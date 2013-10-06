Review: ‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘Erlkonig’

A quick review of tonight’s “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as I require protection against Apaches…
“Erlkonig” presents us with four characters being held prisoner in one way or another without any of them being formally arrested or charged. Willie Thompson winds up in the closest thing to traditional confinement when he’s brought in for questioning about the poisoning of his classmate, and Eddie gets taken to the 1920s equivalent of a black site(*) to endure a lengthy interrogation by Agent Knox. But Van Alden is more or less a prisoner of the Capone brothers, forced to do whatever insane thing Al wants him to because Al is not to be crossed, and Gillian is certainly a prisoner to her addiction.
(*) How beautiful was that shot by Timothy Van Patten of the newspaper fluttering away from the window, letting in a sliver of light right before Eddie gives up Ralph Capone’s name?
Of these, the more compelling by far involved Eddie and Van Alden. While I remain confident based on past experience that there will be a point to all the time spent on Willie, thus far I wouldn’t hesitate to trade any of that time for more of anyone in the main ensemble. That he’s corrupted enough by Nucky to set up his friend Clayton as the fall guy for Henry’s death is at least potentially intriguing, depending on what’s done with it. And with Gillian, I’m also waiting to see what the long game is – especially involving Roy – though I liked Gretchen Mol’s performance a lot, and Gillian’s visit to Dunn Purnsley’s barbershop throne room featured the intersection of two parts of the show that don’t generally interact.
But boy were the Capone/Van Alden and Knox/Eddie scenes terrific. The riot outside the Western Electric plant was an impressively ugly piece of action choreography (a Van Patten specialty), and the dynamic between crazy Al, cool Frank and terrified Nelson was strong throughout. While I know all about Al Capone, I knew little about Frank, and watching the episode I began wondering why he wasn’t the brother who wound up becoming a legend. Then we found out why, in an event that’s pretty true to how the real Frank Capone died (minus the bit about Van Alden trying to murder Al and Frank drawing his gun as a result). Great work from Michael Shannon, Stephen Graham, Morgan Spector and (after Ralph got back from Jersey) Domenick Lombardozzi.
And I’m amazed at how much the show was able to do with Eddie in only a handful of episodes. Prior to last season’s “Two Imposters,” he was at best comic relief, but in that episode, he not only got shot saving Nucky’s life, but Nucky realized in the process how little he (and therefore we) knew about his manservant. This season has filled in the gaps admirably, to the point where I’m sad about Eddie’s apparent suicide, even as I understand exactly why he did it. He destroyed every relationship he had back in Germany, and Agent Knox wasn’t going to stop until he had destroyed Eddie’s life here in America, so why not jump off a balcony before he was forced to give up information of real value? It thins out a cast that already feels lean in spots (hence the focus on people like Eddie and Willie), but Margaret has to come back into the picture sooner or later, and it’s been a week or two since we’ve had some quality time with Richard, Chalky, Dr. Narcisse and some others. If this was Eddie’s farewell, then I’m glad Anthony Laciura got two great showcase episodes before he took flight.
What did everybody else think?
Sad to see Eddie go, I was really hoping that wasn’t going to happen but even if he had told Nucky he may have ended up in the same place. I was wondering if the comment about the mismatched socks from Nucky swayed his decision. I took it more like this is what happens when you aren’t around, but wondering if Eddie interpreted it as if that was the only reason Nucky needed him after all.
Nelson’s story feels like Boardwalk Empire’s version of Forrest Gump. Hoping it improves because the way it’s going he’s also going to be responsible for the St Valentine’s Day massacre and mrs o’leary’s cow.
You might want to check your history, Mrs O’Learys cow kicked over the lantern in 1871.
It was an example for the sake of an example, thank you for your snark.
Agreed about the socks. I think it just confirmed how little he really matters in Nucky’s estimation, and it was the final blow. But really, I think he knew his life was over when he gave up the information about Capone – those tears were the tears of a broken man.
In fact, the Chicago fire was referenced in season 1 (Torrio joked that Nucky caused it). And I too did not like making Van Alden the reason for Frank’s death. They’re messing around a little too much with history.
What a punch in the gut. Anthony Laciura wins top prize in an episode full of outstanding performances, and Tim Van Patten proves he’s still one of the top three or so tv directors in the biz.
Can someone explain to me why the workers were behind a fence?
The fence exists to protect the factory when it is closed. They closed the fence around the workers to protect them from Capone’s gang in this case.
It was a closed plant; to keep visitors & unwanted folks out.
Awesome episode, amazing performances all around. sad to see frank Capone die. I knew it was coming and always wondered how it really went down. when van alden said he didnt even draw his gun, beautiful!!!!! The actor who played him did a great job and was casted perfectly. The show is getting better despite a thin cast. Can’t wait to see the svd massacre go down. The show has that crash movie effect to it, which keeps u on edge.
We have a while for the svd massacre because it happens 5 years after Frank’s death. In reality, Frank never drew his gun and was actually scarier than Al.
Margaret’s absence seems like an intentional thing and also kinda makes up for the overkill hospital story last year, but one scene in five episodes is too little Luciano. Even in the busy Seasons 2 and 3, he was in 10/12 episodes each.
Vincent Piazza hasn’t been as great as Williams/Shannon/Huston or even someone like Shea Whigham, but he also hasn’t been given too much great material (look what happened with Laciura and Anatol Yusef and Pearce Bunting this year once they finally got some meaty stuff). Historically, Luciano should become really fascinating around now (I already thought his stuff in 3×11 and 3×12 was his best so far).
I think I read somewhere that the actress who plays Margaret was out on maternity leave. So that might be why she is not in any of these episodes.
Totally agree! Vincent Piazza has been making that Jersey Boys movie for Clint Eastwood, but STILL. MShannon had time to play Zod while filming all those boring scenes at the iron company, MStuhlbarg did this, that and the other while managing to appear in most eps of season 3, etc. At least we saw a millisecond of Luciano in the preview for next week.
I would love to see Mike Shannon as Dick Tracey!! His look is perfect! Just check out the above sceen capture in Alan’s article if you don’t think so. And he can do brutal as we saw in the first season. Dick Tracy in the early “Dick Tracy” comic strips was very brutal before they watered them down for the kiddies Like they did with Batman and Superman, All three could be quite murderous in their early conceptions.
With his square, granite face Shannon can carry it off perfectly!
It’s interesting that Alan considers the cast to be “lean,” when as recently as a year ago, he was complaining that the show didn’t have time to service all its characters. I agreed with him then, and I agree with him now. The focus this season feels a lot narrower, which by and large I think is an improvement. The less interesting side characters have been weeded out in favor of expanded screen time for favorites like Chalky and Richard. And after two seasons of being prominent but totally uninteresting, Van Alden has once again begun to justify his existence.
Fantastic episode, and so sad to see Eddie go.
One of the things I really liked here though was in Tim Van Patten’s directing and in particular the shot composition; never have I seen so many shots use so little noseroom so damned effectively. An absolutely fantastic yet subtle way of reinforcing the captivity of these characters.
Had to look up what nose room was; glad I did. Now I’ll have to rewatch to see if I notice it.
I thought it was just awful. Horrible shot composition.
Daring, bold compositions. The shots of Van Alden against the wall in Capone’s “office” were brilliant. Unsettling, unconventional head shots, framed on the “wrong” side, with motivation and flawless execution. Bravo Van Patten for taking a chance and breaking the rules.
Speaking of Mr. Van Patten, his cinematographer chose very interesting shot compositions where I was not sure if this was artistic license or post production nightmare. Did anyone else notice? Great episode nonetheless!
Yes! He made a point to make the characters far onto the side of the frame in the direction they were looking, which is opposite of normal, as traditional composition suggests you look across the frame, not out of it. It left a lot of negative space behind them which is unsettling. But maybe it was to emphasize the “prison” element that each of them were in. I would love to hear more opinions or thoughts on it, as it was very noticeable and was certainly done on purpose seeing as how it was consistent through the episode.
I am very glad someone else brought this up. Yes, it was quite noticeable and very “filmic”. So much so that I purposely rewound afterward to see who directed. Personally, I liked the extremity of the characters pushed to the far sides of the screen as well as the extremely close shots. I thought each instance induced an unsettling feeling of distancing the characters, both from one another and from the audience. But this was really only predominant in the first 7-10 minutes. What I wasn’t too fond of was the rapid cutting between POV shots in those same early sequences. Those were distracting.
I found myself looking more forward to ‘Boardwalk Empire’ than ‘Homeland’ this week. The show always seems to be on the verge of greatness, but never quite delivers.
No more Willie and Ms. Dormody please!? Also I have to disagree the Eddie scenes with Knox were near unwatchable. + who thought Shannon would shoot Capone… This is why BW isn’t outstanding and is quickly becoming mediocre.
Anyone able to translate the note that Eddie was writing before the dive?
Even if you spoke german that handwriting was gorgeous but tough to read.
Eddies suicide note translated:
Mein lieber Sohn
Heute Nachmittag habe ich die frohe Botschaft erhalten,
dass ich Großvater geworden bin.
Ich kann meine Freude darüber kaum ausdrücken
My beloved son,
this afternoon I heard the good news,
that I had become a grandfather.
I can hardly express my gladness about it
If I am not mistaken, the writing style was Sütterlin, a kind of style that was washed away in the years of the national-socialistic government in Germany. One of many sad things.
Hoshii,
Thanks! Now I know what he said and I learned a bit about German Script (fell down a Wikipedia rabbit hole).
Holy crap…….knowing what he was writing makes his suicide like 10 times sadder. Jeez.
Abby, you led me to fall down the same rabbit hole! (Antiqua vs. Fraktur; Kurrent; etc.)
Very dense direction by Van Patten this episode. In addition to all the stuff with light that has been much remarked upon, the bird motif–in cages, flapping outside the courthouse where Willie waits for Nucky, and then Eddie stepping off the ledge.
Nice insight into Dunn Purnsley this week. He is more educated than Chalky–can read and use standard grammar–and this explains both the resentment he felt for Chalky the moment they met and his attraction to Narcisse. And poor Gillian is turning into Blanche Dubois–she’s always been this side of crazy, but tonight, despite how much I’ve loathed her behavior in the past, it was hard to watch her she was so pitiful. Interesting that they’re emphasizing her pitiable side after two seasons of emphasizing her monstrous qualities.
Someone at avclub commented that when Eddie jumped they held out hope for a moment he would land on sand, and then we’d hear Nucky’s voice: “G-ddammit Eddie, stop screwing around!” followed by Teutonic muttering. Makes me wish someone would make a series of comedy sketches built around Nucky and Eddie.
Poor Eddie, though. At least we got one last bit of comic gold between the two, with Nucky’s mismatched socks.
Interesting how the scene between Capone and Van Alden commented on the Eddie story–“Sure I done bad things, but not to the guy I work for.” Dante’s lowest circle of Hell and all.
I thought all the storylines last night were very gripping, but in a show noted for its secondary characters, the Eddie arc this season was among the best peripheral arcs in the show’s run.
I think Nucky’s complaining about the mismatched soxs was the last straw. If you re watch the scene after Nucky dismisses him for being missing, you see Nucky call him back and if you watch the look on Eddie’s face it is one of hope that he would finally say something that shows his appreciation of him, something that would disprove what BoI Agent Knox said. But then Nucky complained about his soxs. That was the end. That little thing, that straw is what broke his spirit. Whatever he did back in Germany (embezzlement), whatever shame that caused his family, Nucky didn’t deserve him.
If you want to see how a someone should treat his butlers and footmen watch Lord Grantham on “Downton Abbey” (which depicts England during the same general time period as BwE). He never makes the help feel small. I mean Nucky and Grantham come from totally opposite backgrounds I know but if you treat your people with respect and kindness and let them know you know how dedicated they are they will do anything for you and wont be plotting your overthrow or jumping out of windows!
Actually, Nucky treated Eddie well, even if he could be impatient when he wasn’t getting results. The problem here was promoting him. He made Eddie a target for the feds, and the thing with the socks played into Eddie’s sense of failure. By overreaching he had put himself into a position to betray Nucky in business and to also leave his domestic responsibilities in less competent hands. The final arranging of the sock drawer was not a passive-aggressive F.U. to Nucky, it was straightening things up before leaving, like his attention to his own clothing. I think he’d have deliberately spilled out the socks or something if it was resentment over being held back.
He asked for Nucky’s trust and failed him, at the same time all his other failures have been thrust into his attention, and that was all too much. From his behavior this season, what he really wanted from Nucky was trust, hence the bit where he gave the bank books to Nucky to check. And of course, Nucky didn’t because he does trust Eddie. A major theme this season seems to be about overreaching versus expansion or self-improvement. With Nucky & the Jews looking to expand into Florida, Roy trying to expand the store franchises, Narcisse trying to get a foothold in AC, and making new contacts with Rothstein, Chalk opening the club, Dunn getting into the drug business, the Capones expanding their power over Cicero and with a eye on O’Bannion’s business (and it’s 1924, so that’s coming to a head fast). There’s the personal improvement idea, in Narcisse’s lectures, Willie’s scholastic endeavors and dabbling in bootlegging, Eli & Eddie getting promotions, and so on. Everyone is moving up or getting bigger, and some people fail when they try to move out of their comfort zone or into a bigger pond. Eddie is one of those. He failed Nucky’s trust with his promotion, and in taking the promotion, he let Nucky’s personal life be neglected, when he had previously taken such pride in “tending to” Nucky.
If you want examples of mistreating the help, look at Margaret in Season 2, where when things look bad for Nucky and he might not have all that money for her to pilfer, she turns to Katie and the other servants for company and comfort. But after a night on the town with Nucky revives her spirits, she cuts Katie dead upon her return home that same night. Also, IIRC, there was a thing where she was holding back some of the money Nucky gave her to tip the servants.
You do indeed recall correctly. Excellent post.
@Darkdoug:
Nucky hasn’t really treated Eddie respectfully the vast majority of the time he has been with him. He did treat him with affection after Eddie was shot, but still as he recovered Nucky fell back into treating him like an incompetent child and that is why Eddie in effect performed a passive working strike to make him appreciate things better. The reason Agent’s Knox’s words penetrated so deeply even in considering Knox’s mentioning of Eddie’s embezzlement back in Germany because deep down Eddie knew it was true.
And those weren’t Nucky’s soxs that Eddie was rearranging but his own. Suicides often do that; clean and straighten up their place before killing themselves. Eddie is also a fastidious man which is why he put on a clean suit straightened his tie in the mirror and then dropped out of the window. He wanted his place and himself to be found in the best condition.
At anyrate we saw since the beginning of the series how Nucky treated Eddie and it was with outward annoyance even if he really was appreciative of Eddie. It is that he rarely showed it to Eddie. The missed matched sox that Nucky had on and his complaint caught Eddie at a very vulnerable moment. If he gave some encouragement to Eddie at that moment, Eddie would still be alive.
And I do think it is strange that Nucky didn’t even notice he put on his sox wrong. He couldn’t get that right without Eddie?
As for Margaret she did treat one of the maids badly but that is because she realized she was also having an affair with Owen. And it was also tricle down from how Nucky was treating her. I am not saying Margret is completely blameless, but she is by no means the bad person you seem to think she is.
Oh and a few episode reviews ago you posted among other things that you didn’t like Margaret’s accent thinking it is too comical or something to that effect. Well it is a real Irish accent and she most likely speaks that way in real life. And that goes for the slang and “hip” language of the time spoken by characters like Billie and Lucy Dangziger. I am sure people 90 years from now will find some our slang and hip speech patterns strange and funny too, but they should be represented accurately on screen in any TV show (or what ever will be the equivalent of television they have in the year 2103) that depicts our time period no matter how strange it may seem to them. No altering things like that to suit their taste.
Good post, Hunter. I agree that it’s a reach to say Nucky has generally treated Eddie well. I like Nucky for the most part, but I think this is one of his major failings.
Such a great episode, so bummed about Eddie.
And out of everyone, you know who might have had it the worst? Ralph Capone. Not only is his brother dead, you would think he will eventually find out his new German buddy died too.
“I know what will take my mind off the loss of my brother – knocking back some biers with my new friend Eddie………………..oh…”
Has there ever been a show so willing to let the protagnist sit on the sidelines for most of the season (so far)? all of Nucky’s scenes have been him reacting to other character’s arcs. He has to deal with the Dunn cleanup, the AR meltdown, and now the nephew and Eddie. I suppose the Florida scenes were all his own, but that was half of one episode
Maybe not, but I think the strength of BE is its depth of compelling characters, so allowing them to feature so much is smart, imo. I personally prefer shows that can have that balance more than ones where the protagonist is the only or by far the most compelling character.
You’ve never seen The Wire, huh? McNulty pretty much stays in the shadows for all of Season 4.
McNulty isn’t really the protagonist of The Wire, though. At least not in the way Nucky (the entire opening credits sequence is about him) is.
Two weeks in a row someone has accused me of not seeing my favorite show of all time, The Wire. I agree w/ John that McNulty isn’t a traditional protagonist. But I suppose I should have have brought him up at least as a counterpoint to my question
That might be symbolic of Nucky’s new role, or business model. He’s the head, and sits back at remove. As he told Eli in the finale, he doesn’t want contact with people they don’t know. Since we’re talking about The Wire, recall Alan’s early comments about season, where he noted that the bosses of the cops and the gang are not seen much, and the right-hand men do the legwork. Nucky’s transitioning to a different kind of boss, and he’ll be playing on a different level. Last year, he was content to ignore the nuts and bolts of his business, while playing the benefactor and indulging himself. This year, he’s stripped down to essentials and waits for the right place to exert his influence with precision rather than raw force.
If last season has not taught fans to withhold judgment on a season-long arc before we’re even halfway through, I don’t know what will.
I think this show is structured interestingly, where Nucky is the nucleus of the show, but not necessarily the “lead” in a traditional sense.
They’re killing off or removing from the series their best characters who offer some relief from the vicious killings and overplayed crazies. This show has drastically gone downhill this year, and the women who like to watch are going to drop like flies unless something is done to have a character to root for–even a little bit!
Margaret will be back, as will Richard. I will miss Eddie because he was a sweet, mostly gentle soul. He just hitched himself to a gangster and that never ends well.
Never understood the fans who watch these types of shows purely to enjoy the scenes involving characters that are the most decent-hearted. Same goes for people who were tuning in to BrBa only to root for Jesse.
In any case I hope the writers don’t compromise themselves for these fans who need a sympathetic good guy to give the show their attention. There are other shows much better-catered to their needs.
I’m a sucker for optimism though and I’ll assume this isn’t an accurate representation of all the female fans of BE.
Can someone remind me what the tie in was between Ralph Capone and Nucky? I know Eddie gave him the bag of cash but I am drawing a blank as to reason for it.
Al got a piece of Nucky’s action as a price for helping Nucky in his war with Gyp Rosetti last season.
Thank you. That certainly makes sense. And any time Dom from the Wire gets screen time (and with hair) I’m all for it.
The Capone crew allied with Nucky last season to defeat Gyp Rossetti. The payment from Eddie to Ralph was just that, a continued payment for services rendered and a reminder that their alliance was in place.
I understand why Eddie chose to commit suicide. However, Eddie could have been very useful to Nucky as a double agent. Had Eddie confessed to Nucky, Nucky could have used Eddie to feed information to the FBI regarding enemies and to divert attention away from Nucky’s activities.
As awesome as Eddie was, he was not cut out to be a gangster nor a double agent.
Are we watching Willie become the next Jimmy Darmody? In the opening episodes of the series, Jimmy and Nucky eluded to Jimmy having had the opportunity to be set up on the business end of things before joining the Army, going to Princeton, etc. Is Willie going to follow in Jimmy’s footsteps (minus the psycho mother) by becoming more of a gangster despite what his uncle wants?
Yeah, that definitely seems like where it is going to me. I don’t know how much they will try to mirror Jimmy specifically, but it does look like Willy is going to get drawn into Nucky’s operation somehow. Maybe through Mickey?
I’m more interested in Willy than others seem to be. I really liked his line of “He thinks he’s better than me, but he’s not.” We’ve seen he can manipulate people (dissing the girl so she’d go distract Henry to try and get under his skin), we’ve seen he isn’t really into college, and we’ve now seen he will throw a friend under the bus to save his own skin… seems like a pretty good candidate for a gangster to me. A puppy with big paws, as Chris Partlow might call him.
I like the Willie Scenes. I don’t think he is so much “the next Jimmy” as he is “the next Nucky.”
Remember, Nucky went to school shortly until The Commodore needed him, as he puts it while talking w/ Willie. I think, much like Nucky taking Atlantic City from the Commodore when he got tired of being a lackey, Willie ends up taking it from Nucky. Nucky is grooming the person who will take all he has.
Obviously, just a prediction, but that is why I am so intrigued w/ the Willie scenes.
Brian and RB I also believe that Willie is the new Jimmy and we are seeing history repeat it self so by no means I discount or render these scenes with Willie unimportant. Hell, when you stop and look a minute Willie generally shares the same on paper description as Jimmy. And yes I believe that Willie murdered the guy because the guy thought he was better than him. Either that or the writers didn’t think we would notice the ingrediants that Willie and Clayton was putting in the “Micky Finn” (the original “date rape” drug). Nucky is ruining another young man.
Poor Clayton!
A more precise way to phrase that might be “Willie might finally be what Nucky HOPED for in Jimmy.” Circumstances apart from Nucky ruined Jimmy so he couldn’t be anything more than a thug. The best he could aspire to would be a Luca Brasi, when Nucky was hoping for a Tom Hagen. In the Godfather novel, Don Corleone described a Luca Brasi as the type of guy who is just looking for death, but is too tough to be killed by ordinary guys. You had to win the loyalty of such a man to channel his violence to your ends. That’s the Jimmy who came back from the war. Nucky tried to pick up where they left off, without noticing the changes in Jimmy.
What Nucky wanted for Jimmy is what Don Corleone wanted for his sons – to be a man of distinction and legitimate power in society, rather than someone who had to wield it from the shadows, so he wanted them to take the socially accepted route, including education and so forth. If they are going to be involved in the family business, better to be a Prop Joe or a Maury Levy or a Saul Goldman or someone who can make more money using the law and society, than by breaking it. Or ideally, someone who can use one side to improve his position on the other: political and legal connections to protect crime, and criminal income and violent power to bolster political and legal power. That’s how Nucky operates, and he’d rather his nephews and adopted son(s) be wearing the suits and more at risk of white collar indictment or scandal than being whacked or doing hard time. The war turned Jimmy into a violent man, and Nucky’s recriminations drove him into the arms of a man who tried to use him against Nucky. I think Nucky doesn’t want Eli’s disappointment or heavy hand to ruin Willie the same way, now that the kid has had a taste of blood.
I wonder how we were supposed to take the comment that he does well in chemistry. Is it a simple difference between academic knowledge and practical application, or was some part of him wanting to kill the bully and deliberately mixing a lethal dose? Was Nucky’s lesson about controlling his hatred and resentment merely about keeping a low profile and not letting things get out of control, or was it a recognition of his nephew’s potential for violence and willingness to kill, and advising him to only use that where appropriate, and not to get caught?
If the latter, than this is a case of Nucky applying his experience with Jimmy in another way. Rather than repress Willie, he’s working on channeling him so he can be a useful piece of the Thompson machine, rather than a loose cannon that could turn on him or create legal difficulties. He’s doing with Willie, what he advises Willie to do with his resentment.
I like the Willie storyline alot. I think that he poisoned the kid by accident (I seem to remember Willie and Clayton trying to remember what chemical to use, and grabbing a different one with a similar name), but once he figured out how to lie his way out of it, and ruthlessly placing all the blame on his only friend, it was him “breaking bad”, and when it cut from Clayton realizing what was happening to Willie sitting on his bed strumming the ukelele, I was blown away. I think Alan’s crazy, the Willie storyline is great.
I’m guessing that the Willie plotline will tie in to everything when Eli eventually finds out. Willie will become too overcome with guilt to be able to concentrate, and will end up dropping out of college and turning into a general failure. He was Eli’s oldest and he put all his faith and pride into him, expecting him to get a degree and make something legitimate of himself for the reputation of his legacy. When he eventually susses out what Nuckie did without consulting him he’s furious, as he sees Nucky (and Doyle for giving him the whiskey) as having corrupted his brightest. That reunites the old feud and sets the two against each other.
Pure speculation, mind you.
Would be too surprised if Willie ends up dying this season. Seems like both of the Thompson brothers sins finally catch up with them…
I honestly don’t think the writers would retread the brother’s feud. I’m pretty sure they realize that they are much more interesting when Eli is his right hand man and not his enemy.
This is Willie’s first step of getting back into the family business. Eventually, his father will come around. Remember, this is what he wanted ever since Nucky needed his help.
Eli would certainly not be upset at Nucky for keeping his son from getting indicted for murder. He may be mad that he didn’t tell him, but his gratitude for keeping his son out of jail would far surpass the anger. But I doubt he ever find out
Doyle is going to get an earful from Nucky if he is lucky; so brace yourselves for more simpering and whimpering! Doyle always was the other “comic relief” in Nucky’s life. :-)
The thing I really like about these last 2 episodes is that they haven’t lost my interest, despite no Richard Harrow and very little Chalky/Narcisse. Van Alden is finally compelling again, they gave Eddie a great couple of episodes before his send-off, and the Capone brothers were great as well. Even Gillian was interesting, in a creepy, desperate kind of way. That scene where she goes to see Tommy was a crazy blend of creepy and sad. I don’t really think the cast is thin, but it’s nice that characters who have been so-so at times can come back and carry episodes.
As for Eddie, maybe I am reading too much into it, but is his downfall a sort of micro chasm for the whole show? Nucky said in tampa that he was happier before prohibition because he had enough, the unquenchable desire for more money and more power hadn’t been totally ignited yet. He was in a good place and happy with it. That is sort of like eddie: yeah, his boss didn’t know much about him, but he had a decent life, and was successful in remaking himself in America. Then, he felt the need for more power and pressed Nucky for it. And, it very quickly leads to his downfall. Seems very central to BE’s themes… The Hobbesian needs to always acquire more is in all of us, but it can often lead to a quick downfall. anyway, great couple of episodes for Eddie… last week in the German bar was my favorite scene he’s ever been in.
As Rothstein said, most om man’s problems come from his inability to sit quietly in a room alone. That definitely seems to be the overarching theme this season.
BTW I found the real life counterpart to Mr. Valentine Narcisse, Casper Holstein:
[en.wikipedia.org]
Before I thought Narcisse was a fictionalized version of Marcus Garvey but Casper Holstein is the true direct counterpart. Holstein was the son of a Danish man and a black woman and he was born in St. Croix in what was then a Danish colony (as opposed to Narcisse who was born in Jamaica which was a British Colony). He ran the numbers in Harlem before Dutch Schultz took them over. He wasn’t into trafficking drugs though like the mythical Narcisse, at least not that I can find out right now. He was part of Marcus Garvey’s Organization.
I’m really going to miss Frank Capone and Eddie (if he is indeed dead).
Wow, this episode was a feast for the eyes, even moreso than usual. Great directing, use of camera angles and framing. For instance, I loved one of the first shots with Eddie and the stack of chairs in the left background. Simply gorgeous! I’d screencap that for a desktop wallpaper, baby!
Also, does anybody know where the ballad of the Elf King was used before? I remember it being used in another movie/show a few years ago. Maybe it was another episode of BE, I dunno.
It’s a famous poem by Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe.
Thanks for replying, Chadevan, I know who wrote it(thanks to Wikipedia, anyway), but I also know it has been used somewhere else fairly recently, those exact same (final?) lines. Or maybe I’m just having the most intense déja-vu ever ;-)
I agree, gorgeous episode with some really outstanding shots and cinematography. Surprised Alan didn’t mention it because it really stood out, even from the usually posh production values of this show. Loved the Van Alden and Eddie threads, both for the writing and the gorgeous shots of Eddie in the run-down building and Van Alden in Al’s office, among many others. This episode really made a case for why this show is among the greats.
It has probably been used in other pieces of culture, simply because it’s one of the most famous bits of German poetry, and was required learning for anyone studying the language in most of the 20th century.
Was it a slight oversight/plot hole that Van Alden/Mueller had his gun drawn for awhile and people noticed, yet no cop shot him and Frank reaches into his pocket and gets shot like 60 times? I like the episode a lot, but this stood out
1) It’s possible that the police had not arrived yet
2) Van Alden has people between him and the police. Frank is separate from the rest and what he does is more visible.
3) Van Alden lowers his gun when he looks in Frank’s direction and realizes that he has seen him. Frank then rises his arm way higher, and more visibly, in order to reach for his own gun.
Two is the most likely answer. Van Alden was in the middle of a rioteous crowd who was still fighting (and so no one noticed Van Alden about to shoot Al in the back) so the arriving Chicago Cops didn’t see (it is true that the Chicago cops drove to Cicero because the Cicero cops were in Capone’s pocket).
Of course the situation was a fictionalized version of real history as Sepinwall alludes too. For one thing Al wasn’t there when Frank was killed and the set up was different like Frank was no where near a factory when he was killed.
I thought Al was there but escaped. I also thought Frank was the more hotheaded, as opposed to Al. Doesn’t make a lot of sense for the hothead to rise to power following the death of his moderating influence, unless they are going to turn this into another teachable moment for Capone, like his encounter in the synagogue.
@Dark Doug:
You’re right. Al was close and he did escape, my bad. Anyway BwE did a good recreation of what happened. I do wonder if it was the actual Western Electric sight where Frank was shot down. It seems to be an actual old Western Electric site but is it *the* Western Electric site?
You also could be right that Frank Capone wasn’t as level headed than Al, who I do think is being played in the the more traditional but mythical way of Al being a brute. He could be I don’t mean to underplay his violence but a lot of people who knew him or met him also mention how civilized and gentlemanly he could be.
In any case there is some debate of whether Frank or the police shot first. Some say he never pulled his gun while others say he fired off three rounds thinking that the cops were a rival gang. BwE takes the position that he never got his gun out.
But with Frank it is possible they underplayed his volatility here.
As for it being a teachable moment, not in the short term if the show follows history one Cicero official will be killed and a few others kidnapped and Al will steal the elction.
BTW I recommend two biographies I read about Al Capone:
“Mr. Capone” by Robert J. Schoenberg
and
“Capone: The Man and the Era” by Laurence Bergreen.
Both are great reads about the man and the time he lived in.
A
This show is in some other class. Just outstanding.
I loved Eddie’s scenes and Van Alden’s scenes, but I honestly thought the best parts of the episode belonged to Willie’s story (not a fan of Gillian, so yeah…, I could do without those). The fact that he was willing to pretty much throw his buddy under the bus (for something the buddy was barely apart of) says a lot about him as a man and I think sets up a lot of potential stuff that could happen. His scenes with Nucky were also pretty great. I’ll be honest, despite the fact that Nucky is a gangster, I’ve always more or less liked him. This was the first time that I thought he did something truly reprehensible. That’s probably because it’s the only time I can think of when he pretty much ruined somebody’s life that wasn’t already involved in his world of crime.
Am I the only one annoyed that they recasted Willie? It’s not only that he looks completely different, but he feels like a completely different character too. I wonder what happened to the other guy?
Assuming you are serious, I think it is because the actor lost weight is the reason he looks a little different.
No dude, are you blind? They re-casted him. I have no idea how you didn’t notice that.
Not blind but I confused the names Willie and Eddie in my mind, sorry.
To answer the question-and I really didn’t notice that they recasted the part of “Willie” since we saw so little of him-no it doesn’t bother me. It has to be expected with child and teenaged actors since they could grow out of the part because the time line of the show may not match the real world passage of time (although in this case it does roughly) or the actor wasn’t availible for some reason.
That will be the last episode I ever watch. What a depressing waste of time.
I always thought Eddie looked exactly like Walter Benjamin ([en.wikipedia.org]) but I never thought he’d suffer the same fate…
I’m enjoying this season, but at times it does feel like an Anywhere But the Boardwalk Empire. New Jersey is the least interesting stuff — New York, Chicago, Philadelphia is all the action so far.
“but Margaret has to come back into the picture sooner or later”
Does she have to? Willie >>>> Margaret
The one thing of this episode that did not work for me, is when Willies roommate is arrested won’t he get a lawyer and finger Willie? His parents have money too. Just saying.
Won’t matter, firstly because Willie squealed first and it will just be assumed he’s lying to save himself, secondly because the DA is in Waxey Gordon’s pocket, and thus Nucky’s pocket by proxy.
“The rage you feel…listen to me carefully. It’s a gift. Use it, but don’t let anyone see it.”
How did this quote escape your review, Alan!?