Review: CBS’ ‘$#*! My Dad Says’

CBS’ “$#*! My Dad Says” (which debuts Thursday at 8) is what happens when you try to apply old-media values to new-media material. It’s a mess, and if it’s not the worst new show of the fall, that’s only because it’s airing on a night when there are two other prime contenders in ABC’s “My Generation” and NBC’s “Outsourced.”
The show is based on @shitmydadsays, the Twitter feed of writer Justin Halpern. As the title suggests, Halpern simply reproduces the outrageous, usually profane things his Vietnam veteran father says to him. And as isolated, out-of-context 140-character soundbytes, it can often be very funny.
But CBS can’t use the real title (instead we get that silly mash-up of punctuation), and very little of the rest translates.
Halpern was brought on board as a writer for the show, then surrounded by sitcom veterans like “Will & Grace” creators David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, who were tasked with fitting a square peg into a round hole. So Kohan, Mutchnick and the rest have pounded and pounded until they got the premise of the Twitter feed to fit the needs of a traditional half-hour sitcom, but the end result is largely unrecognizable, pointless and profoundly lame.
Mistake number one was casting William Shatner as Ed Goodson, the TV version of Halpern’s dad. (Jonathan Sadowski plays the TV version of Halpern, here an unemployed magazine writer named Henry.) What makes Halpern’s father funny on the Twitter feed is that he clearly has no idea that anything he’s saying would make anyone laugh. These ridiculous, offensive thoughts he utters are presented with complete sincerity; he means what he says, dammit. The Shat, on the other hand, embraced his descent into self-parody decades ago. He’s aware that everything he says is a laugh line, simply by virtue of William Shatner being the one who says it, and that self-awareness leaves virtually every joke stillborn. He’s no longer an oblivious bully, but a Borscht Belt comic waiting for you to tip your waitress and try the veal.
At one point, Ed complains that he hates going downtown, because “It smells of motor oil and hummus!” The laughtrack roars, but what The Shat really needs is a rimshot.
Mistake number two was in trying to humanize the dad and reveal that underneath the bluster is a sad and lonely man who really needs his son to give his life meaning. It’s not that the larger-than-life character with no internal censor can’t have hidden depth, but that the attempts to provide it are all clumsy and forced, like CBS was terrified viewers wouldn’t like Ed because of the $#*! he says.
So they can’t use the name, can’t use most of the jokes and can’t keep the tone of the Twitter feed. Remind me again why CBS wanted to make this into a TV show?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Nawwww, S#@t. Don’t base tv shows off blokes from Twitter folks.
Sounds a lot like something Christopher Titus did better a long time ago.
Yes! And the “Titus” writers found a way to humanize Papa Titus without ever softening him, which “Shit My Dad Says” is doing by the end of the pilot.
MAN! It was the FUNNIEST show I have seen in a LOOOOONG time! I was so impressed, as was my hubby who is usually very hard to get into new shows. He is a Seinfeld freak, and LOVED this. I was laughing so hard I fell on my knees and doubled over. HILARIOUS> This is just typical review bull$#!*. If they say its sucks its usually awesome and vice versa.
So what you’re saying is, if they made the Dad character like, say, Karen Walker, the show would work better?
Agreed. The world needs more Megan Mullaly. Easily could have been Shit My Mom Says.
but instead she is dancing in tv spots for I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter
Bigger mistake in adapting to a sitcom: This or Cavemen?
Cavemen. This one doesn’t have the lead performing in what is essentially blackface.
“And as isolated, out-of-context 140-character soundbytes, it can often be very funny.”
I also find that the best tweets from @shitmydadsays are the ones that provide some of the context and tell a little story almost and all within 140 characters.
Next: Network adapting show based on Mastercard slogan.
This happens all the time – the suits thought they could take something that people like and/or recognize and throw it on TV and people would watch. It works when you have Bristol Palin dancing for money, but not when it has to actually be clever. There is a way to make “Shit my dad says” work, but I sure as shit ain’t telling CBS.
It’s really sad to see how this show turned out. The “Shit My Dad Says” book, because it can provide context, is hilarious and profane, yet paints a full picture of the Dad in a way that makes you respect and admire him. He’s not lonely, he’s a good father who teaches his kids by being honest. I don’t ever want to watch this TV show, I’m afraid it my ruin my enjoyment of the book.
Mid-season revamp: replace Shatner with Clay Davis and re-title it ‘$$$$$$$$$########****!!! My Dad Says’
This wins the comments.
Didn’t The Simpsons do this with that ‘Angry Dad’ episode about ten years ago? Was pretty rubbish then too.
Now if they had called it “Shat My Dad Says,” then they would really have had something.
I’m watching my local CBS affiliate’s morning news, and they’re plugging this show relentlessly. It occurs to me that the creators were complete idiots for not simply calling it “Stuff My Dad Says.” That’s really all Halpern meant by the name of his Twitter feed, using the word “shit” to add attention-getting shock value. That shock value is lost when you have to change it to “$#*!” for TV, so why bother? Worst of all, our local news readers aren’t sure how they’re supposed to say the title. They keep saying, “Bleep!, My Dad Says,” as if the word “shit” is what the dad is saying, rather than descriptive of the kinds of things he says.
Now, I know this seems trivial and nitpicky, but it’s emblamatic of how poorly thought-out the entire project is, that the creators couldn’t even come up with a coherent title that their own affiliates could pronounce in a way that would convey the point of the show.
I don’t think this was ever going to succeed.
First of all, they didn’t even do enough planning to let the marketing people know how the show’s name should be pronounced. That meant that they were starting out without good press.
Secondly, a sitcom has dialog. The Twitter feed is funny because it’s one-liners from the dad. The dad drops them, they’re funny, and you laugh. When you pile on a bunch of other people talking, all you’re doing is diluting the effectiveness of the comedy.
And lastly, CBS was probably the wrong network to even try this. I’m not convinced any network could’ve really done it justice, but I think if it was on Fox instead, it would’ve had a better chance.
It’s very obvious when the original “shit my dad says” lines are incorporated and when the “professional writers” get their sticky fingers on the script. Surprising, the pros are awful! In trying to make the dad sad underneath the bluster, they’ve just made the son seem whiny, petulant and entitled. It was so canned. Kohan and Mutchnick have completely lost their touch (and any sense of subtlety they ever had from W&G). They are so busy ramming pathos down our throats that they make a strong central character pathetic. And Henry knocking on the door of a dad he barely knows then expecting an instant relationship was annoying. What makes the twitter feed work is that I’ve always gotten the idea that the kid takes his dad as he is. The TV incarnation stomps off in a hissy fit because he doesn’t get instant bonding? Ridiculous.
Disagree about Shatner though. The “hummus” line was badly written and badly delivered but by mid-show Shatner was hitting his stride. His delivery was really great and, in my book he is the ONLY reason to watch this canned comedy. (Well, Shatner and the occasional line the writters don’t ruin by trying to “improve.”)
Let’s focus on Shatner first:
After watching the trailer – I was convinced the Shat is the perfect cast for this role. I’ve instantly had to think of “Denny Crane” who piles on the the bullshit like no one else AND he make’s you believe he really believes in what he’s saying.
But his performance as Ed was imho not even close to the one in Boston Legal. It felt overacted, uncomfortable and I just didn’t buy it. I think it may have a lot to do with the already mentioned censorship and I truly hope he will get better.
As for his Kid – where did they find this guy?? That’s not the dude from the promos (is he?!) it loks like he came out straight from Acticing School and I found his performance, oh let’s call it “uneven”.
There’s a lot more to say about the crappy writing, co-actors and so on.
I think the biggest mistake was (not to take the Tweets as an inspiration) but to turn in in some CBS bullshit-sitcom which simply doesn’t fit the bill.
After reading all of the tweets i’ve imagined the Show to be a lot more darker, sarcastic, black humored and maybe even greedier. I think something like Showtime or HBO would have been a much better place for this “Inspiration” and allowed it (without the censorship) to evolove into something special.
Just my 2cents..
“Dollar pound star factorial,” my dad says.
I don’t think it’s that bad, i’ve watched every episode so far and its just a typical comedy, i don’t try to knit pick everything wrong with it, just enjoy it while it lasts, it might get better!