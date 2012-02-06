Review: ABC’s ‘The River’ keeps the scares coming week after week

At first blush, horror is a genre that wouldn’t seem to lend itself well to television. So much of what makes a scary story effective in a darkened movie theater shouldn’t necessarily apply to a weekly series. You can maintain a sense of dread, or willingly suspend your disbelief about why the damn fools won’t get out of the haunted house already, for two hours, but week after week for years? That’s tougher.
But horror has had some past success on the small screen (“The X-Files,” for instance, took more of its stylistic cues from horror than science-fiction), and we’re in a mini-boom right now with AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and FX’s “American Horror Story.” You can argue with how successfully each of those shows has tried to tell their ongoing stories – and even the “AHS” producers recognized they couldn’t keep their story going past a single season, and will start over from scratch with a new idea and characters – but these are very big hits for their respective channels, and “Walking Dead” has a long-running comic book series to draw stories from for years to come.
And now comes “The River,” the new ABC found-footage horror series from “Paranormal Activity” creator Oren Peli, which is debuting tomorrow night at 9. I watched the pilot months ago, was impressed by the level of suspense maintained throughout, yet wondered how on earth it would work as an ongoing series.
And having seen four additional hours since then (one of which will air after the pilot tomorrow night), I’m pleased to tell you that -for now, at least – it does work.
“The River,” like Peli’s films, “The Blair Witch Project,” etc., uses a fake documentary format to present its story, in which beloved globe-trotting scientist and TV host Emmet Cole (Bruce Greenwood) goes missing in an uncharted stretch of the Amazon, and a team headed by his wife Tess (Leslie Hope) and son Lincoln (Joe Anderson) go looking for him. Cole’s abandoned ship the Magus is practically covered from bow to stern with cameras, and the search is being bankrolled by Cole’s old network and former producer Clark (Paul Blackthorne), who’s filming the whole thing as its own reality show.
What initially seems like a simple disappearance in remote, unforgiving terrain is quickly revealed to be far more ominous, as the stretch of the Amazon where Cole disappeared is home to all manners of monsters, ghosts and other bits of local folklore that prove to be completely, terrifyingly real.
The amoral attitudes of Clark and chief cameraman A.J. (Shaun Parkes) add a layer of tension to even the most routine moments – like any effective reality show producer, Clark is continually trying to generate his own storylines through careful questioning and agitating – but the found-footage format also works perfectly here because a TV show doesn’t have the budget or production time that a feature film does. The scares here have to be brief, and often barely alluded to – an unexpected figure popping up in the corner of the frame, a monstrous pursuer barely glimpsed because the people holding the cameras are running away from it – and the work of pilot director Jaume Collet-Serra (“Unknown”) and those who follow very effectively exploits what the cameras do and don’t capture.
Because Peli has no television experience, veteran TV producers Michael Green (the mind behind NBC’s smart but short-lived “Kings”) and Zack Estrin were brought in to make “The River” work as a weekly series. What they’ve done – somewhat impressively, given how limited the premise seems – is to borrow “The X-Files” storytelling model. There’s the larger search for Emmet Cole, and that’s never forgotten, but the river keeps throwing various supernatural obstacles in front of the Magus, each of which has to be understood and solved on its own. This is essentially what “Fringe” tried to do in its early years, pairing an ongoing narrative with a kind of sci-fi procedural format, but the Monster of the Week episodes wound up being much less interesting than the hours that answered bigger questions. In the early going, “The River” manages to make its various monsters at least as compelling as waiting to find out what happened to Emmet.
The show isn’t perfect. As prodigal son Lincoln, Joe Anderson comes across as much more petulant and irritating than I think is intended. (The show is always on stronger footing when the stories revolve around Hope as Tess, or around Eloise Mumford as the daughter of Emmet’s missing cameraman.) And the writing pushes the “reality TV producers are sociopaths” theme so hard at times that I’m shocked they didn’t ask Blackthorne to grow the mustache he wears from time to time when cast as a two-dimensional English bad guy.
Also, the show’s use of the two Spanish-speaking crew members – mechanic Emilio (Daniel Zacapa), and, especially, his daughter Jahel (Paulina Gaitán), who’s like an encyclopedia of every local superstition that’s coming to life for the Magus – is clumsy at best, ethnic caricature at worst. (It wasn’t until the fifth episode before Jahel had a real conversation with anyone that wasn’t related to magic in some way.)
But the series’ embrace of its narrative style, its creation of such an ominous world and its skill for generating suspense practically out of thin air are all very impressive. And if Anderson is annoying(*), he’s surrounded by a good mix of actors, including Hope, Mumford, Greenwood (seen frequently in archival footage of Emmet in happier times) and (as a shady mercenary protecting the Coles) Thomas Kretschmann. And in fairness, sometimes characters in horror stories have to be annoying and/or walking plot devices in order to make the story make any sense at all.
(*) Though I should note that while I usually don’t care about hairstyles or costume choices on TV, Lincoln becomes notably less annoying after getting a short haircut in the third episode. Coincidence? Better writing? Or was his hair in the pilot just that stupid?
If the show is a big hit, can Green, Estrin and Peli extend the search for Emmet indefinitely and still keep things interesting? I have no idea, but these early episodes are entertaining enough – and did enough to quash my earlier skepticism – that I’m happy to ride along with the Magus for a while.
This is the most excited I’ve been for a network drama since the aforementioned Kings, so this review makes me really happy. I have a couple questions, though:
I’m assuming you saw this on screeners, without commercials. If that’s the case, do you have any sense of how those breaks would affect the tension of the show?
Blackthorne was my favorite villain ever on 24, and I’ve always wanted him to get more work stateside. He’s not mentioned in your list of actors making up for Anderson, so does that mean he’s a little one-note and boring here?
Sounds interesting, but a few important questions.
How shaky-cam is it? Cloverfield made me too nauseous to ever watch again, but I’m willing to endure a little shake. I actually like shows/movies where the camera seems like it’s being held by a real person (like Battlestar Galactica or mockumentary sitcoms) as long as the real person is relatively good at camerawork and not always running.
Also, how is the gore/hopelessness? My girlfriend won’t watch shows that are gory or hopeless. (for example, she would love Fringe for its charm and wit, but won’t watch it because of the gore)
Thanks!
It’s *mostly* not shaky. Most of the cameras are installed on the ship itself, and the cameramen characters professionals who are good at their craft. Every now and then, someone will be running away from a monster and then everything gets super shaky, but the bulk of it is fairly fluid.
I also have a few questions:
1) I tend to watch TV while I do other things. If my eyes aren’t glued to the screen the whole time will I miss a lot of the scares?
2) How annoying is the son? Regular annoying like Terra Nova’s Josh or excruciatingly annoying like V’s Tyler?
On the podcast we just recorded, Dan compared him to that exact archetype (though he’s an adult, in med school). No one could be as annoying as Tyler, and he arguably causes fewer problems than Josh. But he’s still annoying.
Sounds like the “knows the answer to every random question” daughter Jahel is exactly like the daughter in Terra Nova too.
The X-Files started the whole mytharc and monster of the week gambit and although I like a lot of them individually, there didn’t seem to be a cohesive tether. Buffy the Vampire Slayer perfected it and now Supernatural has picked it up and is running pretty successfully with that model. So, that being said, does The River seem to follow that model or is it it’s own beast. Also, Justified follows the model pretty well.
Doctor Who is also essentially an ongoing horror show.
I think you mean Peli’s Paranormal Activity films, not his Blair Witch films.
No, I meant it’s like Peli’s films *and* the Blair Witch films.
My bad.
I was indifferent, and then you said “Thomas Kretschmann,” and now I’m in.
kretschmann’s in this?! Score.
I’m curious if they’ll explain how these cameras manage to stay charged with the characters lost in the Amazon.
This show truly stunk. What a disappointment.
Just Awful: Panicky buffoons stumble around Amazonia while defeating poorly-defined paranormal threats without so much as a “what the hell was THAT”? Nerf-world jungle devoid of bugs,leeches, heat, disease or predators (but plenty of Dollies From Hell). “Gilligan’s Island” on bad acid.
Just Awful. Hapless buffoons stumble through tropical funhouse scares with nary a moment’s reflection. Nerf-world Amazonia sans bugs, leeches, diseases, predators or heat(lots of Dollies From Hell, though…). The infection of the young heroine’s leg wound would be a LOT scarier than the capture-it-in-a-little-wooden-coffin-and-toss-it-overboard spectre (why didn’t WE think of that? Would have saved a lot of welding…). And they all thought that this was a THREE HOUR TOUR!
OMG, Enough with the shaky camera, very distracting. Is this to coverup poor directing or set dressing????..
This is one of the worst pilots (and second episodes) that I’ve ever seen. A complete disaster in every sense. I cannot possibly see how anyone can defend this show.
The entire premise is illogical and ridiculous. The writing is atrocious. The production values are awful (the budget looks miniscule). And the acting is horrific. And you can already see the LOST style cliffhangers and mysteries that will likely never be explained because the explanations would be laughably bad and absurd.
How does not a single camera capture the monster? How does Dr. Steve Irwin or whatever film himself? Edit the video? And simultaneously outrun a giant ghost monster? Shouldn’t he be busy running away or pissing his pants or whatever normal reaction there would be to a supernatural encounter?
How are those cameras going to stay functioning for so long? Are those batteries magic batteries that don’t drain? Are those the same cameras from Cloverfield? How are these people going to eat and survive if they are out in the wild for so long?
Why do the scientists believe in magic so quickly? Aren’t these wildlife researchers a little too quick to automatically accept that there are ghosts and monsters and spirits responsible for Steve Irwin going missing? Did the ghost activate the distress beacon as well?
Where is this taking place? On LOST the island was magical and that’s why no one ever found it without special directions. These guys clearly find this place in the span of a week by using a homing beacon. If this place is so easily found by boat then why aren’t there more signs of life near them? Another expedition? Maybe some natives?
Why are there so many guns on board? Who brought the guns? How did they get them through customs? Can you kill ghosts with guns anyways?
Personally I don’t care about any of the answers. I’m watching LUCK while waiting for Mad Men and Game of Thrones to start up again. I’ll stick to quality television and not this recycled LOST clone ABC trash.
Never mind the guy with the assault rifle, the other one with the knife and coconut will save everyone. Maybe they should have asked the 12 year old girl for advice.
Seriously? There are people that find this even remotely interesting? Remember the show lost? Well that would be a great title for this show as well and it suits the story telling. I was so excited to see this when I saw the previews, but after watching 2 episodes I am debating if I want to waste my time on a third. Yes it’s that bad.
Hey, you’re doing better than me. I couldn’t get through the pilot. Really terrible and I am kind of stunned that Alan liked it. I’ve always found his taste so stellar in the past!
Ah well: unsurprisingly, the ratings have cratered after people got a taste of the pilot and fled in droves. This show’s toast–sorry, Alan.
*yawn* I keep watching it because I hope it gets better. However, I am not sticking around for the second season. Just make it a miniseries because I am over it already…!!