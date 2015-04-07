Review: ‘Community’ – ‘Laws of Robotics and Party Rights’: Death tab for cutie

A review of this week's “Community” (available, as usual, on Yahoo Screen) coming up just as soon as I watch magicians bully jugglers…
Though Jeff the student became Jeff the teacher last season, the show hasn't really done much with the idea, and I was glad to see so much of “Laws of Robotics and Party Rights” devoted to Jeff's class and his usual need to be the coolest guy in any room. Making his opponent be a convicted killer taking the class remotely via a telepresence robot(*) added an extra layer of absurdity to this type of story, but also an extra level of menace. The show made great use of the weird movements and sounds of the robot as it craned its neck up and down in hostile fashion, turning the whole story into a fun, strange mash-up of “Cape Fear” and “2001” (or insert your favorite prisoner revenge fantasy and artificial intelligence run amok films here), that then pivoted into the climax of “An Officer and a Gentlemen” at the end(**), with the Dean carrying Jeff away against his will. Inspired silliness all around.
(*) A week ago, Brian Van Holt appeared in the “Cougar Town” series finale only via tablet; here, he appears only via tablet. One more and we've got not only a trend, but a really specific career niche for the guy.
(**) This would, I suppose, turn Garrett into Debra Winger's friend who drove David Keith to suicide, but this would then open up the usual David Keith/Keith David confusion, and just make me even more eager for “Community” to cast the former to interact with the latter.
The B-story at Abed and Annie's apartment, meanwhile, nicely addressed the tensions created by Britta being a coucher (and I've attached a poll below for you to vote on whether Abed's Seinfeld impression or his Don Draper is better), while illustrating how well Annie has come to understand (and fear) Abed since moving in with him. The show only occasionally acknowledges the extreme downside of having Abed as your friend, but it managed to do so here in a comic manner, rather than just making the whole thing seem sad. And the two stories intersected amusingly for a few moments with Britta's long, confused run on the meaning of “hoist with his own petard.”
I'm hoping we get some more extended Frankie and/or Elroy spotlights soon, but on the whole I've been really enjoying this season, and “Laws of Robotics” was another strong outing.
What did everybody else think? Were you amused by the cameo appearance by Troy's arm, or just reminded again of how much you miss the apartment's earlier tenant?
Is there any reason to have Chang in the show? Even Garrett has more of an important role this season.
If Greendale has a “wedding” ceremony to convert a student into a professor, then where is the scene when Jeff was wed to the Dean? That ceremony would be constantly played on a loop in the Dean’s office.
I think it was a ceremony to hire a convicted felon
To be honest the I’ve found this season to be flat and the interplay between what remains of the existing cast barely registering. The chemistry of the entire show feels off and the budget of Yahoo seems much lower than on NBC and everything from the lighting to the camera use looks flat and basic.
The only exception is the Dean. As a character who has always carried his scenes alone Jim Rash seems to be now carrying the entire show and all of the funniest lines.
As much as I love Brewster and David what they have to work with here is so minimal they feel like background supporting characters like Leonard and Fat Neil.
The budget is actually higher than it was at the end of the NBC run. They’re filming many more scenes outdoors, for instance, which they had all but stopped doing in seasons 4 and 5. The show does feel underpopulated compared to the earlier days, but money’s not the reason why.
I never assumed the budget actually was lower Alan, but as I said the way it looks makes it appear that way to me. Indoors especially the lighting looks dull and the framing and minimal editing make it look cheaper, as if they only have time to shoot a couple of angles and close-ups.
Sadly, I’m right there with ya. I’ve been a supporter of the show since day one, but this Yahoo season has barely risen above “season 4” levels of enjoyment for me. It definitely does look “off” (new cinematographer, and while I’m glad to see more location shooting, season one style, the interior lighting– especially inside the study room– looks awful). Each episode, maybe only one or two jokes per episode will actually land for me.
Worst of all, I really feel like the show’s cast has been broken beyond repair. Unlike “Cheers” (which I feel got stronger as it introduced new cast members like Woody and Frasier and re-jiggered their formula over time), “Community” has lost something every time one of the original seven has left the show (yes, including Chevy). Britta, especially, is virtually unrecognizable at this point.
I don’t know if the show itself is running on fumes, or if I myself, as a viewer, am just burned out but I really haven’t been enjoying it.
I’m glad that other people are liking it though (it seems the reviews have been favorable overall), and I only wish the best for Harmon and company, but I think I’ll be out for the rest of the season.
I worry too that the show is past its breaking point. It does look cheaper, scenes run longer like Arrested Development Netflix season , the heart and warmth is gone, and the cast has shrunk so much the show looks really underpopulated. I actually think gas leak season was better than this. It comes down to would you rather have Dan Harmon or would you rather have Donald Glover, Chevy Chase, and Yvette Nicole Brown? Going into the season I thought it was the former but 5 eps into this season I feel like it’s the latter…
Warning: curmudgeonly rant.
I’m disappointed in this season, too. It does look cheaper, and longer isn’t always better* — a 22 minute running time forces writers, especially those given to self indulgence, to keep things punchy. And that’s a good thing.
I agree that the whole thing feels cheaper, too, regardless of how much money they spent. Are they keeping that claustrophobic speakeasy set? It feels very “filmed before a live television audience” to me, like the set of Taxi, except that on Taxi the melancholy windowless set worked actually worked with the tone of the show.
My last observation: I’m pretty sure Harmon doesn’t have a plan for this show, other than that he likes hanging out with these people (so would I!) and keep it running as long as possible. I know some people are fine with that, as long as the jokes keep coming, but the show’s weird lack of emotional continuity and general seat of the pants half-assedness is beginning to not work for me.
*That’s what she said.
I think this season has been fantastic. My wife, who usually enjoys the show for very different reasons than I, agrees, so that’s something. :)
This really felt like the first solidly funny, no baggage episode of the Yahoo run.
Oh, and as straight impression, the Seinfeld was streets ahead of Draper (which was really more about the words and mannerisms).
“but this would then open up the usual David Keith/Keith David confusion, and just make me even more eager for “Community” to cast the former to interact with the latter.”
THAT WOULD BE AMAZING
From now on, my definition of “hoist with his own petard” is that of Britta Perry. Quite colorful and delightful. Makes total sense!
That was straight from Harmontown.
Female Friends!
8/7 central!
I laughed harder at some of the stuff in this episode than anything in recent memory. I especially liked the first murder attempt in the parking lot, and the “hoist on your own petard” conversation (possibly topping Gotham’s petard gag, which I wouldn’t have thought possible).
The Dean’s overdone reaction to the “death” of the “murderer” made me roll my eyes though.
Seinfeld good, but this is still the best impression in the show: [www.youtube.com]
No mention of “Reverse Godzilla”?!?! I was rolling at that one.
“Okay, nerd” made me chuckle.
“This would, I suppose, turn Garrett into Debra Winger’s friend…”
Just thought I’d give a non-Community-related shout-out to the actress that played that part: Lisa Blount, Ray McKinnon’s wife, who died rather tragically and unexpectedly.
I chose none of the above. Abed’s best impression is Troy Barnes (see Advanced Gay).
My favorite part was when Leonard put the “Parole Me” sticker on the back of the convict’s Robot Tablet. His mischievous smile was great.
Best of the Yahoo eps by far. I actually laughed a little.
Frankie still has the best rack on TV/internet.
As a longtime Channel101 fan, it was neat to see Harmon finally find a place for Abed Gheith, aka “the real Abed”, as well as Wade Randolph, who’s made tons of stuff with Gheith for Ch101 over the years. Having “the real Abed” as the only person left in control of a tablet as Abed addresses all the Abeds was a really sweet touch.
I’d like to see Keith David given more to do. The man could make reading the phone book entertaining.
I also agree that Britta’s character has taken an oddly-fitting turn.