‘Community’ – ‘Course Listing Unavailable’: I predict a riot

A review of tonight’s “Community” coming up just as soon as I’m Ted Danson at Whoopi Goldberg’s roast…
When “The Simpsons” does high-concept episodes in which familiar characters die, they take place outside the show’s regular continuity, and it’s easy for Groundskeeper Willie to return to the land of the living in the next regular episode. “Community,” though, has treated all of its episodes as if they take place in the same universe – even if the laws of that universe tend to vary wildly from week to week. So Star-Burns’ death in the “Law & Order” parody isn’t something to be quickly undone, or even ignored, but a jumping-off point for both an episode about grief and a new story arc in which Chang gets the study group kicked out of Greendale.
Though “Community” has dealt with death before, “Course Listing Unavailable” felt like it was trying to do more things at once than most of the previous episodes in this vein, and it was only successful at some of them.
The first section of the episode did a good job of balancing the darkness of Star-Burns’ death with some good character specific jokes, like Troy’s fixation on how one-armed the one-armed man was, or Troy being afraid for his Chinese pen pal, or Jeff acknowledging that Britta seemed smarter than him way back at the start of the series.
Things got wobbly after that. With Michael Kenneth Williams’ availability for the season used up with last week’s episode, we discover that Professor Kane has resigned because of Star-Burns’ death. But rather than bring in a new teacher to finish out the semester – which happened in both of the previous two seasons, including the firing of Professor Chang at a very late stage in season 1 – the class is canceled and everyone gets an incomplete, a weird contrivance to make Jeff and the others so bitter about Greendale that they incite a riot at Star-Burns’ wake. The wake itself had some good moments (Garrett’s horrible falsetto “Ave Maria” chief among them, but also Annie’s mic drop, among others), but if the show is going to reuse a plot device, it has to use it going with the same rules as the previous times.
And the riot in turn was an excuse to bring back Chang’s Army, which I’ve never been all that fond of. The show has struggled off and on with how to use Ken Jeong, but with the exception of the film noir parody back in the fall, Security Guard Chang has been his least entertaining incarnation. Even allowing for the elastic reality of this series, Chang as the fascist leader of an army of violent children – and kidnapping Dean Pelton to replace him with a lookalike – doesn’t seem to fit.
Yet if I didn’t like the mechanisms used to get the study group expelled from school, the aftermath scene at Troy, Abed and Annie’s apartment was fantastic: almost like a bonus scene from “Remedial Chaos Theory” (complete with many callbacks, including Britta’s attraction to the pizza delivery guy and that guy in turn again asking, “Wait, there are other timelines?”), sad at first but then turning happy when Troy(*) and then Abed convince the others that their friendship ultimately matters more than their enrollment at that ridiculous college.
(*) Troy’s been doing a pretty good job of being the leader when necessary, it seems, and often better than Jeff. (Note that the darkest timeline happened when Troy left the room, while the group was at its happiest when Jeff had to get the pizza.) I wonder if this is turning into a “Lost” situation where the guy every viewer assumed was the perfect leader at the start slowly turned out to be anything but, and we got to argue over whether Locke or Sayid (my pick) or Sawyer or Hurley would have done a better job.
Didn’t love this one overall, but the last scene was excellent, and in turn sets things up nicely for a very strong episode next week.
What did everybody else think?
I’ve noticed this all season, but I really like how this third season is the most serialized the show has had. Great episode as always!
I mean… it wasn’t great. But lesser episodes of Community are still better than most of what is on network tv.
Agreed.
The last scene definitely was the lasting moment from this one for me. There were jokes in the first two acts, but not much else memorable.
Me too. I am so use to leaving Community with a warm fuzzy and then gearing up for another from Parks & Rec..miss them being back to back.
It almost felt like a series finale.
I actually liked this quite a bit more than you did. Yes, the incomplete was a contrivance but since I had to go with it in the first season, it was easier to roll with it in this season.
One strength of the episode was how the study group stuck together against Chang’s attack. When I saw the commercials, I initially thought it’d be very Chang heavy but I think the show did a nice job at using him just enough.
Or maybe I liked it because of all the things that made me laugh. “Come on Eileen” will be in my head all day. I also think “We’re all Ted Danson at Whoopi Goldberg’s roast” may be one of my favorite lines of the season.
my thoughts exactly Kendra :)
Yea was a mixed bag for me, but Troy calling China to make sure his friend was okay after Jeff finished his sentence killing 100 of them was amazing
I think Sayid probably would have been the best leader.
Yeah, how is this even a debate?
Because Sawyer. But those are the top two and everyone else is way behind.
I recall in season 2 Sayid thought it was a good idea to take a boat around the other side of the island with a pregnant lady in tow and somehow this would get the much-needed drop on them. I’m not sure I trust Sayid’s plans.
Given that he was the only person to get people on and off the island (several times!!), I gotta go with Frank being the best leader.
Frank? I think you mean Chesty.
Clearly Hurley (with redeemed Ben Linus as his sidekick) should have been the leader all along. Once he was in charge, things on the island were so free of drama that they were skipped entirely.
Sawyer would have been a terrible leader at first though. Still, I would have loved to see him take over the reigns in the later seasons.
Hurley wanted everyone to like him too much.
Sayid had a bunch of demons.
Maybe a Hurley-Sayid partnership would have been best in the early seasons.
I want Ben Linus to join the study group.
I guess to defend the cancellation of the biology class, it’s been built up pretty strongly that Greendale is in an even crappier state than it has been before, especially with the Air Conditioner Repair College stepping in to call more shots, so it’s not completely ridiculous that the college might write off the class rather than hire a new professor. I’m probably grasping at straws, but I don’t think it necessarily breaks away from the first two instances of classes losing teachers.
I thought of a way they could have fixed this: say that the professor not only quit, but also walked out with everyone’s test records so they couldn’t just have someone fill in at the last minute.
I concur with Alan that that was a bad move, or at least needed more explaining.
“it’s not completely ridiculous that the college might write off the class rather than hire a new professor.”
I’d argue that it IS ridiculous, but also completely believable because Greendale is ridiculous. Given Community’s remarkable self awareness I see something like this as more of a subtle commentary on sitcom plot contrivances.
One danger for the show is similar to the office where things start to stray a little too far from reality. Though i actually really like the idea of the greendale 7 and having them get kicked out of school, having it come as the result of chang and his army of boys. That being said i actually thought there were a lot of funny moments tonight.
“look little riot gear! Awwww! “, the callback to “wait there are other timelines?”
See, I LOVED this episode because I am from Davis, Land Of Pepper Spray. The Subway backing out, “Greendale Seven”, story is straight from our local headlines because last quarter protesters shut down the campus bank by blocking the entryway for 2 months, causing US Bank to stomp out in a huff and renege on their contract. UCD, in retaliation, turned in the names of 12 protesters to the law and they’re possibly facing 11 years in prison.
[daviswiki.org]
[daviswiki.org]
I am super proud of Dan Harmon keeping track of our local drama all the way from Hollywood! Though the Greendale folks are getting off light with just being expelled, lemme tell ya.
How unreasonable that a business would “renege on their contract” after the university allowed a bunch of spoiled narcissists to disrupt their business for 2 months.
The whole thing has been pretty ridiculous on both sides. The university was clearly too terrified of the publicity to actually send cops to chase people out, and that pissed off the bank. Though as far as I ever saw, nobody was being particularly violent about it–just camping out with their homework in front of the door. But I gather “negotiations” in which trying to talk the protesters into leaving didn’t work this time. And now suddenly nobody’s afraid of police any more.
It’s fun when your town hits the news.
I know that Community is NOW scheduled to run 3 episodes on May 17, but I imagine that when this episode was produced, they expected the show to run a little bit into the summer.
I agree it’s shaky logic that Kane wasn’t replaced when Duncan and Chang were, but I can understand it as the show commenting on having to come back in the summer.
And let’s not completely dismiss the fact that all the study group was quite angry about the class being N/A’d, calling the Dean incompetent. Not replacing the prof certainly falls under that distinction.
So yeah, some creaky logic, but it wasn’t so distracting for me.
Thanks for the heads up about the remaining Community airings, Mike. Since it looks like both P&R and The Office are airing their season finales next week, I was wondering what NBC was planning to do on the 17th.
Sometimes you just have to let an episode load the bases for next week’s big hitter, and that’s what this felt like. Alan’s obviously already seen the next one and alluded to it being a goodie, but even before I saw his comment I was content that this was a groundwork episode which would likely have a major payoff. Looking forward to it!
BTW, did anyone other Trekkies catch the “General Chang” reference? I don’t recall the show drawing inspiration from or even mentioning Star Trek before, so I wonder if that was just a coincidence or an intentional quick-hit tribute to Christopher Plummer’s character in Star Trek VI.
The Star Trek Next Generation Episode “Cause and Effect” was certainly the inspiration for the Yahtze game in “Remedial Chaos Theory”
Troy and Abed decide to wear Goatees when they are part of the “darkest” timeline in Chaos Theory—-straight out of TOS (alternate Spock).
The Dreamatorium is the Holodeck
There may be others, but these showrunners really like Star Trek, just one of many reasons I love Community.
I caught it and became unreasonably giddy. :)
SPYTV… you just made an ass of me. I truly sat here and racked my brain trying to think of Trek moments and never once thought of the Dreamatorium.
Note to self; only make Hitfix comments before dinner.
“Can we please not drop the FIFTY DOLLAR mics?”
I liked it a lot. I thought it was funny, had a decent plot, and a good ending to set up the last 3 episodes next week.
With Lost don’t forget that the leader saved the day in the end, so don’t rule anything out.
I enjoyed the ep. Show’s been on quite a roll recently.
Jeff’s line about Britta stood out…they have dumbed her down haven’t they?
Also, I still maintain Sun would have been the best leader for the Losties. Garden, playing nurse for Jack, only one who Jin could talk to etc.
on twop someone pointed this out
The episode was the 5 stages of grief. That’s why it was jumping around a lot. At the beginning they were in denial. Burning down the school was rage/anger. Trying to pin the blame on Chang at the board enquiry was bargaining. Finally at the end they were all depressed that they were expelled and thought their lives were over.
Then Troy snaps them out of it and they settle into Acceptance.
The show has so many layers
Yeah I thought more people would get that
i think most people saw that, no? But it didn’t matter, the structure was there, but it still felt scattered because there wasn’t any point to it until the end; and it was just a delivery system to buy time to arrive at the actual meat of the story, the gang getting ousted.
I didn’t get that – mostly because, like Britta, I only know the 1st and last stages of grief. What are you, my final?
The memorial video was great, but the ideal tag would have been Troy alone in a darkened Dreamatorium (ala Alex P. Keaton) crying over Starburns’ lizard to an off screen Abed
This episode really felt like a series finale to me with how it ended, so I’m surprised that there are more episodes remaining. I felt like they could have easily ended on this note (assuming the show is cancelled because NBC sucks). That said, I’m glad there is more community yet to come.
I also agree, this show has never used Chang properly. I feel like they brought in Ken Jeong to be one of the big names to bring in viewers and they were never able to fully define his character. I’ve hated every iteration of Chang and feel that this show is weaker with him being a part of it. The best episodes don’t involve Chang at all.
I loved Spanish professor Chang and the sort of power he had over the study group. Remember when he forced Pierce and Troy to attend the V-day dance as his bitches? Student Chang was boring but still amusing enough. Security office Chang is just intolerable. I know Community isn’t confined to reality, but what were all those Changlorious bastards doing out of school. Jeff should have been able to get Chang arrested again for luring young kids to him.
Have you met me!?!?!?
Professor Chang was great. Student Chang was decent. Security Guard Chang has been really spotty.
“but if the show is going to reuse a plot device, it has to use it going with the same rules as the previous times.” That’s the best thing about Community, that it doesn’t play by 60-year-old sitcom rules. I’d rather see the writers try something new and fail than serve up another paintball episode, or revisit the timeline argument to shoehorn in a quasi-happy ending.
Overall, this episode was a letdown from last week, but it’ll be interesting to see the characters in their new aimless states. Good on Harmon and company for shaking up the snowglobe, and maybe even cracking a turret off the fake plastic castle.
this was 3 disjointed episode fragments glued together. Wasnt cohesive and none of it worked for me.
Not to be a downer, but have the writers forgotten that Annie’s an addict? Why do they have her drinking in the final scene?
She wasn’t addicted to alcohol, but to pills.
You’re the worst.
Alcohol activates the same reward mechanism in the brain. Drug addicts are not to drink.
So why would Chang want them expelled? Is he bitter that he never got to join the group?
Chang has been weak this season. They should have kept him as a student.
That seems like the only plausible explanation when back in Season 2 Chang had the whole Gollum thing going on.
I actually loved this episode, and here’s why:
-Pierce had actual lines and interacted with the study group!
-“how one-armed was he? tell me when to stop…”
-the subtle structuring of the episode around the 5 stages of grief
-just the right amount of chang (i.e. not too much)
-the dean’s replacement
-ave maria
-everything else
“Fourteen years of college down the drain.” ~ Pierce
Animal House reference!
Also, Season 3 Chang is garbage. I’ve been re-watching Season 1, and he was so kick-ass back then (for instance, when he drags Annie, along with her desk, out of the room when she didn’t obey “pencils down.”)
Nice catch!
And I totally miss El Tigre Chino! Wish there was a plausible way to bring him back.
Great ending made up for a slightly uneven episode. I didn’t notice the story structure mimicked the stages of Grief. Good catch!
I feel the exact opposite. I liked it except for the last scene. I thought everything up until that point was very funny while the last scene itself was boring and unnecessarily emotional.
That last part was the best part of the episode.
Agreed with Carlos. The show usually knows how to do emotional moments, like the end of episode 15, but the last scene in this episode made me cringe. Way too heavy-handed.
I thought this was one of the best episodes of the season, especially with the ending. Nice surprise with them getting expelled. Also, I think the Pai Mei reference (Troy calling his pen pal) was a shout out to KILL BILL.
Is there a chance the one-armed lawyer is Evil Jeff, and this whole season is setting up for a RCT redux season finale where the various timelines collide? They felt like they spent a bit too long on that joke, and according to Abed they DID lose the same arm. Or is that just an Easter egg?
I think (hope) you’re on to something.
That’s a cool idea, assuming Abed totally couldn’t recognize Jeff’s face. Uh, somehow.
I felt the same way about the one-armed lawyer thing, but I had no idea what I wasn’t getting at the time — you’re definitely right (IMHO).
Nice catch!
I was hoping the one-armed man would turn out to be J. Walter Weatherman.
*Hands ashes to Abed*
“And THAT’s why you never keep a meth lab in your trunk!”
I though the best part of the whole episode, laugh-out-loud beats aside, was seeing Dean Pelton appearing fairly competent behind clothes doors, only to slip on the personality – and clothing – we’re accustomed to as a sorely misguided means of ingratiating himself with the “Greendale 7.”
or closed doors, if you prefer sounding competent…
I thought Donald Glover was fantastic in this episode. Definitely a standout. I loved when he asked about Starburns (sorry, Alex) ashes .. “if we rub that will he come out and do celebrity impressions?”
Loved the casting of J.P. Manoux as Fake Dean. Could not have been anyone more perfect for the part.
it felt really scattered. The moment where the gang gets ousted by chang, I thought, oooh, that is interesting, finally the point and the story for the episode comes, only to realize it was
almost the end of the ep. Which left me thinking, huh, what took up all the time, I didn’t feel I got my fill of a community episode even after watching most of it. So that kind of sucked.
But I love love love the callback to chaos theory. And I’m psyched for next week’s episode.
This week however? Meh, i guess. I didn’t hate it, there were funny jokes in there, and I love the starburns tribute vids, but it wasn’t there.
I have to agree, not sure what they can do with Chang’s character. It’s problematic.
I thought this epiaode was hilarious.
agreed. the run since pillows and blankets has been a great one overall. I think they deserve a lot of credit for sticking with star burns as dead and not taking the lazy way out of an “out there” storyline with real stakes. its everyones right to criticize and tastes are not equal, but this is the best overall network comedy I’ve ever witnessed. it’s like SNL meets seinfeld meets the breakfast club. brilliant!
I watched it on my DVR, then watched a few other shows .. and within an hour I did not remember if I watched Community or not. Nothing stand out in the entire episode.
didn’t really laugh after the riot started except for fake dean, but i guess the second half of the ep was for story arc setup purposes.
troy telling britta she’s awesome was a nice moment though.
It seems that becoming the study group’s shared teacher is a position as unlucky as the Defence Against the Dark Arts professors. Or the Spinal Tap drummer.
So, when I was watching this, it was much less overt compared to other episodes that were tributes to genres, movies, or series, but I think this whole episode was a LOST “tribute” episode.
Besides what Alan said about the questioning of who the leader is now,
Go back and look at the way it was shot – kinda LOSTish especially the music at certain parts.
The dart to the neck.
The Greendale 7 (the Oceanic 6).
Fake Dean = Fake Locke
The end – “better that we’re now all together” sounds a lot like them finally dying all together. Then I felt that the end of the episode was a little lacking and realized, maybe they did that on purpose.
I definitely could be overthinking this completely and have searched everywhere on the internet this morning with no real affirmation to my theory or discussion of it at all. Interested to see what everyone else things.
I’d love to see Community do a LOST parody, but they’d be way, way more obvious about it if that were their intent–they’d change up the credits, have some excuse to get the cast on a desert island, have no one except Abed know what was going on.
Not one of my favorites this year either, but not terrible. I thought this was the last episode of the season. It would have worked great as a season ending ep and even better as a series ending ep, which is what I was thinking. I thought Harmon made this ep last as a “Just in case we’re not picked up” episode.
I liked the episode, even though there were weak spots, and I think I need Dean Pelton’s version of “Come On Eileen” as my new ringtone. I think I might’ve laughed harder at that than at any other joke in the episode, as it was just so silly and perfect for the character.
Exactly. Dean Pelton killed it and the very first thing my wife said to me after that happened was “ringtone.” I will make it so
By the way, there is one worse place to put a meth lab than in your car: [www.happyplace.com]
I though this was a very funny episode. I laughed at it a whole lot more than say, the Dreamitorium episode. Jim Rash was tremendous in this episode, so many great moments.
But my favorite moment in the episode (somehow not discussed in the review or in the comments) was the great “Do the Right Thing” homage with the garbage can into the salad bar glass (you’d think it was plastic which made it even funnier when it broke like glass)
Plus, I thought the, “When I say Greendale you say Sucks!” “Greendale!” “Sucks!” was a reference to School Daze. It was all Spike Lee.
I thought this was one of their finest. It seems they’ve always been giving us something a little different every time and this episode doesn’t disappoint.
When Britta said “As a licensed therapist…” and Jeff interrupts “UNLICENSED” … that scene had me howling … watched it 3 times
Write a commentThis is the first episode of Community that I haven’t liked as a whole, though maybe it will change with a second viewing. There were some parts that were great – particularly the beginning part in the study room. Putting the 7 of them in the study room is gold. You could have a whole episode set in there.
The Dean also had some great lines/scenes. But the middle section with the riot was just too far out there. They’ve had kerfuffles at Greendale before but I found this section pointless, esp knowing that Chang and his army of kids were coming in.
I also thought it was weird that biology was just cancelled (btw, why are they taking 2 semesters of each course – aren’t college courses frequently just 1 semester or 1 quarter, unless it’s two-parter?) I imagine they are pretty close to the end of the school year. In the real world, another member of the faculty would probably write up the final based on what Prof. Kane covered already and that would be that. In the Greendale universe, they could have just made a few more terrariums and be done with.
I was surprised the ending closed out so quickly – definitely thought it was going to be a “to be continued”.
Not-A-Reeal-Professor-Chang was definitely the best incarnation of Ben Chang. Student Chang was tolerable and Security Guard Chang is definitely not. Can’t they find some subject for Chang to teach? Will Schuster moved over to teaching history easily!…
I really wanted to like this one more. It’s still no the classic stuff nor the Dreamatorium even. The opening vid with Starburns was smart. But despite the structuring around the five stages (which no one learns what they are – “what are you, my final?”) the script felt like it needed one more run-through. The use of the Greendale 7 didn’t go very far, also the Dean double (I would have loved if it was Moby) and so on. Why did we see the Dean’s assistant come in and have face-time, she never played a role? It was almost a table-read feel, alot of spoken lines sitting somewhere. Sure, maybe to emphasize the exception of the actual “riot” (by others), but still not feeling it. Chevy Chase was great at that instance, only because you knew it was coming, and he would be the one most likely to do that as Pearce, and I guess now as Chevy.
Jeff got what viewers are thinking, by saying to Britta “I thought you were smarter” in the first episodes. I am bored with the direction in the change with Britta. She had more insights into psychology before she was a psych major. That was essentially THE relation that brought Jeff to the group table to begin with. By so radically interrupting and re-routing her character, now she has no more potential growth to follow, (something that is happening to all the characters except mildly Abed and Troy). Compared to the first and second season. Where by the way, I still think Chang had some good position in the pregnancy story line. Now it is as if they had to ratchet her down to dumb-blond level to fit more believably with Troy, who has been given at instances as potential leadership level.
But I am so tired of that hokey over-stating of looks between her and Troy now for so many episodes. It’s rare to find something in Community over-used and to a degree hijacking the rest of the episode to its subtext. Sharing secrets is a group thing yes, but they have to do something after two episodes, or quit showing them.
The subplot with Chang and Britta filling in for the roles of oppressor and oppressed in the UN episode (?) was pretty hilarious, I thought.
See, I liked this one *way* more than the Ken Burns episode, largely for the riot; there’s something about a show giving in and embracing the lurking insanity that’s always, uh, lurked, underneath that fills me with glee, and the riot was brilliantly done. Also, it’s perfectly plausible that Greendale, in its budget-strapped form, does not have the money to get a replacement teacher, and has no other teachers available.
I feel like this is maybe a weird subject to broach, but did anyone else feel like Michael K Williams (who obviously I LOVED in The Wire, and feel is a tremendous actor overall) was kind of a weak link in his appearances? Seemed like the Sorkinean pace of the dialogue was a little much for him, and he never quite owned it.
Poor Starburns. I don’t think he understood how ashes work.