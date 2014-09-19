Review: CBS’ ‘Madam Secretary’ a work in progress

CBS has scheduled its new drama “Madam Secretary” to air on Sunday nights before “The Good Wife,” which means two things: 1)You should expect its start time to often be interfered with by football (though its regular timeslot is 8 p.m. Eastern, it's tentatively set to debut this weekend at 8:30), and 2)CBS hopes that Téa Leoni and friends can do for political drama what Julianna Margulies and company have done for the law genre: find a way to juggle the formulaic procedural qualities of a broadcast network drama with the narrative and moral complexities of what you can find on cable.
“Madam Secretary” – which stars Leoni as Elizabeth Faulkner McCord, a former CIA analyst and college professor appointed to be Secretary of State after her predecessor dies in a plane crash – doesn't lack for talent on either side of the camera. The show was created by Barbara Hall, the writer responsible for “Judging Amy” and “Joan of Arcadia” (and a veteran of other fine dramas like “Northern Exposure” and “Chicago Hope”), and Morgan Freeman (himself no stranger to stories set in and around the White House) is a producer. The supporting cast is almost absurdly overqualified(*), including Tim Daly as McCord's college professor husband Henry, Keith Carradine as the Commander-in-Chief, Zeljko Ivanek as his chief of staff, and Bebe Neuwirth, Patina Miller, Geoffrey Arend, Erich Bergen and Sebastian Arcelus as Elizabeth's new staff.
(*) That supporting cast includes Tony winners (Neuwirth and Miller), Emmy winners (Neuwirth and Ivanek) and an Oscar winner (Carradine).
Leoni is herself someone whom casting directors have been trying to bring back to TV for years, but who's recently enjoyed the chance to only work when she wants to and enjoy time with David Duchovny and their kids when she doesn't. She has star power, even if her two '90s sitcoms – “Flying Blind” and “The Naked Truth” – didn't have star ratings, and her facility with both wry comedy and heavier drama makes her an ideal choice to frontline a show like this. Between her, that supporting cast and the setting – which allows for Diplomatic Crises of the Week even as a longer game is being played about Carradine's presidency and his shared CIA past with Elizabeth – it's easy to see the bones of a “Good Wife”-style show that deals with politics on an international stage.
The problem is that “Madam Secretary,” at least through its first three episodes, is a pretty clunky enterprise.
Unlike NBC's heinous “The Mysteries of Laura,” “Madam Secretary” doesn't bother with any, “My God, how can a woman be the Secretary of State and a mom,” as Elizabeth and Henry seem to have done a fine job of raising three opinionated kids (two appear in the pilot; the college-age third daughter arrives in episode 2, like a latter-day Sondra Huxtable) despite busy careers for both of them. Rather, the show falters in its attempt to juggle the many complex responsibilities of a Secretary of State with the demands of a weekly CBS drama.
It's a political show that is politics averse. The president's party affiliation isn't identified, and he says he wants to hire Elizabeth precisely because she's apolitical. In the most groan-worthy line of any new fall show, he tells her, “You don't just think outside the box; you don't even know there is a box.” (This suggests less an unconventional thinker than someone who's not too bright.) And while our involvement in international affairs at times transcends Republicans versus Democrats, the reluctance to deal with that layer of things at all renders things fairly toothless. Even on the international cooperation level, the problems Elizabeth has to solve rarely seem all that complex or difficult to untangle, and are generally ones about which most of us can agree, like freeing wrongfully imprisoned Americans from foreign jails, or encouraging African heads of state to address their nations' AIDS crisis.
There are also clumsy attempts to intermingle this fictional administration with recent stories involving the real one. The second episode is called “Another Benghazi,” and features multiple references to that event while Elizabeth deals with a similar embassy crisis, while in the third episode, Elizabeth responds to the release of classified documents by a rogue government employee by muttering, “Great. Our very own Snowden.” There's a tradition in contemporary drama of ripping stories from the headlines, but when “The Good Wife” or the “Law & Order” shows do it, it's rarely underlined in this way to make sure the audience gets what the script is really supposed to be about.
(There's also a tradition in shows about fictional presidents of creating some separation from the real ones. “The West Wing” introduced a line of fictional Jed Bartlet predecessors going back to at least the late '70s, while “Scandal” has avoided drawing any lines between the politicians of our universe and the ones in theirs. Once characters here start referencing Benghazi and Snowden, it starts raising distracting questions about whether Carradine's character succeeded President Obama, exists instead of him, etc.)
Because “The Good Wife” has become so much better and more complex than it was when it began, I was tempted to shrug off these early bumps in “Madam Secretary” by saying, “Well, but 'The Good Wife' pilot wasn't all that special.” Then I rewatched “The Good Wife” pilot, which doesn't have the creative ambition the show would display later on, but which is a very well-made example of the simpler law procedural it was trying to be at the time. Had the show stayed at that level, I might not have watched it regularly like I do now, but I would have appreciated its quality and sense of self.
There are so many talented people involved with “Madam Secretary” that I can imagine it eventually turning into something more complicated and interesting. But all the show has now is that potential, the raw talent, and a setting it doesn't know what to do with.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Thank you for the review. It doesn’t sound worthy of chasing the start time on Sunday nights but perhaps will eventually become worth finding on demand.
Point of order: Carradine’s Oscar is for Best Original Song. Nothing against his acting, but his inclusion is misleading.
Ben Affleck & Matt Damon disagree.
“There’s a tradition in contemporary drama of ripping stories from the headlines, but when “The Good Wife” or the “Law & Order” shows do it, it’s rarely underlined in this way to make sure the audience gets what the script is really supposed to be about.”
Really? On Law & Order at least, there was almost always an obligatory line that explicitly references the headline that they’re ripping from. It was never not clunky.
I haven’t seen “Madam Secretary” yet, so maybe it really is just that much worse. . . but it can be pretty damn clunky on “The Good Wife,” too. But those of us who have grown to love “The Good Wife” find its flaws endearing, the way you would a child’s or a close friend’s. Like, aw, they said, “Chumhum” again. Isn’t that cute!
Nathan, in what way is it so clunky on “TGW”? The Chumhum stuff is more legal than artistic, and I don’t think they merely copy events as “L&O” seemed to fall into the trap of doing.
L&O OG typically took one or two real life stories and mixed them up or played against your expectations.
In the very early days (mostly the first year) they would do more direct comparisons and have to lead the show off with the disclaimer.
I feel like SVU is the real culprit with the direct clunky lines.
BJSSP, I can’t really speak to L&O, because I haven’t watched any version of that show in over a decade. But “The Good Wife” goes thud every time they do a plot that involves technology, which is what a lot of their “ripped from the headlines” stuff is. Bitcoin, privacy and the internet, ersatz Mark Zuckerberg, ersatz google, etc.
I will say that Chumhum has gotten much better as it’s shifted from “this is how we tell stories about technology and society” to “this is a big client our characters are fighting over.”
since Zeljko Ivanek is playing him and it’s CBS home of tropes and lazy archetypes… it’s safe to assume that the chief of staff is EVIL right?
Or at least a huge a-hole, who basically is doing the right things, but with way more moral grey areas.
Maybe it’s just me, but I don’t think Tea Leoni does have star power. She seems instead like someone that seems to check all the boxes and Hollywood thinks they should be able to turn her into a star if they can just find the right vehicle for her, but I don’t think audiences have ever really warmed to her.
Not to say that she can’t have a successful vehicle as a lead some day, because she’s not a huge liability or anything, but she’d really need a strong package and cast around her. I don’t think she has the star power to carry a disproportionate amount of the load the way, say, Hugh Laurie often had to on HOUSE.
I don’t think Leoni is enjoying h.appy times with Duchovny. I thought they were getting divorced
They are definitely divorced. Besides which, it was very strangely stated there, Alan — very out of character for you — that she was staying home with the husband and kids as opposed to having a career?!? Very sexist and below you approach to explaining Leoni working in TV now.
Well, at least this confirms that Barbara Hall is no longer involved with Homeland (then again, with Meredith Stiehm back, that was a no-brainer).
I’m a political person myself with my own strong opinions, but I’m not so provincial in my thinking that I can’t appreciate the other side. As long as it’s done tastefully, I don’t mind a show with a strong point of view, even if it’s one that I might not agree with. And in fact, I think it makes it better for a show and its characters.
I’ll probably check back in at some point, but one reason why I so easily dropped out of “HOC” was that Spacey’s character seemed to have no central belief system. It made all of his power-hungry moves a lot more toothless.
“House of Cards” got hardcore ridic, which was what made me throw up my hands with the last season, but I kind of appreciated the way Spacey’s character was portrayed. I truly believe people like him exist and thrive in the upper echelons of politics. As with the characters on “Veep,” I think empty suits who’re highly skilled at exploiting flaming true believers and working the process are probably more the norm than any of us would like to admit.
What I dislike are shows that are so drained of reality so as not to offend anyone, that they feel divorced from it. Spacey’s character on “HoC” is a Southern, Blue Dog Democrat in addition to being a system-working vampire, which at least grounds all his machinations in something I can find parallels in (the machinations themselves went spinning off into space this year, which is another kind of problem). Where I run into problems is stuff like “Boss,” where the central character has no party and it reduces the whole thing to existing in a kind of pseudo-political fantasy.
The promos CBS have been running could really not make it look any duller. Hope to be pleasantly surprised.
The script sounds and reads like it is, um, well, scripted. Pre-fabbed compound-complex sentences constantly spring forth to make a point and advance the plot. No one demonstrates surprise or other reactive expression; there is no credible form of interaction. None of the characters listens, none responds to anyone else. Each is too busy cleverly making clever points. Worse, the script intimates that real diplomacy happens in unscripted clever banter between diplomats. After three minutes this isn’t clever, it’s not believable, and it is not even interesting.
Will you be taking shots at Mysteries of Laura in all your reviews going forward?
I watched the pilot and was disappointed. Tea Leoni was the major part of that. She had a squinty, in-pain look that made her seem like she was suffering from a perpetual migraine, and she almost never moved beyond a very flat delivery. I actually found it difficult to watch because of that. The story was nothing special and the characters failed to grab me. I wanted to like the show but this one didn’t work for me.
I’d watch this show without Tea Leoni but she just annoys me to no end in everything she’s ever done. It’s a shame that a show with talent in all the supporting cast couldn’t have found a better lead.
Bring back “Mr. Sterling”!
I always had the impression that the President’s Chief of Staff is not a position that is higher than Secretary of State, yet on this show he seems to be. What’s that about?
I love both Madame Secretary and Mysteries of Laura. Madame Secretary has a great premise and fabulous potential for character and plot development. Mysteries of Laura is fun and funny. I don’t know why people are panning it. I totally enjoyed the pilot and plan to watch the other episodes over the weekend.
The last thing i want in the evening is to watch more political stuff so i never even watched one episode of Mme Secretary. And about the Good Wife – just another soap opera show. Give me more CSI type shows. I can’t wait to see what CSI Cyber is like…i hope it won’t be a repeat of the silly Scorpion show.