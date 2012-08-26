Review: ‘Breaking Bad’ – ‘Say My Name’

A review of tonight’s “Breaking Bad” coming up just as soon as I want to live in a world without Coca-Cola…
“Shut the fuck up, and let me die in peace.” -Mike
We’ve spent this half-season of “Breaking Bad” watching Walter White grow ever more confident, and ever more reckless, in the wake of his improbable murder of Gus Fring. His every action, every word, every dismissal of very legitimate concerns about his latest plan seems to be driven by the same thought: If I can kill the Chicken Man on a million to one shot, I can do anything. That arrogance is every bit on display in the sensational opening scene of “Say My Name,” where Walt invokes that very deed in convincing Mike’s buddy Declan to go into business with him, and being one part Muhammad Ali, one part John Shaft in demanding Declan announce him as Heisenberg.
But Walt isn’t as bulletproof as he thinks, as we see when he nearly botches the murder of Mike, and the expression on his face is pure Walter White, with nary a trace of Heisenberg to be seen. His hubris has left him exposed repeatedly this season, and knowing what we know about Walt’s 52nd birthday, things are only going to get worse from here.
Walter White getting cocky and making mistakes is fine. That fits everything we know about the character. What I’m worried about a little is “Breaking Bad” doing the same – that having pulled off the amazing death of Gus arc, while disregarding some of the open book, step-by-step plotting that had been the show’s hallmark up to that point, the writers may feel compelled to keep reaching for those highs, no matter how shaky the plot logic may have to get.
Because on the one hand, the death of Mike Ehrmantraut is just a gorgeous, devastating scene, and a fitting end to Jonathan Banks’ tenure on the show.
And on the other, it makes no damn sense at all.
Why does Mike, pro of pros, sage of sages, exemplar of all that is wise and patient and level-headed on this show, repeatedly shoot down offers of help from a man he likes and trusts in Jesse, then readily accepts the aid of a man he has every reason in the world to dislike and distrust?
Because the show needed him dead, that’s why – and because the script couldn’t be finessed in some way so that Walt was literally Mike’s only option, or that Walt in some way conned Jesse into letting him be the delivery man without Mike knowing until it was too late.
I don’t buy for a second that, given the choice between the two meth cooks for this errand, Mike would ever choose Walter freaking White – not even under the extreme stress and devastation of losing his money, access to his granddaughter and his life as he knows it – over Jesse(*), or even Saul. And because I didn’t believe that, it made that horribly beautiful final scene not quite as impactful as it should have been. I should have been focusing on Mike’s own pride leading to his downfall by insulting Walt and telling him he should have known his place – just about the last phrase to ever use in front of Walt, but one I believe Mike would have given their relationship to this point. I should have been focusing on the transformation from supercool Heisenberg back to overmatched Walter White, who even apologizes to Mike once he remembers the existence of Lydia. I should have been admiring the gorgeous shot of the sun reflecting on the creek as Mike sat on a rock, waiting to die, and I should have been appreciating just how stupendous Banks was in that scene, as he had been all episode, as he had been since we first met Mike late in Season 2.
(*) UPDATE: And, yes, I’m aware that part of Mike’s motivation was to protect Jesse in the event that his car was somehow being watched, but A)Mike’s life was on the line at this point, and B)even if he absolutely didn’t want to risk Jesse’s freedom, I still do not believe for a second that he would entrust this task to Walt – not even after Walt called to warn him about the cops closing in. Too much bad history there, and too many examples of Walter White being given an inch and stealing a mile. Uh-uh. Does he have no more “guys” left in town? Hell, I could see him calling Todd, or someone from the scrapyard, ahead of letting Walt do it.
And I could appreciate all of those things on some level, but it wasn’t as fully as I should have, because I was busy thinking of how contrived the setup for that scene was. And when you add that to Mike’s improbable decision last week to leave one of Walt’s hands uncuffed, you have a character who’s been treated as Batman from the moment we met him, and who’s suddenly, implausibly, acting like Marvin from “Superfriends,” because the story demanded that Mike be removed from it by any means necessary.
And that’s a shame, because there were so many great moments in this episode, and not just at the beginning and end. Just look at Banks’ face in the scene where the cops are closing in on him at the playground. This is the first time we’ve ever seen Mike Ehrmantraut really sweat, the first time we’ve seen him look defeated. He has just lost everything, and as he looks at the cops, and then looks at his carefree granddaughter on the swing, he knows it, and it’s incredible to watch.
Or take the latest Walt/Jesse break-up scene. These two have had their splits before, and I imagine they’ll reconcile a time or three before the end, but it’s always nice to see Jesse call Mr. White on his lies and hypocrisy – and in this case to see him resist the one hold Walt thought he still had on him by giving up all claim on the money.
Or look at that beautiful shot of Skyler standing in shadow at the car wash, turning to look back at Walt and Jesse, completely out of the loop and unsure of how much she wants to know, but hating every word that comes out of her husband’s mouth.
No, this was a mostly tremendous episode of a drama that’s still among the best there is or ever was. But “Breaking Bad” has set such a high standard for itself – in the same way that Walt prides himself on the purity of the blue meth – that it becomes much more obvious when the show starts taking shortcuts, in the same way that the first batch Walt cooked with Todd almost certainly won’t be as good as the stuff he used to cook with Jesse.
If you want me to supplicate myself before you and say your name, you better bring it to 99.1% or more. No shortcuts. No, to borrow a phrase from the late, great, Mike Ehrmantraut, half-measures.
Some other thoughts:
* A few more words on Mike, because he deserves them. Even as I recognize that he had outlived his usefulness to Walt’s larger story arc, I’m gonna miss that slow-but-steady SOB. The writing of that character, and the performance by Banks, were a clinic on the power of minimalism. Mike said as little as he had to, rarely raised his voice or got flustered, and that made every word he did say, and ever slight change in mood so much more powerful. And his final words were exactly what they should have been: right to the damn point. I hope like hell that Banks gets Giancarlo Esposito’s slot at next year’s Emmys. Career-best work from a guy who’s been a reliable pro for decades.
* This is the second time in three episodes to be written and directed by a longtime “Breaking Bad” writer – in this case, Thomas Schnauz – making his directorial debut. Feels a bit like Vince Gilligan – who got to make his own debut behind the camera late in the run of “The X-Files” – getting to pay it forward.
* Excellent use of “Goin’ Down” by The Monkees” for our latest meth cooking montage.
* Also wobbly, plot-wise: Walt being there at the exact moment Gomez told Hank about Mike’s lawyer flipping. For that matter, Walt’s crocodile tears didn’t play as interesting the second time around because we knew exactly what he was doing, where the first time there was at least some surprise to why he was behaving that way in front of Hank.
* Bacon banana cookies? Hmm…
* I like seeing Walt back in high school teacher mode with Todd, being patient and encouraging him on his effort even as he avoids praising the work itself. This will not end well, will it? And not just because this lunatic is taking written notes on Walt’s process.
* Took no time at all for someone to get up the inevitable gif of Gomez at the bank vault. Enjoy.
I won’t be getting the (mid-)season finale in advance, either, which means I’ll again be attempting to stay up late next week to review that. We’ll see.
What did everybody else think?
I am absolutely gutted. RIP Mike.
I had a feeling this would be the episode…I had a mini marathon of Jonathan Banks as the tough SOB.
There was not a dry eye in this house.
Remind yourself that Mike was a cold-blooded killer. It helps.
Not just that Mike was a cold-blooded killer for hire, but his whole bit about how if Walt had kept his head down all would have gone well is a giant load of horse hockey.
Walt got into trouble with Fring because he saved Jesse. Once that happened, it was just a matter of time until Mike kills Walt.
now we all can finally see walt as the bad guy- no more half bad guy- half feeling sorry for him.
I did not “forget” that Mike was a pro.
Agreed with everyone here–Mike was trying to protect Jesse in case things went wrong. No, the moment I thought contrived was Walt being in the office to retrieve the bugs and overhearing Gomey. Why would they even need go through such a huge risk to retrieve the bugs? If there ever was some sweep and they were found, wouldn’t everyone just assume it was from Fring?
Whoops, this was supposed to be a reply to the comment directly below.
if you have time, check out this 5 min video of jonathan banks last day filming that scene. such a great actor! [www.amctv.com]
Lazy Iggy- I was just about to post that. What an excellent video, and I urge everyone to watch this. You’ll like Jonathan Banks even more which I thought was impossible.
Tedd- if Walt left the bug in the picture frame, Hank would have realized it was Walt since he saw him holding the photo when he put it in there a couple of episodes ago.
@Chuchundra, good point. If you are looking for any reason to not feel so bad about Walt killing Mike, you can definitely make the case that Walt got in trouble killing those two thugs to save Jesse and had Jesse not killed Gale, Mike would have killed both of them and Gus was a pretty obvious threat to Walt and his family.
Still, if Walt had just done what he was told, even after Boxcutter, he was valuable enough and the machine was set up expertly enough that none of this collateral damage would be going on around them. So things would not be as neat as Mike was saying (for Walt at least), however the operation (and Walt’s place as the cook) would probably all be in place and everything bad that happened this season would have been avoided. Mike and that boy with the tarantula would certainly still be alive.
-Cheers
@Lazy Iggy, thanks for the link. It’s nice when you can tell these stories and characters mean so much to the actors.
-Cheers
Been a fan of Jonathan Banks since he co-starred in “Wiseguy” with ken Wahl in ’87. Terrific actor. RIP, Mike, you’ll be missed along with Tio, Tuco and Gus
I’m sorry but did no one else think the most absurd plot point of not only this episode but this entire series was when the DEA followed Mike’s lawyer into the bank and questioned him about HIS CLIENT’S money without any kind of warrant or probable cause?!?! And again, he’s a LAWYER! I wanted the character to break the third wall and say to the writers “You know they can’t actually do this right? It’s unconstitutional!” I’m supposed to believe a LAWYER folded under questioning that was UNLAWFUL to begin with? If law enforcement were allowed to do things like this all criminals would be caught and imprisoned within days. Nonsense!
This is the only time I’ve ever been flat out disappointed in BB. For shame.
@watchthishouse, I wondered that too. Isn’t there client confidentiality? I’d be curious where the attorney-client privilege ends. Plus, why was the lawyer going back so soon? Wouldn’t the lawyer be able to throw up some roadblocks or just say he was just doing a money drop for a client without saying who it was? For that matter, how much WOULD he know? I am curious if the feds were able to get their hands on Mike’s granddaughter’s money. I thought yes, however that was the prior drop so I am thinking not. Anyway, yes, that seemed a stretch unless they can just tail him and ask the bank tellers if they can go in and the tellers said yes. I’m not sure if it is THAT absurd or not. They DID have probably cause.
-Cheers
@ CHUCHUNDRA THANK YOU! it was such a big lie
does it bother anyone else when people can hate on skyler or walt but they love someone like mike?
first off, skylers a much better person than eoither ot those 2.
but some people say mike is a better man than walt but if thats true hes not much better
mike cared for jesse, but so does walt
yeah, its odd.
walt didnt know his place when mike told him to let those guys kill jesse in half measures
walt saves jesse’s life
gus wants walt and jesse die
they kill gale
gus slowly thinks he can use jesse
makes him spend time with mike
mike suddenly loves jesse
but he still hates walt for stepping out of place by saving jesse’s life
look, walts not a good man, but mike isnt either, they’re about equally bad.
With regard to the attorney and Mike, they specifically said that Mike was not the attorney’s client. My guess is that they are using that to infer that there was no attorney-client privilege with regard to Mike.
NO reason the lawyer/Mike would need to go through the whole charade of the safety deposit boxes in the first place. The lawyer was representing Mike’s 9 guys already. The families could have just come to his office on a weekly/monthly basis under the guise of discussing their cases, and picked up the $$$ that way. No way this could have been discovered. A very contrived story device in this week’s show
I look at it this way; Mike let Walt go retrieve the bag because he didn’t give an eff about Walt and he actually cared for Jesse. So if something went wrong at the airport, Mike was more comfortable letting Walt hang out to dry than Jesse.
these seemed obvious to me too. also surely the sweaty side of mike we saw tonight distinguished the never-cracks mike.
This is what I thought, too. Mike has the relationship that Walt used to have with Jesse.
I agree 100%. Mike already knew he was on a slippery slope, so protect Jesse and expose Walt if anything goes wrong. The tough part is explaining Saul not doing it, but that may have been Saul’s reluctance to get involved.
That is exactly how I saw it – if something was going to happen to someone helping Mike, it was going to be Walt.
Now, I have my doubts about Mike trusting that lawyer…
No, I understand Mike’s concern for Jesse. But in this circumstance, HIS LIFE is on the line, and he knows Walt to be a completely untrustworthy rat bastard. If he doesn’t want to have Jesse do it, surely ONE of his “guys” is still able-bodied and free in the ABQ area, no?
I can buy that. But no mention of how Mike escaped the park surrounded by cops? Still one of the best Breaking Bad episodes ever.
This.
They made it very clear in the phone call scene that Saul couldn’t go because he would likely be tailed, and Mike did not want Jesse to do it — which they didn’t explain but I took away it was his protecting Jesse. I am surprised that you are making such a mountain out of this molehill, Alan.
Great point, that’s what I got from it also. Mike cared for Jesse and he did not want to risk him getting caught. Also, Mike was carrying a gun, so he was prepared to kill Walt and flee if he had to.
“SEPINWALL No, I understand Mike’s concern for Jesse. But in this circumstance, HIS LIFE is on the line, and he knows Walt to be a completely untrustworthy rat bastard. ”
Untrustworthy? Walt was the one who called Mike and tipped him off that the cops were on their way!
@Carter “Now, I have my doubts about Mike trusting that lawyer…”
This was a bigger problem for me. Mike should have had a better plan than that for distributing the cash.
Even if it was Mike being careless, I think at that point he didn’t give a shit, he wasn’t ever going to see his granddaughter again.
Laura – I think you’re spot on. I felt Mike was trying to avoid dragging Jesse into this at all costs. He was terrified at the prospect of going to the airport to pick up his stuff.
I agree that it seemed perfectly logical that he wouldn’t want Jesse going to get his stuff. I actually thought the bigger leap of faith was how slowly the “cops” approached the park and let Mike get away. That seemed way more of a “we need to scare him but not arrest him but don’t know how” issue then anything else.
Correct, Walt alerted Mike to DEA coming for him, but only to protect himself. Walt doesn’t trust Mike and is concerned Mike would flip on him if need be. Only way to make sure Mike doesnt flip is to make sure he isn’t caught.
Stan, you are right he did warn Mike, but you make it sound like he did it just to be nice when really he wanted to make sure that Mike wasn’t arrested before he could tell him who the 9 were or possibly reveal things to the police himself..
@Stan, yeah, but Walt was NOT doing that out of the goodness of his heart — rather out of (irrational) fear that Mike would also flip.
I’m surprised this bothered Alan this much. Of all the things one can harp when it comes to the veracity of BB, this one seemed like the least of a stretch. Not bothered at all.
I dont think its corner cutting either. The reality is that the show has done a great job of preventing Walt from simply taking over Gus.
Just because you kill Jesse James doesn’t make you Jesse James. I am glad Walt’s empire never came together and never will. It would have been a massive stretch; this coming apart is better.
ALan – think you’re being overly negative. Mike has been witness to Walt pulling off the following: Defeating Fring; Setting up a new cook operation; bugging Hank’s office; Ripping off a train; setting up a new Meth distributing deal; stealing the chemicals after Mike had him tied to the radiator. I think Walt has demonstrated his resourcefulness.
Also notice how Mike went right towards Walt to grab the bag out of his hand. Walter wasn’t threatening at all to him. He was the type who was always going to underestimate Walt
Sepinwall: “If he doesn’t want to have Jesse do it, surely ONE of his “guys” is still able-bodied and free in the ABQ area, no?”
He has guys left? Guys he doesn’t owe massive amounts of money to? That he can trust with his bag full of money?
As for Walt being at the office right when Gomez dropped the news, that is the tpe of coincidence that is the norm for BB. The universe plays a large part in this show, and to me it feels like the universe is actively helping Walt devolve deeper and deeper into this black hole. The universe allows these coincidences to happen to Walt so he can accomplish things just to screw his life up even more. That’s why it’s great
Agree with Rollie, what “guys” do you speak of? All his “guys” are in jail. If he still had “guys” they woul have been a part of the crew by now.
i think everyone is right.
Mike didn’t care if Walt did it because he doesn’t care about him.
Mike was done- defeated. he let his guard down with Walt.
Alan was right about Walt saving Mike via phone, only so that he could kill him later. He was scared the DEA would get to Mike first & that Mike would talk.
This was the only way to get rid of Mike? Poor judgement in my opinion.
Vince claims they always need a OMG ending.
Mike should be more prepared. He knows Walt is a loose cannon. Maybe Banks has commitments for another show. I love nukes chapter. Annoying ending of Mr. E
Honestly, you could also make the case that Mike was prepared to kill himself if he coulddn’t retrieve the bag. He did have the extra gun he was carrying. Let’s face it, what di he have to live for at that point? I think he was good either way. If he got the bag without trouble, fine, if not, fine as well. He has been showing flaws all season really. He didn’t kill Lydia, he constantly underestimated Walt, I think he just got tired of it and stopped trying so hard.
SEPINWALL with the damage control. Don’t know how somthing so obvious could go right over your head.
I also disagree with Alan. Mike didn’t care anymore. Note that he didn’t even bother trying to take out Walt as revenge before he died.
If you want to complain about something I suppose you could question how Mike could have let his guard down after he walked away from Walt. Mike knew he had just hit a raw nerve on an unbalanced man by calling Walt out.
Hell, it was pretty obvious to viewer that Walt was probably going to try something crazy.
Also, the instincts that Mike has should be reflexive. I doubt he consciously chooses to be aware of his surroundings and intuitive of threats.
But whatever. Just as I’m willing to accept that Gus was defeated by his pride I’m content that Mike was not so much defeated, but had lost his will to fight. That’s a fitting and believable end for his character.
I honestly don’t see how it was a stretch at all. Same deal with leaving one hand untied in the previous episode. Mike has always had a condescending attitude towards Walt, and very clearly doesn’t think of him as a threat. He hates the man’s guts sure, but that’s not even remotely the same. Underestimating someone you believe you’re above will always cause them to surprise you.
On the subject of getting Walt there, that made plenty of sense as well, especially if Mike disregards Walt as a threat. The only reason not having Walt come pick his stuff up and bring it to him would be
A. He’d steal his bag
B. He’d tip off the cops
C. He’d kill him
But Walt has no reasons to do A or B, and Mike clearly doesn’t expect C. Overall, I’m surprised you took such issue with it Sepinwall, nothing about the setup felt like a leap at all to me.
Oh, and I agree that he was protecting Jesse from any fallout and didn’t care if Walt got thrown under the bus.
I agree also. With all the heat on them, Mike wanted to protect Jesse and would have been fine if Walt happened to get snatched during the bag retrieval.
Right, Mike’s choice made sense to me. And, they could have easily finessed the script to make it so Walt had to be the one. Jesse could have been absent from the meeting at Saul’s office. Or, the office scene could have been skipped, and instead, as soon as Walt calls Mike to warn him, Mike could have said go get me the bag. The whole point of the scene was to show Mike’s emotional reality–that he cared too mich about Jesse to ask him to take such a risk.
Also, Mike had clearly told Jesse he would not be seeing him around, ever. And Mike is a man of his word. That line might have been there to answer any viewers questioning why he chose Walt. It was more surprising to me that Walt volunteered to take the risk.
I think Mike opted for Walt over Jesse to retrieve the bag for 2 possible reasons:
1. Mike didn’t want to involve Jesse and have him risk himself being tailed.
2. Mike knew that Walt is not under surveillance by the DEA and not suspected especially with his brother-in-law as ASAC. Jesse has a record and previous run-ins with the DEA and could raise suspicion running the errand.
I just want to cosign all the comments about how and why it didn’t seem like such a stretch that Mike would go for having Walt go get the bag, etc. And I am not a BB fanboy who always insists they can do no wrong. Although this is my favourite show of all time, I do occasionally see missteps that bother me all the more because of the high standard the show has set. Just not the case here.
Also, I never bought into the Mike as Batman thing. Mike is a Badass, to be sure, but he was never perfect. I always got the impression that his badassiness (is that a word?) was more of a front than anything else. He was smart, to be sure, but I never got the idea that he was invincible.
I agree that Mike didn`t want Jesse to be at any risk of being caught and that is why he was so insistent that Jesse didn`t do it. Also that is a good point about nobody suspecting Walt so he would not be followed. I guess also Mike wouldn`t have many other options for some other outside guy to do it. I think also the way Banks played Mike particularly this last season he was very weary and he wanted to escape but his heart wasn`t in it and he probably knew he would die soon (the `you won`t see me around comment sums it up`). He didn`t bother retaliating when Walt shot him, he just accepted it and got ready to die in peace.
Also, are we forgetting that when Jesse reminded Mike that he was out of the business too, Mike sighed and said” Oh, Jesse, you just take care of yourself.” What was he going to go back on his word and risk Jesse getting in trouble? no way. This is a non-issue IMO. Mike didn’t care anymore.
I address this comment to Sepinwall in particular: what makes you think Mike cared about his life at all? For a long time now I’ve assumed he only cares about leaving something for his granddaughter, and he guaranteed that happening in this episode. He clearly wanted to be there for her as long as he could, but that’s not the same as wanting to be alive at any cost.
He didn’t care about living. Jonathan Banks has been showing clues in his acting all season that Mike was losing the will to live and care anymore. And to extend upon Kiran’s point, there was no way he was going to let his granddaughter see the cops arresting him. It was a nice bit of poetry as well and brings me back to “Madrigal” in which Lydia begs that her daughter doesn’t think she abandoned her, and Mike had to do that to his granddaughter.
Kiran and J, you both raise interesting points. DID he guarantee his granddaughter was left money? Did the DEA get it, or was it safe because it wasn’t being accessed any more by the lawyer (being all full up and everything)? I wonder too: how did Mike intend his granddaughter to spend that money without running afoul of the IRS? He should have laundered it into a business to leave to her or something.
J, great point about the callback to “Madrigal” and you reminded me of something I was thinking while watching the scene. Not only is it like Lydia in terms of the girl thinking Mike abandoned her (although I suppose Mike’s body will be found at some point and his daughter/son notified), but in this case he actually left a fairly young girl unsupervised at a public park! I thought they might show a subsequent scene of him calling 911 to tell the cops to pick her up.
Easy fix: Write Jesse out of the scene in Saul’s office – he had just walked out on Walt in a huff, he didn’t need to be there, or if he could’ve simply been on his way when Mike contacted Saul.
I agree with all of you who said that it WAS in Mike’s character to let Walt bring the money. I even think Mike was trying to outplay Walt a litte, in the event the DEA showed up (unlikely but you never know) then Walt would have gotten pinched. Jesse would have been taking too much risk, and Mike cared for Jesse more than Walt ever did.
And yes, Mike proved his world-weariness was his endgame. He had far more left to lose alive than dead.
I think Chase got it right here. Saul already said why it couldn’t be him as the DEA knows him as Mike’s lawyer. They also know who Jesse Pinkman is, so his showing up at the airport would’ve also raised suspicion. Walt was the best choice of the three to get in and out without issue.
That said, Alan makes a good counterpoint about some other “guy” of Mike’s picking up the bag. Certainly Todd could have been used, or the guy who drove the “broken” truck during the train heist? There’s no getting around that logic.
Outnumbered enough yet, Alan?
And you really think conveniently introducing a “guy” we’ve never seen (since the ones we have seen are all in prison) is more believable than Mike wanting to protect Jesse?
I think you should have slept on that episode before writing your review. You didn’t just question that scene and move on; you completely dismissed the entire episode because of a point that pretty much nobody agrees with you on. Very disappointing. You are watching one of the best shows of all-time knock it out of the park down the homestretch; try to enjoy it.
If I change my opinion based on the majority vote, then why bother having me at all? You guys have made your arguments. They’re not unreasonable ones. I just don’t agree with them. And I feel the same way about Mike’s decision this morning as I felt last night.
Agreed that majority shouldn’t change your opinion, Alan, but facts should. Like: If you hadn’t considered that all of Mike’s guys are getting tailed just like Saul, and Jesse is known to be involved with the Blue Meth (if not Mike directly) then you should change your mind.
(Not accusing you of missing those facts, just making the point.)
Alan, that’s very “Michael Patrick King” of you.
Alan, with respect – I think it would not have been dramatically prudent or effective for ‘one of the guys’ to collect Mike’s dough bag for him. The writers needed to get a bang out of that scene. The outcome, otherwise, would have been Mike riding off into the sunset (highly unsatisfying) whereas we knew Mike was heading for a confrontation, either just with Walt or with Walt and involving Jesse somehow. So, it would have been a supreme letdown to let someone else take care of that essential task for Mike. A bit ‘deus ex machina’ but without the pop at the end.
Also, with respect – why do we bother having you? Why do you write these recaps? I assume it’s because it’s risky to put oneself out there, and be criticized or healthily-disagreed-with from time to time? Isn’t that part of the game? Why else do it, and if not, there are plenty of gigs at small town papers that don’t get read or responded to.
Alan, I understand your mind hasn’t changed, and I wouldn’t expect it to since you already committed to your feelings and your entire review revolves around that one nitpick. But had you not been in such a hurry to have a reaction posted 90 minutes after the episode ended, maybe your mind would have remained open to the other possibilities and you would have found yourself writing from a completely different place this morning. Impossible to say now, but I think a show like this deserves more than a knee-jerk reaction from an intelligent and well-written critic such as yourself. Maybe you are more concerned about quickly giving people a place to voice their own opinion, but, as far as your reviews are concerned, I would be fine waiting until the morning to read them.
I guess the question is, why are you the only one who seems to have, not just a problem, but a very big problem with this? Every show has some issues. (See the horribly unrealistic shipping software in season 2 of The Wire.) But this has been an amazing season of an amazing show. This isn’t Walking Dead, where it deserves to have its plot picked apart for hours. You can let some things slide, including something that most people don’t even believe is “sliding” but perfectly reasonable. But your whole review is tainted with the disdain of that one thing. “This was good, but… and that was really good, but…” If it didn’t make sense to you, then okay. Sure, mention it seemed suspect and a little contrived. But I don’t think it justifies that big of a reaction. Try to let the little things go and enjoy this incredible show to its fullest!
I would think Mike would have somebody else out there he could trust, that wasn’t one of his guys that were locked up. It also bothered me he didn’t find someone to watch Walt when he was chained to the radiator.
What about one of Saul’s guys? Like the truck driver from the train heist.
The real question is why mike needs someone to get the bag at all. Why not just go get it yourself, it’s in an airport parking lot, he can get in and out of there safely enough…..and of not, why not just park the go bag someplace with less surveillance. Isn’t that the hole purpose ofthe “go bag”?
@Jess Haynie: I also thought about Kuby (the truck driver), but he’s one of Saul’s guys, not one of Mike’s, and since Saul is presumably under surveillance, you’d have to assume that Kuby (and Huell, for that matter) are as well.
I agree with something DJ said earlier about Mike showing flaws this season. He was skeptical about the magnet plan (Ep. 1), twice took half measures with Lydia (Eps. 2 and 5), took another half measure with Todd (Ep. 6), and somewhat carelessly zip-cuffed Walt (Ep. 6).
Season 5 Mike was not the same Mike who coached Jesse through Jane’s death (“I woke up, I found her, that’s all I know”), who outmanuvered the cartel in defending a Pollos Hermanos truck, and who finished off the Cousins with a syringe. He was less precise, less ruthless, and less in-control than we were used to seeing him and never quite found his footing in a post-Fring world with Walter White as his boss. He had some quintessential Mike moments this season (i.e. when he outmanuvered Lydia’s trap and killed his henchman Chris in Ep. 2). But to me, he also had enough missteps to make last night’s decision to choose Walt seem believable.
I was totally fine with the end & the plot developments. Maybe I’m a sap but I really believe that Mike had adoration & general respect for Jesse and he did not want him involved in this particular operation in any way. I think that came across during the speaker phone call in Saul’s office & I’m glad that Jesse – who volunteered twice – was present so that Mike’s animated request that he not be involved in this mission be heard. I’m near positive that Jesse took it the same way.
As for Walt being involved, I sort of thought the whole situation indicated that this had to be taken care of relatively quickly. Given present company & Saul’s known professional relationship to Mike & Mike’s insistence that Jesse not put himself out there, that left Walt. As others have said, Mike constantly underestimated (or at least wasn’t concerned with) Walt for quite some time. I also felt like Walt didn’t have the defined intention to kill Mike when he said he’d ‘do it’ but was sort of pushed past his breaking point in the moment when he felt bullied & undervalued as Mike walked away the second time.
My initial impression is that this was the strongest overall episode of the season.
I agree that it was basically purposeful suicide – Mike had no options left and had already lost the one thing he truly cared about – his granddaughter.
I read his allowing Walt to do it as a way to break Jesse’s trust of Walt. Mike always knew that Walt would kill him on this errand. Presumably Mike doesn’t know about the other ways that Walt has betrayed Jesse by hurting people he cared deeply about – Jane and Brock – and for Jesse to find out that Walt killed Mike would definitely shake Jesse out of Mr. White’s spell.
The thing is, Mike didn’t really have a say in who got the car, did he? “No, Walter, I’m not going to tell you where it is”. Makes it tough to get it, then.
I posted basically what most of you are saying in another post last night before reading this. Yes, Mike is protecting Jesse and underestimating Walt. That said…
Alan has a VERY legitimate point. Why hasn’t Mike learned Walt is more capable? He has killed Gus, rebuilt the meth organization, figured out the pretty perfect cover for it, pulled off the train heist (with Jesse’s help), and duped Mike as recently as a day or so earlier. Besides, Mike still knew people. The guy seemed connected with everybody. This show has made a point of telling us his guys are solid, aside from the lawyer, so I do not buy he did not know SOMEBODY who would have been able to be trusted with getting him the bag of cash. Plus, Saul has to know somebody trustworthy. That IS pretty contrived, not to mention Walt being there when Hank & Gomez high-five over getting the lawyer to flip in the first place. This could have all been handled much more organically.
As for Mike’s motivation? He had options left. He could escape and start over. I most certainly do not buy this as purposeful suicide. He still had his granddaughter. Even if he could not be with her, he would still try to get that money back to provide for her. That was his main motivation. I do not believe Mike ALLOWED anything. He acted sloppy in a way that was out of character. Some of that can be explained by being rattled arguably for the first time in this series, and underestimating Walt. However, it mostly seemed to come about by some convenient plot contrivances. I can see it ending up as it did, however I wish the buildup was more natural somehow.
I did not have the problem with it Alan did, however it bothers me more the more I think about it. And Alan pointing out these possible discrepancies in the writing is probably a nice balance to our unabashed love (or at least mine). As a critic, this is kind of his job to do so.
-Cheers
Mike has shown cracks in the armor before. For example, during the attack on the cartel in Mexico with Gus and Jesse. The guy that Mike garroted recovers and stumbles out of the house, shooting Mike before being shot by Jesse.
Alan, I’m still not sure why you’re referring to it as “Mike’s decision.” What say does he have in the matter? Saul refuses to do it, and he refuses to let Jesse do it (for obvious reasons). He’s not “deciding” that Walt should be the one to bring the bag–circumstances are.
@Adam, he could have just said no and asked Saul to find somebody else, or called one of his guys (Mike seemed to know everybody), just let Jesse come (by himself or with Walter), or laid low and gotten the bag later. There was definitely a choice to tell Walter where him and his bag were.
-Cheers
DJ, several good points made in this thread by you. I also thought Mike had stopped fighting to a degree, because as much as he might have underestimated Walt he must have also thought there was a possibility Walt would kill him. In the S5 premiere he referred to Walt as a ticking time bomb, pretty much acknowledging the longer he involved himself with Walt the greater likelihood things would end badly for himself.
@Dave I, enjoy your posts as well. I believe Mike must’ve left a note or something for his granddaughter’s mom that there was a safe deposit box set up in her name. I can’t imagine he wouldn’t have had that contingency plan already in place to ensure the granddaugher got the money that was coming to her.
Boy this software isn’t very good… Anyway, I can see Alan’s point but I honestly was too caught up in the show to feel the “set up” nature of the ending of the episode. It just felt like it needed to happen. I think Mike has been worn down by being shot, having his money taken, losing guys to that women, letting her live, hiring a lawyer, working against his desires for Walt, his protective feelings for his granddaughter and Jesse. To me it feels like Mike was in a death spiral, and as much as I figured he would die soon, I did not expect Walt to shoot him until he did.
@Oliver, thanks! I just use this to vent my opinions, however I’m glad somebody enjoys it. I love the differing opinions and observations.
Anyway, as for Mike and the money, that is why it seems so sad. I figured Mike’s lawyer getting caught meant Mike would lose the money he had set aside for his granddaughter Kaylee. Plus, Kaylee would lose that time with her grandfather, either finding out he had been murdered or not knowing and presumably left to believe he somehow abandoned her (ironically the fate he spared Lydia’s daughter from). So it is not about the money so much as Mike gave everything for that money to provide for the granddaughter that seemed to be literally what he loved most in the world, even more than himself. To see that strangely selfless act thwarted seems very sad.
@Ron Ozer, ditto. When I was caught up in the moment, it was just moving. Afterward, those small points started to bother me. Overall though, I suspect it was just so well done that I can overlook the orchestration of it and definitely while watching it I was just blown away by how they had laid the pieces only to have things get knocked down so suddenly and so thoroughly. It was well done enough for me to look past the blatant set-up and I really do not have any of the rest of the reservations Alan does about the show and them trying to up the ante everytime. As for Mike, I agree to an extent. He should have been smarter and it should have felt more organic and natural, yet I can see all of that making him lose his edge this once, especially considering how much he disrespected and underestimated Walt. Contrived or not, it does fit in with the precedent they set, if not really the character in my opinion.
-Cheers
Initially I was going to agree with the masses, but I really do think Alan makes a good point. Mike has an entire distribution network he can get to do this, why does he resort to the biggest wildcard imaginable.
Further, why does he even call Saul? He knows Saul is known to be his lawyer, and all his guys just got caught because the police were tailing their lawyer. So now he wants his lawyer to do his dirty work for him without even a thought the DEA might be following Saul now as well?
I usually fall on the side of the shows with stuff like this, but that is sacrificing your character for the sake of the plot. I thought that in equal amounts with Mike using tie wrap to handcuff Walt last week. And that is something a lesser show does, not Breaking Bad.
Have thought this over since posting last night. Mike really wasn’t in any position to decide who brought him his bag. He is alone and on the run.
Have read about a dozen reviews of this episode (and probably 100+ subsequent comments), and Alan you are the only one that seems to have an issue with this plot element. I’m sorry that it ruined the great final scene for you, but you seem to be over-analyzing this.
I also think that most people are forgetting that on this episode, Walt:
a) gets Mike his $5 million and a secure retirement with no heat from the Arizona crew. FIVE MILLION DOLLARS!
b) warns Mike in the nick of time and saves him from prison. Yes, Walt’s motivation was to save his own hide, but it got Mike out of a jail cell.
Mike still doesn’t respect Walt, as shown in the final scene, but these two actions made him OK with Walt bringing him his go-bag IMO.
@Stan, the review at Vulture has similar complaints about the contrived nature of Mike’s set up. I agree with Alan, at least in part. And he’s a critic. It’s his job to be analytical on this. I can relate if it did not bother you as much as Alan (if at all), however it is a pretty valid complaint.
As for your points A & B:
A) Walt did this by stealing the methylamene and inserting himself into the deal rather forcefully.
B) True. Yet when Walt comes to save the day with his moneybag, it is crystal clear how much Mike detests Walt that makes his decision to let Walt bring the bag even more boggling. Mike had to know SOMEBODY! He has a to of super-loyal connections. The show made that point clear and repeatedly. Saul could have sent somebody. Regardless, that still seems like a weakly written setup.
As for whether those two things made Mike o.k. with Walt bringing the bag? Maaaaaaaaybe. I’m on the fence. It was a powerful enough payoff I can overlook it, however it is still a problematic build up to that point.
-Cheers
@Dave I: That’s not quite true, regarding point A. Mike forced Walt into the deal; Walt just came up with an alternate deal.
As for B, I’m not sure we know how many connections Mike has at this point. And it’s well-established that they’re loyal as long as he is paying them.
Guys, you are forgetting that MIKE had this whole distribution set up HE HAD MULES, he had to know a lot of people or the whole business wouldn’t make sense.
The REAL PROBLEM with this set-up is that Mike would call Saul, I MEAN THEY JUST GOT YOUR OTHER LAWYER AND YOU WANT TO SEND THE ONE THAT REPRESENTS YOU, it’s dumb and if Mike was a cop and all – well, that doesn’t make sense.
So, the problem for me is that Mike called Saul instead of someone else…
An even bigger problem for me is Walt over hearing Hank’s info. I mean, it’s so contrived! I love the series but sometimes they sacrifice cohesiveness for impact.
It’s still a great season of a great show.
Boy this is a long train of responses. Whew! Anyway…
@Peter, True. Mike forced Walt into it. Still, I doubt either side really trusts the other after that, and by undermining the (ruse of a) democracy the Brain Trust had, then stealing the methylamene until they agreed to let him have his way with it, just because Mike got the $5 million does not really make me believe he trusts Walt any more than he did prior. Which is validated in my mind by the animosity they show for each other once Walt comes with Mike’s contingency plan for escape.
As for B, I still think Mike would have SOMEBODY, somewhere that he trusted. He had to. And he has earned enough loyalty to have somebody step up for him. He is paying Gus’ guys out of his own pocket and pulled through when he could have cut and run. I believe that generally gets you some respect and that anybody he called would know he was good for whatever was promised for doing this. Additionally, he already JUST paid the guys in jail (although why his is back at the bank so soon is honestly beyond me, even if it did make for a great scene with the bank lady, the cake pops, and Gomez with the grin). Mike was a rock. Somebody would have helped him out based on his word alone after how solid he had been, and Mike still had enough to make it worth their while.
-Cheers
@AnotherViewer I have no problem with Mike calling Saul. He had used Saul, just not exclusively. Even if Saul was being watched he would probably know who to contact. It seems like Saul should know some innocuous person who he would just send to do this stuff. Oh, I know. Somebody like Huell or the other guy he sent after Ted or to have an “engine problem” on a train track somewhere.
As for Walt experiencing the Hank & Gomez confession, and the high-fives, yes I agree it seems too contrived. On one hand, it seems a bit much. On the other, maybe this is the universe tempting Walt, goading him along. Plus, stuff was happening fast, and there have to be some coincidences in life. I will not begrudge them that. Overall, it seemed way too unnatural it would play out so conveniently and neatly.
-Cheers
I suppose it doesn’t matter why there’s distrust in regards to Mike’s actions here, but I still think the violation of the democracy falls on Mike, and to an extent on Jesse. Everyone had their fair share, but when Jesse and Mike’s deal fell through, and Walt didn’t want to give up his portion, they tried to make him.
@Peter, I think you are probably right. It’s probably a matter of perspective, however if you falsely imprison or illegally detain somebody to force them into a deal (even an illegal one), you are probably not doing much good for the trust in the relationship. It is hard to know where to start with the blame for that though.
-Cheers
It makes perfect sense that Mike would call Saul. Saul it Mike’s lawyer, and the DEA cannot tap his phones (it would violated attorney client privilege). Mike could not be sure who else might be compromised, and the threat of the DEA tapping Mike’s other phone contacts was real. Even if they overheard conversations between Mike and Saul, they would have been inadmissible against him.
Remember that Hank noted earlier that the lawyer represented 9 of Gus’s men, but not Mike. That is why they were able to tail the other attorney. There was no attorney-client relationship between Mike and the other attorney. Saul was the only person he could safely call.
This is the longest string of responses I have ever seen by the way. Someone briefly said it in these comments, I apologize for not naming you but I don’t have the patience to scroll and look for it in these responses. So, Mike calls Saul, without knowing that Jesse and Walt are there. Saul puts him on speaker phone basically inviting Jesse and Walt into the conversation. Does Mike really want Jesse and Walt to hear the conversation? probably not, but what is he going to do? He doesn’t really have time on his side at that point, so he continues. First he asks Saul, Saul uses the cop excuse but he just doesn’t want to do it. Like JAXEMER11 says, the DEA can’t tap Saul’s phone, but can tap any other of Mike’s contacts, if there are more. Jesse offers, but Mike doesn’t want to risk Jesse getting in trouble. I don’t know why this is a stretch. Mike told Jesse earlier in the episode when he was saying his goodbyes to just take care of himself. What, Mike is just going to go agianst his word and risk Jesse bringing him his bag? Anyway, Walt, I believe at this moment, already has the idea of bringing the bag with the alterior motive of getting the 9 names from Mike. Even if Mike let Jesse bring the bag, Walt would have never let him, because at this point he is dead set on getting the 9 names. Also, at the point when Walt says he’ll do it, what is Mike going to do to stop Walt from bringing him the bag? He’s out in the middle of nowhere? I don’t think Mike is going to waste time by arguing with Walt over the phone to not bring the bag. Also, Mike has never respected Walt. It was a huge theme in this episode. Walt has always wanted Mike’s respect and for Mike to consider him “Jesse James”. Go back to Hazard Pay when Mike tells Walt “jut because you shot Jesse James, doesn’t make you Jesse James.” Mike never feared Walt and even if he did, he would never show Walt. Also, has Mike ever really saw Walt shoot anybody? Why should Mike be afraid of getting killed by Walt? All he knows is that he hit two drug dealers with a car and shot a non moving target, convinced Jesse to shoot Gale, and blew up the lab and Gus Fring. Maybe I’m forgetting something, but how does Mike even know Walt can handle a gun? Yet, the main point here is that there was no reason for Walt to kill Mike. And Mike knew that. Why would Walt create more trouble by killing Mike. That is what Mike is thinking at that point. Walt did not kill Mike because he wouldn’t give him the names, he killed Mike because he showed him up. He killed Mike purely out of anger. The fact that Mike had the balls to show up Walt there proves even more that he just wasn’t scared of Walt. He felt there was no way Walt would be able to kill him because he would have bitten off more than he could chew. Wich Walt realizes right after he shoots him. Also, Mike was ared, he could have easily shot Walt when he was sitting on that rock, but he didn’t care at that point. He just wanted to die. Yes, while it may be contrived to a point to get Walt ad Mike alone so that Walt could kill Mike, it’s not at all out of character or senseless. Predictable, but not senseless.
@HUH, The DEA wasn’t after Mike when he set up the go bag. He was going to leave town at that point. He dumped the shit in the well, set up the go bag, let the DEA search his house, was probably going to spend another day with his grandaughter, say his goodbyes, and leave. The lawyer flipping on him was unexpected. He became a wanted man at that point, thus preventing him from being able to get it himself.
Count me among those quite surprised that Alan had a big problem with this, and particularly that he let it dominate his review of the episode. Positively Fienbergesque of you, Alan. :)
I think the seeming contrivances of the scene are not so contrived if you think it through. Mike’s first contact about the bag is Saul. Saul is in a room with Jesse and Walt. Saul refuses to go; Mike doesn’t want Jesse to go because of the possibility of him getting arrested; that leaves Walt, who swiftly volunteers.
Sure, ordinarily Mike would be beyond wary of Walt’s involvement. But these are different circumstances than the ordinary. We just saw Mike sweat and give a thousand yard stare for the first time… ever. He just lost his granddaughter. He’s exhausted from everything that’s happened from last season up to now: losing Fring, getting shot, getting older, constantly fighting with Walt, being tailed by the DEA, etc. I wouldn’t say he’s suicidal but he’s certainly close to, “Ah fuck it, if I go out in a blaze of glory, so be it.” This is not ordinary Batman Mike; this is a Mike who has been slipping for a while, and is now at low ebb. I felt this was portrayed pretty clearly.
Some other bits to ponder:
– As stated by many, he doesn’t care if Walt is arrested.
– He is badly pressed for time – finding someone else who can run the bag may take too long. He needs to get out of the state before the DEA starts sitting on the airports and highways and finds him.
– We don’t know how many of “his guys” he has left, or how trustworthy they are. Some guys, presented with a bag of money from a man who says he’s going on the run due to the heat coming down on him, might be inclined to walk with the bag. Walt would not. Walt has good reasons (multiple) to talk to Mike again and see him off safe and sound.
– Under the circumstances, Mike may consider the hatchet between him and Walt to be semi-buried. Not all the way, because he knows Walt is proud and holds grudges, but Mike has been leaving for two episodes now and wants to just walk away. The money Walt is bringing him will only serve to protect Walt. Under the circumstances, Mike can be forgiven for thinking Walt *probably* won’t stab him in the back. And in fact it appeared that Walt *did* intend to just give him the bag – at least until Mike pressed the wrong button, far too hard, and Walt blew up. This was no pre-meditated murder; it was rage and a momentary explosion of fragile ego. So Mike actually read Walt correctly about the bag, but incorrectly (or carelessly) when he decided to get in his face and tell him off, once and for all.
Eric – well said
Eric- you just explained it way better than I ever could have. I fully agree with you.
The sad thing is that Eric just gave the most logical response I have seen so far on this episode, but some will still stick to their guns that it was a contrivance.
In any case, maybe Vince Gilligan and Kelley Dixon will elucidate all these finer points and settle some arguments in their episode podcast, which should be available tomorrow.
To quote Hank from 506 regarding Mike: “even pros make mistakes”
First, this is for Alan S. As Skyler said last season to the IRS man, You know what they say about opinions? everyone has one. I happens to be mine as well.
After watching for the third time tonight, I had to laugh at the Mike and Walter scene at the end. The two actors could have stepped out of LANDS END clothes. Also they were dressed alike! Short zippered jackets, perfect khaki I pants. They couldn’t be more put together for two men who have a lot more on their mind. So for all of you who want to knit pick all the things that couldn’t be or could be. NEWS FLASH don’t dress old guys like brothers!
I guess Walt didn’t take any half measures.
Calm, cool Mike has shown some lapses ever since Gus was killed- I know he voiced his own concerns out loud in a couple of episodes, knowing he should have acted differently: I don’t remember exactly, but wasn’t he going to kill Walt, calling him dangerous that he would slip up, he wasn’t going to be “in” with Walt and Jesse at all, he stopped himself from killing Lydia, he wanted to kill Todd…he constantly underestimated Walter and wanted Jesse to get away from Walt….He even confesses to Walt that it was a nice operation with Gus until Walt’s ego ruined it. Mike knows it has all gone to hell, he missed his chance to get away and is stuck.
Walt calls Mike in a panic that the dea is coming, he has no time to call one of his guys- he doesn’t want Jesse to get caught, he doesn’t care if Walt does, but Walt is available at that moment.
He could have killed Walt, but doesn’t and makes the cliche mistake of turning his back. Walt kills him after telling Jesse no one else will die because of their operation.
Sorry to see Mike go, I sensed it was inevitable, I thought he would go later on.
I wonder if Walt will kill Jesse, Todd or Skylar or the Arizona guys at some point?
@DR. MIKE and others – if Saul is under surveillance by the DEA, why hasn’t someone told Hank that his brother-in-law and Jesse (known drug dealer) have been coming and going from Saul’s office? Am I forgetting something (maybe that Hank knows that Walt has been using Saul as his lawyer and wouldn’t be surprised to hear this?)
I don’t think we have any indication from the show that Saul is under surveillance. Saul’s sufficiently paranoid to make that assumption though. Walt-in-invulnerable-mode clearly is assuming otherwise.
Sorry Alan, but I gotta pile on with everybody else.
There is nothing worse than old people in dispute. They not only have to have the last word, it just to have to tell you exactly he they hate you.
Walt said, “not even a thank you for bringing the bag?”. Nope not Mike. he wanted the names, Mike responded in venom. Why push the buttons of Walt, Mike knows what he is capable of!
He should have said thank you, given the names and shook his hand, still depising Walt, He would have gotten his bag. He had to have the last word! So he shot him. Too bad. I
IT’S A LESSON we should know in our real life.
Maybe it’s just me, but I thought that beginning was silly. Say my name, was just a bit over the top
It kind of made me cringe too. I hate it when guys say it to me, so cheesy.
That’s perfectly in character for Walt though. He is a cheesy guy by nature.
SUPER cheesy but believable given Walt’s current level of hubris.
Ha! Svetlana, that’s hilarious.
Agree jennyh. Have you ever met a super confident person? chessy as all hell. Plus, don’t forget that deep down Walt is still a nerd and most of his macho instincts are going to be influenced by cheesy movies that he has watched, like Scarface.
yeah, way over the top. made me laugh at how hard they are trying to get us to understand his transformation.
i was hoping walt was gonna make lydia say his name, haha
The scene was meant to be cheesy. It’s Walt trying to overact to try and put fear in the guys. That scene was not meant to portray his transformation. Look at how befuddled Walt was after he shot Mike. People think Walt has become Heisenberg, but I think it’s just Walt trying to act like Heisenberg. I think he is constantly trying to portray Heisenberg to try and build his empire, but I don’t think he has become Heisenberg
I agree. It seemed like they were trying to manufacture this season’s “I am the one who knocks” moment.
Plus, when Walt was making that speech to the guys, they cut to Mike rolling his eyes. He knows Walt has no swag, but Walt thinks he does.
no when they cut to mike he didnt roll his eyes.
he blinked and shook his head indicating “no the cartel did not get fring, walt really did get fring”.
and I actually bought that scene. these guys all knew who gus fring was. they must have all known how tough and scary gus was. when they got confirmation from gus’s own right hand that this man standing in front of them had killed gus, I can buy that they were taken aback and began having second thoughts about threatening to kill him and leave him in the desert. perhaps they weren’t completely cowed in to kneeling, but i can buy that it bought him a significant amount of their respect.
I thought it was exactly what Walt would have done in that situation.
For me, it was a callback to that scene where Walter tells Tuco he’s Heisenberg. They’re in his office just before Walter/Heisenberg throws the fulminated mercury to the floor. Declan is the new Tuco because he looks just crazy enough and greedy enough to not take Walter seriously either.
I’ve always believed that when you’re dealing with psychopaths or people who are a threat to you, you have to act like a psychopath and be over the top to get the edge. I’ve actually been in situations like that. Basically, it’s “in for a penny, in for a pound.” If you show any hint of weakness, your enemy will jump on you. So I think the line was definitely not only in character for Heisenberg, but pretty much necessary.
agreed, cheesy
I thought it was classic Walt. That’s more of the Walt I know then Heisenberg. Same with the stuff about Classic Coke.
Exactly, Chris. It’s very much in-character for Walt, a guy who is in over his head and who acts like he knows what he’s doing when he really doesn’t.
Along the lines of what others have posted, I’ve always seen the Heisenberg persona as a facade that Walt uses in order to convince himself that he has power and control over his situation. The reality is, Walt has no power and little to no control over his surroundings and those in his life. He’s never been able to control Mike, he’s lost control of Jesse and his control over Skyler is more perceived (kids are at Hank and Marie’s, she’s dropping hints to Marie).
Walt certainly won’t control the Phoenix guys, who would just as soon see him dead. (I imagine they’ll end up being the ones who bring the business to the White home, resulting in Walt’s need for the gun.) Now, with Mike out of the picture, Walt has no resource to keep him protected from the DEA and competing drug operations. His “empire” consists of quick-trigger Todd and an alliance with a group of bad guys who wouldn’t hesitate to put a bullet in his head. This has become very much a Walter White operation, not a Heisenberg one.
“Maybe it’s just me, but I thought that beginning was silly. Say my name, was just a bit over the top” – Scott
I think the “Say My name” lines were intentionally corny. Walt was just mimicking gangster movies that the show has shown he’s particularly fond of, but when sh!t got real at the end he became himself again. Regular old Walter White, the craven egomaniac from Seasons 1 and 2. No longer the facade of Heisenberg.
He is so full of himself. I think Walt is reliving what could have been in his first rejection with Grethens and her Husband. HE I is not rational and is lunatic.
He is not any better than what Tod did to the little boy.
I loved it almost as much as “i’m the one who knocks” I wanted him to wear the hat, but realize the Arizona guy didn’t know who he was and Walt worked that to his advantage.
Loved Walt’s hubris, daring them to take him out, setting Walt up for a bigger fall because of his ego, again.
Anyone else think there was an implication of a camera in Hank’s office by the shot from high in the corner of the room? Could that be what sends Walt on the run next episode and sets up the final 8?
Second time we’ve seen that camera shot in Hank’s office. (First was when Walt installed the bug, iirc.)
That is exactly what I thought when that happened.
I thought the exact same thing.
Yep.
Exactly. Plus add in Hank getting his wrist slapped by his boss after class was dismissed and we’re setting up the 2nd half of the season for how Hank will handle Walt. Hank just saw his own boss having to fall on his sword for being buddy buddy with Fring: he (and Marie) will have no intentions of doing the same for Walt. I see Walt being exiled into Witness Protection with Mike being fingered as the mastermind. Given Hank’s hatred of Jessie–and Skyler knowing Jessie is very much in the picture–he’ll get Walt to dime out Jessie….
good twist- when backed in a corner by hank, i bet walt will rat out jesse and say he is heisenberg, or something to that effect.
and good observation about the camera angle- i didnt notice it but i’ll watch it again.
It’s abundantly clear what’s going to set up the final 8 at this point: the final 9 guys. We’re going full-on antihero Western at this point.
(Unless Walt kills them all next episode. You never know with this show.)
Kiran– I say “the list” is all killed during next week’s final scene (homage to The Godfather). Walt will use the money from Mike’s go-bag to kill Mike’s guys using Todd’s uncle and his contacts on the inside. Kind of like Walt taking the first dollar that Bogdan wanted to keep and buying his…Classic Coke with it.
Interestingly, Hank’s character was interviewed on NPR’s Fresh Air last week and mentioned a scene where Walt puts his own daughter at risk. I could easily see Walt using the daughter to get to Lydia (Ms. Swear On Your Children)–the name on the list who needs to go.
Put it this way–I don’t plan on watching next week with a full stomach.
I am really hoping we get a Vic Mackey ending with Walt spilling his guts to Hank about all that he’s done/accomplished over the years. That would be fantastic – basically a “fuck you” to Hank that Walt was operating this business right under his nose.
I noticed the camera angle and thought the same thing. I didn’t notice it when Walt was setting up the bug. If we did get that angle then, then I don’t think it indicates a camera, as someone would have seen Walt installing the bugs.
All this talk of Hank being the real hero and getting Walt is a little too neat. He may (and probably will and, IMO, must) figure things out. But…
If Walt goes down, so does Hank. Let’s not forget about the money. Walt paid for Hank’s rehab bills, directly, by Marie giving the bills to Skyler. It doesn’t matter if Hank gets Walt. Hank’s career is cooked. He was on the payroll, and I doubt that the Feds would let that slide, even with Skyler’s potential testimony.
If it happens that way, it will not be a celebration of good triumphin over evil. It will be another terrific example of how Walt takes down those around him, even when they try to do the right thing.
I was hoping that Walt would hit Todd with the Stringer Bell “N***a is taking notes on a criminal f-ing conspiracy”.
One of the best lines of the The Wire. I didn’t think of Stringer, but i immediately thought, wait, he’s taking notes?
yeah, as Alan pointed out- i think this is going to be bad…especially todd keeping the spider too. and i’d hate to see how jesse reacts to todd replacing him!
The note-taking bothers me less, ’cause that child seems to be bone-stupid. What worries me more is his biker uncle in prison — that’s a security breach that pits Walt against the 1-percenters of the old skool.
Walt’s arrogance isn’t in crowing about how he shot Fring, or he’s the one who knocks — it’s confessing that with one bullet his competitors eliminate the demand for the best meth cook in America. All a foe need do is kill Walt, torture Jesse (which, frankly, means putting him back on the H until he cries out for Jane), then steal the meth setup.
Unlike Fring, Walt has too much pride to hide himself when necessary, and with dealing with the men who want to take over Gus’ territory, he did the exactly wrong things — he identified himself, he threatened them, and he confirmed that the Cartel should be allied with them, to eliminate Heisenberg as a threat.
I dont know if this is a spoiler because….well i havent seen the show. But CGEYE has brought out something: is the dumb kid’s links to his uncle how he takes out the guys in prison?
I wondered if Walt’s asking Todd if he ever took chemistry in High School was a nod to those of us that know Jesse Plemons from FNL.
I was thinking ‘Wire’ quotes too for this episode: “Come at the king, you best not miss”
yep charles that’s exactly what I thought as well. Well at least he’ll try to kill Walt, but I don’t think those tracer rounds were just to fend off Todd/Jesse, more so to fend off Declan and the AZ cats because Todd/Jesse has messed with the cooks
Does anyone else think that Todd might be playing dumber than he actually is?
@Lisa: Yes, exactly. He put together everything at the railroad trestle on his own except for the part that required a specific knowledge of the chemical itself. Honestly, a dumb person doesn’t take notes to study and commit to memory in the first place.
LJ: My assumption was that Walt would use Todd’s contacts to take out the nine, since they’re all in lock-up now. And then those folks turn on him for one reason or another. But I would expect this to be easily predictable. The last time they foreshadowed the season finale in advance (season 2) no one could have guessed where it would end up.
Whoops, meant to say “I *wouldn’t* expect this to be easily predictable.”
I said to my wife last night that I think that Todd is some sort of mole and will ultimately be the person who ends Walt’s empire. The note taking sealed it for me.
I don’t think the spider will come back into play. (How would they link it to the boy, fingerprints on the jar? It would be very contrived.) However I do think the spider was intended as a symbol of the unexpected, and I think Todd taking the spider is showing us that he is now that x-factor.
I can’t see how the spider itself could be used against them. Other than the Mike, Walt, Jesse, and Todd, no one knows the kid ever had it. I took that scene as a strong clue that Todd is a psychopath, but I think it could also foreshadow Walt’s situation with Todd.
TR – I think you’re dead on about the symbolism of the spider.
Todd’s going to be that guy at the end of Scarface who takes over, standing on the balcony. Every beat is either about how dumb he is or about characters surprise when he acts (killing the kid, his catching on about the heist, name-dropping connections), Walt’s undoing may have more to do with his teaching skills than anything else.
I wasn’t as bothered by Mike asking for Walts help. Mike has always underestimated Walt and not felt threatened by him for one and secondly, he had grown to care for Jesse and didn’t want to risk him getting in trouble
This is exactly what I’ve been thinking. Mike never thought Walt was capable of killing him. He should have realized he was underestimating Walt, but his disgust for him clouded his ability to correctly sense how far Walt was willing to go.
i thought he was protecting jesse too
Ditto. I didn’t find it as hard to believe as some. It make perfect sense to me. Especially the way they’ve been building up this father/son-like relationship between Mike and Jesse.
I thought it was clear as day. I really, really enjoyed the relationship between Mike & Jesse during it’s burgeoning stages & even at the end when the former just couldn’t seem to get the latter free of Walt’s theoretical gravitational pull. I’m somewhat surprised that Mike wasn’t a little more forceful to makes sure Jesse was taken care of financially, but what’s done is done I suppose.
Mike let Walt bring the bag because he wants to help Jesse stay/get out of the biz. Jesse as courier would have been safer for Mike, but Mike said no, repeatedly, to avoid putting Jesse at possible risk. His disregard for Walt and the danger Walt poses (as an enemy; Mike fully appreciates the danger Walt poses as an egotistical screw-up) are why he said yes to letting Walt bring the bag. And Mike has been consistent in seeing Walt as someone he can handle.
Mike doesn’t have jessie do the run because he cares about jessie, and knows its dangerous. Walt, he doesn’t like, and so wouldn’t mind if something bad happened to him. i dont think its that illogical
Write a comment..I think Mike let Walt do it because he knew it was dangerous and cares about jessie. he didnt like Walt so if something bad happened…i thought it somewhat logical.
Producers tipped their hand a bit during the opening scene in the desert [see dark cloud digital effect over Mike’s car].
In the scene in Saul’s office I read Mike’s reluctance to let Jesse help as paternal; it was risky and he truly seemed to want Jesse to get out of the game. There have been more than a few moments like that this season though, where I’ve had to talk myself into them as they happen. Still damn good television.
Alan, looks like you’re outnumbered as to it being a paternal issue for Mike! lol
What I don’t get is how Mike/Fring let their guard down by having the same lawyer associated with all 9 of the inmates.
I agree. Also, what about attorney/client privilege? I know hank said that lawyer didn’t represent mike but they must’ve had some sort of agreement right?
Or all 9 safety deposit boxes in the same bank or all the deliveries on the same day.
True. It would be a lot smarter to spread out the safety deposit boxes in different banks but in terms of using one lawyer, I can see how they would prefer finding just ONE person they can absolutely trust instead of spreading their liability to multiple lawyers. Ultimately though, it never would’ve had to come down to this had Gus never met Walt so I can’t blame them for running the system they were running because they never would’ve gotten caught.
yes, i think that storyline is stupid. it contradicts both of their cold, calculated, intelligent characters. bringing in that stupid 2nd lawyer for 1 episode was LAZY writing!!
Svetlana – Attorney-client privilege does not apply when the attorney-client relationship is being used to further a criminal act.
Imagine all the baking the lawyer would have to do if they were all separate banks!
James… That lawyer was not brought in just for this episode … I’m pretty sure he was accompanying Mike when he went to go visit the members of “The nine” a couple weeks ago
Plus, the more lawyers you involve, the more people that have to know about the operation that can then rat you out later.
In general I agree with the rushed feel of the plot. Tonight, though, I thought Mike’s refusal to allow Jesse to help him was his last attempt to protect Jesse. Mike saw that Jesse wants out, thinks he’s out, but Mike knows he’s not out. If he let him run this errand, Jesse would certainly forfeit any progress he might have made towards getting out.
I think Mike chose Walt because if someone was going to get busted trying to get Mike’s bag, he would have rather it been Walt and not Jesse.
Yup. Seems pretty obvious that, that was the case. And Walt was the one that tipped off Mike about the police so you could hardly call him untrustworthy.
It reminded me of this exchange from the final season of “Angel”:
Fred: “Angel, you’re not going down there alone.”
Angel: “The fail-safe’s meant for me. I’m not gonna risk anyone I care about.”
Spike: “I’ll go.”
Angel: “Okay.”
Haha! Good memory, Dr. Mike!
Agree with others who are saying Mike didn’t want Jesse involved in any shape or form. He was looking out for him. And Walter had just proven his loyalty by calling Mike to warn him about the DEA. Sure, Mike hates Walt, but that doesn’t mean Walt can’t deliver a bag to him. They WERE in a criminal conspiracy together for goodness sakes. And if Walt gets caught in the process, well… at least it’s not Jesse.
‘Bingo! Bin-go-o-o. BINGO!’ – LD
i also felt some set-up for walt going to get the bag by the writing constantly pointing out mike’s want to protect/keep jesse out of things early on in the episode
I can’t believe how much I hate Walt now! I officialy hope he gets killed now. Mike was the best, at least he died with dignity. I think the reason mike didn’t want Jesse getting his bag for him was because he might’ve thought Jesse could also be under surveillance. We don’t know how much that layered knew. Walt is the only one who gas no connection to mike that the dea know of so it made perfect sense to me. I think mike has taught Jesse a lot just like Walt has so I’m hoping the series ends with Jesse outsmarting Walt and being the new king.
Oops lawyer not layered
I’ve hoped Walt would die from episode 1. Even when I used to to find him a sympathetic character. And I still do. It just feels like the way the show should end. I just hope the collateral damage to those around Walt is limited. *crosses fingers Jesse survives*
i agree that walt is the #1 bad-guy antagonist now. even though this may have been evident before, some of us viewers were still “rooting” for him. not anymore! good job BB- you finally set up the 2nd half of the season.
Every time I started hating on Walt in the past, he’d turn around and save Jesse’s ass, or have a scene like the one where he’s drunk and apologizes to Jesse. I suppose we’re beyond that now. I’m okay if Walt goes away for good, at this point. But I don’t want Jesse to be the new kingpin! I’d rather he just get his money and get out of the meth business to pursue carpentry, or whatever. Is that too much to ask, show?
Bingo! I think Walt being the least likely to be under surveillance PLUS not really wanting to expose Jesse to risk/danger is a sufficient condition for Walt to be agreed upon by Mike. We assume Mike still has some people out there who could do it but they are also likely to be identified and compromised. So Walt’s selection is not as problematic as it might at first seem. Mike too is arrogant in not appreciating the danger Walt poses to him as demonstrated when he reached for the bag like a bully taking Walt’s lunch money and then turned his back. It’s always all about High School, folks!
Imagine what happens when jesse finds out Walter killed Mike? He’ll go bat-sh!t on him. And rightly so.
‘Imagine what happens when jesse finds out Walter killed Mike?’
Yeah, no kidding. Not to mention Jane & the poisoning of Brock. Even the misdirection that led to the demise of Gustavo Fring (bad dude, sure, but he did empower Jesse & I don’t think the fact that he ‘saw something’ in Mr. Pinkman was lip service) took full advantage of Jesse.
I haven’t seen any comments to this effect & it’s surprising to me (a big Giancarlo/Jesse/Mike fan in general), but I felt really bad for Walt during the last 5-7 minutes or so in this episode. I don’t think he really planned to do that expressly but felt belittled & trivialized at that point in time.
Buddy Garrity, I also felt almost bad for Walt at the end. I feel like this was the first time he really, truly killed someone by pulling a trigger, someone he knew. He didn’t technically kill Jane. He did kill the drug dealers, and he killed Gus, but he didn’t do the deed. I don’t think he knew he would feel bad.
The only way Jesse is ever going to find out that Walt let Jane die or poisoned Brock is if Walt tells him. There’s an outside chance he’d hear about Mike’s death and put 2+2 together, but it’s unlikely Walt will just leave Mike’s body to be found. I would not be shocked if Walt confessed these things in a moment of rage or fear to Jesse, but it will be Walt’s choice to do that.
Two possible reasons why Mike would want Walt to come over Jesse: 1) It was a very high risk errand, and Mike has a soft spot for Jesse. or 2) Jesse is more likely to be on the DEA’s radar than Walt, who is completely invisible to the agency.
2) Yes.
AND because he let his guard down- he was not his true self. after that granddaughter scene, and after he dumped everything in the well, he was just a normal man.
he could have killed walt in an ambush, but he didn’t care anymore. he had his gun at his side… even if he got revenge on walt, he knew there was too much damage & he just cared about dying in peace. perhaps thinking about his granddaughter.
I may be reaching a bit, but I felt Mike was trying to keep Jessie out of the picture due to their bond. Jessie was making it abundantly clear he wanted out of the business, and I felt Mike intended to ensure that. However, how Walt convinced Mike that he should make the pick up over Saul needed to be shown. It did a feel a bit rushed and distorted the context for the final scene.
Not a reach at all – it was the way that I immediately interpreted the scene (as did all the players it appeared) & I didn’t even consider any other alternatives really.
I thought Jesse wasnt asked because like Saul and Jesse they had their run ins with the DEA who were watching for anything. Walt on the other hand is lying under their noses and they still dont know its him so it was a bit practical for him to go. It was still a stretch i agree but there is reasoning there for the move.
Maybe I’m forgetting part of the scene, but Mike never specifically ASKED Walt for help. It was Saul initially, but then Walt chose to go instead. Loved this episode
I missed this and repeated it later in the thread. Saul didn’t want to do it, but before further discussion Walt made the executive decision to deliver the bag. What was Mike going to do, say forget it?
Good point, JA. None of that scene felt forced to me considering the terrain that this program generally trods & I thought it was a fantastic episode.
When you spend a career glorifying criminals and murderers (“I’m gonna miss that slow-but-steady SOB”), you tend to forget that they aren’t perfect. Yes, Mike Ehrmantraut is capable of making mistakes under extreme duress. And yes, Avon Barksdale may look “pitiful” in jail. Sorry that your heroes let you down Sepinwall.
“Even pros make mistakes” – looks like Hank was pretty prescient
Who’s a cute little troll! You are! Yes you are!
it was quite evident throughout this show that mike was a good guy. i don’t need to be reminded that they are all criminals. does that mean that none of the millions of breaking bad fans should have loved walt?? they are amazing characters- not real life. sure, if this was real life, we wouldn’t give a damn. but this show is supposed to open up your mind- thats why they love scarface! hell, i was even rooting for gus last season.
I know I’m probably echoing a lot of others who just commented before me, but…
I totally bought Mike’s insistence that Jesse not be the one to bring him the bag. He cares about Jesse and wants him out of the game and out of danger. Doesn’t strike me as a plot contrivance at all. Honestly, Mike didn’t have much of a choice as to who was going to bring him the bag anyway. He wanted Saul to, but Walter said he would instead. What was he going to do? I don’t think he’d protest that much, seeing as how he’s in a really tight spot and has bigger things to worry about, and that he has no reason to think Walt’s going to do anything to him. In the end, Walt doesn’t have any reason to do what he does–he only does it because Mike tells him the truth about his ego and pride to his face, and he can’t handle it. Walt wasn’t a danger to Mike until his ego was wounded in that very scene.
So yeah, I don’t know, Alan. I feel like your distraction was kind of unnecessary :.
yes, you are echoing a lot of other comments. lol no biggie, it seems to be a big topic here. but i think a lot of other amazing, more meaningful stuff happened!
‘Walt wasn’t a danger to Mike until his ego was wounded in that very scene.’
Agreed.
soo after the reaction shots shared tonight is anyone expecting jesse and skyler to team up [and not cook meth]?
yes. Funny how they have had a couple encounters over these last two weeks and the way they were looking at each other before she turned and walked out. I feel there might be a connection/intervention/teaming up against walt for something.
i hope they get it on! haha ultimate slap in the face to walt. speaking of skylar spreading her legs, where is TED?? he did an amazing acting job early in season 5. would like to see more of it.
i see skylar turning jesse against walt- especially after that car wash scene where they locked eyes.
perhaps she tells him about how wlat would always buy her “lilly in the valley” plants?
That was a good observation. I think Jesse is Walt’s hostage too. The number of victims in this show who are still walking around is climbing steadily – Sky, Jesse, Flynn, Holly, maybe Marie.
And the inevitable fallout when Hank’s boss finds out Hank disobeyed orders (I know, as long as he wasn’t trailing Mike etc, he could go after the lawyer) but we all know how bureaucracy goes, don’t we? Hank could get busted over this. Unless he plays the ‘crazy twins from Mexico shot me because the old boss wouldn’t listen and cut my balls off card’
Lol, maybe an I.F.J scene instead of I.F.T this season? But seriously, yes, I think Skylar and Jesse will team up in some way. In this episode Jesse could see Skylar looking scared/sad especially with that `I wish` comment, and Skylar was not rude to Jesse this week as she had had time to process the facts and had calmed down after finding out Walt blabbed about the affair. I think she could see Jesse was trapped too.
I think, and hope, we’ve seen the last of Ted for this series. His one scene early this season served the dual purpose of him promising to keep mum about the circumstances that led to his accident, and Skylar exerting her Corleone-like influence over him. The point was made, so he’s probably done from a story standpoint.
@ DS – Hank’s not getting busted because his hunch paid off. They nailed the attorney and the attorney agreed to flip and testify on Mike and, probably, the nine legacy cost guys. Hank was also getting shit from his supervisors for spending too much time on the Gus Fring case–when that paid off, they made him the boss.
Mike didn’t strike me as someone who was afraid of anyone. So having Walt deliver him the getaway bag over Jesse wasn’t THAT out of the ordinary.
Not to mention Mike HAD a gun with him. So it wasn’t like he didn’t have some type of self-defense.
I can’t imagine how this would work with the plot, but are we supposed to believe there was a camera in Hank’s office b/c of the corner ceiling view they showed when Gomez comes in or was that just misdirection?
The camera angle didn’t make a particular impression on me, so I also doubt there’s a camera in the ASAC’s office. This discussion reminds me of the one in season 4 when Skylar’s and Ted’s conversation outside the Federal building was shot from inside Ted’s car and people thought the conversation was bugged. I think the directors just like using cool, different camera angles. If there’s a bit of misdirection as a result, I’m sure they’re not too concerned about it.
I gathered that Mike wouldn’t want to risk Jesse getting caught up in his mess for why he would turn him down. Either way it didn’t seem right for him to accept Walt’s generous offer and not be prepared for the ticking time bomb to blow. Should have had Huell or Bill Burr bring the bag.
Alan – fair comments about Mike not wanting Jesse to run the errand, but I thought Mike’s reluctance to involve Jesse was because of his affection for the young man. We’ve seen a relationship build between Mike and Jesse since last season and I felt it was an honest moment when Mike refused Jesse to be the guy who ran the errand.
Walt knew about Jesse and Mike’s bond and I think he was jealous. We got that shot of him watching them say goodbye though the glass. Walt saw that Mike respected Jesse, and Walt could not gain Mike’s respect. So there were probably two levels of jealousy going on there.
My impression was that Mike didn’t want to risk Jesse being caught, since he clearly has some paternal instincts at play. That’s why he originally wanted Saul and settled for Walter-he couldn’t care less if either of those two ended up in hot water.
I half agree with Alan’s review. This episode was as much about Mike’s pride and ego as it was about Walt’s. Mike has said on several occasions that ‘he can handle Walter.’ He looks at Walt as someone he tolerates, an errant if brilliant child. That’s Mike’s pride and ego on display. And this episode is about everything falling apart, with Mike finally sweating knowing he should have taken his own advice and gotten the hell of town but he stuck around, partly, because he thought he could control Walt. Half measures rearing its ugly head again. He wanted Walter to bring the go bag because he didn’t want to endanger Jesse but also to tell Walter what he thought of him and how he screwed everything up. Mike’s been waiting a long time to say what he did forgetting how erratic Walt can get when he is faced with the truth. Mike should have taken the money and kept his mouth shut but he couldn’t resist delivering that ‘screw you’ speech.
Pride and ego comes before the fall.
@chris…even if mike kept his mouth shut, i still think walt would have killed him. he already had the gun & had plans for it. he didn’t want anything leading back to him.
I disagree, James. Walt taking the gun seems like a no-brainer, but not necessarily because he was intent on definitely using it. When he came at Mike, it looked very much like an impulsive, angry move rather than a calculated, premeditated one.
Slacker, agreed. I think Walt was pissed because Mike wouldn’t ‘say his name’ and it became an issue of respect after that.
Mike’s been spinning out a bit and making bad choices all season. It didn’t seem too contrived to me that he would allow Walt to bring him the bag. Also, Walt has conveniently learned about key info in Hanks’ investigation at opportune times every season. It didn’t seem the slightest bit out of place now. It’s pretty much a contrivance of the show we’ve always had to just go with.
Yeah, I have to agree. I don’t really get Alan (or any other critic’s anger here) when we’ve seen Mike forego his own better judgment already and it was clear that Mike was finally overwhelmed. And even if Mike had allowed Jesse to go, Walt would never have allowed that. He thought he needed to talk to Mike, so he was obviously going to angle for that meeting no matter what.
I’m with Alan. Mike is famously careful and had only two major factor to consider: A) choose someone who he wouldn’t mind seeing arrested and B) choose someone he trusts who won’t betray him. No half measures.
Why coudln’t he trust Walt? He literally just tipped off mike about the police, which got him out of the mess in the first place.
Gus Fring was also famously careful.
i didn’t really mind the logic behind Mike choosing Walt. As Saul was saying, the DEA were swarming around him, and the drop to get the bag was dangerous as it is. Mike cares about Jesse; he wouldn’t voluntarily put Jesse in harm’s way just to make himself a bit safer. But Walt, Walt he doesn’t care about getting caught. So he would choose Walt because on the off chance he gets caught, Mike doesn’t have to live with the guilt of getting Jesse caught too. But that was just my gues.
I generally agree with the comments above about Mike wanting to protect Jesse, especially given what just transpired with the loss of his granddaughter. But I agree with Alan’s larger points about this being a corner-cutting maneuver that we wouldn’t have seen in seasons 2 or 3. The rationale weakly works, but it again goes against the characteristics of Mike that have made him so successful at what he does. Mike should not trust Walt in any capacity at this point. He had a gun to his head for a similar manipulative maneuver just last episode, so no excuse for underestimating him here. Yet another half measure.
Maybe I am just making excuses for the writers, but here are a couple of thoughts on Mike’s behavior. Maybe he didn’t want Jesse to go because Jesse was so well known to Hank and the DEA?
As for agreeing to let Walter do it, I took that as a passive way to commit suicide. As far back as his first conversation with that dumb lawyer, I thought Mike might be contemplating taking his own life. He seemed so weary and resigned throughout the episode I kept expecting it, so his decision to let Walter bring him his bag felt like Mike accepting his inevitable death.
All the way through the comments to find one I agreed with before posting my own. If not actively courting death, I think at that point Mike just didn’t give a damn anymore. The man is a consummate professional who has nothing in his life but his work, and has been doing it for years. All he had was his beloved granddaughter, and he had already had to run out on her by the time he got the call, and her inheritance had been confiscated twice now by the DEA. His whole reason for doing everything was gone and now all he has left is his professional habits and tactics. I think he’s just going through the motions, and no longer really trying to get away. He tries because he’s too much of a professional to just surrender, but there’s no heart left in it, because the thing that makes him keep going has been lost. So even if it is possible Walt might rip him off, or kill him, he is beyond caring. He just doesn’t want to be a punk take Jesse down with him, so he accepts Walt as the delivery man. Also, he thinks Jesse trusts Walt too much, and knowing that Walt is in the room, on the call, it’s pretty futile to try keeping him out of the whole thing. Saul’s a cowardly weasel who will seek any way to avoid personal danger, so holding him to his professional obligation to his client is hopeless, as is separating Jesse from Walt in that situation. I don’t think Jesse yet believes Walt would go far enough to turn on a member of the team (remember, their first job with Saul was an elaborate scheme to cover Badger’s ass rather than kill him as Saul recommended, and he argued for mercy for Todd rather than kill him for his screw-up), so Mike convincing Jesse & Saul to get Walt out of the room was futile.
In short Mike agreed to Walt because he had no choice and was past caring if Walt did try to kill him. And remember, to the best of Mike’s knowledge, Walt has never killed anyone directly before (if he doesn’t know the truth of the dealers Walt got for Jesse), so he has no reason to think he can’t get the drop on him if necessary.
@doug…FINALLY! someone gets it other than myself. mike was defeated, and didn’t care. he let his gaurd down. at least that makes 2 of us on this blog!
I fully agree – Mike was resigned to the end of his professional career and no longer cared about living. He had put the money into his lawyers hands and had no role to play. Does anyone know what Mike was watching while the DEA served its warrant? Perhaps it can provide a clue to Mike’s motivations in this episode…
Didn’t Mike originally want Saul to deliver the bag to him? I thought Walt just went on his own accord, because he’s Walt and there’s no stopping him. Not to mention he overheard the entire conversation. I guess I missed part of the conversation where Mike reluctantly agreed with Walt?
In any case, RIP Mike.
Maybe mike let Walt get his bag because Walt is the one that warned him about the cops? And if the police were around, I guess he’d much prefer Walt to get busted over Jesse.
Oh boy wait until jesse finds out mike is dead! He’s going to flip!
yes, im wondering how walt is going to cover that up!
I don’t think Jesse is going to find out, I’m sure he will assume mike got away. Walt can just bury mike or throw him in the water.
How can Gomez and DEA get access to that vault? Wouldn’t they need a warrant…or bc he’s the lawyer? Gomez was just supposed to tail how could he be able to get the info on what he was doing in there? The stressed look on the banker gave it away he was busted.
They wouldn’t necessarily need a warrant to get into the vault itself, though they certainly would have in order to open one of the boxes. To get into the vault they need the cooperation of the bank, which these days the feds routinely are given.
However, in reality I don’t see how what they saw in the vault gets them anything. The lawyer was simply loading money into boxes; there’s no evidence as to who else might have a key to those boxes. Worst case, that particular payment has to be abandoned (because now might be able to get a warrant to open any boxes to which he is carrying a key) and new accounts opened at a different bank.
Or, lesson learned, several different banks.
yes, another lazy writing storyline that contradicts mike’s calculating, “invincible” character.
1. mike wouldn’t use some 2nd lawyer that was only seen in this 1 episode,
2. he wouldnt let all 9 of his guys be linked to 1 lawyer, and
3. he wouldnt keep all his money in 1 bank!!
I suppose the “keeping all the money in one bank” problem at least could have sprung from the lawyer doing that on his own. Mike could say “seven (or whatever) safe deposit boxes in different banks” but the lazy lawyer sees that as too much work so just uses one bank.
Was the lawyer who visited the bank a different guy than the one who went with Mike to visit his guys in jail? The one who put the headphones on while Mike talked to him?
I’m surprised they kept the granddaughters money with his guys money. He wasn’t putting money in the granddaughters box…does that mean her box is safe?
There won’t be any more money going into some new bank(s), because Mike was the only one paying off his guys, so they’re all screwed now. Meaning they have no reason not to flip on Walt, Jesse, & Lydia. At least Dennis from the laundry knows Walt & Jesse by sight. We don’t know who else knows what about those three. As for Kaylee’s money, I thought all of hers was in the large box, and the lawyer was just making his monthly deposits for the guys.
JAY CJAY, I assume that the “lazy lawyer” wouldn’t get away with using one bank against Mike’s instructions, since the family members of Mike’s guys probably have access to the safe deposit boxes, so they could claim the payoff money. If that’s the case, it would get back to Mike that they’re all going to the same bank.
Couple comments here. We know that they sweated out the lawyer in a lengthy interrogation. He had no reason to give them the info he gave them other than the pressure being put on him. Obviously he knew he had been caught and rolled.
Mike never liked or trusted Saul. I was not remotely surprised he sought his own guy to manage his own people.
Putting the money in multiple banks isn’t really going to do much good. It just means more opportunities to be discovered, since it means more bank managers involved in the process. If they got caught, the Feds would have no problem tracing the lawyer’s bank activities since all accounts would be connected to him. You can’t hold safe deposit boxes these days without providing a lot personal information.
The granddaugther’s money will be susceptible to the same seizure laws as everyone else’s. And if the lawyer flipped on Mike, he has no reason to protect those funds from the Feds. Her safe deposit box key would be on the same key chain as all the rest, and they’re going to get warrants for every single box. That money is going to be seized.
This makes me wonder why Mike used banks at all. Why not just hide the bags of money at different drops like in the episode when he and Jesse went out to pick up the money.
Here is what struck me…
Walt White, in the desert, making a deal, quoting numbers like $135M. Then, he’s in his lab, breaking in his new cook, returning home to a microwave dinner, trying to have dinner conversation with his wife. How many people work a $135M deal and then dine on microwave dinners.
Also, Saul is still wearing the blue ribbon on his lapel that was originally in memorial to the plane crash victims in season 2. Great detail in this show… It’s going to be missed
yes, i wonder why walt keeps skylar around, eating her microwave dinners. as manipulative as he is and intelligent on other’s emotions, you think he would get it.
He eats peanutbutter and jelly sandwiches for lunch too…remember him making a brown bag lunch for work at the superlab? I guess he keeps Skyler around for appearances. She keeps his connection to Hank.
He’s eating microwave dinners because Skylar probably doesn’t want to cook for him. Still, you’d think he’d get some good takeout on the way home from work.
I really like Mike’s end myself. Echoes of Slim Picken’s great death scene in Pat Garrett & Billy The Kid.
I gotta agree with someone else in the comments section Alan. Mike didn’t mind Walt going for the bag, because if something went wrong, he’d hang and not Jesse.
i loved it too! it didn’t need an entire season to lead up to it, nor have such an elaborate scheme as was with gus’ death. a perfect, calm, sunny day death for mike’s character.
Thought it was really fitting to his character having him want to die peacefully, no panicking or being frightened, just full acceptance. He was ready and knew he was going to die soon. But I loved how it was a sunny beautiful view and Walt was still ruining Mike`s life or his end of life by talking BS and not shutting up. That seemed really fitting that his last words are Shut the eff up and let me die in peace. And also ironic that the last person Mike sees is Walt who he can`t stand. The imagery of that scene plus Walt continuing to make things worse was done really well.
Sad to see Mike go.
I’m hoping for Skyler and Jesse to get together (not in a romantic way) to take down Walt.
Are we sure Walt really felt guilty about killing Mike? That “Oh I’m sorry Mike, I just remembered Lydia has the list of the 9 guys” was just BS in my opinion and that was his Heisenberg acting once he knew that Mike had accepted his death and wouldn’t fight back. Walt knew he had Lydia as a backup plan the whole time so he saw the chance to beat Mike once and for all.
Well, that would certainly fit in with how Walt has been written as a complete sociopath this season.
Nah. He felt nothing. In the end, he was only thinking of himself. “Oh, right, I can still get the names from Lydia!”
I’m not sure about that. He really did seem more like Walter White than Heisenberg once he shot Mike. Even the way he shot him seemed petulant and out of uncontrolled anger rather than cold and calculating. I think Heisenberg would have rubbed Mike’s nose in it before he died, would have let him know he beat him. Just my read of the scene…
Just given the look Walt had when he was watching Jesse and Mike through the window, then the one he gave to Jesse when he saw how eager Jesse was to volunteer to get Mike’s go bag. I doubt Walt would feel any remorse about killing anyone right now. He chased Mike to make sure he hadn’t escaped, then when he saw that Mike wouldn’t shoot at him and was just sitting there, that’s when Heisenberg tried to rationalize what he just did. Mike even knew what he was trying to do but wanted to hear none of it, hence the “Shut up and let me die in peace.”
I don’t think he felt guilty at all. I think he felt “damn, this is a problem, how am I going to clean up this mess alone.” Certainly can’t call Jesse for help… maybe Todd, I guess.
I’m confused about that scene. Where did Walt’s bullet strike Mike? When Walt walks up to him sitting on the rock, Mike has a gun pointed at his stomach, and that’s exactly where the wound is. It almost appeared like he shot himself. I didn’t record the episode… was that gun in Mike’s car all along? And why didn’t he shoot at Walt when he approached? He’s gonna die anyway.
So for so many questions.
@Mormegil..true! i found it odd he would say that too. i thought he was going to say “sorry, i flipped…something just took over me” or something to that extent. or some compassion for the guy & say some last words. but nope!
@tank, i too thought mike shot himself! but i guess not. i think the stomach was where walt shot him?
@Tank, Mike was armed (or had the gun in the car) because he probably always does. Maybe he didn’t shoot at Walt because he was just resigned to dying peacefully, or maybe he was too weak to lift the gun.
Ironic that this incident came just hours (or a day?) after Walt tells Jesse emphatically that no one else is going to die.
I spent far too much effort on attempting to assign each cake pop face to a character in the show (perhaps the remaining members of Mike’s ‘legacy cost’ team?)
Having Walter go to get Mike’s bag didn’t bother me as much. I just figured Mike would rather have Walter go instead of Jesse because he thought there was a good chance of whoever went to get the bag being caught by the DEA, and Mike would rather see Walter caught than Jesse.
“Is you taking notes on a criminal fucking conspiracy?”
Sounds familiar. Was that from Step By Step?
It’s Stringer Bell from “The Wire”.
I also felt the handling of the bug removal at the DEA was fairly sloppy. No sense of tension or payoff whatsoever to Walt planting that bug, and no creativity with its removal. Like the fumigation housed meth labs and flawless off-screen distribution that’s been paying the bills, this just seems like it was much too easy. On most shows this would be a non-issue, but it’s a noticeable contrast to the meticulous nature of previous seasons (e.g. just watch the entire RV scene in ‘Sunset’ to see what I mean).
i agree, but i guess some details are just that…details! plot fillers. it still made my heart pump when walt was bugging & debugging hank’s office. i thought for sure hank was going to walk in on him the 2nd time.
it still adds to the show, regardless if it is super-duper important to the plot or not.
Conveniently, Hank’s blinds were closed this time, so he didn’t have to close them on his way out the door.
I agree with the other commentators, in that Mike was trying to prevent Jesse from getting deeper in trouble on the off chance that the DEA swooped in on him or his car.
Mike had also just literally abandoned the only person he truly loved (that we know of), so he obviously wasn’t thinking too clearly.
On the other hand, I don’t really understand why the writers decided to have Jesse in the room at all. They could have easily avoided this “contrivance” by having Jesse just moping around in his house, pissed off at Walt, refusing to answer his phone because of his anger. Oh well. It’s not a big deal and the episode was still fantastic. This plot “shortcut” is way less contrived than Walt/Saul magically poisoning Brock without anyone else’s knowledge.
Agree somewhat Alan. Mike had an affection for Jesse that has been developing since last season and did not want to put Jesse in a potential harmful situation. That’s why he allowed Walt to do it. Saul flat out refused and used the cowardly line about “tailing the lawyer.” I actually think it was authentic to have Walt be the guy who ran the errand. As you’ve said before, Mike never thought of Walt as a threat because Mike was the professional and Walt was a bumbling fool. As you also noted, Mike was in panic mode, for the first time in a long time, and without weapon since he dumped them.
good point! he didn’t have 1 damn gun left!
I don’t see how Jesse will end up back cooking with Walt. Its pretty clear Jesse has seen Walt’s true colors in the way he openly questioned Walt’s feelings about the kid, and seeing how Skylar reacts to Walt at the carwash. For Jesse to go back to Walt something would have to come up where Walt held something over Jesse’s head, or Jesse is in dire need of some money to help someone he cares about. Otherwise I don’t see how Jesse will come into play…except perhaps Walt being in danger (Todd?) and calling Jesse for help.
great episode, not too much family stuff to slow the pace like in some other episodes this season. Figured Mike wouldn’t make it until next’s summer’s episodes, but assumed he’d be taken out in next week’s finale.
Walt seriously had no reason to shoot him other than he hurt Walt’s pride. Mike was about to leave forever, and Walt couldn’t have that. Jesse is screwed.
Yeah, totally. It’s as if any time one of the gang wants to leave it acts as some kind of reminder to Walt that what they’re doing really is amoral and that their empire and his blue meth really aren’t something to be very proud of.
as much as walt is sick of his family, so am i! it seems that walt’s family has always been a 2nd insignificant plot filler, and i hope it stays that way.
now that we know walt jr is probably not going to be a major character or be addicted to meth, and we all hate skylar, and the baby is with hank & marie, who cares about walt’s family anymore! i dont. oh & flynn is just a punk.
Walt’s family is very important. Skyler and especially his kids are the only things he loves, thus, the only thing that can really hurt him and blow up his hubris is something bad happening to them because of him.
As good shows go forward there seems to be a point where the writing gets sloppy and the plotting and character reactions fall by the wayside. It usually happens by the 5th and 6th seasons. BB is still good, but some of the plotting has been very weak lately, they’ve also been repeating scenes and dialogue.