Review: ‘Arrow’ – ‘The Climb’

Numerically, “The Climb” isn't the mid-point of “Arrow” season 3, but scheduling-wise, it's being treated that way, and as a result had to feel like a culmination of what's happened so far this season. The problem is that a lot of what's happened so far this season hasn't been entirely working, which resulted in a “winter finale” with a clear dichotomy: whenever people were fighting(*), or whenever Felicity was on-screen, it was really excellent, and whenever neither of those things was happening, it was a slog.
(*) One exception to that: the unintentionally hilarious Arrow/Thea fight, which was hurt both by Willa Holland's nascent stage combat skills, and by the sparkly MC Hammer pants the wardrobe team decided to put her in for the fight.
So the Oliver/Ra's al-Ghul trial by combat was everything I could have hoped for, up to and including Ra's running sword through Oliver and kicking him off the mountain. If this weren't a superhero show called “Arrow” – and if I hadn't ready many comic books featuring Ra's – I might wonder if Ray Palmer (or, heaven help us, Roy) was about to become the main character, but this is part and parcel of the genre and of this set of characters in particular, so I'll be curious to see how exactly the creative team chooses to make him non-dead when we return. And the various other fight scenes involving various combinations of Oliver, Ra's, League of Assassins members, China White and Maseo's wife Tatsu were all exciting and well-choreographed.
The Felicity/Ray material also worked well, both in giving Ray a backstory and motivation for his inevitable superheroics, and at having Felicity (the show's funniest and most self-aware-to-the-point-of-meta character) wonder how she keeps winding up in this circumstance. With the ATOM suit so close to completion at the same time Oliver is busy being dead, I wonder if the show might actually try to go a couple of episodes with Ray functioning as Starling's primary hero while Oliver's being made less dead. Brandon Routh certainly has the charisma for it(**). And Felicity and Oliver's goodbye scene in the Arrow-Cave crackled, as pretty much any of their scenes do on those rare occasions when they get to interact these days.
(**) The relative failure of “Superman Returns” feels a bit like the Timothy Dalton James Bond movies; Routh made a perfectly fine Superman, but because he was stuck in a movie that was both slavishly faithful to the Richard Donner films and too serious by half, he was stuck in a no-win scenario where he got blamed for flaws in the movie that had nothing to do with his performance.
“The Climb” also had to deal with some tedious Lance family drama, and the Hong Kong material still not feeling urgent even now that Maseo has been revealed to be a present-day League member. Even the family tension between Thea's brother and her father didn't really click, because it's dependent on Oliver keeping his identity secret from Thea for no good reason, and therefore he can't say, “Your father drugged you into murdering Sara, showed me the videotape and is threatening to turn you into the League of Assassins.” Half the city knows Oliver is the Arrow by this point, but he can't find some way to tell the one surviving member of his family? I've said it before and I'll say it again: secret identities are one of those tropes that's more often than not better off left in the pages of the comic books.
But that Oliver/Ra's fight – and the literal cliffhanger that followed? That was pretty sweet, and a good note to go into the break on. I just hope the other parts of the season start coming into better focus in 2015.
What did everybody else think?
The thing that happened to Routh and Dalton is what I feel is happening with Andrew Garfield and the current Spider Man movies
totally agree
Dalton’d!
Definitely concur. Garfield would be a great Spider-Man in better-written movies, but instead he has…the things he has.
Routh was exceedingly charming in Superman. I was so sorry they never gave him a second chance with a better script. Course, the next version of the movie was even worse…
The new Spiderman is just awful and it is Garfield and Emmas fault and there characters fault. However, like you said, it wasn’t Brandon Rouths fault with Superman. If he would of starred in the last Superman movie he would of been a hit but I like the new Superman better though.
I think Garfield is ten times better than McGuire as Spiderman. I think the movies as a whole are better, just still not that great. Spiderman II and III are two of the worst superhero movies I’ve ever seen.
In all honesty Marvel should have had it from the beginning….would suck for Garfield but I hope they reboot it and do it right.
I agree they would’ve benefited from having a few more episodes in the first half of the season. There are so many threads and they weren’t really able to do them all justice with just nine episodes to work with.
I’m okay with secret identities as long as the people closest to the hero/heroine are in on it. It’s ridiculous that Thea doesn’t know at this point, especially with them living together AND the Arrow cave being literally under her nose in the basement of Verdant. It makes her seem beyond clueless.
Loved the fight scenes. Loved the Olicity goodbye. Can’t wait for the reunion.
And the fact that Merlyn hasn’t said something also
I usually don’t fault a character for not figuring out something that the character has been given no reason to know. Like how should Thea realize that the Arrow Cave is below her feet? Its obvious to us because we know but I don’t hold it against her for not knowing. Maybe she should’ve pressed the issue about that door she found?
Maybe the three day stubble and the Arrow being the same height and build should be a hint. In past seasons the Lincoln Mole” should’ve been a dead giveaway but I think the make up department is hiding it better. It is a lot more tolerable than Laurel or her father not figuring out that Canary was Sara, if only by her big Kirk Douglas” clef in her chin alone. :-)
I have a very bad feeling about this.
So… anyone else get the feeling that the next three episodes will be about Oliver “missing” and Laurel thrust into the spotlight to wear that ridiculously stupid Black Canary outfit with like 2 months of boxing training?
Because that’s what it feels like they’ve set up, after the writers decided they were going to give Laurel a three episode origin arc.
This season has been such a disappointing mess.
Like, SHIELD disappointing.
They stopped treating these great characters like actual characters that stories revolve around , and more like props to fit into their paint-by-numbers stories.
I don’t know if it’s because their best writers went over to The Flash or what, but the Arrow Writers Room has stunk it up this season.
Wow. “stunk it up this season”? I think it’s been the best season so far. Season 1 was pretty bad in the middle, but they have gotten much much better.
This season has been deeply flawed so far, but it’s nowhere near season 1 on Agents of SHIELD quality. That show was a disaster.
Gotta agree with Shannon, I’m still impressed with this latest season. I dunno what makes you think it’s worse than it was in mid-season 1? Please elaborate
Dead Souls (okay… I feel very wrong typing that),
I get you, but it’s more about the thing that SHIELD still does:
Their characters, even slightly improved in S2, are characters I don’t give a crap about, because there’s no “there” there. They’re character-types, and although the story improved in SHIELD S2, the characters were still nothing more than pieces to plug-and-play into the plot.
The thing that always made Arrow stand out was that the show was all about character first, kick ass everything else second.
This season, we’ve seen these characters, especially Diggle, do things completely out character (because they’re so well drawn we actually have a feel for who these characters are) just so they can be fit into the stories the Arrow writers want to tell.
Also, their insane fascination with the worst character and actress on the show this season has been a major, avoidable mistake.
Killing Sara was a mistake, and then rushing Laurel/Katie Cassidy into the role of Black Canary has been an even bigger mistake.
And it could’ve all be avoidable.
I hope the bad reaction to the Cassidy-as-Canary pictures helped the Arrow Writers take a step back and reevaluate where they were going, and hopefully slow their role and get back to what made Arrow great…
… which is the characters, stupid.
@HistoryofMatt:
How is Diggle being made to act out of character?
I think the mistake with Laurel is the writers retconning her fighting ability. She kicked ass in the first and second seasons but for some reason they decided that she couldn’t fight and needed training.
Laurel’s fighting ability from season 1 or 2 has been greatly exaggerated. She had one scene in season 1 where it looked like she knew how to fight until you realized she basically snuck up on the equivalent of a frat boy. One guy she took by surprise. All other instances it was obvious she was over her head. She has basic self defense training. That is it. Iris over on Flash has more training that she does.
Diggle has been out of character when he urged Oliver to keep secrets from Thea and when he wanted to just dump Roy from the team. That isn’t Diggle. Especially the thing with Roy. This is a man brimming with loyalty. He wouldn’t have turned on Roy like that when they were thinking it was a residual result of the Mirikuru. OOC.
@BkWurm1:
Sorry I totally disagree. There were scenes in both seasons one and two that Laurel kicked ass, so much that it seemed that they were setting her up to be the Canary that first season, a couple of times when she was attacked in her apartment. This season she went up against a wife beater with a bat and looked more pathetic than when Thea went up against Arrow and Oliver went up against Ra’s al-Ghul. Laurel was *much* better back then and no she didn’t just beat only the ones by surprise.
That was a pretty darn awesome episode Alan.
I have no idea what to think at this stage.
The Olicity moment threw me in a frenzy. I threw my hat and my headphones across the room, jumped up and down on my chair and hit my elbow on my desk. My reaction was as action-packed as the Ra’s al-Ghul/Oliver duel.
Speaking of the duel, I may have been close to having a meltdown when Oliver was thinking about everyone he loves in the final moments before he was casually kicked off the mountain.
I’m not too pleased about this Ra’s al-Ghul, if I’m being perfectly honest. I’m not saying he has to be Liam Neeson 2.0 by any standard but I just don’t picture him as the Ra’s al-Ghul I’m familiar with from the comics and the Arkham games…
I agree about Ra’s. It’s surely not fair to criticize Matt Nable since he’s had so little time as the character, but he just seems miscast to me. Someone closer resembling the comic book version would have been preferable to me.
Agree with this 100%!
It would’ve been a more stellar episode if the show hadn’t been stretching itself thin during this season– so many characters and backplots, episodes don’t really have a string tying them together, flashbacks aren’t urgent/powerful enough for us to care, etc. Sara’s killer-mystery has been on the back burner for so long, I didn’t really even care that we finally got an answer to who it was. And the show didn’t really let us stew on it for long, since it moved right to “oliver needs to take the fall” so we can have him fight R’as and leave a cliffhanger. The seams of these plots are entirely too visible.
What’s keeping me watching are the moments– moments where the acting shines through despite the writing; moments where the fights and stunts are executed with awesome tension; moments that feel organic, or earned.
Really hoping next half, the show finds its way back to the cohesiveness and momentum that made season 2 so entertaining.
so.
I really feel that everything was stuck in neutral on this show until the crossover. Things kicked up a notch today, and Amell really held together a bunch of scenes regarding parts we otherwise might not care about. I fully expect things to get into gear after Christmas. And cripes, that ending. Like Brock Lesnar squashing John Cena at SummerSlam, except we like Cena a lot here
I’m glad you noted how bad the Oliver/Thea fight looked. for a show that usually sets such a high standard for fight choreography it was downright awful.
good overall episode though
Yes it was bad, but was it bad because of bad choreography because the Ra’s al-Ghul fight was beautiful, the same with wife and China White. Or was it bad because the actress who plays Thea, Willa Holland, is bad because of not having much stage combat experience, or was it bad because Thea is so over matched by Arrow that it looked bad? :-)
The other fights being done so well definitely hurt, but Holland has looked good in her other fight scenes this season so it’s tough to lay the blame there. Likewise, her character has shown the ability to hold her own in a fight (plus Oliver wasn’t going to go all out against her unless it was a self defense last resort) so it shouldn’t be Thea being overwhelmed by the Arrow. It was just bad.
Some part of me would love if they offed Ollie for a good while and had the supporting cast step up. The actor who plays Diggle seems to have some untapped potential.
To quote Oscar Wilde, “When the gods wish to punish us, they answer our prayers.”
I wouldn’t mind some Diggle-centric episodes, but I’m afraid the next two are going to be about characters who are not Diggle or Felicity.
Did I miss a final scene? It’s when he gets kicked off the mountain and that’s it right?
Stephen Amell keeps getting better. So good in the action scenes too. He deserves to be in the Justice League movie.
It’s the “multiverse.”
These characters exist in a different universe from the DC/WB films.
I think this is a terrible mistake, but I guess they don’t want to copy Marvel down to the very last detail.
While I think the casting so far for the DC/WB films has been great (I actually put Affleck out there as a great possible Batman months before they picked him), the casting for The Flash is, well, underwhelming to almost completely miscast with Ezra Miller.
Grant Gustin makes a fantastic Barry Allen, and an easy fix would’ve been to have Barry in the films but Oliver decide he was far too “street level” to play with the Gods of the Justice League.
Yeah… I really don’t like the Ezra Miller casting as Barry Allen. He’s way too dark and broody an actor while Barry is bright, sunshiney goodness.
First, kudos to the producers for upping the production values this episode (and, really, this season as a whole). The climactic fight on a mountaintop looked like just that: if they use CG they did an incredible job of it. (That said, I’m aware that there’s year-round glacier snow in the mountains outside of Vancouver, so I assume they filmed the scenes there.) And yes, the fight scenes were great minus Thea and her Hammer-Time get-up. (Although I didn’t get the end of it. She jumped off her balcony … where exactly?? Doesn’t she live in a high-rise? Surely she didn’t have a grappling gun hidden in her spangled pants?) Also nice to see China White again, albeit briefly.
Onto the negative stuff: I’ve said before that I think the flashback device has long since worn out its welcome. Oliver’s “origin story” didn’t need to extend beyond the island, so I’ve tuned out pretty much everything going on in Hong Kong — which is one of multiple problems this season.
The MAIN problem, however, is too many characters and too many subplots. While I loved the “Flash” crossovers, they’ve also added a whole new slew of plotlines to follow (e.g. testing the DNA on the sword that killed Sara, Oliver possibly having a love child in Central City, etc.). I also loved the largely standalone episode with Felicity’s mom, but again: another character, another plot. Consequently some of it’s come out just half-baked, including nearly everything Thea-related since she returned from Corto Maltese. (NB: On the map they showed on tonight’s show, Corto Maltese appears to be located off the southern tip of Argentina. Are the producers unaware that the area is quite literally FREEZING, given its proximity to the South Pole? When it was shown before I assumed it was meant to be somewhere off the coast of Italy or something.)
In any event, most of the characters save for Oliver and Felicity haven’t had much to do this year, particularly Roy and Det. Lance. Diggle got his semi-standalone with the ARGUS siege, and Laurel kinda-sorta has her training plot going, but that’s really it aside from Thea’s return.
I’m probably in the minority here but … I think it was a mistake to introduce Ra’s al-Ghul here, or at least at this point in the series (as opposed to, say, the seventh or eighth season – and, this being The CW, it’s a safe bet it’ll last that long). Writing-wise, it’s a can’t-win situation: neither character can plausibly be killed off, so there’s no real suspense as to Oliver’s fate in the “cliffhanger.” (I’ll hazard a guess he’s saved by Maseo.) I’m also bored to tears by anything involving the Lance family and Roy, none of whom really have a clear place on the show (yes, I know Laurel is going to end up as Canary, but why does Arrow need a “Robin”?).
Finally, I agree that it’s silly for Thea and Det. Lance to still be kept in the dark about Oliver’s identity. Thea would MAYBE make sense if Malcolm didn’t already know about it, but he does and thus it doesn’t.
It was well-hinted-at last season that Captain Lance knows who the Arrow is. (the scene between him and Laurel in the hospital)
He just doesn’t want to “know.” For plausible deniability reasons.
And the map showed Corto Maltese off the coast of Argentina about closer to the northern end, not the southern, I believe.
I’ve been to Argentina many times. Corto Maltese appears to be roughly situated in the same place as the Falkland Islands. The high there yesterday was 55 degree — and it’s summertime there. The temps wouldn’t be much different further north, either.
Heck, never mind where the map put Corto Maltese… it also put Starling City roughly where Chicago is, which pretty much completely ignores the fact that the city needs to be on the Pacific coast for the character’s origin to be possible! (But, hey, I suppose that would be easy to forget; it’s not as if the show has spent any time flashing back to details of that origin or anything…)
Other than that, though, gotta say I really loved the episode. :)
Has Batman ever thrown down with Ra’s in the comics? Like does Ra’s ever lose? I was thinking Only God Forgives there, end fight scene if you’ve seen that movie.
Yep, Ra’s has gone one-on-one with “the detective” many many times over the years. Obviously not in this universe, though, if the last time anyone challenged him was 67 years ago…
Yes they have in the comics but I don’t think Ra’s won every fight.
The shirtless sword fight last night was an intentional homage to the one Batman and Ra’s had in the comics (and the animated series), just on top of a mountain instead of in the desert. I thought the writers did a brilliant job twisting the outcome, though. It’s a good reminder that, despite the similarities, the Arrow is not the Batman. Oliver looked completely overmatched.
I totally disagree with you on the secret identity thing. It has been established for good reason as you well know as a comic reader for secret identities in comics-and in a way in real life too. I totally understand that a secret identity protects the people the superhero loves, his family friends, significant others from the villains, super or otherwise that may come after them to pressure though his loved ones. In real life with cops some of the more vicious and bolder criminals have come after cops family especially in nations where the organized criminals run rampant over the country like in Mexico today or Columbia and Sicily back in the 80s, where the cops when they go out on raids have to were balaclavas to shield their identities from the drug lords and the Mafia (we saw a little of that in “The Bridge” early in its last season) I can imagine why Oliver and every other superhero would want to have who they really are hidden from the public (although in this case it is a bit ironic in how Oliver Queen’s secret identity is handled in some tellings of the Green Arrow canon).
Also a secret identity gives the superhero a life of some sorts, privacy, time to relax, to not be The ________ or whatever. Bruce Wayne can walk around free and live a normal life-at least for a billionaire. He does have to worry about things like kidnappers and crazy stalkers but that goes with the territory of being rich and famous, but if it became known he was Batman, he would have no rest from it. Clark Kent can have a normal life separate from Superman. He has a job and can live without hassles most of the time. The same with Peter Parker. He doesn’t have to be Spiderman 24/7. The same with Barry Allen and with Oliver Queen (but again irony is there for those who know the various GA continuities).
Maybe he should tell Thea. It probably would set their relation ship back seven months and put it back in a deep chill but she would know, but letting the world know, I can understand his reluctance. But I do agree the time is fast approaching if not now.
Oh, and I wouldn’t call the pants Thea wore when she fought Arrow (which was both comical with Oliver so easily absorbing and blocking her blows and a tragic foreshadowing of his own pathetic fight against Ra’s al-Ghul. It was like looking at a 10 year old going after a grown karate master in both cases) since they weren’t balloon “Aladdin” pants in anyway. I think she was wearing something more like capri pants (I have to double check). She looked to me more like Laura Petrie trying to fight LOL! Seriously she looked better fighting her father including without the Kendo armor.
It wasn’t actually Willa in the fight scenes with Thea’s father. I rewatched that scene multiple times – they used a stunt double for Willa. Between some shots, you could see the much broader shoulders of the stunt double in comparison with the very slender Willa, if you look very closely (and hit pause a lot).
So it makes sense that it looked bad. Willa doesn’t really have the strength or the training to appear a credible warrior.
About Thea’s pants: I rewatched the scene and they were pretty loose in the crotch but I stand by me saying they were more like capri pants LOL! Also rewatching the scene I thought Thea fought a little *better* than I gave her credit before. :-)
@HOI:
Well, whoever it was I think the point of it was that Thea was as much over matched by Oliver in that he parried, blocked and absorbed Thea’s hits with no trouble at all (almost like Agent Smith against Neo near the end of “The Matrix” when Neo fully met his destiny with Smith totally helpless against Neo) just like Oliver was almost just as over-matched by Ra’s al-Ghul at the end of the episode. It wasn’t bad fight choreography with the actress/stunt double who played Thea, but just that Thea and then Oliver was so out classed by their opponents.
I think we’ll get at least a couple of episodes with Oliver being gone from Starling City and everyone mourning him. I don’t think he’ll be away from the show, but be off on his own for a little bit. Then, return to the city, rematch in the season finale, Oliver wins. Spoilers.
I was so happy the core of Team Arrow (Oliver, Felicity, and Diggle) shared a scene. The Arrow Writers need more scenes in which these three can call each other out.
I hope that Malcolm was lying about using a plant to control Thea. Giving Thea a simple out and will cheapen her throw down with Laurel (& possibly River Song).
Sorry but it will be a plant or some other mind altering/control thing that made Thea kill Sara. I simply I don’t see any reason for Thea to kill Sara under her own free will. Even if Malcolm said she was some sort of enemy, that she was out to kill Oliver, I can’t imagine Thea coldly killing Sara under her own free will like that with Sara not even making a move to go for her weapons. She would want an explanation from Sara if only to level an accusation to obliquely explain to Sara why she is about to die. Thea turned into a cold murder that fast? No, it was control.
I will say this will have her turn against Daddy when she learns what he has done and will cause her to take up her “Speedy” identity after Roy moves on.
I thought the last 20-30 minutes of Arrow last night were fantastic. I think when they focused on the fights, on the step forward for Oliver/Felicity, on that trio team dynamic of Oliver/Felicity/Diggle (who has been horribly underutilized this season), even the twist with Malcolm/Thea the show really caught your attention. Everything outside that just ground to a halt. I know I started looking at the clock and thinking I was bored. I loved Ra’s al Ghul though. I’m excited about the implications of that confrontation.
The bold choice to “kill” Oliver and throw him off a mountain was a stunner for sure. It should exciting to see him return and see how he’s changed when he does. Less exciting is the notion that we’ll have to potentially go through episodes built around the one character that’s the show’s weakest point.
So while I’m excited to see what happens next, the rumored/reported handling of the episodes upon Arrow’s return just drove a sword through that excitement and kicked it off a cliff.
I found the Arrow/Thea fight intentionally hilarious thank’s to Ollie’s wonderful “WTF?!” face when Thea busted out her ninja skills.
I only have some peripheral comics knowledge absorbed through internet osmosis (thanks, everyone who spoils Arrow and Flash villains- and heroes-to-be…), and I know Oliver won’t stay dead, but I still actually said “What the shit?!” out loud when Ra’s skewered Oliver and kicked him off the cliff.
That was exactly my wife’s reaction. She loved the expression on Ollie’s face. I think that was the point rather than to be a drawn out fight.
I thought Matt Noble was also fine as R’as – I remember people complaining that Liam Neeson was an odd choice for R’as when Dark Knight came out.
I just don’t understand people. I watch almost EVERY sci-fi TV show, and don’t think one show isn’t where they are suppose to be. Where should they be,?, where you think the should be, that’s the problem. People with expectations, live disappointing lives. That’s why I don’t understand you people, you choose to live that way and not enjoy the show. You guys get so happy it’s not a stupid housewives reality show, you start making expectations, and when the show doesn’t deliver, you cry. Then, the show starts to fail. So, the people at the station, decide to make a cheap reality show to make up for what the ACTUAL TV SHOW lost them. The more we complain about TV shows, the more cheap reality shows that will be made, to make up for them. It’s sad that there are people that don’t lose that ungratefulness they have as a child.
Like Roger said in American Dad!, that’s why I’m the best person to watch a show with. I don’t poke holes, I just sit back and enjoy the ride.
2 weeks ago, I was watching 17 shows a week, and I appreciate and love everyone of them. A.o.S., Walking Dead, The Flash, Family Guy, American Dad, Legend of Korra, Constantine, OUaT, The Originals, Sleep Hollow, Arrow, The 100, South Park, Grimm, Z Nation. It all came from Stargate. I am 29 and somehow grew up never hearing of Stargate. Was an outside kid, which could be why I enjoy shows so much. But, 2 years ago, I found Stargate, and binge watched all 17 seasons like they were aired. OMG, I went on a journey. I lost myself in that show so much, when it was over, it felt like, what am I to do in life now. It’s like I had an amazing job, and now that it’s over nothing will ever compare. That’s why I enjoy every TV show, because people like you guys complain. Even if a show has the potential to become something as awesome as Stargate, you guys will never let it get there.
Some might say, what I just said in that last paragraph, about Stargate and watching 17 shows a week is sad. Why? because you have expectations, and expectations give nothing but negative feeling. It’s so surprising you would feel SAD. The way I live, I enjoy everything, you don’t; THAT’S SAD.
As into the actual show, Of course, I think it’s amazing. Pretty sad that Oliver lost, but, I only believe he lost. 1. When he was talking to Laurel when he was leaving, the only thing you saw him put in the bag, was mirakuru; so, he will live. It’s either gonna be, when he comes back, the league will always think he’s dead; leaving him alone, or it just makes the next fight that much better, because he lost the first time. Great episode!!!
The Originals is a wonderful show. One of the best shows on TV right now.
If you’ve seen Stargate, you know that people come back from the dead. It became a running joke with Daniel.
Even on this show, so far Oliver, Sara, Slade and Malcolm have all come back from the dead so no worries here.
(By the way, it was Felicity Oliver was saying good-bye to, not Laurel.)
I agree, I watch many shows, and I love all of them. Honestly, with most of them, I don’t even notice the flaws until I come on reviews like this one a week later. I just love the stories and will hunt them down anywhere, whether it’s books, TV, or movies.
First season watching the show, thanks to The Flash airing cross-overs/etc. I like it, but definitely feel like I missed a much better last season based on comments. Has the “Lazarus Pits” shown up before on the show? Seems like the quickest way to fix Arrow back up. Also thought Merlyn was going to use Arrow’s showdown with Ra’s al Ghul as a distraction. Was that really his intention for having Thea kill Sara?
Arrow and Flash are two of my favorite series on TV right now. They are doing an excellent job with The Flash and I absolutely love, love, love the crossover they did. It’s like a make belief world of superheroes and vigilantes in a modern day America. Just awesome. You almost don’t like The Arrow because he always feels he is right and everybody else is wrong but this is what makes his character. He got his ass kicked by Raj and I am very curious how they are going to bring him back to life. He will no doubt be more powerful than before and maybe have more abilities and come back and beat Raj no problem.
Lazirous pit?
From the comics — something Ra’s uses (cuz he’s about a thousand years old now) that heals wounds, makes you young and brings the dead back to life.
I really hope they don’t use it on the show for Oliver because that would be ridiculous when they said Arrow was more reality-based.
But if they choose to bring back Sara, or Tommy, I wouldn’t mind.
I’m glad so much of this episode focused on Team Arrow because they are the best part of the show. (I’m even willing to accept Roy in now.)
But Felicity saying “Why does this keep happening to me?” when hearing about Ray’s vigilante plans was a hoot. (Please move them into platonic territory now.)
Just as ridiculous as Oliver not telling Thea that Malcolm’s playing her, is Laurel running around telling everyone (Ted Grant, Thea, Dinah) that Sara is dead but no one knows because she has to keep it a secret and they can’t tell anyone else either.
All in all, a good episode. However, I have to say; the more I think about it, the more it irritates me that both Sara’s murder and Thea being her killer had NOTHING to do with their individual characters.
I was afraid of this. Nobody dies. It’s hard to take the show “seriously*” if the hero just pops back up after getting a sword run through his liver and pushed off a cliff. Kind of a shark-jumping moment for me.
*Yeah, I know. It’s a comic book.
The show is never better than when Felicity is in a scene. Smart and sexy works for me.
What exactly is Diggle there for? He’s like Winston Zeddmore in Ghostbusters. He’s got lines but not much character impact.
Thea not recognizing her own brother’s 5 o’clock shadow is maddening. Guess it’s Clark Kent syndrome.
Oliver waivers between being the adult voice of strength and wisdom… only to revert to a kid with the maturity of a junior high schooler. He reminds me of John Crichton from Farscape in that regard.
Ray Palmer is kinda creepy. Whatever they do with him, I hope they hurry.
Snotty DJ dude seems to have disappeared quicker than a fart in the wind. Thankfully.
Papa Lance too often talks to his daughter as if she’s 8 years-old. Talk about creepy…
Secret Identities don’t bother me…but ones that are hidden by an eye mask and a deeper voice? Ridiculous, lol…
Especially when dealing with people like family or former lovers. You don’t think Thea or Laurel would recognize Oliver in .3 seconds? It’s so silly…
Please for the love of all that is good in this world and this show..get rid of laurel .. The show is awesome.. But laurel is a the most annoying character! Every time she almost dies and doesnt im like DAMN IT..