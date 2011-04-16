Review: Bruce Campbell solos in USA’s ‘Burn Notice: The Fall of Sam Axe’

Not all sidekicks are created equal. Some eventually prove so popular or colorful that they eventually get their own solo spotlight, while others get stuck in the shadows of their famous partner. After a few decades, Robin got his own super-team and then his own title separate from what he does with Batman. On the other hand, there haven’t been many efforts to detail the fictional standalone adventures of either Tonto, Dr. Watson or Art Garfunkel.
Sam Axe, the boozing, womanizing ex-Navy SEAL pal of “Burn Notice” hero Michael Westen, definitely fits the former category. If you had been at last summer’s Comic-Con panel for the show – in which star Jeffrey Donovan stayed home so that Bruce Campbell could soak up his usual adulation from the fanboys and girls – you would think that “Burn Notice” was, in fact, largely about Sam, and that Michael and Fiona were the sidekicks.
It was at that Comic-Con panel that USA announced plans for “Burn Notice: The Fall of Sam Axe,” a prequel movie directed by Donovan, that airs Sunday night at 9, helping to bridge the gap between seasons of the popular spy show. The film tells the story of Sam’s final SEAL mission in Colombia, and how trying to do the right thing turned him from a career military man into an unemployed Miami lounge lizard.
Sam’s a fine character within the context of regular “Burn Notice” episodes, and Campbell has spent the last 25 years proving his leading man bonafides – usually in micro-budget, straight-to-video trash, but occasionally in something with real staying power like “Army of Darkness.” So with him in the lead role for once, with “Burn Notice” creator Matt Nix writing the script, and Donovan (who did a good job directing a recent episode of the series) behind the camera, “The Fall of Sam Axe” should be a blast, right?
Well, yes and (unfortunately mostly) no.
Campbell’s got the charisma and self-deprecating sense of humor to carry a whole film. We know that. But the Sam presented here isn’t nearly as much fun as Campbell gets to be on the show. “Burn Notice” regularly treads a careful line between making him seem like a clown but also competent and loyal enough that Michael would repeately entrust his life to the guy. It’s a tricky balance, but Campbell sells it. Here, Nix seems to want to treat Sam just a hair more seriously, and it throws that balance off.
Of course, that balance also relies on giving Campbell a bunch of strong actors playing well-rounded characters to play off of. Working without Gabrielle Anwar, Sharon Gless and (save for a brief early cameo) Donovan, and instead paired with a pair of flat, one-note characters played by RonReaco Lee and Kiele Sanchez, there’s not a lot Campbell can do to keep things interesting.
Nor does it help that the storyline – involving corrupt military officials and an alleged Colombian terrorist group that may be something else entirely – doesn’t have enough heft to carry 90 minutes of story (minus commercials). As a very special “Burn Notice” flashback episode of the usual length, it might be fine, but there came a point where I was checking my watch and powering through only out of professional obligation and affection for Campbell.
It’s not terrible – just longer and not nearly as good as it could be – and there’s some obligatory fan service both to the histories of both Sam Axe and Bruce Campbell. (Sam both uses a chainsaw and says “groovy.”) So if you just miss the “Burn Notice” world, and/or are a Campbell die-hard who have Amazon alerts set up for when “Moontrap” and “Maniac Cop 2” are released on Blu-Ray, it’s a decent way to pass that time.
But outside of one sequence near the end where Sam gets to enjoy one last moment of uniformed glory (hail to the king, baby!), none of it lives up to the excitement I felt as I sat in that huge Comic-Con ballroom and felt the wave of love for Campbell and Sam crest at this announcement.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
That is a shame alan. I plan on dvr-ing this and watching game of thrones. Still pumped for some sam axe and some cheesy action.
Although Garfunkel & Oates are pretty good…
Also this is pretty cool [goo.gl] for Ash fans.
Burn Notice without Jefffrey Donovan is like Evil Dead without Bruce Campbell. I’m going to watch this (and probably enjoy it), if only because I haven’t had a Burn Notice fix for several months, but I’m glad it’s a one time thing. Bring on the new season.
Its typical, change the concept, don’t spend money on anything but D-list support and then they’ll probably be surprised when it fails. Though perhaps it was instead of giving the leads they gave them this.
I’m going to buy a 52-year-old man with a beer gut as a Navy SEAL about as much as I’m going to buy Jeffrey Donovan as Robert Kennedy in the upcoming J. Edgar. Of course, it’s better for Donovan to be associated with another Clint Eastwood project than having to carry this D-list Burn Notice fiasco.
The Bruce Campbells of the world are proof that one can make a steady income on the kind of drivel that shouldn’t even get a straight-to-video status. (For it would imply movie fans would actually have to spend their hard-earned money for some of the cheapest looking projects to ever find the big — or small — screens)
Regardless, I’m glad they do.
I’m one of those people Alan and sure as hell I am looking forwards to an hour and a half of Campbell.
Yeah, what’s up with the spec war breast insignia instead of the Trident. Did the real Seals protest the beer gut?
I’m sorry did you say Bruce Campbell with a chainsaw? Count me in.
This kind of junk reviewing is why Bruce Campbell hates the Hollywood machine. Which might explain why it really does hate him back. He’s a self made man as opposed from some corporate product. This movie should be awesome. Go pound sand Alan. Hail the king baby!
It was “24: Redemption” featuring Bruce Campbell cracking wise with a chainsaw and stealing one of Han Solo’s lines. It wasn’t much. But for what it was, I enjoyed it. I know that’s damning with faint praise, but I miss Burn Notice and it was a good way to “come down” and wrap up the night after “Game of Thrones.”
My wife loved, I mean LOVED Brisco County Junior. I thought it was kinda stupid. Then, for her I bought a book he wrote called “Make Love the Bruce Campbell Way”. Not that it’s the same kind of book, but I laughed as hard as the first the first time I ever read Fear and Loatihng in Las Vegas. That was a gap of 39 years.
He’s a funny dude, hope he got paid!