, this show is able to add Alexis Denisoff and Amy Acker to the cast.
Because this is a man and a woman who are being criminally underused in Hollywood.
How they STILL have no offers for shows and films after Much Ado About Nothing is just criminal.
I was always under the impression that the reason Alexis Denisof hasn’t worked much since Angel is because he’s been bringing up his children whilst Alyson Hannigan works on How I Met Your Mother. Or maybe casting people are just daft and don’t notice him.
That could be… but let’s be honest… it’s more likely that casting people are daft.
He’s frakking awesome. And should be in more things.
Wesley Wyndam Price is perhaps, besides maybe Spike, from where he started on Buffy to how he ended on Angel, the greatest character arc in any Whedon series.
I mean, when Whedon says he believes his shows are the best when people suffer, besides Buffy herself, no one suffered harder and more than Wesley. The man was an open emotional wound.
Um IMDB? Both are getting plenty of work. Or did you mean as main characters?
I think I meant that pretty clearly when I said they should have their own shows. ;-)
Amy Acker is now a regular on Person of Interest.
What’s a Person of Interest? ;-)
Something that negates your rant about Amy Acker’s career. :P
A moron says what? “No offers for shows and films” doesn’t imply “their own shows”. How do you not know what Person of Interest is? I don’t even like or watch it, but I know what it is. How many people do you think saw Much Ado About Nothing? Get your head in the game.
… [shakes head]… Sigh. Psycho, it’s nice to see you remain as erroneous as ever.
Cinemapsycho: Thanks for being a douche bag. You didn’t need to make it personal. No one really cares if you like Person of Interest or not, but Amy Acker is on it so quit whining. Your other points are totally irrelevant to your rant.
I don’t know how he did it, but Joss has created this impenetrable reality distortion field, stronger than even Steve Jobs was able to come up with, (and I’m a mac user, if you’re wondering). He’s devised a way where any property to which his name is attached has a trap door. If it sucks – “corporations,” “design-by-committee,” “hands-off.” If it’s good, his typical brilliance was allowed to shine through, phew – another legitimate win to put in his resume.
I know I’ll get a lot of flak for this post, but mark my words. Those are the only two predestined ways this show can go: canceled in season one and a reminder as to why the bigwigs should just trust Joss MORE and not get in his way, or a cultural phenomenon and proof that Joss really can conquer television if given the right network…
Honestly, I’m more interested in how Joss’s miraculous career is affected by this than I am in the actual show.
Well, you have Dollhouse as an example of that.
Mr. Floppy, Right, and which I watched 75% (missed a few middle eps) and thought it was uniformly terrible/bland. But it’s now cataloged in the system as a brilliant failure, full of potential about ambiguous terms like “identity,” but ruined by Fox for only giving it two entire seasons. Dollhouse was just the last attempt. This process will go on until Joss creates his Avengers for TV. Whether that’s SHIELD or the next show, doesn’t matter. Eh, I’m getting spiteful again aren’t I?
Of course you can dislike Dollhouse. I won’t go into that, it’s your opinion.
But I mean, that is an example of how a show can change without network interference. Whether people like it or not, it’s just a matter of personal preferences.
Rather sick of Fox being demonized as “genre show graveyard” when they supported Fringe as well as they did and have two new big genre shows in the pipeline for this fall alone. Maybe, just maybe, Dollhouse and Firefly weren’t so great. There, I said it.
Don’t know what that has to do with the conversation, but whatever…
Enough time has gone by that we can now evaluate the science of Dollhouse the way we can judge Star Trek’s success at predicting smartphones and the like.
What Dollhouse got wrong: it’s one of those sci-fi errors that’s obvious in retrospect. The Epitaph episodes take place ten years in the future, why does everyone look the same? The show failed to predict that by the time the world of the Epitaph episodes arrived, Topher Brink would be a bald old man with a white beard.
What Dollhouse got right: ten years later, Echo still looks fantastic. Maybe it was all those yoga classes or that “I want to be the best I can be” mindset she internalized during her days at the Dollhouse.
Leave Joss Whedon Alone!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I’m waiting for the day that Marvel will free Whedon and he’ll be able to do original stuff again.
I’m sure Whedon is crying all the way to the bank, shaking those big bad Marvel chains. Spare me.
Did you miss the part where he shot Much Ado About Nothing on hiatus from The Avengers? Marvel isn’t keeping Joss Whedon from doing what he wants. He’s still in charge of his own career.
Of course not (even though it looks like it won’t be ever released in my country), but I need more and I still think he’s pretty much hands tied by Marvel.
hes also getting paid by marvel to quote walter white “what world do you live in”. again he gets paid more money than any of us have ever scene he probably doesn’t care that much that he might be more limited.
thats not to say that he might not eventually decide to more original work after the avengers franchise has run its course in 5 – 10 years but rift now he probably doesn’t mind thats he’s making fat stacks yo. also i think he’s work does still feel wedon esq its just in a more limited universe
“And with great power comes great bureaucracy.”
An all-time classic!
+1. Great line.
The unaired Dollhouse pilot (that appears on the Season 1 dvd) is one of the top 10 Whedon-verse episodes ever.
… I’m serious! It was much more in line with what the show became later (and always should have been) than the goofy procedural show it was early on. Alan’s right though, Whedon’s shows do take a while to get started, but I am excited to see the Marvel Cinematic Universe expand onto tv. Get well soon Alan!
Do people know what “procedural” means? Because Dollhouse was never a procedural.
Procedural genre, where a case is introduced, followed and concluded in the same episode? Yeah I think Dollhouse qualified in season 1.
most of the comenters on this site are great but can we stop with the whole trying to be smarter than everyone else thing its getting kinda old we know what procedural means. if you don’t think doll house fits that category than you can say so but that does not make the person you don’t agree with and idiot.
“but the primary agenda seems to be to make a superpower-flavored “NCIS” ”
This is what I like to call damning with faint praise.
I still think that the FIREFLY pilot (we are talking about the real one and not the one that Fox aired instead as episode 1, right?) was awful. It really made me avoid the show for years. I bought the DVD box cheap, but after these 90 dreadful minutes (and the constant “shinyshinyshinyshinyshinyshinyshiny”), I didn’t give the show another try until a few years later, when CASTLE reminded me how entertaining Nathan Fillion can be.
Yeah, I am a big fan of FIREFLY in general, but I think the two-hour pilot is a mess, and that FOX did Whedon a real service by committing to a second pilot after having already made a double-size one. Now, okay, yeah, quality-wise, FIREFLY deserved more episodes, but the pilot was a bigger mess then the BUFFY and ANGEL pilots, not less of a mess.
Wait SHIELD isn’t a prequel? I thought it would have to be since the dead guy isn’t dead yet.
it’s post-Avengers
SHIELD takes place after Avengers. One of the mysteries is why Coulson isn’t dead. My bet is that this Coulson is a Life Model Decoy (LMD) who doesn’t yet know that his original is dead.
He’s a Life Model Decoy. The general audience doesn’t know what that is yet so that will be a nice twist eventually for them. As for people “in the know”, it’s still unknown if Coulson actually died or if he was a LMD the whole time. Sounds like a nice mystery to me.
Get well soon, Alan. Best wishes.
Coulson never died in Avengers, and we never saw him die – we just *thought* we did.
Coulson just pointed out to Nick Fury that his ‘death’ would provide some motivation to the team, while he was critically injured, just before some paramedics got to him (hell, go ahead and and tell me they wouldn’t have trauma surgeons on a giant, flying invisible battleship) and then we saw Nick Fury tell the team he was dead, along with emotionally heart-gripping props of blood covered Captain America cards, that we *know* Coulson wasn’t carrying.
The point is, Coulson and Fury are bastards, but the kind that get things done, and totally faked his death in order to get the Avengers to gel into a team.
That’s a rather obvious take on that scene, I guess, but the scene where he dies certainly is shot, written, and edited to imply he’s dead. We’ll see if you’re right, but if you’re right then it negates most of what I liked about Coulston the character.
Agree with Joel, and will throw in that it also takes away the impact of a semi-major player dying in Avengers. The stakes were high in that movie…or so we were led to believe.
Or he did die. There were some ominous lines early on between Hill and Glass’s character that suggest that there’s something shady going on (perhaps he did die and this is a copy of him?). I expect this is a mystery that will be built up/strung out over the season.
Coulson died in the movie. He’s a clone that has still has his memories. Case closed.
I really enjoyed it. There’s so many different ways to go with the material, I think they’ll figure something out that works. It’s great to have the Whedon’s attached to such a valuable property that it will draw higher ratings and give them more lee-way through any growing pains.
Painfully low budget effects and obvious writing. They have a jet because they couldn’t afford the helicarrier effects. They open with the cheapest CGI explosion straight out of the 1990s. And the writing is boring and predictable. Gee, could Colson be… a clone?? Yawn.
Yeah really low budget
Yeah, I was kind of afraid it would suffer from being scaled down for TV, but I was still surprised. I thought they would put some money into the pilot at least. Marvel has been really smart about their brand for the most part over the past few years; why would they think it’s a good idea to water it down with a really cheap looking TV show? Even if the show does not ultimately flop and makes some money for them, I don’t see the synergy with their lucrative movie franchises.
Wasn’t a fan of this show. I went in with great expectations, started off interesting but by the end it felt very CSI, low budget. Assembling the team of super models was really cliche. The biggest problem with the show is that there is no superhero to keep you interested. I’m not saying it has to be Captain America, Iron man etc but give us a minor or more well known superhero ABC owns. Following a cliche team is boring. Might get better.
You hit the nail on the head with the ncis part, it really slowed the show down with these people that are characters but have none, but that might just be me, i hate ncis.
I thought it was okay. But the hacker-chick Sky might be a dealbreaker. Just awful in every way. I think you’d need an Allison Hannigan or Jewel Staite to pull off that kind of character. And, man, do I hate that “living in a van, but perfect clothes, hair and make-up”- deal. Makes one wonder how much control over casting and wardrobe Whedon has. Ah well, he’s a busy guy, so a bit of a stumble out of the gate is understandable. Hopefully, the cast will grow into the characters as Alan mentioned. Ming Na and Coulson were tippy top. Ward was a bit obvious. Fitz and Simmons benefited greatly from non-Americanness. I’m probably on-board for the season as long as Sky doesn’t become overwhelmingly unbearable.
I think my issue with the SHIELD pilot is that I didn’t have anyone to connect with. The only character I felt for was J. August’s (Gunn from Angel! Yay!), but seeing as he was listed as a ‘guest appearance’ I felt like I shouldn’t get invested in him because he wasn’t going to stick around. With him gone, I don’t feel like I connected with any of the other characters.
I love the quippiness of Joss’s writing voice. However, what made me connect with and love his previous shows is the way the characters’ vulnerabilities showed through beyond their initial hip quips and snarkiness. In Firefly, we see Mal’s anger and struggle with the way the world works now that they’ve lost the war; we see his amazing, funny, vulnerable crew and how they need him as a captain, even if he’s flawed. In Buffy, she was this superhero who was also still a kid, learning where she fits, and finding new friends in wonderful, sweet misfits like Willow and Xander. In Angel, we got the intense connection in someone trying to stay under the radar and in the dark (Angel) and then opening up to another person (Cordelia) and allowing them in, even if it’s uncomfortable, and then being okay with saying, yes, this is my calling, I’m not going to just skulk in the dark; I’m going to help the helpless.
There are so many emotional connections to the characters in the Buffy, Angel and Firefly series. With SHIELD, I just felt like I was watching something trying to be slick and funny (and some of it was funny, I did laugh out loud because I love Joss’s humor), but ultimately it lacked the punch of emotional depth. If I knew J. August’s character was staying, I would have felt like that was the character I connected with and wanted to see triumph, but without him as a regular, who do we have? Have we seen them be vulnerable in some way, so that we can feel like we’re involved in their stories and want to see them triumph over the crap that gets thrown at them? I didn’t sense that in any of the other characters on SHIELD. There wasn’t enough shown. Everyone was too hip, too capable, too un-phased by what they were seeing and experiencing.
And on a superficial level, I objected to the casting because other than Ming-Na all of the women were very similar in appearance — brunette and beautiful. They weren’t necessarily distinguishable from one another (the hacker, the science geek, or the lead person working with Coulson).
What I’ve loved about previous series by Joss is the way they’ve chosen unique faces — Alyson Hannigan, Nicholas Brendon, Jewel Staite, Adam Baldwin, Nathan Fillion, Alan Tudyk, Gina Torres, Alexis Denisof, Amy Acker, all these actors were attractive but they also came with quirks and something unusual that stood out and made you pay attention. I feel like the casting for SHIELD is bland in comparison. Not because these people couldn’t act, but because they just didn’t offer up anything that dug in deeper and made me sit up and say, “Okay, I want to see more of this person and what they can do. I want to know more about their character. There’s something there that I need to see.”
Overall I thought the pilot was fine but just didn’t resonate the way it could have.
You’re comment is spot on. I am going to hang in there for at least two more episodes but if they don’t draw me in, I’m done with the show. I really wanted to like it but it fell flat.
Syfy’s Alphas was better…and got cancelled. Like the actors but not interested.
Seems a bit PC, lots of super smart/strong women, courageous blacks and dumb white guys (except for Coulson). Probably what I expected but I’m still a bit disappointed.
It’s all right. Snappy dialogue, friendly and all. IDK. Because the movie industry is how it is, I’m so burned out with superheroes I’m just finding it really difficult to care about people with powers and crap. I want to like it, but the premise, unlike Whedon’s previous tv works, just doesn’t have the same intrigue to it. You can say Buffy and Angel and Dollhouse all had less than stellar pilots, but they at least had a concept that could potentially get interesting and complicated. This however, is superheroes blah blah blah, which….I’m sure it’ll remain a pleasant show, but I can’t see it going beyond what the concept is. Superhero stuffs.
Cobie Smulders during every scene she was in… “Hey guys could we speed this up, I’m needed on the How I Met Your Mother set!”
Watching it now at 8:20 on 10/15 and it is not getting any better. The attempt to make the girl (don’t care to know her name) that is suppose to be an asset to Shield is really screwing it up. I guess she is there for supposedly “eye candy” But, that too is questionable. You have a bitchy Asian? agent that has no personality. A want to be Commando that doesn’t want to be there and has the personality of a turnip and the girl I mentioned earlier that has no personality either. Too many “wooden” actors that are sinking this show fast. Colson has the ability to carry this show, but they are focusing too much on the commando and the cutie and the whole “will they hookup or not scenario”. I hope this takes a turn for the better. If not, it will fail miserably.