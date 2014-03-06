Review: Comedy Central’s ‘Review with Forrest MacNeil’

Sketch comedy shows don't usually have story arcs, even when they feature recurring characters. The Target Lady on “SNL” didn't go on a complex character journey over multiple seasons. Jordan Peele's character in the “Key & Peele” soul food sketch didn't reappear a few episodes later having turned cannibal after enjoying a human foot with his cellar door and stork ankles.
Comedy Central's new series “Review with Forrest MacNeil” (it premieres tonight at 10, and the first episode is already online) is sketch-y in structure, but following the same main character each time: Andy Daly's chipper title character, a “reviewer of life” who will undergo any experience his viewers request – say, going to the prom, or becoming a thief – and then assign a rating to it on a five-star scale.
As a series of isolated vignettes about a spectacularly dull, whitebread guy being a surrogate for his audience's fantasies, “Review” would be funny enough on its own. Daly, a fixture on the comedy scene (he's been in multiple Adult Swim series, was a recurring player on “Eastbound & Down” and frequently stops by “Comedy Bang! Bang!”) is game for anything, and the first couple of episodes do a nice job of both putting Forrest in incongruous places and making Forrest's various tasks tie together by the end.
But then I got to the third episode – which begins with Forrest performing the surprisingly hilarious and disgusting task of eating 15 pancakes in one sitting – and “Review” revealed itself to be something much more complicated, dark, and brilliant, in which the weight of all these viewer requests begins to take a horrific toll on Forrest's life. We're only a few days into March, but I will be very impressed if any half hour of television this season is laugh-out-loud funnier, and shocked if one manages to do that while being as sad as this one is. I initially put the DVD in out of basic professional curiosity, then watched the second episode because the first was just amusing enough to continue, and by the time I finished the third and fourth all I wanted to do was watch more “Review with Forrest MacNeil.”
This approach wouldn't work for most Comedy Central shows – part of the genius of something like “Key & Peele” or “Inside Amy Schumer” is that anything can happen in any sketch, without fear of consequence for the next – but it is a beautiful, terrible thing here. We use a grading system here, but for Forrest's sake: 4 and 1/2 stars!
Daly is an absolute comedic genius. He has a new limited-run podcast on Earwolf based on characters developed on Comedy Bang Bang, and it’s absolutely incredible.
2nd review I’ve seen that refers to the 3rd episode as the probable funniest half hour of television this season. I don’t think I’ve seen a new comedy series, especially one on basic cable, this hyped up before it’s aired.
Modern Family
But yeah, that wasn’t on basic cable.
I watched episode 1 (Robbery-Addiction-Prom) on Demand and thought it was great, so I’m excited to see how much better it can get. I was impressed in that episode itself how much each vignette bled into the next (the crutches his assistant is on in Addiction, the end of Prom), so I’m also interested to see how this happens throughout the season.
Kroll Show also has insane, hilarious story arcs, and I definitely think the show is better for it.
Colour me intrigued! How does a cord-cutter like me watch? Or do I have to wait until it is on Netflix or Amazon?
It’s on the Comedy Central website (there’s a link in the post) and most Comedy Central shows pop up on Hulu in the next day or so. That’s how I keep up with The Daily Show/Colbert and Key & Peele.
Plus, there are always, ahem, less than legal ways to obtain TV shows if you’re a cordcutter.
Thanks, SMREYNO!
KOBRACOLA, I’m not that kind of cord-cutter, even though it does make my life difficult sometimes (I didn’t get to see the Olympics or the Oscars, and I’m dying to see True Detective, the latest season of Girls and Boardwalk Empire, etc.).
No scruples, eh Kobra?
I have plenty of scruples. Never said I partake in those less than legal ways, merely trying to help out a fellow commenter in need. However, I will say that it is the TV/movie industry’s responsibility to get the product to consumers in a way that they want to pay for it. If they have failed in doing so, I see no reason to not go outside of their system to see the product.
Glad to hear that for once a US remake doesn’t suck. Hope this one has better success than Rake, another Australian remake.
Good to see someone mentioned it was an Australian remake. It was a great show here, let’s hope the American’s do it justice.
I really enjoyed this show. Daly’s dry delivery of even the most absurd lines works really well. Him apologizing to the old woman as he steals her groceries was a highlight.
Amazing! Absurdly funny premise, I found myself thouroughly enjoying the first episode and am looking forward to more! Very promising.
Will you be covering the show on a weekly basis, Alan?
Probably worth mentioning the excellent Australian original, Review with Myles Barlow? Looking forward to seeing how the US has done with this one!