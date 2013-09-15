Review: ‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘Resignation’

A review of tonight’s “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as
“I like this room. One looks down in secret and sees many things. You know what I saw?” -Dr. Valentin Narcisse
“No.” -Chalky
“A servant, pretending to be a king.” -Narcisse
Jeffrey Wright doesn’t turn up until midway through “Resignation,” and he only has a handful of scenes. But he puts what screen time he gets to spectacular use, establishing Narcisse almost instantly as one of the show’s most compelling characters. Whether he’s intended to be this year’s version of Gyp Rosetti – a character actor imported for a season to cause trouble for Nucky and friends – or is part of a longer game for the series, I cannot wait to watch every single damn minute he is on screen.
Wright makes an impression the first time we see him watching the action at the Onyx Club from the windows of Nucky’s office, but the moment where I knew I was in with Narcisse for the long haul was when Wright delivered the line, “Oh, so it’s more than friendship? Or perhaps less. I think it might be less” with such absolute glee and precision. Where Gyp was basically a rabid dog in people clothes, and with a dangerous backer in Joe Masseria, Narcisse is someone who uses words to cut his opponents down to size. He has forces behind him, and has his own hired muscle (who murder Dickie’s widow once the negotiation is completed and she’s more useful to Narcisse as an inconvenience for Nucky, with the corpse dumped at Edward Bader’s construction site), but he is just an incredibly sharp operator – the sort who seems like he could enter a battle of wits with Arnold Rothstein and come out the victor.
And the arrival of such a polished, elegant gangster of color makes this season’s spotlight on Chalky – clever but illiterate, powerful but unrefined – feel extra bright and harsh. Chalky has come very far in the world, but he’s always had a sense of insecurity around more educated blacks – not to the pathological, homicidal level of Gyp, but enough that he’d chafe around this interloper even if Dunn hadn’t put him in a position where he had to give Narcisse a cut of the club.
It’s a great performance, and a great dynamic with one of the show’s best pre-existing characters. Very, very promising.
In the interests of touching on as much of the episode as possible within the time limitations of this part of September, let’s go straight to the bullet points:
* This one was co-written by “Boardwalk” veteran Howard Korder and novelist Dennis Lehane, who had a similar staff position on “The Wire” in that show’s later years. His book “Live By Night” is set around this period, and involves a Northeastern gangster (albeit from Boston rather than Jersey) heading down to Tampa to explore business opportunities there, as Nucky does at the end of this one.
* We get a lot of clarity on the killings Richard performed last week, but as he spends more time with his widowed, pregnant sister Emma – and as he puts more distance from both the war and the violent things he did for Jimmy and then Tommy Darmody – he begins to realize his heart’s not in killing anymore – not even to be merciful to the ailing family dog. As he puts it to his sister, in a fine moment for Jack Huston, “Emma, I don’t want any more of it.” The structure of this show suggests he will find his way back to violence in time, but the idea of a gunshy Richard Harrow is an unexpected and interesting one.
* I really enjoy the awkward interplay between Nucky and Eddie – Buscemi plays a lot of those scenes as if Nucky is thinking what a pain in the ass that his butler got shot saving his life – and as someone who’s always enjoyed Anthony Laciura’s performance, it’s nice to see him rewarded with more screen time, and Eddie with more responsibility. His rebuke to Bader – “Mr. Thompson is part of everything. He’s in the sky and sea. He’s in the dreams of children at night. He is all that there is, forever.” – was eloquent and hilarious in its conviction.
* Though Narcisse is the most memorable antagonist introduced this week, Eric Ladin (whom you might know as Betty’s brother on “Mad Men,” among many other roles) is amusingly revealed to be the very young J. Edgar Hoover – and, perhaps of more immediate trouble for Nucky, we discover that the duplicitous Agent Knox has been working for Hoover. I think Ladin has the right twerp-y attributes to work as Hoover, and this is a more aggressive, less corruptible organization than the Prohibition agents were under Supervisor Elliott.
* Also, Nucky’s inquiry into Knox gave us a brief but welcome Stephen Root cameo as Gaston Bullock Means, and reminded us that Means, while formidable, is not infallible.
* Poor Van Alden. His DIY house isn’t assembled properly, O’Banion loans him out to the Capones as extra muscle, and he takes a beating when the Capones try to disrupt a speech by the Democratic candidate for mayor of Cicero. (Also, given this scene from “The Untouchables,” it’s funny to see a Capone holding a baseball bat, even if it’s Al’s brother Ralph.)
What did everybody else think?
“but he’s always had a sense of insecurity around more educated blacks”
That should really read “black people”.
Put the card back in your wallet.
Oh, put it back in the deck.
“C’mon, man” material.
Great episode that will probably be lost in Breaking Bad’s glow
I could imagine this being Richard Harrow’s last scene, except I know you’ve seen about 4-6 episodes already and thus you’re probably not guessing that he returns to violence.
I disliked Gyp a lot, so I’m glad we have such a great villain this season. This is going to be a fun ride!
I disliked Gyp too. He was a rabid one-dimensional dog. We already have the rabid dog in three dimensions in Al Capone.
I love Richard and Jack Huston portrayal of him. It’s a shame that flashier shows get the Emmy nods when Huston really deserves one for his nuance as Richard. He’s a cold blooded killer but we always feel his pain beneath the mask.
Meh. Gyp was there to show us that Al Capone is somewhat reasonable by the standards of the day. And the doctor is here to be the Fring to his Tuco. And I gotta say, what is it about semi-smart shows that routinely drop in cliches about bad guys killing their henchmen?
Anyway, I love the idea of the nesting Norwegian wife of Mueller/Van Alden, and look forward to the rise of Hoover.
I love Jeffrey Wright so far, but I loved Canavale as well, and disagree the character or performance was a cartoon, at least in the pejorative sense of the word I hate as a fan of good cartoons. The performance did have the beautiful exuberance of a Bob Clampett cartoon, however.
The character, though? I think they did a great job showing us why Gyp is the way he is, and his portrayal as a self-loathing evolutionary throwback–he was associated with caveman or ape imagery numerous time– with a hen-pecked home life who rages at the heavens and everyone around him but deep down is terrified everyone is laughing at him. Like a gorilla sniffing a flower.
Ahhh, no, it’s not lost in Breaking Bad’s glow.
I thought Gyp worked well because Nucky, Rothstein, etc are all so calculating, thinking 10 steps ahead (“If you don’t import my whiskey, I’ll make sure your gambling hall stops receiving police protection”), that it was great to introduce a different kind of criminal that they weren’t sure how to deal with (“You embarrassed me, so I’m going to pour gasoline over your shipment – and it’s crew – and burn them all down for the hell of it”).
Everyone’s a person, though, right? So how else could they take it?
And I’m not really doin’ Questions and Answers right now dear.
Glad to see Gyp getting a bit of love here, he’s underrated.
Great episode. More after I watch everything else tonight…
Anyone have any ideas on the phone call Richard got at the end of the end of the episode?
Richard must have dropped his sister’s past-due tax notice from the book his sister gave him while at the office of the man he was to kill in “Milwaukee”. Richard let him go, and the caller finished the job himself and called the number on the dropped tax notice, (perhaps to his surprise) tracking down Richard.
I was confused as to why Richard received the phone call also. Even if the past due notice was left at the office, why would the killer call?
Richard accepted a contract to kill the man in the office but did not. The person on the phone initially asked for Emma and then realized he was in fact talking with Richard. When the camera pulled back, the bearded man who Richard did not kill was lying on the floor, in a pool of blood, with a bullet hole in his head. I presume that the caller was the person who engaged Richard for the job, discovered Richard did not complete the job and is now tracking Richard to extract a metaphorical refund.
I’m sorry to say it, but I don’t see this ending well for Richard’s sister. She’s likely to become attrition due to Richard bringing his past to her. And I see her demise possibly sending Richard over the edge.
Am I crazy or wasn’t “the bearded man” the wonderful Jim Beaver?
I hope you are wrong about Emma, but it makes sense & there will be no stopping Richard. Also, you are right, i bet the caller was the one who paid Richard to kill the banker. Something tells me that Richard will take care of him.
@Rob Brayer No that wasn’t Jim Beaver. Too lazy to look up the real actor on IMDB, but that wasn’t our Deadwood friend.
Emma doesn’t necessarily have to be killed. She could simply be put in danger for Richard to be “activated” back into kill mode.
That’s true. She doesn’t necessarily have to be killed, but we are talking about Boardwalk Empire here. It would be nice if she lived, though, since I like Richard’s dynamic with her so far.
Another subplot I see happening is Richard being forced to kill again in order to protect his sister and her not being too happy about it.
I’m afraid you missed the point of Eddie’s comments about Nucky to Bader. They may have been eloquent, but they certainly weren’t comimentary. They were bitter and frustrated and cynical and sarcastic. Eddie is seething with anger, not toadying to Nucky.
And yet, he yearns for Nucky’s respect and insists on doing as much as possible as well as possible, even when Nucky tells him not to bother. Bitter and frustrated, but not cynical, and coming from a real place of respect and awe. In other words, multiple-dimensional, like Walter’s call to Skyler tonight.
Eddie does love Nucky in a way I think. Just watch the look on Eddie’s face when Nucky is leaving for Tampa. So happy and so much pride that he can take over for Nucky for awhile.
Harrow continues to be the most compelling character on the show. Another brilliantly written episode and great performances by all.
Interesting both Breaking Bad and BE are heavy on the king theme this week.
Owney Madden’s name was referenced at least 4 times in the first two episodes, too many for it to be a coincidence. Narcisse was established as an agent of Madden, who at the time had just opened the Cotton Club and thus controlled the flow of black entertainment in the NYC metro area. In killing Madden’s white talent promoter, Dunn inadvertantly started a feud with the Madden organization. Narcisse’s presence in Atlantic City is to ensure that Dunn, Chalky, and now Nucky realize that Madden controls them. The girl was a pawn to be used as a blackmail chip. Her demise will make Chalky and Nucky aware of what Narcisse’s motives are. Narcisse’s presence represents the beginning of another season long war between Nucky and the NY crime families.
Elmo last week (RIP), George Baxter and Gaston Means this week–glad the show is utilizing it’s remarkable bench of hilariously grotesque supporting characters. One the shows real,unique strengths.
Dr. Narcisse’s elegant style, grace of bearing, and quiet menace reminded me of Brother Mouzone in “The Wire.”
Also, Eddie’s description of Nucky in the car sounded like he was introducing the Khaleesi.
Haha nice one about Khaleesi. So true when I think about it.
I got the impression Eddie was given busy work, with the useful byproduct of assuaged guilt in the form of a nest egg? Thompson’s valet is hardly “low key” or anonymous in terms of hiding dirty money.
I’m waiting for this week’s Van Alden gif… Or 20.
Agent Knox = Bob Benson
Valentin Narcisse = Brother Mouzone
Dunn Purnsley = Disco Stu
I immediately thought “oh so this is Boardwalk’s Brother Mouzone.” This has to be a great arc
I think Valentin Narcisse could be a fictionalized version of Marcus Garvey:
He to got into trouble with the Federal Government. Whether he really was guilty of criminal acts or set up by the Government is a matter of debate although thee is seem to be no evidence that he was a criminal gangster in his own right. In fact if he was involved in any real criminal activity it was along the lines of the real life Nucky Johnson, general corruption but no violence.
There is an opportunity for Narcisse to tangle with J Edgar Hoover as a possible plot point
In real life Garvey and Hoover did cross back in 1919 when Hoover was a young special assistant to the Attorney General and head of the General Intelligence Division (or “anti-radical division”)[31] of The Bureau of Investigation or BOI (after 1935, the Federal Bureau of Investigation).
In light of things like this if one is curious and want to get a idea of what could happen next on the show you can read up on the histories of the real life characters. What will happen to Dion O’Bannion is interesting. ;-) Warning though; the real life history could be considered spoilers in a way.
Van Alden’s wife is such a qt and their dynamic is entertaining to watch just in that weird way that it doesn’t really fit the tone of the show. I hope she sticks around.