Review: CBS’ ‘Person of Interest’ struggles thanks to sleepy Jim Caviezel

With many of this season’s new shows that seem to squander a lot of talent and/or an interesting premise, it’s hard to know where to start in figuring out how to fix them. With CBS’ new vigilante drama “Person of Interest” (which debuts tomorrow night at 9), the solution is simple:
Someone needs to buy star Jim Caviezel an alarm clock, or find some other way to wake him up.
In “Person of Interest,” Caviezel plays Reese, former elite Special Forces operative who’s lost his faith, soul and reason to live, thanks to a mystery trauma we’ll get the full details on later. He’s become one of those disturbing, borderline-catatonic homeless people you sometimes see riding the subway, but all his skills are intact – as a bunch of Russian-American mobsters find out when they try to hassle him on the train.
Reese’s attack on the local criminal talent brings him to the attention of the mysterious Mr. Finch (Michael Emerson), a reclusive, impossibly wealthy man who helped the government build a machine that – by turning every video camera, cell phone and other audio or visual signal in our lives, into a giant spy network – could predict crimes before they happen. In the wake of 9/11, the machine was designed to predict terrorist attacks, but Finch has a backdoor into the system that allows him to learn about people who may be involved in smaller-scale crimes. Because he’s hacking in, the system gives him only Social Security numbers rather than names(*), and can’t tell him whether the people in question will be the victims or perpetrators of a crime, but it’s a starting point for him to get proactive on crime.
(*) Both of the machine’s limitations seem a bit silly, but at least the latter helps generate suspense: is the person of interest a good guy or a bad guy?. The pilot, at least, doesn’t suggest that Finch has any trouble getting a name once he has the SS# in hand.
“So many crimes are planned days, weeks in advance,” he tells Reese. “What if you could stop those?”
It’s an appealing idea, if not a revolutionary one. “Person of Interest” is essentially “The Equalizer” by way of the sequence in “The Dark Knight” – which was co-written by this series’ creator, Jonathan Nolan – where Batman hacks every cell phone in Gotham to create his own surveillance network. With Emerson playing a more benevolent version of his Ben Linus character from “Lost,” and good use of the New York location and its omnipresent cameras and phones, there’s a potentially good show here.
The problem is that Caviezel seems barely awake, well after Reese shaves off his hobo beard and starts working with Finch to administer some unofficial justice. He delivers every line in the same affect-less whisper, and whether he’s doing a poor Clint Eastwood impression or trying to portray his character’s emotionally anesthetized state, the performance is a black hole, sucking in all the entertainment value and crushing it into tiny atom-sized particles.
There are several scenes in the pilot where Reese is carving his way through opponents, each ending with an action kiss-off line that’s designed to generate a laugh or a feeling of triumph. And if Caviezel gave the lines even the slightest hint of energy, they would. But what he and/or the producers might view as nihilistic cool instead comes across like an actor phoning it in.
There’s also a subplot involving Taraji P. Henson as an NYPD detective looking into whatever Reese is up to. It’s unclear whether her character will spend the series trying and failing to catch these pesky vigilantes, or if she’s destined to join the team within a few episodes. Whatever the plan is, I hope it’s something that gets her front and center quickly, because she clearly has a pulse when the camera’s on her. Also, her character is inquisitive in a way that Reese really isn’t, and as we learned from “Lost,” the archetypal Michael Emerson character works best when he’s paired with someone who keeps questioning him – even if he never gives satisfactory answers.
Despite the presence of Nolan (who’s co-written most of his brother Christopher’s films, including “Memento” and “The Prestige”) and producer J.J. Abrams, this is very much a CBS crime procedural, one that could fit comfortably alongside “The Mentalist,” et al. But it would help an awful lot if Caviezel had a few Red Bulls first.
This is about the only new show I have any interest in this season so I’m hoping it’s more entertaining than you describe.
And therein lies my concern. I’ve been a sucker in the past for CBS’s crime shows, but tend to tune out if the leads are doing a poor job of it.
Jim Caviezel is a terrific actor. I think the producers are lucky to have him in the lead role.
I don’t rate him at all and remember he still has to live down that awful ‘Prisoner’ remake!
I thought the pilot was OK, but not anywhere near the hype.
The show is refreshing, tense, witty, good action scenes, good characters and plots. And Jim Caveizel plays his role exactly right! People in his supposed former line of work don’t do the big emotion, brag, swagger and are generally VERY tight lipped. Jim’s doesn’t look lazy – he is intense and self contained which is pitch perfect as far as I’m concerned. Besides, I can’t take my eyes off him. Not just because he is very handsome, but because his subtleness of expression makes him a smart actor. I think the three principle actors are inspired casting. I am one of many who can’t wait for Thursday nights!
I definitely enjoyed the pilot. I’m going to stick around
john caviezel is the only reson I watch this show who is the idiot that wrote this reveiw?
This is Jim Caviezel. He the same no matter the role. Is he just being himself?
This is the fall drama I am most excited about. The commercials look good. I agree the limitations of Finch’s machine seem contrived but I have faith in Abrams, Nolan and Emerson.
I’ve seen a bunch of promo ads for this show and follow TV news regularly and this is the first time I’m hearing that Taraji Henson (an Oscar-nominated actress with a few high profile, successful movies under her belt) is starring in this series. What’s up with that?
There is something endlessly amusing about calling him Sleepy Caviezel. I don’t know why. I just hope that shows up in future podcasts.
That totally cracked me up…Sleepy Caviezel is definitely my new nom de guerre.
you would prefer charlie day screaming?
It could be worse – they could have cast Keanu Reeves.
Dammit, I was hoping this show at least got a positive review.
It has! Many. AND the People’s Choice award for best new TV series.
He needs to wake up? That’s funny. Not too funny. But just enough.
Nice exchange near the beginning …
Where do the numbers come from?
Don’t worry about where I got the numbers, it’s irrelevant.
Along the same vein…
“I’ve been watching you for a long time, John”
Write a comment…i freaking loved it! Jim was awesome! Cant wait to watch next week. Already have it set to record on the dvr! Love.. Love… Loved it!
Sleepy….? Wth… Its Jim Caviezel! He is …himself! Hes awesome! I agree, they are lucky to have him!
Great Show! If you are a fan of the movie “Taken” then you’ll love this new show from CBS. I was a big fan of 24, but this new series with take the Action genre to a new level. Can’t wait for the next episode!!!
Were we watching the same show? Caviezel was pitch perfect.
That was exactly what I thought when I first read it! :)
I suppose this would also be the reason we only have one crappy reality show after another to choose from on tv…. and the occasional great show that gets canceled, of course. :)
This was quite possibly the most entertaining new show I have seen come on regular TV (not HBO, Showtime, etc..) in quite some time. Set my DVR to record the series
What? I thought Jim Caviezel was great. He is traumatized so his portrayal being less than perky seems very appropriate. He has been out of the world for awhile, so speaking in low whisperish tone seems natural to me. I totally disagree with the reviewer.
I agree! I’m not really even a Caviezel fan and I still thought he did it perfectly! :)
I think that’s just the way Caviezel is. I never saw Mel’s Magic Movie about Christ, but I have seen Count of Monte Cristo a few times and Caviezel was pretty much as affectless in that as he was here in this show, with an occasional moment of emotional outburst that lasted on average of 2.4 seconds.
But I like this show and if Jesus Christ wants to run around being a quiet crusader on Ben Linus’s dime, I’m in.
Caviezel’s slow burn > Sutherland’s overacting.
Reply to comment…
Regarding “the machine’s limitations”, I took it as not a limitation of the machine, but a CHOICE Finch made to NOT ‘backdoor’ too much info, for fear of arousing suspicion or being caught.
This show was exactly what I thought it was going to be which was awesome. The critic here Mr. Sepinwall could not be more wrong, Jim Caviezel acted great in the pilot episode and I look forward to seeing more of this series. I like Jim Caviezel, he is a terrific actor and really makes this series. I have already schedule this show to record every week on my DVR. The pilot was crazy good, I love the action and the suspense of not knowing if the SSN is the victim or the person doing the crime. Great show, a must see!
Funny… she (the lady cop) was the only thing I DIDN’T like about the show. She sucks. NO chemistry and she can’t act… a pulse is about all she had and she didn’t have much of that. I loved how Jim portrayed his character. He acted like he should have acted for a broken down shell of a man. For those of us who have been there or seen it, it was spot on. I’m sure they’ll either ruin it or take it away… because it’s actually a good show. It won’t be for very long if they don’t pick her off though. It’ll be just like Agent Kaye ruining Hawaii 5-0 and killing the chemistry (she’s not even a good bad guy). That is all. :)
Disagree there. I’ve never seen her before, but Haraji Henson I think is playing her role well. She even mentioned in an interview that she’s releived that her character has moved from chasing Reese. I find her face fascinating and expressive. I like the character she has created and the way she plays her. Tough, down to earth, smart, compassionate. She’s real.
Heather, 5 years later and I guess you still thought Taraji sucked, while Caviezel and Emerson thought otherwise. Thank the Lord they didn’t listen to input like yours, but also very sorry to see them go after only 5 years, while Taraji ended up on the #1 show on t.v.
Lastly, I and others have asked ourselves if the show’s Creator would have put Carter in a coma, rather than killing her would P.O.I. have gone the “full” seven year round? Personally speaking I think if they’d have done it that say, they’d still be on the air.
Wow, I strongly disagree with your assessment of Jim Caviezel’s acting—thought he did a great job. There is a lot to be said for not overacting. Loved him and Michael Emerson. I will definitely be watching each week.
I don’t agree with this article. I think James made a very cool lead actor. His character is awesome and I love this show. A lead who doesn’t have half measures and teams up with another intelligent guy is not something you see on tv every week! The way he takes care of business, the dialogue delivery is brilliant. And after 2 episodes, I can confidently say POI is the BEST NEW SHOW this fall.
This regards the CBS show “person of Interest”, Can anyone tell me the artist or the name of the song at the end of episod 3?
John Lee Hooker It Serves You Right To Suffer
This is a terrific show! By far the best of the new offerings, I can’t get enough of it. A++ from me. Kudos to CBS and keep it up! Great set up, great production quality and scripts, and terrific casting.
I don’t agree. I think Jim Cavievel is very laid back, but that it’s part of the character’s ‘broken soul.’ I also think Special Forces guys are not all hyped-up. They blend in. I think it’s part of his character’s discipline. That’s also Caviezel’s natural speaking voice, he’s just not loud. I’m glad for a show that’s not all wham-bam explosions and fast edits. That’s such a cheap way to get so-called ‘excitement’. Nice to have something more cerebral. He’s also got depth (both the character and the actor). And besides, he’s the most gorgeous man on any screen right now. Aye carumba, what a stud! Something for my brain, soul, and body. Yay!!!
Here I was going to write my own comment when I noticed that you just took the words right out of my mouth. I 100% agree, on everything. Especially his studliness.
I’ve watched 3 episodes so far and love it! I think Caviezel fits the role well, I liked him in Frequency with Dennis Quaid, I hope this show makes it and doesn’t get cancelled. So far I like the plots and twists of the first few episodes.
I will keep watching
I have not watched every episode (my inelastic TV viewing time steers towards half-hour comedy shows) but the four I’ve seen so far have been very good. Season 1 for PoI should set the stage for a critical breakout in Season 2, once they flesh out the supporting cast besides Henson and give her character something more consistently interesting to do.
I think this new show and Jim Caviezel are perfect and wouldn’t change a thing
This review is textbook example of why reviewers are generally frauds who nothing of what they are reviewing. Welcome to the 21st century where reviewers can’t review, actors can’t act, writers can’t write, etc. All one needs now is a great believe in oneself regardless of a profound lack of talent and wit.
The writer of this article is out of touch! Reese aka Jim Caviezel is calm focused and cool, that’s what makes it so fun to watch all the action and he stays calm and cool. By the way Person of Intrest is the the second most watched show on CBS.
I saw some of “Person of Interest” and thought it was an excellent concept for a show and I thought Jim Caviezel and Taraj P. Henson were great cast choices. I don’t agree with the above critique that Jim’s performance was lackluster. I thought his portrayal of his character was appropriately understated and highly effective, akin to Mark Harmon’s portrayal of “Leroy Jethro Gibbs” on NCIS. “Person of Interest” is definitely a show I will be watching from now on and I believe that this show is destined to do very well in the ratings and will almost certainly one day in the not too distant future become the number one show on television. It’s great to see Jim Caviezel – the man who played the universe’s greatest being, Jesus Christ, and brilliantly so – on tv!!
WQW did the writer watch the show?? finch programmed the machine to send him SS#’s as not to set an alarms off.from the SS# he finds the targets info..as to Mr Caviezels character needing an alarm clock and ‘waking’ up, to that i say..you dear mr writer should wake up and watch the show, not just look at it…watch it..get all the facts before u go about writing reviews that dont do justice to the show or any other.
I happen to truly enjoy Jim Caviezel and the show Person of Interest but I strongly suggest they be more carefull on their choice of guest actors! Allowing that untalented,cocky,self absorbed ASTRO on the show knocked the entire show down a few notches!
Who are you referring to? I haven’t caught up on all the Season 1 eps yet, but I’ve seen most of them. Is this an actor or a character’s name or what?? Im curious now that you were so pointed in your criticism, who you were referring to.
i love jim caviezel. i’m glad i saw passion of the christ first, or i couldn’t look at him the same again. i love his slow burn and he’s got one of the most handsome faces i’ve seen in tv/movies. love the show, the whole cast is great. can’t wait to see what is next.
I totally agree – I’m really enjoying the show, but the Reese character definitely needs some spunk!
Here we are in late February and the show is a huge hit. So much for the opinion of Sepinwall.
Perhaps the reviewer of this article needs a few Red Bulls to wake him up from writing such a lousy review. Jim Caviezel is absolutely great in this show. He has got to be one of the most underrated actors around. Jim and Michael really set the tone for this show and it’s not at all gung-ho, over-analysed, over-acting, all show and no substance like some other shows on TV right now. Jim is the reason I watch this show and I hope he gets more roles as he’s such a great actor.
He is playing the role of “that type of guy” – most of us get that, and I think it’s great. I love his subtle talk, and how he never gets excited. No one complained when Clint Eastwood did it. I think the show is fabulous, and different. Sounds to me like you want another cookie cutter show – I suggest you watch one of the many CIS shows. You’ll have plenty slap-stick there. Me, I like real drama, the kind real actors play.
Wouldn’t it be great to have a crystal ball when writing an article like this?
Mr Sepinwall had no idea this show would become a megahit now licensed to air in 17 countries around the world.
And his comment about it being a “procedural” is in direct contradiction to the shows founders who have stated that POI is driven by characterizations, not by procedures. IE, without the characters, the procedures only could not float this show…
Write a comment…I Agree , kill off the lady cop , when she is on , I go to the bathroom…
Alan, I request you to give this show another lookin. I checked it out last week(mostly due to nolan and abraham). It was ok at first but not anything great mostly because each episode was independent.However as it built up pace and started creating a cohesive picture I got hooked and watched the last 10 episodes in one day.
LOVE Person of Interest..best new show for awhile!
I think Sepinwall fell off the wall. The show is one of the more interesting new shows and it portrays a past operative as I would imagine one should behave.HOW THE HELL DID ALLAN SEPINWALL MAKE SENIOR EDITOR OF ANYTHING? TRY LOONEY TUNES NEXT AS SENIOR EDITOR
The sole reason to watch the show is Jim Caviezel dumass!! He is the Harvey specter or Person of Interest!