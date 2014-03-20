Review: ‘Community’ – ‘Advanced Advanced Dungeons & Dragons’

A review of tonight's “Community” coming up just as soon as I find a name that's not just another creature's name plus “hob”…
In the second part of my long interview with Dan Harmon (here is the first part, in case you missed it), Harmon talked about “Advanced Advanced Dungeons and Dragons” as the biggest mistake he made this season, not because it was bad – “I think it'll be pretty good,” he said – but simply because it was an incredibly hard script to write at a time in the production schedule when they couldn't handle slow writing, and they were writing each page while the cast was shooting the page before it.
And I can see why this would have been a tough nut to crack, because the first D&D episode is one of the best “Community” installments ever, and weirdly representative of the show as a whole, even as the series has turned into a series of distinct little snowflakes. Harmon has been very careful about not repeating too many of his concept episodes, and has had mixed results when he's done so. “A Fistful of Paintballs” is in some ways better than “Modern Warfare,” but the “Star Wars”-themed paintball episode was a step down, and the season 3 fake clip show episode was fun but not at the level of the one from season 2.
“Advanced Advanced Dungeons & Dragons” went so far as to put Neil in the background for a joke about how he's still having adventures in the background, and it cast Annie again as Hector the Well-Endowed, though it only briefly did anything with the idea (and I imagine there will be many gifs of Alison Brie doing that particular gesture). Making it about Buzz's attempt to re-connect with his estranged son gave it some more emotional weight than the Neil story from the first one, in that Buzz has become a significant character in a short period of time where Neil was a glorified extra (and it was in the middle of Pierce's supervillain period). Comedy-wise, though, only a couple of the gags could be reasonably held up against the ones that were overflowing in the first: Buzz interrogating a pair of hobgoblins (both played by Abed) and masterfully turning one against the other like the nasty cop he used to be, and Dean Pelton getting his hug from Jeff no matter the cost.
There were some nice comic beats here and there, and the episode looked terrific, using special effects to enhance the game without letting them start to drive the story (like, say, the season 4 finale). But I hope that if there actually is a sixth season – and part 2 of the interview has Harmon committing to some kind of movie, no matter what, should renewal come – the show doesn't feel the need to rehash its greatest hits yet again.
What did everybody else think?
I thought it was amazing. The first D&D episode is my second favorite episode of all time so I was worried, but this was my favorite episode this season.
The part when Buzz was interrogating Abed and the final show down were spot on IMO.
The last few episodes have been a bit of a letdown after the terrific start of the season.
I didn’t love tonight’s episode. It had some good parts but it was not nearly as good as the Fat Neal episode and didn’t have many laughs. I was also thinking the same thing that Community doesn’t have a good track record of improving on previous story ideas.
The one thing that’s starting to bother me about this season is that it doesn’t seem that anybody is in school. Are Britta, Annie and Abed taking any classes at all? Do Jeff, Buzz or Chang teach?
Having Jeff graduate really screwed things up.
no, they aren’t taking classes. they are the committee to save Greendale or some such. jeff, buzz and chang are teachers but don’t seem to have much classroom time.
Yes they are. They had a Nic Cage class in the 2nd episode. And most of them committed to finishing their original majors in the repilot.
Ugh. I couldn’t get through this. IMO the first D&D episode was near perfect. The lack of Donald Glover makes me realize how much I watched this show for Troy and Troy/Abed. It just doesn’t interest me anymore.
Great episode. I really liked the first D&D but wouldn’t put it in my top 5 or 10 like so many others do, so I was lukewarm going into this one. The set-up felt extremely forced, but once things got going I ended up laughing more than I have since the first few episodes that started this season off. Rash crushed, Chang was used properly, and Cross was easily the best guest star of the season (on second thought… runner-up to Koogler). My friend who has only seen a couple of Community episodes ended up sitting through this one with me and was cracking up. A nice return to form after what I thought were a few average episodes in a row.
Honestly, this is the first Community episode maybe ever that I’ve really struggled to even finish. I literally don’t think I laughed once and since Buzz is such a new character I really didn’t care about him reconnecting with his son in the slightest.
Buzz has been around for seven episodes already. Abed was only around for three episodes before we got a story about him communicating with his Dad.
How long does it take to get to care about characters?
Didn’t like it mainly because I didn’t find much funny. It did feel rushed. Disagree on the stakes. Thought poor Neil and possible suicide trumped the Buzz/Son dispute involving two grumps.
I thought the meow meow episode was terrible when I first saw it and now it’s probably my favorite episode of the season, so maybe I’ll have a different opinion on this one.
The episode started slowly.
Then I saw they cast David Cross as Hank Hickey, and I was like, “Yay!”
But then… they didn’t use him very well.
The episode only got good for me with Buzz interrogating the goblins, Chang pledging his allegiance to Hank, and the Dean writing 100 letters to Jeff, ripping off pieces of his shirt to tie them up like scrolls.
So… I really liked the last 12 minutes or so?
The first Dungeons & Dragons episode was one of the best they ever did. Not only was the writing and directing absolutely perfect, it had one of the best performances Chevy Chase ever gave on-screen, and I think that was one of the reasons it did so well and is so well remembered.
Now it’s missing Pierce (and Troy) and despite still hitting the same directorial marks, it fails (slightly) in the writing but for the most it really hurts not having Chevy around anymore. Sure, he’s a dick, but he was really great when he wanted to be.
The ending felt really rushed and as much as it lacked some of the freshness of the first D&D episode, it was still a blast. And really how many realistic portrayals have there been of D&D on TV? I’ll let them have a second one.
I thought the ending to the main D&D game did feel rushed, but Abed’s D&D teaparty with Annie’s stuffed animals was great and one of my few big laughs in the episode.
What was the season 3 (the second you claim) clip show episode? I can’t for the life of me remember that.
I think it was the one with John Hodgman. He is a psychiatrist who suggests Abed should be committed and that Greendale is an insane asylum.
Yeah, that was it. It was decent, but honestly the first one was so brilliant, in both idea and execution, that there was no way they were going to reach the same heights, let alone top it.
I was skeptical at first, but as it got going i thought d&d pt 2 was a worthy sequel.
I think the first d&d had more emotional weight and was maybe a better character story. This one played more like an action adventure movie. The way it was shot,edited, paced, how abed told the story, and how the gang was more invested in acting out and actually having fun role playing their characters (cause they were playing again) made this round of d&d feel more fun, alive, and i got more into the actual quest.
All in all great.
The standoff and subsequent all out battle scene was amazing. It was genuinely exciting even though it was all just people talking and describing the action.
Hated this episode… not one laugh. It really was the worst Community – including last year’s.
Let’s be honest…I’ll watch Allison Brie do anything, anywhere for 30 minutes. A+ episode for me.
Even it it means 30 minutes of spraying?
Especially!
God I love Alison Brie.
I really liked it but you need to be a bit of a geek to get some of the jokes. The lightning bolt lightning bolt thing was an awesome call back to his old LARP video. [www.youtube.com]
A loooot of laughs… “Times square?” “Fatheeer!!”, It felt right and Buzz just feels like a real part of the gang now… I really wish he could stick around a little bit longer
[i.imgur.com]
Mr. Show with Bob and David…and Jonathan
Thank you for the story of the production of this, it explains a lot. It felt like a tired rehash, and in fact it was.
Good season so far, it can afford a misstep.
Rehash or not, many more laughs for me in this episode than the clever but unfunny beanz episode.
This didn’t work for me at all. I am not sure I am invested in Prof. Hickey (and his son) as main characters enough to care. Was the son even mentioned before tonight? Abed would write a D&D game for fun but would the rest help so willingly? Espceally Jeff. Some of the lines were funny, the arrow “Pierced” and Hawthrone. Last week had Annie’s brother but more of background character and much funnier.
I really enjoyed it. Was it as good as the original D&D episode? Of course not, but that is setting the bar pretty high.
i would have liked more closure with Buzz and son. I mean, eventually they’re track down the necromancer, right?
I never thought I’d say this, but this D&D episode really suffered without Pierce. The group needs someone to rally against and Pierce was a great antagonist. One of the many reasons I loved the first D&D episode was the suspense – whether Pierce would ruin the game and drive Neil further into depression. The writing of both episodes was great, but it was missing that tension. I actually think many of this season’s episodes could have done with a group member that’s kind of an outsider.
Hickey started out as a bit of an outsider, but I guess he’s acclimated fairly quickly.
I’m of the opinion that the original D&D episode was not just the best Community episode but was one of the great half hours in TV history. Of course, this is purely subjective, but it’s what I think.
That said, the show died in season 3. I’ve only watched one episode since. So I gave this D&D episode a shot, and I must say, it was surprisingly good. Not a classic, but still good.
That’s the good news. The bad news is that it inspired me to watch a few more season five episodes, and, well, you can guess the rest.
OK, I’ve watched it five more times since I wrote this, and this episode holds up well. Very pleased with it.
My two favorite lines: “How about it, Aziz. If I go south, am I going to fall off your graph paper?”
And then there’s Hickey’s line in the middle of the battle, “And then I put one right behind the ear.”
Write a comment..I loved this episode. Watched it twice. “Arise, sweet Dingleberry.”
Really enjoyed Hank challenging Abed dungeon master skills and Abed being more than prepared. David Cross singing. “Each night I will think of you and rub.” The interrogation. The impaling. EVERY one of Pelton’s reactions. I just enjoyed the hell out of this one.
This is not a review. It is fluff parading as a review. No analysis was made and the author is basically recaping the episode, maybe as placeholder, because he doesn’t want to work hard in providing any insight. What a waste of time.
Uh, did you read it? A review is an evaluation of something. Alan evaluated the episode. Apparently reading comprehension’s not your thing, so I’ll attempt to briefly sum it up for you: better than the other D&D episode in the sense that this one carried more emotional weight, according to Alan; not that funny because only a few gags held up; the episode looked terrific and the special effects were good; and, finally, despite this episode being pretty good, hopefully the show doesn’t rehash its old episodes in the future. Was that so hard to figure out? Alan clearly didn’t even love the episode; he criticized it on several fronts. I don’t see how this is a fluff piece. But, cool, no one has to read this review. Go find a review that fits your fancy. No need to insult people.
Sad to see a decent amount of negative comments on here. This was a very solid Community episode. It didn’t reach the pinnacles of some of the show’s best episodes, but that’s just because those episodes set such a high bar. This episode did everything it needed to do and was definitely funny. The only thing that struck me as off was that the ending definitely felt rushed. I was like, “Oh, that’s it?” when it felt like it ended abruptly. There wasn’t a real conclusion to the story of Hickey and his son, but they only have 20 minutes per show, and I think we got the gist of things. Another good piece of work by Harmon and Co., who are routinely knocking it out of the park this season.
We laughed our asses off. No mention of Dean polishing his sword while gazing at Jeff’s creased picture? Come on, that was laugh-out-loud funny.
I liked the episode and honestly I can only vaguely recall the previous D&D episode. Having never played the game didn’t totally ruin it, but it’s probably funnier to all the geeks and nerds (I say that with love, geeks and nerds) that have played D&D. Here’s the GIF you asked for: [www.imagebam.com]
My favorite episode from it to the end of this season.