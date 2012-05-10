‘Awake’ – ‘Say Hello to My Little Friend’: Is this the real life?

A review of tonight’s “Awake” coming up just as soon as I destroy a sacred song from your childhood…
I have exactly one complaint about “Say Hello to My Little Friend,” which otherwise was far and away the best episode the show has done since its pilot, so I will get that out of the way first: I wish that we didn’t go into the episode already knowing that the Britten family’s car accident was anything but. In general, the design of the show suggests it would probably be best off if we only saw things from Mike’s perspective – or, at most, from the perspective of Mike and then of Hannah in red world and Rex in green – because then we know what he knows, and we feel what he feels and absorbs the same information and emotional punches when he does. And given what little we knew about the conspiracy, it was easy to get impatient at times with him for not realizing that the mysterious figure played by Kevin Weisman (revealed to be Bird’s new red world partner Ed) played some kind of role in running the car off the road. Had we not known any of this, it might have cost us a tense moment or two in earlier episodes involving Captain Harper, but the payoff in this episode would have been so much stronger.
That said, the rest of the hour was fantastic, as it played not only with the structure of the show, but the emotions of our hero by showing us what happens if he stops going to sleep in one reality and waking up in the other.
I particularly like how the script (by Kyle Killen and Leonard Chang) kept mirroring moments in the pilot, from Dr. Lee again asking Britten to start at the beginning (in this case, the moment when green world ceased to exist for him) to another scene where Britten breaks down at the sight of an empty house, not sure which reality he’s in – or, worse, perhaps fearing that he may have wound up in a third reality where both Hannah and Rex died.
Beyond toying with the mechanics of the cross-world set-up(*), what made “Say Hello To My Little Friend” so effective is how it forced Britten to finally confront a truth about his situation – even if it doesn’t turn out to be the truth – by recognizing that one of his two loved ones is dead and he needs to finally grieve. Just tremendous work by Jason Isaacs throughout. And though the flashbacks to the crash were repetitive by design, they still packed a whallop by showing us our first real glimpses of Hannah and Rex together, alive, and happy – and showing us in turn what Britten lost, even though he still gets to be with each one individually.
(*) Though I wonder how the dates get reconciled, given that Mike spent several days in red world before returning to green world only moments after he’d exited it. Then again, something similar happened – going in the other direction – in the penguin episode, so it’s possible the days eventually sync back up if Mike gets knocked unconscious often enough. Also, I was amused that in our first glimpse of Bird in the red world since the pilot, he’s grown a (not very convincing) mustache and soul patch, to prevent further confusion. I think at this point in the run, the only people still watching are the ones who can quickly identify the red filter from the green filter and figure things out accordingly.
I’m writing this as on Thursday afternoon, as news of NBC renewals are coming in. I don’t expect to see one for this show, unfortunately. It’s terrific, but the ratings are low even by NBC’s terrible current standards. I’m just glad that NBC has decided (for lack of better options, really) to air all 13 episodes. I don’t expect to get all of the answers about what’s causing Britten’s double life, which is the real life and which is just fantasy, etc. But I’ve gotten to see some terrific performances by Isaacs, Laura Allen, Dylan Minnette and company, and if the whole story won’t be concluded, everything Killen and Howard Gordon has said suggests we’ll get some level of closure in the finale in two weeks.
Compared to what often happens to low-rated critical darlings, that’s not bad.
What did everybody else think?
NBC ruined the ending of the episode by including the final scene’s dialog as the promo. Even fast-forwarding through commercials, they still managed to spoil it for me, since promos are run right before returning to the current show.
Fantastic episode, just wish I could have enjoyed the twist more.
In a show where you don’t know what’s real how could you be spoiled? We don’t know whether it happened the way it was promoted or the way we saw it in the episode.
wait. there was more of this ep after the…? I just stopped before the commercial or promo or whatever. I know the sitcoms on NBC have tags (Troy and Abed in the morning!) – do the dramas also?
Cause if so, I’m going to have to go back, and avert my eyes and ears…
It was a great episode and it will be sorely missed if nbc cancels Awake. Besides Grimm its the only reason I even tune in to the network. Anyway..best episode since the beginning..you’re right on that but hope you’re wrong on the cancellation.
Good to see Marshall again though as creepy as he was..
I’m holding out hope for a renewal. Sure, it’s crazy! However, I’m bound to be right on this sometime. It sure deserves a renewal, it has a lot of upside, and it’s not like NBC has a lot of great options to fill its place. Come on NBC! Give it another chance!
-Cheers
And Jason Isaacs is wonderful. I will miss him on my tv screen if its not renewed.
I thought I was the only person watching Grimm! I expect it will be cancelled. Everything but Grimm that I started watching this season looks like it will be cancelled. When am I gonna get a Neilson box!
I’m excited to see Parenthood was not cancelled as everyone expected. By now you know Awake is dead but Grimm lives on. :-/
Great choice of song and lyrics to repeat with each flashback, underlining Mike’s paradoxical existence in two worlds. This episode was an excellent way to explore the mechanics of the show’s gimmick without having to explain why it’s happening. It’s too bad the show seems bound for cancellation; we’ll just have to enjoy the remaining episodes.
Although I am with Michael Britten on this one it was a fairly bad rendition of the song.
Wow. If Kyle Killen ever gets a series renewed, it’s going to be insanely wonderful. And I’ll be grateful for this series if for no other reason that Jason Isaacs will hopefully be on the radar for another similarly well-written American series very soon.
This reminds me of Terriers in that I really want everybody involved in this show to go on and just really hit it off. With Terriers, I really wanted Donal Logue, Michael Raymond-James, Karina Logue, and Laura Allen (amongst others) to at least get some success since they did such a great job on a great show that really did everything right and still failed. So in this show, I’m hoping Laura Allen, Jason Isaacs, Dylan Minnette (man, that kid can act! much better than his days as David Shephard on LOST), and Kyle Killen can really cash in after doing such wonderful work. You really have to feel for Kyle Killen (well, and Laura Allen). Killen is on his second critically-acclaimed show to not find an audience. When he gets a show that takes off, it will be fun to see him get multiple years to really stretch his wings and develop it. I hope he does not burn out all the ideas he has a passion before he gets a show made with enough of an audience to keep it going. I would love to watch this show for as long as he has good ideas and enough passion to keep up this level of quality.
-Cheers
I was pretty impressed with where this episode went. It did a great job of building tension, with the repetitiveness of both the hallucination-guy who turned out to have a rather large role in the mystery, and especially the flashback. Going through the Queen karaoke was kind of grating, however it worked because I kept looking for clues. Perhaps more impressively, it worked because it almost reminded me of Groundhogs Day, one of my all-time favorite movies. In fact the whole episode had kind of that vibe, not because Britten was going through the same day but because he was trapped and trying to figure out how to get out. Overall great episode.
A few thoughts, partially in response to Alan’s:
Bird’s new red world partner Ed: I did not immediately place together he was responsible for the crash. I think in part because the hallucination was so friendly, and in part because it reminded me of the penguin episode where I was not sure it was anything than his subconscious trying to help him solve a case (or just losing it somehow).
Britten Grieving: That really worked for me. Whether this is real or just fantasy (thank you Freddie Mercury), it was pretty powerful to see him actually forced to face that one of the two most beloved people in his life was actually, for good, really dead. If he gets a respite from that, I cannot begrudge him that. However, it is fitting that in that situation we see him hit with the gravity of what that really means, even if it’s a dream or something that only exists in one reality.
Timeline: I was curious about how they’ll rectify that since he spent several days in the red world and only lost moments in the green world. However that should be easy enough to solve if they are creative enough (and I believe they are more than up to that task).
“In general, … it would probably be best off if we only saw things from Mike’s perspective”: Agreed. I would rather have found about any conspiracy from Mike finding out. Lay clues, sure, but we did not need the aside with his boss talking with hawk-nosed conspiracy guy.
-Cheers
Oh I know, the grieving was so powerful. My heart just broke for him. Yet I myself cannot bear the thought that one of them is really gone. I want so badly for him to get to hold on to both of them forever. As Alan points out, its still such a loss that he can’t have his family together. I don’t want him to lose anymore. He is such a devoted husband and father. I so desperately want him to get to remain both!
I too fear/already mourn its death. Like Raines, it seems any show challenging enough to engage me is doomed in a chewing gum world.
Awake has bumped The Mentalist from my Thursdays.
Maybe NBC will move Grimm here as I currently use Hulu for seeing it. {*Nothing* interferes with my Fringe viewing. Red Vines anyone?}
Loved it. I’m almost starting to understand it too.
I’m really tired of Laura Allen shows getting the axe (if that does in fact happen here).
Ugh, now I’m all sad again about Terriers. Thanks LBSAMMILLS51
I was just getting reconciled to the idea that Awake would be cancelled. Then they pull out this amazing fantastic episode. Now I’m grieving all over again …
Wow. I don’t know if it was because the promos spoiled me on the end, or because I heard word that this was a great episode before I watched and got my hopes up too high, but for me this episode managed to combine the worst tendencies of Awake–thin and uninteresting cases (I like to think that the meaninglessness of the killer’s crimes in this case were sort of an acknowledgement from the writers that the whole thing was just a red herring to delay Britten’s epiphany), halfhearted stabs at mythology (seriously, do any of the conspiracy shenanigans feel like anything that wasn’t grafted on to stretch out the show over a few more episodes?), obvious culprits (has Kevin Weisman played anything since Alias besides creeps and heavies? Of course he’s trying to kill you!), beyond-stupid nagging from partners who should just be sitting back and marveling at Britten’s preternatural deductive powers (or having him full-on committed, either one)—with a “big reveal” so painfully obvious, and themes so hammered home (is this the real life? IS IT?!), I just wanted to reach through the TV screen and shake… just everybody. And in the middle you get sequences like Britten breaking down and grieving over his dead son that are really affecting, just gorgeously acted and shot and written and everything, and they remind you why you watch this show, because it can be *amazing*… and then he flashes back to that stupid Queen song again, for the freaking fourth time, and you realize that somehow, over the past 45 minutes of television, a growing part of you has begun to hope they’re really both dead JUST SO YOU CAN FINALLY BE FREE OF THOSE STUPID, BADLY SUNG LYRICS, WE GET IT, NOBODY KNOWS WHAT’S REAL OR WHAT’S FANTASY, SOMETHING SOMETHING LANDSLIDE, NO ESCAPE FROM REALITY, OR FROM THIS TERRIBLE SONG, AAAARRRGGHHBLZGFD. And now, somehow, they’ve made me hate on Bohemian Rhapsody. I wish I could have seen it through your eyes, Alan, because apparently the episode you saw was a lot of fun. The episode I saw was one long knock-knock joke from a kid who would not freaking stop saying “orange.” Oh, Awake. It only hurts because of the love.
Or, rather, “banana.”
“halfhearted stabs at mythology (seriously, do any of the conspiracy shenanigans feel like anything that wasn’t grafted on to stretch out the show over a few more episodes?)”
-I have a feeling that this was by design. We are now getting a look at what the other people in Britten’s life see. I feel the haphazard nature of the conspiracy is to demonstrate he is paranoid and that he thinks he is closing cases where in fact he is just imagining extra details.
I liked that the case was just a case, it’s part of what Britten does it does not have to be special. However, it also managed to throw Britten off his edge a bit, both in the parallels between him and a certifiable crazy person, as well as use the hallucination (or whatever) as a way to lead him to solve the case AND realize the hallucination & being stuck in the dream were part of something other than him doing the Quantum Leap thing.
The “halfhearted stabs at mythology” and conspiracy… On one hand, the conspiracy being a heroin thing was a bit of a let down. However, it could be that is the thing that set his duality in motion, it still does not explain how the accident led to his mind splitting. Even if it is mundane that some guy wanted to kill him so he would not pull a drug bust, it is NOT mundane that it ended up in two worlds with two outcomes, or the Gemini killer, or his hallucinations, or the questions as to whether one or both worlds are fabrications. As I’ve said before, the karaoke got old, yet I liked it for how it set the mood of Britten and the event. In a sense it was unpleasant by design, corny and tragic for him, and I like how it led up to him remembering more fully WHY the guy who is Bird’s new partner was on his mind. I can understand if all it did was make you hate Bohemian Rhapsody. In a strange way, that is precisely why I liked it. It reminded me of repeated lines in a poem or even better repeated (possibly discordant) lines in a song that crescendo or resolve into something different and meaningful or satisfying at the end. As an artistic choice, it made sense to me.
-Cheers
i loved this episode, it matched the emotional impact and intensity of the first episode. even with the promo spilling the beans, everyone who’s been following the show could see the ending coming a million miles away. still, I enjoyed the ride getting there. it’s such a shame the series would probably end unresolved.
there’s many interpretation to which was the dream or which was the reality. even though the episode played like the red world was real and that he has finally awoken from the green dream and finally be able to grieve for his son, in the final reveal, which he finally knew the truth, he woke up in the green world. it’s also interesting that he seemed more lost in the red world in general; this episode and some previous ones where his wife found him kinda loopy, and there there’s that taco drive thru AND the mental hospital hallucinations…both in the red world. it’s also interesting that most of the conspiracy scenes so far happened in the red world too.
This was SO EFFING GOOD!! This hour could have almost worked as a brilliant stand alone episode of a Twilight Zone-type anthology series.
The absurdity of the penguin set up the short man perfectly. I was entertaining all kinds of possibilities at first (at one point I briefly wondered whether he was a grown up Rex from a future timeline).
I love the idea of Britten handing in his badge/gun in one world, and then getting ready to go Heisenberg in the other. Had the show been paced better – without the conspiracy hints – and not wasted so much time on irrelevant cop stories, the truth about the accident could have come just as the day-to-day logistics of living in two worlds had been effectively explored.
There’s so much fun stuff they can do with him investigating his own case in two worlds. Especially, with the implication that all of the cases up to now have provided hints about how the two world’s relate that will guide Britten. For example, one thing we know is that good people can stay good in one world yet go bad in another.
I hated the conspiracy stuff at first, and I’m still not crazy about the apparently scope of it (Why not just have it be drug dealers with cops on the take, or something?? Does it really have to be so silly and X-filesy?? Wouldn’t the shadowy forces have just solved everything by having Britten declared mentally unfit to serve from day one??).
Such a shame we only have 2 episodes left. Too bad this wasn’t done as a contained UK style season without the forced procedural cliches.
Hey, Alan, how’s this for a pipe dream? Isaacs has a following back home, right? How about he and Killen pitch an 8 episode Awake reboot to one of the BBC channels?
This.
“How about he and Killen pitch an 8 episode Awake reboot to one of the BBC channels?”
I think that would be awesome. I would like to see this somehow get a second season, take off, and become a hit that pumped out several quality seasons and a satisfactory conclusion. Barring that, I think it would be great to see Killen able to do this concept as a mini-series or some tangentially related movie. Preferably with the same cast, just to fully explore the idea and show us how it would wrap up.
-Cheers
HUELL, that is a brilliant idea.
Bohemian Rhapsody was an absolutely inspired choice. They ominous lyrics should have hit me over the head, but I’ve heard that song a thousand times and so closely associated it with the silly Wayne’s World scene that I didn’t even notice the obvious relevance of the lyrics until maybe the third replay.
But I’m curious if this was nearly as effective to people who are not familiar with this song and/or do not associate it with Wayne’s World.
And how devastating to see such a horrible tragedy befall great parents who raised a teenage son with a genuine appreciation for classic 90s comedy! (This easily makes up for their failure to teach condom use)
But, man, between this and Fat Mr. Belding it, my childhood has taken a serious beating from quality television. What next? Steve Urkel ODing on blue meth?
“And how devastating to see such a horrible tragedy befall great parents who raised a teenage son with a genuine appreciation for classic 90s comedy! (This easily makes up for their failure to teach condom use)”
Great line! Sure, it would have been nice if they had the condom talk with their kid. However, what is one more illegitimate kid in the world compared to important values, like appreciation for quality comedy and satire? THESE are the true American Values!
Actually, I thought the choice of Bohemian Rhapsody was good yet beating us on the head a bit. However, over time that worked (for me at least) in that it helped with the tension, and it keeps us fully aware that we do not know if it is fantasy, reality, some Jacob’s Ladder scenario, or that. Plus, it did a really good job of placing me in Britten’s mood, reliving a scenario where you never quite got the fulfillment of the full memory, until of course you did. I thought it had a pretty good payoff..
-Cheers
And we still don’t know what the real memory is. For example, when Britten looks up to the sky and sees The Short Man shaking his head “no,” he could have been saying “sorry, he’s dead,” but a (dying? coma lapsing?) Britten read it as “oh no, he survived” and imagined a whole conspiracy around it.
The idea that Britten’s mind could have manufactured a split psyche based around a Queen song, just because that was the last thing he heard is pretty awesome.
We’ve been debating Red World vs Green World – who knows? The reality could turn out to be Wayne’s World.
Speaking of which, Britten’s Red World partner used to listen to 70s rock in an upper-midwest basement, but it was owned by…wait for it….a guy named RED.
“Wife World! Son World! Party Time! Excellent!”
The more i think about it the most I think this episode raises some huge red flags that the conspiracy is either really sloppy writing or not real.
Ramming someone’s car off the road is not a very efficient way to kill someone.
Especially when there are 3 people in the car, any of whom might survive.
Especially when you STOP as the first person on the scene, presumably with the damaged SUV you just rammed him with.
If you are first on the scene, and part of a powerful conspiracy, you’d be there specifically to snuff out any survivors and make sure the department – run by a fellow conspirator – covers it all up.
…I could go on and on..
This would be too sloppy for a soap opera.
Huell, I can roll with it. They could have wanted it to look like an accident. They really only needed Britten to either A) die, or B) be preoccupied long enough to get rid of your heroin stash. Plus, the guy who rammed them (sorry, can’t remember his name) would have stashed the damaged SUV, maybe even a short distance away but probably just drove it home, waited for a call, and then come maybe in a police squad car. Just get your SUV fixed later, and that part is covered up. Why snuff out the survivors when Britten is likely to be out of commission with his injuries and grief over his lost son (which he would have been had he not had Rex in the green world). So snuffing out a survivor is probably a bit riskier and unnecessary since they could not have counted on Britten living in a duplicitous world. Not to mention his boss probably pushed for them to let him live after he survived the crash. Since he proved more tenacious than expected and is a greater liability (for whatever reason), killing him is now worth the risk.
It may not be air-tight, however I can at least roll with it.
-Cheers
Yes, in contrast to Sara above (earlier), I thought Bohemian Rhapsody was a brilliant choice. I also didn’t notice the perfect parallel of the lyrics until the 2nd time around at least, because to me, singing along like Waynes World is just what you DO when you are in a car and that song comes on! Seemed like a great little fun, light-hearted, happy family moment to share, and at first I just took it at that and nothing more (again, until it hit me on time 2 or 3). And yes, it did feel long and repetitive each time; but that only did MORE to convey what it was like for Britten to be reliving the accident over and over and replaying it over and over and trying so hard to reconstruct it exactly as it was.
And excellent parenting indeed. I showed a Wayne’s World to one of my classes for no relevant reason other than just a) fun and b) because it needs to be shared with the next generation!
Has any actor ever been in the opening credits of a show and been in the actual show less than Michaela McManus?
Agreed. Irritates me every time.
A question, if anybody knows. Are they ever going to show Britten’s first time crossing over between the worlds? I know there are only two episodes left, however last night’s episode gave me hope that they might. I really want to see it tied into the series, and maybe provide clues, about the first time he woke up in one world, grieved the loss of Hannah or Rex, only to wake up confused in the other world where the one he just grieved was alive and the survivor had passed. I think that was a missed opportunity for great drama, however could be a great flashback and possibly link Britten to the cause of his condition or its solution. Mostly though, I would love to see the character make sense of such an impossible situation, even if only in bits of flashbacks.
-Cheers
They did have that one scene early on when Britten completely freaked out after his rubber band fell off while he was sleeping.
They could have made some cool webisodes playing around with lighter situations.
Maybe they have some cool scenes dealing with his condition that they had to cut for time. Hopefully there’s a nice DVD set.
Hey Huell, that one was one of my favorite scenes, probably for the same reason. I still think that would be a powerful situation to play around with. It was pretty awesome to see Britten’s reaction to losing his rubber band in his sleep, and last night the scene where he took off his rubber band seeming to accept it was all a delusion as well as him going into Rex’s room crying out for him only to realize he was still in the red world. I suppose they have dealt with his confusion so I cannot really complain.
I would love a nice box set. After Terriers not getting released in a physical format (only available for download or streaming), I am not sure if we will see these types of shows released on DVD or Blu-Ray. Maybe with this being NBC they’ll handle it differently. Or maybe Terriers will get a proper release too.
-Cheers
I disagree that this is far and away the best episode since the pilot. I felt the penguin episode is the second best in my opinion
It is because of that episode we don’t know whether this:
“I wish that we didn’t go into the episode already knowing that the Britten family’s car accident was anything but.”
is true. This conspiracy could all be in Britten’s head. We were given clue when we switched from Britten’s perspective to audience perspective to see that he was talking to no one. I continue to believe that Britten is like John Nash.
Valid point. It is conceivable that everything we see through Michael’s eyes is in fact suspect. As such, the conspiracy could actually be something he created after having head trauma from an auto accident to explain the death of his wife, or his son, or simply something created while in a coma or under the influence of drugs at the hospital or his mind wrapping things up in the moments of him dying similar to An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge. What “Penguin” did was really make almost any option a possibility, even if we do have a few that are more likely than others.
“Penguin” was a bit more surreal in a way since the penguin was an obvious hallucination. The hallucinatory psychiatrist in “Penguin” (or was he?!!!), and the hallucinatory short-guy-with-the-big-chin cop who talked to him and mocked him, those were more intense since they were (potentially) manufactured personalities and there is no explanation of him being drugged with the vision of Bird’s new partner who also rammed him off the road.
I cannt say which was better. However, I do agree that “Penguin” made things much less black-and-white than they seemed to be prior, including the reality of the “conspiracy” even existing.
-Cheers
Part of me wonders if this whole thing is a coma dream that’s starting to work its way to Britten’s awakening in a hospital bed, though that’s a little too Bobby Ewing given the quality of this show.
But the two extraordinary events of this episode — the realization and reveal of the killer and Britten finally being leveled with grief over the loss of Hannah, Rex or both — would have been satisfying season-enders in themselves.
What will the finale bring?
My girlfriend and I were discussing the coma angle last night while watching this episode. I think this really could work. He was in a coma and that caused his double-world realities. However, when he wakes up, he finds out that both his wife and son lived, but now has to pursue those who tried to kill him.
Perfect bridge for a 2nd season….
Sadly, they’ve already been cancelled.
Yes, I know. But I’m sure Killen has/had a plan for season 2. And I could absolutely see that plan being Britten in a coma while Hannah and Rex survived the accident. And the reason for Britten’s coma and double-worlds is for him to find out what actually happened with the accident.
Just a theory – I’m never right on this stuff though.
Just wanted to point out that Laura Innis directed the episode, and I’ve always been impressed with her work behind the camera as well as in front.
Was literally watching the episode as the news of the cancellation came in. Very disappointing, though not overly surprising.
You’re absolutely right, Alan, that this is the best episode of the series (though I would throw in ‘That’s Not My Penguin’ as well). This shows what the show is capable and I wonder if it hadn’t been so reliant on case of the week episodes for most of its run if it would have attracted a more dedicated band of viewers.
Our take: [wp.me]
So sorry about the cancellation, even though I knew it was coming. This wsa the best episode yet. We can only hope Jason Isaacs gets an Emmy nomination out of it.
I just watched last night’s show and then found out about the cancellation and had the same reaction. Sucks. Loved this episode, and I’ve been a fan of this actor since the pilot. I really wish they could reunite the Terriers actors and throw Jason Isaacs (maybe the teenage son as well) into a new show. They all give really fine performances.
Friday night 11:07pm – finished ep and review sooner than I usually do.
One thing I don’t get – does he change the rubber band himself or is it automatically a different color when he wakes up. I thought he said or implied he did it, but that doesn’t makes sense. Sorry. I’m sure you all asked and answered this weeks ago. I got behind and have read all the reviews but not most of the comments :-(
I don’t see why he would need to change the rubber band once he puts it on. He puts on the red one on the red world, then that would stay around his wrist in that reality until he took it off, regardless of him switching realities or not. Same with the green. I’m assuming he never takes them off.
Boooo on the cancellation. I’m looking forward to interesting behind the scenes info when Kyle Killen comes to AFF in a few months.
forgive my utter density but
>He puts on the red one on the red world, then that would stay around his wrist in that reality until he took it off, regardless of him switching realities or not. Same with the green. I’m assuming he never takes them off.
I read this as he never takes them off, therefore he’s wearing both of them all the time. Does he then only see one of the two he is wearing?
I can’t imagine him taking it off, though…
As I see it, each “day” his mind wakes up in a different version of his body in either world. Back when he was going to Ricky’s tacos all the time I found myself wondering what would happen if he decided to eat like a pig in one world, but kept up his running in the other. He’d clearly just be fat in one and thin in the other.
Although, it would be an interesting twist if suddenly he woke up in Red with, say, a scar from Green and had to explain it to his wife. Sigh. So many possibilities we’ll never see.
He never takes the rubber band off. That’s how he knows which world he is in when he wakes up, and why he freaked out the episode where he woke up and the rubber band had come off; he did not know which world he was in.
@Huell, and I thought I spent too much time wondering about thee things. I think there are a lot of interesting possibilities left on the table, which is really too bad, especially things from one world bleeding over to the other.
-Cheers
Re: facial hair, clearly Bird in the red world is evil too!
I thought the exact same thing.
Add me to the list of people who are totally disappointed that Awake was cancelled. There goes another one of the very few shows that I look forward to all year. I was going to write, “forward to all season”, but it’s really down to a few shows a year for me, though it’s partly because I don’t have HBO or Showtime.
Alan, Is there any chance that you will be interviewing Kyle Killen? I need closure, seriously.
I can’t imagine what it’s like for the person who actually conceived the show. One must have a tough exterior to have this happen again and again.
I guess it gets easier with time. But it’s the strong show of disapproval for creativity that gets to me. We can have reality TV shows all day and night long but show a little creativity and you have less than a 50%, 50% chance for survival.
Lone Star, Rubicon, Terriers, Prime Suspect, and now Awake. And those are just the ones of the top of my head. Don’t even get me started on shows like Deadwood. Where does it end? Oh right, the interview. Please?
(End of rant).
Have to add that I hope Killen and company will read the comments here.
I’m terrible at figuring out the “what could happen” scenarios. So I go with the flow and don’t even try to imagine what will happen.
But the comments here are all so impressive that I hope at least Kyle Killen and Howard Gordon read them some times to give themselves a lift.
Ditto. I am in complete awe of this show and have so much appreciation for the incredible talents of all involved. Deepest thanks to all of them for making such a beautiful show for us.
That was the most intense, emotionally powerful hour of television I’ve watched in a very long time.
And I will not be at all surprised if the remaining eps outdo even this.
Finally got a chance to get caught up on this episode… I know nobody will probably read this, but I wanted to say that I also thought this was the most gripping ep since the pilot. One thing I thought was really interesting, that I haven’t seen anyone else mention, is that Britten seemed to be displaying signs of exhaustion even though he was seemingly getting more “rest”. This suggests to me that the diagnosis that his mind will eventually fracture from the stress is wrong, and that his bouncing between realities is keeping him sane. Anyway, great show, sorry it won’t be around much longer.
I saw your comment! Haha, just about to make one of my own because I just saw it earlier today too. Good points about the exhaustion.
Two points I wanted to make quickly that maybe no one will see:
1. I don’t think we know exactly how the timeline works between the two worlds, considering the two worlds/Britten’s mindset could be ANYthing/ANYwhere. For example, is it impossible that he could live 3 days in one world and come back a few minutes later in the other world? When you dream, you sometimes dream a much longer or shorter timespan than the amount of time you actually slept that night. Why could that not translate to Britten’s (as of now unknown) situation?
2. I could NOT stop thinking about the “ugly crying” scene from New Girl when Britten was lying on the floor and crying in his house and it made me simultaneously laugh and tear up, the former from a funny memory and the latter from the utter despair of Britten’s situation/Isaacs brilliantly communicated sadness. But god damn is Isaacs an ugly crier.
I just finally watched this episode last night – so I’m here reading the comments now. I’ll add my two cents to yours, so that you know your voice was heard…
1. I have trouble with this as well. My biggest issue: if Harper and others conspired to kill Britten via the car accident, wouldn’t Harper be “bad” in both worlds? This episode was the first time we were given ANY indication that there was a conspiracy going on in the green world (bumping into the short guy at the park). Also, I really do think we could be looking at a coma situation where Hannah and Rex survived and Britten is in a coma in order to figure out what happened.
2. HAHA – I always notice an ugly crier. However, that scene was so emotionally well-played that it didn’t bother me.
@Dan3320: Nice, someone read my comment!
1. Yeah, that’s the interesting thing to me. We basically have no indication what exactly is separating Britten’s two worlds. My guess before this episode (which was basically correct) was that Britten had been starting to unravel the heroin conspiracy thing, so they tried to get rid of him, but they did something no one expected and somehow split him into 2 worlds. I think the conspiracy people/Harper have no idea he’s seeing 2 worlds. But since we still don’t know what the 2 worlds are exactly, who knows, it’s possible Harper isn’t a bad person in the blue world, I suppose. It’s interesting, the creators of the show have actually explicitly stated that Britten is not dead, a ghost or in a coma. Source: [www.huffingtonpost.com]
2. Yeah, I mean, it was a great emotional scene, I just stuck that part of New Girl in for some reason. Stupid brain, remembering funny things at the worst time.
Unlike some folks here, I find all the scenes involving the accident horrifying. They just seem really real to me, and in this episode the repetition of the song and Michael’s “You’re killing me!” just made it worse. I hate seeing his memories of his injured/dead family post-accident. Like some here have said, I wish he could have them both back. I’m really sorry the show isn’t coming back, and I will always wonder about its mysteries.