Review: ‘Better Call Saul’ shouldn’t be in a rush to get to ‘Breaking Bad’

It’s funny: Before Better Call Saul debuted, all anyone seemed interested in was when and how the Breaking Bad prequel would work in cameos from Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, and the rest of the gang from Heisenberg’s glory days. There was some enthusiasm about getting backstory on Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut, but even the most devout BB worshippers seemed to view a Saul Goodman spin-off primarily as an excuse to spend more time in this fictional universe, rather than an essential showcase for Bob Odenkirk in the title role. Even in Saul‘s early days, a lot of viewers seemed to be viewing this period of the character’s career – when he was still going by his real name of Jimmy McGill, and trying to be taken seriously as an honest lawyer, rather than the cheerful shyster who worked as Walter White’s consiglieri – as something to be raced through as quickly as possible so we could get to the tacky bus bench ads, the obnoxious behavior, and, of course, Huell.
But by the end of that first season, it seemed the last thing any viewer wanted was for Jimmy McGill to become Saul Goodman already, or to have any kind of interaction with Walt, Jesse, or Gus Fring. In the space of 10 episodes, Jimmy had become such a rich and sympathetic character – and Odenkirk’s performance such a dramatic revelation from an actor primarily known for comedy – that the inevitable slide towards Saul-dom became something to dread, rather than cheer.
Peter Gould, who co-created Saul with Vince Gilligan, admitted to me that the creative team had expected Jimmy to go full-on Saul by the end of that first season, but, “What we found was there was a lot more to say about Jimmy McGill than we thought there was.” They were as surprised as we were at how likable Jimmy was, and how resonant his struggle was to be treated as something other than a con man or a joke – to be a bad man trying very hard to be good in a universe that has no interest in him doing so. His descent into criminality is inevitable – a miniature version of Walter White’s own losing battle between what he knows is right and what he knows he wants – but maybe, the writers wondered, it didn’t have to come so soon.
The first season ended with Jimmy – now sporting the gaudy pinky ring that was one of Saul’s signature accessories on Breaking Bad – seemingly abandoning all pretensions of respectability, racing out into the desert after vowing to never let his conscience or anything else get in the way of him building a fortune by whatever means necessary.
Without giving too much away about the second season, which begins Monday night at 10 on AMC, the show finds a way to very quickly slam the brakes on Jimmy’s new quest, so that he can consider if he’s really done trying to make an honest buck.
On the one hand, it’s as blatant a piece of narrative stalling as you’re going to see, if not an outright push of the reset button. On the other, the season’s first two episodes confirm everything that was obvious by the end of last year: Jimmy’s doomed attempt to play things straight and not go back to his con man Slippin’ Jimmy ways is much too fertile an area to be abandoned so quickly. It feels like a creative choice rather than a commercial one, and it plays out in fascinating ways early in Saul season 2.
In particular, the early episodes shine a big light on Rhea Seehorn as Kim, Jimmy’s former co-worker and occasional sex buddy. Like Odenkirk, Seehorn has a mostly comedic resume, but her dry, sardonic delivery makes Kim an excellent match for Jimmy. You see — particularly during an interlude where Jimmy ropes Kim into one of his con games — why his feelings for her are strong enough to consider giving the straight life one more chance. And there’s a vulnerable side underneath the eye rolls that suggests we’ll have yet another reason to feel awful whenever the transformation into Saul finally sticks.
Saul still has room to wink at its parent show, like Mike continuing to play bodyguard to a would-be drug dealer costumed like an even more neutered version of the Walter White we met at the start of Breaking Bad. And because Mike’s business brings him into contact with Nacho (Michael Mando), Nacho’s friend Tuco (one of the first BB villains) is likely to pop up again at some point.
But those are strictly bonuses now — or, at times, warnings rather than the thing people are looking forward to most. We’re deep enough into Jimmy McGill’s world now that it’s the main attraction, so comfortable and confident that why would we possibly want it to hurry into becoming something else?
Unless Gilligan and Gould elect to take the Inglourious Basterds approach to their own continuity — say, by having Jimmy overhear the news that local high school teacher Walter White has died of an aggressive form of lung cancer — Saul Goodman’s coming. He has to. And while that moment probably won’t hurt as much as when Saul’s most infamous client did his worst to the people he claimed to care about the most, it’s going to cut a whole lot deeper than any of us — Gilligan and Gould included — expected when Better Call Saul was conceived.
At one point in the premiere, Kim asks Jimmy why he’s acting so differently from the man she’s known for years.
“I’m not acting like anything,” he tells her. “I just finally decided to be me.”
Once upon a time, Better Call Saul might have felt pressure to act like it was just an extension of the show that inspired it. Now, though, it’s proven itself excellent enough in its own right that it should go on telling the Jimmy McGill story for as long as it can get away with it.
After all, if any TV creative team has earned our trust when it comes to pacing, it’s the one that so meticulously laid out the tragedy of Walter White.
You nailed it Alan, as that is the perfect summation of my feelings about Jimmy. When it started, I couldn’t wait for him to become Saul. Now? Not so much. Can’t wait for it to return next week. Incidentally, in case not everybody knows, the first season is now on Netflix.
Would love it if Walt just died of cancer and it was revealed this is an alt timeline. Great idea!
How do you explain the silent Cinnabon montage that started the show, then?
Well good job me…
Anyway, they could actually play it off as a fantasy inside his head, how he wishes everything would have gone down.
He wishes he had been party to the deaths of dozens of people, innocent and non-innocent alike, and forced to relocate anonymously to Nebraska to die alone?
Yes, but why then would he have ended up as a manager of Cinnabon?
I love Better Call Saul and think it is good enough of a show (great, in fact!) to stand on its own. But I also like that not only do we know where it is going, and there is the tragic turn (since Saul has not been shown to have a happy ending, and Mike’s story is heartbreaking in its own right), but…there is still the allure of what happens next.
At this point, while I could appreciate an alternate universe, no. I am tied to what happens to Jimmy. How did he end up a full-blown Saul? What happens to his brother? What happens between him and Kim? And what happens to him AFTER he becomes a manager at a Cinnabon somewhere in Omaha? Surely his story is not finished any more than Walt’s was finished when he was shipped off to that cabin in New Hampshire.
Ultimately, much like Memento or other flashback-based stories, I find knowing where he ends up adds a sense of tension and dread, and a compelling one at that. This also feels like a possible redemption story. Thus far, Better Call Saul has added depth and humanity to Saul, as well as even more humor and more opportunity for us to see just how great Bob Odenkirk really is (and it would appear is becoming even more so). That retroactively makes his exile to managing a Cinnabon in Middleofnowhere, Omaha even more depressing since we care about him. But that inevitability also gives us another twist. Namely, what’s next? I fear we lose some of that if they were to do anything other than to have this not just a prelude to Breaking Bad, but some sort of tragedy and possible redemption story (or possibly something else) that encompasses the great story of Walter White.
Regardless, I am fascinated by this show and very eager to see where they take it. I may not be in a rush to have them get to Breaking Bad, but I AM very excited to see this story unfold in a manner and speed that serves the story.
-Cheers
Whoah, y’all misunderstand. I’m saying that the *show* could be the fantasy, and he’s sitting there in that chair watching his VHS tape imagining how life could have turned out for him had he taken a better path. Breaking Bad would have been the reality, and Better Call Saul the fantasy.
My theory is that the class action suit from Season 1 will finally settle post-BB and Saul will learn about all the money he can’t now get to from his despondent and paranoid Omaha existence.
“How do you explain the silent Cinnabon montage that started the show, then?”
Maybe it becomes a reoccurring nightmare of Jimmy’s.
Still have to finish the first season. Only watched 4 or so episodes then kind of drifted away for some reason.
Alan (or anyone) – Is Season Two ten episodes (as the first was)? I’ve seen that a few places now, but the order had been announced as 13 at the time of the (early) renewal?
I can’t imagine that AMC wanted less, rather than more, so… A Gould/Gilligan decision? Scheduling difficulties? Or IS it 13, and places saying 10 have goofed?
Network originally ordered 13. Creators liked the flow of the 10 episode-S1 so much they decided to only do 10 for S2. Of course, AMC wants more episodes but quality comes first with these guys.
Thanks.
Yeah, I want ‘more’, but would much rather have what these guys WANT to do, than see the quality suffer any trying to hit a quantity target…
“quality comes first with these guys”
I’m assuming you mean the Saul creators and not AMC (because I remember Low Winter Sun not exactly being of high quality).
– Ed
They wanted to start season 2 exactly one year after season 1 debuted and realized they didn’t have time to write and shoot 13 episodes.
Really glad to hear about the reset. I loved the first season, with the only misstep, to me, being the very end. Jimmy’s actions didn’t feel organic, felt more like “well, guess we better start turning him into Saul now.” It seems like the creators felt the same thing.
Awesome. More time with Jimmy.
Put me in the camp, by the way, of thinking that the time “with” Walter will be relatively short. I think then we’ll catch up with Jimmy/Saul at the Cinnabon, and THEN we will get to see his redemption after that. Looking forward to all of it.
I think we’ll probably eventually (not this season, but maybe next…?) see ‘flash-forward’-ish bits of story material we know from BB, but from Saul’s POV (and where were his supporting cast during?… I’m sure they’re not ALL dead…).
And more of poor Cinnabon Gene in Omaha, yeah. There’ll be more of that.
The entire story of Breaking Bad, told over five (let’s be honest: six) seasons, only takes up two years of calendar time. Walt is 50 in the first episode, and has just turned 52 when he returns to Albuquerque in “Felina”.
Was never crazy about Bob Odenkirk before Breaking Bad and warmed up to him a bit with BB. But, damn, Better Call Saul has shown that this guy can flat-out act. Really wanted to see him take home the Emmy. There’s always next year.
I couldn’t agree with you more Alan. This show could have stood on its own and become a hit even if BB never existed. long live Saul (Jimmy)
I still think the series should be taking place post-Breaking Bad and about Jimmy getting his soul back. They could have worked in a lot of the main season 1 stories as flashbacks and set up him reuniting with key pepole in his life.
Not sure I get the Inglorious Basterds reference above. Anyone care to help out?
Killing Hitler at the end violating known history. Worked as a surprise because it was not expected.
Peter Gould is just being disingenuous, there was no way…no way they were ever going to make Jimmy into Saul at the end of season 1. In fact I reckon they had no plan to turn him into it by season 2 or 3 or 4 or even 5. This is Breaking Bad here, lol. Heisenberg only got into full time Heisenberg at season 5… That was only because the show was given an end date and so they had to rush their way through.
Does not matter because I actually agree with the pace, but it is funny just how much pr guff the show has to do for the media and fans to keep interest in the show.
I’m not sure what PR you think the show gets or why the creator would feel a need to be dishonest about development plans for his show.
It sounds like they had the plan to use S1 as the “origin story” of Saul, and then to treat subsequent seasons as Saul’s development from his beginnings until his run-in with Gus/Walter. I see no reason whatsoever not to believe Gould.
I know he is being coy because when they announced that the show would start with Saul being Jimmy everyone knew that these particular writers would take a damn sight longer than season 1 to get to Saul.
As Alan says, a lot of people (not everyone, I am not painting everyone the same, please calm down) wanted the rush to Saul because to be honest it is going to be freaking awesome. When Walt became or had his Heisenberg moments…….damn. The show was just freaking awesome.
When Jimmy becomes Saul there is going to be so much awesomness it will be so wow! The drug deals, arranged killings, sex, violence and spine tingling dread at every corner Saul is put into.
So with those expectations the show runner has to come out and say please be patient. They do not have to (not when your a cable show runner) but out of habit they do. As I said I do not mind and I do not think they should manage fans expectations because breaking bad is all that needs to be said. But I am in for the long haul, so I do not need them to try and tell me something I know they know is not true.
When will AMC have them break the 10 ep season into 2 halves of 5??
Eh, I don’t know that I want this. Season one ended in such a perfect way for him to transition into Saul, finding out his brother was behind his demise the whole time is the perfect motivation and jumping off point for him to abandon all pretense, become Saul and stick it in that scumbag chucks face. So while season one was great and I found jimmys story fascinating, I don’t wanna see more of him trying to be the good guy, that’s tired to me now. I trust the team enough to give it a shot, but it’s not like it has to go right into breaking bad days, Saul was obviously operating for years doing his thing before Walter white ever came into the picture, so let us see that.
It was already an unnecessary show from the on-set. Can’t stand folks who want the pacing to pick up 2nd season. I love the labored pacing. BrBa exhausted me, I don’t want more of that. And even if I did, we’d still have the odd brutal episodes like Five-O peppered throughout the series.
