Review: ‘Arrow’ – ‘The Secret Origin of Felicity Smoak’

There have been times, especially in the series' bumpy early days, when “Arrow” has been carried by the action scenes. We're well past that point now, as demonstrated by “The Secret Origin of Felicity Smoak,” an episode that had one of the show's lamer and clumsier action climaxes – in which Oliver managed to dodge motion-activated automatic weapons fire while moving at a snail's pace – but was so satisfying despite that because of the character work promised by that title.
As someone with barely even a superficial resemblance to her comic book namesake(*), Felicity is someone Team “Arrow” has been able to do anything with as they've come to recognize how talented and appealing Emily Bett Rickards is. Felicity as a goth hacktivist sets up the idea that she had vigilante impulses well before she met Oliver and Diggle, and also suggests a girl who was running as far and fast as she could from the shadow of her mom, played here by “NYPD Blue” alum Charlotte Ross. That the bad guy was going to be Cooper was pretty well telegraphed, but Rickards still played it well, and Felicity getting to beat up the villain herself – after first saving the day by setting up a rogue wifi hub using Ray's donated watch – was awfully satisfying.
(*) Speaking of comic book namesakes, this one continued the season's fascination with characters and concepts from the various OMAC stories. We've already seen Ray Palmer looking at OMAC designs in the Queen Consolidated database, and both Brother Eye and Myron Forest come from different iterations of that character. And now my hope is that Guggenheim and company are just crazy enough to introduce an OMAC who looks like the original Jack Kirby design.
Elsewhere, it's good to see Thea not being completely oblivious about what Malcolm has done in the past, and my only issue with her inviting Oliver to move into her swank new loft is the question of where he's been living until now. (Did he sleep in the Arrow Cave? And how is he paying for equipment, not to mention paying new dad Diggle a living wage?) The Laurel material was heavy-handed, as Laurel emotional arcs tend to be. And just when I was wondering why Roy was still on the show, we got one amusing moment (his disbelief at taking out the rocket launcher with an accurate arrow shot) and then a conclusion that pulls him into the mystery of who murdered Sara. Is Colton Haynes up to such a big emotional role? We'll see.
When you put Felicity's name into the episode title at this point, you raise expectations. And tonight's show delivered.
What did everybody else think?
Thea looks more convincing in her action scenes (and looks more physically athletic too) than Laurel. Katie Cassidy needs to work out harder, because she is nowhere near the point of being able to fill out a Canary costume as well as Caity Lotz did. On a show packed with superfit actors her weedy little legs just don’t sell me on her ability to kick ass and back flip with the rest.
I got the impression Laurel was SUPPOSED to look lame boxing. She’s starting out she doesn’t know how to fight. Now what’s-his-face knows how to train her rightg. That wasn’t supposed to be a great fight scene.
For now, I’m entirely willing to go with the idea that Laurel’s lameness as a fighter is intentional.
It’s going to be a problem down the line, though, if they do want to turn her into full-on Black Canary. One of the strengths of the show is that most all the actors look plausible doing the action work, even if they still have to use stunt doubling to some degree.
Caity Lotz really sold the idea of a kick-ass Black Canary, and one of the reasons I really miss her is that I don’t think Katie Cassidy is going to be able to do the same.
Diggle left the baby with Mama Smoak (and Ramsey did a great job of being proud of that bundles of fabric). She took Sara home to Felicity’s house and later someone from ARGUS picked her up, leading to yet another good line about what kind of babysitting agency is called ARGUS?
Oliver letting Felicity be the one to take down Cooper was 1) a great physical sequence for those of us who aren’t superheros and 2) showed the growth for both characters; Felicity in that Diggle’s been training her to defend herself, and Oliver being able to trust that Felicity can take care of herself which is a huge progression from the Dollmaker episode last season.
I agree with you that the action scene wasn’t that bad, and last week’s letting Malcolm go was much worse. I want to hit my head against a wall for that one.
Yep, I agree with y’all that Laurel is probably supposed to look a lousy fighter. I guess it beats her being a drunk last season, but I really don’t think Katie Cassidy will cut it as Black Canary. She just doesn’t have the presence, and Laurel has a way of making an otherwise solid episode screech to a halt.
@ Kate: it’s mentioned in the episode that Mommy Smoak took baby Sara home, but I don’t understand when it happened. Felicity tells Mom to stay put (what does Mom think her daughter is up to?), next thing we know Thea shows up but there’s no mention of Mom and the baby.
I was expecting an awkward scene where Thea walks in and wonders who these people are, just sitting in her club. It was lazy scripting (which Arrow sometimes suffers from), not keeping track of the characters. It felt like they noticed it later and just threw a line in there to try to explain it away.
I have to tell you, ‘Secret Origins Of Felicity Smoak, was highly anticipated for me. This was a great episode and I have to be honest, a much needed one. Felicity is such a compelling character and essentially a blank slate for the writers to go in any creative direction they’d like. But without the magnetic personality of Emily Bett Rickards, this might not have been doable for another character. Charlotte Ross as Mama Smoak was great, she played well off of Emily Bett, those two were a great dynamic. The Smoak family drama wasn’t over the top or anything out of the realm of normal familial dynamics. Yet I found them both to be a breath of fresh air on a show that’s seemingly become a bit stifling as of late. But again, this episode was spot on. I can only hope this was merely the first step in continuing to delve into Felicity Smoak & her destiny.
I liked how strong she was in this episode – especially womping the bad guy herself, and then saying basically ‘yeah well I should get going’ when Oliver tried to remind her of his feelings.
Loved that Felicity’s college look was basically a shout out to Death of the Endless, right down to the ankh necklace.
Charlotte Ross made this episode for me, because she successfully transitioned from ditzy comic relief in the opener to a real person by the end. Her interactions with Felicity and also Felicity’s interactions with Ray were all really good.
I have to say I’ve been expecting Roy to be the killer. The show has done such an amazing job of turning the belligerent street kid into a background prop whose only job is to fall over these past weeks, that I was thinking it had to be intentional. Making him an important part of the story by killing Sara would offset how lame and underused the show made him. Really that was the only thing they could do, because if the writers were not intentionally making Roy such a waste of costume then they would be to blame for really poor character writing.
It can’t really be Roy though, can it? Sara wasn’t killed by Roy’s arrows; those were black arrows that looked like League or Merlyn arrows. Also, in the flashback he had bare hands; wouldn’t Team Arrow check the arrows out for forensics (like fingerprints)? Finally, the whole thing looked Mirakuru fueled; what I think is actually happening is that his memory of killing a police officer last season while Mirakuru crazy is a starting to surface and is getting mixed up with Sara’s death.
Loved it so much! I was so worried it was over hyped and I would be disappointed…So not the case. I love my favorites even more now. It felt like a return to what I loved about the show. Team Arrow and Oliver/Felicity. Also, Mama Smoak Killed. Awesome casting choice. She needs to come back.
Honestly, this was a letdown. The episode was well put together and ther performances were typically strong, but the tragic backstory for Felicity didn’t mesh at all with the character’s spirit or how she was introduced in Season One. If you remove that from the equation – which isn’t really fair – I’d give the episode high marks.
Don’t know exactly what to make with the reveal at the end, but I’m more than willing to let it play out.
I’m fine with the slight retcon of Felicity’s character because when she was introduced she was an adorkable computer nerd who couldn’t talk to attractive men and people only noticed became beautiful when she removed her glasses to go undercover. Which was straight from the Big Book of Worst Writing Cliches.
Over the past two seasons they dumped a lot of that ridiculous affectation and just made her a regular girl who was good with a computer and wasn’t a social moron.
I think the backstory did fit although it blew up our assumptions about the character.
Felicity has always been light and humorous and we assumed that it was because she’s always had a charmed life till she met Oliver. We got a hint that it wasn’t so when she talked about her father leaving in s2. This story showed some real darkness and how she dealt with it.
Felicity isn’t cheerful and funny because she hasn’t had any problems in her life, she’s cheerful because she’s had, she faced them, and she decided that she was going to move on and embrace life rather than getting stuck in the darkness, move from Goth to blonde. It put the scene in ‘Sara’ when she tells Oliver she isn’t going to wait around for him to die because she wants more in her life, into more context. And it makes her reaction to Oliver just waiting to die more poignant because she’s already had one lover die on her (or so she thought). She’s going to concentrate on what’s good because she’s had enough of what’s bad.
For a show that’s all about action, it’s really good and consistent character development.
This episode had everything…heart, character development, action …I loved it all! Well done!
Still disappointed with the removal of Sara. She could really handle the action scenes. I’d definitely watch a show about her and Nyssa kickin’ ass.
This season feels a bit like Buffy Season 6 to me.
It’s taking awhile to get going. The episodes are mostly find on their own, but I’m not finding the satisfying connective tissue between them all yet like we saw in the last 15 or so episodes of Season 1 and all of Season 2.
Still, this remains the best superhero show on television, if just for the characters alone.
Agree with your last sentence. Back before S1 I didn’t think they could pull it off. Even after watching the pilot I still wasn’t convinced.
However the show won me over big time in S1. The action, introducing Deathstroke; just the fact that the Arrow is some dude in a green outfit with a bow running around and beating ass, it’s just too good.
So..it was him who killed Sarah…that probably means that Ra’s al Ghul had a hand in killing Sarah by way of him. I though i saw a bit of red in his eyes and a voice telling him to kill her or something. I though that bit with the motion gun was a bit lame..seriously..that and how come Arsenal was exposed ..even if he was behind the van..none of the bad guys were able to hit him..but that’s tv for you and probably a policy or other that guns can’t kill people or harm you in some form or another..j/s
Yeah, I assume Ollie’s been bunking at the Arrowcave. My “headcanon” (as the kids seem to call it) is that he socked away a fair amount of money to fund his extracurricular activities when he was still rich, possibly even money that keeps generating money, which is how he’s able to live modestly and keep Teen Arrow in tech. Either Ollie pays Diggle a salary out of that or Diggle’s ex-wife/baby’s-momma is well-paid by Argus.
… Which does remind me, though, that with Roy out there too it’s a perfect way to actually get to the comics codenames. Media would simply differentiate them by called one Green Arrow and the other Red Arrow.
Am I the only one that finds Palmer annoying? And what about his attitude to storm his employs home without an invitation? WTH? The guy is creepy.
“That the bad guy was going to be Cooper was pretty well telegraphed” is an understatement. The moment Felicity said it couldn’t be him it was obvious it was him — and when she said he was dead it was guaranteed to be him.
Haven’t these characters ever seen an action TV show before? Anyone who is ever mentioned as being gone forever will turn up eventually. (Whether either or both of Oliver’s parents will show up again only depends on how many seasons the show lasts.)
On the bright side, we got some explanation for why Felicity — like almost all super-nerds on TV today — looks like a model who decided to put on glasses one day.
Yeah, the “He’s dead” moment was like putting a big flashing sign on the screen saying “Cooper is the villain!”
However the show did scrape back some integrity by having Ollie say at the end how based on what they’ve seen being dead shouldn’t discount anyone.
Pity he couldn’t mention that at the time, but I guess Felicity was too busy overreacting and running out.
I agree, and it’s a well they’ve gone to within the show, with Oliver, Sara and Malcolm at least. They’re running the counterpoint to it with Sara and her dad at least.
OTOH people ought to assume that if A is dead, they’re not later behind a dastardly plot without a damn good reason, especially if there was another person with access to the tech. Yes, it was a diversion but it was the logical thing to do. He’s meant to be dead, this other guy had the virus too, let’s chase him down.
Oliver’s parents shouldn’t show up (except in flashbacks). We have actually seen both of their deaths in the show.
Oliver’s been sleeping in the basement of the foundry. When Felicity brought him the fern in the season premier, they talked about that she had earlier bought him a bed too. (Hopefully this will be Chekhov’s bed and used by act 3.)
If Diggle doesn’t have money saved up, there’s Lyla’s wage from ARGUS. And I’m so glad they got a nanny, avoiding the idiocy that happens on Grey’s Anatomy.
I thought Charlotte Ross did a perfect job as Felicity’s mother, a little ditzy like Felicity when she babbles but in the end showing real strength and you understand where Felicity gets that from too.
This show makes me want to hit my head against the wall. When it’s good, it’s very very good and this was the best episode since the s2 finale. But it followed four depressing and mostly “I don’t care, I really don’t care” episodes when I’m just about ready to give up on it permanently. When they can be this good, why do they spend 80% of the time being bad?
While I can see the development of Laurel is logical (so glad she isn’t InstaCanary even though she’s suddenly running the city), she’s the one character I don’t care. It’s a slow development and should take years but I wish the producers weren’t so married to yet another Black Canary origin story because every minute spent on that is a minute not spent on someone I do want to see.
First off, did no one notice Cooper’s last name was Seldon? As my younger said – Only one letter away from a true nerd. Wonder if that was intentional.
Also, I have to give Rickards major props for actually looking like a 20 year old when in her goth outfit. She didn’t look like an actor trying to play younger, she really looked like someone still in college. Considering how often high schoolers on TV look like they are in their 30’s, she really pulled it off!
i think Roy Harper is infected with the virus from omac.. i read this somewhere that O.M.A.C project is capable of infecting humans with a nanite virus that would allow their body to be “commandeered” by the O.M.A.C. program .. and the brother eye the one who control the omac..
Why is nobody commenting on the most unbelievable event in this episode – that at the end Thea and Oliver sat down to watch Joan Crawford in the 1949 movie ‘Possessed’. :)
And why is nobody commenting they were basically only watching the title card? If you watch the scene again you will see the effects guys only dropped in one frame, so even after cutting to Merlyn for his long disapproving stare, Thea and Ollie are still just sitting motionless on the floor staring at the title. :D
Charolotte Ross performance was excellent, underneath the Barbie look is a real good mom. She makes me cry and laugh. Hope they bring her back to visit Felicity.
I don’t understand how just 5 years ago, Felicity had a punk-rock rebellious confidence to her with a boyfriend she made-out with and a care-free personality, and now she’s suddenly socially awkward and essentially the complete opposite. When she walks in the room with the neat professional clothing and says “this is me now”, does that mean her entire geeky and insecure behaviour is a mere affectation that she adopted because she was done with being punk-rock? Is the true version of herself the former or the latter? I don’t like this episode. It muddles the essence of her whole character and reduces her to a confused individual with mild schizophrenia or something.