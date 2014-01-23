Review: ‘Community’ – ‘Geothermal Escapism’

A review of tonight’s “Community” coming up just as soon as we do the Reverse Danny Thomas…
If “Community” was going to do an episode-long salute to Pierce, a departed character who never fit in entirely with the study group, played by an actor who could be complicated to work with, then you can be sure “Community” was going to really blow the doors off for the exit of Troy, perhaps the show’s most beloved character, played by the far more easygoing Donald Glover.
So as Glover heads off to focus on his rap career(*), develop a comedy at FX and explore other opportunities, “Geothermal Escapism” sees Troy off right, in an episode that translates Abed’s trauma at losing his best friend into something the audience and the rest of the student body can understand: another campus-wide game that turns Greendale into a hellscape.
(*) I neglected to point out last week that Pierce’s yacht, the Childish Tycoon, is a nod to Glover’s MC alter ego.
Dan Harmon tried to retire paintball with the brief film noir gag near the end of season 3, and the messy season 4 finale suggested he was right to do so. But changing the chaos-inducing game from paintball to Hot Lava breathed new life into the conceit, and it helped that it was less of a pop culture pastiche than usual. There were specific references, to be sure (Abed falling into the lava evoking, among other things, Ripley at the end of “Alien 3”), but it was more of a general post-apocalyptic nightmare. The fun was more in seeing the ways that the Greendale students and teachers adapted to the game, whether Chang joining the locker boys, Buzz constructing a mobile desk, or the various uses for chairs (centipeding, inchworming, chair walking). It was weird and inventive and fun in a way that “Community” does so well.
Just as importantly, though, there was a genuine character story to it. This is a big deal for Troy, for Abed, for the rest of the study group, and for the show, and Britta’s concern throughout spoke to her role as both Troy’s ex-girlfriend and the group’s non-appointed therapist. The show’s best high concept episodes have an emotional spine to them, so that it matters that these particular characters are going through this crazy story, and that was the case here.
And Troy’s farewell scene – scored to a new version of “Come Sail Away” by Styx (which is both appropriate to his journey and – as you can see in the clip below – something that always makes Troy cry) arranged by “Community” composer Ludwig Göransson and sung by Aimee Mann – was lovely and perfect. It hit on the specific nature of his relationship with each member of the study group while depicting Troy at his most mature and generous (telling Britta, for instance, “You’re the best, and I love you,” while Colorado-bound Jeff confesses just how much cooler Troy is about to be) and was a reminder of those moments (like the end of “Mixology Certification,” or his conquering of the air-conditioning repair school) where Troy already demonstrated the ability to be the man Pierce posthumously wants to turn him into. (And in having Pierce hire LeVar Burton as Troy’s companion for the voyage, we even got a Pierce/Troy farewell of sorts.)
I can understand a young, ambitious guy like Glover wanting to set out on his own to see what he can accomplish. But Troy was one of the show’s most reliable, versatile, laugh-out-loud funny characters, and I’ll miss having him in these remaining 8 episodes (and, potentially, in a sixth season and/or a movie). I’ll miss his misunderstandings, I’ll miss his naivete, I’ll miss his enthusiasm, and I will absolutely miss him crying about everything.
If he had to go, he deserved a great send-off, and “Geothermal Escapism” absolutely qualified.
Some other thoughts:
* Chang’s same-sex celebrity crush is future “Community” guest Nathan Fillion!
* Loved the mixture of sadness and boastfulness in Britta telling Buzz, “I get it. I lived in New York.” Also, the payoff to the knock-knock joke rivalry with Jeff – “Who’s there, bitch? Floor! Floor!” was fantastic. What a splendid episode for Gillian Jacobs, which indeed got to show Britta as the best, early and often.
* The minor recurring characters all make confessions during the raid on Shirley Island, including Magnitude admitting, “I’m actually British!” (Which Harry Potter fans already knew.)
* Troy reacting to Britta climbing onto The Orb: “I had a dream like this, but it was sexual!”
* So sad that Troy finally has the ability to talk to LeVar Burton and his questions are so lame – and yet sound like so many of the ones I hear at Comic-Con panels, in fan encounters with actors, or in songs by Biff from “Back to the Future.”
So enjoy Troy crying one more time, and then I want to know: what did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
That episode was absolutely glorious. This damn show.
I may have actually started crying in the “cloning Abed” scene, and then never stopped.
Loved that Britta did ultimately create the coping mechanism that helped Troy and Abed move on. Go Britta!
Also, Britta’s “Oh no…” when Troy told her the lava was real to Abed…this show and its REAL STAKES in this ridiculousness, it’s just beautiful.
I teared up a bit at the end, I’ll definitely admit it.
Ditto. I just bawled through the whole goodbye scene. So well done.
It seems fitting that as many times Donald Glover crying as made me laugh that his goodbye made me cry
Simply a great send off. Troy and Abed in a Buuuuuble!
Fantastic episode. Only fitting to have a concept episode centered around a great childhood game for Troy’s goodbye. Harmon and crew just go all in with these concepts, which clearly the interlopers couldn’t understand.
Perfect!
I found the hot lava stuff pretty tired. This is like, what, the fith time Greendale has become a “wasteland”? Thankfully the ending completely made up for it.
Have to agree. Greendale as “wasteland” is a tired idea now. The execution here was good and the ending about right, but last week’s episode was much more emotional.
For the most part the episode was more specifically a play on Waterworld, (unlike genre mashups like Modern Warfare and Epidemiology), and if you haven’t seen that movie it’s bound to seem less clever. That said, it is a bit tired, and while I was able to fully enjoy the Goodfellas/chicken fingers episode without having seen that movie, I don’t see that being quite as true of this one.
Agreed. The first 2/3, while having very good production design, was tired and derivative. And not particularly funny.
Once it got a little real, it was much better, and Pudi did an excellent job.
Community killed me tonight.
Only Dan Harmon (okay, hyperbole, but still) could make my heart this heavy and happy at the same time.
Also, “Reverse Danny Thomas???” Who the hell comes up with genius like that?
And now all I’m doing (because I’m 99% sure I get the reference) is trying picture how a “Reverse Danny Thomas” is achieved, and then wondering if it’s actually more or less disgusting than an actual “Danny Thomas.”
Great work by all around, and yes, Alan, Gillian Jacobs was on fire tonight. For the first time in a long time (like Jeff), I remembered that Britta was originally fairly smart and not a complete air-head lunatic.
Also, before any of you who don’t know go off and fall down the Google rabbit hole trying to find out what a “Danny Thomas” is, be forewarned… it’s really, REALLY gross, and you’ll NEVER be able to unlearn what you learn, and it will make it hard for you to look at those St. Jude Hospital commercials the same way ever again.
Okay, now I really want to know what it is, but am not having any success. I just things about the actor that starred in some old sitcom called “Make Room for Daddy” and links to the St. Jude’s Children Hospital website, which was evidently founded by Danny Thomas. I’m definitely not finding anything gross. A little help?
add urban dictionary to the man’s name in your google search.
That worked. Urban Dictonary was actually the first place I looked, but since I just typed in “Danny Thomas” instead of “eggs Danny Thomas style,” nothing came up.
I’ve only gotten what the Danny Thomas thing is now thanks to this comment chain, but I totally missed when it was said in the episode. When was that?
It was right after Jeff & Annie rescued Britta and Annie was going over some of the Hot Lava terms. She said it softly. It was easy to miss.
5 for 5, Dan Harmon. 5 for 5.
Am I the only one that thinks of the Freaks and Geeks pilot whenever I hear “Come Sail Away”?
The look on poor Sam’s face when it turns from an easy-to-do slow dance song into an “Oh my God, I’m a white guy who can’t dance” fast song is maybe my favorite moment in the whole series.
Man… that was maybe the world’s best TV pilot ever.
For me, it’s Cartman. Funny on the show (Troy cries, but every time Cartman hears a part of it, he has to speed-sing the entire thing), but classic (whole song, not sped through) on that first South Park album. Hearing it never fails to make me smile.
Love Aimee Mann. Hope we can hear the whole song somewhere, sometime…
Probably one of the saddest yet gorgeously developed episode in community.
Probably one of the saddest yet gorgeously developed episode in community. 10/10
I thought this show peaked in Season 2 and that Season 3 was ambitious, but often missed. I was wrong. Season 5 has been absolutely glorious.
During the knock-knock sequence, I wanted Buzz to say “Hey, *I* am the one who knocks!”
Amen! I was waiting for that, too.
Clone High!
I laughed, I cried, it was better than Cats.
Am I the only one who got the reference to Mad Max and Waterworld?
Plus Change was Rufio from “Hook.” The Locker Boys = Lost Boys.
What was the reference?
I thought the majority of it was a play on waterworld. The locker boys were dressed like the freighter riff raff, and at one point were yelled at to “row harder.” It wasn’t a hook reference.
@Scott Rosenberg – Its possible to be both a Hook reference and a Waterworld reference. Chang’s hair was definitely a nod to Rufio from Hook.
The saddest thing about this episode is that more people aren’t privy to how amazingly funny and at times flat out beautiful this show is. Thank you Donald Glover, we will miss the beautiful soul of the man you created on our screens.
My emotions! MY EMOTIONS!
Goodbye, Troy Barnes…
Also, butt stuff.
“Sorry about our butts touching.”
I don’t think Britta’s ever looked better than when she said that New York line.
I don’t know… the one good thing Season 4 of Community gave us was Gillian Jacobs in her underwear…
@Greg Rubinstein: You may enjoy the movie Choke.
Yeah, I’ve seen it, but it’s been awhile and it was definitely before Community began. Is Jacobs in it?
Yeah, she has a pretty main role as Cherry Daiquiri/Beth, if you happen to remember that character.
There was another point in the episode where I thought she looked the best she ever has; but it was not that scene.
*Tear* So good. I’m going to miss Troy so much.
I missed what Britta said when Troy asked her if he’s better at sex than Jeff, what was it?
I believe she said “I have yet to find worse”.. :)
If there is a movie made, it’s hard to imagine Donald Glover would turn it down, especially as a centerpiece. It’s a movie, after all.
Wow, amazing finish for the artist formerly known as @donglover. That last scene before the credit was gut wrenching. First time a TV show has left me no choice but to cry since the Chuck finale…
Another home run. Community continues to maintain its excellence episode after episode of season 5. I don’t know how its doing ratings-wise, but this season is a gift for every Community fan.
Last week was an excellent send off the Pierce and Troy’s goodbye was even better. The only way I can describe it is ‘Perfect’. I love the Paintball episodes and they managed to do something similar without making it tired. Bravo Mr. Harmon.
I didn’t realize Greendale was in Colorado. Was this ever mentioned before?
Its pretty much doing the same as it’s always done, so as usual, renewal chances really depend on NBC continuing to suck.
I agree about he Colorado thing. I don’t remember that ever being mentioned before. I always thought that leaving out the location was intentional so viewers could think this community college could be anywhere in America.
I’ve know it was Colorado for a short time but I forget where I heard/read it
It’s definitely been mentioned before, and I think we even saw Jeff’s Colorado drivers license one.
It`s in Colorado!?!!? Never knew that…. never had a winter episode.
It’s been mentioned briefly a few times in the past.
@Alan – I don’t think that’s true, unless it happened in S4, which I haven’t yet rewatched. I know it’s been said outside of actual episode text/dialogue, but I’m >99% sure it hadn’t been mentioned in-episode.
John C., just off the top of my head, in an early episode, Jeff finds out Britta gave him a bogus number and he’s been sexting “some guy from Boulder” for a few weeks. We’ve also seen driver’s licenses and other documents situating the show in Colorado. It’s not something the show has made a huge deal about, but it’s come up.
I thought it was a new revelation that it was in Colorado; but Alan seems to have an airtight case.
Levar Burton was a great callback, but the subtle one was good, too – in Debate 109, when the “Troy” character in one of Abed’s movies is crying, real Troy asks “Why am I crying? Did I accidentally listen to ‘Come Sail Away’ by Styx again?”
It was cute and feels-y.
Agreed with Andrew. Alan somehow missed that it was Mad Maxed derived. Even Shirley’s city which was Thunderdome (or a Thunder ball where two men entered and two clones leave..)
Overall though it was great. Actually made me a little teary at the end how they handled the best friends saying goodbye. How different season 5 is from season 4 highlights what Harmon apparently brings as I can’t articulate it well but it is simply a different level of intellect an emotional honesty (in comedy form).
I thought it was pretty obvious and didn’t need mentioning.
Fan-fookin-tastic send-off. Man, I’m gonna miss Troy. I got a busload of faith in Dan Harmon, but damned if I know how he’s gonna keep the show at the same level of greatness without Glover and the Troy and Abed interplay of awesome.
Absolutely phenomenal episode. I could not wish for more from Community. Got me all emotional and stuff. I didn’t think the lava stuff felt tired compared to the paintball stuff; it was significantly different. This show is back to being fantastic and needs so many more seasons, forget 6! Though please do a movie.
This show needs to do a crossover with The Big Bang Theory. I need to see Abed meet Sheldon. I know that they are on different channels at the same time but if D.C. and Marvel can do crossovers so can these shows. It’s a concept that should appeal to the creators of each show.
It was definitely dusty or smoky in my house last night, as my eyes kept tearing up for some reason. Goodbye Troy.
Oh, and the line Jeff had about Greendale being on the 911 blocked caller list was fantastic.
Just watched it again, just perfect. I’m hard pressed to think of a better “leaving” show. The only thing I keep thinking of that even comes close was Henry blake leaving mash.
That was a great episode of Community and a great send-off episode for Troy. That final scene where Troy says goodbye to each of his friends individually was pretty close to perfect.
If Community does return for a sixth season, hopefully Donald Glover can stop by once or twice. At the very least, I hope that he would be able to appear in the movie (and at this stage, there would be a movie, even if it’s just four episodes of Community with a common story aired together in a two-hour block).
I have to say that I wish Donald Glover was`nt leaving the show. I know its his lfe and his choice but really how much of his time does this show really demand? They only make 13 episdoes whcih takes I`m guessing 2 months or so to film. He can`t fit that in his schedule? It`s a samall cast and he will be greatly missed.
Under a normal schedule, it takes at least 13 weeks to film 13 episodes.
Yeah, I pretty much agree. Mostly because I have tried to like Childish Gambino and man, I just….don’t.
I’ve never really understood all the Glover love. He and Pudi did make a funny duo, but that is 90 percent Pudi. I don’t see him as all that interesting on his own.
Also Abed references “Jewel of the Nile” when entering Shirley Island, and then seeing the sailboat on the street seemed to be a visual reference to the final scene of “Romancing the Stone”.
Wow- I feel like a bad Community fan and a bad Harry Potter fan- that is seriously a mind-blowing moment there!
I agree! I think it was because I always thought the Harry Potter commentator was a girl. Oops!
Great episode, I’m surprised nobody’s mentioned Danny Pudi’s acting when Abed said the lava was real. I thought that was his best scene.
Did Troy and Britta ever break up, or did Harmon just send that relationship to live in the attic with Chuck Cunningham? I thought that was the joke when Troy said “I’m better than Jeff at sex, right?”, that it was a call back to an ignored element of the non-Harmon season.
They broke up in the Jim Rash-written body swap episode of season 4 (aka the one season 4 episode that feels like a Harmon episode).
” Troy and Abed in the MORRRNNNNNING !
amazing episode. i cried a lot at the end. possibly the most ive ever cried at a television show. bravo community, bravo. and the episode was also hilarious as well.
COMMUNITY still wipes the floor with every other comedy, for loffs and genuine emotion.
It’s a shame the entire world is still in love with the lazy, obnoxiously telegraphed laugh-track stylings of THE COMEDY THAT SHALL NOT BE NAMED.
If you mean BBT, I think they are both great–the two best comedies on the air right now.
Great episode. Good luck childish Gambino.
The show won’t be the same without Troy. He was the heart.