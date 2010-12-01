Review: Checking in on a strong ‘Fringe’ season

It took the “Fringe” creative team a very long time to figure their own show out, but they have – by embracing what the show is rather than what they wish it could be.
When “Fringe” was introduced two and a half years ago, its producers seemed afraid of the fact that they were making a science fiction show with an ongoing storyline. They wanted the series to be accessible to a wide audience, and both sci-fi and serialization have become a network TV kiss of death, particularly on FOX. So they told some stories that only kinda-sorta dealt with the kind of freaky fringe science that heroine Olivia Dunham (Anna Torv) was assigned to investigate. And they presented a lot of flat standalone episodes that were only watchable because of the kooky, compelling performance by John Noble as cracked scientist Walter Bishop.
But as the show went along, the writers – perhaps accepting that this wasn’t going to be a mass appeal hit, and that they were alienating their core audience in trying to hook viewers who simply wouldn’t watch this kind of show, no matter how much they’re spoon-fed – slowly began to embrace the sci-fi, and the serialization. And this season, they’ve jumped hip deep into those murky, entertaining waters with an ongoing, complicated, enormously entertaining story arc that’s seen Olivia trade places with her counterpart from a parallel universe. Episodes have alternated between our Olivia trapped over there (and at some points brainwashed into thinking she was her counterpart) and ones with the other Olivia (quickly dubbed “Fauxlivia” by fans) working undercover on our side and causing problems for Walter and his son Peter (Joshua Jackson).
The story was a masterstroke, not only giving the show some major narrative thrust from week to week, but making the usually problematic Monster of the Week episodes much more interesting, whether in the parallel universe (which was fun for all the changes from our own) or in the normal one (where Fauxlivia was always working an angle in the background).
But all good things come to an end, and this week’s episode (Thursday at 9 p.m.) marks the beginning of this particular end. Our Olivia is trying frantically to get home, while Peter now knows that the Olivia he’s been sleeping with isn’t the right one, and all sorts of fireworks go off on both sides.
It’s another strong episode of what’s been a terrific season, but as we approach what would seem to be the close of this particular arc (or at least this phase of it), I wonder how the show will keep this momentum going.
Assuming Olivia and Fauxlivia wind up restored to their proper universes and intact, will the Monster of the Week shows be as entertaining? Will we even bother with doing episodes set in Fauxlivia’s world – and all its amusing little differences, like a “Back to the Future” trilogy where Eric Stoltz never got replaced by Michael J. Fox – anymore? Once she’s not routinely playing another Olivia – or playing the regular Olivia pretending to be the other one – will Torv go back to being the uncompelling cipher she was too often in the show’s first two seasons?
My biggest concern is about Peter Bishop. Once upon a time, he was a crucial part of the show: the bridge between his crazy old man and Olivia, a versatile hustler with abundant book and street smarts who was always saving the day through some unexpected skill, and a wild card in the show’s crime procedural stories. But FBI agent Astrid Farnsworth (Jasika Nicole) has assumed Peter’s role as the one who manages Walter’s eccentricities, Peter mainly acts like just another G-man, and the writers appear to have sold out his vast intelligence by not letting him be even the slightest bit suspicious of Fauxlivia. I like Joshua Jackson, but watching the episodes set in the Peter-less other universe, I realized I didn’t miss him at all.
The “Fringe” writers had to have a plan for how the show would work when/if Olivia came home, and I’m hoping they have something good in mind for Peter beyond being a pawn in the war between the other universe’s Walter and ours, who stole Peter from the parallel world as a child to save his life.
For now, though, I’m enjoying the show far more than I ever would have expected in its early days, and I continue to hope that FOX’s plan to move it to Fridays early next year won’t be its death knell, the way it has for so many other post-“X-Files” sci-fi series on the network.
Once they re-brain Peter, things should be fine with him in any plot :-)
I think Peter will still be duped into completing that “doomsday” device (I think it will close off the two universes from each other?), but someone will eventually find a path to the alternate universe again. There’s too many potential stories to be told to lose Walternate, Fauxlivia, NotDeadCharlie, et al.
I never watch TV on Fridays, so I’m really worried about the status of Fringe once it moves. My dad brought up a good point in that Syfy had built their network on shows that aired on Fridays (Battlestar, Stargate SG-1), so there are a lot of sci-fi fans who are looking for something to watch on Fridays. Hopefully that fan base is already watching so there won’t be much of a drop off and it doesn’t suffer the typical Friday demise.
i imagine its too expensive to produce but i was wondering if syfy might continue to make the show if it were to be cancelled. 4 million viewers is relatively weak for broadcast but substantial for cable.
that said, if fearing an end of season cancellation and they hurry to resolve the impending clash of universes im not sure whats left to resolve with the mythology. like alan, i have no interest in the monster of the week programming. its the primary arc material that has made me an enthusiastic proponent of the show.
also, i completely agree that anna torv has killed this season. and ive never been a huge fan of joshua jacksons acting skills so im not entirely upset that his character hasnt been given much to do but i am a little concerned that walter is becoming a hostage to his tick and mannerisms. the guy owns one of the largest and most powerful corporations in the world now. id like to see that angle explored more thoroughly at some point.
“4 million viewers is relatively weak for broadcast but substantial for cable.”
That’s not the way the math works. Fringe gets the audience it gets because it’s on a broadcast network with larger overall base audience. You move it to basic cable (or even to something like the CW), and its ratings will drop significantly.
This argument was made a lot in the days when UPN and the WB were either picking up or talking about picking up discards from the Big Four (like Clueless) – “Those numbers would make it the WB’s biggest hit!” – and all those shows wound up dropping large chunks of their previous audience in the move.
But wasn’t that early 2000’s or 90’s? Hasn’t the viewership for cable substantially increased? It seems that not only have much more people gotten cable, but also the idea of where good TV is located has changed over to cable channels. So, not only do more people have cable, they also look towards cable first before they look at network TV. Hasn’t recent cable hits shown that?
Also, haven’t you argued that Fringe’s audience is probably sophisticated enough technology-wise to find that show wherever it is? Wouldn’t that include cable?
Alan, between this post and your comments on this week’s podcast, I’m quite surprised that you feel this strongly (in a positive sense) about Fringe. I always thought the lack of write-ups was a sign that you didn’t feel too strongly about the show anymore (maybe I misread them, but I also felt an overwhelming “meh” sense to most of the ones you did write-up).
Again, maybe I was mistaken all along, or maybe you’ve done a 180 (which is allowed), but either way, I’m glad to see this post!
As I’ve said this season, I don’t write about it every week in part because we have Ryan McGee doing terrific recaps on our Monkeys as Critics blog, which leaves me time to focus on the million other Thursday shows I watch.
Alan, I would love to hear your thoughts on last season’s White Tulip guest-starring Peter Weller, if you’ve seen it. Even though it only tangentially fit into the mytharc, I thought it was one the best hours of television in the 2009-2010 season. It was kind of Fringe’s equivalent of Lost’s “The Constant”.
“White Tulip” was one of the finest hours of television ever aired…..period.
I never saw one episode but this sounds good. From what point should I start watching if I am interested in this storyline?
There really isn’t a jumping-in point, but there a lot of monster-of-the-week episodes in the first season and a half that can be skipped. Here are the ones I recommend watching to understand and appreciate the mytharc:
Season 1:
Pilot
The Arrival
In Which We Meet Mr. Jones
Safe
Bound
Ability
Bad Dreams
The Road Not Taken
There’s More Than One of Everything
Season 2
A New Day in the Old Town
Momentum Deferred
Of Human Action
August
Grey Matters
The Bishop Revival
and everything after that starting with Jacksonville, although feel free to skip Brown Betty, Fringe’s “musical” episode. All of Season 3 is a must.
IO9 also did an essential-viewing guide:
[io9.com]
I don’t know what to expect when we stop having episodes over there; all my favorite episodes this season were over there and I didn’t miss anyone from this side. This AU storyline was a stroke of genius from the writers and I now fear I’ll miss the energy and the fast pace from those episodes. I hope we’re going to see more from over there in the future. But so that Fringe has a future people have to watch it live!
I really appreciate articles like these, because having dropped a show out of frustration it can be hard to judge whether to jump back in by a stream of week-to-week updates. It looked like Fringe had started getting interesting, or at least different, but I wasn’t sure whether it was finding itself or flailing.
But the biggest problem I had with the show wasn’t the X-Files reduxishness or the aimless-seeming long game, it was the execution. The plotting was often just sorta dumb, the dialogue made the characters seem not very bright, and the lead was about as compelling as a uncooked potato. (“White Tulip,” which I checked at someone’s suggestion, was better… but didn’t blow me away as it had others.)
So have those things been fixed, as well?
Also! Darin Morgan *did* apparently write a produced episode of “Tower Prep” called “Book Report.” Which seems to be streaming on that show’s site right now. I haven’t heard great things, but it would be his first produced work since his “Millennium” eps, so hooray for that.
FYI Alan. Don’t post spoilers on your twitter feed for shows that aired their finale last night. Some use DVR and havent watched it.
I didn’t post spoilers. I retweeted a joke by the show’s creator.
It’s not a spoiler if it already aired. I watch a lot of shows on DVR too and if I happen to read a â€œspoilerâ€ after a show airs but before I get around to watching it, itâ€™s my fault.
I don’t completely agree with your assessment of Peter in terms of Fauxlivia. I think he is suspicious of her. There was one episode where he was detailing the differences he’s seen with her since they got back from alternate universe (more patient with Walter, etc). I think it’s more he’s not willing to acknowledge his suspicions seriously because they now have this life together and he’s happy.
I do agree that he’s been neutered a bit from the show.
I partially agree with Alan, they’ve dumbed Peter down to make this Fauxlivia thing work. I can buy it though because I imagine Peter is subconsciously drawn to things from his original universe. Fauxlivia is a combination of the woman he actually loves (the real Olivia) and the universe he truly belongs to. The show has not really explained it that way but thats how I choose see it.
Interesting idea. I like the combo theory. I would like to see Peter back to his original character traits, but I can see why he would need to be dumbed down to make this story line work. Plus love makes you blind.
I personally don’t think they’ve dumbed down Peter. It the smart person workaround, if the smart person isn’t looking for a problem, he isn’t going to find it. In this case Peter has noticed differences but it’s still a leap to deciding Fauxlivia is a doppelganger. Particularly any one thing she has done is not suspicious in and of itself and there never really was a smoking gun. But once the bee is into Peter’s bonnet boom, he puts the pieces together immediately.
I think this season has been wonderful, except for the last couple of episodes over there, which have been rather clunky. I think that stretching Olivia’s stay in the alternate universe hasn’t done as much good as the writers expected, because it created too much frustration and not in a good way. I also think that, except for alternate Broyles, the alternate characters are rather shallow and one-note, as happy-go-lucky as and likable as they are. In general, the writing has been better for the episodes over here, which is why I’ve been enjoying those the most.
As for Joshua Jackson’s Peter, he’s a wonderful character and really well played by the actor, but the writers needed to keep Olivia in the alternate universe and have the alternate counterpart doing her dirty work over here. This couldn’t have worked if Peter and Walter had been more in character and showed their smarts. For me it’s a small sacrifice for the benefit of the story. Then, there is the relationship between Walter and Peter… they can’t be as close as before, after Peter discovered the truth of his origins, so Astrid is taking part of Peter’s previous role and I’m not complaining. I’m enjoying having more Astrid screentime. Peter on the other hand has had the role of duped lover, not very fulfilling, but it had to be done and it has been really well done by Joshua Jackson, so kudos to him.
It’s been great to see the alternate Olivia on the other side. Let’s not forget that we haven’t seen Olivia at all, except for the first episode and the last one. My hope is that Olivia doesn’t return to her old dull self and keeps some of the alternate character traits. It’s not for nothing that Anna Torv seems to have acquired some talent, so let’s not go back to previous seasons Olivia, please.
The only actor that has been underused and not always well written, in my opinion, is John Noble as Walter. However, he is still the best actor in the show and he has managed to make the best of his scenes in either universe. My hope is that the writers give him better material to work with in future episodes.
I think the potential exists for this show to explore the moral ambiguity of warfare, the way that BSG did. Right now, the characters in the alternate dimension are a little one dimensional (hah)…but what if we are led to sympathize with them, to understand why they’re doing what they’re doing? After all, William Bell was over there for quite a while…I think there’s some interesting human morality stories that could be explored, and of course, once Fauxlivia leaves, the Peter/Olivia hookup will have all sorts of UST again. And perhaps the real Olivia’s journey can become interesting.
Sorry, this was a little rambly. I’m hopeful for this show, and liking its premise as of late. I’m a little shaky on understanding all the show’s convoluted sci-fi canon (as is typical for me on a JJ Abrams show) but…I need good sci-fi, damn it.
I miss Peter and Walter so I hope they get back to that. The Olivia-centric alt-U plotline was fine, but I’m a little glad they’re moving on now.
I’m not a fan of the show, but I wonder if they would resolve this with a “Crisis on Earth-Fringe” where the two universes get merged and our Heroes are the only ones who remember, or gradually discover the truth.
I can only abide this if Other Charlie (Charlternate?) is used as “Fringe’s” version of Superboy Prime
It amazes me how of all the characters on this show, PETER is the one who gets the most crap from everyone. Peter should have done that, Peter shouldn’t have done this, Peter should love Walter and olivia, peter should forgive Walter, peter should have known HIS Olivia. God, give the guy a damn break. GOD!
We’re not giving Peter a hard time. We’re pointing out that the writers haven’t had a good idea of what to do with him all season, and for much of the series.
That’s cause they love John and Anna so much that nobody else matters but them so they screw over Josh and his character. People now hate him and love the Perfect/Beautiful/kickass Olivia ( cue sarcasm). Frankly, if the show gets cancelled, at least josh won’t be screwed over anymore. This is the thing with female lead shows, they insult the men by making the women all smart and the men dumb.
^ major issues
Peter is my wife’s favorite, by far, & she is utterly bored by Olivia. I like ’em both, and am excited to get back to our universe. As I’ve said before, I don’t trust Lincoln & expect him to stab them in the back first chance he gets. I hope alt-Charlie finds a way into our universe so we can keep him. I just need more Observer & the show will be (almost) perfect.
Evil Walternate spooks the hell out of me. I’m a 45-year-old man.
I always liked Fringe somehow but season 3 is completely awesome. It’s really have step up it’s game in season 3.
Contrary to the article author I love the fact that Fringe is still very accessible with a stand alone episode component every week (with a beginning a middle and and end) while adding to the overall show mythology every week. The Fringe writer refer to it as mythalone.
If it was only a serialized series I wouldn’t watch it. They tend to be slow and redundant and should be made into mini-series instead. But with a solid stand alone episode every week combined with a continuous storylines, mythology developments and evolving characters arc Fringe writers are really hitting it out of the ball park.
The show is now multilayered and the writing is solid.
The dumbing down of Peter and making this a war between the worlds lost me this season. How dumb has our side become??? The stories could have been better with season 2 characters strenghts than this new improved dumbness of season 3… another show lost on FOX due to interference…
Peter totally screwed up with Fauxlivia, even AFTER he knew she wasn’t Olivia. Lame. And then:
Why in the hell did they let leg-guy go?! That made zero sense.
And Alt-Broyles magically got her past security because he… told everyone to close their eyes? Riiight.
Olivia should have crossed over on her own, sans deprivation tank. If they wanted her to get into Walter’s lab just have her taken there for whatever reason to be dissected, then Alt-Broyles does his thing without getting caught.
Crossing over got way too easy for the other side all of a sudden. Suppose that was the only way to keep Fauxoliva alive and free, but…she didn’t need to be free. Too predictable in a bad way she got away like she did.
They all dropped their guns- ugh. But: Peter shooting the shapeshifter, yay! Peter not buying her “It started off…” speech yay! Of course, they undermined that with the pictures. I guess Fauxlivia just forgot all about Frank or whatever his name is. She should have said something more direct and less I Love You when she wasn’t in handcuffs. Like, for instance, when she was holding the gun on Peter, but Peter had done something clever to disable it, and right after she says that he says “Then I’m sorry for this.” and knocks her out cold. Or anything other than what happened.
At least it had a nice ending. I hope the drama of Peter having a 3-way-but-not doesn’t start, though.
Agree with James Martin. Think Fringe has become better each year. Love the way the show is finding the drama in the monsters of the week episodes as well as how well they are feeding them into the central storyline. Feel the first half of season three has been as good as anything on TV.