‘Awake’ – ‘Two Birds’: What’s red and green and mad all over?

A quick review of tonight’s “Awake” coming up just as soon as I know how to spell “tulip”…
Well, the news we’d all been dreading came last week when NBC declined to renew “Awake” for a second season. Given the horrific ratings, I wasn’t expecting anything else, and I’m mainly just pleased that the entire season will get to air. (Kyle Killen joked sadly last week on Twitter that “Awake” still lasted 600% longer than “Lone Star.”) I’m assuming we’re not going to get closure on the mystery we really care about – about the nature of Britten’s dual existence – but the conspiracy angle looks like it’s not only going to conclude, but conclude very strongly, in the unplanned series finale.
This wasn’t a story arc I particularly enjoyed when it was just Harper and the Non-Smoking Man glowering at each other and speaking cryptically about what to do with Britten. But now that Britten is in the middle of it and causing a ton of trouble in both worlds(*), with the deaths of green Ed and red Bird, and Britten in custody in green world and a wounded fugitive in red. Excellent work from Jason Isaacs, Steve Harris and Laura Innes in both realities, and this is enough of a mess that it seems the only way Britten ends the series alive and free is if Harper’s pangs of conscience become too much for her to take.
(*) This was also the first episode to acknowledge that the conspiracy existed in green world, as well. In hindsight, one of those earlier scenes would have done better to be set in that world, though I’m still waiting for an explanation of why green Harper wasn’t nearly as concerned about Britten (letting him stay partnered with Bird, not trying to nudge him out, etc.).
The downside, of course, to focusing so heavily on the conspiracy is that it minimized the presence of both Rex and Hannah, and hopefully however this resolves, it does so with enough time left for a few family moments before the end.
I’m disappointed this show won’t be continuing. But given that when I first saw it, I assumed it would be lucky to last a week or two longer than “Lone Star,” 13 episodes is something.
I’m hoping to talk to Killen after I see the finale, and either way, I’ll be writing a review. I’m in this to the end, even if it’s come sooner than I would have wanted.
What did everybody else think?
@maskedscheduler can be snarky all he wants. This show (although equally as floppy as Lone Star) still lasted 11 more weeks than one of his prized babies from last season. But both were equally of high quality.
I thought it was a great episode with amazing conflict in both episodes. I’m confused though. Was this episode and the finale adjusted because the show had been cancelled?
Liked the premise, cast was so-so. Need to remake it with Desmond, penny and little Charlie as a lost spinoff. That’s something I’d watch for more than a season
I am just sad it is ending. At this point I’m just along for the ride and thrilled we get one more episode. I will miss Jason Isaacs on my tv each week.
Excellent episode, and one that crushes any misgivings I may have had about the conspiracy angle. Too bad that the ratings weren’t strong enough to justify a second season. This show belonged on cable in the first place, I guess. Netflix to the rescue?
I don’t think Kyle Killen, the main force behind the show wants that, unfortuntely. :(
Source: [twitter.com]
Oh how I want an ending where all these people who wrongly died could come back to life…Hannah, Rex, Bird, the wrongly convicted man from early in the season, everyone.
Would have been nice if, like Community, we got both final eps tonight, (that was a hell of a cliffhanger ending) but on the other hand, I’m glad to have this show to look forward to for one more week.
So sorry this show will end. Jason Isaacs has been just extraordinary.
Love the parallel worlds. Never expected either to be revealed as “real.” Would be too painful to lose either for our hero and for us viewers. (But now we lose them both…)
After having lived without cable for the last six year until moving back in with my parents (sigh), this was the only network show that I thought was legitimately good. Issacs and the entire cast were great and the plot was truly riveting and thought provoking. Issac’s delayed anguish (when he thought he really lost his son in the episode before last) was palpable and moving. Really a shame this show won’t be renewed.
It will be interesting to see what use they’ll make of Wilmer Valderama’s character in this last episode. The conversation with Harper was interesting — I suspect he knows something’s up with her. I’m just very sorry this show’s ending. Isaacs is so watchable you’ll follow him through everything.
I can only hope I’ll see Isaacs again in another run of “Csse Histories” on PBS, if such a thing exists.
Is it ridiculous to think of crowd-sourcing the funding of a made-for-TV-movie to bring closure to this series? 2M people are still watching … if 200,000 people each kicked in $25 that’d be $5M. That must be enough to do something … Kind of like a pre-pay-per-view …
I have my $25 in hand RIGHT NOW if they could somehow accomplish this.
I’ve often thought that something like this could be the future of “Brilliant But Cancelled” TV. One way it could work is to start a whole pay network whose viewers would vote on which cancelled shows to “sponsor” for finales or even additional seasons.
Has Steve Harris ever been considered for a series lead? I remember when The Practice started, I sort of wished the law firm had been built around him.
He was the lead in a short-lived NBC cape show called Heist.
Dougray Scott was the lead in Heist. Harris was a co-star.
Goodbye to Jason isaacs :(
Really sad to see this end. If they gave it another season to grow organically it could have been a true ly great piece of work. Now everything needs to have instant impact with crash bang wallop for 30 second attention span. This is actually a huge show on illegal downloads. Maybe the way tv is distributed needs to be looked at.
Agree. Recommended this show to others. Could not find a free, legal way for them to play catch-up with all past episodes.
Hulu had them for up to 5 weeks after the original airdate, and think HULU + has the whole season. On Demand has them too on FIOS, so there are legal alternatives out there.
I really liked the episode. Enough that I am even more disappointed with the cancellation. It’s nice they blew the doors off the formulaic case-of-the-week and seemed free to play with how the interaction between the two worlds worked. I also love how the shrinks did such a good job of rationalizing the situation. Because, honestly, in the real world they would be right. However Britten knows what he knows, so it makes for a great tense couple of scenes split (nice editing job!) between him and his shrinks.
Looking back, I also like the conspiracy angle being something relatively mundane. While I loved The X-Files and LOST and those types of shows, some sort of supernatural or “extra-special” conspiracy would have seemed like too much. I like that they did not go into ultra-sci-fi mode. I am fine if there is some explanation from the Twilight Zone, however I kind of hope there is not. This show has been very grounded in the real world.
Alan, if you read this, should you be able to talk to Killen are you open to questions? I’m sure you’ve got your own, however I’m sure there will be more once we see what is and what is not covered in the next episode. I am really wondering where they were going with the Gemini Killer in Oregon. I have to believe they were not done with that angle. It could have been a big part of next season or maybe an episode at best, however I’m curious what he knew since there seems to be some bleed-over between the two worlds (even/unless it is all in Michael’s mind).
-Cheers
So much of what you said is exactly how I feel about Awake.
My most favorite shows have been the ones that *clicked* for me within the first 10 minutes. [Lost, Mad Men, Six Feet Under, Rubicon, Journeyman] Awake falls in that category too and sad to see it go so soon. Hope to see the red/green worlds addressed in a satisfying way.
Great point about the Gemini Killer. He actually popped up into my head when I saw last week’s Awake, but I wasn’t thinking about him this week. I really want to know what (if) they were going to do with him.
I really loved this show. The only problem with Awake is that you HAD to pay attention to what was happening, or you would get lost. This would require that the general TV watching public would actually have to THINK about what was going on instead of just sitting there and have it spoon-fed to them. Jason Isaacs was great (and you go to see him shirtless plenty of times). Wilmer Valderrama was a pleasant suprise. I hardly recognized him. He really kept me guessing as to whether he was a friend or foe. This last episode showed that he trusted his partner more than he actually showed. Too bad we will not get to see these characters develop more in a second season. Any cable channels willing to pick this series up???? Please???!
You’re right about having to pay attention. This show literally made me think – in that a fast paced episode like this had me pausing before scenes to literally think things through. “Okay, short man dead in green, alive in red…Innes doesn’t know X in green…okay, go.”
That said, they’ve done as good a job as I can imagine of keeping this from getting too confusing. In lesser hands it could have been an unimaginable mess.
And Issacs was a total badass. He was channeling Cranston in some of those scenes.
And Wilmer has indeed done an excellent job. While I associate him with the name “Detective Fez,” it’s now without recollection of that old character – I just can never remember the dude’s real name. Although, I still hold slight hope that there’s some Red World/Red Foreman connection.
Anybody think Laura Innes character was being forced against her will to be involved in the drug smuggling conspiracy? That’s my guess.
Yes. Initially, I think she was coerced/pressured to go along with the conspiracy, though she seemed to experience some guilt/misgivings along the way. Now that the whole scenario has gotten difficult to contain, she seems to be fully onboard.
I think Captain Harper will have a change of heart in one reality and not in the other. Everything is sort of reverse in each reality.
Why is this show ending, it is so good.
I thought that initially, although my impression has changed. In that rooftop meeting it seemed as though the decision to kill both Bird and Britten was her call to make. Perhaps she’s an equal partner with the other captain? This would explain why she had so much influence in keeping Britten alive. I mean, they already murdered an innocent wife or child to cover this up. It seems odd that those in charge would be willing to take the huge risk of keeping Britten alive just because Capt Innes’ is sentimental.
@SAMBIIT That’s my hunch. Another idea is that maybe in one reality she had a different role in the conspiracy. My hunch from last week was that we’d see some payoff on what we’ve learned about the duel realities from the earlier cases. For example, the baby sitter could be a drug addict or a success. Unfortunately, Innes is already cartoonishly loathsome at this point. I was kind of hoping “Two Birds” meant Bird went bad in one world, but stayed good in the other.
Still possible that lowly Officer Fez, bitter about not advancing to Detective, is up to something different in Green World, while becoming a hero in Red.
Damn. I’m gonna miss this show. I just love the concept. Barring my BBC remake scheme, at this point I’d settle for a comic book to further explore all this.
@HUELL: I adore this show too, but I think there is a bit of a plot hole or at least an inconsistency there. They did present it as though Captain Harper had to sign off on killing Britten and Bird. Yet in an earlier episode, “Carl” called her and said he was going to kill Britten and explicitly told her he wasn’t asking her permission, just notifying her as a courtesy.
I am absolutely gutted that this show is coming to an end. Jason Isaacs is one of the best actors on TV and he was paired with one of the coolest and most exciting premises in TV history. The show was just finding it’s footing and turning into one of the best shows ever produced. Gone too soon. Netflix, cable, someone must step in and continue this series.
This is my hope, or at least for Killen’s next project. He needs to stop banging his head against the wall on network TV and go to HBO, AMC, even Starz. Or provide original programming for Netflix or Hulu.
I forgot how good Laura Innes is, since I haven’t watched ER in 10 years. And she can direct, as last week’s episode showed. I’m also glad they gave up the police work – this week and last week are the direction they should have gone in all along. I could also watch an hour of Michael and Rex interacting – good father-son chemistry there.
This is why I don’t watch network TV and stick with cable dramas. The cancellation of this show is particularly short sided for NBC which is a struggling network trying to recapture viewers. I get that they need to get ratings for their sponsors but they also need to rebuild their brand and credibility as a network. I highly doubt that I will bother investing myself in another NBC drama for fear that regardless of how good the work is it will be cancelled. I can’t say I am surprised that there isn’t someone brave enough to recognize that this is the best drama they could hope for after letting Southland slip through their fingers. NBC is a mess.
It’s certainly a terrible decision by NBC to cancel the show, but I’ve never understood the argument “Well if they’re gonna cancel a show, then I won’t watch it.” That’s like saying “If I’m gonna eventually break up with this girl, then why date her?”, considering that the majority of most people’s relationships end in a break-up, until they meet “the one.” Just because it hurts when it’s over doesn’t mean it wasn’t worth the good times.
@KobraCola It’s more like going out with a woman when you know from day one she has an established reputation of teasing guys and dumping them. A closer analogy would be investing in novel that you know is unfinished.
It’s long past the time that networks adjust to the evolution of long form drama. Either by moving to the British model of short self contained seasons or somehow allowing shows to have a contingency plan in case of cancellation (a chance to film extra scenes and/or re-edit).
13 episodes of a cancelled TV series is much harder to market than a critically acclaimed 13 chapter mini-series with a fascinating premise. There are plenty of well received one season shows that I’ve avoided because I know they have no resolution. I may still watch them someday, but they are definitely lower on my list than quality shows with resolution.
Over time, Awake could have been profitable on DVD or Netflix. Within a year – 2 years max – Jason Issacs or some other member of this amazing cast will hit it big and curious people will discover Awake.
Cancelled show = novelty
Mini-series = masterpiece
@Huell Goodman: I respectfully disagree. Nobody knew when they watched the pilot of Awake on TV that it would be cancelled. After a number of weeks, it was clear that the numbers were bad. But we didn’t know that it was going to be cancelled when we first watched it. I’m not going to stop watching Awake just because it’s been cancelled. Even if I don’t get resolution on every little detail (and when has a TV show that was even ALLOWED to complete its full story given us closure on every little detail), it was still worth it to watch accomplished writers make a great TV show.
I get what you’re saying, but that’s mostly semantics. Just consider Awake a mini-series personally and you’ll achieve the same effect.
this is the type of show I usually assign to DVR and Dump.Not sure why I didn’t this time. Wife/son maybe? I too, am glad that it was just crooked cops (me? I hate cop shows!)and not mystery aliens.
I’ve been too busy in the “working cases”eps to watch the acting. and, yes, I could never watch it at 10.
I read that Killen would answer any question on Twitter after finale. It seems his intvu w/Alan would give him more characters to work with.
And yes, I loved Journeyman. Thanks to the WGA strike forletting us see it all.
That must be why I watched both: the wives figured prominently.
Don’t get me wrong, I love Rex and Hannah and the actors who play both of them, but I’m glad they don’t feel the need to hammer home the family dynamics part unless that part of the story comes naturally. There’s too many shows on TV right now that feel the need to stress family dynamics and more often than not it comes across as very stressed and annoying. I get that family is important to most people, but don’t pander to what you think I want to watch in order to get me to watch. Make a smart, good TV show (ya know, like Awake) and I will find it.
This episode, specifically, was a phenomenal one in what is shaping up to be a GREAT season of television. Of course NBC would cancel this. Of course they would. Can’t have intelligent shows on network television! I know, I know, numbers and money and blah blah blah. Doesn’t mean I can’t be bitter too. I’ll miss you Awake. I’ll miss seeing Isaacs as Britten.
Nice post. Two thoughts:
1) Family Dynamics: That is one thing I found great about this show. Everything flowed naturally. It did not seem forced, they did not HAVE to hammer it home, they had balance between Britten’s life as a cop, his family life, largely not grieving for Rex & Hannah since he had quickly realized each existed in their own world, then when he thought the Green World was a delusion grieving wholeheartedly, and so on. It all seemed natural. I also like how they did not have to focus on the family dynamics this week, yet once he found a target for who broke his family apart he was driven to destroy them BECAUSE they broke apart his family. They did not need to beat us over the head with how much he loved his family. They established that (appropriately) over the season.
2) NBC Cancelling: I’ve said this before, however this once I cannot blame them. O.k., I do not blame FX anymore except for the advertising. Still, this show did horribly ratings wise. NBC is still a business. I’m still bummed about it. However, I really cannot blame them in this case.
I do wonder if there will ever be shows like this that gain popularity, kind of like Family Guy, and end up reinstated. A pipe dream, however I’d love to see it happen.
-Cheers
1) Yeah, my point exactly. I was responding to Alan’s comment which said “The downside, of course, to focusing so heavily on the conspiracy is that it minimized the presence of both Rex and Hannah.” I was perfectly fine with this penultimate episode not being family-heavy because, like you said, they already established how much he cares about his family. They don’t need to beat us over the head with it.
2) I dunno, part of that is frustration, but NBC really doesn’t have better programming to put there. Time and time again it’s been showed that if you let a show grow through word-of-mouth and if you leave its episodes somewhere easily accessible (i.e. allowed them to be streamed on Netflix), then the viewership will grow. I get that there’s less flex room for this stuff on network television, but Awake was widely critically acclaimed and already had a great (though minor) hardcore following. That’s better than a lot of shows that get renewed on CBS, IMO. I get the business part of it, but if I were running a TV network that was doing shittily, I’d want to build shows with wide critical acclaim than keep cancelling those shows until something catches a large audience, whether the show was good or not. The best analogy I can think of right now is if you’re down 3 in the bottom of the 9th with 2 outs. You might as well swing for the fences, because you don’t have much going for you anyway. At least if you swing for the fences and somehow manage to succeed, you could pump your team up and come up with a win.
*shown, not showed in my 2nd paragraph
@KobraCola
Agreed on point 2. Given their dire position NBC should be thinking like an upstart network – say Fox in its early days. Gradually build a reputation for smart, edgy programing. The problem is, I don’t know this type of programing is sustainable on a big network anymore. It would be great if each of the major networks had a sister cable network. They could try out a more edgy show on the big network and if it doesn’t draw an audience, move it down to basic cable and hope it brings a core audience with it. Kind of a minor leagues for TV shows.
But ultimately I think the real solution will be that creative types who have a labor of love will start to shun the networks for the chance to work on cable. Had Awake debuted as “AMC’s unique new critically acclaimed series…” it would have had more buzz and more people would have given it a chance.
@HUELL: Great post all around. I love your idea of a partner cable network as a “minor leagues for TV shows”; and I also agree that on AMC it would have been in a totally different context. Heck, AWAKE’s ratings are about the same as Breaking Bad’s.
@Huell: Yeah, the minors idea is very interesting for network TV channels. I wonder if that would work out for them. I’m pretty sure I’ve read before that Killen and co. had the option to do this show in several places and he/they specifically chose a network channel. Perhaps he wants/wanted to bring good television to the masses because he believes that network TV should make good television too. That idea didn’t work out too well…
Here’s an alternate reality to mourn:
Fall 2012: Community airs its inevitable and brilliant parody episode of Thursday neighbor, and now breakout hit, Awake.
I think it is impossible for a show like this to succeed when treated so poorly. What was the last show to be succesful with little to no marketing? When was the last show to succeed after being thrown into a time slot previously held by two other comolete failures (in the same season).
People do not plan their lives around network TV schedules anymore. To blame the failure of this show on viewers is absurd. No one knew how good this show was, or that it even existed (only a small fraction of the viewing universe reads Hitfix, unfortunately).