Review: Amazon’s ‘The Man in the High Castle’ builds a world where Nazis won WWII

“You ever think,” Juliana Crain wonders, “how different life would be if you could change just one thing?”
It's almost as if she knows she's one of the main characters in a story set in just such an alternate timeline: Amazon's new drama “The Man in the High Castle,” where the Axis powers won World War II and divided America up into separate Japanese and German-run states.
Adapted from Philip K. Dick's novel by producer Frank Spotnitz (“The X-Files,” “Hunted”), the series (it debuts Friday; I've seen the first six episodes) doesn't get much into the backstory of how the Allies lost the war – all we know is that the Nazis dropped an atomic bomb on Washington, D.C. – but simply deposits us in a version of 1962 New York where swastikas adorn every corner of Times Square, Hitler's a beloved leader who appears frequently on television, and non-white faces have all but vanished without comment.
It's an impressive piece of visual world-building, since the show has to first conjure up the early “Mad Men” era, then imagine all the ways it would look and feel differently under German or Japanese rule, from technology to popular culture. (Instead of “Dragnet,” “American Reich” is the popular just-the-facts cop show of the day.) The palette is all cool greys and blues, and digital effects have become convincing (and, for TV purposes, fast and cheap) enough that the series can present these altered versions of New York and San Francisco without seeming like it's showing off. This is just what this world is supposed to look like.
Or is it? Through a pair of separate but intertwining plots involving Juliana (Alexa Davalos), an aikido student in San Francisco, and Joe Blake (Luke Kleintank), a new member of the American resistance in New York, we learn of the title character. Depending on whom you ask, he either makes or collects films that depict a reality that seems alien to Juliana and Joe, but looks perfectly natural to us, where the Allies won the war.
Are these films imaginative works of fiction? Or does the Man in the High Castle somehow know that this world is wrong, and perhaps have a way to fix it?
That's not made clear in the series' early episodes, which deal with a collection of overlapping schemes by the resistance, the Nazis, and/or the Japanese, and which are watchable more for the look and feel of this altered world than for the stories or characters. The pacing is wobbly, and while the actors all seem period-appropriate (Davalos, whose previous series was TNT's '40s crime drama “Mob City,” is a graceful acting time traveler), the only character who really comes to life as more than a functionary of the plot is one of Spotnitz's creations: Obergruppenführer John Smith (Rufus Sewell), an American who's grown a little too comfortable in his Gestapo uniform. From our perspective, he's the chief villain of the piece, but Sewell plays him not as a mustache-twirling monster, but an all-American boy supremely loyal to the current law of the land. While also necessarily for the story to keep moving forward, he's the only character who invites curiosity about his inner life or backstory.
Still, the world itself is fascinating and fully-realized enough to compensate for the people who live there. A show set in the actual 1962 featuring these characters would probably be a drag, but drop a few Nazi flags in places where they have no business being, and things become much more interesting, even if they're not the least bit right.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Alan you are my guy for TV reviews. Not sure what your takeaway is with regard to the show. Are you a fan and/or interested? You addressed issues (character development), but was curious about your broader POV.
Love all your work!
I was wondering about this too. But the tone of the review (disinterested?) and the grade combine to suggest a show that fans of the genre may like, but not appointment viewing for everyone else. At least that’s what I’m taking away from this review.
As the B grade suggests, it’s pretty good, but not great. The world kept me engaged. I just wish the characters were richer and/or that the story moved more briskly.
Wow – I’m glad you called attention to the grade, Alan. Never noticed that feature before since it’s kind of mixed in with the social media stuff I typically ignore. Would be great to have that stand out more.
Wow I have read every article for years and never noticed the ratings at the top. After seeing that I am a little shocked at some of the other grades. Crazy Ex Girlfriend getting the same grade as this? Really surprised to see you did not like this show more.
I never noticed the grade before, either! Had to scroll through twice before I found it.
I’m also disappointed by Alan’s disappointment with Crazy Ex Girlfriend. But I see the flaws (e.g. Josh is a pill some elements get tedious), but I guess some flaws bother some people more than others. To me, it’s an exhilaratingly fresh approach, full of lively personality, so I forgive the flaws.
It’s also insightful about the strangely impersonal nature of crushes (which also mitigates the pill-ness of Josh), and a great exploration of the temporary insanity that anyone possessing real feelings in this blandly corporate century experiences in their throes. It stays firmly planted on the razor’s edge between nuts and naïveté, which is an honest treatment of the crush experience.
Typo:
(e.g. Josh is a pill **and** some elements get tedious)
Actually I was saying I was surprised he likes Crazy Ex as much as Man in the High Castle. I thought MITHC was far superior. Even my wife who loves shows like Crazy Ex turned it of saying “Wow this is dumb”
Count me among the readers who never noticed the letter grades until now. Why did they blend it in with the social media buttons? Nobody looks at those!
Count me in the same boat. Lazy dumb hitfix forced rating aside, this review left me with no clue if this show is any good is worth watching.
Alan, you are one of my most trusted critics for whether or not a show is worth the time. In the age of Too Much TV, this is sorely needed. There’s simply too much of this stuff to be able to try everything. You have to find like minded critics to help you decide. And this review gave me no idea.
More than anything I’m sorely missing the podcast. You combined with Dan gave me the prefect takes to gauge if a show was worthwhile. I could always peg where a show fell based on where it hit with your two very different, yet in tuned tastes. Now I got nothing. And reading posts like this leave me helpless. Boo to whoever corporate hitfix/THR big wigs wouldn’t sign off on a co-pod. Would’ve been great press for both sites. But oh well. Speaking of sites, man has hitfix fallen over the past year. Not only is it filled with surfacey and spoilery headlines. It’s seemingly gone a much more mainstream and ditsy route with blonde teenage girls posting hot take video blogs. If it wasn’t for you Alan, I would never come to this site. Not sure how long your contract lasts. But I really hope you consider taking your considerable talents elsewhere when it does. Cuz really, this site blows now. Best wishes. Here’s to a firewall and iceberg reunion down the road.
Alan, it seems like everyone is foaming at the mouth for this show but you and the A.V. Club. Is this going to be another House of Cards situation? Because no one seemed to realize how awful it was until it was too late.
The New York Times’ review agrees with Alan right down the line. Both reviews echo my own reaction after seeing the pilot episode a few months ago: fascinating alternate world, second-rate dialog and characterization.
Yeah, this show is weakly realized. Disappointing. Fargo is the only good drama on TV right now, sadly.
Fargo and The Leftovers. And South Park whose 19th season is the best ever (and serialized for the first time). But The Leftovers, while very different from Fargo, is easily on the same level, even better.
That’s insane. There are a ton of good shows on right now. American Horror Story, for instance, is having a great season. Homeland has rebounded into having its best season since the first. The Affair, You’re the Worst, Jane the Virgin, Arrow, Doctor Who, Manhattan, etc.
At any time of the year there are at least 15 shows worth paying attention to. Fargo and The Leftovers may be the best of the bunch, but that doesn’t make everything else garbage.
Agreed, Fargo and The Leftovers have both had amazingly strong second seasons. The Last Kingdom and the second seasons of Gotham and The Flash have also been pretty good (not great on the level of Fargo or The Leftovers but they don’t fail to entertain or hold my interest) . South Park definitely improved over its last two seasons and I like the serialized format. This week’s with Jimmy running the school newspaper was I think one of the stronger episodes this season because they opted more for clever satire than juvenile gross humor.
Manhattan is excellent! I hope people watch it. Last week’s episode was sad, hauntingly beautiful, & heartfelt. Especially loved the part where the journalist is reading what he wrote about Manhattan’s unsung heroes. And the part about the Brit’s son who he’s never seen, and …well, I could go on, but hopefully you’ll see for yourselves.
“It’s almost as if she knows she’s one of the main characters in a story set in just such an alternate timeline”
This is a major idea in the book too, actually. The idea of being aware of oneself as a fictional piece.
I’m interested in where they go with this, and if commit to a ‘This series is about changing the wrong past’ theme, or if they dig into alt-history as just a fact of life. I’m potentially more interested in the latter, though I’d watch both.
I’ve seen the two episodes that Amazon made available, and I’m intrigued. So far, there’s some great world-building there.
The show’s color scheme looks like it’s trying too hard to be glum and moody, however. I’m hoping the series can justify its tone based on story as well, since the visuals ended up being a bit distracting.
It’s easy to make 1962 look Nazi occupied. If they wanted to make the show interesting it needed to be set in modern time. Show me Nazi America in 2015.
This is a very famous book that many hold dear. I read it at least three time as a young teen. I would have been extremely disappointed if they changed the setting. Your comment is akin to wishing Mad Men was set in 2015. The point of the story is the period in which it occurs.
The point of the comment had nothing to do with the book. I didn’t say they should have made the show in modern times I simply said that I would prefer a show done in the time period.
Haha, ok I guess I did say that as I reread my own comment but as I say above, that wasn’t my intention.
I enjoyed the Pilot earlier this year and a few weeks back they previewed Episode 2 which was also good. Looking forward to this!
I read the book (liked it, but it was thinner than I expected).
I watched the pilot, and felt like I was watching something from SciFi. Unambitious in themes, shallow in characterization, and just a step above amateurish in production.
Not sure why this is getting such a positive reception.
Me too. It’s pretty lazy and shallow. Sake cocktail? I don’t think so!
You had me at “Rufus Sewell”, my favorite piece of beefcake. Plus I’m a sucker for sets and costumes, so I’m in, despite your quibbles.
The alternate reality here is that then I watched the pilot Rufus Sewell was the worst part. He plays a “Nazi” where he coldly beats a man to death with his twirling mustache .
Golden Age of TV… ha.
He becomes much more complicated in later episodes.
I think the Golden age is in the rearview mirror, unfortunately. But I guess we have to admit that it takes a unique talent to create something that resonates deeply. Even BSG, for all its flaws and missteps, was much better than what passes for sci-fi and fantasy these days. Even he best show, Fargo, is not, by design, original – though it is entertaining.
I’m really looking forward to this, despite the pilot giving me a similar impression to what’s in this review. I loved the short story, and visually they are clearly doing this up right. Even that one episode was so evocative in how it created its alt-reality. The characters didn’t pop, though, and that’s not a great sign. Still in all, I’ll give it a season, just based on affection for the source material and atmosphere alone.
“the actors all seem period-appropriate (Davalos, whose previous series was TNT’s ’40s crime drama “Mob City,” is a graceful acting time traveler)”
And of course, Fox’s “Reunion”! She’s really covering her even-numbered-decade bases.
She’ll always be Gwen Raiden (Angel) to me.
After reading in the comments that there was a grade, I started searching for it and it took me awhile to actually find it. I think it could be more prominent. I’m gonna go back and see if there have been grades on Hitfix in it’s entire existence if there have been. Mind blown.
I believe Alan only grades entire series – usually as here when a new show is introduced – but not individual episodes (as AV Club does).
Yeah, I literally never knew there was a grade until Alan mentioned it a couple times. And then when it was specifically mentioned here, it took me a while of hunting to find it. This site has always been tough, but it has gotten worse. I am starting to really resent the Facebook Like box that pops up every time. And on mobile, now a big ad popups up and the X to close it opens the ad in another window and it makes the articles unreadable. I get ad revenue, but when it makes your content hard to get to, it’s problematic. It shows how much I like Alan’s reviews, because if it were anyone else I would probably not come back to this site.
I SO want to see Juliana Crain team up with this universe’s Agent Peggy Carter.
Or face off against the alt-Agent Carter. In a universe without a Steve Rogers, who knows how she might have turned out.
Thank goodness for fan fiction.
It’s good, but it’s no Continuum.
lol
I only find this funny because there were comments on another review where Alan is calling you out for continuously talking about Continuum. What does Continuum have to do with this show? Nothing. Absolutely nothing. But here you are.
You’ve got to be kidding me. Where do you find the time and motivation to post about the same thing all of the time?
This is a show that I was really excited for when it was announced. I watched the pilot when it was released for Amazon’s pilot season and was a bit underwhelmed – I loved the setting, but I had a hard time connecting with Julianna, Joe, and Frank, despite having read the book. The acting was pretty rough, as well. I’ve read that the pilot was reworked, but I haven’t gone back and rewatched it.
I watched the 2nd episode a couple weeks ago and thought it was a vast improvement. We got a better feel for the world/USA this show takes place in and visually it was really stunning. The tension was much more palpable. I got a better sense of the characters I previously mentioned, but also Tagami (my favorite from the book) had more prominent scenes.
My biggest concern was that the reveal about the film’s existence came in the first episode whereas it came towards the end of the book. I’m looking forward to watching the rest of the season.
Really? Does anyone see the intrinsic problem with a show like this ? Let’s not perpetuate the devastation caused by someone in a “leadership” position (Hitler) commanding his minions to annihilate a race of people because they did not pass the test of what they based or “thought” the human race should look like (“the master race”). Let’s remember that history repeats itself and the producers of this show should be ashamed of themselves for putting this book to a movie/show. And if this is “entertainment”, please go back and read your history books about the Holocaust.
I’m wondering how anyone could possibly enjoy watching this, particularly Jews or people of color.
Yes, no depictions of bad things happening in art please! The proletariat must be kept safe from dangerous thoughts!
People don’t watch entertainment about dystopian futures as wish fulfillment. (Well, most don’t, I hope.)
Calm down.
I think we can be fairly confident that the show does not embrace Nazi ideology. Like, 85% sure.
But seriously, Jef isn’t wrong, this is a deeply unpleasant show (as it would necessarily have to be), and two episodes in I’m not sure there’s enough of interest story/character/theme/etc. to overcome that.
I am Jewish and I have no problem with this show. And people who have a problem should not watch it.
You need a safe space with bully-proof windows.
What I don’t want to see or watch is television where viewers are only allowed to feel one way, safe and secure. Universities are struggling with this very problem right now. It means never offending anyone which also means curtailing freedom of speech but it doesn’t stop there. Check it out if you want to see how making sure no-one is made to feel unsafe pans out.
I loved the novel, but the ending was a little weak. I wanted to read some PKD having enjoyed so many adaptations of his work, and since this was the only novel of his that one the Hugo Award, I’d thought I’d start there.
After I started getting into it, I was incredulous that this hadn’t been adapted already. Of course, if you know the secret history of how the Nazis infiltrated and eventually took over the U.S. military industrial complex to create their own breakaway civilization, it’s kind of ironic. Still, a fun read.
Guess I’ll have to check it out for myself. Rotten Tomatoes has really gone ga-ga for this show, so I’m a little curious.
Just for the record, I never noticed the grading system either. Glad you brought it to our attention, Alan.
“if you know the secret history of how the Nazis infiltrated and eventually took over the U.S. military industrial complex to create their own breakaway civilization”
Care to elaborate? (just kidding)
In regards to “doesn’t get much into the backstory of how the Allies lost the war” – that’s true but there is a throwaway line from one of the NYC resistance fighters about fighting the Nazis at Virginia Beach.
I watched the first two also and plan on catching the rest. The pilot was very well done while the second ep dragged a bit.
I too loved the book and will be interested to see how this plays out.
There’s also a line in a later episode about the Zippo lighter that I won’t spoil, but lets just say that it does explain at least one of the differences between how this world became this and our world was ours.
It would be interesting to see one of these shows that has a cool world but weak characters to dump the characters altogether and just go with the world.
This was a decent show, but I hated, hated, hated the love triangle along with the Homelander theme of a woman’s love saving a bad guy and changing him. Hell, the bloody Nazi actually says, “You’ve changed me” with tears in his eyes, while I wanted to put a bullet between his eyes because he’s still a Nazi.
For a world where Nazis won, this is not enough of a crapsack world and humanizing John Smith… There’s a reason we use the word Nazi as a synonym for bad. I get that the TV world has to have nuance and pathos for even child molesters, but John Smith is profoundly evil and the show tries to paint him as not entirely evil because some of the people he opposes are even more evil. When Hitler purged the Brownshirt leadership in 1934 during the Night of the Long Knives it did not make the Brownshirts into slightly less evil, not even by one bit.
Alan,
The “Three Monkeys” episode is without a doubt its strongest. I was amazed at the whole series, but this episode in particular. The Acting, Editing, music, and writing all came together in one of those grand moments that Television shows rarely has.
Episode 10 starts with a bang that explains most of the WTF perplexities of the first nine eps, then ends with a bang that demands a second season. Actually, with about six bangs.
I was afraid there wasn’t enough material in the short novel to sustain a series, but the writers wring out every drop from the original’s characters, then extend those characters’ arcs with unexpected but plausible what-happens-next twists.
I thought all along that replacing the book-within-a-book macguffin with films-within-a-film was a major mistake, mere pandering to a modern audience. Up till the final minutes, I was loving what was happening, but convinced they had gone so far from the novel that the whole experience was … just … wrong. How can this possibly work out to a satisfying ending?
If you’ve started and given up on TMITHC, go back and sit in the uncertainty for a few more episodes. Take a hint from Iris DeMent, and let the mystery be.
You will SO want to watch this a second time to figure out how the magic trick was done.
I’ve been waiting a long time to see episode 3. Glad it’s finally out.
Amazon has pretty much been all misses so far with their shows. Bosch was average. Transparent is a snooze no matter how much people want to rave.