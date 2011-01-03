Review: ABC’s ‘V’ returns for season 2

When a TV show isn’t working creatively, executives will sometimes bring in a new lead producer in hopes that he or she will be able to take the idea the network liked and turn it into an overall show the network will like. That can work on occasion – see AMC’s â€œRubicon,â€ which parted ways with its creator after a single episode – but more often than not, the new boss has inherits too much baggage from the old boss to do more than make minor, unsatisfying tweaks.
That seems to be the case with ABC’s â€œV,â€ which begins its second season – and first full one under the aegis of producer Scott Rosenbaum – tomorrow night at 9 p.m.
Scott Peters, the man originally in charge of remaking the fondly-remembered â€˜80s alien invasion series, was replaced after a handful of mediocre episodes filled with thin characters and scripts that couldn’t make up their mind about what viewers might know/remember about the original â€œV.â€ Rosenbaum, a veteran of â€œThe Shieldâ€ and â€œChuck,â€ took over, and in the handful of his episodes I watched last spring, it seemed like he was struggling to make Peters’ two-dimensional characters seem interesting.
My hope was that with eight season one episodes under his belt, and a full hiatus in which to course correct further, Rosenbaum might have finally wrangled â€œVâ€ into something that worked. But he’s still stuck with too many bad concepts and/or characters from Peters’ brief run.
(Minor spoilers follow.)
The premiere opens with a sequence oddly reminiscent of â€œFlashForwardâ€ – ABC’s other much-hyped, much-more-disappointing sci-fi show from last season, which died so that â€œVâ€ could live – in which FBI Agent Erica Evans (Elizabeth Mitchell) wakes up on a city street where all the people around her are either asleep or dead. She runs around frantically searching for her dim-witted son Tyler (Logan Huffman) only to find him on the verge of a horrible death…
â€¦ but before I could enjoy the impending demise of not only the biggest anchor on â€œVâ€ itself, but one of the most annoying characters introduced anywhere last season, Erica woke up from her dream, Tyler was still fine, and â€œVâ€ was still stuck with him, Erica’s sketchy maternal issues and the rest of what didn’t work with the show last year.
If anything, Rosenbaum seems to have accepted that he’s in charge of a show that should be enjoyed ironically, and has upped the cheese factor in year two.
Ryan (Morris Chestnut), the alien who has joined with the human resistance, begins the season in the custody of V queen Anna (Morena Baccarin), whose scientists can’t figure out how he and his human wife produced a hybrid baby.
Ryan snarls, â€œShe was born by something you’ll never understand: love.â€
Anna spends much of the first three episodes of the new season struggling to understand love and other bits of humanity, particularly because her mother Diana – played by Jane Badler, who was the main villain in the â€˜80s â€œVâ€ – has been overcome with emotion after too many years wearing human skin over her reptile body. In the second episode, Diana tries to teach Anna about the concept of the human soul, and Anna replies – as straight-faced as Baccarin can make her – â€œThe soul is the single greatest threat to our species. If it’s there, I’ll find it, and I’ll destroy it.â€ Â
Baccarin seems to relish those moments when Anna is at her most alien (beware the queen’s tail), and some of the other actors occasionally get to remind you that they have real talent. (As fighting priest Jack Landry, Joel Gretsch has a nice subplot in the third episode.) But because the V’s goals – and their reasons for pretending to be nice rather than invading and taking over right away – are so vague, there’s surprisingly little sense of urgency to the different storylines. Everyone’s running in place, participating in unexciting missions that are part of some big picture we still can’t see, trying to seem like characters and not just types.
Bret Harrison from â€œReaperâ€ comes in for a recurring role as a scientist who’s of some use to the underground. He gets some funny moments – told the true nature of the V’s, he laments, â€œAnna’s a lizard? That sucks. She’s so hot.â€ – but doesn’t seem to fit in on a show whose other humorous moments are either accidental or just entirely deadpan.
I understand why ABC wanted to remake â€œV.â€ The original, though not a great show, endures in the memories of those who grew up with it, and the networks are going to keep trying with these big sci-fi epics from time to time in hopes that the next one will somehow replicate the success of â€œLost.â€ But this one’s not working, and it doesn’t matter how many fresh coats of paint or new showrunners they try to slap onto it.
Listened to an interview with Scott Rosenbaum yesterday and from what he said, ABC gave all bubble shows an opportunity to get renewed through Season 2 pitches to the network. ABC liked V’s pitch, so they renewed it. Having said that, I don’t think it’s fair to say that FlashForward died, so that V could live. The truth seems to be that FlashForward died because those involved with the show didn’t have a strong enough pitch for their second season.
Just thought I’d throw that out there because I found that very interesting.
Thanks for your review and despite you not liking it, I’m still really excited for V Season 2!
All I meant was that ABC wasn’t gonna renew them both. They chose V; hence, FlashForward was canceled.
They didn’t kill Tyler? Oh good grief — the ONE thing in the promos that gave me hope that they might be better this season was all a dream? argh. This show has so much potential and it’s so frustrating how badly they waste it.
I wonder if the dream sequence at the opening is at all an homage to the opening of “V: The Final Battle,” where Donovan similarly has a dream where him and his son are pursued by Visitors.
I’ve only seen half of one episode and I could barely get through it. I kept wondering what was up with the stupid VO narration? And, the quality of the film looked so gritty, grainy and cheap. Part of the pleasure of the first V was that it was slick. It had a style and a fantasy of a more technologically advanced alien race would be like. Granted, it looks cheesy by today’s standards but back in ’82(?) it was cool.
I really must be out of step with mainstream America. I found the original V series offensively stupid and the remake is at least as bad. The kindest thing I can say about either series is that they’re intended for children. I was an adult when the original series aired. I can only imagine all those found memories for the first series must have formed in an audience who were children back in the 80’s.
I’m an old science fiction fan, so I can buy intelligent, spacefaring lizards. But lizards who never take off their human costumes, even when they’re safe on board their ships?
And now the new series wants the audience to believe Jane Badler’s character has developed too many emotions from wearing her human costume? She never took it off again? Even when she returned to her home planet? But more to the point, she developed emotions from wearing what was essentially a rubber human suit? Perhaps I could develop Sepinwall’s emotions by wearing a Sepinwall mask? Sure, that’d work!
The only good thing that’s coming out of this is that the series is failing. It kinda restores my faith in the American public.
It’s not a miniseries. It a MYSTERY-series that should have run for at least 4 years. V is still in it’s kindergarten year and it shouldn’t need to tell all the important goals in the first 13-20 episodes. We know that the V’s are evil and that the resistance is forming. That’s all we need to know at this point. There are also some great characters and performances in this show. If V would have been a bigger hit Morena Baccarin would have gotten nominations from all the big award shows and unlike some of the one season wonders from Heroes she would have deserved it.
Without Lost and 24 V is the only worthwile network drama left..and after the cancellation of Caprica and Stargate Universe the only good Sci-Fi show in US TV.
Too bad that it seems that the american public isn’t able to wait even 2 episodes for big answers. Paradoxically those are oftentimes the same people who complain the loudest when things are resolved to quick (True Blood) or the story get’s to plotheavy/complex (Sons of Anarchy). Under these cirumstances there will probably never be a new network serial that can grow from a promising one into a great one.
If anything, I blame the show itself for severe creative ADHD. OK, I thought the original mini-series could have done with a Freddy Kruger edit but it you could almost hear the strain as they tried to hit every plot point of a six-hour mini-series in a 44 minute pilot.
“Ryan snarls, â€œShe was born by something youâ€™ll never understand: love.â€
OK, Mr. Rosenbaum I suggest you sit down and watch season two of BSG where we had another impossible hybrid baby. The difference is that you actually gave a Shatner about Helo and Athena because 1) there was real earned drama in play, and, 2) Grace Park and Tamoh Penniket really brought their acting A-game after a competent but unexceptional first season.
â€œShe was born by something youâ€™ll never understand: love.â€
Why do sci fi shows play that card so regularly. BSG nearly capsized because of the cylon obsession with having babies through the power of LOVE!
On the list of reasons for aliens to invade earth, having babies through the power of love has taken the top spot away from probing our warm and inviting anuses.
“…having babies through the power of love has taken the top spot away from probing our warm and inviting anuses.”
“…having babies through the power of love has taken the top spot away from probing our warm and inviting anuses.”
(breathing sigh of relief)
“On the list of reasons for aliens to invade earth, having babies through the power of love has taken the top spot away from probing our warm and inviting anuses.”
Maybe the misunderstanding of the former was the reason for the latter.
I never liked the Tyler character either but I don’t think anyone should be surprised that he’s important because the writers already played that up all throughout the first season when they had the Visitors refer to him as ‘The One” and introduced the paternity mystery surrounding his character into the story.
I’m disappointed to hear that the show appears to be still not fleshing out why the Vs are here. I do have patience so I am not someone who wants to have their payoff right at the end of an episode, but when you have a show that is basically about a war between 2 sides, it’s important to know what the stakes are. Otherwise, the whole concept doesn’t work. It’s a mystery to me but sadly, no matter who they bring in as showrunner or as writer, they all seem to fail at basic story-telling 101. What a shame.
Really, they’re starting the new season with a one of those stupid dream sequences that makes you think something excited is happening?
Can anyone explain why shows continue to do these annoying dream sequences? Because I refuse to believe there is someone out there that actually likes them. Itâ€™s like the show is admitting nothing will ever happen, but they really wanted to film something excited so they just made it a dream. The only thing it will accomplish is pissing off your viewers.
This isn’t my most constructive post on this blog but here goes. :)
I don’t hate this show but I’d like it to be canceled soon just to free up Elizabeth Mitchell to be in something much better, like maybe a quality sitcom.
And is it just me or does the alien queen in this look oddly a lot like Sheldon Cooper? Like she could play his sister.
btw Alan I found your review entertaining and even if I don’t watch the series (I’m not sure yet if I will) I’ll probably read the reviews anyway if there are any.
What a shame. I like Elizabeth Mitchell’s work a lot, but there’s only so much she can do with sub-par material.
Compare this mediocrity with how *good* SF handles an end-of-the-world scenario: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Lost, and Fringe. With those shows, there is a palpable sense of dread; a sense that Things Really Matter. With V… nope.
I sure hope Fringe makes it in its Friday Deathslot.
And I’m curious to see which pale imitation of Lost ABC next tries to foist upon us…
I watched last night’s premier show and decided that I did not want to get back on the “V” treadmill. I took the Series OFF my DVD auto-record.
I found “V” dark and depressing, Last night’s episode lurched thorough mammoth plot twists and changes; the “V” want to change all earth people so they can breed “V” hybrids, the heroine’s son (and others) is half “V” thanks to the previous “V” visit, “Grandma”, the former “V” leader, emerges from a pod in the boles of the “V” command ship, setting up another power struggle, and the Earth Underground struggles on.
The hiatus was deadly for this show. I don’t care about it any more. It is not believable, and chances are this “story” will NEVER HAVE AN END. At some point the network will simply pull the plug and leave loyal watchers hanging, like they have in the past.
WHAT A WASTE OF TIME.
on this list of comments theres one statement made (they dont need to reveal all the big overal plots in just the first 13-20 episodes-you know evryone is so negitive about this show and its a good show its developing and growing and its not spinning out of control with way to many little plots making it stupid with episodes focused on little things every episode thus far is all leading to the bigger picture you can see it if you actually watch it-give it a chance people are always so fast to put things down one negitive review and everyone follows like sheep im not saying its perfect but its realy not bad and the acting is good and yes im a huge fan of the first v and now this run.im asking people in all the forums just watch a couple episodes in arow the acting is consistant and the effects for a normal tv show are pretty damb good it actually won a couple awards for it im just saying dont be so fast to just throw it in the trash as a crap show i hope peoples minds have not closed up that much its sci-fi and its good
The only thing I agreed with in your review was about Tyler. He is an annoying piece of work who needs to be replaced or frozen because it aren’t working. And Elizabeth Mitchell isn’t too good for the part, she isn’t right for this part. She’s a good actor but has no idea what’s she is doing. Perhaps a different director is in order. Other then that I love the show and the fact that Joshua is back makes me super happy. This is a good show and I for one am looking forward to this season.
As far as Lost is concern, I didn’t like the show. I watched several episodes and thought this is a show about nothing and it ended that way.
I’m sorry, but the original V wasn’t a great show? It’s on many top 10 lists that I know of and a favorite of nearly all the sci-fi fans I know, and working in the industry I know quite a few I dare say. It was, for its time, a touching, thought provoking 10 hour (with commercials) commentary on how we would really most likely behave if that situation became a reality.
That said, the new reincarnation was a bit disjointed in its first season, but I’m willing to see where it goes now and give it the chance it deserves.
A ludicrous review of a great show.