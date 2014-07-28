Review: AMC’s ‘Halt and Catch Fire’ nears end of season 1

Late in last night's episode of AMC's “Halt and Catch Fire,” the show's hero, computer salesman Joe MacMillan (Lee Pace), tries to dismiss a competitor who's never experienced the joy of creating something(*). Joe's rival points out that they're both in the computer compatible business, just trying to copy IBM, and therefore neither can brag much about their flair for originality.
(*) As you might expect, this column will have some spoilers for the season to date.
Having apparently bested Joe with his own portable IBM clone, he says, “You tried to be good. We just had to be good enough.”
It was one of many meta exchanges in the penultimate season 1 episode of “Halt,” a series that has not only been reverse-engineered from past cable drama hits, but that seems acutely aware of that fact.
So Joe is essentially a 1983 version of Don Draper: a mystery man in expensive suits whose flair for oratory disguises just how damaged he is. His chief hardware engineer Gordon Clark (Scoot McNairy) is a less homicidal Walter White, hunched and resentful of the ordinary life he's had to live since his last business idea fell apart. Just about every character on the show has one or more analogues in other dramas of the past 10 years on AMC, HBO, FX, etc.
It's just a matter of the execution. As Roger Sterling imitators go, for instance, Toby Huss' good ol' boy executive John Bosworth is a pretty terrific one. And the surrogate father relationship Bosworth developed with Mackenzie Davis' loner coder Cameron Howe offered a poignant window into an alternate “Mad Men” universe where Roger and Peggy improbably became friends. And Gordon's wife Donna (Kerry Bishé, who also played McNairy's spouse in “Argo”) has transcended the usual tropes of buzzkill wives on this kind of show; not only has Donna often been supportive of Gordon's reckless dream to risk everything to build an IBM clone called the Cardiff Giant, but every time she's disagreed with him, he's been presented as the lunatic and her as the reasonable person suffering for the deep emotional toll these big projects takes on him.
Joe, Gordon and Cameron have spent most of this first season figuring out how to make the Giant work, just as “Halt and Catch Fire” has been trying to carve out an identity beyond “that show that's vaguely like those other shows you liked on this channel.” Veteran drama producer Jonathan Lisco (“Southland”) was brought in after the pilot to help out newbie creators Christopher Cantwell and Christopher C. Rogers, and it was easy to see the creative team feeling their way through the show and its characters. There were big jumps in both time and characterization – Cameron went from homeless and unsocialized to a domesticated, effective team leader with the flip of a switch – and there were stretches in the early and middle parts of the season where the show seemed as lacking in direction as the computer project it was dramatizing. There were some compelling performances (particularly by Bishé, McNairy and Huss) to pull the viewer along, plus a strong depiction of computer culture circa '83, but on the whole it was a show whose viewers kept telling me they didn't know how to feel about – and I was usually inclined to agree. (There's a reason I am only writing a full review 9 episodes into a 10-episode season.)
Part of the problem is the way the creative team put so much of its energy behind Joe, who's easily the least compelling of the show's four leads. Pace is a terrific actor with a distinctive energy, but there have been too many elusive anti-hero types exactly like Joe in the last decade. And the need to keep his backstory and motivations a secret from other characters and the audience led to lots of Joe mind games in the early episodes that kept the other characters divided and confused. It wasn't until the last couple of episodes – when the entire company was put in jeopardy because Bosworth embezzled from a corporate account to keep the Giant project alive, followed by Gordon stealing the prototype so that he, Joe, Cameron and Donna could take it to the Comdex computer expo to sell it themselves – forced the characters to work in unison that “Halt” actually began to feel like a TV show, and not just a collection of oblique character sketches. And even then, the story was very reminiscent of something “Mad Men” alone has done several times with the various agency restructurings and heists.
It's easy to understand why AMC would want a Compaq-style clone of its more successful shows. The channel has had one big critical hit (“Mad Men”), one massive commercial hit (“The Walking Dead”) and one show that was one or both of these things at different times (“Breaking Bad”). Everything else they've tried in the scripted drama vein has either been a modest success (“Hell on Wheels,” plugging along for a fourth season starting this Saturday night) or a quick failure (“Low Winter Sun,” which may ultimately be best known for inspiring a running gag on “The Good Wife” about the clichés of cable anti-hero dramas). So for now the way forward seems to be with spin-offs (both “Walking Dead” and “Breaking Bad” have upcoming ones) and other shows like this that strongly evoke the shows from AMC's glory days.
And “Halt and Catch Fire” has turned out to be more satisfying than “Low Winter Sun,” or “Turn,” or “The Killing” (which won't stay dead, and returns for an alleged final season later this week on Netflix), or several other of AMC's recent attempts. The ratings are low, but I'd be happy to watch more if it got renewed, especially now that so much of the show has seemingly been debugged.
That said, AMC made its reputation in the first place on shows that felt much more original than this. “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad” each had influences, but they were also instantly their own thing. “Halt and Catch Fire” plays very much like the Giant project, where Gordon and Cameron figured out how IBM's BIOS chip worked, then worked after the fact to find ways to make the new project seem like their own.
One of those ways was Cameron's plan to give the Giant an interactive operating system that would have a personality and ask its user questions about what he or she wanted to do. In Sunday night's episode, under pressure to make the Giant faster and cheaper to fend off a competitor, Gordon stripped out the operating system in favor of MS-DOS.
“You took it out!” wailed Cameron. “Everything that made it unique!”
“We had a problem,” Gordon told her. “Now we have a product.”
AMC clearly wanted a product after some of its recent struggles, but the ratings for “Halt and Catch Fire” suggest the larger problem – that their audience wants something both great and original – remains. At the end of the episode, Joe gets a look at an early demo of the first Apple Macintosh, and the dismay on his face is that of a man who thought he was a visionary before realizing he's just another hack. TV has had plenty of imitation Drapers in recent years, on shows like “Magic City” and “The Playboy Club.” “Halt and Catch Fire” is better than those – and has gotten much better as it's gone along – but Joe and the AMC audience would likely both be happier if he was just his own man.
(“Halt and Catch Fire,” plugging along for a fourth season starting this Saturday night)
I think you meant Hell on Wheels?
So I did. Fixed.
Great review. I agree on all counts. As I said before: to me the most impressive character has been Toby Huss’s John Bosworth.
Glad you reviewed the show. I think it’s gotten better and better as it’s gone on. I’m not sure I’d lean so much on the “derivative” pedal as you have — I think it’s more been a matter of trying to find the show than trying to recreate say, Mad Men. But admittedly, having the lead be a guy who sells people on big dreams immediately invites that comparison.
Hope AMC gives it another season. I think it’s on to something.
My complaint is that while the show and story has gotten progressively better, the main characters are all still childish, selfish pricks (=unlikable). The fact that they (sort of) come together as a team didn’t make the characters likable.
@ChiefDeputy: Yeah, I dropped out pretty early on because it seemed to be mostly a show about the childish, selfish pricks and not a show about the quest to create a new computer in the early days. I’m a geek, and I tuned in for the computer stuff. I don’t expect it to be specifically technical, but I wasn’t interested in watching (for example) Cameron wanting to burn down Gordon’s house because someone (accurately) said Cameron was immature. I very nearly tuned out completely when it started down that path, and gave it one more episode after she decided NOT to burn down his house, but the next ep also had a lot of immature interpersonal nonsense and I gave up on it.
Joe definitely is childish – his actions in the finale are the worst iteration of this, and in fact occurred BECAUSE he was called out as a child. BUT I love this about the show – the characters are very responsive, and pretty pathological (the writers must be really into depicting sublimated anger) – and this, to me, is how people behave – they cross wires, flip-flop, misrepresent, keep things down, etc.
I sort of enjoy watching this show, but my problem all season has been that the only likable character on the show throughout has been Donna. Bosworth has become likable down the stretch, but otherwise every character on this show is an asshole, and not an interesting one. I’m not rooting for anyone, except Donna to find a better husband.
If the characters were unlikeable in the beginning-and they were-I think that is deliberate. Gordon, Cameron and the biggest by far, Joe, were assholes thrown together by Joe in a deceitful way. Anything borne from that can’t be the start of a good healthy likable relationship as a group or individuals. The individuals are so heavily flawed, so they grind against each other.
I do agree some the characterization has made some jumps, even taking into account the weeks between episode time jumps, Gordon is the most obvious. In one episode Gordon is having a psychotic break, but the next episode-a few weeks later in the show’s timeline-he appears *more* normal than before without professional intervention (or did I miss a line said that he spent a couple of weeks in a mental ward)?
On the other hand I can imagine Cameron despite being a homeless loner in the beginning becoming a competent team leader because she is in something she loves and is gifted at and with people, her fellow geeks, who get her. Even Bosworth as out of date regarding that era’s computers (I think he understands mainframes better) understands on some level. And anyway I think some of Cameron’s snarkiness is a facade that mask a vulnerability in her that explains why she has fallen in love with Joe despite being cynical and able to read people’s bullshit easily.
Personally I think Joe and Cameron are Don and Peggy. There are major differences of course, two being that Don and Peggy are platonic and Don was the Mentor to Peggy in his field of work while Cameron is the expert, although Joe did have to teach her about how to get people to by into her vision, teach her to sell just like Don did with Peggy.
Donna I submit is this show’s Joan, the sensible one although I suspect Joan wouldn’t have been duped by an old flame and coworker like Donna was. But Donna was pulled into the mess at first she knew enough to want Gordon to avoid it. She was a happy wife and mother, the most stable of them not a son with a secret about his sexuality who resents his father, or a young woman traumatized by a drug addicted/mentally unstable mother or a man who had his dream crushed just a couple of years before (although Donna certainly felt that failure as well since it was her “baby” too). She was the most accepting of her lot, at peace with herself.
So I don’t mind that the characters needed time to get to know trust and just a little like each other. It would’ve felt phony, at lest to me, if they started working together and liking each other almost immediately despite the lies Joe told and putting them in legal jeopardy including the company he was just hired at. Problematic it is in the least.
Oh and I found a little thing about the “real” Cardiff Giant if it hasn’t been brought up already:
That’s what Gordon was digging for in his back yard and a metaphor for Cardiff Electric’s Giant, and with the Apple Macintosh that could blow them out of the water could be just as real (albeit in the real history Apple never really put a dent in the Home Computer market compared to the PC Compatibles so the Giant could live).
I like the show and I hope it survives.
I’m not dumping on this show because I haven’t watched it and I don’t intend to, but AMC has been a bit of a hack channel in my mind for a long time. I think they got really lucky picking up BB and probably Mad Men and they haven’t really been able to spin much else into gold because they don’t have a great eye for development.
I wish Rubicon had gotten better ratings when it was on. That was a great show that I would have liked to see them leverage some of their success into keeping alive.
Rubicon became unwatchable to me sometime in the first season — I watched all the way to the end of Halt & Catch Fire and would actually like to see a second season now.
Apparently, I’m more willing than others to give a new show a chance to find its feet. 20 years ago, that meant an entire season that was 22 to 26 episodes long. As I recall, the first season of The X Files started off slowly; the first few episodes were intriguing but nothing like episodes in later seasons when the show found its footing. I felt that way about Rubicon: it needed more time to develop fully and didn’t get it. I don’t know that eight or 10 episodes are enough to do that without a really big twist to a story — something you can do more easily in speculative fiction (as in Orphan Black) but much less easily when you’re looking at a historical period that isn’t even 50 years back, which would provide some necessary distance and perspective.
I’m fascinated by the premise of Halt and Catch Fire, and if most of the lead characters start out as assholes, that could be because most of the key figures in the history of home computers were assholes as well, without too many people or leadership skills. Sure, they had tech skills enough to shine, but they were short on business acumen, which they had to pick up along the way, and pitifully short on social skills beyond those developed by gaming. I want to know if any of Donna’s obvious humanity and sense will rub off on Cameron, because Cam clearly can’t learn anything from Joe or Gordon on that score. But that part of the storyline would take time to unfold — time that this series hasn’t been given due to the truncated number of episodes. Halt and Catch Fire perhaps needed 15 or 18 episodes to make sense and grow its story arc the first season and had to make do without that, thus the clunky sudden jumps in both character and action development. With a bit more time, this coudl be a really good storyline — but it’s working with actual history for its inspiration and that takes some doing. I wish it luck — and more episodes/time next season to do its work.
I gave up after a few episodes. I thought the glimpse into that particular time frame in the genesis of home computers would be fascinating, but the focus on the sales guy as the lead gives the show an opportunity to not really have to delve into that in the same way that, say, “Silicon Valley” does.
It’s interesting to me that we as an audience tend to give cable shows so much longer a leash than we do network dramas. This show wouldn’t be the best drama on any of the broadcast networks. And yet, we wait around, hoping for it to get better. Perhaps we’re willing to be patient with cable shows because the cable networks themselves are more willing to show patience?
On the derivative front, I wonder if a future episode will have a “Some Kind of Wonderful” producer studying Cameron’s look and copying it exactly for Mary Stuart Masterson. I find the resemblance highly distracting.
Only 1 of the 4 main characters is in sales; 2 of the others were hardware and the 4th essentially a coder. Seems like that’s pretty good balance to me.
I think you’re right about the audiences giving the show more time because they know the network will as well, and I actually like that. The main 4 networks have gotten ridiculous with the degree where a show must be a huge breakout hit within the first 1-3 episodes to stay on the air (that doesn’t even mean it has to be good, it can be terrible, it just has to be a huge breakout hit). I’m all for cable networks allowing their shows more time to get going. Sometimes shows can be brilliant out of the gate, but just as often there have been great shows that took a season or two to really find their creative legs.
As for the Mary Stuart Masterson thing, a lot of people have been making that comparison, and while I understand why, I think saying that it’s distracting is kind of silly. You could say the same about any actor being compared to any other actor with a similar haircut.
I agree with Alan that the show is a mixed bag, but my problems with it have been different, and I don’t see mine getting any better.
For me, it’s never seemed like a rehash of stale ideas and stock characters, though to be fair I don’t watch the shows HCF is claimed to mimic. It does take place in another era, but it’s not a period show: the culture and gender roles of the ’80s get winks and nods and that’s about it.
No, the show’s big problem is it’s insistence on trying to create drama by having various of its lead characters be crazy. Alan is absolutely correct that Joe’s backstory is of more interest to the writers than the audience. But once you show him sleeping with a married woman’s husband so she won’t buy low into the company, it’s pretty clear that Joe is a sociopath, in which case we don’t just not care what his story is, but it really doesn’t matter, and having the resulting shit-stirring be the source of plot for the first four episodes hangs a heavy weight around their neck. You can’t have a show with a sociopath as a lead without it being a show about what a sociopath he is. That’s not what HCF was about, and if it was it would be so poorly executed as to be unwatchable.
Joe does recover somewhat (in part through a retcon to make him genuinely bisexual), but only in time for Cameron to start turning bipolar on command, and for Gordon to start stealing dolls and finding bodies in Coen-esque fashion and then go dig up his back yard.
HCF has a talented cast, strokes of good writing, and some truly brilliant organic drama. The story of a marriage straining under the weight of work pressure and compromised ideals is fantastic. The story of a malcontent orphan finding a trace of fatherly lover in her good-old boy boss is fantastic. The story of a company downsizing and cracking under the pressure to launch a last-ditch project in a competitive marketplace is impressively nuanced and effective. But the writers can’t seem to stop themselves from using the metaphysical and psychological to try and ratchet the drama to a 12, and it seems to hurt rather than help every single time.
There’s an impressive show that I would love to watch buried under all of this rubble. So long as the writers insist on continuing to bury it, it will remain irritatingly mediocre.
Amen. I would love to watch a show that more focused on Donna and Gordon’s marriage with its tensions than about whatever are Joe’s mysterious demons.
Well, I agree with a lot of this, but I don’t have problems with it to the degree that you do. In general, I think Alan’s comparison to a lot of other shows is just a result of him being a television critic who’s seen a lot of shows, and I don’t buy the supposition that it was all so consciously “reverse-engineered.”
I enjoyed the show… it’s one of my favorite airing right now, but granted it’s been a pretty dull summer with not a lot of competition. But there have been problems, and the show has been trying to find its way. I’m not uninterested in Joe because you think he may be a sociopath (and I suppose he may be, but if that’s the case I think about 90% of Americans are sociopaths as well, which may also be true), and I’d be interested in seeing more of him.
I also don’t agree that Cameron suddenly became “borderline bi-polar.” I think if anything she’s probably has borderline Asperger’s, but that’s been evident to me from the first episode, and something I’ve found interesting about the character and the show. Watching people’s relationships with their own creativity, ambition, and psychological functionality has been what the show is about for me. Can people channel themselves in a way that allows them to be functional in society, or not? It’s been pretty interesting to watch these characters bounce off of each other and try to find themselves and see if they have what it takes to succeed in various ways, or even to survive.
I am at the point where I don’t want this show to get cancelled, because I feel like it has a lot of potential. I think it would feel less like a Frankenstein if it wasn’t for the character of Joe (and don’t get me wrong, I love seeing Lee Pace regularly employed, but). Cameron and Gordon are more their own thing, even if they’re a somewhat derivative own thing, but Joe is so naked ’80s Don Draper that it’s distracting.
I don’t really think Joe is much like Don Draper at all, except superficially. Joe is crazy, somewhat sociopathic, and seems to be unable to make true connections to anyone and fakes it instead.
Don has some of those qualities, but he does make real inroads with people. Don’s problem is he gets bored with what he has.
I also believe that Joe truly believes in the things he’s selling because the way to make his life fulfilling is to become great. Don is purely an ad man.
But the show made a lot of motion towards saying Joe’s not that important — Was his vision really to make a computer or just SOME computer? If the latter, wasn’t it then about pissing off IBM and, by proxy, his dad? If IBM’s his dad’s bag, then does Joe even have his own, separate love for computers, or is it just what he knows best? Does he even have vision, or just manipulation?
I’m a sucker for 70/80’s computer history so I wasn’t sure if I was watching this through rose-tinted glasses. But I like this show. It was definitely wobbly at first (I believe the third episode almost lost me), but it has really grown up quickly. Good review.
The Macintosh scene worked so much better than the forced conversation between Joe and TI guy.
30 years IT career, started in mainframe applications in 1984. I’m with WILDSUBNET, I like this show. From the women’s suits exactly like the ones I wore, the IBM continuos promises of release next year, Windows being buggy and the ‘truth’ about COMDEX, just an excuse for our pc developers to party ;-).
I don’t need another tv soap opera about relationships. And I care if Joe is like Don Draper. I guess I don’t watch as much tv as I thought I did.
I love Cameron’s hair and I loved Joe’s reaction to the Macintosh, “it speaks”.
YAY! Finally others who like this show! I was beginning to think that I was the only one.
I particularly didn’t see the betrayal of Donna’s former boss, colluding with their jackass next door neighbor (formerly also Gordon’s subordinate) coming. I thought her boss was embarrassed re: their awkward moment on their business trip and had taken advantage of an offer he’d previously received from some other company. Texas Instruments at that time would’ve been a good reference to use for moving on & up within the industry (my friend’s Dad did it that way.) The last time we’d seen the next door loser was when he caught Cameron preparing to vandalize the Clark’s home and he was wearing a bathrobe & food-stained undershirt. I was genuinely surprised by that turn of events. I’ll keep watching.
@Lelisa13P:
I also didn’t see Gordon’s former subordinate coming back to bite them this way. I *should’ve*; after all what would a good if if lacking in vision naysayer computer engineer do with the trade secrets after being summarily fired?
I think we can agree that he was there to massacre the family when he caught Cameron in the house right?
The only “bad writing” I found on this show was that they didn’t write that complete scene – what did Cameron do (the painting was not defaced and the spraypaint can was on the coffee table) and how did she get out of there?
I agree with this review and it seems to be the consensus so far. It is not great, and does not seem to have the ceiling to be great, but it is good. I think that is enough for now. After so many disappointments, I’m sure AMC would like some other show with some positive energy besides the “big three” Alan referenced. I too will watch it if it gets renewed. I would think they have to get Bosworth back, as his character seems to be in a corner where you would think he wont be back.
The rest of the characters have been interesting and the story and place (Texas in the 80’s that is not “Dallas”) is a new area to explore. This can be an interesting look as the early computer business as seen through the small guys.
I’m still on the fence. Was it already renewed for S2? If it doesn’t get canceled maybe I will check it out.
Have been thoroughly enjoying this show. It has strong characters and well thought out plot twists and revisits an era that was crucial to today’s world. I see a lot of Mad Men potential if it can continue to pick up steam. Hence my disappointment with the lukewarm reception of others here. Hope it can pass the Rubicon (ahem) from soft support into a dedicated fan base as other AMC hits were able to muster before they became well known.
Anon.Z.Moose
Lived in Silicon Valley back then ..The show has grown on me. I want more
I think this show has gotten better and better. I anxiously await new episodes and am sorry there is only one left. I hope it is renewed.
I am familiar with this industry and particularly impressed with the business aspects of that era.
For television, they accurately portray Comdex, pulling all nighters, worrying about “Big Blue”, the hardware of thirty years ago etc. And yes, the video/Adult film industry did take place at the same time. I don’t care if there is some similarities to other AMC shows. I enjoy it and would recommend it to anyone who has an interest in the birth of the PC era.
Alan,
You must be ready for some vacation.
What happened to your signature opening?
‘My review is coming up as soon as…..
One suggestion:
“I make sure I have shrimp at my suite party”
He hasn’t answered back yet, but my theory, if I maybe so bold, is this is a *seasonal* review, not for any particular episode which is where he gets his comment from, highlighting a particular line of that episode. That doesn’t apply here.
Why do you keep this reductionist comparisons going?
The ONLY thing in which this show is similar to Mad Men is that it’s NOT about computers the same way Mad Men is not about advertising. You’re just grabbing tangible details and that leads just to disappointment. Like that idiot who commented that they shouldn’t base the show in Texas. You don’t get it, guy.
Mad Men is about personal identity, and it’s painted on the canvas of the golden age of advertising.
Halt and Catch Fire is a show about creation and achievement and is painted on the canvas of the personal computer revolution. And it’s FANTASTIC. It’s deep and complex and the imagery and dialog are full of symbolism. It explores the characters through the setting, not the setting through the characters. It doesn’t matter that their horrible people. That’s not the point.
That’s why is such a slow burner, the point of what happens in the show is not the actions themselves, but what it means as a description of the characters, not what it means for the story.
People want better TV, but they just are not willing to be better themeselves.
^This. The reviewer makes me imagine that he has at his disposal a collection of cut out dolls, for Mad Men, and Breaking Bad. For lack of an imsginative review, he throws Don Draper in the air and Walter White and lo, they fall and stick to joe and Gordon.
Thank you. Your post has all the venom I wanted to write but I copped out.
I have no idea what happened to the guy whose reviews of the Wire and other quality shows were the first thing I’d look for the next morning, if not earlier. Alan seems to be over saturated or just gotten a bit lazy with his writing.
Totally agree with you. It’s not that Halt doesn’t have some problems, but a lot of the problems people are describing I just don’t see… and I do think they’re looking at it in reductive terms and missing most of the points that make it as good as it is.
I guess in the end it means more is unlikely, if even the people who care about it enough to be posting online, and reading reviews about it, still don’t really get the show, enjoy it very much, or are able to see its many strengths along with its weaknesses. Ah, well.
I used to love coming over to read your reviews because of the depth of the insights and pointing out things that I had missed. Now it seems like those insights come from the comments section or other reviews.
I don’t even know what the above is. It seems more like a synopsis of the season to date and the entire first section seems like a music review pointing out who the band they are supposed to be talking about sounds like. Interesting, but not really.
Still cannot believe that Rectify isn’t worthy of a review. But I’ve been beating that drum for 8 weeks. Your loss.
I am enjoying HACF, warts and all. It is a grower and I truly hope it gets a 2nd season. People who dismissed it have good enough reason I suppose, especially when time is tough with all the great shows to choose from.
FWIW, I don’t see Joe as “the hero” at all. He’s the most compelling person, but on this show that role changes from week to week. And for a few recent weeks, I would have said Bosworth is the emerging star, but they clearly decided against that.
Could they even feasibly do a second season with 3 different storylines of the 3 different paths they ended up on at season’s end? Seems like it would be too expensive and wieldy.
I have to disagree that the “jumps” are about “flipping a switch” – or maybe it’s that I agree, but instead read it as being a terribly compressed show, which is terribly ambitious; this entire season could have been two seasons, on a different show. In this respect it, surprisingly, reminds me of Deadwood — most of the characters fit, or outright are, archetypes, and in within a small window migrate in some way. (Well, here, this holds for the majors only, but the writers were quite generous to, say, the neighbor character.) And, for myself, this show always had an identity, and when it made me think of Mad Men or Top Gun or Twin Peaks, I felt it like an argument about people and society across that continuum, not some functioning rip-off.
I actually like Joe because the show seems very aware of what Joe is – a criticism of white male energy. It was hysterical when he sees the “Be The Mystery” billboard – I thought it was just a meta dig – but then he TRIES TO LOOK MORE LIKE THE BILLBOARD HE ALREADY LOOKS LIKE. The point is not that Joe is a mystery man – it’s that he thinks he’s supposed to be, and that no one really wants that but him. (It’s much more willing to outright make this point than Mad Men. Like, so many people seem to still think Don’s real cool, but I don’t think there’s much room to love Joe without a f*ckton of reservation.)