Review: ‘Community’ – ‘Basic Intergluteal Numismatics’

A review of tonight’s “Community” coming up just as soon as I use an older, British form of Facebook called Mugscroll…
If last week’s episodes were about rebuilding the foundation of “Community” by focusing on the characters and the nature of Greendale itself, “Basic Intergluteal Numismatics” was “Community” back in high-concept mode, as an homage to serial killer thrillers like “Zodiac.” As a parody of those kinds of movies, I thought it worked very well: the idea of Greendale being terrorized by the Ass Crack Bandit was inherently funny, and as usual, the show under Harmon does a very strong job of capturing the look, feel and structure of whatever it happens to be spoofing, in this case nailing various David Fincher-isms. Troy as the ACB’s shattered victim played to Donald Glover’s specific physical comedy gifts, and I loved the Dean snapping in frustration at his assistant as a play on the de rigeur scene in these movies where the cops try to trace a phone call, long after it was clear she was not going to respond.
The best “Community” parody episodes, though, function both as loving tribute to a particular genre and as a character study of one or more members of the study group. (The chicken fingers and “My Dinner with Andre” episodes, for instance, both examined how differently Jeff and Abed see the world while still trying to be friends.) This one was designed to check in on the state of Jeff and Annie’s attraction to one another, and it was less successful on that front. Even before the end of the first Harmon era, it felt like the show had used up whatever was interesting about that dynamic and started moving Annie into other directions. And the Port/Guarascio season killed whatever remaining interest I had in them getting their flirt on. One of the reasons “Introduction to Teaching” worked so well was that it was a Jeff/Annie episode that had absolutely nothing to do with sexual tension between them. This story was at least an acknowledgment that they’ve been playing these games for too long, to the annoyance of everyone, but I don’t know that we needed it at this point, especially given only 13 episodes of what could be the final season.
There was also a major character moment here with the news of Pierce’s death, which will be dealt with a lot more next week. (The episodes were filmed out of order due to John Oliver’s availability.) I’m glad Harmon and Chase were able to work out one final appearance for him before bumping off Pierce, and introducing his death here lent some gravity to all the silliness between Jeff, Annie and the Ass Crack Bandit, whomever he or she may be.
What did everybody else think? Happy to have both Professor Duncan and Starburns back? Would you rather the show had just kept Pierce alive but banished from Greendale? Do you hope to see more of Professor Ben Folds in the future? Do you wish Glover was getting more to do in his short time left on the series, or will this make the transition easier? And are you, like me, tired of Jeff and Annie as a non-couple who act like a couple?
I completely agree. I thought it was a fine enough pastiche of the serial killer genre, I just didn’t enjoy it all that much.
Exactly. After the first “attack” (which did make me laugh), I didn’t laugh once. The problem with the movie/movie genre parodies is that after a while they’re completely labored.
I’m glad Alan namechecked the second best movie parody in Community (the best still being Modern Warfare), Contemporary American Poultry, because it is a perfect example as to why this episode didn’t work. The chicken fingers episode was actually clever and had an earned ending – this one just felt as if Harmon and company are running on fumes.
And please, PLEASE – enough with Annie and Jeff already, even if the whole thing tonight was a giant smirk at the audience. It’s old, it’s played, and being meta about it doesn’t make it less annoying. Give it a rest.
Except that it was laugh out hilarious
The opening credits were a clear reference to Red Dragon. [www.youtube.com]
Ah! Thank you for pinning that down. I grasped the references in a tonal sense, but not specifics. :D
Interesting that this has been labelled in some places a making-fun-of Fincher episode, yet Fincher was not involved with Red Dragon in any way.
Fantastic episode.
“Ants Marching” has been in my head for the last 40 minutes.
I laughed really hard all episode. It’s ok that the Jeff/Annie stuff missed emotionally, because it worked comedically. I’m a huge Fincher fan, so this was excellent.
I love Zodiac, it might be my favourite movie, and when Britta read the Zodiac-like letter at the beginning, I got really excited. And then it got bogged down in trying to parody whatever it was trying to spoof and it really wasn’t funny aside from a few bits here and there.
I don’t think they’ll be able to top the Law & Order episode, they should probably just give up the ghost when it comes to genre-spoofs like this.
The genre episodes are the best parts, just because one doesn’t quite work (and, for the record, I thought it worked perfectly at what it was trying to accomplish, but different opinions and all that) doesn’t mean they should stop trying them IMO.
Maybe I’m overanalyzing, but when was this episode supposed to take place? It’s clearly before the season opener, as Shirley still has her kids and Pierce is only just dying, but it seems like the study group is already the Save Greendale Committee and Jeff’s a teacher. Or were they trying to show both time periods when the ACB was terrorizing the school?
Pretty sure it’s the latter, Shirley’s restaurant opening was during the ACB’s first period, and the rest of the episode was during his/her re-emergence.
I think the idea is that Shirley is re-opening the shop now that she’s back at Greendale; we see Chang eating there during the opening ceremony, and we know he was off hiding in City College’s vents when the first ceremony rolled around.
It all takes place in the same timeframe, after the first two episodes. It’s the re-opening of Shirley’s sandwiches. Since it was mentioned in the Subway episode, the store has to be owned by an enrolled student. That’s why Subway had to be a person. So she probably didn’t own that shop after she graduated. In the S5 premiere episode, she implied that her sandwich business had gone under. So she probably owned one or more shops off Greendale campus that failed.
About Shirley’s kids. She said in the premiere that her husband took the kids. That means they’re living primarily with Andre. It doesn’t mean she’s not allowed to see them or bring them to campus.
About Pierce just dying. I think you misinterpreted the hologram in the premiere. He wasn’t dead then. He was just banned from campus.
I was wondering what this was an homage to. I didn’t recognize the red and white graphics at the beginning and I’ve only seen Zodiac once so I didn’t pick up anything there. The only thing I recognized was the scene when Annie was researching who liked Dave Matthews and Jeff turned on the Bach music. It was the same music in the scene from SE7EN when Sommerset was in the library researching the seven deadly sins. What other references were there?
So I didn’t get all the references, but it was still very enjoyable.
I’m not tired of Jeff and Annie. I barely remember season 4 so it didn’t do anything to kill my interest. I like their dynamic.
I liked it. Very atmospheric and well done. Not quite as good as the Law and Order parody but good nonetheless. It was kind of an interesting way to introduce the idea that Pierce had died. It would’ve seemed out of place in one of their light hearted episodes like last week.
I want to watch Zodiac now.
Completely agree, and for me (having seen neither Zodiac nor Red Dragon) I think it detracted from the enjoyability of the episode. By relying more heavily on discrete meta-references and less heavily on genre tropes, trying to sort out what was being played upon and *how* we’re supposed to be viewing it required ongoing effort and made the satire/meta level more taxing than enjoyable. At times it seemed like serial killer stuff, others gritty crime/suspense…at a couple of places I thought Harmon might be riffing on M. Night Shyamalan.
It was a really bad parody. There were repeated references to Se7en but really no coherent references to Zodiac or any other David Fincher movie. In fact, most of the episode played as some weird and unfunny parody of the Scream movies, except for the musical montage at the end which really just parodied virtually every TV series on ABC since Lost.
In my opinion, one of the worst parody episodes Community has attempted in a long time.
“I barely remember season 4 so it didn’t do anything to kill my interest.”
2nd that. I didn’t hate season 4, but I can’t really recall anything about it as far as the Jeff and Annie pairing.
I don’t mind that Pierce died. Whether he’s supposed to just banned from campus or supposed to be dead doesn’t make much difference to me, because I don’t really feel a strong emotional connection to that character. Either way, he’s not on screen. But I think it’s a good choice story-wise to not just ignore the character’s existence this season because Chevy Chase isn’t on the show anymore. I think it was handled very well. It was emotional moment, but because of the genre being used, not overwhelmingly emotional to where it seemed out of place for a comedy.
SAUL’S BEARD – The use of music throughout the episode is evocative of Zodiac’s soundtrack, while Creep, as noted by MULDERISM, is a reference to The Social Network. The way Jeff remains comitted to solving the mystery when Annie gives it up mirrors Jake Gyllenhaal’s obsession persisting after Mark Ruffalo moves on in Zodiac. The scene with Annie and Professor Duncan is parallelled by Gyllenhaal’s encounter with Charles Fleischer in Zodiac. The lack of resolution is also reminiscent of the real life Zodiac case remaining unsolved. One of the posters in the halls of Greendale seen in the episode features a woman resembling Lisbeth Salander from The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. And even to someone like me, who is no expert on editing and cinematography, the show unmistakably took on the visual style of David Fincher’s films. It all struck me as the sort of coherent, fully realized parody that Community is known for.
I’ll have to watch it again and see if there were any Fight Club references!
“Reminiscent” (and poorly so) isn’t a great parody. If you think it’s effective, fine, but it just felt tepid to me. There are a lot of specific scenes and moments in Zodiac that could have been easily parodied. David Fincher’s films are ripe with reference-worthy material. Being vaguely “reminiscent” doesn’t cut it for me.
SAUL’S BEARD – Yeah, I definitely used “reminiscent” to describe *one* of the Zodiac references. I gave specific examples of scenes and plot points that were directly from Zodiac, and I left out the blatantly obvious ones like the scenes dealing with the ACB’s letters and phone call that do a perfect job of lampooning the ominous communications of the Zodiac killer.
MULDERISM – I’m probably going to do the same. It’s nice to have episodes that reward repeated viewings again.
When Community was in its prime, I could still appreciate the occasional episode that wasn’t a home run for me. That’s what this was. I liked it…sometimes a lot. But even when I thought it was a touch below the first two episodes, it still FELT like Community.
Were they taking a dig at Hannibal (the NBC show) at any point? I hope not.
Ya, Hannibal and the Bridge, both of which star autistic super-detectives (though in The Bridge she isn’t really *using* her autism to solve crime or anything). You can see Abed is deleting those shows from his DVR near the end of the episode.
Except that Will Graham isn’t autistic. So if they were attempting to mock Hannibal, they failed.
SAUL’S BEARD – Gee, man, take a joke. We all know Hannibal’s protagonist isn’t autistic per se, but so aren’t most dectectives from cop shows (The Bridge, Elementary, Spencer Reid from Criminal Minds, The Mentalist, et cetera). These people “look” like they’re “autistic”, since they’re so smart to the point of not being normal, and that was the joke Harmon wrote. And it delivered. I know at least I laughed at it.
Oh god forbid that Dan Harmon isn’t perfect and we all don’t find every single thing he does perfect and hilarious. Jesus, get over yourself.
Uh, who’s worshiping so much at the throne of Harmon? These seem like realistic comments/criticism, not just slobbering at Harmon’s feet. No idea what you’re referring to, gibber-ish man.
There’s a scene in the first episode of Hannibal where Will Graham literally says he is on the autism spectrum in a conversation with Jack Crawford.
Was anyone else slightly annoyed at the show bashing Hannibal? Or are we just supposed to read it as Abed being understandably annoyed by TV shows only showing people with mild autism as super-detectives?
I was annoyed when they bashed Goodfellas in season 1.
I don’t think the joke was directly at Hannibal as much as it was the new genre trope of mildly autistic super detectives (i.e. Hannibal, the bridge, BBC’s Sherlock, Elementary, etc…).
Yeah, I’d say it was actually more bashing The Bridge. Especially since they showed Abed deleting The Bridge episodes off his DVR at the end. Lol.
First off, I don’t think that any of these parody episodes are supposed to be taken as “bashing”. Secondly, I think it is indeed an attempt to undercut the idea of autistic people always being portrayed as having “super detective” powers. And I commend them for that.
@greg yeah but he was also deleting Hannibal and another show in addition to The Bridge.
I guess the reason I latched on to Hannibal was because of the Red Dragon style credits, and the fact that I liked Hannibal a lot more than The Bridge (though the autistic detective stuff wasn’t what I disliked).
I thought Abed was being self-referential through the comment, which gives it an entirely different character. As a Hannibal watcher I wasn’t offended in the least.
I’m pretty sure the antlers in the stables were a Hannibal reference, but most of the parody episodes have been of high quality films or shows so I don’t think they’re meant to be mean spirited.
Loved this scene, as I do most Abed pop culture references. Especially liked “Pain…painful writing.”
I haven’t made it through the whole season of Hannibal, and I trust the people who say it’s great, but I do think the “standing in the crime scene and recreating what happened in his imagination” stuff is fucking retarded.
Abed and Troy are also a non-couple who act like a couple, but I haven’t gotten tired of them either. I?ts a pretty common sitcom trope. Are you bored of their chemistry or are you frustrated that they haven’t progressed further?
As Sterling Archer would say, “Um, either?” Might be kind of interesting if they hooked ’em up, but otherwise they need to drop it. Same exact shit, different season.
I liked the girl Abed was going to date. I wonder why they dropped her.
Rachel (the girl you’re referring to, played by Brie Larson) is supposed to make at least two appearances later this season. Interested in seeing where that goes. Her and Abed’s connection was definitely one of the strongest aspects of season 4, and I’m glad Dan Harmon seems to agree.
I can see what the author is saying. Community hasn’t known what it’s wanted to do with Jeff and Annie for a long time, and just kept them in this awkward flirty phase. The problem any show runs into when they do this is that they’ve tried to build and build on the flirting, without actually taking it anywhere, for so long that it just got old.
I just remember how interested in the Jeff/Annie awkward season 1 and 2 scenes, contrasted with how underwhelmed I was in season 2 with Annie’s pretend hotel marriage and Darkest Annie having sex with Dark Jeff.
They just like complaining about the 40 year old dating the 23year old. Despite the fact that Allison Brie is like 30 already.
In fact, I should say, they just like complaining and leave it there
Disagree about Jeff/Annie not working. The two still have it he best chemistry in the show.
Completely agree. I really enjoy the pairing.
The actors have chemistry, the characters do not.
This will forever be ok by me because I will forever be in love with Brie. And I thought this was a funny way of having all the other characters address it.
This was sort of a disappointment after last week’s fantastic efforts.
The whole time I was watching I just assumed it was a parody of “The Killing”, because it was always raining, there were 50 red herrings, and no one got caught. The Fincher stuff went right over my head, I’ll have to watch again.
Were Shirley’s kids singing ‘Creep’? That was the song playing in the first teaser trailer for The Social Network.
There’s an esoteric reference. Any others?
Fincher references I spotted, aside from that one:
Zodiac (1) The letters (2) Annie wearing/acting like RDJ in in Jeff’s office
Seven: Starburns dropping the grocery bag like kevin Spacey
Dragon Tattoo: The scene with Annie in John Olliver’s office cross cutting with Jeff mirrors Daniel Craig slowly realizing he’s in the presence of the killer in Dragon Tattoo’s climax
Social Network: bit of a stretch, but the research into Dave Matthews teachers seemed like it was going in that direction until they undercut it.
Not to mention most of it was filmed/edited like a Fincher movie. For example, the scene where the Dean gets the phone call from the bandit cut on every line of dialogue and changes camera angles on the person talking when it cuts back.
I mentioned this above, but there was also the scene were Annie was researching the teachers and Jeff turned on the Bach music. It was the same music from SE7EN when Sommerset is doing research in the library about the Seven Deadly Sins.
Paul, what about the lighting? Dark-ish, with constant ripples of light like it was filtered through rain.
I immediately thought of “The Killing” too, with Jeff wearing the puffy coat and Annie wearing the hooded jacket in the rain, just like Holder and Linden. Plus, they did the everybody-is-a-suspect thing, which “The Killing” did in EVERY single episode. I loved it, but that’s because I loved “The Killing” (I know, not a favorite among many, but just sayin’, except the ending of S3 was pretty bad).
I thought the cafeteria worker at the end was Sofie Grabol, the actress from the danish version of “The Killing” Why is there a 3 second facial close up of a person we have never seen before? Can someone on the internet verify this? Thanks. Thom B
I disagree about the Jeff/Annie having nothing left to give. They have been great this season, and as long as the writers don’t fall into the s2/s3 trend of stagnation and their inability to move the pair forward I think they could easily recapture what made them so great in season one.
I agree that it was referencing “The Killing”, the original danish version. I think the cafeteria worker at the end is the actress Sofie Grabol from the original danish series. I suspect the dean’s assistant might be someone famous as well.
The dean’s assistant is new I think. Introduced last week.
I enjoyed this, to be quite honest. It finally confirmed to me that I have the Community that I know and love and yes, struggle with, back. And I didn’t watch season 4, so while I admit that my interest in Jeff/Annie had dwindled, this episode sort of rekindles my interest in them!
rekindled*
I thought it didn’t work spectacularly as a whole but I laughed a lot at many of the parts. Jim Rash had a lot of great lines. The Pierce news was like a gut punch.
I agree that the Jeff/Annie pairing ran out of steam years ago. I always felt that Annie made a lot of progress on her feelings (maybe even getting over them) in the Dreamtorium episode, but this was sadly undercut by season 4.
Was that a bit of character history for Professor Hickey at the end with the newspaper? Or did I miss something?
Meant to add that I loved the Ben Folds song as the end. Out of the shadows, down the coin goes…
Forgive me for my confusion, but why is shirleys shop reopening? I stopped watching in season 4, did something happen?
In repilot she says she expanded too quickly and lost money, as I recall
I assumed it was because of the same rule that caused Subway to have to legally become a person. That the business has to be majority owned by a student. After graduating, Shirley wouldn’t have been a student any longer. Based on what she said in the s5 premiere, I think she opened other shops that went out of business.
I am so sick of the Jeff/Annie pairing. Considering that at the end of season 4 it was no longer addressed and it was no longer an issue, I thought this would have been over. I would have hoped that with Harmon back, he would have brought it back to how it was and not this tedious pandering between Jeff and Annie
“How it was” for Jeff and Annie was numerous strong instances where they demonstrate mutual attraction and strong feelings, with forward mvement, then hesitation on the part of the writers to actually pull the trigger so we get an awkward backpeddling and ignoring of the issue, dragging the “will they/won’t they” out about a year or two longer than should have happened. I’m hoping this episode is indicitive of forward motion again, and we don’t see a reverse like making Annie a schoolgirl the next episode after her more mature portrayal and their kiss in Pascal’s triangle, or the blowup and backpedal after the Hotel convention scenes where they openly discussed at least the idea of a relationship, only to have the issue dropped for the next few episodes.
Annie dressed as a schoolgirl?? I wouldn’t complain.
I really enjoyed this. Extremely funny and spot on as a parody (I especially enjoyed how it was always raining and the color filters on the shots).
I’m glad for the Jeff/Annie focus. I agree that they have been dragged out far too long, but with the goal of “reintroducing the series” it was necessary to bring up the issue so it isn’t a jarring addition. Hopefully this will be the season where they are allowed to get together and their story can explore the new dynamic of being in a relationship while at the same time both with distinct views and goals. And while Annie’s uncertainty about the relationship and Jeff’s attempt at denial have been done before, the episode shows why they are so good together, and highlights the chemistry for when hopefully they get a positive resolution.
On the episode in general, while the style was more a crime thriller movie, it had enough parallels and seeming callbacks that it could have been called Lupine Urology SUV
I, too, thought it was a send up of The Killing, with the Red Herrings, the lack of resolution, the rain, a lead character confined to a wheelchair…
Also, Annie was dressed like Larsen.
I mean Linden
I am 98% sure the actress playing the cafeteria worker was Sofie Grabol and I tried to update Wikipedia, but since there appears to be no confirmation anywhere, they undid my updates. Is there any confirmation anywhere as to the name of the cafeteria worker?
Starburns struggling to remember Dave Matthews while still doing a hilarious imitation of his vocal style = priceless!
I thought the Jeff/Annie stuff actually worked really well, but I didn’t watch season 4. I also viewed it more as a riff on a Mulder/Scully type partnership than something that is going to carry episodes going forward. I thought their weariness about the increasingly contrived pretenses that lead to them playing detective was a very Community take on the “weary detective”.
Dropped by to find out what was being parodied as it’s not a genre I watch but was clearly a parody. The Law & Order worked better for me, having seen random eps of procedurals, though I don’t like them as rule; and the Glee parody was a blast (though I gave up on it early season 4).
I didn’t watch the show really till mid-season 2 when I saw Alan use the word Meta in a review headline. Big fan of St. Elsewhere and …something else that was Meta, which I cannot remember now. Boston Legal had its moments. Never saw Arrested Development
I found this episode more enjoyable for it’s cleverness than actually funny, though it definitely had it’s moments.
I’m also getting a little tired of the Jeff/Annie stuff, if only because their relationship has been in limbo for about three seasons now. Either go there (which I’d be totally fine with, I think their characters could be fun together), or don’t and let them move on. It’s the stasis that’s getting a little old.
Even though I agree that Jeff & Annie is tired as a plot, watching McHale and Brie work together is so enjoyable that I didn’t mind it. Paul and Mulderism nailed all the Fincher references. I especially like the Dragon Tattoo one. As silly as this may sound, I was actually hoping to see Chevy Chase again somewhere down the road (even though I know better). The announcement of Pierce’s death was sad.
“Craig Pelton; dean and assistant water polo coach.”
Loved it. The scene with Dean snapping his fingers had me in tears.
What about the most important question of all – WHO WAS THE ASS CRACK BANDIT?
Funnily enough, I thought I was fed up with the Jeff/Annie stuff especially since season 4 did not help matters…but I actually really enjoyed this episode and thought it worked really well with the acknowledgements. Made me laugh quite a bit.
wait, it wasn’t Britta? i thought the ending implied it was her, possibly doing it so she could write the paper. the ep was pretty britta-lite.
personally i’d like it if she was a copycat ass cracker, and the original (from 2 years ago) is still at large/retired.
alternately i guess it was john oliver, who cracked himself in the smoke to throw off jeff/annie. depends how you interpret that scene.
I though Pierce was the ACB, and that everyone had been imitating the crime to remember him. I read Shirley’s sudden annoucement at the end to Jeff and Annie as “enough already, Pierce is dead. Let it go.” The bits at the end showed that multiple people had been carrying on as the ACB once Pierce was gone.
One thing worth noting is that this episode correctly references when Annie mentioned the asscrack bandit back in season two. He/She was on the loose then but only mentioned in one line.
I’m not sure why characters on the show keep implying that a Jeff/Annie relationship would be creepy, seeing as she’s no longer portrayed as an innocent naif (and given that Alison Brie is actually 31). I think they would actually make a pretty normal couple — but that’s why the show shouldn’t pair them up, because they wouldn’t be all that interesting together.
One thing I forgot to mention: the power of the announcement of Pierce dying was undercut by the whole “Poochie died going back to his home planet”-ness of it.
2 Things:
1) The Dean snapping was definitely the funniest moment in the history of Community and probably the hardest I have laughed at a TV show since Ep. 4 of the UK Office.
2) If, like me, you basically have forgotten Season 4 existed then the Jeff/Annie stuff is picking up very naturally right where it left off. Plus, who cares if they “officially” hook up or not, I just find it really enjoyable to see those 2 characters share the screen.
I laughed harder at the Chang and Dean “front butt” plan than I have at anything on this show in a long time. “I’ll just put this churro in my real face.” Gold.
The Annie/Jeff sexual tension isvery frustrating because it will never happen. Jeff cannot cross the line of dating a ‘child’ (she was 18 when they met- barely) and Annie reminds him that every time she gets clingy and questions their relationship status.
I want Glover to have a bigger role in the series before he leaves, as well as Pierce’s role maintained in the show. Didn’t he have a spat with the writers?
Anyways in response to your genre parodies or other emulation epidosed, I actually quite enjoy them! Those are my favourite ones such as the gaming one and the Law and Order one. I find them extremely hilarious because of the accuracy in which they portray genre techniques and cliches.
I thought this episode was great; I loved the opening sequence. I wasn’t that down on last season (I thought it was decent, especially compared to season 3 which was good, but not great), but this season is clearly head and shoulders better. So happy this show is firing on all cylinders. #sixseasonsandamovie
I’m just really glad that Troy finally got that butt stuff he was promised.
Positives: Kudos to the visual directors for what was a fantastic looking episode. Between the rain and the muted colors within the college, they deserve a lot of credit for achieving that “Zodiac” look which cannot be easy.
Negatives: I thought this season is supposed to be more accessible to capture new viewers and hopefully get them higher ratings to push them to a season 6. Not saying you need to compromise your show, but having an episode with a look this dark might have been better scheduled later on in the season. I am all in with Community but I would imagine this was pretty inaccessible to a new viewer, especially with the death announcement of Pierce. Also frankly, I just didn’t laugh that much especially compared to the genre spoofs from Seasons 2 and 3. Three episodes in, there seems to be something off about the new season that I cannot place my finger on. It almost feels like Season 5 is taking place ten years later versus a year after Jeff graduated. I am hopeful for a return to what made this show great in seasons 1-3. Edison out!
” I thought this season is supposed to be more accessible to capture new viewers and hopefully get them higher ratings to push them to a season 6″
Uhm… nope. They haven’t actually said that was the intent at all. In fact, last year’s Harmon-less season was the attempt at supposedly making the show more accessible, and it was crap. When they brought Harmon back, I believe it was in acknowledgement that the show is what it is… better to have it be good and end than to chase viewers that will never come.
Did anyone catch Leonard selling overalls in the hallway? I chuckled at that.
Enough implications about Annie and Jeff. Annie gets more annoying when they try to put her in situations with Jeff. Could do without the whining and whinging she does. Honestly I preferred how the end of season 4 was played out.
“We came to Greendale as normal people and came out as cartoons”.
-Jeff Winger, 2 episodes ago.
My wife and I still enjoy the Annie/Jeff stuff (with the obvious exception of everything from last season), so that didn’t bother us at all. She’s never seen a Fincher movie, and I’ve only seen one or two, but we both found the episode funny on its own merits.
I like the potential glimpsed in the last sequence and Britte writing “Inside the mind of the Ass-Crack Britta” and then correcting her slip-up. It Would be nice to get her out of the dumb slot.
I’m glad Community is back, but I feel that the chemistry that originally fell into place (a cliq forming around the old study group reason for meeting up around the table) isn’t replaced yet as this season shapes up something else.
I’m looking forward to see what happens later, not because of Jeff/Annie, which was anyway dealt with too ‘meta’ here by everyone speaking about them/it, but because perhaps Abed will get a chance to stretch with the return of Abed’s “girlfriend” from the past season.
Finally, Greendale can add to the asshole for a flag, an ass-crack bandit. So after a beginning where it reduced all its symbols to non-threatening “human being” mascots with no orifices, not even eyes or mouths, slowly but surely, certain transgressive orifices return.
Why Shirley’s boys sang “creep” from RadioHead? That does not make sense….I was hoping they sing “but I´m weirdo…what hell I´m doing here / I dont belong here” to prove my point….
Allen, I have no problem with the continued dancing around Jeff and Annie’s feelings (or lack thereof) for each other.
But I note that YOU continually try to push the idea that storyline is played out. I think it’s less a case of there not being anything there than it is that you personally don’t see anything to it. Except that the writers keep going back there . . .
So, no, I don’t want to see them give up on the Jeff/Annie relationship. In fact, I wouldn’t mind, by the end of the series, if Jeff had evolved to the type of person that might actually commit to someone like Annie.