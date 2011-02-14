Review: CBS’ ‘Mad Love’ struggles despite solid cast

When a sitcom has fairly sane, normal characters at its center and one or more larger-than-life characters on the margins, fans and/or critics often suggest that the show would be better off refocusing on the funny sidekicks than the boring straight men. I lost count of the number of “Will & Grace” reviews I read (and possibly also wrote) insisting the series should be called “Jack & Karen,” for instance, and most “How I Met Your Mother” fandom has been far more invested in narcissistic player Barney than hopeless romantic Ted.
Focusing a romantic comedy on the sidekicks doesn’t automatically make your show brilliant, though, if CBS’ new “Mad Love” (which debuts tonight at 8:30, after “HIMYM”) is anything to go by.
On the surface, it’s a show about the love-at-first-sight romance between Ben (Jason Biggs) and Kate (Sarah Chalke), who meet cute atop the Empire State Building and are finishing each other’s sentences by the end of the first date.
That’s not really what it’s about, though, as is made clear by the fact that the show is narrated by Ben’s obnoxious best friend Larry, played by Tyler Labine in a role that’s not a stretch from his days filling the same slot on “Reaper.”
Larry begins the series by asking, “Do you believe in fairy tales? Yeah, me neither. Well, this one is going to be a little different because I’m the one telling it.” And later, he explains to Kate’s own sidekick Connie (Judy Greer), “I learned a pretty long time ago that I am not the hero of the story. And if I want to be in the story, I have two options: I can try to help the hero, or I can try to destroy him.”
But it becomes clear quickly that even if Larry’s not the hero of a story – he’s too selfish and sweaty and juvenile for that – he just might be its protagonist. He not only narrates the story, but by the end of the pilot his part of the story seems a whole lot more interesting than Ben’s. Where Ben and Kate are made for each other and just have some timing issues to be worked out, Larry and Connie fall into instant loathing, complain loudly about having to interact because of their friends and yet are also pretty clearly going to end up together eventually. (They also, at one point in the pilot, finish each other’s sentence, but are too busy bickering to notice.)
That’s a cliche, too, but at least it gives “Mad Love” a story to tell, and jokes to hang on it, whereas by the end of the pilot Ben and Kate are practically ready for their wedding. And because Biggs and Chalke aren’t asked to do much more than stare longingly into each other’s eyes, it’s up to Labine and Greer to carry anything resembling humor.
And that could be a good comedy at some point. I liked Labine a lot on “Reaper” and I loved Greer on “Arrested Development” and as one of the voices on “Archer.” I’ve even enjoyed Biggs and Chalke in previous roles (in “American Pie” and on “Scrubs,” respectively) that gave them more to do. It’s a likable cast and the show seems a potentially good companion to “HIMYM” (these characters even hang out in a bar that looks a bit like the “HIMYM” bar shifted 90 degrees), but there’s one problem:
It’s not especially funny. Not yet, anyway.
Last week, I gave a mixed review to ABC’s “Mr. Sunshine,” which also had a bunch of people I’d liked in other things, but which didn’t seem to be quite working in its pilot episode. But that show at least made me laugh out loud 3 or 4 times. I sat through the “Mad Love” pilot – which, like “HIMYM,” has the look and laughtrack of a traditional sitcom but is shot over several days without an audience – and smiled a few times (mostly at Greer’s job as a nanny for a trophy wife who’s scared of her own kids), but that was about it.
On the other hand, it was pleasant enough, and the actors all had enough chemistry, that I didn’t find myself rolling my eyes when the laughtrack came up, as I often do at bad traditional sitcoms. (It helps that the sound engineer shows restraint both in the duration and volume of the laughs.)
There’s a potentially good comedy here. It’s just not there yet, and it feels like Labine and Greer have to try too hard to compensate for Biggs and Chalke not giving (or being asked to give) anything on the comedy end of things.
The thing about those other comedies with allegedly boring main characters is this: when those shows were at their best, the straight men and women were also funny, even if the sidekicks tended to get the biggest laughs. And when the main characters don’t work comedically (see Ted for most of last season on “HIMYM”), then nothing works.
No one watched it, but Greer was really good in Miss/Guided too.
Hate the traditional sitcom format, but I’ll give this one a few episodes because of the cast.
I really liked that show!
Would have loved to have seen the original pilot with Lizzy Caplan as Connie. She makes ANYTHING worth watching.. I’m sure Greer is good, but I’d take Caplan anyday.
I didn’t see that version, but the character as written in the final version doesn’t seem a good match for Caplan. Greer can play pathetic and ignored; Caplan always seems too tough and confident to make that work.
Alan…very interesting article featuring you over at Slate.com this morning.Josh Levin makes some interesting points.
I came here to post the very same thing! Link for anyone else who wants to read about Alan: [www.slate.com]
While they are occasionally interesting points, objectivity is generally overrated as a concept, because it’s near impossible for there to be true objectivity. Things you think or write or do are almost always informed by some form of biases no matter how much effort you put into avoiding it. Look at something like the Supreme Court, laws are interpreted differently by different judges even though what is written down on paper is the same no matter who reads it.
I thought it made a very good point in that, the type of TV criticism Alan has made rampant, is very different than most film, music, or restaurant critics. In those cases it’s mostly about whether you should go to the movie, buy the album, visit the restaurant, etc. (Maybe less in top film critics like Anthony Lane.) While Alan might do that kind of review for a new series (like this review) he also continues to review the shows he likes week after week. And those who are reading those reviews are usually fans too. It becomes a fan site with Alan providing (usually) the smartest commentaries.
And even when you disagree with him (like I do about his much stronger feelings for How I Met Your Mother or Ron Swanson) it’s still fantastic to hear his take on it. But I wouldn’t care less to hear from a restaurant critic who continued to go back to a restaurant I liked week after week to give his take on it.
And having this community of fans and smart critiques, changes the way we watch and enjoy TV. I think often for the better, but sometimes I wonder if the micro-analysis of a sitcom puts too much pressure on it. Every show has weeks that are stronger than others given they have to produce 22 over 40 weeks of production. But overall, I do think it’s made watching more communal, which is a positive.
Hey guys, this discussion inspired me to do my own post about some of the questions raised in the Slate piece, so feel free to continue the discussion here:
[www.hitfix.com]
There’s definite value to having a straight person at the center and the wacky characters around. Take Seinfeld. Jerry was more or less the straight man, and it worked. But when you took the wacky side characters and made them the focus, it didn’t work nearly as well. (Witness all those post-Seinfeld failed shows with Michael Richards.)
Or take Jack Sparrow. PotC 1 worked because he was the side character. When he takes more of a central role, as he did in the other movies, it’s too much.
Judy Greer playing the best friend of a hot leading lady? Who woulda thunk it? Other than every casting agent in the last decade, I mean.
I plan to check it out because of Judy Greer and Sarah Chalke (who I LOVED in Scrubs, but not in HIMYM oddly enough). Might take a couple episodes for them to find their footing.
Too much other good stuff on TV to watch something like this.
Sarah Chalke is amazing though and should be on Cougar Town. :)
Agree. They lost me at “laugh track”. I like Tyler Labine but have the feeling that watching this will just make me start missing Reaper again.
Hm. This sidekick idea actually kind of makes me want to watch it. Strange, but there it is. Kind of like if Ted and Robin were still schmoopy and meanwhile the rest of the gang is fighting…
Hm, yeah, I guess I get why I’d watch it :P
Hmm. The two main characters instantly fall for one another while their best friends (or sidekicks) instantly loathe one another??? Sounds an awful lot like Gavin and Stacey.
JUST what I came here to post! Sounds exactly like Gavin and Stacey. But, much as I loved Judy Greer on AD, she’s no Ruth Jones.
Actually, my thought process went like this: Only two couples? Isn’t this the season of three-couple shows? This is almost like Gavin and Stacey. NO, it’s exactly like Gavin and Stacey. What’s occuring?
FLORETBROCCOLI! I know an American version was being developed and apparently fell apart so I would guess that the writers kind of said “Well, here’s a good premise no one’s using.” Fair play.
“I know [this has to be an American version of ‘Gavin and Stacey’]. I feels it.” – my reaction to reading the first three paragraphs of this recap. Also, James Corden and Tyler Labine could be brothers.
Iâ€™ll probably check it out, Iâ€™ve always liked Tyler Labine and would like to see him in something that last.
I’ll watch anything with Judy Greer at least once, but between the laugh track and my suspicion that this is a rip-off of “About Last Night” without any of the inspired cussing, I’m not sure how long my loyalty will keep me from changing the channel to the dog show.