Review: ‘Community’ returns with Dan Harmon

That the low-rated “Community” is returning to NBC on Thursday night at 8, for a fifth season, with creator Dan Harmon back at the helm a year after he was fired, defies all logic. But then, “Community” has never had much use for logic. The comedy – and the dysfunctional community college that provides its setting – has always operated by its own set of rules, consistently pulling off ideas that have no business working. At its best – and Harmon’s first few episodes back get much closer to the show’s peak than I was expecting – it is a marvelous contraption fueled equally by a love of pop culture and a commitment to character, that can do kitchen-sink realism one week and a stop-motion animated Christmas adventure the next.
The unpredictability and strangness that made “Community” such a pleasure also kept it from being a hit. You were either on its wavelength or you weren’t – even among the show’s small but rabid fanbase, there’s a deep schism between those who love the high-concept episodes where the study group become Wild West gunslingers or astronauts, and those who prefer more straightforward college hijinks – and the third season under Harmon only got weirder and more insular as it went along. So Sony executives, somehow convinced that a mass audience could randomly turn up after all this time, parted ways with Harmon(*) at the end of that season, hoping that replacements Moses Port and David Guarascio might be able to make a more broadly appealing version of the same show.
(*) Harmon was not, however, let go because of his very public feud with star Chevy Chase. Harmon returning shortly after Chase quit is coincidental, and primarily a reflection of Chase’s own long-established difficulty playing well with others.
It was a no-win scenario for the new guys. They could either try to reinvent the show and risk chasing off the Harmon devotees without guarantee others would replace them, or they could try in vain to copy Harmon’s idiosyncratic voice. They chose the latter, and the results were about what you would expect: lots of episodes that looked and sounded like “Community,” but that were missing the crazy spark, and the strong characterization present even in the episodes about parallel universes or “My Dinner With Andre,” that made the Harmon version of the show so special. Other than a “Freaky Friday” riff penned by co-star (and Oscar-winning screenwriter) Jim Rash, and perhaps the one where the study group was transformed into singing puppets, the episodes were forgettable, and a few so bad they made one wish the show had been canceled rather than kept around in zombie form.
The current NBC administration had been trying to unburden itself of “Community” since it took power, and as ratings dipped even lower and many critics and fans turned on the show, this seemed an easy opportunity to do so. Instead, they renewed “Community” and, even more startlingly, Sony brought back Harmon, finally recognizing that there’s no point in making this particular show without that man in charge of it.
Now, TV creators have left of their own accord before and returned later in the run. This appears to be the first time one was fired and then rehired, but even in the voluntary cases, you rarely see shows return to their earlier creative levels. And there had been some bumps towards the end of Harmon’s run. There was no guarantee his return (and that of his lieutenant Chris McKenna) would fix the many things ailing “Community” and put all the unstable elements back in balance with each other.
But it works – at times beautifully. Harmon and McKenna have to spend a lot of the season’s first episode dealing with the choices made by Port and Guarascio season, plus some of their own from season 3, but by the end of the second installment (which is airing back-to-back with the premiere), “Community” feels like “Community” again – or as much as a chameleon of a sitcom like this can.
The Harmon-less season isn’t waved away as a dream, or another alternate timeline dreamed up by Abed (Danny Pudi), so the premiere has to get Jeff (Joel McHale) back to Greendale after his graduation, revisit the matter of Chang (Ken Jeong) faking amnesia, as well as explain why Chase’s Pierce won’t be around anymore. (They also have to begin laying the groundwork for Donald Glover’s Troy to exit after the first five episodes.) It’s fairly dark at times, even with the usual meta and pop cultural references (the ninth season of “Scrubs” is discussed far more here than it has been any place outside of Dave Franco’s house in the last three years), and it goes a long way toward Harmon’s stated goal from this summer to bring the characters back to their emotional basics.
Midway through the episode, Jeff notes that his friends arrived at one end of Greendale “as real people and came out the other end as mixed-up cartoons.” Without taking away what’s funny about the individual study group members, Harmon manages to turn them into recognizable human beings again. Thursday’s delightful second episode is the most grounded and strongest Alison Brie’s Annie has been in forever, and the fourth episode(**) again proves just how much comic and emotional value there is in placing these characters in one room together to see what happens.
(**) Due to actor availability, some episodes were filmed out of order; critics have seen the season’s first, second and fourth installments.
Chase is more or less succeeded by “Breaking Bad” alum Jonathan Banks, who plays criminology professor Buzz Hickey, a tough guy who enjoys the power he holds over his students. Banks has excellent comic chops, and it’s one of those smart character swaps – like Frank Burns for Charles Emerson Winchester on “M*A*S*H” or Diane for Rebecca on “Cheers” – where the newcomer occupies the same basic space as their predecessor (in this case, older guy who agitates the study group and tries to mentor Jeff) while being different in almost every other way.
Though there’s still a lot of pop culture talk (Abed spends the second episode studying the career of Nicolas Cage), in the early going Harmon avoids the high-concept episodes that came to define his first run. Aliens do not invade Greendale. Troy and Abed don’t consciously re-enact the plot of the “Bosom Buddies” pilot. The evil study group from the parallel universe does not reappear. It’s still a universe with its own strange rules and stranger characters, though even some of them are pulled a few hairs closer to reality. (The premiere, for instance, looks at some of the harsh truths Rash’s chipper, pan-sexual Dean Pelton has to face while running Greendale.) And if and when more fantastical things happen later in the season – or, perish the thought, if we get one step closer to the dream of Six Seasons and a Movie – they’ll take place on a much stronger, more satisfying foundation.
Other than the systemic travails of NBC, I have no idea how “Community” is still on television. I have even less idea of how Harmon is back in charge of it. But the whys of it are much less important than the wonderful, hilarious, poignant fact itself. “Community” is back, and back to being itself.
As with so many things that happen at Greendale, it’s best not to spend too much time thinking about the reasons behind it. Just enjoy that it’s happening, and that it’s so much damn fun.
Is there still time for NBC to order a back 9 for this season or is it guaranteed to be only 13?
It’ll only be 13. The show has wrapped production, and there aren’t 22 weeks left in the official network season. If more episodes are ordered, it would be for a sixth season.
No time. With the Olympics, a back nine would have the season ending at the earliest mid-June. And a lot of a back 9 order revolves around the break for the holidays to let them work out extending the show.
I’d think, at the best, it gets renewed for another 13 episodes.
#sixseasonsandamovie!!!
I have been tentatively excited for the return of Community hoping that, at the very least, it has a spark of what made Community, Community through it’s first three seasons. I am very pleased to hear that it’s back to being Community. You may have jut made my day Alan
You made it sound like Harmon got fired due to the show’s low ratings. I thought it was due to his being a very erratic and difficult personality who kept the crew working late due to beyond last minute rewrites (Sarah Silverman supposedly fired him from her show because as she put it “there can only be one crazy person working here” (meaning she herself was the one and the showrunner needed to be steady.))
I have heard many different versions of why Harmon was fired, from many different people associated with the show, with Sony and/or with NBC. His management skills certainly did not help, but the most consistent version I have heard involved Sony’s belief that with someone else in charge, the show would be less weird and more popular.
I’ve found it hard not to be a little turned off the show by Dan Harmon’s antics, even though I do think he’s a great creative talent. Still, I’m looking forward to seeing what he’ll do now that he’s back.
Didn’t Harmon leave the Sarah Silverman Program to produce Community?
To work in TV in Hollywood you basically have to be a yes man. Accept network and studio notes gracefully, accept budget cuts without complaint, be ready to have all your decisions reversed on a dime (the Chuck people wanted rid of Buymore at the end of season 3 and were made to walk it back during season 4), reduce writing staff, shooting days, reduce catering budget (Zachary Levi paid 10,000 dollars a week out of his own pocket to feed the cast and crew for the last 2 or 3 seasons of Chuck because the network and studio would not, they worked 18 hour days!), spoil episodes with rubbish promos, etc, etc, etc.
If you fight your corner like Weiner or Harmon or Chase……you get villafied and slapped down by the industry. People like Schwartz, Chuck Lorre, Donald Bellasario, Bruno Heller, Dick Wolf, etc know their place and know how to dilute their product to stay in the job….does it surprise anyone that Chase quit TV after the Sopranos? Or Weiner most likely will do the same after Mad Men? Or why David Simons and Milch only want to work for HBO?
Yeah………Yeah.
Community is still on the air because the rest of NBC is garbage and lowrated+cult>lowrated-cult
If you haven’t sampled Harmon’s other current project (the animated Rick and Morty), I highly suggest doing so. The first three episodes were the funniest things I’ve ever seen on television in a really long time.
I love the premise, and the pilot was solid, but I thought the voice work of the two leads left a little to be desired. The belching sound effect for Rick was crazy annoying.
Rick and Morty are voiced by the same person – co-creator Justin Roiland – and IMO he does a great job.
So, you’re saying I probably have to go back and watch Season 4, even though I’ve been avoiding it like the plague thanks to how bad it sounded from critics?
No. You’ll be fine without it.
I’d kinda recommend checking out the episode Jim Rash wrote though, that one really is pretty good
Watch Herstory of Dance. Britta at her best and peirce was nice for the last time. Plus Abed meats his perfect girl who is coming back this season
Season 4 was definitely more good than bad. It wasn’t as funny or creative as previous seasons, but it got almost all of the characters back on track after Season 3’s butchering. Think the first few episodes of Season 1 before the show started getting really fun and crazy. Strong characters, but not much special plot-wise (though a few episodes did have great plots and creative scenarios).
Count me as one of those fans of the show who thought it was starting to disappear up it’s own butt in Season 3. Based on that, I don’t exactly have great expectations for what Harmon is going to bring now that he has essentially been vindicated. I’ll be there front and center like always because of how much I love these actors, but I’m approaching it with a cautious eye.
I still do not understand why some fans do not like season 3 that much. I thought they had some great episodes in there….Chaos Theory, Documentary Redux, Musical Episode, Domputer Game Episode, Dreamatoriam Episode, Pillows and Blankets Documentary Episode, etc. They were great episodes and the rest was not too shabby either.
Anyhoo, whatever fans thought of season 3 – season 4 was a disaster of epic proportions. Season 5 will seem like a dream comparatively.
We shall see, I hope with Community only having 13 episodes; lets hope that Harmon can tighten his story and arcing.
I agree wholeheartedly. I started watching on DVD halfway through season 4, and then caught up with the show, and I thought 3 flowed a lot more naturally out of 2 than people seemed to give it credit for, once I went back and read old reviews.
As for season 5, my cousin is in LA trying to break into the industry, and made the aquaintance of a lighting technician on Community, who assures him that it’s back to old standards. You know, in case the opinion of a professional TV critic wasn’t good enough…
My problems with Season 3 came in with the characters being treated so poorly and inconsistently, not to mention the recurrence of several extremely unfunny and/or annoying running gags.
For just one example, Abed forgetting all about his favorite show after only watching a few seconds of a brand new show, and from there on out virtually never referencing anything but that brand new show for the rest of the season, completely forsaking his widespread pop culture lover characteristics. Many of the characters were really turned into cartoon characters in this season, which was just such a far departure from Seasons 1 and 2.
Also, the show always feels weakest to me when the group is its own antagonist, and we got way more of that in Season 3 than ever before.
Season 3 did have some great episodes, but it also had some of the lowest points of the series.
Alan, do these first batch of episodes give any backing to why Chang is still on the show?
I feel like, after Season 1, they never had a clear sense of who/what that character should be, and they were just keeping him on because people like Ken Jeong.
He doesn’t have a ton to do in any of them, but is funny when he appears. And without spoiling his specific role, it’s the best idea they’ve had for him in several years.
You have to respect Ken Jeong’s willingness to work. My kids were just watching the new Dreamworks/Netflix “Turbo” series (garbage). The Sam Jackson sound-alike is so good that I had to check IMDB. He’s not Sam, but the Ken Jeong sound-alike is actually Ken Jeong. He makes late 80s Michael Caine look lazy.
Of course NBC would renew this. It’s garbage like everything else on their network.
Yeah, does anybody even like Parenthood, Hannibal, The Blacklist, Parks and Rec, or Community? It’s not like they made any critic’s top 10 list. Oh wait…
Anyone else starting to feel like NBC is just gonna go, “What the hell, greenlight a final 13 and a extra-long series finale ‘movie'”, just because?
Knowing the creative team behind the show, I’m sure a “movie” doesn’t have to mean a full-length feature film in theaters.
I’ve gotta say, although I wish Chevy Chase could have stuck with the show (at least the Chevy Chase of Season 1), replacing him with Jonathan Banks seems like a brilliant move.
I can see the argument for Season 3 getting too weird, but I don’t think there are a ton of people who were ever actually regular Community fans who outright preferred the non-genre episodes as a rule, let alone a “deep schism” away from the rest of us; I mean, Season 2 was pretty beloved. In real life or on the internet, I don’t think I encountered one such fan.
I’m one of the biggest Community fans in the world and my most rewatched episodes are the first four. I think Harmon is really good at humanising a standard sitcom premise, and the genre stuff was more clever but never quite as funny.
Yeah, Walteagle, you should go read the comments to some of my reviews of the season 2 high concept episodes. There was a fair amount of “stop trying to remake Modern Warfare and just give me the study group hanging out!”
I can only speak for myself, but I had some problems with season 3. I’m all for weird and creative, but at some point, I started to get the feeling that Harmon was more interested in seeing how far he could push the show in terms of being weird and out there and a lot less interested in telling actual stories. Maybe that’s an unfair criticism and I can certainly understand why a lot of fans really enjoyed those high concept episodes. But I was first drawn in by the study group and the cast and the pop culture references, so some of season 3 kind of turned me off to the show a little. I didn’t get through season 4, but I’m willing to give the show another chance, so at the very least, I’ll check out the first few episodes of season 5.
This is just my 2 cents and I fully understand why anyone else would think differently, but IMO there are so many sitcoms already out there where I enjoy the characters interacting with each other, their closeness, and the writing of normal sitcom-y situations, that the bizarre out-there genre type stuff is what separates Community for me from many other sitcoms. The fact that they are able to pull off these advanced premises elevates it an entire level above other sitcoms that are just very good at writing and characterization.
So happy Harmon and Community are back!
I hope the joke rate has returned to Harmon levels. Community always had one of the highest joke rates of any show before they fired Harmon. Try watching any episode from the first three seasons followed by any S4 episode and you’ll know what I’m talking about.
Don’t Dean-y me my puns!
I love shows with high joke rates.
My top three:
1. Better off Ted
2. 30 Rock
3. Happy Endings
Even after multiple, multiple viewings I catch new jokes on those shows. There are just soooo many.
It has been preordained #sixseasonsandamovie
I liked AfterScrubs a lot! I would watch another show with Eliza Coupe and Michael Mosley in a second.
The only thing I didn’t like about it was JD. He was awful – just playing the annoying, cartoon version of a character that once had a human side to balance out the wackiness. Dave Franco takes a lot of crap, but IMO it was John Dorian who really dragged the whole thing down.
I agree, and I actually liked Kerry Bishé a whole lot, too. Most of the worst parts of AfterScrubs were the old characters being lamely re-appropriated. (Except for the Cox-Michael Mosley thing, which was great.)
As long as you look at it as a new thing and recognize that Scrubs ended in s8 (with a perfect series finale, no less), season 9 is fun and charming, if flawed.
Scrubs: The New Class turned into a really solid show by the second half of the season. Had they not insisted on carrying over JD and awkwardly forcing him into a new situation, I think we could have gotten a couple good seasons out of this show. Also, it works best as a totally new show with a slight connection to Scrubs than as a continuation.
Finally, is it a generational divide that you think of this as AfterScrubs and I think of it as Scrubs: The New Class?
I’m old. :(
Yet another case of the showrunner being overruled by the network. Bill didn’t want JD to appear in season 9 (feeling his story had a good finish in season 8), but ABC insisted they bring him back, at least for the first bunch of episodes.
But Bill has also copped to misusing JD in those episodes: [sepinwall.blogspot.com]
It was a mistake all around. Once JD left, the show was pretty good.
Thanks for the link to that Bill Lawrence interview, Alan. I already followed your blog back then, but I must’ve missed it.
So the showrunner was more to “blame” for those first few not very good episodes than I thought. Good to know. It’s especially interesting to read that apparently Bill has/had some kind of blind spot for JD’s annoying old behaviour. That actually explains a lot, as JD’s constant regressing to his old ways was my biggest pet peeve about Scrubs (especially his hot/cold attitude towards Elliot).
I very much enjoyed season 9 of Scrubs after JD left. Mostly because of Eliza Coupe. Pretty much every scene with her was great.
More on topic: I’d stopped watching Community half way thru season 3, but after reading your review I’ve decided to check out at least the first 3 episodes of this new season.
After all, I did used to like this show.
I’m glad that I can actually be really excited for the new eps. :D It is a little nutty that ‘six seasons and a movie’ is actually a (remote) possibility after everything that has happened with the show.
Given the bond between cougartown and community, it’s going to be interesting to see what Lawrence would tweet after all the scrubs s9 mentions. :D
I’m probably the only one, but I didn’t hate S4 all that much. Now, the first half of S3…
In regards to how is Community still on tv, as my friends like to say “don’t ask questions you don’t want answers to.”
I think there is one prior instance of a fired showrunner returning to his show: John Kricfalusi on Ren & Stimpy. Admittedly, it was a different circumstance from Harmon, because John K. was hired to produce a newly-revived version of the show on a different network (although within the same corporate family), and Spike TV’s goal in rehiring him was to produce a very different show from the original run, in tone and content. (With absolutely disastrous consequences, I might add).
As a fan from Ep 1, and as someone solidly on the side of the High Concept episodes, I will say that I enjoyed most of S4. It was far better than I’d imagined, and floated in the stratosphere above trash like Whitney, and 2.5 Men.
Looking forward to the Harmon Thirteen, which are a miracle of sorts, given how far NBC’s management and taste have fallen since the halcyon days of Taxi and WKRP.
Taxi and WKRP? Two great sitcoms that aired one of their eight combined seasons on NBC… that’s a non sequitur.
Amazingly, NBC manged to get the name Greendale wrong in its latest alleged promotion for the show. I’m sure that this just is an intern’s typo, and not a sign that the suits over there are too clueless to actually not give a damn about their very best show…
[www.uproxx.com]
It’s rewatchable again! The thing I most missed when Dan was away.