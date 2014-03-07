Review: ‘Community’ – ‘APP Development and Condiments’

A quick review of last night's “Community” coming up just as soon as I own stock in Trivial Pursuit's Baby Boomers Edition…
“APP Development and Condiments” ticked most of the boxes required for a good high-concept “Community” episode. It had an emotional character story at its center, as Jeff tried to get Shirley to acknowledge her manipulative ways (and vice versa), along with a more humorous character subplot in Britta exploiting the power of mustard on her face to start a Che-style revolution against the app. And it pushed the concept to its limits, presenting a fully-realized sci-fi dystopia with nods to “Logan's Run” and “Zardoz,”(*) among others.
(*) Yes, Star-Burns' costume was one that was worn by Sean Connery in an expensive and terrible '70s sci-fi opus. Warning: clicking on that link will likely scar you emotionally.
And I appreciated the extended Shirley spotlight; as she noted last week, she hasn't had a lot to do this season, and she and Jeff always make an interesting pairing, even as every Jeff/Shirley storyline has to pause at some point to wonder why they don't interact more.
But aside from “Arrested Development” creator Mitch Hurwitz's guest performance as party-loving Koogler, this is one that felt more clever than funny most of the time. Troy's farewell episode did a better job of blending jokes in with the homages and world-building, and doing two of these kinds of stories in the space of four episodes – even if there was an Olympics break in the middle – is probably too much.
What did everybody else think? Five MeowMeowBeanz? One? And are you going to downgrade my rating because I didn't like this as much as last week's Jeff/Duncan/Britta outing? Or will noting the “Sarah Silverman Program” reunion of Rob Schrab directing Brian Posehn and Steve Agee in a Dan Harmon-produced show distract you while I do a stand-up routine about how 2s like apples?
The 80’s themed Koogler movie trailer was honestly one the best things Community has ever done.
Not many shows can create a brand new character and introduce him like he’s been there all along naturally (basically the opposite of Nikki and Paulo).
“I guess I have what you might call… an aversion to education.” #Beer101
I loved this episode. It just gave off such a strong 60s/70s bad dystopia TV & movie vibe that I was drawn in. For some reason it also had a strange Star Trek: OTS & The Prisoner type vibe to it, even though I can’t directly correlate it to particular moments from those shows. And the Britta arc was just gold. The normalization of Abed and how happy he was also was gold (and sad).
I feel like all the high-concept episodes feel more clever than funny now. Though initially I loved high concept episodes due to the amazing things they can do on a tv show, it starts to feel more routine and more unfunny, yet still impressive. But community is a comedy, and they need to focus on that first, if it gets a sixth season, it needs to have high concept episodes rarer
Not enough Annie… but Britta was fantastic this episode.
The Koogler character felt very 80’s homage, but also, oddly enough a little like Van Wilder.
Probably because Van Wilder movies essentially rip off those 80’s movies.
Agreed – not funny – and consequently the weakest episode this season. Seems like someone on staff read Dave Eggers’ fantastic new satirical, dystopian novel, ‘The Circle’ – then decided to do a watered-down TV version of it – lacking both the biting wit and dark humor.
i give your review 1 meowmeowbeenz. To the outlands you scum, this episode was freaking awesome.
It wasn’t a review – it was an opinion. And I suppose this may have seemed ‘freaking awesome’ if you haven’t a clue about the much-stronger and much-funnier satires of social-media and ‘liking’ which currently abound.
I agree. The episode was clever enough, I just didn’t find anything remotely funny about it. At least nut until the “Koogler” tag. Weakest episode of the season for me.
Put me in the “clever, not funny” camp as well. The callback to 70’s sci fi movies was amusing, but it just didn’t hang together.
You get 1 meowmeowbeanz. The Circle is a terrible novel, as obvious as it is ham-fisted. There’s great, meaningful, compelling satire to be written about that topic but The Circle is not it.
@Dave: I disagree – as do, apparently, many literary critics. And giving me a ‘meowmeowbeanz’ for my opinion is as obvious and unoriginal as you believe The Circle is.
As far as “great, meaningful, compelling satire to be written”, I gather it’s something you’re not hard at work at?
You don’t seem like a very happy person. Would you like to take some medicine for that?
@F-762: Is that what they tell you? That unhappiness is something to be cured by medicine? Don’t listen to them – they’re trying to confuse you.
So my opinion of the novel’s invalid because I’m not writing a novel of my own? That’s a funny thing to say after offering your critique of a television show, on an Internet site dedicated to critiquing television shows that solicits user reactions to said shows in the comments.
And since I am, in actual fact, a literary critic, I am pretty comfortable in my assessment of the novel. It attempts to be a 1984 for the twenty-first century but Eggers’ apparent disdain (to put it mildly) for his own readership leaves him unwilling to employ any subtlety in his supposed “satire.” He never gets far enough past the “Oh no, we’re willingly giving up our privacy!” to actually foment an intelligent critique. It’s so over-the top. I mean, that whole thing with the shark? Really?
But whatever. It doesn’t affect me either way if you liked or not. I didn’t. We disagree. That’s the end of it.
“So my opinion of the novel’s invalid because I’m not writing a novel of my own?”
Obviously not – your opinion about the novel is as valid as anyone’s. It was your comment, “There’s great, meaningful, compelling satire to be written about that topic…” that sounded rather like a challenge to writers. In any case, we can happily disagree about the success of the work – e.g. I didn’t feel any disdain from Eggers – but I’d like to respond with a couple of points:
I would agree with you that the novel is rather obvious – but I would argue that the same is true of ‘1984’, ‘Brave New World’, ‘A Clockwork Orange’ and other dystopian future novels that spring to mind as well. In fact, I would argue it’s a byproduct of the genre – but that obviousness does not necessarily diminish their relevance or import.
Secondly, I think you’re confused about how much of it is ‘satire’. As someone who has done work in the Bay Area/Silicon Valley, I can confirm what Eggers has talked about in interviews (and knows even better than I, since he lives there permanently): much of the tone, the attitude, the mindset, and the work of many of the ‘characters’ in the book is EXACTLY what is happening right now among the hive workers at Google/Facebook/Etc. Perhaps you believe it’s more over-the-top than it actually is in some respects?
Just my $0.02: I laughed very heartily at many points during this episode, in addition to thinking it was clever. THAT’S why it’s probably my new favorite episode of the season: the high-concept stuff worked 100% for me (as a lover of dystopias) AND it was also very funny.
Loved it. I give it 5 #meowmeowbeenz. I understand why this show doesn’t receive very good ratings. Like Arrested Development most of America is just too damn dumb to get it. They need a laugh track to tell them when to laugh. I love these high concept episodes. Though Jeff’s standup routine about 2’s loving apples was briliant.
I’m really going to miss this shown when it’s gone.
Upgrading you to 2 #meowmeowbeenz since you finally posted the review.
Love you Allan.
I started having flashbacks to something I wasn’t evne sure was real, though fortunately, Google proved my sanity, at leat in this regrd. It was a made for TV version of “Brave New World” from around 1980, that even as a young teen I knew deviated very far from the source material. I recalled characters with grade-like letters on their unitards or whatever futuristic-style clothing they envisioned that thankfully has not come to pass.
I thought of “brave new world” as well. I give it 4.5 mmbz.
Koogler!
I have never watched Zardoz, but there was an episode of Harmontown (Dan Harmon’s podcast) where they discussed it extensively. I feel like listening to their description was probably better than actually watching the movie.
Do you have a link? I have seen the movie and would enjoy hearing this.
How often can they get the entire school involved in some weird event/lifestyle? If this episode were further away from Geothermal Escapism it wouldn’t seem so bad. But going down the same ‘school all following Abed’s idea to insanity’ is weakened by putting the episodes too close together.
I can definitely see why 911 has Greendale blocked now. (I’m never not amused that literally *anything* can cause the apocalypse at Greendale. Like…you’d think I’d start to get a little sick of it, but nope.)
This one got five out of five Meow Meow Beenz from me. I laughed a lot throughout, and I really appreciated how the character beats were built around who each of them is in general rather than in the lava episode, which I also like, where it was very much based on the context of Troy’s impending departure and their specific reaction to it. I think the world building in App Development and Condiments surpasses the previous concept episodes in that it really establishes the culture that rises with Meow Meow Beenz in effect, from the ceremonies, slang, and stereotyping of the various castes to Tim Heidecker’s creepy/funny scene about giving up his love because he was the wrong number. One thing that distinguishes it from the paintball episodes and the other concept episodes where Greendale gets carried away with a game is that it’s a psychological manipulation that’s essentially imposed on them by the app developers. Everyone falls lockstep into the absurd social order created by Meow Meow Beenz in a phenomena that reminds me of the Milgram experiment or the Stanford prison study. It takes those disturbing ideas and combines them with online culture in a brilliant way that’s both silly fun and thought provoking. I think this is the best concept episode so far this season and one of the best of the series.
Plus it’s got Starburns dressed up as Connery in Zardoz. And Koogler, the latest one-off character who became an instant classic. They’re each of them worth their weight in Meow Meow Beenz.
Exactly my opinion.Almost scary.
Exactly my opinion. Almost scary.
Totally with you as usual, Jonas. Anyone who is interested in social psychology or psychology (or even political science or history) should make this a must-watch.
I clicked once and somehow posted my comment twice. I guess I don’t know my own strength.
I dock you one MeowMeowBeanz for accidental double posting :P
I should get double Meow Meow Beenz for gracing you with my wisdom twice! A fellow five would understand that.
Jonas.Left, I give you five meowmeowbeenz for the Simpsonized Danny Trejo’s head on a turtle that is your avatar now. Fantastic.
Thank you. Gratefully, I accept your generous gift, and humbly I return the favor. Five Meow Meow Beenz to you, AmyG.
Wow! I may have five MeowMeowBeenz, but I sure do love them apples.
How do I like them apples? Let me me count the ways…
i couldn’t wait for this episode to end and i would like to go the rest of the season without greendale transforming into a dystopia / post-apocalyptic disaster again. one a season is enough; two this close together is really pushing it.
I generally love the high concept episodes (how can one not?), but I agree with you on this one. I already started feeling dystopian fatigue with the lava episode. My favorite episode of the season might be the lie detector episode and that was just them sitting around a table.
“I’m a security guard. My weapons are my weapons.”
“Mark Zuckerberg is Fidel Castro in flip flops.”
Best writers on TV.
I love that halfway through his stand-up routine, Jeff starts channeling the legendarily bad Full Metal Jacket audition tape. And then, bam, back to comedy.
I usually haaaaaaate social media plotlines on well, anything. And I KNOW Greendale devolves into a dystopia within about 15 minutes and they shouldn’t do it as much.
But by god, once it felt like I was watching a Greendale version of Brave New World’s caste system with the fives in white robes and doing eerie dancing and having Minbari crystals, I started perversely enjoying it. Go figure. I can’t say I comprehended Jeff’s standup routine whatsoever, but the fact that everyone else did and was laughing somehow worked for me. Go figure.
Abed had some nice quiet “I’m just like everyone else!” moments in this one.
I think the point of Jeff’s stand-up routine was that it wasn’t funny at all and we wouldn’t understand it (not living in the meowmeowbeenz caste system). It was kind of a critique on observational stand-up comedy, in fact, as far as I could tell.
5 Meow Meow Beanz from me. I hate the Yelp elite, and this was a good parody. Loved the Brave New World-esque social system the school devolved into. Imagine if the world was run by Yelp eliters. Egad! It would be worse than this, every burger would be served on a doughnut.
My favorite episode of the new season.
I really liked it. The 70s Sci Fi dystopia was spot on but even beyond that it was a clever parody of social media. I liked how it focused on Shirley but called her out on her manipulative BS. I especially liked Jeff’s faux stand up comedy routine. He had the beats and mannerisms of a Stand up set but the actual jokes were nonsense (but hilarious nonsense). Really well done.
I am a little tired of high concept episode. We had lava episode just a few episode ago and now this. Other than that, it was a smart episode with some interesting commentary on our potrayal of ourselves in social media and the way we try to only show our best selves to others and hide truth about who we are. So I give it 4 mmb.
Zardoz … terrible?! I loved that movie! Yes, parts of it were pretentious and a few segments were even dull, and I’ll grant you that Sean Connery looks pretty silly in his outfit, but the movie is also daring, visionary and funny – on purpose. Zardoz is a unique creation. I admire John Boorman and his cast for having the courage to go so far out on a limb. Love your reviews, but I couldn’t disagree with you more about Zardoz.
I agree that Zardoz is better than it sounds/looks. And the porn (softcore erotica, really) they play in the one scene to arouse him is the hottest thing I’ve ever seen.
I thought I was pretty much always agreeing with you Alan, but this one was hilarious and clever at the same time for me. The stand-up comedy act of Jeff, was hilarious for instance imo. The Dean’s voice tranguility is key a happy three is a happy four. The concept that this escalated to such absurd lenghts. The extremely strange traditions the number 5s have developed in a week. It’s one of the funniest episodes of Community ever, for me, and I don’t say that lightly.
Agree with the more clever than funny observation. Despite all the activity, it felt pretty lightweight by the end. Last week’s episode was much better.
So Mr. Harmon, how’s that plan to get back to doing more grounded stories working out for you?
Mr. Harmon’s plan to do more grounded stories are working out infinitely better than Mr. Port and Mr. Guarascio’s plans to do any stories.
I would suggest you take anything that Harmon says with a big dose of salt. He’s admitted to being a lot like Abed in many ways, so I would assume he goes whereever his inspiration takes him, regardless of his intentions.
Buzz’s inability to articulate his disgust with the app designers in the open was excellent.
Also, hooray for a Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim cameo.
As funny as Pierce’s cluelessness could be, Buzz Hickey has brought a freshness to the generation gap humor the show does.
Yes, Buzz’s comment there (and the joke that followed) had me laughing for five minutes. That was the highlight for me.
Not to say that the rest of the episode wasn’t good. I really liked most of the first act (Jeff’s comment about being in a Starburst commercial, Abed’s “I’m making small talk now” confession/admission) and the Coogler movie tag at the end. The second and third acts were not so hot. Reminded me too much of fake dean plot of season three. Jeff’s comedy monologue was funny too (and definitely not Andrew Dice Clay – I speak as one who listened to too much of his stuff back in the day).
One of the show’s best episodes.
I wonder if this episode was anyway inspired by the Recess ratings episode when the Ashleys rated everyone at the school. It reminded me of that anyway!
I really enjoyed this one. Buzz’ reaction to modern stupity was hilarious and worth the price of admission alone (and so right in so many ways). And the show really nailed the feel/dialogue of a dystopian world both in the obvious and the subtle. Maybe it’s just because I enjoy that genre, but I’m surprised more folks here aren’t bowled over by how effectively rhey captured it. Maybe we’re spoiled by how good they are at this type of thing so it becomes old hat to some?
I’m also surprised no one commented on Joel’s pretty wonderful and spot on presentation of an Andrew Dice Clay routine. Best impersonation he’s ever done on the show.
Diregarding Alan’s advice, I clicked on that link to the Zardoz-costumed Connery, and I found it weirdly… sexy. I would like to take some medicine for that.
The Koogler Approves. I liked this episode
“Im a psych major, words are my weapons.”
“Im a security guard, weapons are my weapons”
This Episode may be too much of the same thing as you guys are saying,
the apocalypse storyline, more clever than funny etc.
But I think ever-present uncertainty of whether they’re going to be renewd/cancelled forces them to shoot the “high concept” episodes sooner than they should. I’m sure they aware of that. I love these episodes, and I too think they’re more clever than funny.
But they never deteriorate , always on par, it’s kind of weird.
Absolutely loved this episode. Probably my favorite of the season because it managed to both be absolutely hilarious AND a very, very good high-concept satire of many things at once. I’m going to attempt to name all of the things Community satirized in this episode, and I STILL might be missing some:
* dystopias
* Logan’s Run
* Zardoz
* observational stand-up comedy (possibly Andrew Dice Clay in particular?)
* Yelp
* Che/possibly Mao/possibly communism in general
* social networking, specifically giving ratings/likes for everything and how that impacts how we see each other
* app designers/maybe technology in general
* 80’s comedies
* Brave New World
* apparently, the legendarily bad Full Metal Jacket audition tape
* old guys saying stuff like “I fought for this country and now it’s all gone to shit!”
This show is reaching the level of the best of South Park with its ability to competently satirize so many things at once. And the appearance of Tim and Eric was just icing on the cake. I really don’t understand all of the comments complaining about another high-concept episode. For the record, high-concept episodes are ABSOLUTELY the best thing about this show and the thing that separates it from your regular, boring sitcom the most. God knows there are enough sitcoms on TV; if you want one without high-concept episodes, go watch one of those, because you have dozens of mediocre sitcoms to chose from.
Forgot to say: That’s Mitch Hurwitz???? I didn’t recognize him at all, wow, that’s awesome he was in the ep.
There was a book we had to read in junior high called The Wave. Similar theme. Anyone else read it?
And what is this Full Medal Jacket audition tape?
Yeah, I definitely see shades of The Wave in the Community episode. I don’t know if they were trying to directly reference it, but there are a good deal of similarities between the two. I have no idea what the Full Metal Jacket tape thing is. I stole it from joshmassey above, haha.
I so agree. Throughout Community’s run, there have been so many fans who complain about the high-concept eps and want it to return to reality, be grounded in the show’s relationships, etc. I love a good grounded relationship show (Parenthood comes to mind), but that is not this show’s strength and yes: the high concept episodes *are* its strength.
Didn’t laugh once. Though I chuckled at the running mustard joke.
I think I’ve reached my breaking point with Community. I’ve gone from loving Seasons 1-3 to playing devil’s advocate for Season 4 to being consistently disappointed with Season 5. I loved the lie-detector episode and mostly enjoyed Troy’s farewell but everything else has left me cold or made me cringe. It’s like watching a clever friend do bad standup. Yes, I get why you think it’s funny but it’s not working for me.
Anyway, as long as my girlfriend wants to keep watching it, it’ll be on my dvr… but I don’t think it’s a show for me anymore.
????????????????????
I’m start to think this season is the gas leak season….what I mean, they never went so crazy is past seasons like the lava episode and this one…
