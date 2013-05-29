Review: ‘Arrested Development’ on Netflix

I've finished watching all 15 episodes of the new “Arrested Development.” As promised, I've written one big review of the whole thing. The bulk of it's not particularly spoiler-y, so if you haven't watched it all (or any of it) yet, you can safely read until I get to the bullet points. If you want to know nothing at all, don't read, but my thoughts are coming up just as soon as the glitter is shrapnel-grade…
The first two FOX seasons of “Arrested Development” were a miracle: a comedy made up of a staggering number of characters, plot points and tones that had no business working together, and yet did. It was a recipe where every ingredient was balanced in perfect proportion to one another. No one in the cast has ever been used better, before or since, and it's amazing to think of how long creator Mitch Hurwitz and company were able to sustain such an elaborate farcical structure built around so many absurd characters.
If the recipe is even slightly off – say, with the departure of some writers and a reduced episode order – you get the third FOX season, a funny but extremely uneven year dragged down by a lengthy and mostly unsuccessful arc with Charlize Theron as a beautiful woman no one realizes is mentally disabled. And if you try to borrow a few key ingredients – say, Hurwitz and actor Will Arnett – for a new recipe, you get the deservedly short-lived likes of “Sit Down, Shut Up” (an animated comedy with Arnett and Jason Bateman as high school teachers) and “Running Wilde” (Arnett as a slightly less despicable version of Gob Bluth).
In theory, the new Netflix season of “Arrested” – 15 episodes, all released over Memorial Day weekend, bringing back every regular castmember and most of the recurring ensemble – should have been a return to the formula that worked so well, and that made the series so beloved that there would even be a market for a reunion more than seven years after the last episode aired on FOX.
But the new season deviates from the formula in two big ways that the episodes – while very funny at times – ultimately can't overcome. First, Hurwitz had limited access to many of the original castmembers, forcing him to pivot away from the original structure in favor of one where each episode is a spotlight on a particular character. Second, Hurwitz has been very blunt about the fact that these episodes were created in the hope of stirring up interest in an “Arrested Development” movie – and to spare him from having to devote large chunks of the movie to explaining what the characters have been up to since Lucille Bluth (Jessica Walter) hijacked the Queen Mary in the original series finale.
So it's “Arrested Development,” only it isn't. And it's a new season that doesn't even tell a complete story, but rather functions as a prologue to the story Hurwitz actually wants to tell, if someone will ever give him, Ron Howard and Brian Grazer the money to do it.
At one point, Hurwitz talked about embracing the unique nature of Netflix's all-at-once release strategy by designing a season that could be watched in any order, with certain jokes making more or less sense at different points in the season depending on how you chose to watch it. Eventually, though, he emerged from the editing room to admit that it hadn't worked out the way he intended, and that viewers should please watch the episodes in the proscribed order.(*)
(*) He also pleaded with people to not watch them all in a day, out of fear they would tire of the characters and the style of humor after a few hours. Netflix is still pretty new to the original content business, and this seemed the first case where the desires of Netflix executives won out over the desires of a creator, who clearly would much rather the release have been spaced out so no one would even be tempted to marathon at first.
So what we're left with are episodes that are on one level fairly conventional – they even feature fake act breaks, as if a commercial was just coming up, and follows them up with Howard narration to remind us of things that happened only seconds ago – and on another very different, because of the single-character focus and the length. FOX “Arrested” episodes clocked in around 21 minutes; the shortest Netflix episode is 28 minutes, and the longest (and not coincidentally weakest) is 37.
And several things become obvious quickly: 1)That for comedy purposes, less is often more; and 2)That many of these characters were not meant to function as the stars of their own series.
Even the best episodes of the new season (among others, the Michael-centric “The B. Team,” the Maeby spotlight “Senoritis” and Buster in “Off the Hook”) drag in spots. There's a lot of padding, a lot of unnecessary voiceover exposition, and a lot of half-baked jokes that were left in because Hurwitz didn't have a specific time he needed to cut to. Dealing with ad breaks and set timeslots has its disadvantages, but there's also a ruthlessness that comes with it where you're forced to keep only your best jokes and whatever moves the story forward.
But a long episode can work when you're bouncing from character to character, and story to story. The great thing about “Arrested Development” was that it had such a deep, powerful bench that you couldn't really object when we would cut away from Buster fawning over his mother to George-Michael battling inappropriate feelings about his cousin, or from Tobias painting himself blue to Gob doing a chicken dance. Here, you're stuck for the duration with George Sr. or Tobias, and many of these characters who perfectly accented one another struggle to function on their own – or alongside new characters introduced because other regulars weren't available that week. Some of the new additions are a lot of fun – it's a pleasure whenever Howard (playing an exaggerated version of himself) steps out in front of the camera to remind you what a good comic actor he is, and I really enjoyed Tommy Tune as rehab director/menacing tap dancer Argyle Austero – but others (notably Chris Diamantopoulos as face-blind nature activist Marky Bark) are just a drag on the proceedings. I like Andy Richter (who, in the continuation of a gag from the series, plays himself and his identical quintuplet brothers), but when he's appearing more frequently and at greater length than some of the regulars, something has gone awry.
As a go-to source of accidental double entendres, Tobias Funke was a delight; as the tragic, deluded hero of a pair of new “Arrested” episodes, he made me wish we would get back to George-Michael's dorm room already.
Keeping the characters separate also throws off the emotional tone of the series. On the series, the Bluths were a selfish, destructive clan, but they largely damaged each other. Here, we see them ruining other people, whether it's Tobias with his fragile junkie companion DeBrie (Maria Bamford) or the never-ending tragedy that is Mae Whitman as Ann “Her?” Veal. At times, the darker tone is an interesting one – the new episodes give us Ann's point of view far more than the originals did – but at others, it's just unpleasant.
Nowhere is the tonal shift more obvious than whenever Michael is around. It's not that Michael is appreciably more narcissistic or oblivious than he was in the FOX days, but that he seems much more awful when he's not being judged alongside Gob or Lindsay. Michael is the only character in every episode, and his estrangement from George-Michael is meant to provide an emotional through-line for the season. But the sentimentality of the original series was, like the rest of it, a very delicate balancing act, and when Michael seems like a bigger jerk (even if his behavior isn't that much worse), it throws off that balance. And watching his parents and siblings struggle to learn anything about themselves without Michael around is usually fake pathos, because the show doesn't want the rest of the Bluths to grow up.
The great delight of the series – and the reason it remains so rewatchable, and such an enduring Netflix hit that the company would finance these new episodes – was the way Hurwitz, Jim Vallely and the other writers would run jokes out over multiple episodes, or even seasons, sprinkling in just a bit at a time (say, glimpses of blue handprints all over the model home during the period where Tobias was hoping to join the Blue Man Group) as a reward for viewers paying careful attention. There are a few jokes that recur over these 15 episodes (one involving Bluth family tipping policy, another about Tobias' vanity license plate), but for the most part what you get are running jokes strung throughout a single episode (or, in the case of certain characters, over two), which exhausts the gag much more quickly.
In place of that structure, Hurwitz has conceived the entire season as a big puzzle. You'll hear, for instance, George-Michael and his roommate discussing a top-secret bit of software they're working on, but you won't find out exactly what it does for several episodes. And that ultimately feels like more of an intellectual game than it does a wellspring of humor. It can be gratifying to find out who was kicking Lindsay's seat on a flight to India, but it's not an especially funny payoff.
And in several cases (I'll identify them when we get to the bullet points), there's no explanation at all. So either Hurwitz somehow didn't have time for those resolutions, despite the padding present throughout the season, or he's holding out explanations for this hypothetical movie he wants to make.
And that's ultimately what's most frustrating, despite some incredibly funny set pieces – almost all of them involving two or more of the original characters interacting in ways we instantly understand (like Buster helping Lucille deal with the conditions of her house arrest). The new season doesn't really work as its own thing, but as a prologue for this movie that no one in the industry has shown the slightest inclination towards making, despite Howard and Grazer's attachment as producers. If a deal had already been struck for a movie, or perhaps for an additional Netflix season – either of them requiring the cast to be around full-time – that could dispense with all the exposition and tell Bluth stories the right way, then this season would be an acceptable, sometimes hilarious stopgap: the most elaborate, expensive webisode series of all time. But since there's nothing concrete beyond these 15, this is Hurwitz leaving everything up in the air out of a kind of blind optimism that seems a second cousin to the sort his fictional creations use to make their decisions.
And other than the sort of “movies > TV” thinking that was already starting to become outdated during the original FOX run, why exactly is Hurwitz so excited to make a movie? Yes, it might be his only opportunity to get all the regular actors in the same place at the same time long enough to tell a story, but it's another case of radically changing the very specific formula that made “Arrested Development” a classic in the first place.
Or perhaps he realized this over the course of making these episodes. As Maeby says at one point late in the season (paying off the final joke of the original series), “I gotta tell you, I think movies are dead. Maybe it's a TV show.”
Some more specific, spoiler-y thoughts:
* Buster helping Lucille smoke was originally not going to make the final cut, and was shown to critics in January as a deleted scene. We all understandably fell out of our metaphorical chairs watching it, and I was glad Hurwitz put it back in. Just an amazing piece of physical comedy, and one that works because the relationship between those two characters is so well-established that it needs no additional context. (When we were shown it, in fact, it didn't yet have the narration explaining why she couldn't go out to the balcony herself; it was just that funny on its own.)
* Most efficient reprise of a former “Arrested” guest: Scott Baio as Bob Loblaw, who came in (alongside Henry Winkler, no less), was responsible for some amusing doubletalk (“a Bob Loblaw law bomb”), and got off the stage quickly. I'm also a complete sucker for Lucille's reactions to Gene Parmesan's disguises, though Gene away from Lucille does little for me.
* Most frustrating reprise of a former “Arrested” guest: Justin Lee as Annyong, whose appearance was much too brief. It's not that Annyong is a particularly multi-dimensional character, but he works well as a background gag.
* Most frustrating near-reprise of a former “Arrested” running gag: George-Michael (wearing matador pants, no less) bails out right before doing his own take on the Bluth family chicken dance. Fifteen episodes and not a single chicken dance, much less a chance to see someone new doing one? Cruel.
* Best reprise of a minor former “Arrested” running gag: using this real Pete Rose ad to continue the joke about how he represents the various bases of love.
* My memory of the original series isn't encyclopedic enough to recall whether George-Michael really never met Lucille 2. Is that right?
* Speaking of Lucille 2, her fate is obviously the big mystery being held out for the alleged follow-up, but there were several other unclosed loops, including two different crucifix gags involving Gob: who sabotaged his resurrection trick, and how did the giant cross wind up in the limo? Given the structure of the season, that felt odd.
* It's no “Big Yellow Joint” or “Mock Trial with J. Reinhold” theme, but I suspect I'm going to have Mark Cherry's “Getaway” stuck in my head for a while.
* Nice to see Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller (real-life spouses and separate former “Arrested” guests) share some screen time together, but how do you suggest that Sally Sitwell shares her father's medical condition without letting her dust off her old “Friends” bald cap? (Another possible former role callback: George Sr. slowly becoming a cross-dresser, just like Jeffrey Tambor did back on “Hill Street Blues.”)
* The idea of Kristen Wiig and Seth Rogen playing Lucille and George Sr. in flashbacks might have been funny, but they were never given anything to do, and it also broke with the show's pre-established pattern of having Jessica Walter and Tambor do it. Max Winkler (Henry's son) at least had some good jokes to deliver as the young Barry Zuckerkorn.
* Also not given enough funny material, especially given her amount of screen time: Isla Fisher as Rebel Alley. Hurwitz is usually very good at taking strong comic actors (or even mediocre ones like Baio) and giving them funny things to play, but other than her PSAs, Rebel was a fairly straightforward love interest for Michael and George-Michael.
* The episodes were still being completed pretty close to the Memorial Day weekend release, which is how they were able to include a relatively current reference like Maeby citing the most famous phrase (the one involving punting) of the sorority letter in her profane Opie acceptance speech.
* Do Charlie Kaufman and Spike Jonze get any royalties from the low ceiling gag from episode 4?
* The Netflix experience was pretty smooth on Sunday and Monday during the daytime when I had a chance to watch episodes, but starting Monday night (when more people had returned from holiday travel), I began getting error messages a lot of the time.
* Funnier animal gag: Lucille 2 wrestling the ostrich, or the Funke family trying to cook the duck?
* As I said above, everything with Ann was great, but especially her performing a real-life version of “Straightbait” on Gob and Tony Wonder.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Couldn’t disagree more. After the first 4 episodes lay a sort of groundwork, it becomes hilarious and classic AD from then on. Episodes 7, 9, and 11 might be in the Top 7 of the entire series.
Amen. Especially 11.
Hey Alan, love your writing on the always checking out the latest posts, and I have been wondering something about Arrested D and all the reviews and things I’ve been reading and I wanted your opinion on it because I think you are by far the best TV writer out there right now if you get the chance..i am a huge AD fan and while I have liked the season so far (im 12 episodes in), i am no TV critic so i may have missed some things, but am i crazy to think that trying to digest all of this and then coming up with reviews so quickly is hurting the critical acclaim? I know it isn’t perfect (and granted I’m still not done with the season), but as a die hard AD fan ive thought its been right up the alley of the old show and i think some of the backlash more has to do with the quick turnaround and people rushing to get their opinions out to the world when that might not be the best way to digest a show (especially this one) and then critically review it. Maybe I am way off base, but reading some of these reviews (not yours though, I mean others), something seems to be off about them like they missed some points of this show? I might be a bit biased, i was just curious your thoughts about the model of releasing it and the way everyone has been so quick to jump on it and review it RIGHT away. Thanks!
Here’s a question Alan. Do you want more Arrested Development in this format? If the only way to get more was to do another season, just like this, do you want it?
Maybe? It would depend on whether Hurwitz is actually aware of what works and doesn’t work in these new episodes and is able to correct for some of it the next time around. I don’t think it’ll ever really be Arrested Development if it doesn’t have the whole cast full-time, but if he can at least make it tighter and punchier, I can probably deal. The funny stuff is very funny. It’s just surrounded by a lot of junk.
I’m a huge AD fan and your reply is perhaps the best, most succinct explanation of exactly how I feel about season 4.
Alan – you’ve said that it’s surrounded by a lot of junk. I don’t know if it’s “a lot”. There’s definitely some superfluous stuff – but AD has always been a show that bears rewatching. I’ve started rewatching it – more carefully – and really, a lot of what seems like junk actually isn’t.
I’m about halfway through rewatching the season, and I think that the earlier episodes play much better. There are so many jokes and setups and references.
As dense as this season is, it does seem odd that Hurwitz would want to do a movie. I seem to recall Netflix saying they “hadn’t ruled out” doing another season?
One bit of inside info i haven’t seen addressed regarding prospects for the movie/next season: are the sets still up?
It seems much of the criticism of the new season was in the format – one character focused episodes. But, it seems there was not the budget to hire these actors for more time, and not the ability to have them for more time. If that is true – was it better to have what we had (and should we praise Hurwitz for being able to make it work), or would we rather have had him say if we can’t make it work with everyone all the time, then not do it. In my opinion, I would rather have what we wound up with than nothing. And i hope if there is more, maybe they find a way to incorporate more of the cast together.
I also completely agree about timing – even my favorite episodes felt long and dragged in parts. I imagine it is just like anything else – without limits you are not forced to cut. What if they imposed a 30 minute max for all episodes – I think there would be great improvement.
Lastly, I hope this leads to more episodes. I don’t care if it is a movie or not, but just in a format that maybe permits more of the cast to be together. I love these characters and will take what I can get; but they are at their best when they are playing off of each other.
George Michael remarks in “Pier Pressure” that he thought Buster was Lucille 2’s nurse, so he certainly is aware of her, but he never interacts with her in the show.
That’s what came to my mind as well. At first I thought it was brilliant. Then I recalled his comment about Buster being her nurse. This indicates he had seen them together at some point. I would like to hear Hurwitz address this.
They are together at the Valentine’s Day party in Season 1 episode 12.
I’ve watched the first episode and half of the second. That’s not very far in at all, and I already agree with Alan. The pacing is all wrong–the quick jumps between the various stories was one of the virtues of the original series. I got So. Damn. Bored. with George and Oscar in the desert that I finally turned it off.
I may go back to it–some of Alan’s bullets sound pretty tempting–but it’s nothing like the genius that those first two seasons offered.
You should absolutely jump back in. The 2nd episode was the worst of the bunch, and the show definitely start to right itself in the back half. Even some of the weaker later episodes (like ep. 8) are interesting in how they build the puzzle of the plot.
Fair warning though: the 3rd episode is not that great either.
Don’t give up yet – the 2nd and 3rd episode are slow indeed, but they give a lot of set-up. It picks up steam after the first Tobias episode (which is probably one of the funniest ones).
Making my way back through and enjoying it more on the second go-around. I do think some of these episodes are beyond bloated and would have been better served with some sort of self-imposed time constraint, but there’s a lot of funny in here.
Also, just to remind you, we’ve seen George crossdress before. When he was living in the attic he used to wear Tracey’s maternity clothing.
“the most elaborate, expensive webisode series of all time”
^ That is exactly what this season felt like. Nailed it, Alan.
Great review.
I agree with a lot of what you said, but I think I enjoyed it a bit more than you did. I actually quite liked the Tobias episodes which I was really surprised by since he’s so ridiculous and mostly a caricature.
Also, no mention of how bad the actor that plays Steve Holt aged? That dude lost the genetic lottery, he looked messed up.
Reply to comment…
He put on some weight, but he was also wearing a wig to mimic his dad’s thinning hairline. I was taken aback at first, but he’s clearly wearing a wig. Remember, when Steve realized Gob was his father, the first thing he said was “Is that what’s going to happen to my hair?”
Crap, what I meant to say is that they artificially aged Steve Holt a bit, too.
Oh good…cause they made him look bad hahaha
Michael says he saw Steve and he looks 50
Just jumping on real quick (5 in to Season 4, not loving it) that it baffles me that so many people think the Charlize Theron arc in S3 was unsuccessful. I love everything about that arc — the Poppins, GMT, Mr. F, “For British Eyes Only,” Michael’s chicken, Wee Brain, tiny town, the surrogate, Love Indubitably, the Tunnel of Love Indubitably, the Ocean Walker, Sea Britain, Bumpaddle, and of course, the banners. Family Love Michael! Michael Love Marry!
I think the last couple of episodes (“The Ocean Walker” in particular) are great, and if the writers had revealed much earlier that she was disabled, the arc would have worked much better. But for several episodes in a row, it’s a character in search of a joke.
On the other hand, rewatching it now is much, much funnier than it would have been had they revealed it early on.
People like to bag on the Wee Britain episodes, but even if they’re absurd in parts – there’s still tons of quick, pithy diversions to the rest of the cast to make up for any weirdness. The sorts of diversions that are exactly what S4 is missing.
“On the other hand, rewatching it now is much, much funnier than it would have been had they revealed it early on.”
Sure, but they weren’t funny the first time. It’s one thing for an episode to get funnier on repeat viewing, but if it doesn’t work at all until the second time, you’ve messed up.
Disagree. So since all the buster/hand jokes werent making sense the first time, they messed up? AD is built on loading in jokes for a second and third viewing. So what if one was on a grand scale? And I’m on my 3rd watch of the new stuff. And it’s way more comfortable now. The show knows its audience watches more than once. It did the true fans the service of saving alot for rd 2.
I thought the same thing. Loved season 3!
I really liked that arc too.
Mister F…
Cracks me up every time. So glad they brought it back.
One other weird hanging thread that I kept waiting for them to close – the cowboys in the Indian airport. I felt like they were on some sort of ‘Amazing Race’ type show, but it was never explained.
Just a quick “Cowboys & Indians” joke, I think.
Was anyone as thrown off and/or distracted as I was by Portia De Rossi’s nose job and whatever other work she may have had done since the last time she was on Arrested Development or even Better Off Ted.
When Lindsay first showed up in the new episodes I was thrown thinking it was someone else.
It was very distracting, especially since I had just re-watched the series.
I couldn’t quite place what was wrong and thought it was just a bad wig.
I thought it was mainly bc the wig she had to wear after she chopped off her hair in real life made her forehead look huge. I thought she looked life herself when she had the short hair.
It’s the wig and her eyebrows being lighter. Makes her forehead look huge. Her eyes also look wider – that looks more like cosmetic surgery to me.
The big forehead and big eyes thing is probably why I thought she looked like Christina Ricci at some points.
I wasn’t sure it was her at first. Its unfortunate, because I think she was really beautiful before … she looks a lot older now.
Liked it as a whole, some episodes much more than others. Feel like the episodes could have cut five minutes off each, and felt like we got got too much Ron Howard narrating.
Really loved the Gob, Buster, Tobias, and Maeby episodes, didn’t care for the George SR/Lindsay episodes.
One gag that I saw someone posted today that blew my mind was the eating of the mustard and Parmesan cheese. Martin Mull who plays Gene Parmesan also played Colonel Mustard in Clue, and they combined those two things.
Is THAT where the mustard came from! I was wondering what the hell that was about.
Awesome! Thanks for sharing that.
I think “Season 4” was an interesting experiment, and as you said, worked in places and fell flat in others. I tried to go into my viewing experience with the attitude of “this is NOT the original show, but something new.” But you are right this is more of an ensemble, the episodes seeing Michael act very “Bluth” were a bit tough to watch. But I agree with you on most points. Overall I would give this “Season” a B rating personally.
Your comment about Michael’s “Bluth-ness” touches on something I felt was lacking this season too – a lack of redeeming moments.
AD’s fun is always about how terrible this family is, but the odd redeeming moments at the end provided a bit of sweetness (no matter how ‘sit-commy/formulaic’ compared to the rest of the show) that balanced the rest of the proceedings.
While lots of fun, not sure I’d want another season like this. Either a movie or a fifth with all characters present and accounted for.
I think the joke with the cross in the limo was that GOB couldn’t remember how it got there (possibly from Forget Me Nows), thus the audience doesn’t know.
Sure, but it’s the sort of thing that (whether on the FOX version or the Netflix version), you would expect a flashback to come later explaining it, just like all the other weird things involving the family eventually were.
I thought that was just a callback Season 1 – Buster putting the massive rock from his archeological dig into George Sr’s car but not being sure how he got it in or how to get it out.
I’m curious what you thought about the production values, particularly the sound mixing (assuming I’m using that term correctly). It was often hard to understand, with the narration going over dialogue going over music throughout every episode.
Sound wasn’t an issue for me (I watched virtually all of it with headphones). There are times when you can’t hear the dialogue but are clearly not supposed to; Ron Howard is telling you the relevant info.
I’m very disappointed in the production value across the board. EVERY time we are in the Mexican desert, the green screen is incredibly visible. There is an obvious ‘halo’ of green surrounding Jeffrey Tambor as he is playing one of the two twin brothers so they can composite them together in the shot. Portia de Rossi’s wig in the first handful of episodes looked cheap and completely ridiculous, until they finally had Lindsay ‘cut her hair’. The lighting has been incredibly uneven whenever they are shooting coverage of a conversation in Lucille’s apartment. And come on — those CGI bee’s? give me a break… The whole thing just seems incredibly amateur.
Look, i know they’re working with two serious handicaps: 1. they don’t have access to 2003 FOX money, they’re getting 2013 Netflix money, which is likely significantly lower, and 2. They are forced to shoot around the actors’ schedules, ‘cheating’ where they can with body doubles, etc. I’m trying to give them the benefit of the doubt, but the show shouldn’t look as amateur as it does…
I personally LOVED the puzzle-structure of the season. It reminded me of reading a great Agatha Christie novel; there’s a sense of accomplishment when you figure something out ahead of time, and the most satisfying closure when you’re surprised by something fitting together perfectly. I’m so glad they decided to take the extra risk and offer us something new, instead of trying to recapture old magic from a structure we already have three seasons of. It also works perfectly with the monolithic release and online streaming.
There may not have been as many laugh-out-loud gags as Arrested Development of old, but I found it more satisfying than ever and an absolute delight to watch unfold.
I agree with that. Made me feel like I was watching a better-scripted, funny version of Damages.
I loved it. I agree that it was uneven, but man was it great nevertheless (of course, I also think season three is as good as the first two so we’re not quite in sync when it comes to AD)
Funny that you mention Tobias as an example of someone who shouldn’t have been in the spotlight. Most of my friends seem to agree that his episodes were the funniest. If you ask me, I think the weak link was George Sr — as much as I like him, it seemed like his episodes were the most bogged down by the convoluted plot.
Mind you, I like the convoluted plot. I think the puzzle approach to this new season is brilliant. But I’m a sucker for that kind of stuff. I can’t wait to rewatch the season just to see all the setups and payoffs I missed.
The one thing I was terrified of was that it wouldn’t come together and the last episode would strike out. But I think the last five episodes or so are consistently hilarious… I think it’s Lucille, Maeby, George Michael, Buster and George Michael again. Surprising that they ended with George Michael… I was positive Michael would be the protagonist of the finale.
Finally, I didn’t mind the cliffhangers. Everybody involved in the project has been pretty vocal about being game for more episodes. I imagine they’re feeling pretty confident about the whole thing and that’s why they ended it on such a downer note… At the same time, if that’s the last we see of AD, it’ll be sad but I’ll also remember laughing nonstop for fifteen new episodes. So it’s all good.
Anyway, where’s the “Getaway” ringtone?
Anyone else pick up on the hints that tony wonder is brothers with barry zuckercorn or am i crazy?
such as what?
In the gob episode when he says tony wonders show tonys father is dressed in the same clothes as barrys dad was and tony talks about a brother with gob but doesnt elaborate
Regarding the two ‘mysteries’, I’m pretty sure Pastor Veal jammed the secret compartment shut since he went in there to (falsely) verify the illusion was on the up-and-up and a cross was used to jam it. And I don’t think there’s supposed to be an answer for the cross in the limo – just a silly visual gag with the point being that there’s really no possible explanation.
Wow – that’s actually a pretty good theory on the jammed secret compartment. Kudos!
One of my favorite subtle jokes of an uneven season were how the two pastor’s names were Veal and Marsala.
Liked it but didn’t love it. I’m watching it a second time now at a slower pace and enjoying it much more. I think that’s what happened with the original series: I liked season 1 but it wasn’t until I got the DVD that I realized what a great show I was watching every week. I think that the show would have benefited by being released a a slower pace since the later episodes were much better and I felt left the earlier ones more forgettable. I have a feeling over time these will grow on everyone even though I didn’t particularly care for the structure.
I’m an admitted ‘Arrested Development’ apologist. It was the first show I really obsessed over and I’ve seen most episodes more than half a dozen times. I really enjoyed this season and can confirm that a lot of the weaker episodes are MUCH better upon a rewatch.
I think one thing missing from this review (and another obstacle in getting this season made) was how they structured the pay of the actors. It was based on screen time per episode, not on total screen time over the season. I think if they had done the latter, maybe they could have tightened some things up in the editing room by moving some scenes from one episode to the next.
And GOB’s line in ‘Flight of the Phoenix’ of “Put your mask back on!” during his fight with Michael in the model home took almost the entire season to pay off.
Everything Gob says in that scene is golden on re-watch. Having the context gives a second meaning or joke to just about everything that happens.
Another mystery not yet revealed…why was George Sr.’s estrogen so high? Assume someone was drugging him, but who?
The maca root was getting screwed up by being downstream of the outhouse, and George Sr. wasn’t sweating it out because he had Oscar do the sweat lodge instead.
With the fact that Oscar’s testosterone was seemingly upped. That really doesn’t seem like anything worthy of carrying over to a new season/movie, so I don’t understand why that is a mystery to take forward.
Call me Carlos, did I miss that or are you inferring? I did binge watch, so I definitely could have missed that detail.
But even still, to Grimmy’s point, why was Oscar suddenly more manly?
I definitely felt like someone was tampering with them in a chemical sense.
Mike – There is an episode (I think it’s the one where George Sr has the “vision” after having some maca) where they specifically mention that the maca roots were downstream from the outhouse. I like Carlos’ theory that Oscar was sweating it all out and George wasn’t but who knows :)
That makes sense…but still seems odd…usually AD pays off those jokes at some point, and it does seem pretty minor to leave for a hypothetical movie…although the Oscar/George story didn’t really conclude, so it’s definitely a possibility that it’ll come into play in future AD
I think this season was built to be a little polarizing, but here’s why I liked a lot of things that seem to trouble people:
I loved the idea that it was set up as more of a character study than a rehash of the old series. Even if it was forced by logistics. Could it have benefited from having the cast together in a few more places? Of course, but did it suffer overall from not having that? In my opinion: no. Forcing this kind of style really allowed to them to explore ideas like: “What happens when these characters don’t have each other?” and “What happens when these characters reach rock bottom?”
I loved Michael as a full on asshole because he’s always shown signs of it. He’s self-absorbed, he steps on his son privacy, he’s oblivious to his son’s actual problems, and so so so self-righteous. And that’s all is shown in the first three seasons. This is the guy that dated a mentaly retarded female (Mr. F), constantly insulted his son’s girlfriend, and when someone was outraged that his wife came onto him, his only words were: “You really need to lock that down.”
This season wasn’t set up to show more season 1-3 Michael Bluth, this was set up to show Michael Bluth without his family. His family made him better and I love the idea of that. That without them he spirals into someone who can’t realize when it’s too much to be living with your son in his dorm, or someone who’d try to become a producer just to keep a relationship going with a woman.
Some episodes are certainly weaker than others, but George Sr’s first episode is the only one that I can think in which I said, “Man, watching this is kind of work.” But even that episode we had Dr. Norman and George Sr. driving along the “wall” with Buster in the car. And a lot of the set up in that episode paid off well later.
As for closure? I don’t think we were owed that. There’s no closure at the ends of season 1 and 2 so as long as Hurwitz wants to do more I don’t see why he would owe us anything. If he had said leading up to this, “This is it. I’m done after this. Game over.” then, yes, it would be a terrible ending and I’d be quite upset. However, even if he can’t do more, he made it with intention that there would be more and seeing as he got to do another season 7 years after season 3 ended, I don’t see why that assumption is crazy.
For better or for worse, this is groundbreaking television. I think the ambition alone makes it very good, the execution makes it great. It’s not Arrested Development as we knew it, but that’s kind of what made it enjoyable for me.
Oh, and something else to add to the list of mysteries: Why was Michael wearing a banana stand uniform shirt when he returned home from Cinco de Quatro?
He had to change his shirt because he killed Lucille 2.
That wasn’t Micahel. It was Sally Sitwell.
She weirdly disappears when the security camera shows Buster standing over her. I think she probably has some sort of illusion that she either got from Tony Wonder or in the storage locker that the sweat hut, among other things, was in, that she sold on craigslist to George and that she is using that as part of a frame up.
Velocity – I shall be copying and pasting your thoughts quite a bit over the next few days. Don’t worry, you’ll be credited.
I agree %100.
Velocity – THANK YOU, I’ve been DYING to talk to someone about Michael Bluth. I LOVED Michael’s character study. Absolutely loved it. He’s the character whose behaviour and motivations you definitely have to think most about.
Michael seemed the most normal in the first 3 seasons because he had an insane family that he had to (a) keep together, (b) feel superior to. Now he doesn’t have that motivation, there was no one to make him look good, and he didn’t have the moral deficiency of his family to use as a benchmark for his own. Not to mention he was not in a good financial place and getting desperate.
In the first three seasons, it was always clear that Michael needed them (if only to feel good about himself) as much as they needed him. Now he’s become a monster.
I’m also convinced that he’s responsible for the missing character…
Would love to watch a re-edited version with 21 minute episodes told chronologically across the whole cast. I imagine the group scenes will have very strange cutting but otherwise not sure it couldn’t work
Would be a comedy Game of Thrones, all plot/jokes and very little character.
Peter, I’ve thought the same thing. Give it a week or so, I’m sure someone will post a nice supercut to Youtube.
another failed review. so nothing short of a note perfect recreation of the original series (or maybe just the first 2 seasons) would do. which obviously was not going to happen because of the casting restraints.
so instead, hurtwitz et al ratcheted up the complexities, the call backs, the call forwards, the insanity, actually let some of the characters progress AND made it significantly darker and more twisted WHILE keeping it hilarious. and the critics ding him for not being more like a traditional sitcom. or maybe just because they were mad they had to work so hard to review it.
its good that we are no longer getting a network sitcom. even the best network sitcom ever is still a network sitcom. what he got was ground breaking and boundry smashing. good for the viewer, bad for the professional critic. sounds like a success to me.
Your reply does a disservice to the amount of thought that Sepinwall put into his reviews. I, for one, am tired of THESE words: “so nothing short of a note perfect recreation of the original series would do.” being put into our mouths.
I’m pretty sure we would have accepted S4 being consistently funny and well-paced: Something that it was not.
you are wrong Jaroslav – Alan’s critique actually helped articulate some of my feelings about this season.
The review isn’t a failure just because you disagree with it. I thought season 4 was great and disagree with Alan on a lot of points, but that doesn’t make him wrong or me right. It’s just opinion.
Wow, what troll. This is a very thoughtful review and frankly more generous than this new season deserves. I am longtime AD fan and I have been trying to rationalize all the creative decisions made by Hurwitz and co. But I think they made a huge mistake. This season doesn’t work.
Interesting you highlight Tobias as a problem Alan, I thought Lindsay and George Sr were both far greater drags on proceedings.
Fully agree. George Sr. and Lindsay easily had the worst episodes. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that these episodes seemed to rely the most on guest stars.
Agreed. I thought Tobias’ episodes – especially the first one – were among the strongest ones. Lindsay and George Sr were definitely the weakest. We needed more GOB and Buster.
I think the GOB, Buster, Tobias, and Maeby episodes were the best. I’m not sure more Buster would of worked just because you can only sustain that weirdness for so long. I’m surprised Tobias worked for 2 episodes, so I don’t think we needed more of him. As for GOB, I can pretty much always use more GOB. But by far, the character I needed to see a lot more was Maeby. Hers was definitely one of the top three episodes and aside from that particular episode, she hardly appeared at all. They should not have given Lindsey and George Senior two episodes and should have given one to Maeby and one to one of the other characters (maybe Lucielle). Anyway, here’s how I’d rank the character focuses:
1st Tier: Maeby, GOB, Buster
2nd Tier: George-Michael, Tobias
3rd Tier: Lucielle, Michael
4th Tier: Lindsey, George Sr. (his were by far the worst)
In the early going I was very disappointed. Things got a bit better in later episodes as some of the earlier setups started to pay off, but I still did not love this season. It was bloated, the characters were never together, and overall it wasn’t nearly as funny as the original run. The biggest compliment I can pay this season is that it was just good enough that I don’t begrudge its existence.
I felt like the Lindsay and George Sr episodes were the low points. Loved Gob’s, Tobias’, George michael’s.
“I’m Here…I’m Queer…. And now I’m over Here” has given me days of laughter.
Kind of disappointed you’re so critical. As much as I’m frustrated by the lack of an ensemble cast all at once and it not being as funny, I still thought the plotting was pretty cool and unlike what most comedies have ever done. There was some really funny moments throughout and it was great to see what the characters had been up to. Yes, I wish it hadn’t been as dark and had been cut down to keep the funniest stuff in, but there was a lot more good in it than you and other critics have been saying. I hope you do episode by episode reviews eventually, I’d love to see that as I’m slowly rewatching each episode.
As a fan who has been in love with this show since I saw the Pilot live (and then watched it about 10 more times), I’m so happy to have the show back even if it’s not perfect. I hope the movie can recapture that old ensemble!
Alan, you make a really interesting point about how the Bluth’s isolation in these episodes leads them to hurt others instead of each other. I think this is a part of why Rita never clicked for a lot of people in season 3 as well. We’d seen external characters become punching bags for the family before, like Marta and Ann, but these characters always had enough of their own agency that they could reject the Bluths at their worst, rather than being dragged down into their pathos.
Love your work and reviews, but I couldn’t disagree with you more about Tobias. I thought his and GOB’s episodes were easily the funniest and most ridiculous. Especially the sex offender subplot and the license plate gag. I thought the George Sr. and Lindsey episodes were weakest
When S4 started out, it felt like a disaster unfolding; the jokes felt forced and long, the timing was off, and the music was layered in very odd ways. Then when E5 rolled around, and the story started to double back on itself, I found I started to enjoy it. And by the end, I realized that it was very very enjoyable.
Perfect? No way. But smart. Having said that, I wish the scenes didn’t go on so long (like Michael explaining the rules for voting) but upon second watch – I found these acceptable and at times funny.
The award for the joke that took me the longest to figure out:
Lucille 2: I used to wear that with the Captain. And I was …
Lindsay: Tennille?
Lucille 2: And not make eye contact, yes!
If you still can’t get it, replace Lindsay’s line with “to kneel”
OHHHHHHHHHHH!!! Good grief, I can’t believe I didn’t get that!
I agree there were not enough scenes with most or all of the main cast all together–a necessary evil, I know, but still. The one thing that surprised me most about this was how great the Maeby-centric episode was. Of the continuing plots, from the first 3 seasons, the one I don’t always love is her faking her way into an exec job at Tantamount, and mostly because it put her off in her own separate world with less interaction with the other main characters. However, the way they resolved it in this bath of episodes was great, and the Opie speech was bleeping gold. I know a common complaint about these new episodes is spending too much time with a single character gets wearing after awhile, but a positive for me was the later GOB episode where he and Tony Wonder trick each other into thinking the other is gay. It followed the path from funny/ridiculous -> ridiculous -> sort of wearing ->okay, sorta funny again -> oh, they’re keeping with this -> okay, this is so ridiculous I love it again. I think that episode was my second fave of the new ones. I think overall I enjoyed these more than your written review indicates you did, but some of your criticisms are definitely valid re: padding and pacing.
Above and beyond the general high I got just from having new episodes of Arrested Development to watch, I really enjoyed this season (I gave it an A-). It took me a little while to get used to the new structure, but once I did, I had a great time watching all of the pieces come together. Whether it was by design or by necessity, I’m really glad that Hurtwitz decided to try something new and more ambitious rather than just making endless callbacks to the first three seasons of the show. And while the immediate consensus among a good number of the critics I read and respect seems to be “It was really funny in spots, but it didn’t quite work with respect to structure and tone”, I think that history will judge it more kindly over time. In fact, future creators may try to emulate the complex narrative structure Hurtwitz tried out here – and we’ll gain new appreciation of just how difficult it is to pull something like this off.
Favorite episodes: “The B. Project” (the 2nd Michael episode) and its meta-joke about the long-awaited movie was all gold to me (I loved the sight gag of the Imagine and Bruckheimer signs – “you’re not charring my tree”). I also really liked Michael’s chemistry with Rebel Alley in that episode (my general appreciation of Isla Fisher certainly didn’t hurt). Consequently, I was somewhat disappointed that they undermined it later by having her be involved with George Michael as well, but it didn’t retroactively sour my thoughts on what I saw previously.
“Colony Collapse” (the 1st Gob episode) was also great. The scene where Ann kept batting Gob’s mice into the ocean was hysterical, and the HER? sight gag during Gob’s wedding probably drew the biggest laugh of the entire season for me (and I laughed quite a bit).
Honorable mentions: “Senoritis” (I just love Maeby in general), “The Queen B.” (Lucille’s vengeful song was fantastic) and “Off The Hook” (of course Buster would end up as a drone pilot. Of course.)
Least favorite episode: “Double Crossers” (the 2nd George Sr. episode). I got a kick out of John Slattery as the delinquent anesthesiologist Doctor Norman, but game as Jeffrey Tambor is, the crossdressing thing was an extremely weak way to end George Sr.’s arc. It was made worse by the fact that we didn’t really revisit him after that. I honestly have no idea where they’re going with this.
I was somewhat surprised that they chose to end the season in such a dark place for so many characters. George Michael punching his father threw me for a loop, even if Michael did have it coming to a certain degree. But I’m totally OK with the creative decision … as long as we get resolution in some form, be it a movie or another Netflix season. Personally, I would prefer a movie to another season IF it means that Hurtwitz can get all of the actors under contract at the same time to shoot scenes together. But as long as Arrested Development continues to live on in some form, I will be happy, and I can’t imagine Mitchell Hurtwitz would leave things like this if he didn’t have SOME kind of assurance in place that he’ll get to do more. At least I hope so, because unlike “Development Arrested” – which worked very well as a series finale – I will be extremely annoyed if negotiations somehow fall through and THIS is where we leave all of these characters.
I’ll end on a positive note. It was a genuine pleasure to see these characters live on once again, and I’m grateful we got to spend these 15 episodes with them. Until we meet them again, I’ll simply appropriate the final words of John Beard and Pete the Mailman (R.I.P.) and say … Love each other.
Agree completely. Unlike Community, which was continued without the original creative vision behind it (and IMO, suffered greatly), this feels like ‘genuine’ AD right down the line. Is it every bit as as good as it was in it’s prime? No – but who is? And let’s face it – there was NEVER any chance it was going to be because:
a) Much time has passed and people/attitudes change.
b) It’s not ‘fresh’ anymore.
c) The weight of people’s frenzied expectations.
But is it streets ahead of virtually every comedy currently on TV anyway? Yes, sorry – it’s so much funnier then Zombie Community, dreck like HIMYM, or even things like New Girl.
Incredible how well your POV has meshed with mine. I’m a big fan of the series and watched the first 3 seasons through 3-4 times (did it a week ago to get ready). The blandness and the lack of group chemistry was missed (as was the funniest characters, Buster and Gob, who seem to barely show up except in their eps). I know it’s awful to say, but de Rossi’s facework just took me out of this completely. It was so jarring.
“blandness…AND…” Her?
I think this review was mostly fair – but it did seem like you dwelled on the negative more than the positive. I agree with all your points on the characters. But I think that it was funnier than it seemed on first watch. I was talking to a friend and we both had the same opinion you did, but after an hour of talking our sides hurt from laughing at all the jokes that arose.
I actually thought Tobias’ episodes were among the strongest. Weakest were easily Lindsay and George Sr. And it was really interesting seeing Michael’s descent into douchery…
My favourite returning song – BALLS IN THE AIR!! I was pumping my fist like I was Nick Miller with Cotton-Eyed Joe…
You make some good points. I LOVED it, however. I thought the last five epsisodes were amazing. The Lucille episode and the Buster episode were epic. So happy with it!!
Definitely imperfect, but overall pretty amazing I think, given the amount of time it’s been and the limitations with everyone’s availability. Perhaps it helped that my expectations were pretty low. By Tobias’ first episode, I started feeling like I was watching the same old show again, and I think some of the episodes they did were right up there with the best of the older seasons.
I don’t know if anyone answered your question about George Michael meeting Lucille 2. I don’t know if we ever saw them in a room together, but he knew who she was. He was was surprised when he found out that Buster was dating her, because Michael had told him he was her nurse.
Alan Tudyk sabotaged the magic trick. It was a cross and he was a pastor
Alan Tudyk sabotaged the magic trick. It was a cross and he was a pastor.
This is the best non-glowing review of the season I have read. I don’t agree with the verdict but at least the rationale is one I can appreciate. Was waiting to hear from you after reading some really moronic negative reviews that showed no understanding of the show’s DNA. As always, great job. Although as I said, I disagree with the final verdict.
There is one point however. This season is difficult for non-watchers or even casual watchers of the show to stay interested in. As a devotee, I loved it. But my wife who has seen the original episodes once way back when they originally aired was very confused at my laughter most of the time.
THAT is going to be a BIG hurdle for the movie. The fact that it cuts down the potential audience to at best 1-1.5 million die hard fans.
Another thing = it is very difficult to truly “review” AD after one viewing. Or rather, compare AD in one viewing with how we now judge the previous 3 seasons. We all like to think that our opinions of the first 3 seasons (although Alan admits he wasn’t as crazy about S3) now are the same as what they were back when we first watched them. Not true.
When I first watched the show 9 years ago, I liked it a lot and was a loyal viewer. But it reached my “OMG ALL TIME GREATEST!!!” shortlist only after a couple of repeat viewings (when MSN put up the episodes online for free).
Take the Rita arc for instance. Alan is justified in saying that it doesn’t land too well on first viewing. And yes, to me I remember it didn’t. But after repeat viewings, it is one of my favorite TV story arcs ever, not just in the show.
I rewatched some episodes of S4 and I already am finding many jokes, references and foreshadowings that I missed. Loved my first viewing but loving the second even more.
Some of my favorite bits I only “got” in the 2nd viewing:
– Mark Block smoking reference (quick and subtle, so accessible only to hardcore political junkies).
– The place in India they visit is named Shuturmurg, which is Hindi for ostrich.
– Lucile 2’s campaign poster saying “It’s up to you, Newport, Newport”
– The quick House of Cards reference as Ben and Christine smoke the same cigarette.
It gets stronger as it goes along. If I was grading episode by episode:
Flight of the Phoenix (Michael) – B+
Borderline Personalities (George Sr) – C+
Indian Takers (Lindsay) – C+
The B. Team (Michael) – A-
A New Start (Tobias) – A-
Double Crossers (George Sr) – C
Colony Collapse (GOB) – A
Red Hairing (Lindsay) – C
Smashed (Tobias) – A-
Queen B. (Lucille) – A
A New Attitude (GOB) – A
Senoritis (Maeby) – A
It Gets Better (George Michael) – A
Off The Hooke (Buster) – A
Blockheads (George Michael) – B+
I’m also fine with the ending. I know one of the gripes about it is it isn’t written in stone there will be more Arrested Development, but I’d be pretty surprised if there’s not a follow up project.
If that gets killed somewhere down the line, then maybe I’ll look less fondly on this season.
I can t believe that buster Lucille smoking scene was a deleted scene. Mainly because I can t believe there were any deleted scenes. I thought the ending was because they literally ran out of film.
Yeah, it for sure isn’t the same since Dan Harmon left.
Oh, wait…
Seriously, I think both series are suffering the same critical response for the same basic reason – that both series can’t hold up against “what was” – because people are mostly measuring the current series against the Best Of what was – the cream of the old crops.
Personally, I’m overjoyed to have any new AD and Community to watch.
Almost as overjoyed as I am at the cancellation of Whitney. ;-)
Sorry, I don’t think your analogy works because, unlike Community – which was continued without the original creative vision behind it (and IMO, suffered greatly) – this feels like ‘genuine’ AD right down the line.
But I find it odd that Alan – of all reviewers – failed to mention the fact that Dan Harmon has a bit role in Arrested Development – which to me is clearly a show of support and admiration from Hurwitz.
I have read several reviews of the season and am surprised that not one has mentioned the true problem with the season: The spawn of satan, bryan the sound guy. As soon as I saw him on screen I got a very sad feeling…took me a few scenes to realize why.
On a serious note though, most reviews I have read seem to focus so much on the negative. I think Alan makes good points and I agree with many of them, however, the show had enough funny moments (especially as the season moves along and you start to “get it”) to overcome all the problems. If someone was using this review to decide whether or not to watch the episodes, I think they would not….and that would be a shame for I cant think of more than a few recent sitcom seasons that I like more than this, warts and all.
Another joke I didn’t get the answer to…why are they eating mustard with parmesan cheese, does any one else know.
It was because there was no actual food in the model homes, just condiments.
Martin Mull = Jean Parmesan & Colonel Mustard (Clue)
I agree with Feral Jesus. I also assumed that it was because Martin Mull is Jean Parmesan and was Colonel Mustard in Clue.
Dan Harmon’s cameo on Arrested Development:
[www.daysalive.com]
Funke family trying to cook the duck was funnier. Definitely!